Putnam High Income Securities Fund Sh Ben Int

Stock

PCF

Price as of:

$8.94 +0.02 +0.22%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

Putnam High Income Securities Fund Sh Ben Int (PCF)

PCF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

7.51%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.65

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get PCF DARS™ Rating

PCF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$8.94

Quote Time

Today's Volume

10,400

Open Price

$8.95

Day's Range

$8.92 - $8.95

Previous Close

$8.92

52 week low / high

$8.1 - $9.27

Percent off 52 week high

-3.56%

PCF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PCF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade PCF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

PCF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PCF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-18

$0.048

2019-12-18

$0.0544

2019-11-14

$0.048

2019-10-15

$0.048

2019-09-18

$0.048

2019-08-14

$0.048

2018-12-18

$0.41403

2018-07-23

$0.0283

2018-06-21

$0.0283

2018-05-23

$0.0283

2018-04-23

$0.0283

2018-03-22

$0.0283

2018-02-22

$0.0283

2018-01-23

$0.0283

2017-12-21

$0.0283

2017-11-22

$0.0283

2017-10-23

$0.0283

2017-09-21

$0.0283

2017-08-22

$0.0283

2017-07-20

$0.0309

2017-06-21

$0.0309

2017-05-22

$0.0309

2017-04-20

$0.0309

2017-03-22

$0.0309

2017-02-21

$0.0309

2017-01-20

$0.0309

2016-12-21

$0.0309

2016-11-21

$0.0309

2016-10-20

$0.0309

2016-09-21

$0.0309

2016-08-22

$0.0309

2016-07-20

$0.0309

2016-06-22

$0.0309

2016-05-20

$0.0309

2016-04-20

$0.0309

2016-03-22

$0.0309

2016-02-22

$0.0309

2016-01-20

$0.0309

2015-12-22

$0.0309

2015-11-20

$0.0309

2015-10-21

$0.0309

2015-09-22

$0.0309

2015-08-20

$0.0309

2015-07-22

$0.0309

2015-06-22

$0.0309

2015-05-20

$0.0309

2015-04-22

$0.0309

2015-03-20

$0.0309

2015-02-20

$0.0309

2015-01-21

$0.0309

2014-12-19

$0.0309

2014-11-20

$0.0309

2014-10-22

$0.0309

2014-09-22

$0.0309

2014-08-20

$0.0309

2014-07-22

$0.0332

2014-06-20

$0.0332

2014-05-21

$0.0332

2014-04-22

$0.0332

2014-03-20

$0.0332

2014-02-20

$0.0332

2014-01-22

$0.039

2013-12-19

$0.039

2013-11-20

$0.039

2013-10-22

$0.039

2013-09-20

$0.039

2013-08-21

$0.039

2013-07-22

$0.039

2013-06-20

$0.039

2013-05-22

$0.039

2013-04-22

$0.039

2013-03-20

$0.039

2013-02-20

$0.039

2013-01-22

$0.039

2012-12-20

$0.039

2012-11-20

$0.0439

2012-10-22

$0.0439

2012-09-20

$0.0439

2012-08-22

$0.0439

2012-07-20

$0.0439

2012-06-20

$0.0439

2012-05-22

$0.0439

2012-04-20

$0.0439

2012-03-21

$0.0439

2012-02-21

$0.0439

2012-01-20

$0.0439

2011-12-21

$0.0439

2011-11-21

$0.0439

2011-10-20

$0.0439

2011-09-21

$0.0439

2011-08-22

$0.0439

2011-07-20

$0.0439

2011-06-22

$0.0439

2011-05-20

$0.0439

2011-04-20

$0.0439

2011-03-22

$0.0439

2011-02-17

$0.0439

2011-01-20

$0.0439

2010-12-21

$0.0439

2010-11-19

$0.0439

2010-10-20

$0.0439

2010-09-22

$0.0439

2010-08-20

$0.0439

2010-07-21

$0.0439

2010-06-22

$0.0439

2010-05-20

$0.0439

2010-04-21

$0.0439

2010-03-22

$0.0439

2010-02-18

$0.0439

2010-01-20

$0.0439

2009-12-22

$0.0439

2009-11-19

$0.0439

2009-10-21

$0.0439

2009-09-22

$0.0439

2009-08-20

$0.0439

2009-07-22

$0.0439

2009-06-22

$0.0439

