This table allows you to know how fast PCK’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-13 $0.16 2019-12-11 $0.035 2019-11-08 $0.035 2019-10-10 $0.035 2019-09-12 $0.035 2019-08-09 $0.035 2019-07-11 $0.035 2019-06-12 $0.035 2019-05-10 $0.035 2019-04-10 $0.035 2019-03-08 $0.035 2019-02-08 $0.035 2019-01-11 $0.035 2018-12-12 $0.035 2018-11-09 $0.035 2018-10-11 $0.035 2018-09-13 $0.035 2018-08-10 $0.035 2018-07-12 $0.035 2018-06-08 $0.035 2018-05-10 $0.035 2018-04-11 $0.035 2018-03-09 $0.035 2018-02-09 $0.035 2018-01-11 $0.035 2017-12-08 $0.0473 2017-11-10 $0.0473 2017-10-12 $0.0473 2017-09-08 $0.0473 2017-08-09 $0.0473 2017-07-12 $0.0473 2017-06-08 $0.0473 2017-05-09 $0.0473 2017-04-11 $0.0473 2017-03-09 $0.0473 2017-02-09 $0.0473 2017-01-11 $0.0473 2016-12-08 $0.0473 2016-11-09 $0.0473 2016-10-11 $0.0473 2016-09-08 $0.0473 2016-08-09 $0.0473 2016-07-07 $0.0473 2016-06-09 $0.05375 2016-05-10 $0.05375 2016-04-07 $0.05375 2016-03-09 $0.05375 2016-02-09 $0.05375 2016-01-12 $0.05375 2015-12-09 $0.05375 2015-11-09 $0.05375 2015-10-07 $0.05375 2015-09-09 $0.05375 2015-08-11 $0.05375 2015-07-09 $0.05375 2015-06-09 $0.05375 2015-05-07 $0.05375 2015-04-09 $0.05375 2015-03-10 $0.05375 2015-02-10 $0.05375 2015-01-08 $0.05375 2014-12-09 $0.05375 2014-11-10 $0.05375 2014-10-09 $0.05375 2014-09-10 $0.05375 2014-08-07 $0.05375 2014-07-09 $0.05375 2014-06-10 $0.05375 2014-05-08 $0.05375 2014-04-09 $0.05375 2014-03-11 $0.0625 2014-02-11 $0.0625 2014-01-09 $0.0625 2013-12-10 $0.0625 2013-11-07 $0.0625 2013-10-09 $0.0625 2013-09-11 $0.0625 2013-08-08 $0.0625 2013-07-09 $0.0625 2013-06-11 $0.0625 2013-05-09 $0.0625 2013-04-09 $0.0625 2013-03-07 $0.0625 2013-02-07 $0.0625 2013-01-10 $0.0625 2012-12-11 $0.0625 2012-11-08 $0.0625 2012-10-09 $0.0625 2012-09-12 $0.0625 2012-08-09 $0.0625 2012-07-10 $0.0625 2012-06-07 $0.0625 2012-05-09 $0.0625 2012-04-10 $0.0625 2012-03-08 $0.0625 2012-02-09 $0.0625 2012-01-11 $0.0625 2011-12-08 $0.0625 2011-11-09 $0.0625 2011-10-11 $0.0625 2011-09-08 $0.0625 2011-08-09 $0.0625 2011-07-07 $0.0625 2011-06-09 $0.0625 2011-05-10 $0.0625 2011-04-07 $0.0625 2011-03-09 $0.0625 2011-02-09 $0.0625 2011-01-11 $0.0625 2010-12-09 $0.0625 2010-11-09 $0.0625 2010-10-06 $0.0625 2010-09-09 $0.0625 2010-08-10 $0.0625 2010-07-08 $0.0625 2010-06-09 $0.0625 2010-05-11 $0.0625 2010-04-08 $0.0625 2010-03-09 $0.0625 2010-02-09 $0.0625 2010-01-12 $0.0625 2009-12-09 $0.0625 2009-11-09 $0.0625 2009-10-08 $0.0625 2009-09-09 $0.0625 2009-08-11 $0.07 2009-07-09 $0.07 2009-06-09 $0.07 2009-05-07 $0.07 2009-04-08 $0.07 2009-03-10 $0.07 2009-02-10 $0.07 2009-01-14 $0.07 2009-01-14 $0.07 2008-11-10 $0.07 2008-10-08 $0.07 2008-09-10 $0.07 2008-08-07 $0.07 2008-07-09 $0.07 2008-06-10 $0.07 2008-05-08 $0.07 2008-04-09 $0.07 2008-03-11 $0.07 2008-02-07 $0.07 2008-01-10 $0.07 2007-12-11 $0.07 2007-11-07 $0.07 2007-10-09 $0.07 2007-09-12 $0.07 2007-08-09 $0.07 2007-07-10 $0.07 2007-06-07 $0.07 2007-05-09 $0.07 2007-04-10 $0.07 2007-03-08 $0.07 2007-02-08 $0.07 2007-01-11 $0.07 2006-12-07 $0.07 2006-11-09 $0.07 2006-10-10 $0.07 2006-09-07 $0.07 2006-08-09 $0.07 2006-07-11 $0.07 2006-06-08 $0.07 2006-05-09 $0.07 2006-04-11 $0.07 2006-03-08 $0.07 2006-02-08 $0.07 2006-01-11 $0.08125 2005-12-14 $0.08125 2005-11-16 $0.08125 2005-10-19 $0.08125 2005-09-14 $0.08125 2005-08-10 $0.08125 2005-07-13 $0.08125 2005-06-08 $0.08125 2005-05-11 $0.08125 2005-04-13 $0.08125 2005-03-09 $0.08125 2005-02-09 $0.08125 2005-01-12 $0.08125 2004-12-15 $0.08125 2004-11-09 $0.08125 2004-10-13 $0.08125 2004-09-08 $0.08125 2004-08-11 $0.08125 2004-07-14 $0.08125 2004-06-09 $0.08125 2004-05-12 $0.08125 2004-04-14 $0.08125 2004-03-10 $0.08125 2004-02-11 $0.08125 2004-01-14 $0.08125 2003-12-10 $0.08125 2003-11-12 $0.08125 2003-10-08 $0.08125 2003-09-10 $0.121875 2003-07-23 $0.08125 2003-06-25 $0.08125 2003-05-22 $0.08125 2003-04-23 $0.08125 2003-03-26 $0.08125 2003-02-26 $0.08125 2003-01-22 $0.08125 2002-12-24 $0.08125 2002-11-26 $0.08125 2002-10-23 $0.08125 2002-09-25 $0.08125 2002-08-28 $0.08125