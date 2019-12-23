Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Nuveen Massachusetts Premium Income Municipal Fund Com.

Stock

NMT

Price as of:

$14.26 -0.01 -0.07%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Debt /

Nuveen Massachusetts Premium Income Municipal Fund Com. (NMT)

NMT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.45%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.49

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get NMT DARS™ Rating

NMT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$14.26

Quote Time

Today's Volume

19,870

Open Price

$14.23

Day's Range

$14.23 - $14.39

Previous Close

$14.27

52 week low / high

$11.49 - $14.51

Percent off 52 week high

-1.72%

NMT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NMT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade NMT's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
NMT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NMT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.041

2019-11-14

$0.041

2019-10-11

$0.041

2019-09-12

$0.041

2019-08-14

$0.041

2019-07-12

$0.041

2019-06-13

$0.041

2019-05-14

$0.041

2019-04-12

$0.041

2019-03-14

$0.041

2019-02-14

$0.041

2019-01-14

$0.041

2018-12-13

$0.041

2018-11-14

$0.041

2018-10-12

$0.041

2018-09-13

$0.041

2018-08-14

$0.0445

2018-07-12

$0.0445

2018-06-14

$0.0445

2018-05-14

$0.05

2018-04-12

$0.05

2018-03-14

$0.05

2018-02-14

$0.05

2018-01-11

$0.05

2017-12-14

$0.05

2017-11-14

$0.0545

2017-10-12

$0.0545

2017-09-14

$0.0545

2017-08-11

$0.0545

2017-07-12

$0.0545

2017-06-13

$0.0545

2017-05-11

$0.0545

2017-04-11

$0.0545

2017-03-13

$0.0545

2017-02-13

$0.056

2017-01-11

$0.056

2016-12-13

$0.056

2016-11-10

$0.056

2016-10-12

$0.056

2016-09-13

$0.056

2016-08-11

$0.059

2016-07-13

$0.059

2016-06-13

$0.059

2016-05-11

$0.059

2016-04-13

$0.059

2016-03-11

$0.059

2016-02-10

$0.059

2016-01-13

$0.059

2015-12-11

$0.059

2015-12-11

$0.0015

2015-11-10

$0.059

2015-10-13

$0.059

2015-09-11

$0.059

2015-08-12

$0.059

2015-07-13

$0.059

2015-06-11

$0.059

2015-05-13

$0.059

2015-04-13

$0.059

2015-03-11

$0.059

2015-02-11

$0.0575

2015-01-13

$0.0575

2014-12-11

$0.0575

2014-11-12

$0.0555

2014-10-10

$0.0555

2014-09-11

$0.0555

2014-08-13

$0.0555

2014-07-11

$0.0555

2014-05-13

$0.0555

2014-04-11

$0.0555

2014-03-12

$0.0555

2014-02-12

$0.0555

2014-01-13

$0.0555

2013-12-11

$0.0555

2013-12-11

$0.0046

2013-12-11

$0.005

2013-11-13

$0.0555

2013-10-10

$0.0555

2013-09-11

$0.0555

2013-08-13

$0.0555

2013-07-11

$0.0555

2013-06-12

$0.0555

2013-05-13

$0.0555

2013-04-11

$0.0555

2013-03-13

$0.0555

2013-02-13

$0.059

2013-01-11

$0.059

2012-12-12

$0.059

2012-12-12

$0.0087

2012-12-12

$0.0513

2012-11-13

$0.059

2012-10-11

$0.059

2012-09-12

$0.059

2012-08-13

$0.059

2012-07-11

$0.059

2012-06-13

$0.059

2012-05-11

$0.062

2012-04-11

$0.062

2012-03-13

$0.062

2012-02-13

$0.065

2012-01-11

$0.065

2011-12-13

$0.065

2011-12-13

$0.0511

2011-11-10

$0.065

2011-10-12

$0.065

2011-09-13

$0.065

2011-08-11

$0.065

2011-07-13

$0.065

2011-06-13

$0.065

2011-05-11

$0.065

2011-04-13

$0.065

2011-03-11

$0.065

2011-02-11

$0.065

2011-01-12

$0.065

2010-12-13

$0.0376

2010-12-13

$0.065

2010-11-10

$0.065

2010-10-13

$0.065

2010-09-13

$0.065

2010-08-11

$0.065

2010-07-13

$0.065

2010-06-11

$0.065

2010-05-12

$0.065

2010-04-13

$0.065

2010-03-11

$0.065

2010-02-10

$0.065

2010-01-13

$0.065

2009-12-11

$0.065

2009-11-10

$0.064

2009-10-13

$0.064

2009-09-11

$0.064

2009-08-12

$0.061

2009-07-13

$0.061

2009-06-11

$0.061

2009-05-13

$0.061

2009-04-13

$0.0555

2009-03-11

$0.0555

2009-02-11

$0.0535

2009-01-13

$0.0535

2008-12-11

$0.0535

2008-12-11

$0.0184

2008-12-11

$0.023

2008-11-12

$0.0535

2008-10-10

$0.0535

2008-09-11

$0.0535

2008-08-13

$0.0515

2008-07-11

$0.0515

2008-06-11

$0.0515

2008-05-13

$0.0515

2008-04-11

$0.0515

2008-03-12

$0.0515

2008-02-13

$0.0515

2008-01-11

$0.0515

2007-12-12

$0.0515

2007-12-12

$0.0166

2007-11-13

$0.0515

2007-10-11

$0.0515

2007-09-12

$0.0515

2007-08-13

$0.0515

2007-07-11

$0.0515

2007-06-13

$0.0515

2007-05-11

$0.0535

2007-04-11

$0.0535

2007-03-13

$0.0535

2007-02-13

$0.0535

2007-01-10

$0.0535

2006-12-13

$0.0027

2006-12-13

$0.0535

2006-12-13

$0.0049

2006-11-13

$0.056

2006-10-11

$0.056

2006-09-13

$0.056

2006-08-11

$0.059

2006-07-12

$0.059

2006-06-13

$0.059

2006-05-11

$0.0635

2006-04-11

$0.0635

2006-03-13

$0.0635

2006-02-13

$0.067

2006-01-11

$0.067

2005-12-13

$0.0444

2005-12-13

$0.067

2005-12-13

$0.0072

2005-11-10

