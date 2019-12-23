Best Dividend Stocks
Nuveen Michigan Quality Income Municipal Fund, Inc. Com.

Stock

NUM

Price as of:

$14.08 +0.05 +0.36%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Debt /

Nuveen Michigan Quality Income Municipal Fund, Inc. Com. (NUM)

NUM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

3.80%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.53

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get NUM DARS™ Rating

NUM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$14.08

Quote Time

Today's Volume

12,155

Open Price

$14.04

Day's Range

$14.02 - $14.11

Previous Close

$14.03

52 week low / high

$12.25 - $14.37

Percent off 52 week high

-2.02%

NUM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NUM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade NUM's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

NUM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NUM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.0445

2019-11-14

$0.0445

2019-10-11

$0.0445

2019-09-12

$0.0445

2019-08-14

$0.0445

2019-07-12

$0.0445

2019-06-13

$0.0445

2019-05-14

$0.0445

2019-04-12

$0.0445

2019-03-14

$0.0445

2019-02-14

$0.0445

2019-01-14

$0.0445

2018-12-13

$0.0445

2018-11-14

$0.0445

2018-10-12

$0.0445

2018-09-13

$0.0445

2018-08-14

$0.0445

2018-07-12

$0.0445

2018-06-14

$0.0445

2018-05-14

$0.0445

2018-04-12

$0.0445

2018-03-14

$0.0445

2018-02-14

$0.048

2018-01-11

$0.048

2017-12-14

$0.048

2017-11-14

$0.0535

2017-10-12

$0.0535

2017-09-14

$0.0535

2017-08-11

$0.0535

2017-07-12

$0.0535

2017-06-13

$0.0535

2017-05-11

$0.0535

2017-04-11

$0.0535

2017-03-13

$0.0535

2017-02-13

$0.056

2017-01-11

$0.056

2016-12-13

$0.056

2016-11-17

$0.0006

2016-11-17

$0.062

2016-11-10

$0.0585

2016-10-12

$0.0585

2016-09-13

$0.0585

2016-08-11

$0.062

2016-07-13

$0.062

2016-06-13

$0.062

2016-05-11

$0.062

2016-04-13

$0.062

2016-03-11

$0.062

2016-02-10

$0.062

2016-01-13

$0.062

2015-12-11

$0.062

2015-11-18

$0.0035

2015-11-18

$0.0047

2015-11-10

$0.064

2015-10-13

$0.064

2015-09-11

$0.064

2015-08-12

$0.064

2015-07-13

$0.064

2015-06-11

$0.064

2015-05-13

$0.0675

2015-04-13

$0.0675

2015-03-11

$0.0675

2015-02-11

$0.0675

2015-01-13

$0.0675

2014-12-11

$0.0675

2014-11-20

$0.0002

2014-11-12

$0.0705

2014-10-10

$0.0705

2014-09-11

$0.0705

2014-08-13

$0.074

2014-07-11

$0.074

2014-06-11

$0.074

2014-05-13

$0.074

2014-04-11

$0.074

2014-03-12

$0.074

2014-02-12

$0.074

2014-01-13

$0.074

2013-12-11

$0.074

2013-11-18

$0.0013

2013-11-13

$0.074

2013-10-10

$0.074

2013-09-11

$0.074

2013-08-13

$0.074

2013-07-11

$0.074

2013-06-12

$0.074

2013-05-13

$0.074

2013-04-11

$0.074

2013-03-13

$0.074

2013-02-13

$0.074

2013-01-02

$0.074

2012-12-12

$0.074

2012-11-13

$0.074

2012-10-11

$0.074

2012-09-12

$0.074

2012-08-13

$0.074

2012-07-11

$0.074

2012-06-13

$0.074

2012-05-11

$0.074

2012-04-11

$0.074

2012-03-13

$0.074

2012-02-13

$0.074

2012-01-11

$0.074

2011-12-13

$0.074

2011-11-10

$0.074

2011-10-12

$0.074

2011-09-13

$0.074

2011-08-11

$0.07

2011-07-13

$0.07

2011-06-13

$0.07

2011-05-11

$0.07

2011-04-13

$0.07

2011-03-11

$0.07

2011-02-11

$0.07

2011-01-12

$0.07

2010-12-13

$0.07

2010-11-10

$0.07

2010-10-13

$0.07

2010-09-13

$0.07

2010-08-11

$0.07

2010-07-13

$0.07

2010-06-11

$0.07

2010-05-12

$0.066

2010-04-13

$0.066

2010-03-11

$0.066

2010-02-10

$0.066

2010-01-13

$0.066

2009-12-11

$0.066

2009-11-10

$0.062

2009-10-13

$0.062

2009-09-11

$0.062

2009-08-12

$0.0585

2009-07-13

$0.0585

2009-06-11

$0.0585

2009-05-13

$0.0585

2009-04-13

$0.0555

2009-03-11

$0.0555

2009-02-11

$0.0555

2009-01-13

$0.0555

2008-12-11

$0.0555

2008-11-12

$0.0555

2008-10-10

$0.0555

2008-09-11

$0.0555

2008-08-13

$0.0555

2008-07-11

$0.0555

2008-06-11

$0.0555

2008-05-13

$0.0555

2008-04-11

$0.0555

2008-03-12

$0.0555

2008-02-13

$0.0555

2008-01-11

$0.0555

2007-12-12

$0.0011

2007-12-12

$0.0987

2007-12-12

$0.0032

2007-12-12

$0.0555

2007-11-13

$0.0555

2007-10-11

$0.0555

2007-09-12

$0.059

2007-08-13

$0.059

2007-07-11

$0.059

2007-06-13

$0.059

2007-05-11

$0.059

2007-04-11

$0.059

2007-03-13

$0.059

2007-02-13

$0.059

2007-01-10

$0.059

2006-12-13

$0.0734

2006-12-13

$0.059

2006-11-13

$0.059

2006-10-11

$0.059

2006-09-13

$0.059

2006-08-11

$0.062

2006-07-12

$0.062

2006-06-13

$0.062

2006-05-11

$0.065

2006-04-11

$0.065

2006-03-13

$0.065

2006-02-13

$0.0685

2006-01-11

$0.0685

2005-12-13

$0.0685

2005-12-13

$0.1125

2005-11-10

$0.072

2005-10-12

$0.072

2005-09-13

$0.072

2005-08-11

$0.072

2005-07-13

$0.072

2005-06-13

$0.072

2005-05-11

$0.076

2005-04-13

$0.076

2005-03-11

$0.076

2005-02-11

$0.079

2005-01-12

$0.079

2004-12-13

$0.079

2004-12-13

$0.1109

2004-12-13

$0.0056

2004-11-10

$0.079

2004-10-13

$0.079

2004-09-13

$0.079

2004-08-11

$0.079

2004-07-13

$0.079

2004-06-14

$0.079

2004-05-12

$0.079

2004-04-13

$0.079

2004-03-11

$0.079

2004-02-11

$0.079

2004-01-13

$0.079

