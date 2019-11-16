This table allows you to know how fast NNC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-11-14 $0.0276 2019-10-11 $0.039 2019-09-12 $0.039 2019-08-14 $0.039 2019-07-12 $0.039 2019-06-13 $0.039 2019-05-14 $0.039 2019-04-12 $0.039 2019-03-14 $0.039 2019-02-14 $0.036 2019-01-14 $0.036 2018-12-13 $0.036 2018-11-14 $0.036 2018-10-12 $0.036 2018-09-13 $0.036 2018-08-14 $0.039 2018-07-12 $0.039 2018-06-14 $0.039 2018-05-14 $0.039 2018-04-12 $0.039 2018-03-14 $0.039 2018-02-14 $0.044 2018-01-11 $0.044 2017-12-14 $0.044 2017-12-14 $0.0068 2017-12-14 $0.0009 2017-11-14 $0.044 2017-10-12 $0.044 2017-09-14 $0.044 2017-08-11 $0.044 2017-07-12 $0.044 2017-06-13 $0.044 2017-05-11 $0.044 2017-04-11 $0.044 2017-03-13 $0.044 2017-02-13 $0.0465 2017-01-11 $0.0465 2016-12-13 $0.0007 2016-12-13 $0.0005 2016-12-13 $0.0465 2016-12-13 $0.0085 2016-11-10 $0.0465 2016-10-12 $0.0465 2016-09-13 $0.0465 2016-08-11 $0.049 2016-07-13 $0.049 2016-06-13 $0.049 2016-05-11 $0.049 2016-04-13 $0.049 2016-03-11 $0.049 2016-02-10 $0.049 2016-01-13 $0.049 2015-12-11 $0.049 2015-12-11 $0.0099 2015-12-11 $0.0037 2015-11-10 $0.049 2015-10-13 $0.049 2015-09-11 $0.049 2015-08-12 $0.049 2015-07-13 $0.049 2015-06-11 $0.049 2015-05-13 $0.049 2015-04-13 $0.049 2015-03-11 $0.049 2015-02-11 $0.0505 2015-01-13 $0.0505 2014-12-11 $0.0505 2014-12-11 $0.0284 2014-11-12 $0.053 2014-10-10 $0.053 2014-09-11 $0.053 2014-08-13 $0.053 2014-07-11 $0.053 2014-06-11 $0.053 2014-05-13 $0.0503 2014-04-11 $0.0503 2014-03-12 $0.0503 2014-02-12 $0.0503 2014-01-13 $0.0503 2013-12-11 $0.0503 2013-11-13 $0.0503 2013-10-10 $0.0503 2013-09-11 $0.0503 2013-08-13 $0.0503 2013-07-11 $0.0503 2013-06-12 $0.0503 2013-05-13 $0.0503 2013-04-11 $0.0503 2013-03-13 $0.0503 2013-02-13 $0.055 2013-01-11 $0.055 2012-12-12 $0.055 2012-11-13 $0.059 2012-10-11 $0.059 2012-09-12 $0.059 2012-08-13 $0.059 2012-07-17 $0.048 2012-07-03 $0.0091 2012-06-13 $0.057 2012-05-11 $0.057 2012-04-11 $0.057 2012-03-13 $0.057 2012-02-13 $0.0585 2012-01-11 $0.0585 2011-12-13 $0.0585 2011-11-10 $0.0585 2011-10-12 $0.0585 2011-09-13 $0.0585 2011-08-11 $0.062 2011-07-13 $0.062 2011-06-13 $0.062 2011-05-11 $0.062 2011-04-13 $0.062 2011-03-11 $0.062 2011-02-11 $0.062 2011-01-12 $0.062 2010-12-13 $0.062 2010-11-10 $0.062 2010-10-13 $0.062 2010-09-13 $0.062 2010-08-11 $0.062 2010-07-13 $0.062 2010-06-11 $0.062 2010-05-12 $0.062 2010-04-13 $0.062 2010-03-11 $0.062 2010-02-10 $0.062 2010-01-13 $0.062 2009-12-11 $0.062 2009-11-10 $0.059 2009-10-13 $0.059 2009-09-11 $0.059 2009-08-12 $0.055 2009-07-13 $0.055 2009-06-11 $0.055 2009-05-13 $0.055 2009-04-13 $0.0505 2009-03-11 $0.0505 2009-02-11 $0.0505 2009-01-13 $0.0505 