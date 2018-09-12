Best Dividend Stocks
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Stock

OIA

Price as of:

$7.88 -0.02 -0.25%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Debt /

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA)

OIA

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.80%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.38

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get OIA DARS™ Rating

OIA

Daily Snapshot

Price

$7.88

Quote Time

Today's Volume

47,500

Open Price

$7.88

Day's Range

$7.85 - $7.9

Previous Close

$7.9

52 week low / high

$6.85 - $8.12

Percent off 52 week high

-2.96%

OIA

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

OIA has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade OIA's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
OIA

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast OIA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.0316

2019-11-12

$0.0316

2019-10-15

$0.0316

2019-09-17

$0.0316

2019-08-13

$0.0316

2019-07-16

$0.0316

2019-06-13

$0.0316

2019-05-14

$0.0328

2019-04-11

$0.0328

2019-03-12

$0.0328

2019-02-12

$0.0328

2019-01-15

$0.0328

2018-12-13

$0.0328

2018-11-09

$0.0328

2018-10-15

$0.0328

2018-09-13

$0.0328

2018-08-13

$0.0344

2018-07-16

$0.0344

2018-06-12

$0.0344

2018-05-14

$0.0344

2018-04-16

$0.0344

2018-03-14

$0.0344

2018-02-14

$0.0344

2018-01-23

$0.0344

2017-12-12

$0.0344

2017-11-14

$0.0344

2017-10-12

$0.0344

2017-09-12

$0.0344

2017-08-09

$0.0344

2017-07-12

$0.0344

2017-06-12

$0.0344

2017-05-10

$0.0344

2017-04-11

$0.0344

2017-03-13

$0.0344

2017-02-13

$0.0344

2017-01-17

$0.0344

2016-12-12

$0.0344

2016-11-09

$0.0344

2016-10-12

$0.0344

2016-09-12

$0.0344

2016-08-10

$0.0328

2016-07-11

$0.0328

2016-06-09

$0.0328

2016-05-11

$0.0328

2016-04-11

$0.0328

2016-03-10

$0.0328

2016-02-10

$0.0328

2016-01-13

$0.0328

2015-12-09

$0.0328

2015-11-12

$0.0328

2015-10-13

$0.0328

2015-09-10

$0.0328

2015-08-11

$0.0328

2015-07-09

$0.0328

2015-06-09

$0.0328

2015-05-11

$0.0328

2015-04-09

$0.0328

2015-03-11

$0.0328

2015-02-11

$0.0328

2015-01-12

$0.0328

2014-12-12

$0.0328

2014-11-12

$0.0328

2014-10-14

$0.0328

2014-09-11

$0.0328

2014-08-07

$0.034

2014-07-10

$0.034

2014-06-11

$0.034

2014-05-08

$0.035

2014-04-10

$0.035

2014-03-12

$0.035

2014-02-12

$0.035

2014-01-13

$0.035

2013-12-10

$0.035

2013-11-06

$0.035

2013-10-09

$0.035

2013-09-11

$0.035

2013-08-08

$0.035

2013-07-09

$0.035

2013-06-11

$0.035

2013-05-09

$0.035

2013-04-09

$0.035

2013-03-07

$0.035

2013-02-07

$0.035

2013-01-10

$0.035

2012-12-12

$0.035

2012-11-13

$0.035

2012-10-10

$0.035

2012-09-14

$0.035

2012-08-13

$0.035

2012-07-12

$0.035

2012-06-13

$0.035

2012-05-11

$0.035

2012-04-11

$0.035

2012-03-12

$0.035

2012-02-13

$0.035

2012-01-12

$0.035

2011-12-13

$0.035

2011-11-14

$0.035

2011-10-12

$0.035

2011-09-13

$0.035

2011-08-11

$0.035

2011-07-13

$0.035

2011-06-13

$0.035

2011-05-11

$0.035

2011-04-13

$0.035

2011-03-11

$0.035

2011-02-11

$0.035

2011-01-12

$0.035

2010-12-15

$0.035

2010-11-17

$0.035

2010-10-20

$0.035

2010-09-15

$0.035

2010-08-18

$0.035

2010-07-21

$0.035

2010-06-16

$0.035

2010-05-19

$0.035

2010-04-21

$0.035

2010-03-17

$0.035

2010-02-17

$0.035

2010-01-20

$0.035

2009-12-16

$0.035

2009-11-18

$0.035

2009-10-21

$0.035

2009-09-16

$0.035

2009-08-19

$0.035

2009-07-22

$0.035

2009-06-17

$0.035

2009-05-20

$0.035

2009-04-15

$0.035

2009-03-18

$0.03875

2009-02-18

$0.03875

2009-01-21

$0.03875

2008-12-17

$0.03875

2008-12-17

$0.005396

2008-11-19

$0.03875

2008-10-22

$0.03875

2008-09-17

$0.03875

2008-08-20

$0.03875

2008-07-16

$0.03875

2008-06-18

$0.03875

2008-05-21

$0.03875

2008-04-16

$0.03875

2008-03-05

