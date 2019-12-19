Best Dividend Stocks
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Inc

Stock

MQY

Price as of:

$15.06 +0.02 +0.13%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Debt /

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Inc (MQY)

MQY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.24%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.64

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get MQY DARS™ Rating

MQY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$15.06

Quote Time

Today's Volume

21,644

Open Price

$15.0

Day's Range

$14.99 - $15.08

Previous Close

$15.04

52 week low / high

$12.85 - $15.37

Percent off 52 week high

-2.02%

MQY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MQY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

MQY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MQY's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.053

2019-11-14

$0.053

2019-10-11

$0.053

2019-09-13

$0.053

2019-08-14

$0.053

2019-07-12

$0.053

2019-06-13

$0.056

2019-05-14

$0.056

2019-04-12

$0.056

2019-03-14

$0.056

2019-02-14

$0.056

2019-01-14

$0.056

2018-12-12

$0.018105

2018-12-12

$0.056

2018-11-14

$0.056

2018-10-12

$0.056

2018-09-13

$0.056

2018-08-14

$0.056

2018-07-13

$0.056

2018-06-14

$0.063

2018-05-14

$0.063

2018-04-13

$0.063

2018-03-14

$0.063

2018-02-14

$0.063

2018-01-12

$0.063

2017-12-11

$0.063

2017-11-14

$0.0725

2017-10-13

$0.0725

2017-09-14

$0.0725

2017-08-11

$0.0725

2017-07-12

$0.0725

2017-06-13

$0.0725

2017-05-11

$0.0725

2017-04-11

$0.0725

2017-03-13

$0.0725

2017-02-13

$0.0725

2017-01-11

$0.0725

2016-12-08

$0.0725

2016-11-10

$0.0725

2016-10-12

$0.0725

2016-09-13

$0.0725

2016-08-11

$0.0725

2016-07-13

$0.0725

2016-06-13

$0.0725

2016-05-12

$0.0765

2016-04-13

$0.0765

2016-03-11

$0.0765

2016-02-11

$0.08

2016-01-13

$0.08

2015-12-10

$0.08

2015-11-12

$0.08

2015-10-13

$0.08

2015-09-11

$0.08

2015-08-12

$0.08

2015-07-13

$0.08

2015-06-11

$0.08

2015-05-13

$0.08

2015-04-13

$0.08

2015-03-11

$0.08

2015-02-11

$0.08

2015-01-13

$0.08

2014-12-10

$0.08

2014-11-12

$0.08

2014-10-10

$0.08

2014-09-11

$0.08

2014-08-13

$0.08

2014-07-11

$0.08

2014-06-12

$0.08

2014-05-13

$0.08

2014-04-11

$0.08

2014-03-12

$0.08

2014-02-12

$0.08

2014-01-13

$0.08

2013-12-11

$0.08

2013-12-11

$0.016209

2013-11-13

$0.08

2013-10-11

$0.08

2013-09-12

$0.08

2013-08-13

$0.08

2013-07-11

$0.08

2013-06-12

$0.08

2013-05-13

$0.08

2013-04-11

$0.08

2013-03-13

$0.08

2013-02-13

$0.08

2013-01-11

$0.08

2012-12-12

$0.08

2012-11-13

$0.08

2012-10-11

$0.08

2012-09-12

$0.08

2012-08-13

$0.08

2012-07-12

$0.08

2012-06-13

$0.08

2012-05-11

$0.08

2012-04-12

$0.08

2012-03-13

$0.08

2012-02-13

$0.077

2012-01-11

$0.077

2011-12-13

$0.077

2011-11-10

$0.077

2011-10-12

$0.077

2011-09-13

$0.077

2011-08-11

$0.077

2011-07-13

$0.077

2011-06-13

$0.077

2011-05-12

$0.077

2011-04-13

$0.077

2011-03-11

$0.077

2011-02-11

$0.077

2011-01-12

$0.077

2010-12-13

$0.077

2010-11-10

$0.077

2010-10-13

$0.077

2010-09-13

$0.077

2010-08-12

$0.077

2010-07-13

$0.077

2010-06-11

$0.077

2010-05-12

$0.0745

2010-04-13

$0.0745

2010-03-11

$0.0745

2010-02-10

$0.0695

2010-01-13

$0.0695

2009-12-11

$0.0695

2009-11-10

$0.0695

2009-10-13

$0.0695

2009-09-11

$0.0695

2009-08-12

$0.067

2009-07-13

$0.067

2009-06-11

$0.067

2009-05-13

$0.057

2009-04-13

$0.057

2009-03-12

$0.057

2009-02-11

$0.057

2009-01-13

$0.057

2008-12-11

$0.057

2008-11-12

$0.057

2008-10-10

$0.057

2008-09-11

$0.057

2008-08-13

$0.057

2008-07-11

$0.057

2008-06-12

$0.057

2008-05-13

$0.057

2008-04-11

$0.057

2008-03-12

$0.057

2008-02-13

$0.057

2008-01-17

$0.057

2007-12-12

$0.057

2007-12-12

$0.073161

2007-11-13

$0.057

2007-10-11

$0.057

2007-09-12

$0.057

2007-08-13

$0.057

2007-07-12

$0.057

2007-06-13

$0.057

2007-05-11

$0.057

2007-04-12

$0.057

2007-03-13

$0.057

2007-02-13

$0.057

2007-01-11

$0.057

2006-12-13

$0.057

2006-11-10

$0.061

2006-10-12

$0.061

2006-09-13

$0.061

2006-08-10

$0.061

2006-07-13

$0.061

2006-06-09

$0.061

2006-05-11

$0.066

2006-04-12

$0.066

2006-03-10

$0.066

2006-02-10

$0.066

2006-01-13

$0.066

2005-12-13

$0.076

2005-11-10

$0.076

2005-10-13

$0.076

2005-09-12

$0.076

2005-08-11

$0.081

2005-07-12

$0.081

2005-06-10

$0.081

2005-05-11

$0.081

2005-04-13

$0.081

2005-03-11

$0.081

2005-02-11

$0.081

2005-01-14

$0.081

2004-12-13

$0.081

2004-11-09

$0.081

2004-10-13

$0.081

2004-09-10

$0.081

2004-08-12

$0.081

2004-07-13

$0.081

2004-06-10

$0.081

2004-05-12

$0.081

2004-04-14

$0.081

2004-03-11

$0.081

2004-02-11

$0.081

2004-01-14

$0.081

2003-12-15

$0.081

2003-11-12

$0.081

2003-10-15

$0.081

2003-09-12

$0.081

2003-08-13

$0.081

2003-07-15

$0.081

2003-06-12

$0.081

2003-05-14

$0.081

2003-04-14

$0.081

2003-03-13

$0.081

2003-02-12

$0.081

2003-01-14

$0.0785

2002-12-11

$0.0785

2002-11-12

$0.0785

2002-10-16

$0.0785

