MFS Multimarket Income Trust Shs. Ben. Int.

Stock

MMT

Price as of:

$6.13 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Shs. Ben. Int. (MMT)

MMT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

8.24%

financial Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.51

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get MMT DARS™ Rating

MMT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$6.13

Quote Time

Today's Volume

125,700

Open Price

$6.12

Day's Range

$6.11 - $6.15

Previous Close

$6.13

52 week low / high

$5.01 - $6.16

Percent off 52 week high

-0.49%

MMT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MMT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade MMT's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
MMT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MMT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-17

$0.04231

2019-11-12

$0.04244

2019-10-15

$0.04265

2019-09-17

$0.04251

2019-08-13

$0.04242

2019-07-16

$0.04192

2019-06-18

$0.04148

2019-05-14

$0.04167

2019-04-16

$0.04122

2019-03-12

$0.04099

2019-02-12

$0.04022

2019-01-15

$0.03976

2018-12-18

$0.04014

2018-11-13

$0.04082

2018-10-16

$0.04144

2018-09-18

$0.0416

2018-08-14

$0.04157

2018-07-17

$0.04165

2018-06-12

$0.04185

2018-05-15

$0.04236

2018-04-17

$0.04249

2018-03-13

$0.04295

2018-02-13

$0.04387

2018-01-16

$0.04408

2017-12-19

$0.0442

2017-11-14

$0.04457

2017-10-17

$0.04463

2017-09-12

$0.04468

2017-08-15

$0.04475

2017-07-18

$0.0449

2017-06-13

$0.04488

2017-05-16

$0.04481

2017-04-18

$0.04453

2017-03-14

$0.0448

2017-02-14

$0.04464

2017-01-17

$0.04431

2016-12-20

$0.044

2016-11-15

$0.0452

2016-10-18

$0.04527

2016-09-20

$0.04537

2016-08-16

$0.04502

2016-07-19

$0.04418

2016-06-14

$0.04404

2016-05-17

$0.04387

2016-04-19

$0.04321

2016-03-15

$0.04175

2016-02-16

$0.04245

2016-01-19

$0.04329

2015-12-15

$0.04452

2015-11-17

$0.04482

2015-10-13

$0.04517

2015-09-15

$0.04588

2015-08-18

$0.04668

2015-07-14

$0.04728

2015-06-16

$0.04797

2015-05-12

$0.04831

2015-04-14

$0.032

2015-03-17

$0.032

2015-02-17

$0.032

2015-01-13

$0.032

2014-12-16

$0.04727

2014-12-16

$0.00481

2014-12-16

$0.07689

2014-11-18

$0.032

2014-10-14

$0.032

2014-09-16

$0.032

2014-08-12

$0.032

2014-07-15

$0.033

2014-06-17

$0.0337

2014-05-13

$0.035

2014-04-15

$0.036

2014-03-18

$0.0365

2014-02-18

$0.0365

2014-01-14

$0.0365

2013-12-17

$0.0375

2013-12-17

$0.1316

2013-11-12

$0.0375

2013-10-15

$0.0365

2013-09-17

$0.0365

2013-08-13

$0.037

2013-07-16

$0.037

2013-06-18

$0.037

2013-05-14

$0.038

2013-04-16

$0.039

2013-03-12

$0.04

2013-02-12

$0.04

2013-01-15

