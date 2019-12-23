Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Shs Ben Int

Stock

NSL

Price as of:

$5.9 -0.01 -0.17%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Debt /

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Shs Ben Int (NSL)

NSL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

7.50%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.44

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get NSL DARS™ Rating

NSL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$5.9

Quote Time

Today's Volume

285,720

Open Price

$5.91

Day's Range

$5.9 - $5.93

Previous Close

$5.91

52 week low / high

$5.44 - $6.02

Percent off 52 week high

-1.99%

NSL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NSL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade NSL's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
NSL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NSL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.0365

2019-11-14

$0.0365

2019-10-11

$0.0365

2019-09-12

$0.0365

2019-08-14

$0.0375

2019-07-12

$0.0375

2019-06-13

$0.0375

2019-05-14

$0.0375

2019-04-12

$0.0375

2019-03-14

$0.0375

2019-02-14

$0.0365

2019-01-14

$0.0355

2018-12-13

$0.0355

2018-11-14

$0.0355

2018-10-12

$0.0355

2018-09-13

$0.0355

2018-08-14

$0.0335

2018-07-12

$0.0335

2018-06-14

$0.0335

2018-05-14

$0.037

2018-04-12

$0.037

2018-03-14

$0.037

2018-02-14

$0.0395

2018-01-11

$0.0395

2017-12-14

$0.0395

2017-11-14

$0.0395

2017-10-12

$0.0395

2017-09-14

$0.0395

2017-08-11

$0.0395

2017-07-12

$0.0395

2017-06-13

$0.0395

2017-05-11

$0.0395

2017-04-11

$0.0395

2017-03-13

$0.0395

2017-02-13

$0.0395

2017-01-11

$0.0395

2016-12-13

$0.0395

2016-11-10

$0.0375

2016-10-12

$0.0375

2016-09-13

$0.0375

2016-08-11

$0.036

2016-07-13

$0.036

2016-06-13

$0.036

2016-05-11

$0.035

2016-04-13

$0.035

2016-03-11

$0.035

2016-02-10

$0.035

2016-01-13

$0.035

2015-12-11

$0.035

2015-11-10

$0.035

2015-10-13

$0.035

2015-09-11

$0.035

2015-08-12

$0.035

2015-07-13

$0.035

2015-06-11

$0.035

2015-05-13

$0.035

2015-04-13

$0.035

2015-03-11

$0.035

2015-02-11

$0.035

2015-01-13

$0.035

2014-12-11

$0.035

2014-11-12

$0.035

2014-10-10

$0.035

2014-09-11

$0.035

2014-08-13

$0.035

2014-07-11

$0.035

2014-06-11

$0.035

2014-05-13

$0.036

2014-04-11

$0.036

2014-03-12

$0.036

2014-02-12

$0.036

2014-01-13

$0.036

2013-12-11

$0.036

2013-11-13

$0.039

2013-10-10

$0.039

2013-09-11

$0.039

2013-08-13

$0.041

2013-07-11

$0.041

2013-06-12

$0.041

2013-05-13

$0.0455

2013-04-11

$0.0455

2013-03-13

$0.0455

2013-02-13

$0.0455

2013-01-11

$0.0455

2012-12-26

$0.0248

2012-12-12

$0.0455

2012-11-13

$0.0455

2012-10-11

$0.0455

2012-09-12

$0.0455

2012-08-13

$0.0455

2012-07-11

$0.0455

2012-06-13

$0.0455

2012-05-11

$0.043

2012-04-11

$0.043

2012-03-13

$0.043

2012-02-13

$0.043

2012-01-11

$0.043

2011-12-13

$0.043

2011-12-13

$0.0238

2011-11-10

$0.041

2011-10-12

$0.041

2011-09-13

$0.041

2011-08-11

$0.041

2011-07-13

$0.041

2011-06-13

$0.041

2011-05-11