2003-12-11

$0.079

2003-12-11

$0.0199

2003-12-11

$0.0211

2003-12-11

$0.0024

2003-12-11

$0.0649

2003-11-12

$0.079

2003-10-10

$0.079

2003-09-11

$0.079

2003-08-13

$0.078

2003-07-11

$0.078

2003-06-11

$0.078

2003-05-13

$0.078

2003-04-11

$0.078

2003-03-12

$0.078

2003-02-12

$0.0765

2003-01-13

$0.0765

2002-12-11

$0.0765

2002-12-11

$0.103

2002-11-13

$0.0765

2002-10-10

$0.0765

2002-09-11

$0.0765

2002-08-13

$0.0755

2002-07-11

$0.0755

2002-06-12

$0.0755

2002-05-13

$0.0755

2002-04-11

$0.0755

2002-03-13

$0.0755

2002-02-13

$0.0745

2002-01-11

$0.0745

2001-12-12

$0.0748

2001-12-12

$0.0745

2001-11-13

$0.0735

2001-10-11

$0.0735

2001-09-17

$0.0735

2001-08-13

$0.0735

2001-07-11

$0.0735

2001-06-13

$0.0735

2001-05-11

$0.0735

2001-04-11

$0.0735

2001-03-13

$0.0735

2001-02-13

$0.0735

2001-01-10

$0.0735

2000-12-13

$0.0735

2000-12-13

$0.0193

2000-11-13

$0.0735

2000-10-11

$0.0735

2000-09-13

$0.0735

2000-08-11

$0.0735

2000-07-12

$0.0735

2000-06-13

$0.0735

2000-05-11

$0.0765

2000-04-12

$0.0765

2000-03-13

$0.0765

2000-02-11

$0.0765

2000-01-12

$0.0765

1999-12-13

$0.0765

1999-12-13

$0.0757

1999-12-13

$0.0042

1999-11-10

$0.0765

1999-10-13

$0.0765

1999-09-13

$0.0765

1999-08-11

$0.0765

1999-07-13

$0.0765

1999-06-11

$0.0765

1999-05-12

$0.0765

1999-04-13

$0.0765

1999-03-11

$0.0765

1999-02-10

$0.0765

1999-01-13

$0.0765

1998-12-11

$0.0765

1998-12-11

$0.0177

1998-12-11

$0.0434

1998-11-10

$0.0765

1998-10-13

$0.0765

1998-09-11

$0.0765

1998-08-12

$0.0765

1998-07-13

$0.0795

1998-06-11

$0.0795

1998-05-13

$0.0795

1998-04-13

$0.0795

1998-03-11

$0.0795

1998-02-11

$0.0795

1998-01-13

$0.0795

1997-12-11

$0.0795

1997-12-11

$0.0003

1997-12-11

$0.0098

1997-11-12

$0.0795

1997-10-10

$0.0795

1997-09-11

$0.0795

1997-08-13

$0.0795

1997-07-11

$0.0795

1997-06-11

$0.0795

1997-05-13

$0.0795

1997-04-11

$0.0795

1997-03-12

$0.0795

1997-02-12

$0.0795

1997-01-13

$0.0795

NUM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

NUM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NUM

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

NUM Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

NUM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-12.24%

-1.29%

0years

NUM

NUM

NUM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NUM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

NUM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0445

2019-12-02

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0445

2019-11-01

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0445

2019-10-01

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0445

2019-09-03

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0445

2019-08-01

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0445

2019-07-01

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0445

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0445

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0445

2019-04-01

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0445

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0445

2019-02-01

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0445

2019-01-02

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0445

2018-12-03

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0445

2018-11-01

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0445

2018-10-01

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0445

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0445

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0445

2018-07-02

2018-07-12

2018-07-13

2018-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0445

2018-06-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0445

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0445

2018-04-02

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0445

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2018-01-02

2018-01-11

2018-01-12

2018-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2017-12-01

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2017-10-02

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2017-09-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2017-08-01

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2017-05-01

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2017-01-03

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2016-12-01

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2016-11-11

2016-11-17

2016-11-21

2016-12-01

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0006

2016-11-11

2016-11-17

2016-11-21

2016-12-01

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0585

2016-11-01

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2016-10-03

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2016-09-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2016-08-01

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2016-07-01

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2016-06-01

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2016-05-02

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2016-04-01