2008-12-11 $0.0505 2008-11-12 $0.0505 2008-10-10 $0.0505 2008-09-11 $0.0505 2008-08-13 $0.049 2008-07-11 $0.049 2008-06-11 $0.049 2008-05-13 $0.049 2008-04-11 $0.049 2008-03-12 $0.049 2008-02-13 $0.049 2008-01-11 $0.049 2007-12-12 $0.0358 2007-12-12 $0.049 2007-11-13 $0.049 2007-10-11 $0.049 2007-09-12 $0.049 2007-08-13 $0.049 2007-07-11 $0.049 2007-06-13 $0.049 2007-05-11 $0.052 2007-04-11 $0.052 2007-03-13 $0.052 2007-02-13 $0.0545 2007-01-10 $0.0545 2006-12-13 $0.0141 2006-12-13 $0.0545 2006-11-13 $0.0545 2006-10-11 $0.0545 2006-09-13 $0.0545 2006-08-11 $0.0575 2006-07-12 $0.0575 2006-06-13 $0.0575 2006-05-11 $0.061 2006-04-11 $0.061 2006-03-13 $0.061 2006-02-13 $0.0645 2006-01-11 $0.0645 2005-12-13 $0.1594 2005-12-13 $0.0034 2005-12-13 $0.0645 2005-11-10 $0.068 2005-10-12 $0.068 2005-09-13 $0.068 2005-08-11 $0.068 2005-07-13 $0.068 2005-06-13 $0.068 2005-05-11 $0.0715 2005-04-13 $0.0715 2005-03-11 $0.0715 2005-02-11 $0.0745 2005-01-12 $0.0745 2004-12-13 $0.0745 2004-11-10 $0.0745 2004-10-13 $0.0745 2004-09-13 $0.0745 2004-08-11 $0.0745 2004-07-13 $0.0745 2004-06-14 $0.0745 2004-05-12 $0.0745 2004-04-13 $0.0745 2004-03-11 $0.0745 2004-02-11 $0.0745 2004-01-13 $0.0745 2003-12-11 $0.0745 2003-11-12 $0.0745 2003-10-10 $0.0745 2003-09-11 $0.0745 2003-08-13 $0.073 2003-07-11 $0.073 2003-06-11 $0.073 2003-05-13 $0.073 2003-04-11 $0.073 2003-03-12 $0.073 2003-02-12 $0.0715 2003-01-13 $0.0715 2002-12-11 $0.0715 2002-12-11 $0.0031 2002-11-13 $0.0705 2002-10-10 $0.0705 2002-09-11 $0.0705 2002-08-13 $0.0705 2002-07-11 $0.0705 2002-06-12 $0.0705 2002-05-13 $0.0695 2002-04-11 $0.0695 2002-03-13 $0.0695 2002-02-13 $0.0675 2002-01-11 $0.0675 2001-12-12 $0.0675 2001-11-13 $0.066 2001-10-11 $0.066 2001-09-17 $0.066 2001-08-13 $0.0645 2001-07-11 $0.0645 2001-06-13 $0.0645 2001-05-11 $0.0625 2001-04-11 $0.0625 2001-03-13 $0.0625 2001-02-13 $0.0625 2001-01-10 $0.0625 2000-12-13 $0.0625 2000-11-13 $0.0625 2000-10-11 $0.0625 2000-09-13 $0.0625 2000-08-11 $0.0625 2000-07-12 $0.0625 2000-06-13 $0.0625 2000-05-11 $0.0675 2000-04-12 $0.0675 2000-03-13 $0.0675 2000-02-11 $0.0675 2000-01-12 $0.0675 1999-12-13 $0.0675 1999-11-10 $0.0675 1999-10-13 $0.0675 1999-09-13 $0.0675 1999-08-11 $0.0675 1999-07-13 $0.066 1999-06-11 $0.066 1999-05-12 $0.066 1999-04-13 $0.066 1999-03-11 $0.066 1999-02-10 $0.066 1999-01-13 $0.066 1998-12-11 $0.066 1998-11-10 $0.066 1998-10-13 $0.066 1998-09-11 $0.066 1998-08-12 $0.066 1998-07-13 $0.066 1998-06-11 $0.066 1998-05-13 $0.066 1998-04-13 $0.066 1998-03-11 $0.066 1998-02-11 $0.066 1998-01-13 $0.066 1997-12-11 $0.066 1997-11-12 $0.066 1997-10-10 $0.066 1997-09-11 $0.066 1997-08-13 $0.066 1997-07-11 $0.066 1997-06-11 $0.066 1997-05-13 $0.066 1997-04-11 $0.066 1997-03-12 $0.066 1997-02-12 $0.066 1997-01-13 $0.066