Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. Com.

Stock

LEO

Price as of:

$8.5 +0.04 +0.47%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Debt /

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. Com. (LEO)

LEO

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.96%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.42

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get LEO DARS™ Rating

LEO

Daily Snapshot

Price

$8.5

Quote Time

Today's Volume

43,764

Open Price

$8.45

Day's Range

$8.45 - $8.5

Previous Close

$8.46

52 week low / high

$7.08 - $8.75

Percent off 52 week high

-2.86%

LEO

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

LEO has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade LEO's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
LEO

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast LEO’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.035

2019-11-14

$0.035

2019-10-11

$0.035

2019-09-13

$0.035

2019-08-13

$0.035

2019-07-12

$0.035

2019-06-13

$0.035

2019-05-13

$0.035

2019-04-11

$0.035

2019-03-13

$0.035

2019-02-13

$0.035

2019-01-14

$0.035

2018-12-13

$0.035

2018-11-15

$0.035

2018-10-11

$0.035

2018-09-14

$0.035

2018-08-13

$0.035

2018-07-13

$0.035

2018-06-13

$0.035

2018-05-10

$0.035

2018-04-12

$0.035

2018-03-13

$0.035

2018-02-08

$0.035

2018-01-11

$0.043

2017-12-13

$0.043

2017-11-13

$0.043

2017-10-12

$0.043

2017-09-13

$0.043

2017-08-09

$0.043

2017-07-12

$0.043

2017-06-12

$0.043

2017-05-09

$0.043

2017-04-11

$0.043

2017-03-09

$0.043

2017-02-21

$0.043

2017-01-11

$0.043

2016-12-12

$0.043

2016-11-14

$0.043

2016-10-12

$0.043

2016-09-12

$0.043

2016-08-09

$0.043

2016-07-13

$0.043

2016-06-09

$0.043

2016-05-11

$0.043

2016-04-11

$0.043

2016-03-09

$0.043

2016-02-10

$0.043

2016-01-13

$0.043

2015-12-09

$0.043

2015-11-12

$0.043

2015-10-13

$0.043

2015-09-10

$0.043

2015-08-11

$0.043

2015-07-13

$0.043

2015-06-09

$0.043

2015-05-11

$0.043

2015-04-13

$0.043

2015-03-10

$0.043

2015-02-10

$0.043

2015-01-12

$0.043

2014-12-12

$0.043

2014-11-13

$0.049

2014-10-09

$0.049

2014-09-10

$0.049

2014-08-11

$0.049

2014-07-10

$0.049

2014-06-11

$0.049

2014-05-09

$0.049

2014-04-09

$0.049

2014-03-12

$0.049

2014-02-11

$0.049

2014-01-13

$0.049

2013-12-10

$0.049

2013-11-12

$0.049

2013-10-15

$0.049

2013-09-11

$0.049

2013-08-12

$0.049

2013-07-10

$0.049

2013-06-11

$0.049

2013-05-13

$0.049

2013-04-10

$0.049

2013-03-11

$0.049

2013-02-11

$0.049

2013-01-10

$0.049

2012-12-12

$0.049

2012-11-13

$0.049

2012-10-10

$0.049

2012-09-12

$0.049

2012-08-09

$0.049

2012-07-11

$0.049

2012-06-11

$0.049

2012-05-10

$0.049

2012-04-12

$0.049

2012-03-12

$0.049

2012-02-09

$0.049

2012-01-11

$0.049

2011-12-12

$0.049