$0.04

2012-12-18

$0.04

2012-11-13

$0.04

2012-10-16

$0.04

2012-09-18

$0.04

2012-08-14

$0.04

2012-07-17

$0.04

2012-06-12

$0.042

2012-05-15

$0.042

2012-04-17

$0.042

2012-03-13

$0.042

2012-02-14

$0.042

2012-01-17

$0.0425

2011-12-12

$0.053

2011-11-14

$0.0425

2011-10-11

$0.0425

2011-09-12

$0.0425

2011-08-09

$0.043

2011-07-12

$0.044

2011-06-08

$0.044

2011-05-10

$0.044

2011-04-11

$0.044

2011-03-09

$0.044

2011-02-09

$0.044

2011-01-11

$0.044

2010-12-13

$0.055

2010-11-08

$0.045

2010-10-12

$0.045

2010-09-13

$0.045

2010-08-10

$0.045

2010-07-12

$0.045

2010-06-08

$0.045

2010-05-11

$0.045

2010-04-12

$0.045

2010-03-09

$0.045

2010-02-09

$0.045

2010-01-12

$0.045

2009-12-09

$0.045

2009-11-10

$0.045

2009-10-13

$0.038

2009-09-10

$0.038

2009-08-10

$0.038

2009-07-13

$0.039

2009-06-10

$0.04

2009-05-11

$0.04

2009-04-13

$0.04

2009-03-09

$0.038

2009-02-09

$0.037

2009-01-12

$0.035

2008-12-10

$0.092

2008-11-07

$0.032

2008-10-09

$0.032

2008-09-10

$0.029

2008-08-11

$0.029

2008-07-09

$0.029

2008-06-11

$0.03

2008-05-09

$0.03

2008-04-09

$0.03

2008-03-10

$0.031

2008-02-11

$0.031

2008-01-10

$0.031

2007-12-12

$0.042

2007-11-09

$0.031

2007-10-09

$0.031

2007-09-10

$0.031

2007-08-10

$0.03

2007-07-10

$0.03

2007-06-11

$0.03

2007-05-09

$0.03

2007-04-10

$0.03

2007-03-09

$0.029

2007-02-09

$0.029

2007-01-10

$0.029

2006-12-13

$0.029

2006-11-09

$0.03

2006-10-10

$0.03

2006-09-12

$0.03

2006-08-09

$0.03

2006-07-11

$0.03

2006-06-08

$0.031

2006-05-09

$0.031

2006-04-11

$0.032

2006-03-09

$0.033

2006-02-09

$0.032

2006-01-11

$0.032

2005-12-08

$0.032

2005-11-09

$0.032

2005-10-11

$0.032

2005-09-08

$0.032

2005-08-09

$0.032

2005-07-14

$0.032

2005-06-09

$0.032

2005-05-10

$0.032

2005-04-12

$0.032

2005-03-10

$0.0325

2005-02-09

$0.033

2005-01-11

$0.033

2004-12-13

$0.033

2004-11-10

$0.033

2004-10-13

$0.034

2004-09-13

$0.033

2004-08-12

$0.0325

2004-07-13

$0.0325

2004-06-14

$0.0325

2004-05-12

$0.0325

2004-04-13

$0.032

2004-03-11

$0.0325

2004-02-12

$0.0325

2004-01-13

$0.032

2003-12-11

$0.033

2003-11-12

$0.0335

2003-10-10

$0.034

2003-09-11

$0.035

2003-08-13

$0.034

2003-07-11

$0.033

2003-06-11

$0.033

2003-05-13

$0.034

2003-04-11

$0.033

2003-03-12

$0.033

2003-02-12

$0.033

2003-01-13

$0.032

2002-12-12

$0.032

2002-11-13

$0.032

2002-10-10

$0.032

2002-09-12

$0.033

2002-08-13

$0.033

2002-07-11

$0.033

2002-06-12

$0.034

2002-05-13

$0.036

2002-04-11

$0.037

2002-03-13

$0.039

2002-02-13

$0.039

2002-01-11

$0.038

2001-12-12

$0.037

2001-11-13

$0.038

2001-10-11

$0.039

2001-09-17

$0.04

2001-08-13

