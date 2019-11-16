Best Dividend Stocks
Nuveen North Carolina Premium Income Municipal Fund Com.

Stock

NNC

Price as of:

$13.66 -0.04 -0.29%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

i
Nuveen North Carolina Premium Income Municipal Fund Com.(NNC) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Nuveen North Carolina Premium Income Municipal Fund Com. by scrolling below.
Nuveen North Carolina Premium Income Municipal Fund Com. (NNC)

NNC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.42%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.33

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get NNC DARS™ Rating

NNC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$13.66

Quote Time

Today's Volume

39,100

Open Price

$13.68

Day's Range

$13.66 - $13.71

Previous Close

$13.7

52 week low / high

$11.68 - $13.88

Percent off 52 week high

-1.59%

NNC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NNC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade NNC's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
NNC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NNC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-14

$0.0276

2019-10-11

$0.039

2019-09-12

$0.039

2019-08-14

$0.039

2019-07-12

$0.039

2019-06-13

$0.039

2019-05-14

$0.039

2019-04-12

$0.039

2019-03-14

$0.039

2019-02-14

$0.036

2019-01-14

$0.036

2018-12-13

$0.036

2018-11-14

$0.036

2018-10-12

$0.036

2018-09-13

$0.036

2018-08-14

$0.039

2018-07-12

$0.039

2018-06-14

$0.039

2018-05-14

$0.039

2018-04-12

$0.039

2018-03-14

$0.039

2018-02-14

$0.044

2018-01-11

$0.044

2017-12-14

$0.044

2017-12-14

$0.0068

2017-12-14

$0.0009

2017-11-14

$0.044

2017-10-12

$0.044

2017-09-14

$0.044

2017-08-11

$0.044

2017-07-12

$0.044

2017-06-13

$0.044

2017-05-11

$0.044

2017-04-11

$0.044

2017-03-13

$0.044

2017-02-13

$0.0465

2017-01-11

$0.0465

2016-12-13

$0.0007

2016-12-13

$0.0005

2016-12-13

$0.0465

2016-12-13

$0.0085

2016-11-10

$0.0465

2016-10-12

$0.0465

2016-09-13

$0.0465

2016-08-11

$0.049

2016-07-13

$0.049

2016-06-13

$0.049

2016-05-11

$0.049

2016-04-13

$0.049

2016-03-11

$0.049

2016-02-10

$0.049

2016-01-13

$0.049

2015-12-11

$0.049

2015-12-11

$0.0099

2015-12-11

$0.0037

2015-11-10

$0.049

2015-10-13

$0.049

2015-09-11

$0.049

2015-08-12

$0.049

2015-07-13

$0.049

2015-06-11

$0.049

2015-05-13

$0.049

2015-04-13

$0.049

2015-03-11

$0.049

2015-02-11

$0.0505

2015-01-13

$0.0505

2014-12-11

$0.0505

2014-12-11

$0.0284

2014-11-12

$0.053

2014-10-10

$0.053

2014-09-11

$0.053

2014-08-13

$0.053

2014-07-11

$0.053

2014-06-11

$0.053

2014-05-13

$0.0503

2014-04-11

$0.0503

2014-03-12

$0.0503

2014-02-12

$0.0503

2014-01-13

$0.0503

2013-12-11

$0.0503

2013-11-13

$0.0503

2013-10-10

$0.0503

2013-09-11

$0.0503

2013-08-13

$0.0503

2013-07-11

$0.0503

2013-06-12

$0.0503

2013-05-13

$0.0503

2013-04-11

$0.0503

2013-03-13

$0.0503

2013-02-13

$0.055

2013-01-11

$0.055

2012-12-12

$0.055

2012-11-13

$0.059

2012-10-11

$0.059

2012-09-12

$0.059

2012-08-13

$0.059

2012-07-17

$0.048

2012-07-03

$0.0091

2012-06-13

$0.057

2012-05-11

$0.057

2012-04-11

$0.057

2012-03-13

$0.057

2012-02-13

$0.0585

2012-01-11

$0.0585

2011-12-13

$0.0585

2011-11-10

$0.0585

2011-10-12

$0.0585

2011-09-13

$0.0585

2011-08-11

$0.062

2011-07-13

$0.062

2011-06-13

$0.062

2011-05-11

$0.062

2011-04-13

$0.062

2011-03-11

$0.062

2011-02-11

$0.062

2011-01-12

$0.062

2010-12-13

$0.062

2010-11-10

$0.062

2010-10-13

$0.062

2010-09-13

$0.062

2010-08-11

$0.062

2010-07-13

$0.062

2010-06-11

$0.062

2010-05-12

$0.062

2010-04-13

$0.062

2010-03-11

$0.062

2010-02-10

$0.062

2010-01-13

$0.062

2009-12-11

$0.062

2009-11-10

$0.059

2009-10-13

$0.059

2009-09-11

$0.059

2009-08-12

$0.055

2009-07-13

$0.055

2009-06-11

$0.055

2009-05-13

$0.055

2009-04-13

$0.0505

2009-03-11

$0.0505

2009-02-11

$0.0505

2009-01-13

$0.0505

2008-12-11

$0.0505

2008-11-12

$0.0505

2008-10-10

$0.0505

2008-09-11

$0.0505

2008-08-13

$0.049

2008-07-11

$0.049

2008-06-11

$0.049

2008-05-13

$0.049

2008-04-11

$0.049

2008-03-12

$0.049

2008-02-13

$0.049

2008-01-11

$0.049

2007-12-12

$0.0358

2007-12-12

$0.049

2007-11-13

$0.049

2007-10-11

$0.049

2007-09-12

$0.049

2007-08-13

$0.049

2007-07-11

$0.049

2007-06-13

$0.049

2007-05-11

$0.052

2007-04-11

$0.052

2007-03-13

$0.052

2007-02-13

$0.0545

2007-01-10

$0.0545

2006-12-13

$0.0141

2006-12-13

$0.0545

2006-11-13

$0.0545

2006-10-11

$0.0545

2006-09-13

$0.0545

2006-08-11

$0.0575

2006-07-12

$0.0575

2006-06-13

$0.0575

2006-05-11

$0.061

2006-04-11

$0.061

2006-03-13

$0.061

2006-02-13

$0.0645

2006-01-11