$0.067

2005-10-12

$0.067

2005-09-13

$0.067

2005-08-11

$0.0705

2005-07-13

$0.0705

2005-06-13

$0.0705

2005-05-11

$0.0705

2005-04-13

$0.0705

2005-03-11

$0.0705

2005-02-11

$0.0735

2005-01-12

$0.0735

2004-12-13

$0.0735

2004-12-13

$0.0107

2004-11-10

$0.0735

2004-10-13

$0.0735

2004-09-13

$0.0735

2004-08-11

$0.0735

2004-07-13

$0.0735

2004-06-14

$0.0735

2004-05-12

$0.0735

2004-04-13

$0.0735

2004-03-11

$0.0735

2004-02-11

$0.0735

2004-01-13

$0.0735

2003-12-11

$0.0735

2003-11-12

$0.0735

2003-10-10

$0.0735

2003-09-11

$0.0735

2003-08-13

$0.0735

2003-07-11

$0.0735

2003-06-11

$0.0735

2003-05-13

$0.0735

2003-04-11

$0.0735

2003-03-12

$0.0735

2003-02-12

$0.0735

2003-01-13

$0.0735

2002-12-11

$0.0735

2002-11-13

$0.0725

2002-10-10

$0.0725

2002-09-11

$0.0725

2002-08-13

$0.071

2002-07-11

$0.071

2002-06-12

$0.071

2002-05-13

$0.07

2002-04-11

$0.07

2002-03-13

$0.07

2002-02-13

$0.07

2002-01-11

$0.07

2001-12-12

$0.07

2001-11-13

$0.069

2001-10-11

$0.069

2001-09-17

$0.069

2001-08-13

$0.068

2001-07-11

$0.068

2001-06-13

$0.068

2001-05-11

$0.068

2001-04-11

$0.068

2001-03-13

$0.068

2001-02-13

$0.068

2001-01-10

$0.068

2000-12-13

$0.068

2000-11-13

$0.068

2000-10-11

$0.068

2000-09-13

$0.068

2000-08-11

$0.068

2000-07-12

$0.068

2000-06-13

$0.068

2000-05-11

$0.0705

2000-04-12

$0.0705

2000-03-13

$0.0705

2000-02-11

$0.0705

2000-01-12

$0.0705

1999-12-13

$0.0705

1999-11-10

$0.0705

1999-10-13

$0.0705

1999-09-13

$0.0705

1999-08-11

$0.0705

1999-07-13

$0.0705

1999-06-11

$0.0705

1999-05-12

$0.0705

1999-04-13

$0.0705

1999-03-11

$0.0705

1999-02-10

$0.0705

1999-01-13

$0.0705

1998-12-11

$0.0051

1998-12-11

$0.0705

1998-11-10

$0.0705

1998-10-13

$0.0705

1998-09-11

$0.0705

1998-08-12

$0.0705

1998-07-13

$0.0705

1998-06-11

$0.0705

1998-05-13

$0.0705

1998-04-13

$0.0705

1998-03-11

$0.0705

1998-02-11

$0.0705

1998-01-13

$0.0705

1997-12-11

$0.0705

1997-11-12

$0.0705

1997-10-10

$0.0705

1997-09-11

$0.0705

1997-08-13

$0.0705

1997-07-11

$0.0705

1997-06-11

$0.0705

1997-05-13

$0.0705

1997-04-11

$0.0705

1997-03-12

$0.0705

1997-02-12

$0.0705

1997-01-13

$0.0695

NMT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
NMT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NMT

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

NMT Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

NMT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-10.92%

-10.14%

0years

NMT

News
NMT

Research
NMT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NMT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

NMT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0410

2019-12-02

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2019-11-01

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2019-10-01

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2019-09-03

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2019-08-01

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2019-07-01

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2019-04-01

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2019-02-01

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2019-01-02

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2018-12-03

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2018-11-01

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2018-10-01

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0445

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0445

2018-07-02

2018-07-12

2018-07-13

2018-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0445

2018-06-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2018-04-02

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2018-01-02

2018-01-11

2018-01-12

2018-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2017-12-01

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2017-10-02

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2017-09-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2017-08-01

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2017-05-01

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2017-01-03

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2016-12-01

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2016-11-01

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2016-10-03

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2016-09-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2016-08-01

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2016-07-01

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2016-06-01

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2016-05-02

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2016-04-01

