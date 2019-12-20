Best Dividend Stocks
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

Stock

PFL

Price as of:

$11.72 +0.02 +0.17%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Debt /

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL)

PFL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

9.24%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.08

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get PFL DARS™ Rating

PFL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$11.72

Quote Time

Today's Volume

102,200

Open Price

$11.7

Day's Range

$11.66 - $11.73

Previous Close

$11.7

52 week low / high

$10.11 - $12.08

Percent off 52 week high

-2.98%

PFL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PFL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade PFL's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

PFL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PFL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-11

$0.09

2019-11-08

$0.09

2019-10-10

$0.09

2019-09-12

$0.09

2019-08-09

$0.09

2019-07-11

$0.09

2019-06-12

$0.09

2019-05-10

$0.09

2019-04-10

$0.09

2019-03-08

$0.09

2019-02-08

$0.09

2019-01-11

$0.09

2018-12-12

$0.09

2018-11-09

$0.09

2018-10-11

$0.09

2018-09-13

$0.09

2018-08-10

$0.09

2018-07-12

$0.09

2018-06-08

$0.09

2018-05-10

$0.09

2018-04-11

$0.09

2018-03-09

$0.09

2018-02-09

$0.09

2018-01-11

$0.09

2017-12-08

$0.09

2017-11-10

$0.09

2017-10-12

$0.09

2017-09-08

$0.09

2017-08-09

$0.09

2017-07-12

$0.09

2017-06-08

$0.09

2017-05-09

$0.09

2017-04-11

$0.09

2017-03-09

$0.09

2017-02-09

$0.09

2017-01-11

$0.09

2016-12-08

$0.09

2016-11-09

$0.09

2016-10-11

$0.09

2016-09-08

$0.09

2016-08-09

$0.09

2016-07-07

$0.09

2016-06-09

$0.09

2016-05-10

$0.09

2016-04-07

$0.09

2016-03-09

$0.09

2016-02-09

$0.09

2016-01-12

$0.09

2015-12-09

$0.09

2015-11-09

$0.09

2015-10-07

$0.09

2015-09-09

$0.09

2015-08-11

$0.09

2015-07-09

$0.09

2015-06-09

$0.09

2015-05-07

$0.09

2015-04-09

$0.09

2015-03-10

$0.09

2015-02-10

$0.09

2015-01-08

$0.09

2014-12-09

$0.09

2014-11-10

$0.09

2014-10-09

$0.09

2014-09-10

$0.09

2014-08-07

$0.09

2014-07-09

$0.09

2014-06-10

$0.09

2014-05-08

$0.09

2014-04-09

$0.09

2014-03-11

$0.09

2014-02-11

$0.09

2014-01-09

$0.09

2013-12-10

$0.09

2013-11-07

$0.09

2013-10-09

$0.09

2013-09-11

$0.09

2013-08-08

$0.09

2013-07-09

$0.09

2013-06-11

$0.09

2013-05-09

$0.09

2013-04-09

$0.09

2013-03-07

$0.09

2013-02-07

$0.09

2013-01-10

$0.09

2012-12-11

$0.09

2012-11-08

$0.09

2012-10-09

$0.09

2012-09-12

$0.09

2012-08-09

$0.09

2012-07-10

$0.09

2012-06-07

$0.09

2012-05-09

$0.09

2012-04-10

$0.075

2012-03-08

$0.075

2012-02-09

$0.075

2012-01-11

$0.075

2011-12-08

$0.075

2011-11-09

$0.075

2011-10-11

$0.075

2011-09-08

$0.075

2011-08-09

$0.075

2011-07-07

$0.075

2011-06-09

$0.075

2011-05-10

$0.075

2011-04-07

$0.075

2011-03-09

$0.075

2011-02-09

$0.075

2011-01-11

$0.075

2010-12-09

$0.075

2010-11-09

$0.075

2010-10-06

$0.075

2010-09-09

$0.075

2010-08-10

$0.075

2010-07-08

$0.075

2010-06-09

$0.06282

2010-05-11

$0.06282

2010-04-08

$0.06282

2010-03-09

$0.06235

2010-02-09

$0.06235

2010-01-12

$0.06235

2009-12-09

$0.06269

2009-11-09

$0.06269

2009-10-08

$0.06269

2009-09-09

$0.06566

2009-08-11

$0.06566

2009-07-09

$0.06566

2009-06-11

$0.07331

2009-05-07

$0.07331

2009-04-08

$0.07331

2009-03-31

$0.0928

2008-12-29

$0.0928

2008-12-29

$0.0928

2008-12-24

$0.195641

2008-10-08

$0.102841

2008-09-11

$0.102841

2008-08-07

$0.10132

2008-07-10

$0.10132

2008-06-12

$0.10132

2008-05-08

$0.10959

2008-04-10

$0.10959

2008-03-13

$0.10959

2008-02-07

$0.14443

2008-01-10

$0.14443

2007-12-13

$0.14443

2007-11-07

$0.15268

2007-10-11

$0.15268

2007-09-13

$0.15268

2007-08-09

$0.14735

2007-07-12

$0.14735

2007-06-07

$0.14735

2007-05-10

$0.14729

2007-04-12

$0.14729

2007-03-08

$0.14729

2007-02-08

$0.14768

2007-01-11

$0.14768

2006-12-27

$0.00273

2006-12-27

$0.24059

2006-12-07

$0.14768

2006-11-09

$0.14773

2006-10-12

$0.14773

2006-09-07

$0.14773

2006-08-10

$0.14464

2006-07-13

$0.14464

2006-06-08

$0.14464

