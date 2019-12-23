This table allows you to know how fast NUM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-12 $0.0445 2019-11-14 $0.0445 2019-10-11 $0.0445 2019-09-12 $0.0445 2019-08-14 $0.0445 2019-07-12 $0.0445 2019-06-13 $0.0445 2019-05-14 $0.0445 2019-04-12 $0.0445 2019-03-14 $0.0445 2019-02-14 $0.0445 2019-01-14 $0.0445 2018-12-13 $0.0445 2018-11-14 $0.0445 2018-10-12 $0.0445 2018-09-13 $0.0445 2018-08-14 $0.0445 2018-07-12 $0.0445 2018-06-14 $0.0445 2018-05-14 $0.0445 2018-04-12 $0.0445 2018-03-14 $0.0445 2018-02-14 $0.048 2018-01-11 $0.048 2017-12-14 $0.048 2017-11-14 $0.0535 2017-10-12 $0.0535 2017-09-14 $0.0535 2017-08-11 $0.0535 2017-07-12 $0.0535 2017-06-13 $0.0535 2017-05-11 $0.0535 2017-04-11 $0.0535 2017-03-13 $0.0535 2017-02-13 $0.056 2017-01-11 $0.056 2016-12-13 $0.056 2016-11-17 $0.0006 2016-11-17 $0.062 2016-11-10 $0.0585 2016-10-12 $0.0585 2016-09-13 $0.0585 2016-08-11 $0.062 2016-07-13 $0.062 2016-06-13 $0.062 2016-05-11 $0.062 2016-04-13 $0.062 2016-03-11 $0.062 2016-02-10 $0.062 2016-01-13 $0.062 2015-12-11 $0.062 2015-11-18 $0.0035 2015-11-18 $0.0047 2015-11-10 $0.064 2015-10-13 $0.064 2015-09-11 $0.064 2015-08-12 $0.064 2015-07-13 $0.064 2015-06-11 $0.064 2015-05-13 $0.0675 2015-04-13 $0.0675 2015-03-11 $0.0675 2015-02-11 $0.0675 2015-01-13 $0.0675 2014-12-11 $0.0675 2014-11-20 $0.0002 2014-11-12 $0.0705 2014-10-10 $0.0705 2014-09-11 $0.0705 2014-08-13 $0.074 2014-07-11 $0.074 2014-06-11 $0.074 2014-05-13 $0.074 2014-04-11 $0.074 2014-03-12 $0.074 2014-02-12 $0.074 2014-01-13 $0.074 2013-12-11 $0.074 2013-11-18 $0.0013 2013-11-13 $0.074 2013-10-10 $0.074 2013-09-11 $0.074 2013-08-13 $0.074 2013-07-11 $0.074 2013-06-12 $0.074 2013-05-13 $0.074 2013-04-11 $0.074 2013-03-13 $0.074 2013-02-13 $0.074 2013-01-02 $0.074 2012-12-12 $0.074 2012-11-13 $0.074 2012-10-11 $0.074 2012-09-12 $0.074 2012-08-13 $0.074 2012-07-11 $0.074 2012-06-13 $0.074 2012-05-11 $0.074 2012-04-11 $0.074 2012-03-13 $0.074 2012-02-13 $0.074 2012-01-11 $0.074 2011-12-13 $0.074 2011-11-10 $0.074 2011-10-12 $0.074 2011-09-13 $0.074 2011-08-11 $0.07 2011-07-13 $0.07 2011-06-13 $0.07 2011-05-11 $0.07 2011-04-13 $0.07 2011-03-11 $0.07 2011-02-11 $0.07 2011-01-12 $0.07 2010-12-13 $0.07 2010-11-10 $0.07 2010-10-13 $0.07 2010-09-13 $0.07 2010-08-11 $0.07 2010-07-13 $0.07 2010-06-11 $0.07 2010-05-12 $0.066 2010-04-13 $0.066 2010-03-11 $0.066 2010-02-10 $0.066 2010-01-13 $0.066 2009-12-11 $0.066 2009-11-10 $0.062 2009-10-13 $0.062 2009-09-11 $0.062 2009-08-12 $0.0585 2009-07-13 $0.0585 2009-06-11 $0.0585 2009-05-13 $0.0585 2009-04-13 $0.0555 2009-03-11 $0.0555 2009-02-11 $0.0555 2009-01-13 $0.0555 2008-12-11 $0.0555 2008-11-12 $0.0555 2008-10-10 $0.0555 2008-09-11 $0.0555 2008-08-13 $0.0555 2008-07-11 $0.0555 2008-06-11 $0.0555 2008-05-13 $0.0555 2008-04-11 $0.0555 