2002-09-13

$0.076

2002-08-15

$0.076

2002-07-16

$0.076

2002-06-13

$0.076

2002-05-16

$0.076

2002-04-15

$0.076

2002-03-14

$0.076

2002-02-13

$0.076

2002-01-11

$0.0755

2001-12-18

$0.0755

2001-12-18

$0.005193

2001-11-16

$0.0755

2001-10-12

$0.0755

2001-09-17

$0.073

2001-08-16

$0.073

2001-07-13

$0.0697

2001-06-15

$0.0697

2001-05-14

$0.0697

2001-04-11

$0.0678

2001-03-15

$0.0678

2001-02-14

$0.0678

2001-01-11

$0.0678

2000-12-18

$0.0678

2000-11-16

$0.0678

2000-10-13

$0.0678

2000-09-14

$0.0678

2000-08-16

$0.0678

2000-07-13

$0.0678

2000-06-15

$0.0678

2000-05-12

$0.0678

2000-04-13

$0.0678

2000-03-15

$0.0678

2000-02-15

$0.0678

2000-01-13

$0.0685

1999-12-21

$0.0685

1999-11-18

$0.07

1999-10-20

$0.07

1999-09-20

$0.072496

1999-08-19

$0.070999

1999-07-21

$0.071

1999-06-21

$0.071

1999-05-19

$0.068881

1999-04-20

$0.071825

1999-03-22

$0.066499

1999-02-17

$0.073765

1999-01-20

$0.074718

1998-12-21

$0.073657

1998-11-18

$0.074865

1998-10-20

$0.072033

1998-09-18

$0.075215

1998-08-19

$0.074486

1998-07-21

$0.072051

1998-06-18

$0.072904

1998-05-19

$0.072807

1998-04-20

$0.074989

1998-03-19

$0.068375

1998-02-17

$0.075063

1998-01-20

$0.074703

1997-12-17

$0.072903

1997-11-13

$0.074592

1997-10-16

$0.072348

1997-09-16

$0.073501

1997-08-14

$0.074938

1997-07-17

$0.074149

1997-06-17

$0.077163

1997-05-15

$0.072447

1997-04-16

$0.076608

1997-03-18

$0.071244

1997-02-18

$0.076969

1997-01-17

$0.075937

1996-12-18

$0.073942

1996-11-14

$0.075636

1996-10-17

$0.07188

1996-09-13

$0.076214

1996-08-15

$0.076029

1996-07-18

$0.071215

1996-06-14

$0.075794

1996-05-17

$0.073305

1996-04-17

$0.077673

1996-03-15

$0.074315

1996-02-15

$0.077722

1996-01-17

$0.074706

1995-12-20

$0.074121

1995-11-21

$0.075165

1995-10-18

$0.070935

1995-09-20

$0.072301

1995-08-21

$0.073212

1995-07-19

$0.071175

1995-06-21

$0.071774

1995-05-15

$0.070671

1995-04-17

$0.072868

1994-12-13

$0.018711 ()

1993-12-14

$0.012623 ()

1993-12-14

$0.202496 ()

MQY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
MQY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MQY

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

MQY Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

MQY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-10.83%

-13.13%

0years

MQY

News
MQY

Research
MQY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MQY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

1993

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

MQY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0530

2019-12-06

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2019-11-01

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2019-10-01

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2019-09-03

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2019-08-01

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2019-07-01

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2019-04-01

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2019-02-01

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2019-01-02

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2018-12-03

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2018-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0181

2018-12-03

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2018-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2018-11-01

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2018-10-01

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2018-07-02

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

2018-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2018-06-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2018-04-02

2018-04-13

2018-04-16

2018-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2018-01-02

2018-01-12

2018-01-16

2018-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2017-12-01

2017-12-11

2017-12-12

2017-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2017-10-02

2017-10-13

2017-10-16

2017-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2017-09-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2017-08-01

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2017-05-01

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2017-01-03

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2016-12-01

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2016-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2016-11-01

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2016-10-03

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2016-09-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2016-08-01

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2016-07-01

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2016-06-01

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2016-05-02

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2016-04-01

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2016-02-01

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2016-01-04

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2015-12-01

