This table allows you to know how fast PCF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-18 $0.048 2019-12-18 $0.0544 2019-11-14 $0.048 2019-10-15 $0.048 2019-09-18 $0.048 2019-08-14 $0.048 2018-12-18 $0.41403 2018-07-23 $0.0283 2018-06-21 $0.0283 2018-05-23 $0.0283 2018-04-23 $0.0283 2018-03-22 $0.0283 2018-02-22 $0.0283 2018-01-23 $0.0283 2017-12-21 $0.0283 2017-11-22 $0.0283 2017-10-23 $0.0283 2017-09-21 $0.0283 2017-08-22 $0.0283 2017-07-20 $0.0309 2017-06-21 $0.0309 2017-05-22 $0.0309 2017-04-20 $0.0309 2017-03-22 $0.0309 2017-02-21 $0.0309 2017-01-20 $0.0309 2016-12-21 $0.0309 2016-11-21 $0.0309 2016-10-20 $0.0309 2016-09-21 $0.0309 2016-08-22 $0.0309 2016-07-20 $0.0309 2016-06-22 $0.0309 2016-05-20 $0.0309 2016-04-20 $0.0309 2016-03-22 $0.0309 2016-02-22 $0.0309 2016-01-20 $0.0309 2015-12-22 $0.0309 2015-11-20 $0.0309 2015-10-21 $0.0309 2015-09-22 $0.0309 2015-08-20 $0.0309 2015-07-22 $0.0309 2015-06-22 $0.0309 2015-05-20 $0.0309 2015-04-22 $0.0309 2015-03-20 $0.0309 2015-02-20 $0.0309 2015-01-21 $0.0309 2014-12-19 $0.0309 2014-11-20 $0.0309 2014-10-22 $0.0309 2014-09-22 $0.0309 2014-08-20 $0.0309 2014-07-22 $0.0332 2014-06-20 $0.0332 2014-05-21 $0.0332 2014-04-22 $0.0332 2014-03-20 $0.0332 2014-02-20 $0.0332 2014-01-22 $0.039 2013-12-19 $0.039 2013-11-20 $0.039 2013-10-22 $0.039 2013-09-20 $0.039 2013-08-21 $0.039 2013-07-22 $0.039 2013-06-20 $0.039 2013-05-22 $0.039 2013-04-22 $0.039 2013-03-20 $0.039 2013-02-20 $0.039 2013-01-22 $0.039 2012-12-20 $0.039 2012-11-20 $0.0439 2012-10-22 $0.0439 2012-09-20 $0.0439 2012-08-22 $0.0439 2012-07-20 $0.0439 2012-06-20 $0.0439 2012-05-22 $0.0439 2012-04-20 $0.0439 2012-03-21 $0.0439 2012-02-21 $0.0439 2012-01-20 $0.0439 2011-12-21 $0.0439 2011-11-21 $0.0439 2011-10-20 $0.0439 2011-09-21 $0.0439 2011-08-22 $0.0439 2011-07-20 $0.0439 2011-06-22 $0.0439 2011-05-20 $0.0439 2011-04-20 $0.0439 2011-03-22 $0.0439 2011-02-17 $0.0439 2011-01-20 $0.0439 2010-12-21 $0.0439 2010-11-19 $0.0439 2010-10-20 $0.0439 2010-09-22 $0.0439 2010-08-20 $0.0439 2010-07-21 $0.0439 2010-06-22 $0.0439 2010-05-20 $0.0439 2010-04-21 $0.0439 2010-03-22 $0.0439 2010-02-18 $0.0439 2010-01-20 $0.0439 2009-12-22 $0.0439 2009-11-19 $0.0439 2009-10-21 $0.0439 2009-09-22 $0.0439 2009-08-20 $0.0439 2009-07-22 $0.0439 2009-06-22 $0.0439 2009-05-20 $0.0439 2009-04-22 $0.0439 2009-03-20 $0.0439 2009-02-20 $0.0489 2009-01-21 $0.0489 2008-12-19 $0.0489 2008-11-20 $0.0459 2008-10-22 $0.0459 2008-09-22 $0.0459 2008-08-20 $0.0459 2008-07-22 $0.0459 2008-06-20 $0.0459 2008-05-21 $0.0459 2008-04-22 $0.0459 2008-03-19 $0.0459 2008-02-20 $0.0459 2008-01-22 $0.0459 2007-12-19 $0.0459 2007-11-20 $0.0459 2007-10-22 $0.0459 2007-09-20 $0.0459 2007-08-22 $0.0459 2007-07-20 $0.0459 2007-06-20 $0.0459 2007-05-22 $0.0459 2007-04-20 $0.0459 2007-03-21 $0.0459 2007-02-16 $0.0459 2007-01-22 $0.0459 2006-12-20 $0.0459 2006-11-21 $0.0459 2006-10-20 $0.0459 2006-09-20 $0.0459 2006-08-21 $0.0443 2006-07-20 $0.0443 2006-06-21 $0.0443 2006-05-22 $0.0443 2006-04-20 $0.0443 2006-03-22 $0.0443 