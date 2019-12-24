This table allows you to know how fast NTX’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-12 $0.0445 2019-11-14 $0.0445 2019-10-11 $0.0445 2019-09-12 $0.0445 2019-08-14 $0.0445 2019-07-12 $0.0445 2019-06-13 $0.0445 2019-05-14 $0.0445 2019-04-12 $0.0445 2019-03-14 $0.0445 2019-02-14 $0.0445 2019-01-14 $0.0445 2018-12-13 $0.0445 2018-11-14 $0.0445 2018-10-12 $0.0445 2018-09-13 $0.0445 2018-08-14 $0.0445 2018-07-12 $0.0445 2018-06-14 $0.0445 2018-05-14 $0.0485 2018-04-12 $0.0485 2018-03-14 $0.0485 2018-02-14 $0.053 2018-01-11 $0.053 2017-12-14 $0.053 2017-11-22 $0.0035 2017-11-14 $0.053 2017-10-12 $0.053 2017-09-14 $0.053 2017-08-11 $0.053 2017-07-12 $0.053 2017-06-13 $0.053 2017-05-11 $0.053 2017-04-11 $0.053 2017-03-13 $0.053 2017-02-13 $0.0545 2017-01-11 $0.0545 2016-12-13 $0.0545 2016-11-17 $0.0005 2016-11-10 $0.0545 2016-10-12 $0.0545 2016-09-13 $0.0545 2016-08-11 $0.0545 2016-07-13 $0.0545 2016-06-13 $0.0545 2016-05-11 $0.0545 2016-04-13 $0.0545 2016-03-11 $0.0545 2016-02-10 $0.0545 2016-01-13 $0.0545 2015-12-11 $0.0545 2015-11-10 $0.0545 2015-10-13 $0.0545 2015-09-11 $0.0545 2015-08-12 $0.0545 2015-07-13 $0.0545 2015-06-11 $0.0545 2015-05-13 $0.0545 2015-04-13 $0.0545 2015-03-11 $0.0545 2015-02-11 $0.0545 2015-01-13 $0.0545 2014-12-11 $0.0545 2014-11-20 $0.001 2014-11-12 $0.0545 2014-10-10 $0.0545 2014-09-11 $0.0545 2014-08-13 $0.058 2014-07-11 $0.058 2014-06-11 $0.058 2014-05-13 $0.058 2014-04-11 $0.058 2014-03-12 $0.058 2014-02-12 $0.058 2014-01-13 $0.058 2013-12-11 $0.058 2013-11-18 $0.0004 2013-11-13 $0.058 2013-10-10 $0.058 2013-09-11 $0.058 2013-08-13 $0.058 2013-07-11 $0.058 2013-06-12 $0.058 2013-05-13 $0.058 2013-04-11 $0.058 2013-03-13 $0.058 2013-02-13 $0.061 2013-01-11 $0.061 2012-12-12 $0.061 2012-11-13 $0.064 2012-10-11 $0.064 2012-09-12 $0.064 2012-08-13 $0.064 2012-07-11 $0.064 2012-06-13 $0.064 2012-05-11 $0.0685 2012-04-11 $0.0685 2012-03-13 $0.0685 2012-02-13 $0.0715 2012-01-11 $0.0715 2011-12-13 $0.0715 2011-11-21 $0.0259 2011-11-10 $0.0715 2011-10-12 $0.0715 2011-09-13 $0.0715 2011-08-11 $0.0715 2011-07-13 $0.0715 2011-06-13 $0.0715 2011-05-11 $0.0715 2011-04-13 $0.0715 2011-03-11 $0.0715 2011-02-11 $0.0715 2011-01-12 $0.0715 2010-12-13 $0.0715 2010-12-13 $0.0067 2010-11-10 $0.0715 2010-10-13 $0.0715 2010-09-13 $0.0715 2010-08-11 $0.0715 2010-07-13 $0.0715 2010-06-11 $0.0715 2010-05-12 $0.068 2010-04-13 $0.068 2010-03-11 $0.068 2010-02-10 $0.068 2010-01-13 $0.068 2009-12-11 $0.0002 2009-12-11 $0.068 2009-12-11 $0.0118 2009-11-10 $0.067 2009-10-13 $0.067 2009-09-11 $0.067 2009-08-12 $0.062 2009-07-13 $0.062 2009-06-11 $0.062 2009-05-13 $0.062 2009-04-13 $0.058 2009-03-11 $0.058 2009-02-11 $0.058 2009-01-13 $0.058 2008-12-11 $0.058 