$0.041

2001-07-12

$0.042

2001-06-13

$0.043

2001-05-11

$0.045

2001-04-11

$0.047

2001-03-13

$0.048

2001-02-13

$0.049

2001-01-11

$0.049

2000-12-13

$0.049

2000-11-13

$0.049

2000-10-12

$0.049

2000-09-13

$0.049

2000-08-11

$0.049

2000-07-12

$0.049

2000-06-13

$0.049

2000-05-11

$0.049

2000-04-12

$0.049

2000-03-13

$0.049

2000-02-11

$0.048

2000-01-12

$0.048

1999-12-13

$0.045

1999-11-10

$0.045

1999-10-12

$0.045

1999-09-13

$0.046

1999-08-11

$0.046

1999-07-13

$0.047

1999-06-10

$0.048

1999-05-12

$0.048

1999-04-13

$0.048

1999-03-12

$0.048

1999-02-10

$0.048

1999-01-13

$0.048

1998-12-11

$0.049

1998-11-12

$0.049

1998-10-13

$0.049

1998-09-11

$0.049

1998-08-12

$0.049

1998-07-13

$0.049

1998-06-11

$0.049

1998-05-13

$0.048

1998-04-13

$0.048

1998-03-12

$0.048

1998-02-11

$0.0486

1998-01-13

$0.0486

1997-12-11

$0.0486

1997-11-12

$0.0501

1997-10-10

$0.0501

1997-09-11

$0.0501

1997-08-13

$0.0501

1997-07-11

$0.0527

1997-06-12

$0.0527

1997-05-13

$0.0527

1997-04-11

$0.0519

1997-03-12

$0.0528

1997-02-12

$0.0521

1997-01-13

$0.05018

1996-12-12

$0.0047

1996-12-12

$0.047

1996-11-13

$0.0047

1996-11-13

$0.046

1996-10-10

$0.00476

1996-10-10

$0.047

1996-09-12

$0.0047

1996-09-12

$0.047

1996-08-13

$0.0047

1996-08-13

$0.047

1996-07-11

$0.0047

1996-07-11

$0.048

1996-06-13

$0.046

1996-06-13

$0.00471

1996-05-13

$0.046

1996-05-13

$0.00471

1996-04-11

$0.046

1996-03-13

$0.046

1996-02-13

$0.047

1996-01-11

$0.00046

1996-01-11

$0.04554

1995-12-13

$0.045

1995-11-13

$0.04666

1995-10-12

$0.04666

1995-09-13

$0.048

1995-08-11

$0.048

1995-07-13

$0.048

1995-06-13

$0.048

1995-05-09

$0.048

1995-03-09

$0.04434

1995-02-09

$0.046

1995-01-10

$0.02582

1994-12-09

$0.049

1994-11-08

$0.048

1994-10-07

$0.048

1994-09-09

$0.047

1994-08-09

$0.046

1994-07-11

$0.047

1994-06-09

$0.002

1994-06-09

$0.045

1994-05-10

$0.043

1994-05-10

$0.004

1994-04-11

$0.003

1994-04-11

$0.044

1994-03-09

$0.002

1994-03-09

$0.045

1994-02-09

$0.044

1994-01-10

$0.043

1993-12-09

$0.042

1993-11-08

$0.042

1993-10-08

$0.04

1993-09-09

$0.04

1993-08-10

$0.042

1993-07-09

$0.043

1993-06-09

$0.05

1993-05-10

$0.042

1993-04-08

$0.045

1993-03-09

$0.054

1993-02-09

$0.055

1993-01-11

$0.04

MMT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

MMT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MMT

Metric

MMT Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

MMT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-1.28%

0.57%

0years

MMT

MMT

MMT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MMT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

