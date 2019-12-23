This table allows you to know how fast NSL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-12 $0.0365 2019-11-14 $0.0365 2019-10-11 $0.0365 2019-09-12 $0.0365 2019-08-14 $0.0375 2019-07-12 $0.0375 2019-06-13 $0.0375 2019-05-14 $0.0375 2019-04-12 $0.0375 2019-03-14 $0.0375 2019-02-14 $0.0365 2019-01-14 $0.0355 2018-12-13 $0.0355 2018-11-14 $0.0355 2018-10-12 $0.0355 2018-09-13 $0.0355 2018-08-14 $0.0335 2018-07-12 $0.0335 2018-06-14 $0.0335 2018-05-14 $0.037 2018-04-12 $0.037 2018-03-14 $0.037 2018-02-14 $0.0395 2018-01-11 $0.0395 2017-12-14 $0.0395 2017-11-14 $0.0395 2017-10-12 $0.0395 2017-09-14 $0.0395 2017-08-11 $0.0395 2017-07-12 $0.0395 2017-06-13 $0.0395 2017-05-11 $0.0395 2017-04-11 $0.0395 2017-03-13 $0.0395 2017-02-13 $0.0395 2017-01-11 $0.0395 2016-12-13 $0.0395 2016-11-10 $0.0375 2016-10-12 $0.0375 2016-09-13 $0.0375 2016-08-11 $0.036 2016-07-13 $0.036 2016-06-13 $0.036 2016-05-11 $0.035 2016-04-13 $0.035 2016-03-11 $0.035 2016-02-10 $0.035 2016-01-13 $0.035 2015-12-11 $0.035 2015-11-10 $0.035 2015-10-13 $0.035 2015-09-11 $0.035 2015-08-12 $0.035 2015-07-13 $0.035 2015-06-11 $0.035 2015-05-13 $0.035 2015-04-13 $0.035 2015-03-11 $0.035 2015-02-11 $0.035 2015-01-13 $0.035 2014-12-11 $0.035 2014-11-12 $0.035 2014-10-10 $0.035 2014-09-11 $0.035 2014-08-13 $0.035 2014-07-11 $0.035 2014-06-11 $0.035 2014-05-13 $0.036 2014-04-11 $0.036 2014-03-12 $0.036 2014-02-12 $0.036 2014-01-13 $0.036 2013-12-11 $0.036 2013-11-13 $0.039 2013-10-10 $0.039 2013-09-11 $0.039 2013-08-13 $0.041 2013-07-11 $0.041 2013-06-12 $0.041 2013-05-13 $0.0455 2013-04-11 $0.0455 2013-03-13 $0.0455 2013-02-13 $0.0455 2013-01-11 $0.0455 2012-12-26 $0.0248 2012-12-12 $0.0455 2012-11-13 $0.0455 2012-10-11 $0.0455 2012-09-12 $0.0455 2012-08-13 $0.0455 2012-07-11 $0.0455 2012-06-13 $0.0455 2012-05-11 $0.043 2012-04-11 $0.043 2012-03-13 $0.043 2012-02-13 $0.043 2012-01-11 $0.043 2011-12-13 $0.043 2011-12-13 $0.0238 2011-11-10 $0.041 2011-10-12 $0.041 2011-09-13 $0.041 2011-08-11 $0.041 2011-07-13 $0.041 2011-06-13 $0.041 2011-05-11 $0.041 2011-04-13 $0.041 2011-03-11 $0.041 2011-02-11 $0.041 2011-01-12 $0.041 2010-12-13 $0.041 2010-11-10 $0.041 2010-10-13 $0.041 2010-09-13 $0.041 2010-08-11 $0.04 2010-07-13 $0.04 2010-06-11 $0.04 2010-05-12 $0.04 2010-04-13 $0.04 2010-03-11 $0.04 2010-02-10 $0.04 2010-01-13 $0.04 2009-12-11 $0.04 2009-11-10 $0.037 2009-10-13 $0.037 2009-09-11 $0.037 2009-08-12 $0.0335 2009-07-13 $0.0335 2009-06-11 $0.0335 2009-05-13 $0.0335 2009-04-13 $0.0335 2009-03-11 $0.0335 2009-02-11 $0.04 2009-01-13 $0.04 2008-12-11 $0.04 2008-11-12 $0.04 2008-10-10 $0.04 2008-09-11 $0.04 2008-08-13 $0.0425 2008-07-11 $0.0425 2008-06-11 $0.0425 2008-05-13 $0.0455 2008-04-11 $0.0455 2008-03-12 $0.0455 2008-02-13 $0.058 2008-01-11 $0.058 2007-12-12 $0.058 2007-11-13 $0.0615 2007-10-11 $0.0615 2007-09-12 $0.0615 2007-08-13 $0.0615 2007-07-11 $0.0615 2007-06-13 $0.0615 2007-05-11 $0.0615 2007-04-11 $0.0615 2007-03-13 $0.0615 2007-02-13 $0.0585 2007-01-10 $0.0585 2006-12-13 $0.0585 2006-11-13 $0.0565 2006-10-11 $0.0565 2006-09-13 $0.0565 2006-08-11 $0.0535 2006-07-12 $0.0535 2006-06-13 $0.0535 2006-05-11 $0.0535 2006-04-11 $0.0535 2006-03-13 $0.0535 2006-02-13 $0.051 2006-01-11 $0.051 2005-12-13 $0.051 2005-11-10 $0.051 2005-10-12 $0.051 2005-09-13 $0.051 2005-08-11 $0.051 2005-07-13 $0.051 2005-06-13 $0.051 2005-05-11 $0.051 2005-04-13 $0.051 2005-03-11 $0.051 2005-02-11 $0.048 2005-01-12 $0.048 2004-12-13 $0.048 2004-11-10 $0.046 2004-10-13 $0.046 2004-09-13 $0.046 2004-08-11 $0.043 2004-07-13 $0.043 2004-06-14 $0.043 2004-05-12 $0.043 2004-04-13 $0.043 2004-03-11 $0.043 2004-02-11 $0.043 2004-01-13 $0.043 2003-12-11 $0.043 2003-11-12 $0.043 2003-10-10 $0.043 2003-09-11 $0.043 2003-08-13 $0.043 2003-07-11 $0.043 2003-06-11 $0.043 2003-05-13 $0.043 2003-04-11 $0.043 2003-03-12 $0.043 2003-02-12 $0.043 2003-01-13 $0.043 2002-12-11 $0.043 2002-11-13 $0.047 2002-10-10 $0.047 2002-09-11 $0.047 2002-08-13 $0.049 2002-07-11 $0.049 2002-06-12 $0.049 2002-05-13 $0.049 2002-04-11 $0.049 2002-03-13 $0.049 2002-02-13 $0.049 2002-01-11 $0.049 2001-12-12 $0.055 2001-11-13 $0.067 2001-10-11 $0.067 2001-09-17 $0.075 2001-08-13 $0.079 2001-07-11 $0.079 2001-06-13 $0.079 2001-05-11 $0.083 2001-04-11 $0.087 2001-03-13 $0.087 2001-02-13 $0.09 2001-01-10 $0.09 2000-12-13 $0.09 2000-11-13 $0.09 2000-10-11 $0.09 2000-09-13 $0.09 2000-08-11 $0.088 2000-07-12 $0.088 2000-06-13 $0.088 2000-05-11 $0.084 2000-04-12 $0.084 2000-03-13 $0.082 2000-02-11 $0.0785 2000-01-12 $0.076 1999-12-13 $0.076