$0.03875

2008-02-06

$0.03875

2008-01-09

$0.03875

2007-12-05

$0.03875

2007-11-07

$0.03875

2007-10-03

$0.03875

2007-09-05

$0.045

2007-08-01

$0.045

2007-07-03

$0.045

2007-06-06

$0.045

2007-05-02

$0.045

2007-04-03

$0.045

2007-03-07

$0.045

2007-02-07

$0.045

2007-01-03

$0.045

2006-12-06

$0.045

2006-12-06

$0.000962

2006-11-01

$0.045

2006-10-04

$0.045

2006-09-06

$0.045

2006-08-02

$0.045

2006-07-05

$0.045

2006-06-07

$0.045

2006-05-03

$0.045

2006-04-05

$0.045

2006-03-01

$0.045

2006-02-01

$0.045

2006-01-04

$0.045

2005-12-07

$0.045

2005-11-02

$0.045

2005-10-05

$0.045

2005-09-07

$0.0425

2005-08-03

$0.0425

2005-07-06

$0.0425

2005-06-01

$0.0425

2005-05-04

$0.0425

2005-04-06

$0.0425

2005-03-02

$0.0425

2005-02-02

$0.0425

2005-01-05

$0.0425

2004-12-08

$0.0425

2004-12-08

$0.001881

2004-11-03

$0.0425

2004-10-06

$0.0425

2004-09-01

$0.04

2004-08-04

$0.04

2004-07-07

$0.04

2004-06-02

$0.04

2004-05-05

$0.04

2004-04-14

$0.04

2004-03-03

$0.04

2004-02-04

$0.04

2004-01-07

$0.04

2003-12-03

$0.04

2003-11-05

$0.04

2003-10-01

$0.04

2003-09-03

$0.045

2003-08-06

$0.045

2003-07-09

$0.045

2003-06-04

$0.045

2003-05-07

$0.045

2003-04-02

$0.045

2003-03-05

$0.045

2003-02-05

$0.045

2003-01-08

$0.045

2002-12-04

$0.045

2002-11-06

$0.045

2002-10-02

$0.045

2002-09-04

$0.0475

2002-08-07

$0.0475

2002-07-02

$0.0475

2002-06-05

$0.0475

2002-05-01

$0.0475

2002-04-03

$0.0475

2002-03-06

$0.0475

2002-02-06

$0.0475

2002-01-02

$0.0475

2001-12-05

$0.0475

2001-11-07

$0.0475

2001-10-03

$0.0475

2001-09-05

$0.0475

2001-08-01

$0.0475

2001-07-03

$0.0475

2001-06-06

$0.0475

2001-05-02

$0.0475

2001-04-04

$0.0475

2001-03-07

$0.0475

2001-02-07

$0.0475

2001-01-03

$0.0475

2000-12-06

$0.0475

2000-11-01

$0.0475

2000-10-04

$0.0475

2000-09-06

$0.0525

2000-08-02

$0.0525

2000-07-05

$0.0525

2000-06-07

$0.0525

2000-05-03

$0.0525

2000-04-05

$0.0525

2000-03-01

$0.0525

2000-02-02

$0.0525

2000-01-05

$0.0525

1999-12-01

$0.0525

1999-11-03

$0.0525

1999-10-06

$0.0525

1999-09-01

$0.05

1999-08-04

$0.05

1999-07-07

$0.05

1999-06-02

$0.05

1999-05-05

$0.05

1999-04-07

$0.05

1999-03-03

$0.05

1999-03-03

$0.05

1999-02-03

$0.05

1999-01-06

$0.05

1998-12-02

$0.05

1998-11-04

$0.05

1998-10-07

$0.05

1998-09-02

$0.0475

1998-08-05

$0.0475

1998-06-30

$0.0475

1998-06-03

$0.0475

1998-05-06

$0.0475

1998-04-01

$0.0475

1998-03-04

$0.0475

1998-02-04

$0.0475

1998-01-07

$0.0475

1997-12-03

$0.0475

1997-11-05

$0.0475

1997-10-01

$0.0475

1997-09-03

$0.05

1997-08-06

$0.05

1997-07-09

$0.05

1997-06-04

$0.05

1997-05-07

$0.05

1997-04-02

$0.05

1997-03-05

$0.05

1997-02-05

$0.05

1997-01-08

$0.05

1996-12-04

$0.05

1996-11-06

$0.05

1996-10-02

$0.055

1996-09-04

$0.055

1996-08-07

$0.055

1996-07-02

$0.055

1996-06-05

$0.055

1996-05-01

$0.055

1996-04-02

$0.055

1996-03-06

$0.055

1996-02-07

$0.055

1996-01-10

$0.055

1995-12-06

$0.055

1995-11-08

$0.055

1995-10-04

$0.0525

1995-09-06

$0.0525

1995-08-09

$0.0525

1995-07-12

$0.0525

1995-06-14

$0.0525

1995-05-01

$0.0525

1995-04-03

$0.0525

OIA

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for OIA

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

OIA Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

OIA

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-1.76%

-6.69%

0years

OIA

News
OIA

Research
OIA

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

OIA

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

OIA

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0316

2019-12-02

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0316

2019-11-01

2019-11-12

2019-11-13

2019-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0316

2019-10-01

2019-10-15

2019-10-16

2019-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0316

2019-09-03