$0.041

2011-04-13

$0.041

2011-03-11

$0.041

2011-02-11

$0.041

2011-01-12

$0.041

2010-12-13

$0.041

2010-11-10

$0.041

2010-10-13

$0.041

2010-09-13

$0.041

2010-08-11

$0.04

2010-07-13

$0.04

2010-06-11

$0.04

2010-05-12

$0.04

2010-04-13

$0.04

2010-03-11

$0.04

2010-02-10

$0.04

2010-01-13

$0.04

2009-12-11

$0.04

2009-11-10

$0.037

2009-10-13

$0.037

2009-09-11

$0.037

2009-08-12

$0.0335

2009-07-13

$0.0335

2009-06-11

$0.0335

2009-05-13

$0.0335

2009-04-13

$0.0335

2009-03-11

$0.0335

2009-02-11

$0.04

2009-01-13

$0.04

2008-12-11

$0.04

2008-11-12

$0.04

2008-10-10

$0.04

2008-09-11

$0.04

2008-08-13

$0.0425

2008-07-11

$0.0425

2008-06-11

$0.0425

2008-05-13

$0.0455

2008-04-11

$0.0455

2008-03-12

$0.0455

2008-02-13

$0.058

2008-01-11

$0.058

2007-12-12

$0.058

2007-11-13

$0.0615

2007-10-11

$0.0615

2007-09-12

$0.0615

2007-08-13

$0.0615

2007-07-11

$0.0615

2007-06-13

$0.0615

2007-05-11

$0.0615

2007-04-11

$0.0615

2007-03-13

$0.0615

2007-02-13

$0.0585

2007-01-10

$0.0585

2006-12-13

$0.0585

2006-11-13

$0.0565

2006-10-11

$0.0565

2006-09-13

$0.0565

2006-08-11

$0.0535

2006-07-12

$0.0535

2006-06-13

$0.0535

2006-05-11

$0.0535

2006-04-11

$0.0535

2006-03-13

$0.0535

2006-02-13

$0.051

2006-01-11

$0.051

2005-12-13

$0.051

2005-11-10

$0.051

2005-10-12

$0.051

2005-09-13

$0.051

2005-08-11

$0.051

2005-07-13

$0.051

2005-06-13

$0.051

2005-05-11

$0.051

2005-04-13

$0.051

2005-03-11

$0.051

2005-02-11

$0.048

2005-01-12

$0.048

2004-12-13

$0.048

2004-11-10

$0.046

2004-10-13

$0.046

2004-09-13

$0.046

2004-08-11

$0.043

2004-07-13

$0.043

2004-06-14

$0.043

2004-05-12

$0.043

2004-04-13

$0.043

2004-03-11

$0.043

2004-02-11

$0.043

2004-01-13

$0.043

2003-12-11

$0.043

2003-11-12

$0.043

2003-10-10

$0.043

2003-09-11

$0.043

2003-08-13

$0.043

2003-07-11

$0.043

2003-06-11

$0.043

2003-05-13

$0.043

2003-04-11

$0.043

2003-03-12

$0.043

2003-02-12

$0.043

2003-01-13

$0.043

2002-12-11

$0.043

2002-11-13

$0.047

2002-10-10

$0.047

2002-09-11

$0.047

2002-08-13

$0.049

2002-07-11

$0.049

2002-06-12

$0.049

2002-05-13

$0.049

2002-04-11

$0.049

2002-03-13

$0.049

2002-02-13

$0.049

2002-01-11

$0.049

2001-12-12

$0.055

2001-11-13

$0.067

2001-10-11

$0.067

2001-09-17

$0.075

2001-08-13

$0.079

2001-07-11

$0.079

2001-06-13

$0.079

2001-05-11

$0.083

2001-04-11

$0.087

2001-03-13

$0.087

2001-02-13

$0.09

2001-01-10

$0.09

2000-12-13

$0.09

2000-11-13

$0.09

2000-10-11

$0.09

2000-09-13

$0.09

2000-08-11

$0.088

2000-07-12

$0.088

2000-06-13

$0.088

2000-05-11

$0.084

2000-04-12

$0.084

2000-03-13

$0.082

2000-02-11

$0.0785

2000-01-12

$0.076

1999-12-13

$0.076

NSL's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
NSL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NSL

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

NSL Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

NSL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.23%

1.27%

0years

NSL

News
NSL

Research
NSL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NSL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