2009-05-20

$0.0439

2009-04-22

$0.0439

2009-03-20

$0.0439

2009-02-20

$0.0489

2009-01-21

$0.0489

2008-12-19

$0.0489

2008-11-20

$0.0459

2008-10-22

$0.0459

2008-09-22

$0.0459

2008-08-20

$0.0459

2008-07-22

$0.0459

2008-06-20

$0.0459

2008-05-21

$0.0459

2008-04-22

$0.0459

2008-03-19

$0.0459

2008-02-20

$0.0459

2008-01-22

$0.0459

2007-12-19

$0.0459

2007-11-20

$0.0459

2007-10-22

$0.0459

2007-09-20

$0.0459

2007-08-22

$0.0459

2007-07-20

$0.0459

2007-06-20

$0.0459

2007-05-22

$0.0459

2007-04-20

$0.0459

2007-03-21

$0.0459

2007-02-16

$0.0459

2007-01-22

$0.0459

2006-12-20

$0.0459

2006-11-21

$0.0459

2006-10-20

$0.0459

2006-09-20

$0.0459

2006-08-21

$0.0443

2006-07-20

$0.0443

2006-06-21

$0.0443

2006-05-22

$0.0443

2006-04-20

$0.0443

2006-03-22

$0.0443

2006-02-16

$0.0443

2006-01-20

$0.0443

2005-12-20

$0.0443

2005-11-21

$0.0443

2005-10-20

$0.0443

2005-09-21

$0.0443

2005-08-22

$0.0465

2005-07-20

$0.0465

2005-06-22

$0.0465

2005-05-20

$0.0465

2005-04-20

$0.0465

2005-03-22

$0.0465

2005-02-18

$0.0465

2005-01-20

$0.0465

2004-12-21

$0.0465

2004-11-22

$0.0465

2004-10-20

$0.0465

2004-09-22

$0.0465

2004-08-20

$0.0465

2004-07-21

$0.0465

2004-06-22

$0.0465

2004-05-20

$0.0465

2004-04-21

$0.0465

2004-03-22

$0.0465

2004-02-20

$0.0465

2004-01-21

$0.0465

2003-12-22

$0.0465

2003-11-20

$0.0465

2003-10-22

$0.0465

2003-09-22

$0.0465

2003-08-20

$0.0465

2003-07-22

$0.0465

2003-06-20

$0.0465

2003-05-21

$0.0465

2003-04-22

$0.0465

2003-03-20

$0.0465

2003-02-20

$0.0465

2003-01-16

$0.0465

2002-12-18

$0.0465

2002-11-18

$0.0465

2002-10-17

$0.0465

2002-09-18

$0.0465

2002-08-16

$0.0465

2002-07-18

$0.0465

2002-06-18

$0.0465

2002-05-16

$0.0465

2002-04-18

$0.0545

2002-03-20

$0.0545

2002-02-15

$0.0545

2002-01-17

$0.0545

2001-12-18

$0.0545

2001-11-16

$0.0545

2001-10-18

$0.0545

2001-09-18

$0.0545

2001-08-16

$0.0545

2001-07-18

$0.0545

2001-06-18

$0.0545

2001-05-17

$0.0545

2001-04-18

$0.0545

2001-03-16

$0.0545

2001-02-15

$0.071

2001-01-18

$0.071

2000-12-18

$0.071

2000-11-16

$0.071

2000-10-18

$0.071

2000-09-18

$0.071

2000-08-17

$0.071

2000-07-18

$0.071

2000-06-16

$0.071

2000-05-18

$0.071

2000-04-18

$0.071

2000-03-16

$0.071

2000-02-17

$0.071

2000-01-18

$0.071

1999-12-16

$0.071

1999-11-18

$0.071

1999-10-18

$0.071

1999-09-16

$0.071

1999-08-18

$0.071

1999-07-16

$0.071

1999-06-17

$0.071

1999-05-18

$0.071

1999-04-16

$0.071

1999-03-18

$0.071

1999-02-18

$0.071

1999-01-15

$0.071

1998-12-17

$0.071

1998-12-17

$0.1403

1998-11-18

$0.071

1998-10-16

$0.071

1998-09-17

$0.071

1998-08-18

$0.071

1998-07-16

$0.071

1998-06-18

$0.071

1998-05-18

$0.071

1998-04-16

$0.071

1998-03-18

$0.071

1998-02-18

$0.071

1998-01-15

$0.071

1997-12-18

$0.214

1997-12-18

$0.071

1997-12-18

$0.169

1997-11-18

$0.071

1997-10-16

$0.071

1997-09-18

$0.071

1997-08-18

$0.071

1997-07-17

$0.071

1997-06-18

$0.071

1997-05-16

$0.071

1997-04-17

$0.071

1997-03-18

$0.071

1997-02-18

$0.071

1997-01-15

$0.071

1996-12-18

$0.06

1996-12-18

$0.071

1996-11-18

$0.071

1996-10-17

$0.071

1996-09-18

$0.071

1996-08-16

$0.071

1996-07-18

$0.071

1996-06-18

$0.071

1996-05-16

$0.071

1996-04-18

$0.071