2008-12-11 $0.0041 2008-12-11 $0.0212 2008-12-11 $0.0258 2008-11-12 $0.058 2008-10-10 $0.058 2008-09-11 $0.058 2008-08-13 $0.057 2008-07-11 $0.057 2008-06-11 $0.057 2008-05-13 $0.057 2008-04-11 $0.057 2008-03-12 $0.057 2008-02-13 $0.057 2008-01-11 $0.057 2007-12-12 $0.057 2007-12-12 $0.0559 2007-11-13 $0.057 2007-10-11 $0.057 2007-09-12 $0.0605 2007-08-13 $0.0605 2007-07-11 $0.0605 2007-06-13 $0.0605 2007-05-11 $0.0605 2007-04-11 $0.0605 2007-03-13 $0.0605 2007-02-13 $0.0605 2007-01-10 $0.0605 2006-12-13 $0.0363 2006-12-13 $0.0605 2006-11-13 $0.0605 2006-10-11 $0.0605 2006-09-13 $0.0605 2006-08-11 $0.0635 2006-07-12 $0.0635 2006-06-13 $0.0635 2006-05-11 $0.066 2006-04-11 $0.066 2006-03-13 $0.066 2006-02-13 $0.0695 2006-01-11 $0.0695 2005-12-13 $0.0695 2005-12-13 $0.002 2005-11-10 $0.0695 2005-10-12 $0.0695 2005-09-13 $0.0695 2005-08-11 $0.073 2005-07-13 $0.073 2005-06-13 $0.073 2005-05-11 $0.077 2005-04-13 $0.077 2005-03-11 $0.077 2005-02-11 $0.08 2005-01-12 $0.08 2004-12-13 $0.08 2004-11-10 $0.08 2004-10-13 $0.08 2004-09-13 $0.08 2004-08-11 $0.08 2004-07-13 $0.08 2004-06-14 $0.08 2004-05-12 $0.08 2004-04-13 $0.08 2004-03-11 $0.08 2004-02-11 $0.08 2004-01-13 $0.08 2003-12-11 $0.08 2003-11-12 $0.08 2003-10-10 $0.08 2003-09-11 $0.08 2003-08-13 $0.08 2003-07-11 $0.08 2003-06-11 $0.08 2003-05-13 $0.08 2003-04-11 $0.08 2003-03-12 $0.08 2003-02-12 $0.079 2003-01-13 $0.079 2002-12-11 $0.0091 2002-12-11 $0.0021 2002-12-11 $0.079 2002-11-13 $0.079 2002-10-10 $0.079 2002-09-11 $0.079 2002-08-13 $0.079 2002-07-11 $0.079 2002-06-12 $0.079 2002-05-13 $0.078 2002-04-11 $0.078 2002-03-13 $0.078 2002-02-13 $0.0765 2002-01-11 $0.0765 2001-12-12 $0.0765 2001-12-12 $0.0672 2001-11-13 $0.074 2001-10-11 $0.074 2001-09-17 $0.074 2001-08-13 $0.0725 2001-07-11 $0.0725 2001-06-13 $0.0725 2001-05-11 $0.0715 2001-04-11 $0.0715 2001-03-13 $0.0715 2001-02-13 $0.0715 2001-01-10 $0.0715 2000-12-13 $0.0715 2000-11-13 $0.073 2000-10-11 $0.073 2000-09-13 $0.073 2000-08-11 $0.073 2000-07-12 $0.073 2000-06-13 $0.073 2000-05-11 $0.076 2000-04-12 $0.076 2000-03-13 $0.076 2000-02-11 $0.076 2000-01-12 $0.076 1999-12-13 $0.076 1999-12-13 $0.0851 1999-12-13 $0.0076 1999-11-10 $0.076 1999-10-13 $0.076 1999-09-13 $0.076 1999-08-11 $0.076 1999-07-13 $0.076 1999-06-11 $0.076 1999-05-12 $0.076 1999-04-13 $0.075 1999-03-11 $0.075 1999-02-10 $0.075 1999-01-13 $0.075 1998-12-11 $0.0745 1998-12-11 $0.075 1998-11-10 $0.075 1998-10-13 $0.075 1998-09-11 $0.075 1998-08-12 $0.075 1998-07-13 $0.075 1998-06-11 $0.075 1998-05-13 $0.075 1998-04-13 $0.078 1998-03-11 $0.078 1998-02-11 $0.078 1998-01-13 $0.078 1997-12-11 $0.078 1997-11-12 $0.078 1997-10-10 $0.078 1997-09-11 $0.078 1997-08-13 $0.078 1997-07-11 $0.078 1997-06-11 $0.078 1997-05-13 $0.078 1997-04-11 $0.078 1997-03-12 $0.078 1997-02-12 $0.078 1997-01-13 $0.078