NSL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0365

2019-12-02

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0365

2019-11-01

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0365

2019-10-01

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0365

2019-09-03

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0375

2019-08-01

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0375

2019-07-01

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0375

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0375

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0375

2019-04-01

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0375

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0365

2019-02-01

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

2019-01-02

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

2018-12-03

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

2018-11-01

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

2018-10-01

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0335

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0335

2018-07-02

2018-07-12

2018-07-13

2018-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0335

2018-06-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2018-04-02

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0395

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0395

2018-01-02

2018-01-11

2018-01-12

2018-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0395

2017-12-01

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0395

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0395

2017-10-02

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0395

2017-09-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0395

2017-08-01

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0395

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0395

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0395

2017-05-01

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0395

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0395

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0395

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0395

2017-01-03

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0395

2016-12-01

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0375

2016-11-01

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0375

2016-10-03

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0375

2016-09-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2016-08-01

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2016-07-01

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2016-06-01

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2016-05-02

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2016-04-01

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2016-02-01

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2016-01-04

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2015-12-01

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2015-11-02

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-11-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2015-09-01

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2015-08-04

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2015-07-01

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-08-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2015-06-01

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2015-05-01

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2015-04-01

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2015-01-02

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2014-12-01

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2014-11-03

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2014-10-01

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-11-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2014-08-01

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2014-07-01

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2014-06-02

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-06-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2014-04-01

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2014-02-03

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-03-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2014-01-02

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-02-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2013-11-01

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2013-10-01

2013-10-10

2013-10-15

2013-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2013-09-03

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2013-08-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2013-07-01

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2013-06-03

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2013-05-01

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2013-04-01

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2013-03-01

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2013-02-01

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2013-01-02

2013-01-11

2013-01-15

2013-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0248

2012-12-17

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2012-12-31

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0455

2012-12-03

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2012-10-01

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2012-07-02

2012-07-11

2012-07-13

2012-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2012-05-01

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2012-04-02

2012-04-11

2012-04-15

2012-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2012-02-01

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2012-01-03

2012-01-11

2012-01-15

2012-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0238

2011-12-01

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0430

2011-12-01

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2011-11-01

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2011-10-03

2011-10-12

2011-10-15

2011-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2011-08-01

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2011-07-01

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2011-05-02

2011-05-11

2011-05-15

2011-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2011-04-01

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2011-03-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2011-02-01

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2011-01-03

2011-01-12

2011-01-15

2011-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2010-12-01

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2010-11-01

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2010-10-01

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2010-08-02

2010-08-11

2010-08-15

2010-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2010-07-01

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-08-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2010-06-01

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2010-05-03

2010-05-12

2010-05-15

2010-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2010-04-01

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-05-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2010-03-02

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2010-02-01

2010-02-10

2010-02-15

2010-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2010-01-04

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2009-12-01

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2009-11-02

2009-11-10

2009-11-15

2009-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2009-10-01

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-11-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2009-09-01

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0335

2009-08-02

2009-08-12

2009-08-15

2009-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0335

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-08-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0335

2009-06-01

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0335

2009-05-01

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0335

2009-04-01

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0335

2009-03-03

2009-03-11

2009-03-15

2009-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2009-02-03

2009-02-11

2009-02-15

2009-03-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2009-01-02

2009-01-13

2009-01-15

2009-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2008-12-01

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2008-11-03

2008-11-12

2008-11-15

2008-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2008-10-01

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-11-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2008-09-02

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2008-08-01

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2008-07-01

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2008-06-02

2008-06-11

2008-06-15

2008-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2008-05-01

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-06-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2008-04-01

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2008-03-03

2008-03-12

2008-03-15

2008-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2008-02-01

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-03-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2008-01-02

2008-01-11

2008-01-15

2008-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2007-12-03

2007-12-12

2007-12-15

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2007-11-01

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2007-10-01

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-15

2007-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2007-08-01

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2007-07-02

2007-07-11

2007-07-15

2007-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2007-06-01

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2007-05-01

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2007-04-02

2007-04-11

2007-04-15

2007-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2007-03-01

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2007-02-01

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2007-01-03

2007-01-10

2007-01-15

2007-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2006-12-01

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0565

2006-11-01

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0565

2006-10-02

2006-10-11

2006-10-15

2006-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0565

2006-09-01

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2006-08-01

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2006-07-03

2006-07-12

2006-07-15

2006-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2006-06-01

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2006-05-01

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2006-04-03

2006-04-11

2006-04-15

2006-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2006-03-01

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2006-02-01

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2006-01-03

2006-01-11

2006-01-15

2006-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2005-12-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2005-11-01