1993

MMT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0423

2019-12-02

2019-12-17

2019-12-18

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0424

2019-11-01

2019-11-12

2019-11-13

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0427

2019-10-01

2019-10-15

2019-10-16

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2019-09-03

2019-09-17

2019-09-18

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0424

2019-08-01

2019-08-13

2019-08-14

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0419

2019-07-01

2019-07-16

2019-07-17

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0415

2019-06-03

2019-06-18

2019-06-19

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0417

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0412

2019-04-01

2019-04-16

2019-04-17

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2019-03-01

2019-03-12

2019-03-13

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0402

2019-02-01

2019-02-12

2019-02-13

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0398

2019-01-02

2019-01-15

2019-01-16

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0401

2018-12-03

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0408

2018-11-01

2018-11-13

2018-11-14

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0414

2018-10-01

2018-10-16

2018-10-17

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0416

2018-09-04

2018-09-18

2018-09-19

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0416

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0417

2018-07-02

2018-07-17

2018-07-18

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0419

2018-06-01

2018-06-12

2018-06-13

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0424

2018-05-01

2018-05-15

2018-05-16

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2018-04-02

2018-04-17

2018-04-18

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2018-03-01

2018-03-13

2018-03-14

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2018-02-01

2018-02-13

2018-02-14

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0441

2018-01-02

2018-01-16

2018-01-17

2018-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0442

2017-12-01

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0446

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0446

2017-10-02

2017-10-17

2017-10-18

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0447

2017-09-01

2017-09-12

2017-09-13

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0448

2017-08-01

2017-08-15

2017-08-17

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0449

2017-07-03

2017-07-18

2017-07-20

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0449

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0448

2017-05-01

2017-05-16

2017-05-18

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0445

2017-04-03

2017-04-18

2017-04-20

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0448

2017-03-01

2017-03-14

2017-03-16

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0446

2017-02-01

2017-02-14

2017-02-16

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0443

2017-01-03

2017-01-17

2017-01-19

2017-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2016-12-01

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0452

2016-11-01

2016-11-15

2016-11-17

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0453

2016-10-03

2016-10-18

2016-10-20

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0454

2016-09-01

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2016-08-01

2016-08-16

2016-08-18

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0442

2016-07-01

2016-07-19

2016-07-21

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2016-06-01

2016-06-14

2016-06-16

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2016-05-02

2016-05-17

2016-05-19

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0432

2016-04-01

2016-04-19

2016-04-21

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0418

2016-03-01

2016-03-15

2016-03-17

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2016-02-01

2016-02-16

2016-02-18

2016-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0433

2016-01-04

2016-01-19

2016-01-21

2016-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0445

2015-12-01

2015-12-15

2015-12-17

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0448

2015-11-02

2015-11-17

2015-11-19

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0452

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0459

2015-09-01

2015-09-15

2015-09-17

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0467

2015-08-03

2015-08-18

2015-08-20

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0473

2015-07-01

2015-07-14

2015-07-16

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2015-06-01

2015-06-16

2015-06-18

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0483

2015-05-01

2015-05-12

2015-05-14

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2015-04-01

2015-04-14

2015-04-16

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2015-03-02

2015-03-17

2015-03-19

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2015-02-02

2015-02-17

2015-02-19

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2015-01-02

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0769

2014-12-05

2014-12-16

2014-12-18

2014-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0048

2014-12-05

2014-12-16

2014-12-18

2014-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0473

2014-12-01

2014-12-16

2014-12-18

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2014-11-03

2014-11-18

2014-11-20

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2014-10-01

2014-10-14

2014-10-16

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2014-09-02

2014-09-16

2014-09-18

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2014-08-01

2014-08-12

2014-08-14

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2014-07-01

2014-07-15

2014-07-17

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0337

2014-06-02

2014-06-17

2014-06-19

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2014-04-01

2014-04-15

2014-04-17

2014-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0365

2014-03-03

2014-03-18

2014-03-20

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0365

2014-02-03

2014-02-18

2014-02-20

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0365

2014-01-02

2014-01-14

2014-01-16

2014-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1316

2013-12-05

2013-12-17

2013-12-19

2013-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0375

2013-12-02

2013-12-17

2013-12-19

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0375

2013-11-01

2013-11-12

2013-11-14

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0365

2013-10-01

2013-10-15

2013-10-17

2013-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0365

2013-09-03

2013-09-17

2013-09-19

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2013-08-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2013-07-01

