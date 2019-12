This table allows you to know how fast MEN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-13 $0.039 2019-11-14 $0.039 2019-10-11 $0.039 2019-09-13 $0.039 2019-08-14 $0.039 2019-07-12 $0.039 2019-06-13 $0.044 2019-05-14 $0.044 2019-04-12 $0.044 2019-03-14 $0.044 2019-02-14 $0.048 2019-01-14 $0.048 2018-12-12 $0.048 2018-12-12 $0.004955 2018-11-14 $0.048 2018-10-12 $0.048 2018-09-13 $0.048 2018-08-14 $0.048 2018-07-13 $0.048 2018-06-14 $0.048 2018-05-14 $0.048 2018-04-13 $0.048 2018-03-14 $0.048 2018-02-14 $0.048 2018-01-12 $0.048 2017-12-11 $0.048 2017-11-14 $0.0565 2017-10-13 $0.0565 2017-09-14 $0.0565 2017-08-11 $0.0565 2017-07-12 $0.0565 2017-06-13 $0.0565 2017-05-11 $0.0565 2017-04-11 $0.0565 2017-03-13 $0.0565 2017-02-13 $0.0565 2017-01-11 $0.0565 2016-12-08 $0.0565 2016-11-10 $0.0565 2016-10-12 $0.0565 2016-09-13 $0.0565 2016-08-11 $0.0565 2016-07-13 $0.0565 2016-06-13 $0.0565 2016-05-12 $0.0605 2016-04-13 $0.0605 2016-03-11 $0.0605 2016-02-11 $0.0605 2016-01-13 $0.0605 2015-12-10 $0.0605 2015-11-12 $0.0605 2015-10-13 $0.0605 2015-09-11 $0.0605 2015-08-12 $0.0605 2015-07-13 $0.0605 2015-06-11 $0.0605 2015-05-13 $0.0605 2015-04-13 $0.0605 2015-03-11 $0.0605 2015-02-11 $0.0605 2015-01-13 $0.0605 2014-12-10 $0.0605 2014-11-12 $0.0605 2014-10-10 $0.0605 2014-09-11 $0.0605 2014-08-13 $0.0605 2014-07-11 $0.0605 2014-06-12 $0.0605 2014-05-13 $0.0605 2014-04-11 $0.0605 2014-03-12 $0.0605 2014-02-12 $0.0605 2014-01-13 $0.0605 2013-12-11 $0.0605 2013-11-13 $0.0605 2013-10-11 $0.0605 2013-09-12 $0.0605 2013-08-13 $0.0605 2013-07-11 $0.0605 2013-06-12 $0.0605 2013-05-13 $0.058 2013-04-11 $0.058 2013-03-13 $0.058 2013-02-13 $0.058 2013-01-11 $0.058 2012-12-12 $0.058 2012-11-13 $0.058 2012-10-11 $0.058 2012-09-12 $0.058 2012-08-13 $0.058 2012-07-12 $0.058 2012-06-13 $0.058 2012-05-11 $0.058 2012-04-12 $0.058 2012-03-13 $0.058 2012-02-13 $0.057 2012-01-11 $0.057 2011-12-13 $0.057 2011-11-10 $0.057 2011-10-12 $0.057 2011-09-13 $0.057 2011-08-11 $0.057 2011-07-13 $0.057 2011-06-13 $0.057 2011-05-12 $0.057 2011-04-13 $0.057 2011-03-11 $0.057 2011-02-11 $0.057 2011-01-12 $0.057 2010-12-13 $0.057 2010-11-10 $0.057 2010-10-13 $0.057 2010-09-13 $0.057 2010-08-12 $0.057 2010-07-13 $0.057 2010-06-11 $0.057 2010-05-12 $0.057 2010-04-13 $0.057 2010-03-11 $0.057 2010-02-10 $0.0555 2010-01-13 $0.0555 2009-12-11 $0.0555 2009-11-10 $0.053 2009-10-13 $0.053 2009-09-11 $0.053 2009-08-12 $0.0505 2009-07-13 $0.0505 2009-06-11 $0.0505 2009-05-13 $0.043 2009-04-13 $0.043 2009-03-12 $0.043 2009-02-11 $0.043 2009-01-13 $0.043 2008-12-11 $0.043 2008-11-12 $0.043 2008-10-10 $0.043 2008-09-11 $0.043 2008-08-13 $0.043 2008-07-11 $0.043 2008-06-12 $0.043 2008-05-13 $0.043 2008-04-11 $0.043 2008-03-12 $0.043 2008-02-13 $0.043 2008-01-17 $0.043 2007-12-12 $0.043 2007-11-13 $0.043 2007-10-11 $0.043 2007-09-12 $0.043 2007-08-13 $0.043 2007-07-12 $0.043 