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2005-10-03

2005-10-12

2005-10-15

2005-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2005-09-01

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2005-08-01

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2005-07-01

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2005-06-01

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2005-05-02

2005-05-11

2005-05-15

2005-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2005-04-01

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2005-03-01

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2005-02-01

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2005-01-03

2005-01-12

2005-01-15

2005-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2004-12-01

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2004-11-01

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2004-10-01

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2004-09-01

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2004-08-02

2004-08-11

2004-08-15

2004-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2004-07-01

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-08-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2004-06-01

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2004-05-03

2004-05-12

2004-05-15

2004-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2004-04-01

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-05-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2004-03-01

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2004-02-02

2004-02-11

2004-02-15

2004-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2004-01-02

2004-01-13

2004-01-15

2004-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2003-12-01

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2003-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2003-11-03

2003-11-12

2003-11-15

2003-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2003-10-01

2003-10-10

2003-10-15

2003-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2003-09-02

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2003-08-01

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2003-07-01

2003-07-11

2003-07-15

2003-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2003-06-02

2003-06-11

2003-06-15

2003-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2003-05-02

2003-05-13

2003-05-15

2003-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2003-04-01

2003-04-11

2003-04-15

2003-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2003-03-03

2003-03-12

2003-03-15

2003-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2003-02-03

2003-02-12

2003-02-15

2003-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2003-01-03

2003-01-13

2003-01-15

2003-02-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2002-12-02

2002-12-11

2002-12-15

2002-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2002-11-01

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2002-10-01

2002-10-10

2002-10-15

2002-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2002-09-03

2002-09-11

2002-09-15

2002-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2002-08-02

2002-08-13

2002-08-15

2002-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2002-07-01

2002-07-11

2002-07-15

2002-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2002-06-03

2002-06-12

2002-06-15

2002-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2002-05-01

2002-05-13

2002-05-15

2002-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2002-04-01

2002-04-11

2002-04-15

2002-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2002-03-01

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2002-02-01

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2002-01-02

2002-01-11

2002-01-15

2002-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2001-12-04

2001-12-12

2001-12-15

2001-12-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2001-11-02

2001-11-13

2001-11-15

2001-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2001-10-01

2001-10-11

2001-10-15

2001-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2001-09-04

2001-09-17

2001-09-15

2001-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2001-08-01

2001-08-13

2001-08-15

2001-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2001-07-02

2001-07-11

2001-07-15

2001-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2001-06-01

2001-06-13

2001-06-15

2001-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2001-05-01

2001-05-11

2001-05-15

2001-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0870

2001-04-03

2001-04-11

2001-04-15

2001-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0870

2001-03-02

2001-03-13

2001-03-15

2001-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2001-02-02

2001-02-13

2001-02-15

2001-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2001-01-03

2001-01-10

2001-01-15

2001-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2000-12-05

2000-12-13

2000-12-15

2000-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2000-11-01

2000-11-13

2000-11-15

2000-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2000-10-02

2000-10-11

2000-10-15

2000-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2000-09-05

2000-09-13

2000-09-15

2000-10-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0880

2000-08-01

2000-08-11

2000-08-15

2000-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0880

2000-07-05

2000-07-12

2000-07-15

2000-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0880

2000-06-02

2000-06-13

2000-06-15

2000-07-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2000-05-02

2000-05-11

2000-05-15

2000-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2000-04-03

2000-04-12

2000-04-15

2000-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2000-03-01

2000-03-13

2000-03-15

2000-04-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2000-02-01

2000-02-11

2000-02-15

2000-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2000-01-05

2000-01-12

2000-01-15

2000-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

1999-12-01

1999-12-13

1999-12-15

1999-12-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

NSL

Investor Resources

Learn more about Nuveen Senior Income Fund Shs Ben Int on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

NSL

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X