This table allows you to know how fast MNP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2020-02-20 $0.0475 2020-01-23 $0.0475 2019-12-19 $0.0475 2019-11-21 $0.0525 2019-10-17 $0.0525 2019-09-19 $0.0525 2019-08-22 $0.0575 2019-07-18 $0.0575 2019-06-20 $0.0575 2019-05-23 $0.0575 2019-04-17 $0.0575 2019-03-21 $0.0575 2019-02-14 $0.0575 2019-01-17 $0.0575 2018-12-20 $0.0575 2018-11-21 $0.0575 2018-10-18 $0.0575 2018-09-20 $0.0575 2018-08-23 $0.0575 2018-07-19 $0.0575 2018-06-21 $0.0575 2018-05-24 $0.0625 2018-04-19 $0.0625 2018-03-22 $0.0625 2018-02-15 $0.0625 2018-01-18 $0.0625 2017-12-21 $0.0625 2017-11-22 $0.0625 2017-10-19 $0.0625 2017-09-21 $0.0625 2017-08-23 $0.0675 2017-07-19 $0.0675 2017-06-21 $0.0675 2017-05-17 $0.0675 2017-04-19 $0.0675 2017-03-22 $0.0675 2017-02-15 $0.0675 2017-01-18 $0.0675 2016-12-21 $0.0675 2016-11-16 $0.0725 2016-10-19 $0.0725 2016-09-21 $0.0725 2016-08-17 $0.0725 2016-07-20 $0.0725 2016-06-15 $0.0725 2016-05-18 $0.0725 2016-04-20 $0.0725 2016-03-16 $0.0725 2016-02-17 $0.0725 2016-01-20 $0.0725 2015-12-16 $0.0725 2015-11-18 $0.0725 2015-10-21 $0.0725 2015-09-16 $0.0725 2015-08-19 $0.0725 2015-07-22 $0.0725 2015-06-17 $0.0725 2015-05-20 $0.0725 2015-04-15 $0.0725 2015-03-18 $0.0725 2015-02-18 $0.0725 2015-01-21 $0.0725 2014-12-17 $0.0725 2014-11-19 $0.0725 2014-10-22 $0.0725 2014-09-17 $0.0725 2014-08-20 $0.0725 2014-07-16 $0.0725 2014-06-18 $0.0725 2014-05-21 $0.07 2014-04-15 $0.07 2014-03-19 $0.07 2014-02-19 $0.07 2014-01-22 $0.07 2013-12-18 $0.07 2013-11-20 $0.07 2013-10-16 $0.07 2013-09-18 $0.07 2013-08-21 $0.07 2013-07-17 $0.07 2013-06-19 $0.07 2013-05-22 $0.07 2013-04-17 $0.07 2013-03-13 $0.07 2013-02-13 $0.07 2013-01-16 $0.07 2012-12-12 $0.07 2012-12-12 $0.0736 2012-12-12 $0.0076 2012-11-20 $0.07 2012-10-17 $0.07 2012-09-19 $0.07 2012-08-22 $0.07 2012-07-18 $0.07 2012-06-20 $0.07 2012-05-16 $0.07 2012-04-18 $0.07 2012-03-21 $0.07 2012-02-15 $0.07 2012-01-18 $0.07 2011-12-14 $0.07 2011-12-14 $0.0071 2011-11-16 $0.07 2011-10-19 $0.07 2011-09-21 $0.07 2011-08-17 $0.07 2011-07-20 $0.07 2011-06-15 $0.07 2011-05-18 $0.07 2011-04-19 $0.07 2011-03-16 $0.07 2011-02-16 $0.0675 2011-01-19 $0.0675 2010-12-21 $0.0675 2010-11-17 $0.0675 2010-10-20 $0.0675 2010-09-15 $0.0675 2010-08-18 $0.0675 2010-07-21 $0.0675 2010-06-16 $0.0675 2010-05-19 $0.0675 2010-04-21 $0.0675 2010-03-17 $0.0675 2010-02-17 $0.065 2010-01-20 $0.065 2009-12-16 $0.065 2009-11-18 $0.065 2009-10-21 $0.065 2009-09-16 $0.065 2009-08-19 $0.06 2009-07-22 $0.06 2009-06-17 $0.06 2009-05-20 $0.055 2009-04-15 $0.055 2009-03-18 $0.055 2009-02-18 $0.05 2009-01-21 $0.05 2008-12-17 $0.05 2008-11-19 $0.05 2008-10-22 $0.05 2008-09-17 $0.05 2008-09-17 $0.027683 2008-09-17 $0.010876 2008-08-20 $0.05 2008-07-16 $0.05 2008-06-18 $0.05 2008-05-21 $0.05 2008-04-16 $0.05 2008-03-18 $0.05 2008-02-20 $0.05 2008-01-16 $0.05 2007-12-19 $0.05 2007-12-19 $0.009345 2007-12-19 $0.002782 2007-11-20 $0.05 2007-10-17 $0.05 2007-09-19 $0.05 2007-08-22 $0.05 2007-07-18 $0.05 2007-06-20 $0.05 2007-05-16 $0.05 2007-04-18 $0.05 2007-03-21 $0.05 2007-02-14 $0.06 2007-01-17 $0.06 2006-12-20 $0.06 2006-11-15 $0.06 2006-10-18 $0.06 2006-09-20 $0.06 2006-08-18 $0.06 2006-08-18 $0.0034 2006-07-21 $0.06 2006-06-23 $0.06 2006-05-19 $0.07 2006-04-21 $0.07 2006-03-24 $0.07 2006-02-16 $0.07 2006-01-20 $0.07 2005-12-22 $0.07 2005-12-22 $0.025 2005-11-10 $0.07 2005-10-14 $0.07 2005-09-09 $0.07 2005-08-12 $0.07 2005-07-08 $0.07 2005-06-10 $0.07 2005-05-13 $0.07 2005-04-08 $0.07 2005-03-04 $0.07 2005-02-11 $0.07 2005-01-14 $0.07 2004-12-03 $0.07 2004-12-03 $0.068 2004-11-12 $0.07 2004-10-08 $0.07 2004-09-10 $0.07 2004-08-13 $0.07 2004-07-09 $0.07 2004-06-14 $0.07 2004-05-14 $0.07 2004-04-16 $0.07 2004-03-12 $0.07 2004-02-13 $0.07 2004-01-09 $0.07 2003-12-12 $0.07 2003-11-14 $0.07 2003-10-10 $0.07 2003-09-12 $0.07 2003-08-08 $0.07 2003-07-11 $0.07 2003-06-13 $0.07 2003-05-09 $0.07 2003-04-11 $0.07 2003-03-14 $0.07 2003-02-14 $0.07 2003-01-10 $0.07 2002-12-13 $0.07 2002-11-08 $0.07 2002-10-11 $0.07 2002-09-13 $0.07 2002-08-09 $0.065 2002-07-12 $0.065 2002-06-14 $0.065 2002-05-10 $0.063 2002-04-12 $0.063 2002-03-08 $0.063 2002-02-08 $0.0612 2002-01-11 $0.0612 2001-12-14 $0.0612 2001-11-16 $0.0612 2001-10-12 $0.0612 2001-09-17 $0.0612 2001-08-10 $0.0612 2001-07-13 $0.0612 2001-06-08 $0.0612 2001-05-11 $0.0612 2001-04-12 $0.0612 2001-03-09 $0.0612 2001-02-09 $0.0612 2001-01-12 $0.0612 2000-12-08 $0.0612 2000-11-10 $0.0612 2000-10-13 $0.0612 2000-09-08 $0.0612 2000-08-11 $0.0665 2000-07-14 $0.0665 2000-06-09 $0.0665 2000-05-12 $0.0665 2000-04-14 $0.0665 2000-03-10 $0.0665 2000-02-11 $0.0665 2000-01-14 $0.0665 1999-12-10 $0.0665 1999-11-12 $0.0665 1999-10-08 $0.0665 1999-09-10 $0.0665 1999-08-13 $0.0665 1999-07-09 $0.0665 1999-06-11 $0.0665 1999-05-14 $0.0665 1999-04-09 $0.0665 1999-03-12 $0.0665 1999-02-10 $0.0665 1999-01-08 $0.0665 1998-12-11 $0.0665 1998-11-13 $0.0665 1998-10-09 $0.0665 1998-09-11 $0.0665 1998-08-14 $0.0665 1998-07-17 $0.0665 1998-06-12 $0.0665 1998-05-08 $0.0665 1998-04-17 $0.0665 1998-03-13 $0.0665 1998-02-13 $0.0665 1998-01-09 $0.0665 1997-12-12 $0.0665 1997-11-14 $0.0665 1997-10-10 $0.0665 1997-09-12 $0.0665 1997-08-08 $0.0665 1997-07-11 $0.0665 1997-06-13 $0.0665 1997-05-09 $0.0665 1997-04-11 $0.0665 1997-03-14 $0.0665 1997-02-14 $0.0665 1997-01-10 $0.0665 1996-12-13 $0.0665 1996-11-08 $0.0665 1996-10-11 $0.0665 1996-09-13 $0.0665 1996-08-09 $0.0665 1996-07-12 $0.065 1996-06-14 $0.065 1996-05-10 $0.065 1996-04-12 $0.065 1996-03-08 $0.065 1996-02-08 $0.065 1996-01-10 $0.065 1995-12-07 $0.065 1995-11-09 $0.065 1995-10-10 $0.065 1995-09-07 $0.065 1995-08-09 $0.065 1995-07-11 $0.065 1995-06-08 $0.065 1995-05-05 $0.065 1995-04-10 $0.065 1993-04-05 $0.078 ()