2007-06-13 $0.043 2007-05-11 $0.043 2007-04-12 $0.043 2007-03-13 $0.043 2007-02-13 $0.043 2007-01-11 $0.043 2006-12-13 $0.043 2006-11-10 $0.047 2006-10-12 $0.047 2006-09-13 $0.047 2006-08-10 $0.047 2006-07-13 $0.047 2006-06-09 $0.047 2006-05-11 $0.051 2006-04-12 $0.051 2006-03-10 $0.051 2006-02-10 $0.051 2006-01-13 $0.051 2005-12-13 $0.061 2005-11-10 $0.061 2005-10-13 $0.061 2005-09-12 $0.061 2005-08-11 $0.061 2005-07-12 $0.061 2005-06-10 $0.061 2005-05-11 $0.061 2005-04-13 $0.061 2005-03-11 $0.061 2005-02-11 $0.061 2005-01-14 $0.061 2004-12-13 $0.061 2004-11-09 $0.061 2004-10-13 $0.061 2004-09-10 $0.061 2004-08-12 $0.061 2004-07-13 $0.061 2004-06-10 $0.061 2004-05-12 $0.061 2004-04-14 $0.061 2004-03-11 $0.061 2004-02-11 $0.061 2004-01-14 $0.06 2003-12-15 $0.06 2003-11-12 $0.06 2003-10-15 $0.06 2003-09-12 $0.06 2003-08-13 $0.06 2003-07-15 $0.06 2003-06-12 $0.06 2003-05-14 $0.06 2003-04-14 $0.06 2003-03-13 $0.06 2003-02-12 $0.06 2003-01-14 $0.058 2002-12-11 $0.058 2002-11-12 $0.058 2002-10-16 $0.058 2002-09-13 $0.058 2002-08-15 $0.058 2002-07-16 $0.058 2002-06-13 $0.058 2002-05-16 $0.058 2002-04-15 $0.058 2002-03-14 $0.058 2002-02-13 $0.058 2002-01-11 $0.0531 2001-12-18 $0.0531 2001-11-16 $0.0531 2001-10-12 $0.0531 2001-09-17 $0.0531 2001-08-16 $0.0531 2001-07-13 $0.0531 2001-06-15 $0.0531 2001-05-14 $0.0531 2001-04-11 $0.0531 2001-03-15 $0.0531 2001-02-14 $0.0531 2001-01-11 $0.0531 2000-12-18 $0.0531 2000-11-16 $0.0531 2000-10-13 $0.0531 2000-09-14 $0.0531 2000-08-16 $0.0531 2000-07-13 $0.0531 2000-06-15 $0.0531 2000-05-12 $0.0531 2000-04-13 $0.0531 2000-03-15 $0.0531 2000-02-15 $0.0531 2000-01-13 $0.053 1999-12-21 $0.053 1999-11-18 $0.054 1999-10-20 $0.054 1999-09-20 $0.053662 1999-08-19 $0.0525 1999-07-21 $0.0525 1999-06-21 $0.0525 1999-05-19 $0.051647 1999-04-20 $0.054585 1999-03-22 $0.050611 1999-02-17 $0.056148 1999-01-20 $0.057043 1998-12-21 $0.05539 1998-12-21 $0.306717 1998-12-21 $0.192927 1998-11-18 $0.0565 1998-10-20 $0.055038 1998-09-18 $0.055806 1998-08-19 $0.055678 1998-07-21 $0.053601 1998-06-18 $0.054802 1998-05-19 $0.05425 1998-04-20 $0.057776 1998-03-19 $0.052222 1998-02-17 $0.058023 1998-01-20 $0.06075 1997-12-17 $0.057156 1997-11-13 $0.058758 1997-10-16 $0.057442 1997-09-16 $0.058912 1997-08-14 $0.060141 1997-07-17 $0.059012 1997-06-17 $0.061418 1997-05-15 $0.058195 1997-04-16 $0.061009 1997-03-18 $0.056789 1997-02-18 $0.060759 1997-01-17 $0.06082 1996-12-18 $0.107596 1996-12-18 $0.058693 1996-11-14 $0.060389 1996-10-17 $0.058152 1996-09-13 $0.059824 1996-08-15 $0.059077 1996-07-18 $0.056837 1996-06-14 $0.060164 1996-05-17 $0.057788 1996-04-17 $0.061725 1996-03-15 $0.05962 1996-02-15 $0.062065 1996-01-17 $0.060221 1995-12-20 $0.058844 1995-11-21 $0.060496 1995-10-18 $0.058647 1995-09-20 $0.059386 1995-08-21 $0.060033 1995-07-19 $0.058253 1995-06-21 $0.059988 1995-05-15 $0.059501 1995-04-17 $0.062232 1994-12-13 $0.076521 () 1994-12-13 $0.038779 () 1993-12-14 $0.102285 () 1993-12-14 $0.329263 ()