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2016-02-01

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2016-01-04

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2015-12-01

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0047

2015-11-10

2015-11-18

2015-11-20

2015-12-01

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0035

2015-11-10

2015-11-18

2015-11-20

2015-12-01

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0640

2015-11-02

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-11-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2015-09-01

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2015-08-04

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2015-07-01

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-08-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2015-06-01

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2015-05-01

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2015-04-01

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2015-01-02

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2014-12-01

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0002

2014-11-12

2014-11-20

2014-11-24

2014-12-01

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0705

2014-11-03

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2014-10-01

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2014-08-01

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2014-07-01

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2014-06-02

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2014-04-01

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2014-02-03

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2014-01-02

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-02-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0013

2013-11-08

2013-11-18

2013-11-20

2013-12-02

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0740

2013-11-01

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2013-10-01

2013-10-10

2013-10-15

2013-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2013-09-03

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2013-08-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2013-07-01

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2013-06-03

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2013-05-01

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2013-04-01

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2013-03-01

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2013-02-01

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2012-12-21

2013-01-02

2013-01-04

2013-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2012-12-03

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2012-10-01

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2012-07-02

2012-07-11

2012-07-13

2012-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2012-05-01

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2012-04-02

2012-04-11

2012-04-15

2012-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2012-02-01

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2012-01-03

2012-01-11

2012-01-15

2012-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2011-12-01

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2011-11-01

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2011-10-03

2011-10-12

2011-10-15

2011-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2011-08-01

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2011-07-01

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2011-05-02

2011-05-11

2011-05-15

2011-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2011-04-01

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2011-03-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2011-02-01

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2011-01-03

2011-01-12

2011-01-15

2011-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2010-12-01

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2010-11-01

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2010-10-01

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2010-08-02

2010-08-11

2010-08-15

2010-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2010-07-01

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-08-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2010-06-01

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2010-05-03

2010-05-12

2010-05-15

2010-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2010-04-01

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-05-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2010-03-02

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2010-02-01

2010-02-10

2010-02-15

2010-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2010-01-04

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2009-12-01

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2009-11-02

2009-11-10

2009-11-15

2009-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2009-10-01

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-11-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2009-09-01