2006-05-11

$0.1373

2006-04-12

$0.1373

2006-03-09

$0.1373

2006-02-09

$0.13102

2006-01-12

$0.13102

2005-12-28

$0.0293

2005-12-14

$0.13102

2005-11-16

$0.12136

2005-10-19

$0.12136

2005-09-14

$0.12136

2005-08-17

$0.11233

2005-07-13

$0.11233

2005-06-15

$0.11233

2005-05-18

$0.105323

2005-04-13

$0.105323

2005-03-16

$0.105323

2005-02-16

$0.100482

2005-01-19

$0.098143

2004-12-28

$0.13849

2004-12-15

$0.093555

2004-11-17

$0.09051

2004-10-13

$0.09044

2004-09-15

$0.08752

2004-08-18

$0.0856

2004-07-14

$0.08301

2004-06-16

$0.07933

2004-05-19

$0.07729

2004-04-14

$0.07683

2004-03-17

$0.07684

2004-02-18

$0.076943

2004-01-14

$0.077255

2003-12-10

$0.0778

2003-11-12

$0.0776

2003-10-22

$0.0775

PFL's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PFL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PFL

Metric

PFL Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

PFL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

PFL

PFL

PFL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PFL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

PFL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0900

2019-12-02

2019-12-11

2019-12-12

2020-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2019-11-01

2019-11-08

2019-11-12

2019-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2019-10-01

2019-10-10

2019-10-11

2019-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2019-09-03

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2019-08-01

2019-08-09

2019-08-12

2019-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2019-07-01

2019-07-11

2019-07-12

2019-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2019-06-03

2019-06-12

2019-06-13

2019-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2019-05-01

2019-05-10

2019-05-13

2019-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2019-04-01

2019-04-10

2019-04-11

2019-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2019-03-01

2019-03-08

2019-03-11

2019-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2019-02-01

2019-02-08

2019-02-11

2019-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2019-01-02

2019-01-11

2019-01-14

2019-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2018-12-03

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2019-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2018-11-01

2018-11-09

2018-11-13

2018-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2018-10-01

2018-10-11

2018-10-12

2018-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2018-08-01

2018-08-10

2018-08-13

2018-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2018-07-02

2018-07-12

2018-07-13

2018-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2018-06-01

2018-06-08

2018-06-11

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2018-05-01

2018-05-10

2018-05-11

2018-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2018-04-02

2018-04-11

2018-04-12

2018-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2018-03-01

2018-03-09

2018-03-12

2018-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2018-02-01

2018-02-09

2018-02-12

2018-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2018-01-02

2018-01-11

2018-01-12

2018-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2017-12-01

2017-12-08

2017-12-11

2018-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2017-11-01

2017-11-10

2017-11-13

2017-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2017-10-02

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2017-09-01

2017-09-08

2017-09-11

2017-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2017-08-01

2017-08-09

2017-08-11

2017-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2017-06-01

2017-06-08

2017-06-12

2017-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2017-05-01

2017-05-09

2017-05-11

2017-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2017-03-01

2017-03-09

2017-03-13

2017-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2017-02-01

2017-02-09

2017-02-13

2017-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2017-01-03

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2016-12-01

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2017-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2016-11-01