1996-03-18

$0.071

1996-02-15

$0.071

1996-01-18

$0.071

1995-12-18

$0.071

1995-11-16

$0.071

1995-10-18

$0.071

1995-09-18

$0.071

1995-08-17

$0.071

1995-07-19

$0.071

1995-06-16

$0.071

1995-05-16

$0.071

1995-04-13

$0.071

1995-03-14

$0.071

1995-02-14

$0.071

1995-01-13

$0.071

1994-12-14

$0.071

1994-11-15

$0.071

1994-10-14

$0.071

1994-09-14

$0.071

1994-08-16

$0.071

1994-07-14

$0.071

1994-06-14

$0.071

1994-05-16

$0.071

1994-04-14

$0.071

1994-03-15

$0.071

1994-02-15

$0.071

1994-01-13

$0.071

1993-12-14

$0.071

1993-12-14

$0.019

1993-11-16

$0.071

1993-10-14

$0.071

1993-09-14

$0.071

1993-08-16

$0.071

1993-07-14

$0.071

1993-06-15

$0.071

1993-05-14

$0.071

1993-04-14

$0.071

1993-03-16

$0.071

1993-02-16

$0.071

1993-01-13

$0.071

1992-12-15

$0.071

1992-12-15

$0.01

PCF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
PCF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PCF

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

PCF Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

PCF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

20.75%

6.64%

1years

PCF

News
PCF

Research
PCF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PCF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

1993

1992

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

PCF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0544

2019-12-09

2019-12-18

2019-12-19

2019-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2019-09-27

2019-12-18

2019-12-19

2019-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2019-09-27

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-11-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2019-09-27

2019-10-15

2019-10-16

2019-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2019-07-19

2019-09-18

2019-09-19

2019-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2019-07-19

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-08-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4140

2018-12-07

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0283

2018-07-02

2018-07-23

2018-07-24

2018-08-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0283

2018-05-18

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-07-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0283

2018-04-20

2018-05-23

2018-05-24

2018-06-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0283

2018-03-16

2018-04-23

2018-04-24

2018-05-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0283

2018-01-26

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-04-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0283

2018-01-26

2018-02-22

2018-02-23

2018-03-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0283

2017-11-17

2018-01-23

2018-01-24

2018-02-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0283

2017-11-17

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2018-01-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0283

2017-10-20

2017-11-22

2017-11-24

2017-12-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0283

2017-09-15

2017-10-23

2017-10-24

2017-11-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0283

2017-08-09

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-10-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0283