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2016-02-01

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2016-01-04

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0015

2015-12-01

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-31

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0590

2015-12-01

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2015-11-02

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-11-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2015-09-01

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2015-08-04

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2015-07-01

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-08-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2015-06-01

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2015-05-01

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2015-04-01

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2015-01-02

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2014-12-01

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2014-11-03

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2014-10-01

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2014-08-01

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2014-07-01

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2014-04-01

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2014-02-03

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2014-01-02

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-02-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0050

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0046

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0555

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2013-11-01

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2013-10-01

2013-10-10

2013-10-15

2013-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2013-09-03

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2013-08-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2013-07-01

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2013-06-03

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2013-05-01

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2013-04-01

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2013-03-01

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2013-02-01

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2013-01-02

2013-01-11

2013-01-15

2013-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0513

2012-12-03

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0087

2012-12-03

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0590

2012-12-03

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2012-10-01

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2012-07-02

2012-07-11

2012-07-13

2012-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2012-05-01

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2012-04-02

2012-04-11

2012-04-15

2012-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2012-02-01

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2012-01-03

2012-01-11

2012-01-15

2012-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0511

2011-12-01

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2011-12-01

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2011-11-01

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2011-10-03

2011-10-12

2011-10-15

2011-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2011-08-01

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2011-07-01

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2011-05-02

2011-05-11

2011-05-15

2011-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2011-04-01

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2011-03-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2011-02-01

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2011-01-03

2011-01-12

2011-01-15

2011-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2010-12-01

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0376

2010-12-01

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2010-11-01

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2010-10-01

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2010-08-02

2010-08-11

2010-08-15

2010-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2010-07-01

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-08-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2010-06-01

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2010-05-03

2010-05-12

2010-05-15

2010-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2010-04-01

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-05-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2010-03-02