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2009-08-02

2009-08-12

2009-08-15

2009-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-08-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2009-06-01

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2009-05-01

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2009-04-01

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2009-03-03

2009-03-11

2009-03-15

2009-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2009-02-03

2009-02-11

2009-02-15

2009-03-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2009-01-02

2009-01-13

2009-01-15

2009-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2008-12-01

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2008-11-03

2008-11-12

2008-11-15

2008-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2008-10-01

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2008-09-02

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2008-08-01

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2008-07-01

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2008-06-02

2008-06-11

2008-06-15

2008-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2008-05-01

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2008-04-01

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2008-03-03

2008-03-12

2008-03-15

2008-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2008-02-01

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2008-01-02

2008-01-11

2008-01-15

2008-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2007-12-03

2007-12-12

2007-12-15

2007-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0032

2007-12-03

2007-12-12

2007-12-15

2007-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0987

2007-12-03

2007-12-12

2007-12-15

2007-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0011

2007-12-03

2007-12-12

2007-12-15

2007-12-31

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0555

2007-11-01

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2007-10-01

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-15

2007-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2007-08-01

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2007-07-02

2007-07-11

2007-07-15

2007-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2007-06-01

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2007-05-01

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2007-04-02

2007-04-11

2007-04-15

2007-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2007-03-01

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2007-02-01

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2007-01-03

2007-01-10

2007-01-15

2007-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2006-12-01

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0734

2006-12-01

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2006-11-01

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2006-10-02

2006-10-11

2006-10-15

2006-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2006-09-01

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-10-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2006-08-01

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2006-07-03

2006-07-12

2006-07-15

2006-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2006-06-01

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-07-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2006-05-01

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2006-04-03

2006-04-11

2006-04-15

2006-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2006-03-01

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-04-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2006-02-01

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2006-01-03

2006-01-11

2006-01-15

2006-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1125

2005-12-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2005-12-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2005-11-01

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2005-10-03

2005-10-12

2005-10-15

2005-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2005-09-01

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2005-08-01

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2005-07-01

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2005-06-01

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2005-05-02

2005-05-11

2005-05-15

2005-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2005-04-01

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2005-03-01

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2005-02-01

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2005-01-03

2005-01-12

2005-01-15

2005-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0056

2004-12-01

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1109

2004-12-01

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2004-12-01

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2004-11-01

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2004-10-01

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2004-09-01

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2004-08-02

2004-08-11

2004-08-15

2004-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2004-07-01

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-08-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2004-06-01

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2004-05-03

2004-05-12

2004-05-15

2004-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2004-04-01

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-05-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2004-03-01

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2004-02-02

2004-02-11

2004-02-15

2004-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2004-01-02

2004-01-13

2004-01-15

2004-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0649

2003-12-01

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2003-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0024

2003-12-01

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2003-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0211

2003-12-01

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2003-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0199

2003-12-01

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2003-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2003-12-01

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2003-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2003-11-03