2017-08-09

2017-08-22

2017-08-24

2017-09-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0309

2017-06-23

2017-07-20

2017-07-24

2017-08-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0309

2017-05-19

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-07-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0309

2017-04-21

2017-05-22

2017-05-24

2017-06-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0309

2017-03-17

2017-04-20

2017-04-24

2017-05-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0309

2017-01-27

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-04-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0309

2017-01-27

2017-02-21

2017-02-23

2017-03-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0309

2016-11-18

2017-01-20

2017-01-24

2017-02-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0309

2016-11-18

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2017-01-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0309

2016-10-21

2016-11-21

2016-11-23

2016-12-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0309

2016-09-16

2016-10-20

2016-10-24

2016-11-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0309

2016-08-08

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-10-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0309

2016-08-08

2016-08-22

2016-08-24

2016-09-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0309

2016-06-24

2016-07-20

2016-07-22

2016-08-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0309

2016-05-20

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0309

2016-03-18

2016-05-20

2016-05-24

2016-06-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0309

2016-03-18

2016-04-20

2016-04-22

2016-05-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0309

2016-01-29

2016-03-22

2016-03-24

2016-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0309

2016-01-29

2016-02-22

2016-02-24

2016-03-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0309

2015-11-20

2016-01-20

2016-01-22

2016-02-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0309

2015-11-20

2015-12-22

2015-12-23

2016-01-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0309

2015-10-16

2015-11-20

2015-11-24

2015-12-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0309

2015-09-18

2015-10-21

2015-10-23

2015-11-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0309

2015-08-06

2015-09-22

2015-09-24

2015-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0309

2015-08-06

2015-08-20

2015-08-24

2015-09-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0309

2015-06-19

2015-07-22

2015-07-24

2015-08-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0309

2015-05-22

2015-06-22

2015-06-24

2015-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0309

2015-03-20

2015-05-20

2015-05-22

2015-06-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0309

2015-03-20

2015-04-22

2015-04-24

2015-05-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0309

2015-01-22

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0309

2015-01-22

2015-02-20

2015-02-24

2015-03-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0309

2014-11-13

2015-01-21

2015-01-23

2015-02-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0309

2014-11-13

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2015-01-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0309

2014-10-17

2014-11-20

2014-11-24

2014-12-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0309

2014-09-19

2014-10-22

2014-10-24

2014-11-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0309

2014-09-10

2014-09-22

2014-09-24

2014-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0309

2014-08-05

2014-08-20

2014-08-22

2014-09-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0332

2014-06-20

2014-07-22

2014-07-24

2014-08-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0332

2014-05-16

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0332

2014-03-21

2014-05-21

2014-05-23

2014-06-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0332

2014-03-21

2014-04-22

2014-04-24

2014-05-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0332

2014-01-24

2014-03-20

2014-03-24

2014-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0332

2014-01-24

2014-02-20

2014-02-24

2014-03-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2013-11-22

2014-01-22

2014-01-24

2014-02-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2013-11-22

2013-12-19

2013-12-23

2014-01-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2013-09-20

2013-11-20

2013-11-22

2013-12-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2013-09-20

2013-10-22

2013-10-24

2013-11-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2013-08-09

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2013-08-09

2013-08-21

2013-08-23

2013-09-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2013-06-21

2013-07-22

2013-07-24

2013-08-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2013-05-17

2013-06-20

2013-06-24

2013-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2013-03-22

2013-05-22

2013-05-24

2013-06-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2013-03-22

2013-04-22

2013-04-24

2013-05-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2013-02-22

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

2013-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2013-02-06

2013-02-20

2013-02-22

2013-03-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2012-12-14

2013-01-22

2013-01-24

2013-02-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2012-12-14

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2013-01-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2012-11-09

2012-11-20

2012-11-23

2012-12-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2012-09-14

2012-10-22

2012-10-24

2012-11-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2012-09-14

2012-09-20

2012-09-24

2012-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2012-08-07

2012-08-22

2012-08-24

2012-09-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2012-06-21

2012-07-20

2012-07-24

2012-08-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2012-05-11

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-07-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2012-05-11