$0.0645

2005-12-13

$0.1594

2005-12-13

$0.0034

2005-12-13

$0.0645

2005-11-10

$0.068

2005-10-12

$0.068

2005-09-13

$0.068

2005-08-11

$0.068

2005-07-13

$0.068

2005-06-13

$0.068

2005-05-11

$0.0715

2005-04-13

$0.0715

2005-03-11

$0.0715

2005-02-11

$0.0745

2005-01-12

$0.0745

2004-12-13

$0.0745

2004-11-10

$0.0745

2004-10-13

$0.0745

2004-09-13

$0.0745

2004-08-11

$0.0745

2004-07-13

$0.0745

2004-06-14

$0.0745

2004-05-12

$0.0745

2004-04-13

$0.0745

2004-03-11

$0.0745

2004-02-11

$0.0745

2004-01-13

$0.0745

2003-12-11

$0.0745

2003-11-12

$0.0745

2003-10-10

$0.0745

2003-09-11

$0.0745

2003-08-13

$0.073

2003-07-11

$0.073

2003-06-11

$0.073

2003-05-13

$0.073

2003-04-11

$0.073

2003-03-12

$0.073

2003-02-12

$0.0715

2003-01-13

$0.0715

2002-12-11

$0.0715

2002-12-11

$0.0031

2002-11-13

$0.0705

2002-10-10

$0.0705

2002-09-11

$0.0705

2002-08-13

$0.0705

2002-07-11

$0.0705

2002-06-12

$0.0705

2002-05-13

$0.0695

2002-04-11

$0.0695

2002-03-13

$0.0695

2002-02-13

$0.0675

2002-01-11

$0.0675

2001-12-12

$0.0675

2001-11-13

$0.066

2001-10-11

$0.066

2001-09-17

$0.066

2001-08-13

$0.0645

2001-07-11

$0.0645

2001-06-13

$0.0645

2001-05-11

$0.0625

2001-04-11

$0.0625

2001-03-13

$0.0625

2001-02-13

$0.0625

2001-01-10

$0.0625

2000-12-13

$0.0625

2000-11-13

$0.0625

2000-10-11

$0.0625

2000-09-13

$0.0625

2000-08-11

$0.0625

2000-07-12

$0.0625

2000-06-13

$0.0625

2000-05-11

$0.0675

2000-04-12

$0.0675

2000-03-13

$0.0675

2000-02-11

$0.0675

2000-01-12

$0.0675

1999-12-13

$0.0675

1999-11-10

$0.0675

1999-10-13

$0.0675

1999-09-13

$0.0675

1999-08-11

$0.0675

1999-07-13

$0.066

1999-06-11

$0.066

1999-05-12

$0.066

1999-04-13

$0.066

1999-03-11

$0.066

1999-02-10

$0.066

1999-01-13

$0.066

1998-12-11

$0.066

1998-11-10

$0.066

1998-10-13

$0.066

1998-09-11

$0.066

1998-08-12

$0.066

1998-07-13

$0.066

1998-06-11

$0.066

1998-05-13

$0.066

1998-04-13

$0.066

1998-03-11

$0.066

1998-02-11

$0.066

1998-01-13

$0.066

1997-12-11

$0.066

1997-11-12

$0.066

1997-10-10

$0.066

1997-09-11

$0.066

1997-08-13

$0.066

1997-07-11

$0.066

1997-06-11

$0.066

1997-05-13

$0.066

1997-04-11

$0.066

1997-03-12

$0.066

1997-02-12

$0.066

1997-01-13

$0.066

NNC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

NNC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NNC

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

NNC Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

NNC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-17.40%

-28.93%

0years

NNC

NNC

NNC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NNC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

NNC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0276

2019-11-05

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2019-10-01

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2019-09-03

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2019-08-01

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2019-07-01

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2019-04-01

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2019-02-01

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2019-01-02

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2018-12-03

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2018-11-01

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2018-10-01

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2018-07-02

2018-07-12

2018-07-13

2018-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2018-06-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2018-04-02

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2018-01-02

2018-01-11

2018-01-12

2018-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0009

2017-12-01

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0068

2017-12-01

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0440

2017-12-01

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2017-10-02

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2017-09-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2017-08-01

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2017-05-01

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2017-01-03

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0085

2016-12-01

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2016-12-01

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0005

2016-12-01

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0007

2016-12-01

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0465

2016-11-01

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2016-10-03

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2016-09-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2016-08-01