2003-11-12

2003-11-15

2003-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2003-10-01

2003-10-10

2003-10-15

2003-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2003-09-02

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2003-08-01

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2003-07-01

2003-07-11

2003-07-15

2003-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2003-06-02

2003-06-11

2003-06-15

2003-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2003-05-02

2003-05-13

2003-05-15

2003-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2003-04-01

2003-04-11

2003-04-15

2003-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2003-03-03

2003-03-12

2003-03-15

2003-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2003-02-03

2003-02-12

2003-02-15

2003-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2003-01-03

2003-01-13

2003-01-15

2003-02-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1030

2002-12-02

2002-12-11

2002-12-15

2002-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2002-12-02

2002-12-11

2002-12-15

2002-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2002-11-01

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2002-10-01

2002-10-10

2002-10-15

2002-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2002-09-03

2002-09-11

2002-09-15

2002-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2002-08-02

2002-08-13

2002-08-15

2002-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2002-07-01

2002-07-11

2002-07-15

2002-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2002-06-03

2002-06-12

2002-06-15

2002-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2002-05-01

2002-05-13

2002-05-15

2002-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2002-04-01

2002-04-11

2002-04-15

2002-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2002-03-01

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2002-02-01

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2002-01-02

2002-01-11

2002-01-15

2002-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2001-12-04

2001-12-12

2001-12-15

2001-12-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0748

2001-12-04

2001-12-12

2001-12-15

2001-12-28

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2001-11-02

2001-11-13

2001-11-15

2001-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2001-10-01

2001-10-11

2001-10-15

2001-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2001-09-04

2001-09-17

2001-09-15

2001-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2001-08-01

2001-08-13

2001-08-15

2001-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2001-07-02

2001-07-11

2001-07-15

2001-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2001-06-01

2001-06-13

2001-06-15

2001-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2001-05-01

2001-05-11

2001-05-15

2001-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2001-04-03

2001-04-11

2001-04-15

2001-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2001-03-02

2001-03-13

2001-03-15

2001-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2001-02-02

2001-02-13

2001-02-15

2001-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2001-01-03

2001-01-10

2001-01-15

2001-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0193

2000-12-05

2000-12-13

2000-12-15

2000-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2000-12-05

2000-12-13

2000-12-15

2000-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2000-11-01

2000-11-13

2000-11-15

2000-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2000-10-02

2000-10-11

2000-10-15

2000-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2000-09-05

2000-09-13

2000-09-15

2000-10-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2000-08-01

2000-08-11

2000-08-15

2000-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2000-07-05

2000-07-12

2000-07-15

2000-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2000-06-02

2000-06-13

2000-06-15

2000-07-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2000-05-02

2000-05-11

2000-05-15

2000-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2000-04-03

2000-04-12

2000-04-15

2000-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2000-03-01

2000-03-13

2000-03-15

2000-04-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2000-02-01

2000-02-11

2000-02-15

2000-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2000-01-05

2000-01-12

2000-01-15

2000-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0042

1999-12-01

1999-12-13

1999-12-15

1999-12-23

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0757

1999-12-01

1999-12-13

1999-12-15

1999-12-23

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

1999-12-01

1999-12-13

1999-12-15

1999-12-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

1999-11-01

1999-11-10

1999-11-15

1999-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

1999-10-04

1999-10-13

1999-10-15

1999-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

1999-09-02

1999-09-13

1999-09-15

1999-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

1999-08-03

1999-08-11

1999-08-15

1999-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

1999-07-02

1999-07-13

1999-07-15

1999-08-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

1999-06-02

1999-06-11

1999-06-15

1999-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

1999-05-04

1999-05-12

1999-05-15

1999-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

1999-04-05

1999-04-13

1999-04-15

1999-05-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

1999-03-01

1999-03-11

1999-03-15

1999-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

1999-02-01

1999-02-10

1999-02-15

1999-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

1999-01-04

1999-01-13

1999-01-15

1999-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0434

1998-12-01

1998-12-11

1998-12-15

1998-12-28

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0177

1998-12-01

1998-12-11

1998-12-15

1998-12-28

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

1998-12-01

1998-12-11

1998-12-15

1998-12-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

1998-11-02

1998-11-10

1998-11-15

1998-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

1998-10-01

1998-10-13

1998-10-15

1998-11-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

1998-09-01

1998-09-11

1998-09-15

1998-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

1998-08-03

1998-08-12

1998-08-15

1998-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0795

1998-07-01

1998-07-13

1998-07-15

1998-08-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0795

1998-06-01

1998-06-11

1998-06-15

1998-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0795

1998-05-01

1998-05-13

1998-05-15

1998-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0795

1998-04-01

1998-04-13

1998-04-15

1998-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0795

1998-03-02

1998-03-11

1998-03-15

1998-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0795

1998-02-02

1998-02-11

1998-02-15

1998-03-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0795

1998-01-02

1998-01-13

1998-01-15

1998-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0098

1997-12-01

1997-12-11

1997-12-15

1997-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0003

1997-12-01

1997-12-11

1997-12-15

1997-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0795

1997-12-01

1997-12-11

1997-12-15

1997-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0795

1997-11-03

1997-11-12

1997-11-15

1997-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0795

1997-10-01

1997-10-10

1997-10-15

1997-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0795

1997-09-02

1997-09-11

1997-09-15

1997-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0795

1997-08-01

1997-08-13

1997-08-15

1997-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0795

1997-07-01

1997-07-11

1997-07-15

1997-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0795

1997-06-02

1997-06-11

1997-06-15

1997-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0795

1997-05-01

1997-05-13

1997-05-15

1997-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0795

1997-04-03

1997-04-11

1997-04-15

1997-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0795

1997-03-03

1997-03-12

1997-03-15

1997-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0795

1997-02-03

1997-02-12

1997-02-15

1997-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0795

1997-01-02

1997-01-13

1997-01-15

1997-02-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

NUM

Investor Resources

Learn more about Nuveen Michigan Quality Income Municipal Fund, Inc. Com. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

NUM

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

disclaimer.