2012-05-22

2012-05-24

2012-06-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2012-04-13

2012-04-20

2012-04-24

2012-05-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2012-03-09

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

2012-04-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2012-02-10

2012-02-21

2012-02-23

2012-03-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2011-12-09

2012-01-20

2012-01-24

2012-02-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2011-12-09

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2012-01-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2011-11-11

2011-11-21

2011-11-23

2011-12-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2011-09-09

2011-10-20

2011-10-24

2011-11-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2011-09-09

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-10-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2011-08-03

2011-08-22

2011-08-24

2011-09-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2011-06-13

2011-07-20

2011-07-22

2011-08-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2011-06-13

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2011-05-13

2011-05-20

2011-05-24

2011-06-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2011-04-15

2011-04-20

2011-04-25

2011-05-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2011-03-04

2011-03-22

2011-03-24

2011-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2011-02-04

2011-02-17

2011-02-22

2011-03-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2010-12-10

2011-01-20

2011-01-24

2011-02-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2010-12-10

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2011-01-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2010-11-12

2010-11-19

2010-11-23

2010-12-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2010-09-17

2010-10-20

2010-10-22

2010-11-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2010-09-17

2010-09-22

2010-09-24

2010-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2010-08-07

2010-08-20

2010-08-24

2010-09-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2010-06-10

2010-07-21

2010-07-23

2010-08-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2010-06-10

2010-06-22

2010-06-24

2010-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2010-05-14

2010-05-20

2010-05-24

2010-06-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2010-04-09

2010-04-21

2010-04-23

2010-05-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2010-03-12

2010-03-22

2010-03-24

2010-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2010-02-11

2010-02-18

2010-02-22

2010-03-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2010-01-14

2010-01-20

2010-01-22

2010-02-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2009-12-10

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2010-01-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2009-11-12

2009-11-19

2009-11-23

2009-12-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2009-10-08

2009-10-21

2009-10-23

2009-11-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2009-09-10

2009-09-22

2009-09-24

2009-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2009-07-09

2009-08-20

2009-08-24

2009-09-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2009-07-09

2009-07-22

2009-07-24

2009-08-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2009-06-11

2009-06-22

2009-06-24

2009-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2009-05-14

2009-05-20

2009-05-22

2009-06-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2009-04-16

2009-04-22

2009-04-24

2009-05-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2009-03-05

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0489

2009-02-12

2009-02-20

2009-02-24

2009-03-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0489

2009-01-08

2009-01-21

2009-01-23

2009-02-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0489

2008-12-11

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2009-01-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0459

2008-11-13

2008-11-20

2008-11-24

2008-12-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0459

2008-10-16

2008-10-22

2008-10-24

2008-11-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0459

2008-09-11

2008-09-22

2008-09-24

2008-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0459

2008-07-10

2008-08-20

2008-08-22

2008-09-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0459

2008-07-10

2008-07-22

2008-07-24

2008-08-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0459

2008-06-12

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0459

2008-05-08

2008-05-21

2008-05-23

2008-06-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0459

2008-04-10

2008-04-22

2008-04-24

2008-05-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0459

2008-03-13

2008-03-19

2008-03-24

2008-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0459

2008-02-14

2008-02-20

2008-02-22

2008-03-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0459

2008-01-10

2008-01-22

2008-01-24

2008-02-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0459

2007-12-13

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

2008-01-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0459

2007-11-08

2007-11-20

2007-11-23

2007-12-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0459

2007-10-12

2007-10-22

2007-10-24

2007-11-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0459

2007-09-06

2007-09-20

2007-09-24

2007-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0459

2007-07-12

2007-08-22

2007-08-24

2007-09-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0459

2007-07-12

2007-07-20

2007-07-24

2007-08-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0459

2007-06-14

2007-06-20

2007-06-22

2007-07-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0459

2007-05-10

2007-05-22

2007-05-24

2007-06-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0459

2007-04-12

2007-04-20

2007-04-24

2007-05-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0459

2007-03-08

2007-03-21

2007-03-23

2007-04-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0459

2007-02-08

2007-02-16

2007-02-21

2007-03-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0459

2007-01-11

2007-01-22

2007-01-24

2007-02-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0459

2006-12-14

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2007-01-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0459