2015-12-10

2015-12-14

2015-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2015-11-02

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-11-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2015-09-01

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2015-08-03

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2015-07-01

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-08-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2015-06-01

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2015-05-01

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2015-04-01

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2015-01-02

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2014-12-01

2014-12-10

2014-12-12

2014-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2014-11-03

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2014-10-01

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2014-08-01

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2014-07-01

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2014-06-02

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2014-04-01

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2014-02-03

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2014-01-02

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-02-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0162

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2013-11-01

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2013-10-01

2013-10-11

2013-10-16

2013-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2013-09-03

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2013-08-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2013-07-01

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2013-06-03

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2013-05-01

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2013-04-01

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2013-03-01

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2013-02-01

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2013-01-02

2013-01-11

2013-01-15

2013-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2012-12-04

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2012-10-01

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2012-07-02

2012-07-12

2012-07-16

2012-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2012-05-01

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2012-04-02

2012-04-12

2012-04-16

2012-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2012-02-01

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2012-01-03

2012-01-11

2012-01-13

2012-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2011-12-05

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2011-11-01

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2011-10-03

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2011-08-01

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2011-07-01

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2011-05-02

2011-05-12

2011-05-16

2011-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2011-04-01

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2011-03-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2011-02-01

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2011-01-03

2011-01-12

2011-01-14

2011-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2010-12-06

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2010-11-01

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2010-10-01

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2010-08-02

2010-08-12

2010-08-16

2010-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2010-07-01

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-08-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2010-06-01

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2010-05-03

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2010-04-01

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-05-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2010-03-01

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2010-02-01

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2010-01-04

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2009-12-07

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2009-11-02

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2009-10-01

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-11-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2009-09-01

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2009-08-03

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-08-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2009-06-01

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2009-05-01

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2009-04-01

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2009-03-02

2009-03-12

2009-03-16

2009-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2009-02-02

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-03-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2009-01-02