2019-09-17

2019-09-18

2019-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0316

2019-08-01

2019-08-13

2019-08-14

2019-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0316

2019-07-01

2019-07-16

2019-07-17

2019-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0316

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0328

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0328

2019-04-01

2019-04-11

2019-04-12

2019-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0328

2019-03-01

2019-03-12

2019-03-13

2019-03-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0328

2019-02-01

2019-02-12

2019-02-13

2019-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0328

2019-01-02

2019-01-15

2019-01-16

2019-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0328

2018-12-03

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0328

2018-11-01

2018-11-09

2018-11-13

2018-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0328

2018-10-01

2018-10-15

2018-10-16

2018-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0328

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0344

2018-08-01

2018-08-13

2018-08-14

2018-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0344

2018-07-02

2018-07-16

2018-07-17

2018-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0344

2018-06-01

2018-06-12

2018-06-13

2018-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0344

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0344

2018-04-02

2018-04-16

2018-04-17

2018-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0344

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-03-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0344

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0344

2018-01-02

2018-01-23

2018-01-24

2018-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0344

2017-12-01

2017-12-12

2017-12-13

2017-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0344

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0344

2017-10-02

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0344

2017-09-01

2017-09-12

2017-09-13

2017-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0344

2017-08-01

2017-08-09

2017-08-11

2017-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0344

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0344

2017-06-01

2017-06-12

2017-06-14

2017-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0344

2017-05-01

2017-05-10

2017-05-12

2017-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0344

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-04-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0344

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0344

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0344

2017-01-03

2017-01-17

2017-01-19

2017-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0344

2016-12-01

2016-12-12

2016-12-14

2016-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0344

2016-11-01

2016-11-09

2016-11-14

2016-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0344

2016-10-03

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0344

2016-09-01

2016-09-12

2016-09-14

2016-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0328

2016-08-01

2016-08-10

2016-08-12

2016-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0328

2016-07-01

2016-07-11

2016-07-13

2016-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0328

2016-06-01

2016-06-09

2016-06-13

2016-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0328

2016-05-02

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0328

2016-04-01

2016-04-11

2016-04-13

2016-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0328

2016-03-01

2016-03-10

2016-03-14

2016-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0328

2016-02-01

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-02-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0328