2013-07-16

2013-07-18

2013-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2013-06-03

2013-06-18

2013-06-20

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2013-05-01

2013-05-14

2013-05-16

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2013-04-01

2013-04-16

2013-04-18

2013-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2013-03-01

2013-03-12

2013-03-14

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2013-02-01

2013-02-12

2013-02-14

2013-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2013-01-02

2013-01-15

2013-01-17

2013-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2012-12-03

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2012-10-01

2012-10-16

2012-10-18

2012-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2012-09-04

2012-09-18

2012-09-20

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2012-08-01

2012-08-14

2012-08-16

2012-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2012-07-02

2012-07-17

2012-07-19

2012-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2012-06-01

2012-06-12

2012-06-14

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2012-05-01

2012-05-15

2012-05-17

2012-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2012-04-02

2012-04-17

2012-04-19

2012-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2012-02-01

2012-02-14

2012-02-16

2012-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2012-01-03

2012-01-17

2012-01-19

2012-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2011-12-01

2011-12-12

2011-12-14

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2011-11-01

2011-11-14

2011-11-16

2011-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2011-10-03

2011-10-11

2011-10-13

2011-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2011-09-01

2011-09-12

2011-09-14

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2011-08-01

2011-08-09

2011-08-11

2011-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2011-07-01

2011-07-12

2011-07-14

2011-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2011-06-01

2011-06-08

2011-06-10

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2011-05-02

2011-05-10

2011-05-12

2011-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2011-04-01

2011-04-11

2011-04-13

2011-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2011-03-01

2011-03-09

2011-03-11

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2011-02-01

2011-02-09

2011-02-11

2011-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2011-01-03

2011-01-11

2011-01-13

2011-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2010-12-01

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2010-11-01

2010-11-08

2010-11-10

2010-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2010-10-01

2010-10-12

2010-10-14

2010-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2010-08-02

2010-08-10

2010-08-12

2010-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2010-07-01

2010-07-12

2010-07-14

2010-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2010-06-01

2010-06-08

2010-06-10

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2010-05-03

2010-05-11

2010-05-13

2010-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2010-04-01

2010-04-12

2010-04-14

2010-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2010-03-01

2010-03-09

2010-03-11

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2010-02-01

2010-02-09

2010-02-11

2010-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2010-01-04

2010-01-12

2010-01-14

2010-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2009-12-01

2009-12-09

2009-12-11

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2009-11-02

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2009-10-01

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2009-09-01

2009-09-10

2009-09-14

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2009-08-03

2009-08-10

2009-08-12

2009-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2009-06-01

2009-06-10

2009-06-12

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2009-05-01

2009-05-11

2009-05-13

2009-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2009-04-01

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2009-03-02

2009-03-09

2009-03-11

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2009-02-02

2009-02-09

2009-02-11

2009-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2009-01-02

2009-01-12

2009-01-14

2009-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0920

2008-12-01

2008-12-10

2008-12-12

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2008-11-03

2008-11-07

2008-11-12

2008-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2008-10-01

2008-10-09

2008-10-14

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2008-09-02

2008-09-10

2008-09-12

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2008-08-01

2008-08-11

2008-08-13