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2016-07-01

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2016-06-01

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2016-05-02

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2016-04-01

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2016-02-01

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2016-01-04

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0037

2015-12-01

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0099

2015-12-01

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2015-12-01

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2015-11-02

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-11-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2015-09-01

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2015-08-04

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2015-07-01

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-08-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2015-06-01

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2015-05-01

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2015-04-01

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0505

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0505

2015-01-02

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0284

2014-12-01

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0505

2014-12-01

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2014-11-03

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2014-10-01

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2014-08-01

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2014-07-01

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2014-06-02

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0503

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0503

2014-04-01

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0503

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0503

2014-02-03

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0503

2014-01-02

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-02-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0503

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0503

2013-11-01

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0503

2013-10-01

2013-10-10

2013-10-15

2013-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0503

2013-09-03

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0503

2013-08-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0503

2013-07-01

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0503

2013-06-03

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0503

2013-05-01

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0503

2013-04-01

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0503

2013-03-01

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2013-02-01

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2013-01-02

2013-01-11

2013-01-15

2013-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2012-12-03

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2012-10-01

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2012-07-09

2012-07-17

2012-07-19

2012-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0091

2012-06-27

2012-07-03

2012-07-06

2012-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2012-05-01

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2012-04-02

2012-04-11

2012-04-15

2012-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2012-02-01

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2012-01-03

2012-01-11

2012-01-15

2012-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2011-12-01

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2011-11-01

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2011-10-03

2011-10-12

2011-10-15

2011-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2011-08-01

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2011-07-01

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2011-05-02

2011-05-11

2011-05-15

2011-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2011-04-01

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2011-03-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2011-02-01

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2011-01-03

2011-01-12

2011-01-15

2011-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2010-12-01

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2010-11-01

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2010-10-01

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2010-08-02

2010-08-11

2010-08-15

2010-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2010-07-01

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-08-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2010-06-01