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2010-02-01

2010-02-10

2010-02-15

2010-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2010-01-04

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2009-12-01

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2009-11-02

2009-11-10

2009-11-15

2009-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2009-10-01

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-11-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2009-09-01

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2009-08-02

2009-08-12

2009-08-15

2009-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-08-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2009-06-01

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2009-05-01

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2009-04-01

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2009-03-03

2009-03-11

2009-03-15

2009-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2009-02-03

2009-02-11

2009-02-15

2009-03-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2009-01-02

2009-01-13

2009-01-15

2009-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0230

2008-12-01

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0184

2008-12-01

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2008-12-01

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2008-11-03

2008-11-12

2008-11-15

2008-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2008-10-01

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2008-09-02

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0515

2008-08-01

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0515

2008-07-01

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0515

2008-06-02

2008-06-11

2008-06-15

2008-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0515

2008-05-01

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0515

2008-04-01

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0515

2008-03-03

2008-03-12

2008-03-15

2008-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0515

2008-02-01

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0515

2008-01-02

2008-01-11

2008-01-15

2008-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0166

2007-12-03

2007-12-12

2007-12-15

2007-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0515

2007-12-03

2007-12-12

2007-12-15

2007-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0515

2007-11-01

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0515

2007-10-01

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0515

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-15

2007-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0515

2007-08-01

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0515

2007-07-02

2007-07-11

2007-07-15

2007-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0515

2007-06-01

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2007-05-01

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2007-04-02

2007-04-11

2007-04-15

2007-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2007-03-01

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2007-02-01

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2007-01-03

2007-01-10

2007-01-15

2007-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0049

2006-12-01

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2006-12-01

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0027

2006-12-01

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0560

2006-11-01

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2006-10-02

2006-10-11

2006-10-15

2006-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2006-09-01

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-10-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2006-08-01

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2006-07-03

2006-07-12

2006-07-15

2006-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2006-06-01

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-07-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2006-05-01

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2006-04-03

2006-04-11

2006-04-15

2006-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2006-03-01

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-04-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2006-02-01

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2006-01-03

2006-01-11

2006-01-15

2006-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0072

2005-12-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2005-12-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0444

2005-12-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2005-11-01

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2005-10-03

2005-10-12

2005-10-15

2005-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2005-09-01

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2005-08-01

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2005-07-01

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2005-06-01

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2005-05-02

2005-05-11

2005-05-15

2005-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2005-04-01

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2005-03-01

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2005-02-01

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2005-01-03

2005-01-12

2005-01-15

2005-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0107

2004-12-01

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2004-12-01

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2004-11-01

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2004-10-01

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2004-09-01

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2004-08-02

2004-08-11

2004-08-15

2004-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2004-07-01

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-08-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2004-06-01

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2004-05-03

2004-05-12

2004-05-15

2004-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2004-04-01

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-05-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2004-03-01

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2004-02-02

2004-02-11

2004-02-15

2004-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2004-01-02

2004-01-13

2004-01-15

2004-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2003-12-01

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2003-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2003-11-03