2006-11-09

2006-11-21

2006-11-24

2006-12-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0459

2006-10-12

2006-10-20

2006-10-24

2006-11-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0459

2006-09-14

2006-09-20

2006-09-22

2006-10-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0443

2006-07-13

2006-08-21

2006-08-23

2006-09-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0443

2006-07-13

2006-07-20

2006-07-24

2006-08-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0443

2006-06-08

2006-06-21

2006-06-23

2006-07-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0443

2006-05-11

2006-05-22

2006-05-24

2006-06-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0443

2006-04-06

2006-04-20

2006-04-24

2006-05-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0443

2006-03-09

2006-03-22

2006-03-24

2006-04-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0443

2006-02-09

2006-02-16

2006-02-21

2006-03-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0443

2006-01-12

2006-01-20

2006-01-24

2006-02-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0443

2005-12-08

2005-12-20

2005-12-22

2006-01-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0443

2005-11-10

2005-11-21

2005-11-23

2005-12-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0443

2005-10-06

2005-10-20

2005-10-24

2005-11-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0443

2005-09-08

2005-09-21

2005-09-23

2005-10-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2005-07-14

2005-08-22

2005-08-24

2005-09-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2005-07-14

2005-07-20

2005-07-22

2005-08-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2005-06-09

2005-06-22

2005-06-24

2005-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2005-05-12

2005-05-20

2005-05-24

2005-06-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2005-04-14

2005-04-20

2005-04-22

2005-05-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2005-03-10

2005-03-22

2005-03-24

2005-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2005-02-10

2005-02-18

2005-02-23

2005-03-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2005-01-13

2005-01-20

2005-01-24

2005-02-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2004-12-09

2004-12-21

2004-12-23

2005-01-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2004-11-12

2004-11-22

2004-11-24

2004-12-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2004-10-14

2004-10-20

2004-10-22

2004-11-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2004-09-09

2004-09-22

2004-09-24

2004-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2004-07-08

2004-08-20

2004-08-24

2004-09-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2004-07-08

2004-07-21

2004-07-23

2004-08-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2004-06-10

2004-06-22

2004-06-24

2004-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2004-05-13

2004-05-20

2004-05-24

2004-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2004-04-15

2004-04-21

2004-04-23

2004-05-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2004-03-11

2004-03-22

2004-03-24

2004-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2004-02-12

2004-02-20

2004-02-24

2004-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2004-01-08

2004-01-21

2004-01-23

2004-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2003-12-11

2003-12-22

2003-12-24

2004-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2003-11-13

2003-11-20

2003-11-24

2003-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2003-10-09

2003-10-22

2003-10-24

2003-11-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2003-09-11

2003-09-22

2003-09-24

2003-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2003-07-10

2003-08-20

2003-08-22

2003-09-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2003-07-10

2003-07-22

2003-07-24

2003-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2003-06-12

2003-06-20

2003-06-24

2003-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2003-05-08

2003-05-21

2003-05-23

2003-06-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2003-04-10

2003-04-22

2003-04-24

2003-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2003-03-13

2003-03-20

2003-03-24

2003-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2003-02-13

2003-02-20

2003-02-24

2003-03-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2003-01-09

2003-01-16

2003-01-21

2003-02-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2002-12-09

2002-12-18

2002-12-20

2003-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2002-11-14

2002-11-18

2002-11-20

2002-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2002-10-10

2002-10-17

2002-10-21

2002-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2002-09-13

2002-09-18

2002-09-20

2002-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2002-07-11

2002-08-16

2002-08-20

2002-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2002-07-11

2002-07-18

2002-07-22

2002-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2002-06-13

2002-06-18

2002-06-20

2002-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2002-05-09

2002-05-16

2002-05-20

2002-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2002-04-11

2002-04-18

2002-04-22

2002-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2002-03-14

2002-03-20

2002-03-20

2002-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2002-02-14

2002-02-15

2002-02-20

2002-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2002-01-10

