This table allows you to know how fast MMT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-17 $0.04231 2019-11-12 $0.04244 2019-10-15 $0.04265 2019-09-17 $0.04251 2019-08-13 $0.04242 2019-07-16 $0.04192 2019-06-18 $0.04148 2019-05-14 $0.04167 2019-04-16 $0.04122 2019-03-12 $0.04099 2019-02-12 $0.04022 2019-01-15 $0.03976 2018-12-18 $0.04014 2018-11-13 $0.04082 2018-10-16 $0.04144 2018-09-18 $0.0416 2018-08-14 $0.04157 2018-07-17 $0.04165 2018-06-12 $0.04185 2018-05-15 $0.04236 2018-04-17 $0.04249 2018-03-13 $0.04295 2018-02-13 $0.04387 2018-01-16 $0.04408 2017-12-19 $0.0442 2017-11-14 $0.04457 2017-10-17 $0.04463 2017-09-12 $0.04468 2017-08-15 $0.04475 2017-07-18 $0.0449 2017-06-13 $0.04488 2017-05-16 $0.04481 2017-04-18 $0.04453 2017-03-14 $0.0448 2017-02-14 $0.04464 2017-01-17 $0.04431 2016-12-20 $0.044 2016-11-15 $0.0452 2016-10-18 $0.04527 2016-09-20 $0.04537 2016-08-16 $0.04502 2016-07-19 $0.04418 2016-06-14 $0.04404 2016-05-17 $0.04387 2016-04-19 $0.04321 2016-03-15 $0.04175 2016-02-16 $0.04245 2016-01-19 $0.04329 2015-12-15 $0.04452 2015-11-17 $0.04482 2015-10-13 $0.04517 2015-09-15 $0.04588 2015-08-18 $0.04668 2015-07-14 $0.04728 2015-06-16 $0.04797 2015-05-12 $0.04831 2015-04-14 $0.032 2015-03-17 $0.032 2015-02-17 $0.032 2015-01-13 $0.032 2014-12-16 $0.04727 2014-12-16 $0.00481 2014-12-16 $0.07689 2014-11-18 $0.032 2014-10-14 $0.032 2014-09-16 $0.032 2014-08-12 $0.032 2014-07-15 $0.033 2014-06-17 $0.0337 2014-05-13 $0.035 2014-04-15 $0.036 2014-03-18 $0.0365 2014-02-18 $0.0365 2014-01-14 $0.0365 2013-12-17 $0.0375 2013-12-17 $0.1316 2013-11-12 $0.0375 2013-10-15 $0.0365 2013-09-17 $0.0365 2013-08-13 $0.037 2013-07-16 $0.037 2013-06-18 $0.037 2013-05-14 $0.038 2013-04-16 $0.039 2013-03-12 $0.04 2013-02-12 $0.04 2013-01-15 $0.04 2012-12-18 $0.04 2012-11-13 $0.04 2012-10-16 $0.04 2012-09-18 $0.04 2012-08-14 $0.04 2012-07-17 $0.04 2012-06-12 $0.042 2012-05-15 $0.042 2012-04-17 $0.042 2012-03-13 $0.042 2012-02-14 $0.042 2012-01-17 $0.0425 2011-12-12 $0.053 2011-11-14 $0.0425 2011-10-11 $0.0425 2011-09-12 $0.0425 2011-08-09 $0.043 2011-07-12 $0.044 2011-06-08 $0.044 2011-05-10 $0.044 2011-04-11 $0.044 2011-03-09 $0.044 2011-02-09 $0.044 2011-01-11 $0.044 2010-12-13 $0.055 2010-11-08 $0.045 2010-10-12 $0.045 2010-09-13 $0.045 2010-08-10 $0.045 2010-07-12 $0.045 2010-06-08 $0.045 2010-05-11 $0.045 2010-04-12 $0.045 2010-03-09 $0.045 2010-02-09 $0.045 2010-01-12 $0.045 2009-12-09 $0.045 2009-11-10 $0.045 2009-10-13 $0.038 2009-09-10 $0.038 2009-08-10 $0.038 2009-07-13 $0.039 2009-06-10 $0.04 2009-05-11 $0.04 2009-04-13 $0.04 2009-03-09 $0.038 2009-02-09 $0.037 2009-01-12 $0.035 2008-12-10 $0.092 2008-11-07 $0.032 2008-10-09 $0.032 2008-09-10 $0.029 2008-08-11 $0.029 2008-07-09 $0.029 2008-06-11 $0.03 2008-05-09 $0.03 2008-04-09 $0.03 2008-03-10 $0.031 2008-02-11 $0.031 2008-01-10 $0.031 2007-12-12 $0.042 2007-11-09 $0.031 2007-10-09 $0.031 2007-09-10 $0.031 2007-08-10 $0.03 2007-07-10 $0.03 2007-06-11 $0.03 2007-05-09 $0.03 2007-04-10 $0.03 2007-03-09 $0.029 2007-02-09 $0.029 2007-01-10 $0.029 2006-12-13 $0.029 2006-11-09 $0.03 2006-10-10 $0.03 2006-09-12 $0.03 2006-08-09 $0.03 2006-07-11 $0.03 2006-06-08 $0.031 2006-05-09 $0.031 2006-04-11 $0.032 2006-03-09 $0.033 2006-02-09 $0.032 2006-01-11 $0.032 2005-12-08 $0.032 2005-11-09 $0.032 2005-10-11 $0.032 2005-09-08 $0.032 2005-08-09 $0.032 2005-07-14 $0.032 2005-06-09 $0.032 2005-05-10 $0.032 2005-04-12 $0.032 2005-03-10 $0.0325 2005-02-09 $0.033 2005-01-11 $0.033 2004-12-13 $0.033 2004-11-10 $0.033 2004-10-13 $0.034 2004-09-13 $0.033 2004-08-12 $0.0325 2004-07-13 $0.0325 2004-06-14 $0.0325 2004-05-12 $0.0325 2004-04-13 $0.032 2004-03-11 $0.0325 2004-02-12 $0.0325 2004-01-13 $0.032 2003-12-11 $0.033 2003-11-12 $0.0335 2003-10-10 $0.034 2003-09-11 $0.035 2003-08-13 $0.034 2003-07-11 $0.033 2003-06-11 $0.033 2003-05-13 $0.034 2003-04-11 $0.033 2003-03-12 $0.033 2003-02-12 $0.033 2003-01-13 $0.032 2002-12-12 $0.032 2002-11-13 $0.032 2002-10-10 $0.032 2002-09-12 $0.033 2002-08-13 $0.033 2002-07-11 $0.033 2002-06-12 $0.034 2002-05-13 $0.036 2002-04-11 $0.037 2002-03-13 $0.039 2002-02-13 $0.039 2002-01-11 $0.038 2001-12-12 $0.037 2001-11-13 $0.038 2001-10-11 $0.039 2001-09-17 $0.04 2001-08-13 $0.041 2001-07-12 $0.042 2001-06-13 $0.043 2001-05-11 $0.045 2001-04-11 $0.047 2001-03-13 $0.048 2001-02-13 $0.049 2001-01-11 $0.049 2000-12-13 $0.049 2000-11-13 $0.049 2000-10-12 $0.049 2000-09-13 $0.049 2000-08-11 $0.049 2000-07-12 $0.049 2000-06-13 $0.049 2000-05-11 $0.049 2000-04-12 $0.049 2000-03-13 $0.049 2000-02-11 $0.048 2000-01-12 $0.048 1999-12-13 $0.045 1999-11-10 $0.045 1999-10-12 $0.045 1999-09-13 $0.046 1999-08-11 $0.046 1999-07-13 $0.047 1999-06-10 $0.048 1999-05-12 $0.048 1999-04-13 $0.048 1999-03-12 $0.048 1999-02-10 $0.048 1999-01-13 $0.048 1998-12-11 $0.049 1998-11-12 $0.049 1998-10-13 $0.049 1998-09-11 $0.049 1998-08-12 $0.049 1998-07-13 $0.049 1998-06-11 $0.049 1998-05-13 $0.048 1998-04-13 $0.048 1998-03-12 $0.048 1998-02-11 $0.0486 1998-01-13 $0.0486 1997-12-11 $0.0486 1997-11-12 $0.0501 1997-10-10 $0.0501 1997-09-11 $0.0501 1997-08-13 $0.0501 1997-07-11 $0.0527 1997-06-12 $0.0527 1997-05-13 $0.0527 1997-04-11 $0.0519 1997-03-12 $0.0528 1997-02-12 $0.0521 1997-01-13 $0.05018 1996-12-12 $0.0047 1996-12-12 $0.047 1996-11-13 $0.0047 1996-11-13 $0.046 1996-10-10 $0.00476 1996-10-10 $0.047 1996-09-12 $0.0047 1996-09-12 $0.047 1996-08-13 $0.0047 1996-08-13 $0.047 1996-07-11 $0.0047 1996-07-11 $0.048 1996-06-13 $0.046 1996-06-13 $0.00471 1996-05-13 $0.046 1996-05-13 $0.00471 1996-04-11 $0.046 1996-03-13 $0.046 1996-02-13 $0.047 1996-01-11 $0.00046 1996-01-11 $0.04554 1995-12-13 $0.045 1995-11-13 $0.04666 1995-10-12 $0.04666 1995-09-13 $0.048 1995-08-11 $0.048 1995-07-13 $0.048 1995-06-13 $0.048 1995-05-09 $0.048 1995-03-09 $0.04434 1995-02-09 $0.046 1995-01-10 $0.02582 1994-12-09 $0.049 1994-11-08 $0.048 1994-10-07 $0.048 1994-09-09 $0.047 1994-08-09 $0.046 1994-07-11 $0.047 1994-06-09 $0.002 1994-06-09 $0.045 1994-05-10 $0.043 1994-05-10 $0.004 1994-04-11 $0.003 1994-04-11 $0.044 1994-03-09 $0.002 1994-03-09 $0.045 1994-02-09 $0.044 1994-01-10 $0.043 1993-12-09 $0.042 1993-11-08 $0.042 1993-10-08 $0.04 1993-09-09 $0.04 1993-08-10 $0.042 1993-07-09 $0.043 1993-06-09 $0.05 1993-05-10 $0.042 1993-04-08 $0.045 1993-03-09 $0.054 1993-02-09 $0.055 1993-01-11 $0.04