2016-01-04

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-01-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0328

2015-12-01

2015-12-09

2015-12-11

2015-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0328

2015-11-02

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0328

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0328

2015-09-01

2015-09-10

2015-09-14

2015-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0328

2015-08-03

2015-08-11

2015-08-13

2015-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0328

2015-07-01

2015-07-09

2015-07-13

2015-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0328

2015-06-01

2015-06-09

2015-06-11

2015-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0328

2015-05-01

2015-05-11

2015-05-13

2015-05-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0328

2015-04-01

2015-04-09

2015-04-13

2015-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0328

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0328

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0328

2015-01-02

2015-01-12

2015-01-14

2015-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0328

2014-12-01

2014-12-12

2014-12-16

2014-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0328

2014-11-03

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-11-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0328

2014-10-01

2014-10-14

2014-10-16

2014-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0328

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2014-08-01

2014-08-07

2014-08-11

2014-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2014-07-01

2014-07-10

2014-07-14

2014-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2014-06-02

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2014-05-01

2014-05-08

2014-05-12

2014-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2014-04-01

2014-04-10

2014-04-14

2014-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2014-02-03

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2014-01-02

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2013-12-02

2013-12-10

2013-12-12

2013-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2013-11-01

2013-11-06

2013-11-11

2013-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2013-10-01

2013-10-09

2013-10-11

2013-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2013-09-03

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2013-08-01

2013-08-08

2013-08-12

2013-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2013-07-01

2013-07-09

2013-07-11

2013-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2013-06-03

2013-06-11

2013-06-13

2013-06-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2013-05-01

2013-05-09

2013-05-13

2013-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2013-04-01

2013-04-09

2013-04-11

2013-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2013-03-01

2013-03-07

2013-03-11

2013-03-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2013-02-01

2013-02-07

2013-02-11

2013-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2013-01-02

2013-01-10

2013-01-14

2013-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2012-12-03

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2012-10-01

2012-10-10

2012-10-12

2012-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2012-09-04

2012-09-14

2012-09-18

2012-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2012-07-02

2012-07-12

2012-07-16

2012-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2012-05-01

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2012-04-02

2012-04-11

2012-04-13

2012-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2012-03-01

2012-03-12

2012-03-14

2012-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2012-02-01

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-02-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2012-01-03

2012-01-12

2012-01-17

2012-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2011-12-01

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2011-11-01

2011-11-14

2011-11-16

2011-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2011-09-30

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2011-08-01

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2011-07-01

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2011-05-02

2011-05-11

2011-05-13

2011-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2011-04-01

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2011-03-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2011-02-01