2002-01-17

2002-01-22

2002-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2001-12-10

2001-12-18

2001-12-20

2002-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2001-11-08

2001-11-16

2001-11-20

2001-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2001-10-11

2001-10-18

2001-10-22

2001-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2001-09-13

2001-09-18

2001-09-20

2001-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2001-07-12

2001-08-16

2001-08-20

2001-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2001-07-12

2001-07-18

2001-07-20

2001-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2001-06-14

2001-06-18

2001-06-20

2001-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2001-05-10

2001-05-17

2001-05-21

2001-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2001-04-05

2001-04-18

2001-04-20

2001-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2001-03-08

2001-03-16

2001-03-20

2001-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2001-02-08

2001-02-15

2001-02-20

2001-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2001-01-11

2001-01-18

2001-01-22

2001-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2000-12-07

2000-12-18

2000-12-20

2001-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2000-11-03

2000-11-16

2000-11-20

2000-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2000-10-05

2000-10-18

2000-10-20

2000-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2000-09-07

2000-09-18

2000-09-20

2000-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2000-07-20

2000-08-17

2000-08-21

2000-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2000-07-06

2000-07-18

2000-07-20

2000-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2000-06-01

2000-06-16

2000-06-20

2000-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2000-05-04

2000-05-18

2000-05-22

2000-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2000-04-06

2000-04-18

2000-04-20

2000-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2000-03-02

2000-03-16

2000-03-20

2000-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2000-02-03

2000-02-17

2000-02-22

2000-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2000-01-07

2000-01-18

2000-01-20

2000-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1999-12-02

1999-12-16

1999-12-20

2000-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1999-11-04

1999-11-18

1999-11-22

1999-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1999-10-07

1999-10-18

1999-10-20

1999-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1999-09-09

1999-09-16

1999-09-20

1999-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1999-08-03

1999-08-18

1999-08-20

1999-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1999-07-01

1999-07-16

1999-07-20

1999-08-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1999-06-04

1999-06-17

1999-06-21

1999-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1999-05-06

1999-05-18

1999-05-20

1999-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1999-04-08

1999-04-16

1999-04-20

1999-05-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1999-03-04

1999-03-18

1999-03-22

1999-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1999-02-04

1999-02-18

1999-02-22

1999-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1999-01-07

1999-01-15

1999-01-20

1999-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1403

1998-12-03

1998-12-17

1998-12-21

1999-01-04

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1998-12-03

1998-12-17

1998-12-21

1999-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1998-11-05

1998-11-18

1998-11-20

1998-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1998-10-01

1998-10-16

1998-10-20

1998-11-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1998-09-10

1998-09-17

1998-09-21

1998-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1998-08-03

1998-08-18

1998-08-20

1998-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1998-07-09

1998-07-16

1998-07-20

1998-08-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1998-06-04

1998-06-18

1998-06-22

1998-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1998-05-07

1998-05-18

1998-05-20

1998-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1998-04-02

1998-04-16

1998-04-20

1998-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1998-03-05

1998-03-18

1998-03-20

1998-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1998-02-05

1998-02-18

1998-02-20

1998-03-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1998-01-08

1998-01-15

1998-01-20

1998-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1690

1997-12-04

1997-12-18

1997-12-22

1998-01-02

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1997-12-04

1997-12-18

1997-12-22

1998-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2140

1997-12-04

1997-12-18

1997-12-22

1998-01-02

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1997-11-06

1997-11-18

1997-11-20

1997-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1997-10-02

1997-10-16

1997-10-20

1997-11-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1997-09-04

1997-09-18

1997-09-22

1997-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1997-08-01

1997-08-18

1997-08-20

1997-09-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1997-07-10

1997-07-17

1997-07-21

1997-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1997-06-05

1997-06-18

1997-06-20

1997-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1997-05-01