2008-03-12 $0.0555 2008-02-13 $0.0555 2008-01-11 $0.0555 2007-12-12 $0.0011 2007-12-12 $0.0987 2007-12-12 $0.0032 2007-12-12 $0.0555 2007-11-13 $0.0555 2007-10-11 $0.0555 2007-09-12 $0.059 2007-08-13 $0.059 2007-07-11 $0.059 2007-06-13 $0.059 2007-05-11 $0.059 2007-04-11 $0.059 2007-03-13 $0.059 2007-02-13 $0.059 2007-01-10 $0.059 2006-12-13 $0.0734 2006-12-13 $0.059 2006-11-13 $0.059 2006-10-11 $0.059 2006-09-13 $0.059 2006-08-11 $0.062 2006-07-12 $0.062 2006-06-13 $0.062 2006-05-11 $0.065 2006-04-11 $0.065 2006-03-13 $0.065 2006-02-13 $0.0685 2006-01-11 $0.0685 2005-12-13 $0.0685 2005-12-13 $0.1125 2005-11-10 $0.072 2005-10-12 $0.072 2005-09-13 $0.072 2005-08-11 $0.072 2005-07-13 $0.072 2005-06-13 $0.072 2005-05-11 $0.076 2005-04-13 $0.076 2005-03-11 $0.076 2005-02-11 $0.079 2005-01-12 $0.079 2004-12-13 $0.079 2004-12-13 $0.1109 2004-12-13 $0.0056 2004-11-10 $0.079 2004-10-13 $0.079 2004-09-13 $0.079 2004-08-11 $0.079 2004-07-13 $0.079 2004-06-14 $0.079 2004-05-12 $0.079 2004-04-13 $0.079 2004-03-11 $0.079 2004-02-11 $0.079 2004-01-13 $0.079 2003-12-11 $0.079 2003-12-11 $0.0199 2003-12-11 $0.0211 2003-12-11 $0.0024 2003-12-11 $0.0649 2003-11-12 $0.079 2003-10-10 $0.079 2003-09-11 $0.079 2003-08-13 $0.078 2003-07-11 $0.078 2003-06-11 $0.078 2003-05-13 $0.078 2003-04-11 $0.078 2003-03-12 $0.078 2003-02-12 $0.0765 2003-01-13 $0.0765 2002-12-11 $0.0765 2002-12-11 $0.103 2002-11-13 $0.0765 2002-10-10 $0.0765 2002-09-11 $0.0765 2002-08-13 $0.0755 2002-07-11 $0.0755 2002-06-12 $0.0755 2002-05-13 $0.0755 2002-04-11 $0.0755 2002-03-13 $0.0755 2002-02-13 $0.0745 2002-01-11 $0.0745 2001-12-12 $0.0748 2001-12-12 $0.0745 2001-11-13 $0.0735 2001-10-11 $0.0735 2001-09-17 $0.0735 2001-08-13 $0.0735 2001-07-11 $0.0735 2001-06-13 $0.0735 2001-05-11 $0.0735 2001-04-11 $0.0735 2001-03-13 $0.0735 2001-02-13 $0.0735 2001-01-10 $0.0735 2000-12-13 $0.0735 2000-12-13 $0.0193 2000-11-13 $0.0735 2000-10-11 $0.0735 2000-09-13 $0.0735 2000-08-11 $0.0735 2000-07-12 $0.0735 2000-06-13 $0.0735 2000-05-11 $0.0765 2000-04-12 $0.0765 2000-03-13 $0.0765 2000-02-11 $0.0765 2000-01-12 $0.0765 1999-12-13 $0.0765 1999-12-13 $0.0757 1999-12-13 $0.0042 1999-11-10 $0.0765 1999-10-13 $0.0765 1999-09-13 $0.0765 1999-08-11 $0.0765 1999-07-13 $0.0765 1999-06-11 $0.0765 1999-05-12 $0.0765 1999-04-13 $0.0765 1999-03-11 $0.0765 1999-02-10 $0.0765 1999-01-13 $0.0765 1998-12-11 $0.0765 1998-12-11 $0.0177 1998-12-11 $0.0434 1998-11-10 $0.0765 1998-10-13 $0.0765 1998-09-11 $0.0765 1998-08-12 $0.0765 1998-07-13 $0.0795 1998-06-11 $0.0795 1998-05-13 $0.0795 1998-04-13 $0.0795 1998-03-11 $0.0795 1998-02-11 $0.0795 1998-01-13 $0.0795 1997-12-11 $0.0795 1997-12-11 $0.0003 1997-12-11 $0.0098 1997-11-12 $0.0795 1997-10-10 $0.0795 1997-09-11 $0.0795 1997-08-13 $0.0795 1997-07-11 $0.0795 1997-06-11 $0.0795 1997-05-13 $0.0795 1997-04-11 $0.0795 1997-03-12 $0.0795 1997-02-12 $0.0795 1997-01-13 $0.0795