2008-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2008-07-01

2008-07-09

2008-07-11

2008-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2008-06-02

2008-06-11

2008-06-13

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2008-05-01

2008-05-09

2008-05-13

2008-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2008-04-01

2008-04-09

2008-04-11

2008-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2008-03-03

2008-03-10

2008-03-12

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2008-02-01

2008-02-11

2008-02-13

2008-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2008-01-03

2008-01-10

2008-01-14

2008-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2007-12-03

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2007-11-01

2007-11-09

2007-11-14

2007-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2007-10-01

2007-10-09

2007-10-11

2007-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2007-09-04

2007-09-10

2007-09-12

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2007-08-01

2007-08-10

2007-08-14

2007-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2007-07-02

2007-07-10

2007-07-12

2007-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2007-06-01

2007-06-11

2007-06-13

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2007-05-01

2007-05-09

2007-05-11

2007-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2007-04-02

2007-04-10

2007-04-12

2007-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2007-03-01

2007-03-09

2007-03-13

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2007-02-01

2007-02-09

2007-02-13

2007-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2007-01-03

2007-01-10

2007-01-12

2007-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2006-12-01

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2006-11-01

2006-11-09

2006-11-13

2006-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2006-10-02

2006-10-10

2006-10-12

2006-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2006-09-01

2006-09-12

2006-09-14

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2006-08-01

2006-08-09

2006-08-11

2006-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2006-07-03

2006-07-11

2006-07-13

2006-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2006-06-01

2006-06-08

2006-06-12

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2006-05-01

2006-05-09

2006-05-11

2006-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2006-04-03

2006-04-11

2006-04-13

2006-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2006-03-01

2006-03-09

2006-03-13

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2006-02-01

2006-02-09

2006-02-13

2006-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2006-01-03

2006-01-11

2006-01-13

2006-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2005-12-02

2005-12-08

2005-12-12

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2005-11-01

2005-11-09

2005-11-14

2005-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2005-10-03

2005-10-11

2005-10-13

2005-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2005-09-01

2005-09-08

2005-09-12

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2005-08-01

2005-08-09

2005-08-11

2005-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2005-07-01

2005-07-14

2005-07-18

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2005-06-01

2005-06-09

2005-06-13

2005-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2005-05-02

2005-05-10

2005-05-12

2005-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2005-04-01

2005-04-12

2005-04-14

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2005-03-01

2005-03-10

2005-03-14

2005-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2005-02-01

2005-02-09

2005-02-11

2005-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2005-01-03

2005-01-11

2005-01-13

2005-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2004-12-01

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2004-11-01

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2004-10-01

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2004-09-01

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2004-08-02

2004-08-12

2004-08-16

2004-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2004-07-01

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2004-06-01

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2004-05-03

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2004-04-01

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2004-03-01

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2004-02-02

2004-02-12

2004-02-17

2004-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2004-01-02

2004-01-13

2004-01-15

2004-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2003-12-01

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2003-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0335