1997-05-16

1997-05-20

1997-06-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1997-04-03

1997-04-17

1997-04-21

1997-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1997-03-07

1997-03-18

1997-03-20

1997-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1997-02-07

1997-02-18

1997-02-20

1997-03-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1997-01-09

1997-01-15

1997-01-20

1997-02-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1996-12-05

1996-12-18

1996-12-20

1997-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1996-12-05

1996-12-18

1996-12-20

1997-01-02

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1996-10-31

1996-11-18

1996-11-20

1996-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1996-10-03

1996-10-17

1996-10-21

1996-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1996-09-05

1996-09-18

1996-09-20

1996-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1996-08-01

1996-08-16

1996-08-20

1996-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1996-07-12

1996-07-18

1996-07-22

1996-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1996-06-06

1996-06-18

1996-06-20

1996-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1996-05-02

1996-05-16

1996-05-20

1996-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1996-04-11

1996-04-18

1996-04-22

1996-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1996-03-07

1996-03-18

1996-03-20

1996-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1996-02-01

1996-02-15

1996-02-20

1996-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1996-01-04

1996-01-18

1996-01-22

1996-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1995-11-30

1995-12-18

1995-12-20

1996-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1995-11-03

1995-11-16

1995-11-20

1995-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1995-10-05

1995-10-18

1995-10-20

1995-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1995-09-07

1995-09-18

1995-09-20

1995-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1995-08-03

1995-08-17

1995-08-21

1995-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1995-07-12

1995-07-19

1995-07-21

1995-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1995-06-01

1995-06-16

1995-06-20

1995-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1995-05-04

1995-05-16

1995-05-22

1995-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1995-04-06

1995-04-13

1995-04-20

1995-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1995-03-02

1995-03-14

1995-03-20

1995-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1995-02-02

1995-02-14

1995-02-21

1995-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1995-01-05

1995-01-13

1995-01-20

1995-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1994-12-01

1994-12-14

1994-12-20

1995-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1994-11-03

1994-11-15

1994-11-21

1994-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1994-10-06

1994-10-14

1994-10-20

1994-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1994-09-09

1994-09-14

1994-09-20

1994-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1994-08-04

1994-08-16

1994-08-22

1994-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1994-07-07

1994-07-14

1994-07-20

1994-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1994-06-02

1994-06-14

1994-06-20

1994-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1994-05-05

1994-05-16

1994-05-20

1994-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1994-04-07

1994-04-14

1994-04-20

1994-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1994-03-02

1994-03-15

1994-03-21

1994-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1994-02-03

1994-02-15

1994-02-22

1994-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1994-01-06

1994-01-13

1994-01-20

1994-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0190

1993-12-02

1993-12-14

1993-12-20

1994-01-03

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0710

1993-12-02

1993-12-14

1993-12-20

1994-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1993-11-04

1993-11-16

1993-11-22

1993-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1993-10-07

1993-10-14

1993-10-20

1993-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1993-09-09

1993-09-14

1993-09-20

1993-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1993-08-04

1993-08-16

1993-08-20

1993-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1993-07-08

1993-07-14

1993-07-20

1993-08-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1993-06-03

1993-06-15

1993-06-21

1993-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1993-05-06

1993-05-14

1993-05-20

1993-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1993-04-01

1993-04-14

1993-04-20

1993-05-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1993-03-04

1993-03-16

1993-03-22

1993-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1993-02-05

1993-02-16

1993-02-22

1993-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1993-01-08

1993-01-13

1993-01-20

1993-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0100

1992-12-03

1992-12-15

1992-12-21

1993-01-04

Income, Year – End

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1992-12-03

1992-12-15

1992-12-21

1993-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

PCF

Investor Resources

Learn more about Putnam High Income Securities Fund Sh Ben Int on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

PCF

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