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2010-05-03

2010-05-12

2010-05-15

2010-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2010-04-01

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-05-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2010-03-02

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2010-02-01

2010-02-10

2010-02-15

2010-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2010-01-04

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2009-12-01

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2009-11-02

2009-11-10

2009-11-15

2009-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2009-10-01

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-11-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2009-09-01

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2009-08-02

2009-08-12

2009-08-15

2009-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-08-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2009-06-01

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2009-05-01

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0505

2009-04-01

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0505

2009-03-03

2009-03-11

2009-03-15

2009-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0505

2009-02-03

2009-02-11

2009-02-15

2009-03-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0505

2009-01-02

2009-01-13

2009-01-15

2009-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0505

2008-12-01

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0505

2008-11-03

2008-11-12

2008-11-15

2008-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0505

2008-10-01

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0505

2008-09-02

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2008-08-01

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2008-07-01

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2008-06-02

2008-06-11

2008-06-15

2008-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2008-05-01

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2008-04-01

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2008-03-03

2008-03-12

2008-03-15

2008-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2008-02-01

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2008-01-02

2008-01-11

2008-01-15

2008-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2007-12-03

2007-12-12

2007-12-15

2007-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0358

2007-12-03

2007-12-12

2007-12-15

2007-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2007-11-01

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2007-10-01

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-15

2007-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2007-08-01

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2007-07-02

2007-07-11

2007-07-15

2007-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2007-06-01

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2007-05-01

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2007-04-02

2007-04-11

2007-04-15

2007-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2007-03-01

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2007-02-01

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2007-01-03

2007-01-10

2007-01-15

2007-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2006-12-01

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0141

2006-12-01

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2006-11-01

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2006-10-02

2006-10-11

2006-10-15

2006-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2006-09-01

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-10-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2006-08-01

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2006-07-03

2006-07-12

2006-07-15

2006-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2006-06-01

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-07-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2006-05-01

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2006-04-03

2006-04-11

2006-04-15

2006-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2006-03-01

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-04-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

2006-02-01

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

2006-01-03

2006-01-11

2006-01-15

2006-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

2005-12-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0034

2005-12-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1594

2005-12-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2005-11-01

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2005-10-03

2005-10-12

2005-10-15

2005-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2005-09-01

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2005-08-01

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2005-07-01

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2005-06-01

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2005-05-02

2005-05-11

2005-05-15

2005-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2005-04-01

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2005-03-01

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2005-02-01

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2005-01-03

2005-01-12

2005-01-15

2005-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2004-12-01

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2004-11-01

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2004-10-01

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2004-09-01

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2004-08-02

2004-08-11

2004-08-15

2004-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2004-07-01

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-08-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2004-06-01

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2004-05-03

2004-05-12

2004-05-15

2004-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2004-04-01

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-05-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2004-03-01

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2004-02-02

2004-02-11

2004-02-15

2004-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2004-01-02

2004-01-13

2004-01-15

2004-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2003-12-01

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2003-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2003-11-03