2009-01-13

2009-01-15

2009-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2008-12-05

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2008-11-03

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2008-10-01

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2008-09-02

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2008-08-01

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2008-07-01

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2008-06-02

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2008-05-01

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2008-04-01

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2008-03-03

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2008-02-01

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2008-01-02

2008-01-17

2008-01-22

2008-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0732

2007-12-05

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2007-12-05

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2007-11-01

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2007-10-01

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2007-08-01

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2007-07-02

2007-07-12

2007-07-16

2007-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2007-06-01

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2007-05-01

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2007-04-02

2007-04-12

2007-04-16

2007-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2007-03-01

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2007-02-01

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2007-01-02

2007-01-11

2007-01-16

2007-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2006-12-05

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2006-11-02

2006-11-10

2006-11-14

2006-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2006-10-03

2006-10-12

2006-10-16

2006-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2006-09-05

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2006-08-03

2006-08-10

2006-08-14

2006-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2006-07-05

2006-07-13

2006-07-17

2006-07-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2006-06-02

2006-06-09

2006-06-13

2006-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2006-05-05

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2006-04-05

2006-04-12

2006-04-17

2006-04-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2006-03-03

2006-03-10

2006-03-14

2006-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2006-02-03

2006-02-10

2006-02-14

2006-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

Unknown

2006-01-13

2006-01-18

2006-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2005-12-06

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2005-11-03

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2005-10-04

2005-10-13

2005-10-17

2005-10-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2005-09-02

2005-09-12

2005-09-14

2005-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2005-08-04

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2005-07-05

2005-07-12

2005-07-14

2005-07-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2005-06-03

2005-06-10

2005-06-14

2005-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2005-05-04

2005-05-11

2005-05-13

2005-05-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2005-04-06

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-04-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2005-03-04

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2005-02-04

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-02-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2005-01-06

2005-01-14

2005-01-19

2005-01-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2004-12-06

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2004-11-03

2004-11-09

2004-11-12

2004-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2004-10-05

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-10-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2004-09-03

2004-09-10

2004-09-14

2004-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2004-08-04

2004-08-12

2004-08-16

2004-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2004-07-06

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2004-06-03

2004-06-10

2004-06-14

2004-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2004-05-04

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-05-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2004-04-06

2004-04-14

2004-04-16

2004-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2004-03-04

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2004-01-21

2004-02-11

2004-02-13

2004-02-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2004-01-06

2004-01-14

2004-01-16

2004-01-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2003-12-04

2003-12-15

2003-12-17

2003-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2003-11-06

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-11-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2003-10-07

2003-10-15

2003-10-17

2003-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2003-09-04

2003-09-12

2003-09-16

2003-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2003-08-06

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-08-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2003-07-08