2003-11-03

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2003-10-01

2003-10-10

2003-10-15

2003-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2003-09-02

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2003-08-01

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2003-07-01

2003-07-11

2003-07-15

2003-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2003-06-02

2003-06-11

2003-06-13

2003-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2003-05-01

2003-05-13

2003-05-15

2003-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2003-04-01

2003-04-11

2003-04-15

2003-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2003-03-03

2003-03-12

2003-03-14

2003-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2003-02-03

2003-02-12

2003-02-14

2003-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2003-01-02

2003-01-13

2003-01-15

2003-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2002-12-02

2002-12-12

2002-12-16

2002-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2002-11-01

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2002-10-01

2002-10-10

2002-10-15

2002-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2002-09-03

2002-09-12

2002-09-16

2002-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2002-08-01

2002-08-13

2002-08-15

2002-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2002-07-01

2002-07-11

2002-07-15

2002-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2002-06-03

2002-06-12

2002-06-14

2002-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2002-05-01

2002-05-13

2002-05-15

2002-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2002-04-01

2002-04-11

2002-04-15

2002-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2002-03-01

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2002-02-01

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2002-01-02

2002-01-11

2002-01-15

2002-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2001-12-03

2001-12-12

2001-12-14

2001-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2001-11-01

2001-11-13

2001-11-15

2001-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2001-10-01

2001-10-11

2001-10-15

2001-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2001-09-04

2001-09-17

2001-09-14

2001-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2001-08-01

2001-08-13

2001-08-15

2001-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2001-07-02

2001-07-12

2001-07-16

2001-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2001-06-01

2001-06-13

2001-06-15

2001-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2001-05-01

2001-05-11

2001-05-15

2001-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2001-04-02

2001-04-11

2001-04-16

2001-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2001-03-01

2001-03-13

2001-03-15

2001-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2001-02-01

2001-02-13

2001-02-15

2001-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2001-01-01

2001-01-11

2001-01-16

2001-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2000-12-01

2000-12-13

2000-12-15

2000-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2000-11-01

2000-11-13

2000-11-15

2000-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2000-10-02

2000-10-12

2000-10-16

2000-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2000-09-01

2000-09-13

2000-09-15

2000-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2000-08-01

2000-08-11

2000-08-15

2000-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2000-07-03

2000-07-12

2000-07-14

2000-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2000-06-01

2000-06-13

2000-06-15

2000-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2000-05-01

2000-05-11

2000-05-15

2000-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2000-04-03

2000-04-12

2000-04-14

2000-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2000-03-01

2000-03-13

2000-03-15

2000-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2000-02-01

2000-02-11

2000-02-15

2000-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2000-01-03

2000-01-12

2000-01-14

2000-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

1999-12-01

1999-12-13

1999-12-15

1999-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

1999-11-01

1999-11-10

1999-11-12

1999-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

1999-10-01

1999-10-12

1999-10-14

1999-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

1999-09-01

1999-09-13

1999-09-15

1999-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

1999-08-02

1999-08-11

1999-08-13

1999-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

1999-07-01

1999-07-13

1999-07-15

1999-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

1999-06-01

1999-06-10

1999-06-14

1999-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

Unknown

1999-05-12

1999-05-14

1999-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

1999-04-01

1999-04-13

1999-04-15

1999-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

1999-03-01

1999-03-12

1999-03-16

1999-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

1999-02-02

1999-02-10

1999-02-12

1999-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

1999-01-04

1999-01-13

1999-01-15

1999-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

1998-12-02

1998-12-11

1998-12-15

1998-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

1998-11-02

1998-11-12

1998-11-16

1998-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

1998-10-02

1998-10-13

1998-10-15

1998-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

1998-09-01

1998-09-11

1998-09-15

1998-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

1998-08-03

1998-08-12

1998-08-14

1998-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

1998-07-01

1998-07-13

1998-07-15

1998-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

1998-06-01

1998-06-11

1998-06-15

1998-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

1998-05-01

1998-05-13

1998-05-15

1998-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

1998-04-01

1998-04-13

1998-04-15

1998-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

1998-03-03

1998-03-12

1998-03-16

1998-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0486

1998-02-03

1998-02-11

1998-02-13

1998-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0486

1998-01-02

1998-01-13

1998-01-15

1998-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0486

1997-12-01

1997-12-11

1997-12-15

1997-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0501

1997-11-03

1997-11-12

1997-11-14

1997-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0501

1997-10-01

1997-10-10

1997-10-15

1997-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0501

1997-09-02

1997-09-11

1997-09-15