2003-11-12

2003-11-15

2003-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2003-10-01

2003-10-10

2003-10-15

2003-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2003-09-02

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2003-08-01

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2003-07-01

2003-07-11

2003-07-15

2003-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2003-06-02

2003-06-11

2003-06-15

2003-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2003-05-02

2003-05-13

2003-05-15

2003-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2003-04-01

2003-04-11

2003-04-15

2003-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2003-03-03

2003-03-12

2003-03-15

2003-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2003-02-03

2003-02-12

2003-02-15

2003-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2003-01-03

2003-01-13

2003-01-15

2003-02-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0031

2002-12-02

2002-12-11

2002-12-15

2002-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2002-12-02

2002-12-11

2002-12-15

2002-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2002-11-01

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2002-10-01

2002-10-10

2002-10-15

2002-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2002-09-03

2002-09-11

2002-09-15

2002-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2002-08-02

2002-08-13

2002-08-15

2002-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2002-07-01

2002-07-11

2002-07-15

2002-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2002-06-03

2002-06-12

2002-06-15

2002-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2002-05-01

2002-05-13

2002-05-15

2002-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2002-04-01

2002-04-11

2002-04-15

2002-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2002-03-01

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2002-02-01

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2002-01-02

2002-01-11

2002-01-15

2002-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2001-12-04

2001-12-12

2001-12-15

2001-12-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2001-11-02

2001-11-13

2001-11-15

2001-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2001-10-01

2001-10-11

2001-10-15

2001-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2001-09-04

2001-09-17

2001-09-15

2001-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

2001-08-01

2001-08-13

2001-08-15

2001-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

2001-07-02

2001-07-11

2001-07-15

2001-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

2001-06-01

2001-06-13

2001-06-15

2001-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2001-05-01

2001-05-11

2001-05-15

2001-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2001-04-03

2001-04-11

2001-04-15

2001-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2001-03-02

2001-03-13

2001-03-15

2001-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2001-02-02

2001-02-13

2001-02-15

2001-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2001-01-03

2001-01-10

2001-01-15

2001-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2000-12-05

2000-12-13

2000-12-15

2000-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2000-11-01

2000-11-13

2000-11-15

2000-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2000-10-02

2000-10-11

2000-10-15

2000-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2000-09-05

2000-09-13

2000-09-15

2000-10-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2000-08-01

2000-08-11

2000-08-15

2000-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2000-07-05

2000-07-12

2000-07-15

2000-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2000-06-02

2000-06-13

2000-06-15

2000-07-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2000-05-02

2000-05-11

2000-05-15

2000-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2000-04-03

2000-04-12

2000-04-15

2000-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2000-03-01

2000-03-13

2000-03-15

2000-04-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2000-02-01

2000-02-11

2000-02-15

2000-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2000-01-05

2000-01-12

2000-01-15

2000-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

1999-12-01

1999-12-13

1999-12-15

1999-12-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

1999-11-01

1999-11-10

1999-11-15

1999-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

1999-10-04

1999-10-13

1999-10-15

1999-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

1999-09-02

1999-09-13

1999-09-15

1999-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

1999-08-03

1999-08-11

1999-08-15

1999-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

1999-07-02

1999-07-13

1999-07-15

1999-08-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

1999-06-02

1999-06-11

1999-06-15

1999-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

1999-05-04

1999-05-12

1999-05-15

1999-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

1999-04-05

1999-04-13

1999-04-15

1999-05-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

1999-03-01

1999-03-11

1999-03-15

1999-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

1999-02-01

1999-02-10

1999-02-15

1999-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

1999-01-04

1999-01-13

1999-01-15

1999-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

1998-12-01

1998-12-11

1998-12-15

1998-12-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

1998-11-02

1998-11-10

1998-11-15

1998-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

1998-10-01

1998-10-13

1998-10-15

1998-11-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

1998-09-01

1998-09-11

1998-09-15

1998-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

1998-08-03

1998-08-12

1998-08-15

1998-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

1998-07-01

1998-07-13

1998-07-15

1998-08-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

1998-06-01

1998-06-11

1998-06-15

1998-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

1998-05-01

1998-05-13

1998-05-15

1998-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

1998-04-01

1998-04-13

1998-04-15

1998-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

1998-03-02

1998-03-11

1998-03-15

1998-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

1998-02-02

1998-02-11

1998-02-15

1998-03-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

1998-01-02

1998-01-13

1998-01-15

1998-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

1997-12-01

1997-12-11

1997-12-15

1997-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

1997-11-03

1997-11-12

1997-11-15

1997-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

1997-10-01

1997-10-10

1997-10-15

1997-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

1997-09-02

1997-09-11

1997-09-15

1997-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

1997-08-01

1997-08-13

1997-08-15

1997-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

1997-07-01

1997-07-11

1997-07-15

1997-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

1997-06-02

1997-06-11

1997-06-15

1997-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

1997-05-01

1997-05-13

1997-05-15

1997-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

1997-04-03

1997-04-11

1997-04-15

1997-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

1997-03-03

1997-03-12

1997-03-15

1997-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

1997-02-03

1997-02-12

1997-02-15

1997-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

1997-01-02

1997-01-13

1997-01-15

1997-02-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

NNC

Investor Resources

Learn more about Nuveen North Carolina Premium Income Municipal Fund Com. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

NNC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

