This table allows you to know how fast MQY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-13 $0.053 2019-11-14 $0.053 2019-10-11 $0.053 2019-09-13 $0.053 2019-08-14 $0.053 2019-07-12 $0.053 2019-06-13 $0.056 2019-05-14 $0.056 2019-04-12 $0.056 2019-03-14 $0.056 2019-02-14 $0.056 2019-01-14 $0.056 2018-12-12 $0.018105 2018-12-12 $0.056 2018-11-14 $0.056 2018-10-12 $0.056 2018-09-13 $0.056 2018-08-14 $0.056 2018-07-13 $0.056 2018-06-14 $0.063 2018-05-14 $0.063 2018-04-13 $0.063 2018-03-14 $0.063 2018-02-14 $0.063 2018-01-12 $0.063 2017-12-11 $0.063 2017-11-14 $0.0725 2017-10-13 $0.0725 2017-09-14 $0.0725 2017-08-11 $0.0725 2017-07-12 $0.0725 2017-06-13 $0.0725 2017-05-11 $0.0725 2017-04-11 $0.0725 2017-03-13 $0.0725 2017-02-13 $0.0725 2017-01-11 $0.0725 2016-12-08 $0.0725 2016-11-10 $0.0725 2016-10-12 $0.0725 2016-09-13 $0.0725 2016-08-11 $0.0725 2016-07-13 $0.0725 2016-06-13 $0.0725 2016-05-12 $0.0765 2016-04-13 $0.0765 2016-03-11 $0.0765 2016-02-11 $0.08 2016-01-13 $0.08 2015-12-10 $0.08 2015-11-12 $0.08 2015-10-13 $0.08 2015-09-11 $0.08 2015-08-12 $0.08 2015-07-13 $0.08 2015-06-11 $0.08 2015-05-13 $0.08 2015-04-13 $0.08 2015-03-11 $0.08 2015-02-11 $0.08 2015-01-13 $0.08 2014-12-10 $0.08 2014-11-12 $0.08 2014-10-10 $0.08 2014-09-11 $0.08 2014-08-13 $0.08 2014-07-11 $0.08 2014-06-12 $0.08 2014-05-13 $0.08 2014-04-11 $0.08 2014-03-12 $0.08 2014-02-12 $0.08 2014-01-13 $0.08 2013-12-11 $0.08 2013-12-11 $0.016209 2013-11-13 $0.08 2013-10-11 $0.08 2013-09-12 $0.08 2013-08-13 $0.08 2013-07-11 $0.08 2013-06-12 $0.08 2013-05-13 $0.08 2013-04-11 $0.08 2013-03-13 $0.08 2013-02-13 $0.08 2013-01-11 $0.08 2012-12-12 $0.08 2012-11-13 $0.08 2012-10-11 $0.08 2012-09-12 $0.08 2012-08-13 $0.08 2012-07-12 $0.08 2012-06-13 $0.08 2012-05-11 $0.08 2012-04-12 $0.08 2012-03-13 $0.08 2012-02-13 $0.077 2012-01-11 $0.077 2011-12-13 $0.077 2011-11-10 $0.077 2011-10-12 $0.077 2011-09-13 $0.077 2011-08-11 $0.077 2011-07-13 $0.077 2011-06-13 $0.077 2011-05-12 $0.077 2011-04-13 $0.077 2011-03-11 $0.077 2011-02-11 $0.077 2011-01-12 $0.077 2010-12-13 $0.077 2010-11-10 $0.077 2010-10-13 $0.077 2010-09-13 $0.077 2010-08-12 $0.077 2010-07-13 $0.077 2010-06-11 $0.077 2010-05-12 $0.0745 2010-04-13 $0.0745 2010-03-11 $0.0745 2010-02-10 $0.0695 2010-01-13 $0.0695 2009-12-11 $0.0695 2009-11-10 $0.0695 2009-10-13 $0.0695 2009-09-11 $0.0695 2009-08-12 $0.067 2009-07-13 $0.067 2009-06-11 $0.067 2009-05-13 $0.057 2009-04-13 $0.057 2009-03-12 $0.057 2009-02-11 $0.057 2009-01-13 $0.057 2008-12-11 $0.057 2008-11-12 $0.057 2008-10-10 $0.057 2008-09-11 $0.057 2008-08-13 $0.057 2008-07-11 $0.057 2008-06-12 $0.057 2008-05-13 $0.057 2008-04-11 $0.057 2008-03-12 $0.057 2008-02-13 $0.057 2008-01-17 $0.057 2007-12-12 $0.057 2007-12-12 $0.073161 2007-11-13 $0.057 2007-10-11 $0.057 2007-09-12 $0.057 2007-08-13 $0.057 2007-07-12 $0.057 2007-06-13 $0.057 2007-05-11 $0.057 2007-04-12 $0.057 2007-03-13 $0.057 2007-02-13 $0.057 2007-01-11 $0.057 2006-12-13 $0.057 2006-11-10 $0.061 2006-10-12 $0.061 2006-09-13 $0.061 2006-08-10 $0.061 2006-07-13 $0.061 2006-06-09 $0.061 2006-05-11 $0.066 2006-04-12 $0.066 2006-03-10 $0.066 2006-02-10 $0.066 2006-01-13 $0.066 2005-12-13 $0.076 2005-11-10 $0.076 2005-10-13 $0.076 2005-09-12 $0.076 2005-08-11 $0.081 2005-07-12 $0.081 2005-06-10 $0.081 2005-05-11 $0.081 2005-04-13 $0.081 2005-03-11 $0.081 2005-02-11 $0.081 2005-01-14 $0.081 2004-12-13 $0.081 2004-11-09 $0.081 2004-10-13 $0.081 2004-09-10 $0.081 2004-08-12 $0.081 2004-07-13 $0.081 2004-06-10 $0.081 2004-05-12 $0.081 2004-04-14 $0.081 2004-03-11 $0.081 2004-02-11 $0.081 2004-01-14 $0.081 2003-12-15 $0.081 2003-11-12 $0.081 2003-10-15 $0.081 2003-09-12 $0.081 2003-08-13 $0.081 2003-07-15 $0.081 2003-06-12 $0.081 2003-05-14 $0.081 2003-04-14 $0.081 2003-03-13 $0.081 2003-02-12 $0.081 2003-01-14 $0.0785 2002-12-11 $0.0785 2002-11-12 $0.0785 2002-10-16 $0.0785 2002-09-13 $0.076 2002-08-15 $0.076 2002-07-16 $0.076 2002-06-13 $0.076 2002-05-16 $0.076 2002-04-15 $0.076 2002-03-14 $0.076 2002-02-13 $0.076 2002-01-11 $0.0755 2001-12-18 $0.0755 2001-12-18 $0.005193 2001-11-16 $0.0755 2001-10-12 $0.0755 2001-09-17 $0.073 2001-08-16 $0.073 2001-07-13 $0.0697 2001-06-15 $0.0697 2001-05-14 $0.0697 2001-04-11 $0.0678 2001-03-15 $0.0678 2001-02-14 $0.0678 2001-01-11 $0.0678 2000-12-18 $0.0678 2000-11-16 $0.0678 2000-10-13 $0.0678 2000-09-14 $0.0678 2000-08-16 $0.0678 2000-07-13 $0.0678 2000-06-15 $0.0678 2000-05-12 $0.0678 2000-04-13 $0.0678 2000-03-15 $0.0678 2000-02-15 $0.0678 2000-01-13 $0.0685 1999-12-21 $0.0685 1999-11-18 $0.07 1999-10-20 $0.07 1999-09-20 $0.072496 1999-08-19 $0.070999 1999-07-21 $0.071 1999-06-21 $0.071 1999-05-19 $0.068881 1999-04-20 $0.071825 1999-03-22 $0.066499 1999-02-17 $0.073765 1999-01-20 $0.074718 1998-12-21 $0.073657 1998-11-18 $0.074865 1998-10-20 $0.072033 1998-09-18 $0.075215 1998-08-19 $0.074486 1998-07-21 $0.072051 1998-06-18 $0.072904 1998-05-19 $0.072807 1998-04-20 $0.074989 1998-03-19 $0.068375 1998-02-17 $0.075063 1998-01-20 $0.074703 1997-12-17 $0.072903 1997-11-13 $0.074592 1997-10-16 $0.072348 1997-09-16 $0.073501 1997-08-14 $0.074938 1997-07-17 $0.074149 1997-06-17 $0.077163 1997-05-15 $0.072447 1997-04-16 $0.076608 1997-03-18 $0.071244 1997-02-18 $0.076969 1997-01-17 $0.075937 1996-12-18 $0.073942 1996-11-14 $0.075636 1996-10-17 $0.07188 1996-09-13 $0.076214 1996-08-15 $0.076029 1996-07-18 $0.071215 1996-06-14 $0.075794 1996-05-17 $0.073305 1996-04-17 $0.077673 1996-03-15 $0.074315 1996-02-15 $0.077722 1996-01-17 $0.074706 1995-12-20 $0.074121 1995-11-21 $0.075165 1995-10-18 $0.070935 1995-09-20 $0.072301 1995-08-21 $0.073212 1995-07-19 $0.071175 1995-06-21 $0.071774 1995-05-15 $0.070671 1995-04-17 $0.072868 1994-12-13 $0.018711 () 1993-12-14 $0.012623 () 1993-12-14 $0.202496 ()