2003-11-12

2003-11-15

2003-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2003-10-01

2003-10-10

2003-10-15

2003-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2003-09-02

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2003-08-01

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2003-07-01

2003-07-11

2003-07-15

2003-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2003-06-02

2003-06-11

2003-06-15

2003-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2003-05-02

2003-05-13

2003-05-15

2003-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2003-04-01

2003-04-11

2003-04-15

2003-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2003-03-03

2003-03-12

2003-03-15

2003-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2003-02-03

2003-02-12

2003-02-15

2003-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2003-01-03

2003-01-13

2003-01-15

2003-02-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2002-12-02

2002-12-11

2002-12-15

2002-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2002-11-01

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2002-10-01

2002-10-10

2002-10-15

2002-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2002-09-03

2002-09-11

2002-09-15

2002-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2002-08-02

2002-08-13

2002-08-15

2002-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2002-07-01

2002-07-11

2002-07-15

2002-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2002-06-03

2002-06-12

2002-06-15

2002-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2002-05-01

2002-05-13

2002-05-15

2002-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2002-04-01

2002-04-11

2002-04-15

2002-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2002-03-01

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2002-02-01

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2002-01-02

2002-01-11

2002-01-15

2002-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2001-12-04

2001-12-12

2001-12-15

2001-12-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2001-11-02

2001-11-13

2001-11-15

2001-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2001-10-01

2001-10-11

2001-10-15

2001-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2001-09-04

2001-09-17

2001-09-15

2001-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2001-08-01

2001-08-13

2001-08-15

2001-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2001-07-02

2001-07-11

2001-07-15

2001-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2001-06-01

2001-06-13

2001-06-15

2001-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2001-05-01

2001-05-11

2001-05-15

2001-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2001-04-03

2001-04-11

2001-04-15

2001-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2001-03-02

2001-03-13

2001-03-15

2001-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2001-02-02

2001-02-13

2001-02-15

2001-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2001-01-03

2001-01-10

2001-01-15

2001-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2000-12-05

2000-12-13

2000-12-15

2000-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2000-11-01

2000-11-13

2000-11-15

2000-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2000-10-02

2000-10-11

2000-10-15

2000-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2000-09-05

2000-09-13

2000-09-15

2000-10-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2000-08-01

2000-08-11

2000-08-15

2000-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2000-07-05

2000-07-12

2000-07-15

2000-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2000-06-02

2000-06-13

2000-06-15

2000-07-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2000-05-02

2000-05-11

2000-05-15

2000-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2000-04-03

2000-04-12

2000-04-15

2000-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2000-03-01

2000-03-13

2000-03-15

2000-04-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2000-02-01

2000-02-11

2000-02-15

2000-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2000-01-05

2000-01-12

2000-01-15

2000-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

1999-12-01

1999-12-13

1999-12-15

1999-12-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

1999-11-01

1999-11-10

1999-11-15

1999-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

1999-10-04

1999-10-13

1999-10-15

1999-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

1999-09-02

1999-09-13

1999-09-15

1999-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

1999-08-03

1999-08-11

1999-08-15

1999-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

1999-07-02

1999-07-13

1999-07-15

1999-08-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

1999-06-02

1999-06-11

1999-06-15

1999-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

1999-05-04

1999-05-12

1999-05-15

1999-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

1999-04-05

1999-04-13

1999-04-15

1999-05-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

1999-03-01

1999-03-11

1999-03-15

1999-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

1999-02-01

1999-02-10

1999-02-15

1999-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

1999-01-05

1999-01-13

1999-01-15

1999-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

1998-12-01

1998-12-11

1998-12-15

1998-12-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0051

1998-12-01

1998-12-11

1998-12-15

1998-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

1998-11-02

1998-11-10

1998-11-15

1998-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

1998-10-01

1998-10-13

1998-10-15

1998-11-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

1998-09-01

1998-09-11

1998-09-15

1998-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

1998-08-03

1998-08-12

1998-08-15

1998-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

1998-07-01

1998-07-13

1998-07-15

1998-08-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

1998-06-01

1998-06-11

1998-06-15

1998-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

1998-05-01

1998-05-13

1998-05-15

1998-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

1998-04-01

1998-04-13

1998-04-15

1998-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

1998-03-02

1998-03-11

1998-03-15

1998-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

1998-02-02

1998-02-11

1998-02-15

1998-03-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

1998-01-02

1998-01-13

1998-01-15

1998-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

1997-12-01

1997-12-11

1997-12-15

1997-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

1997-11-03

1997-11-12

1997-11-15

1997-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

1997-10-01

1997-10-10

1997-10-15

1997-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

1997-09-02

1997-09-11

1997-09-15

1997-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

1997-08-01

1997-08-13

1997-08-15

1997-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

1997-07-01

1997-07-11

1997-07-15

1997-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

1997-06-02

1997-06-11

1997-06-15

1997-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

1997-05-01

1997-05-13

1997-05-15

1997-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

1997-04-03

1997-04-11

1997-04-15

1997-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

1997-03-03

1997-03-12

1997-03-15

1997-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

1997-02-03

1997-02-12

1997-02-15

1997-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

1997-01-02

1997-01-13

1997-01-15

1997-02-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

NMT

Investor Resources

Learn more about Nuveen Massachusetts Premium Income Municipal Fund Com. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

NMT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X