1997-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0501

1997-08-01

1997-08-13

1997-08-15

1997-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0527

1997-07-01

1997-07-11

1997-07-15

1997-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0527

1997-06-02

1997-06-12

1997-06-16

1997-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0527

1997-05-01

1997-05-13

1997-05-15

1997-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0519

1997-04-01

1997-04-11

1997-04-15

1997-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0528

1997-03-03

1997-03-12

1997-03-14

1997-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0521

1997-02-03

1997-02-12

1997-02-14

1997-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0502

1997-01-02

1997-01-13

1997-01-15

1997-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

1996-12-02

1996-12-12

1996-12-16

1996-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0047

1996-12-02

1996-12-12

1996-12-16

1996-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

1996-11-01

1996-11-13

1996-11-15

1996-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0047

1996-11-01

1996-11-13

1996-11-15

1996-11-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

1996-10-01

1996-10-10

1996-10-15

1996-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0048

1996-10-01

1996-10-10

1996-10-15

1996-10-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

1996-09-03

1996-09-12

1996-09-16

1996-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0047

1996-09-03

1996-09-12

1996-09-16

1996-09-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

1996-08-01

1996-08-13

1996-08-15

1996-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0047

1996-08-01

1996-08-13

1996-08-15

1996-08-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

1996-07-01

1996-07-11

1996-07-15

1996-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0047

1996-07-01

1996-07-11

1996-07-15

1996-07-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0047

1996-06-03

1996-06-13

1996-06-17

1996-06-28

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

1996-06-03

1996-06-13

1996-06-17

1996-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0047

1996-05-02

1996-05-13

1996-05-15

1996-05-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

1996-05-02

1996-05-13

1996-05-15

1996-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

1996-04-01

1996-04-11

1996-04-15

1996-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

1996-03-04

1996-03-13

1996-03-15

1996-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

1996-02-02

1996-02-13

1996-02-15

1996-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

1996-01-02

1996-01-11

1996-01-16

1996-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0005

1996-01-02

1996-01-11

1996-01-16

1996-01-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

1995-12-04

1995-12-13

1995-12-15

1995-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0467

1995-11-01

1995-11-13

1995-11-15

1995-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0467

1995-10-02

1995-10-12

1995-10-16

1995-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

1995-09-01

1995-09-13

1995-09-15

1995-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

1995-08-01

1995-08-11

1995-08-15

1995-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

1995-07-03

1995-07-13

1995-07-17

1995-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

1995-06-01

1995-06-13

1995-06-15

1995-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

1995-05-01

1995-05-09

1995-05-15

1995-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0443

1995-03-01

1995-03-09

1995-03-15

1995-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

1995-02-01

1995-02-09

1995-02-15

1995-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0258

1995-01-03

1995-01-10

1995-01-17

1995-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

1994-12-01

1994-12-09

1994-12-15

1994-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

1994-11-01

1994-11-08

1994-11-15

1994-11-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

1994-10-03

1994-10-07

1994-10-14

1994-10-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

1994-09-01

1994-09-09

1994-09-15

1994-09-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

1994-08-01

1994-08-09

1994-08-15

1994-08-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

1994-07-01

1994-07-11

1994-07-15

1994-07-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

1994-06-01

1994-06-09

1994-06-15

1994-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0020

1994-06-01

1994-06-09

1994-06-15

1994-06-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0040

1994-05-02

1994-05-10

1994-05-16

1994-05-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

1994-05-02

1994-05-10

1994-05-16

1994-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

1994-04-04

1994-04-11

1994-04-15

1994-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0030

1994-04-04

1994-04-11

1994-04-15

1994-04-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

1994-03-01

1994-03-09

1994-03-15

1994-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0020

1994-03-01

1994-03-09

1994-03-15

1994-03-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

1994-02-02

1994-02-09

1994-02-15

1994-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

1994-01-03

1994-01-10

1994-01-14

1994-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

1993-12-01

1993-12-09

1993-12-15

1993-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

1993-11-01

1993-11-08

1993-11-15

1993-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

1993-10-01

1993-10-08

1993-10-15

1993-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

1993-09-01

1993-09-09

1993-09-15

1993-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

1993-08-02

1993-08-10

1993-08-16

1993-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

1993-07-01

1993-07-09

1993-07-15

1993-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

1993-06-01

1993-06-09

1993-06-15

1993-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

1993-05-03

1993-05-10

1993-05-14

1993-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

1993-04-01

1993-04-08

1993-04-15

1993-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

1993-03-01

1993-03-09

1993-03-15

1993-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

1993-02-01

1993-02-09

1993-02-16

1993-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

1993-01-04

1993-01-11

1993-01-15

1993-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

MMT

Investor Resources

Learn more about MFS Multimarket Income Trust Shs. Ben. Int. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

MMT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