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2011-01-03

2011-01-12

2011-01-14

2011-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2010-12-07

2010-12-15

2010-12-17

2010-12-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2010-11-09

2010-11-17

2010-11-19

2010-11-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2010-10-12

2010-10-20

2010-10-22

2010-10-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2010-09-07

2010-09-15

2010-09-17

2010-09-24

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2010-08-10

2010-08-18

2010-08-20

2010-08-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2010-07-13

2010-07-21

2010-07-23

2010-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2010-06-08

2010-06-16

2010-06-18

2010-06-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2010-05-11

2010-05-19

2010-05-21

2010-05-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2010-04-13

2010-04-21

2010-04-23

2010-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2010-03-09

2010-03-17

2010-03-19

2010-03-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2010-02-09

2010-02-17

2010-02-19

2010-02-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2010-01-12

2010-01-20

2010-01-22

2010-01-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2009-12-08

2009-12-16

2009-12-18

2009-12-24

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2009-11-10

2009-11-18

2009-11-20

2009-11-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2009-10-13

2009-10-21

2009-10-23

2009-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2009-07-14

2009-09-16

2009-09-18

2009-09-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2009-07-14

2009-08-19

2009-08-21

2009-08-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2009-07-14

2009-07-22

2009-07-24

2009-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2009-04-07

2009-06-17

2009-06-19

2009-06-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2009-04-07

2009-05-20

2009-05-22

2009-05-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2009-04-07

2009-04-15

2009-04-17

2009-04-24

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0388

2009-01-13

2009-03-18

2009-03-20

2009-03-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0388

2009-01-13

2009-02-18

2009-02-20

2009-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0388

2009-01-13

2009-01-21

2009-01-23

2009-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0054

2008-12-09

2008-12-17

2008-12-19

2008-12-26

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0388

2008-10-14

2008-12-17

2008-12-19

2008-12-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0388

2008-10-14

2008-11-19

2008-11-21

2008-11-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0388

2008-10-14

2008-10-22

2008-10-24

2008-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0388

2008-07-08

2008-09-17

2008-09-19

2008-09-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0388

2008-07-08

2008-08-20

2008-08-22

2008-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0388

2008-07-08

2008-07-16

2008-07-18

2008-07-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0388

2008-04-08

2008-06-18

2008-06-20

2008-06-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0388

2008-04-08

2008-05-21

2008-05-23

2008-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0388

2008-04-08

2008-04-16

2008-04-18

2008-04-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0388

2007-12-31

2008-03-05

2008-03-07

2008-03-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0388

2007-12-31

2008-02-06

2008-02-08

2008-02-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0388

2007-12-31

2008-01-09

2008-01-11

2008-01-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0388

2007-09-25

2007-12-05

2007-12-07

2007-12-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0388

2007-09-25

2007-11-07

2007-11-09

2007-11-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0388

2007-09-25

2007-10-03

2007-10-05

2007-10-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2007-06-26

2007-09-05

2007-09-07

2007-09-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2007-06-26

2007-08-01

2007-08-03

2007-08-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2007-06-26

2007-07-03

2007-07-06

2007-07-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2007-03-26

2007-06-06

2007-06-08

2007-06-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2007-03-26

2007-05-02

2007-05-04

2007-05-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2007-03-26

2007-04-03

2007-04-05

2007-04-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2006-12-26

2007-03-07

2007-03-09

2007-03-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2006-12-26

2007-02-07

2007-02-09

2007-02-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2006-12-26

2007-01-03

2007-01-05

2007-01-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0010

2006-11-28

2006-12-06

2006-12-08

2006-12-22

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2006-09-26

2006-12-06

2006-12-08

2006-12-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2006-09-26

2006-11-01

2006-11-03

2006-11-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2006-09-26

2006-10-04

2006-10-06

2006-10-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2006-06-27

2006-09-06

2006-09-08

2006-09-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2006-06-27

2006-08-02

2006-08-04

2006-08-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2006-06-27

2006-07-05

2006-07-07

2006-07-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2006-03-28

2006-06-07

2006-06-09

2006-06-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2006-03-28

2006-05-03

2006-05-05

2006-05-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2006-03-28

2006-04-05

2006-04-07

2006-04-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2005-12-27

2006-03-01

2006-03-03

2006-03-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2005-12-27

2006-02-01

2006-02-03

2006-02-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2005-12-27

2006-01-04

2006-01-06

2006-01-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2005-09-27

2005-12-07

2005-12-09

2005-12-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2005-09-27

2005-11-02

2005-11-04