2006-02-16 $0.0443 2006-01-20 $0.0443 2005-12-20 $0.0443 2005-11-21 $0.0443 2005-10-20 $0.0443 2005-09-21 $0.0443 2005-08-22 $0.0465 2005-07-20 $0.0465 2005-06-22 $0.0465 2005-05-20 $0.0465 2005-04-20 $0.0465 2005-03-22 $0.0465 2005-02-18 $0.0465 2005-01-20 $0.0465 2004-12-21 $0.0465 2004-11-22 $0.0465 2004-10-20 $0.0465 2004-09-22 $0.0465 2004-08-20 $0.0465 2004-07-21 $0.0465 2004-06-22 $0.0465 2004-05-20 $0.0465 2004-04-21 $0.0465 2004-03-22 $0.0465 2004-02-20 $0.0465 2004-01-21 $0.0465 2003-12-22 $0.0465 2003-11-20 $0.0465 2003-10-22 $0.0465 2003-09-22 $0.0465 2003-08-20 $0.0465 2003-07-22 $0.0465 2003-06-20 $0.0465 2003-05-21 $0.0465 2003-04-22 $0.0465 2003-03-20 $0.0465 2003-02-20 $0.0465 2003-01-16 $0.0465 2002-12-18 $0.0465 2002-11-18 $0.0465 2002-10-17 $0.0465 2002-09-18 $0.0465 2002-08-16 $0.0465 2002-07-18 $0.0465 2002-06-18 $0.0465 2002-05-16 $0.0465 2002-04-18 $0.0545 2002-03-20 $0.0545 2002-02-15 $0.0545 2002-01-17 $0.0545 2001-12-18 $0.0545 2001-11-16 $0.0545 2001-10-18 $0.0545 2001-09-18 $0.0545 2001-08-16 $0.0545 2001-07-18 $0.0545 2001-06-18 $0.0545 2001-05-17 $0.0545 2001-04-18 $0.0545 2001-03-16 $0.0545 2001-02-15 $0.071 2001-01-18 $0.071 2000-12-18 $0.071 2000-11-16 $0.071 2000-10-18 $0.071 2000-09-18 $0.071 2000-08-17 $0.071 2000-07-18 $0.071 2000-06-16 $0.071 2000-05-18 $0.071 2000-04-18 $0.071 2000-03-16 $0.071 2000-02-17 $0.071 2000-01-18 $0.071 1999-12-16 $0.071 1999-11-18 $0.071 1999-10-18 $0.071 1999-09-16 $0.071 1999-08-18 $0.071 1999-07-16 $0.071 1999-06-17 $0.071 1999-05-18 $0.071 1999-04-16 $0.071 1999-03-18 $0.071 1999-02-18 $0.071 1999-01-15 $0.071 1998-12-17 $0.071 1998-12-17 $0.1403 1998-11-18 $0.071 1998-10-16 $0.071 1998-09-17 $0.071 1998-08-18 $0.071 1998-07-16 $0.071 1998-06-18 $0.071 1998-05-18 $0.071 1998-04-16 $0.071 1998-03-18 $0.071 1998-02-18 $0.071 1998-01-15 $0.071 1997-12-18 $0.214 1997-12-18 $0.071 1997-12-18 $0.169 1997-11-18 $0.071 1997-10-16 $0.071 1997-09-18 $0.071 1997-08-18 $0.071 1997-07-17 $0.071 1997-06-18 $0.071 1997-05-16 $0.071 1997-04-17 $0.071 1997-03-18 $0.071 1997-02-18 $0.071 1997-01-15 $0.071 1996-12-18 $0.06 1996-12-18 $0.071 1996-11-18 $0.071 1996-10-17 $0.071 1996-09-18 $0.071 1996-08-16 $0.071 1996-07-18 $0.071 1996-06-18 $0.071 1996-05-16 $0.071 1996-04-18 $0.071 1996-03-18 $0.071 1996-02-15 $0.071 1996-01-18 $0.071 1995-12-18 $0.071 1995-11-16 $0.071 1995-10-18 $0.071 1995-09-18 $0.071 1995-08-17 $0.071 1995-07-19 $0.071 1995-06-16 $0.071 1995-05-16 $0.071 1995-04-13 $0.071 1995-03-14 $0.071 1995-02-14 $0.071 1995-01-13 $0.071 1994-12-14 $0.071 1994-11-15 $0.071 1994-10-14 $0.071 1994-09-14 $0.071 1994-08-16 $0.071 1994-07-14 $0.071 1994-06-14 $0.071 1994-05-16 $0.071 1994-04-14 $0.071 1994-03-15 $0.071 1994-02-15 $0.071 1994-01-13 $0.071 1993-12-14 $0.071 1993-12-14 $0.019 1993-11-16 $0.071 1993-10-14 $0.071 1993-09-14 $0.071 1993-08-16 $0.071 1993-07-14 $0.071 1993-06-15 $0.071 1993-05-14 $0.071 1993-04-14 $0.071 1993-03-16 $0.071 1993-02-16 $0.071 1993-01-13 $0.071 1992-12-15 $0.071 1992-12-15 $0.01