2016-11-09

2016-11-14

2016-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2016-10-03

2016-10-11

2016-10-13

2016-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2016-09-01

2016-09-08

2016-09-12

2016-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2016-08-01

2016-08-09

2016-08-11

2016-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2016-07-01

2016-07-07

2016-07-11

2016-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2016-06-01

2016-06-09

2016-06-13

2016-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2016-05-02

2016-05-10

2016-05-12

2016-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2016-04-01

2016-04-07

2016-04-11

2016-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2016-03-01

2016-03-09

2016-03-11

2016-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2016-02-01

2016-02-09

2016-02-11

2016-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2016-01-04

2016-01-12

2016-01-14

2016-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2015-12-01

2015-12-09

2015-12-11

2016-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2015-11-02

2015-11-09

2015-11-12

2015-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2015-10-01

2015-10-07

2015-10-12

2015-11-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2015-09-01

2015-09-09

2015-09-11

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2015-08-03

2015-08-11

2015-08-13

2015-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2015-07-01

2015-07-09

2015-07-13

2015-08-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2015-06-01

2015-06-09

2015-06-11

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2015-05-01

2015-05-07

2015-05-11

2015-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2015-04-01

2015-04-09

2015-04-13

2015-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2015-03-02

2015-03-10

2015-03-12

2015-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2015-02-02

2015-02-10

2015-02-12

2015-03-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2015-01-02

2015-01-08

2015-01-12

2015-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2014-12-01

2014-12-09

2014-12-11

2015-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2014-11-03

2014-11-10

2014-11-13

2014-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2014-10-01

2014-10-09

2014-10-14

2014-11-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2014-09-02

2014-09-10

2014-09-12

2014-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2014-08-01

2014-08-07

2014-08-11

2014-09-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2014-07-01

2014-07-09

2014-07-11

2014-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2014-06-02

2014-06-10

2014-06-12

2014-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2014-05-01

2014-05-08

2014-05-12

2014-06-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2014-04-01

2014-04-09

2014-04-11

2014-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2014-03-03

2014-03-11

2014-03-13

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2014-02-03

2014-02-11

2014-02-13

2014-03-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2014-01-02

2014-01-09

2014-01-13

2014-02-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2013-12-02

2013-12-10

2013-12-12

2014-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2013-11-01

2013-11-07

2013-11-12

2013-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2013-10-01

2013-10-09

2013-10-11

2013-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2013-09-03

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2013-08-01

2013-08-08

2013-08-12

2013-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2013-07-01

2013-07-09

2013-07-11

2013-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2013-06-03

2013-06-11

2013-06-13

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2013-05-01

2013-05-09

2013-05-13

2013-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2013-04-01

2013-04-09

2013-04-11

2013-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2013-03-01

2013-03-07

2013-03-11

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2013-02-01

2013-02-07

2013-02-11

2013-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2013-01-02

2013-01-10

2013-01-14

2013-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2012-12-03

2012-12-11

2012-12-13

2013-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2012-11-01

2012-11-08

2012-11-13

2012-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2012-10-01

2012-10-09

2012-10-11

2012-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2012-08-01

2012-08-09

2012-08-13

2012-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2012-07-02

2012-07-10

2012-07-12

2012-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2012-06-01

2012-06-07

2012-06-11

2012-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2012-05-01

2012-05-09

2012-05-11

2012-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2012-04-02

2012-04-10

2012-04-12

2012-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2012-03-01

2012-03-08

2012-03-12

2012-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2012-02-01

2012-02-09

2012-02-13

2012-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2012-01-03

2012-01-11

2012-01-13

2012-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2011-12-01

2011-12-08

2011-12-12

2012-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2011-11-01

2011-11-09

2011-11-14

2011-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2011-10-03

2011-10-11

2011-10-13

2011-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2011-09-01

2011-09-08

2011-09-12

2011-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2011-08-01

2011-08-09

2011-08-11

2011-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2011-07-01

2011-07-07

2011-07-11

2011-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2011-06-01

2011-06-09

2011-06-13

2011-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2011-05-02

2011-05-10

2011-05-12

2011-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2011-04-01

2011-04-07

2011-04-11

2011-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2011-03-01

2011-03-09

2011-03-11

2011-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2011-02-01

2011-02-09

2011-02-11

2011-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2011-01-03

2011-01-11

2011-01-13

2011-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2010-12-01

2010-12-09

2010-12-13

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2010-11-01

2010-11-09

2010-11-12

2010-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2010-10-01

2010-10-06

2010-10-11

2010-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2010-09-01

2010-09-09

2010-09-13

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2010-08-02

2010-08-10

2010-08-12

2010-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2010-07-01

2010-07-08

2010-07-12

2010-08-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0628

2010-06-01

2010-06-09

2010-06-11

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0628

2010-05-03

2010-05-11

2010-05-13

2010-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0628

2010-04-01

2010-04-08

2010-04-12

2010-05-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0624

2010-03-01

2010-03-09

2010-03-11

2010-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0624

2010-02-01

2010-02-09

2010-02-11

2010-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0624

2010-01-04

2010-01-12

2010-01-14

2010-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0627

2009-12-01

2009-12-09

2009-12-11

2009-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0627

2009-11-02

2009-11-09

2009-11-12