2005-11-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2005-09-27

2005-10-05

2005-10-07

2005-10-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2005-06-28

2005-09-07

2005-09-09

2005-09-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2005-06-28

2005-08-03

2005-08-05

2005-08-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2005-06-28

2005-07-06

2005-07-08

2005-07-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2005-03-29

2005-06-01

2005-06-03

2005-06-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2005-03-29

2005-05-04

2005-05-06

2005-05-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2005-03-29

2005-04-06

2005-04-08

2005-04-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2004-12-28

2005-03-02

2005-03-04

2005-03-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2004-12-28

2005-02-02

2005-02-04

2005-02-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2004-12-28

2005-01-05

2005-01-07

2005-01-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0019

2004-11-30

2004-12-08

2004-12-10

2004-12-23

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2004-09-28

2004-12-08

2004-12-10

2004-12-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2004-09-28

2004-11-03

2004-11-05

2004-11-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2004-09-28

2004-10-06

2004-10-08

2004-10-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2004-06-29

2004-09-01

2004-09-03

2004-09-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2004-06-29

2004-08-04

2004-08-06

2004-08-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2004-06-29

2004-07-07

2004-07-09

2004-07-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2004-03-30

2004-06-02

2004-06-04

2004-06-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2004-03-30

2004-05-05

2004-05-07

2004-05-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2004-03-30

2004-04-14

2004-04-16

2004-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2003-12-30

2004-03-03

2004-03-05

2004-03-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2003-12-30

2004-02-04

2004-02-06

2004-02-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2003-12-30

2004-01-07

2004-01-09

2004-01-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2003-09-23

2003-12-03

2003-12-05

2003-12-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2003-09-23

2003-11-05

2003-11-07

2003-11-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2003-09-23

2003-10-01

2003-10-03

2003-10-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2003-06-30

2003-09-03

2003-09-05

2003-09-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2003-06-30

2003-08-06

2003-08-08

2003-08-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2003-06-30

2003-07-09

2003-07-11

2003-07-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2003-03-25

2003-06-04

2003-06-06

2003-06-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2003-03-25

2003-05-07

2003-05-09

2003-05-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2003-03-25

2003-04-02

2003-04-04

2003-04-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2002-12-31

2003-03-05

2003-03-07

2003-03-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2002-12-31

2003-02-05

2003-02-07

2003-02-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2002-12-31

2003-01-08

2003-01-10

2003-01-24

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2002-09-24

2002-12-04

2002-12-06

2002-12-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2002-09-24

2002-11-06

2002-11-08

2002-11-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2002-09-24

2002-10-02

2002-10-04

2002-10-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2002-06-25

2002-09-04

2002-09-06

2002-09-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2002-06-25

2002-08-07

2002-08-09

2002-08-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2002-06-25

2002-07-02

2002-07-05

2002-07-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2002-03-26

2002-06-05

2002-06-07

2002-06-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2002-03-26

2002-05-01

2002-05-03

2002-05-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2002-03-26

2002-04-03

2002-04-05

2002-04-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2001-12-24

2002-03-06

2002-03-08

2002-03-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2001-12-24

2002-02-06

2002-02-08

2002-02-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2001-12-24

2002-01-02

2002-01-04

2002-01-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2001-10-30

2001-12-05

2001-12-07

2001-12-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2001-10-30

2001-11-07

2001-11-09

2001-11-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2001-09-25

2001-10-03

2001-10-05

2001-10-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2001-06-26

2001-09-05

2001-09-07

2001-09-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2001-06-26

2001-08-01

2001-08-03

2001-08-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2001-06-26

2001-07-03

2001-07-06

2001-07-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2001-03-27

2001-06-06

2001-06-08

2001-06-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2001-03-27

2001-05-02

2001-05-04

2001-05-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2001-03-27

2001-04-04

2001-04-06

2001-04-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2000-12-26

2001-03-07

2001-03-09

2001-03-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2000-12-26

2001-02-07

2001-02-09

2001-02-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2000-12-26

2001-01-03

2001-01-05

2001-01-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2000-09-26

2000-12-06

2000-12-08

2000-12-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2000-09-26

2000-11-01

2000-11-03

2000-11-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2000-09-26

2000-10-04

2000-10-06

2000-10-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2000-06-26

2000-09-06

2000-09-08

2000-09-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2000-06-26

2000-08-02

2000-08-04

2000-08-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2000-06-26

2000-07-05

2000-07-07

2000-07-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2000-03-28

2000-06-07

2000-06-09