2003-07-15

2003-07-17

2003-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2003-06-05

2003-06-12

2003-06-16

2003-06-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2003-05-06

2003-05-14

2003-05-16

2003-05-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2003-04-08

2003-04-14

2003-04-16

2003-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2003-03-06

2003-03-13

2003-03-17

2003-03-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2003-02-06

2003-02-12

2003-02-14

2003-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2003-01-08

2003-01-14

2003-01-16

2003-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2002-12-03

2002-12-11

2002-12-13

2002-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2002-11-07

2002-11-12

2002-11-14

2002-11-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2002-10-08

2002-10-16

2002-10-18

2002-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2002-09-05

2002-09-13

2002-09-17

2002-09-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2002-08-08

2002-08-15

2002-08-19

2002-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2002-07-09

2002-07-16

2002-07-18

2002-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2002-06-06

2002-06-13

2002-06-17

2002-06-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2002-05-08

2002-05-16

2002-05-20

2002-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2002-04-04

2002-04-15

2002-04-17

2002-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2002-03-07

2002-03-14

2002-03-18

2002-03-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2002-02-07

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2002-01-03

2002-01-11

2002-01-15

2002-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0052

2001-12-06

2001-12-18

2001-12-20

2001-12-28

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2001-12-06

2001-12-18

2001-12-20

2001-12-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2001-11-08

2001-11-16

2001-11-20

2001-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2001-10-04

2001-10-12

2001-10-16

2001-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2001-09-06

2001-09-17

2001-09-18

2001-09-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2001-08-08

2001-08-16

2001-08-20

2001-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0697

2001-07-05

2001-07-13

2001-07-17

2001-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0697

2001-06-07

2001-06-15

2001-06-19

2001-06-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0697

2001-05-08

2001-05-14

2001-05-16

2001-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0678

2001-04-05

2001-04-11

2001-04-16

2001-04-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0678

2001-03-07

2001-03-15

2001-03-19

2001-03-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0678

2001-02-07

2001-02-14

2001-02-16

2001-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0678

2001-01-04

2001-01-11

2001-01-16

2001-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0678

2000-12-07

2000-12-18

2000-12-20

2000-12-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0678

2000-11-08

2000-11-16

2000-11-20

2000-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0678

2000-10-06

2000-10-13

2000-10-17

2000-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0678

2000-09-07

2000-09-14

2000-09-18

2000-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0678

2000-08-08

2000-08-16

2000-08-18

2000-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0678

2000-07-06

2000-07-13

2000-07-17

2000-07-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0678

2000-06-07

2000-06-15

2000-06-19

2000-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0678

2000-05-05

2000-05-12

2000-05-16

2000-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0678

2000-04-07

2000-04-13

2000-04-17

2000-04-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0678

2000-03-07

2000-03-15

2000-03-17

2000-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0678

2000-02-07

2000-02-15

2000-02-17

2000-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2000-01-06

2000-01-13

2000-01-18

2000-01-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

1999-12-08

1999-12-21

1999-12-23

1999-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1999-11-08

1999-11-18

1999-11-22

1999-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1999-10-07

1999-10-20

1999-10-22

1999-10-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

1999-09-08

1999-09-20

1999-09-22

1999-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1999-08-09

1999-08-19

1999-08-23

1999-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1999-07-08

1999-07-21

1999-07-23

1999-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1999-06-09

1999-06-21

1999-06-23

1999-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0689

1999-05-06

1999-05-19

1999-05-21

1999-05-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0718

1999-04-08

1999-04-20

1999-04-22

1999-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

1999-03-08

1999-03-22

1999-03-24

1999-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0738

1999-02-04

1999-02-17

1999-02-19

1999-02-25

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0747

1999-01-07

1999-01-20

1999-01-22

1999-01-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0737

1998-12-11

1998-12-21

1998-12-23

1998-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0749

1998-11-05

1998-11-18

1998-11-20

1998-11-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

1998-10-08

1998-10-20

1998-10-22

1998-10-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0752

1998-09-11

1998-09-18

1998-09-22

1998-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

1998-08-06

1998-08-19

1998-08-21

1998-08-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0721

1998-07-09

1998-07-21

1998-07-23

1998-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0729

1998-06-08

1998-06-18

1998-06-22

1998-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0728

1998-05-07

1998-05-19

1998-05-21

1998-05-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

1998-04-09

1998-04-20

1998-04-22

1998-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0684

1998-03-09

1998-03-19

1998-03-23

1998-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0751

1998-02-05

1998-02-17

1998-02-19

1998-02-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0747

1998-01-08

1998-01-20

1998-01-22

1998-01-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0729

1997-12-09

1997-12-17

1997-12-19

1997-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0746

1997-11-06

1997-11-13

1997-11-17

1997-11-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0723

1997-10-09

1997-10-16

1997-10-20

1997-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

1997-09-08

1997-09-16

1997-09-18

1997-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0749

1997-08-08

1997-08-14

1997-08-18

1997-08-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0741

1997-07-09

1997-07-17

1997-07-21

1997-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0772

1997-06-09

1997-06-17

1997-06-19

1997-06-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0724

1997-05-09

1997-05-15

1997-05-19

1997-05-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0766

1997-04-08

1997-04-16

1997-04-18

1997-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0712

1997-03-10

1997-03-18

1997-03-20

1997-03-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

1997-02-11

1997-02-18

1997-02-20

1997-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0759

1997-01-09

1997-01-17

1997-01-22

1997-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0739

1996-12-10

1996-12-18

1996-12-20

1996-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0756

1996-11-08

1996-11-14

1996-11-18

1996-11-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0719

1996-10-10

1996-10-17

1996-10-21

1996-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0762

1996-09-09

1996-09-13

1996-09-17

1996-09-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

1996-08-08

1996-08-15

1996-08-19

1996-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0712

1996-07-11

1996-07-18

1996-07-22

1996-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0758

1996-06-07

1996-06-14

1996-06-18

1996-06-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0733

1996-05-10

1996-05-17

1996-05-21

1996-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0777

1996-04-09

1996-04-17

1996-04-19

1996-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0743

1996-03-08

1996-03-15

1996-03-19

1996-03-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0777

1996-02-09

1996-02-15

1996-02-20

1996-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0747

1996-01-09

1996-01-17

1996-01-19

1996-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0741

1995-12-11

1995-12-20

1995-12-22

1995-12-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0752

1995-11-13

1995-11-21

1995-11-24

1995-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0709

1995-10-10

1995-10-18

1995-10-20

1995-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0723

1995-09-11

1995-09-20

1995-09-22

1995-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0732

1995-08-11

1995-08-21

1995-08-23

1995-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0712

1995-07-10

1995-07-19

1995-07-21

1995-07-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0718

1995-06-12

1995-06-21

1995-06-23

1995-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0707

1995-05-09

1995-05-15

1995-05-19

1995-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0729

1995-04-10

1995-04-17

1995-04-21

1995-04-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0187 ()

1994-12-09

1994-12-13

1994-12-19

1994-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.2025 ()

1993-12-10

1993-12-14

1993-12-20

1993-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0126 ()

1993-12-10

1993-12-14

1993-12-20

1993-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

MQY

Investor Resources

Learn more about BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Inc on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

MQY

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