2009-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0627

2009-10-01

2009-10-08

2009-10-13

2009-11-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0657

2009-09-01

2009-09-09

2009-09-11

2009-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0657

2009-08-03

2009-08-11

2009-08-13

2009-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0657

2009-07-02

2009-07-09

2009-07-13

2009-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0733

2009-06-05

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0733

2009-05-01

2009-05-07

2009-05-11

2009-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0733

2009-04-03

2009-04-08

2009-04-13

2009-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0928

2009-03-23

2009-03-31

2009-04-02

2009-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0928

2008-12-23

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0928

2008-12-23

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1956

2008-12-19

2008-12-24

2008-12-29

2009-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1028

2008-10-03

2008-10-08

2008-10-13

2008-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1028

2008-09-05

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1013

2008-08-01

2008-08-07

2008-08-11

2008-09-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1013

2008-07-03

2008-07-10

2008-07-14

2008-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1013

2008-06-06

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1096

2008-05-02

2008-05-08

2008-05-12

2008-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1096

2008-04-04

2008-04-10

2008-04-14

2008-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1096

2008-03-07

2008-03-13

2008-03-17

2008-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1444

2008-02-01

2008-02-07

2008-02-11

2008-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1444

2008-01-04

2008-01-10

2008-01-14

2008-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1444

2007-12-07

2007-12-13

2007-12-17

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1527

2007-11-02

2007-11-07

2007-11-12

2007-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1527

2007-10-05

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-11-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1527

2007-09-07

2007-09-13

2007-09-17

2007-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1474

2007-08-03

2007-08-09

2007-08-13

2007-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1474

2007-07-06

2007-07-12

2007-07-16

2007-08-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1474

2007-06-01

2007-06-07

2007-06-11

2007-07-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1473

2007-05-04

2007-05-10

2007-05-14

2007-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1473

2007-04-05

2007-04-12

2007-04-16

2007-05-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1473

2007-03-02

2007-03-08

2007-03-12

2007-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1477

2007-02-02

2007-02-08

2007-02-12

2007-03-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1477

2007-01-05

2007-01-11

2007-01-16

2007-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2406

2006-12-19

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-05

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0027

2006-12-19

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-05

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1477

2006-12-01

2006-12-07

2006-12-11

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1477

2006-11-03

2006-11-09

2006-11-13

2006-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1477

2006-10-06

2006-10-12

2006-10-16

2006-11-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1477

2006-09-01

2006-09-07

2006-09-11

2006-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1446

2006-08-04

2006-08-10

2006-08-14

2006-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1446

2006-07-07

2006-07-13

2006-07-17

2006-08-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1446

2006-06-02

2006-06-08

2006-06-12

2006-07-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1373

2006-05-05

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-06-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1373

2006-04-07

2006-04-12

2006-04-17

2006-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1373

2006-03-03

2006-03-09

2006-03-13

2006-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1310

2006-02-03

2006-02-09

2006-02-13

2006-03-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1310

2006-01-06

2006-01-12

2006-01-17

2006-02-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0293

2005-12-20

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-13

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1310

2005-12-02

2005-12-14

2005-12-16

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1214

2005-11-04

2005-11-16

2005-11-18

2005-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1214

2005-10-07

2005-10-19

2005-10-21

2005-11-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1214

2005-09-02

2005-09-14

2005-09-16

2005-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1123

2005-08-05

2005-08-17

2005-08-19

2005-09-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1123

2005-07-01

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1123

2005-06-03

2005-06-15

2005-06-17

2005-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1053

2005-05-05

2005-05-18

2005-05-20

2005-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1053

2005-04-01

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1053

2005-03-04

2005-03-16

2005-03-18

2005-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1005

2005-02-04

2005-02-16

2005-02-18

2005-03-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0981

2005-01-07

2005-01-19

2005-01-21

2005-02-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1385

2004-12-20

2004-12-28

2004-12-30

2005-01-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0936

2004-12-03

2004-12-15

2004-12-17

2004-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0905

2004-11-05

2004-11-17

2004-11-19

2004-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0904

2004-10-01

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-11-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2004-09-03

2004-09-15

2004-09-17

2004-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0856

2004-08-06

2004-08-18

2004-08-20

2004-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2004-07-02

2004-07-14

2004-07-16

2004-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0793

2004-06-04

2004-06-16

2004-06-18

2004-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0773

2004-05-07

2004-05-19

2004-05-21

2004-06-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0768

2004-04-02

2004-04-14

2004-04-16

2004-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0768

2004-03-05

2004-03-17

2004-03-19

2004-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0769

2004-02-06

2004-02-18

2004-02-20

2004-03-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0773

2004-01-02

2004-01-14

2004-01-16

2004-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0778

2003-12-01

2003-12-10

2003-12-12

2003-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2003-11-03

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2003-10-14

2003-10-22

2003-10-24

2003-11-03

Initial

Regular

Monthly

PFL

Investor Resources

Learn more about PIMCO Income Strategy Fund on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

"(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:": Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

PFL

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