2000-06-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2000-03-28

2000-05-03

2000-05-05

2000-05-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2000-03-28

2000-04-05

2000-04-07

2000-04-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

1999-12-28

2000-03-01

2000-03-03

2000-03-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

1999-12-28

2000-02-02

2000-02-04

2000-02-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

1999-12-28

2000-01-05

2000-01-07

2000-01-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

1999-09-28

1999-12-01

1999-12-03

1999-12-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

1999-09-28

1999-11-03

1999-11-05

1999-11-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

1999-09-28

1999-10-06

1999-10-08

1999-10-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

1999-06-29

1999-09-01

1999-09-03

1999-09-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

1999-06-29

1999-08-04

1999-08-06

1999-08-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

1999-06-29

1999-07-07

1999-07-09

1999-07-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

1999-03-30

1999-06-02

1999-06-04

1999-06-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

1999-03-30

1999-05-05

1999-05-07

1999-05-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

1999-03-30

1999-04-07

1999-04-09

1999-04-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

1998-12-29

1999-03-03

1999-03-05

1999-03-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

1998-12-29

1999-03-03

1999-03-05

1999-03-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

1998-12-29

1999-02-03

1999-02-05

1999-02-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

1998-12-29

1999-01-06

1999-01-08

1999-01-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

1998-09-29

1998-12-02

1998-12-04

1998-12-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

1998-09-29

1998-11-04

1998-11-06

1998-11-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

1998-09-29

1998-10-07

1998-10-09

1998-10-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

1998-06-30

1998-09-02

1998-09-04

1998-09-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

1998-06-30

1998-08-05

1998-08-07

1998-08-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

1998-06-30

1998-06-30

1998-07-10

1998-07-24

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

1998-03-24

1998-06-03

1998-06-05

1998-06-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

1998-03-24

1998-05-06

1998-05-08

1998-05-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

1998-03-24

1998-04-01

1998-04-03

1998-04-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

1997-12-30

1998-03-04

1998-03-06

1998-03-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

1997-12-30

1998-02-04

1998-02-06

1998-02-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

1997-12-30

1998-01-07

1998-01-09

1998-01-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

1997-09-23

1997-12-03

1997-12-05

1997-12-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

1997-09-23

1997-11-05

1997-11-07

1997-11-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

1997-09-23

1997-10-01

1997-10-03

1997-10-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

1997-07-01

1997-09-03

1997-09-05

1997-09-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

1997-07-01

1997-08-06

1997-08-08

1997-08-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

1997-07-01

1997-07-09

1997-07-11

1997-07-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

1997-05-27

1997-06-04

1997-06-06

1997-06-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

1997-04-29

1997-05-07

1997-05-09

1997-05-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

1997-03-25

1997-04-02

1997-04-04

1997-04-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

1997-02-25

1997-03-05

1997-03-07

1997-03-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

1997-01-28

1997-02-05

1997-02-07

1997-02-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

1996-12-31

1997-01-08

1997-01-10

1997-01-24

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

1996-11-26

1996-12-04

1996-12-06

1996-12-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

1996-10-30

1996-11-06

1996-11-08

1996-11-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1996-09-24

1996-10-02

1996-10-04

1996-10-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1996-08-27

1996-09-04

1996-09-06

1996-09-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1996-07-30

1996-08-07

1996-08-09

1996-08-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1996-06-25

1996-07-02

1996-07-05

1996-07-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1996-05-28

1996-06-05

1996-06-07

1996-06-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1996-04-23

1996-05-01

1996-05-03

1996-05-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1996-03-26

1996-04-02

1996-04-04

1996-04-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1996-02-27

1996-03-06

1996-03-08

1996-03-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1996-01-30

1996-02-07

1996-02-09

1996-02-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1996-01-02

1996-01-10

1996-01-12

1996-01-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1995-11-28

1995-12-06

1995-12-08

1995-12-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1995-10-31

1995-11-08

1995-11-10

1995-11-24

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

1995-09-26

1995-10-04

1995-10-06

1995-10-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

1995-08-29

1995-09-06

1995-09-08

1995-09-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

1995-08-01

1995-08-09

1995-08-11

1995-08-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

1995-07-03

1995-07-12

1995-07-14

1995-07-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

1995-06-06

1995-06-14

1995-06-16

1995-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

1995-04-28

1995-05-01

1995-05-05

1995-05-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

1995-03-28

1995-04-03

1995-04-07

1995-04-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

OIA

Investor Resources

Learn more about Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

OIA

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