2011-11-09

$0.049

2011-10-14

$0.049

2011-09-14

$0.049

2011-08-10

$0.049

2011-07-14

$0.049

2011-06-13

$0.049

2011-05-11

$0.049

2011-04-13

$0.049

2011-03-10

$0.049

2011-02-14

$0.049

2011-01-12

$0.049

2010-12-08

$0.049

2010-11-12

$0.049

2010-10-13

$0.049

2010-09-13

$0.049

2010-08-10

$0.049

2010-07-12

$0.049

2010-06-09

$0.049

2010-05-12

$0.049

2010-04-13

$0.049

2010-03-09

$0.049

2010-02-10

$0.049

2010-01-13

$0.049

2009-12-01

$0.049

2009-11-12

$0.042

2009-10-14

$0.042

2009-09-10

$0.042

2009-08-11

$0.042

2009-07-13

$0.042

2009-06-09

$0.042

2009-05-11

$0.042

2009-04-13

$0.042

2009-03-10

$0.042

2009-02-11

$0.042

2009-01-13

$0.042

2008-12-10

$0.042

2008-11-14

$0.042

2008-10-09

$0.042

2008-09-10

$0.042

2008-08-11

$0.042

2008-07-10

$0.042

2008-06-10

$0.042

2008-05-09

$0.042

2008-04-09

$0.042

2008-03-11

$0.042

2008-02-05

$0.042

2008-01-10

$0.042

2007-12-11

$0.042

2007-11-08

$0.042

2007-10-09

$0.042

2007-09-12

$0.042

2007-08-09

$0.042

2007-07-11

$0.042

2007-06-11

$0.042

2007-05-11

$0.042

2007-04-12

$0.042

2007-03-13

$0.042

2007-02-09

$0.042

2007-01-11

$0.042

2006-12-12

$0.042

2006-11-13

$0.042

2006-10-12

$0.042

2006-09-13

$0.042

2006-08-11

$0.042

2006-07-12

$0.042

2006-06-09

$0.042

2006-05-10

$0.042

2006-04-10

$0.042

2006-03-10

$0.042

2006-02-07

$0.042

2006-01-12

$0.046

2005-12-12

$0.046

2005-11-10

$0.046

2005-10-12

$0.046

2005-09-12

$0.046

2005-08-10

$0.046

2005-07-12

$0.046

2005-06-10

$0.046

2005-05-10

$0.046

2005-04-11

$0.046

2005-03-09

$0.046

2005-02-04

$0.046

2005-01-11

$0.051

2004-12-10

$0.051

2004-11-09

$0.051

2004-10-08

$0.051

2004-09-09

$0.051

2004-08-11

$0.051

2004-07-12

$0.051

2004-06-10

$0.051

2004-05-12

$0.051

2004-04-13

$0.051

2004-03-10

$0.051

2004-02-10

$0.051

2004-01-12

$0.06

2003-12-09

$0.06

2003-11-10

$0.06

2003-10-10

$0.06

2003-09-11

$0.06

2003-08-12

$0.06

2003-07-11

$0.06

2003-06-11

$0.06

2003-05-12

$0.06

2003-04-10

$0.06

2003-03-12

$0.06

2003-02-11

$0.06

2003-01-10

$0.06

2002-12-11

$0.06

2002-11-08

$0.06

2002-10-09

$0.06

2002-09-11

$0.06

2002-08-12

$0.06

2002-07-11

$0.06

2002-06-11

$0.06

2002-05-10

$0.06

2002-04-09

$0.06

2002-03-12

$0.051

2002-02-11

$0.051

2002-01-10

$0.051

2001-12-11

$0.051

2001-11-08

$0.051

2001-10-10

$0.051

2001-09-17

$0.051

2001-08-10

$0.051

2001-07-12

$0.046

2001-06-12

$0.046

2001-05-10

$0.046

2001-04-10

$0.046

2001-03-12

$0.046

2001-02-09

$0.046

2001-01-11

$0.046

2000-12-12

$0.046

2000-11-10

$0.046

2000-10-11

$0.046

2000-09-12

$0.046

2000-08-09

$0.046

2000-07-12

$0.046

2000-06-12

$0.046

2000-05-10

$0.046

2000-04-11

$0.046

2000-03-10

$0.046

2000-02-08

$0.046

2000-01-11

$0.046

1999-12-10

$0.0153

1999-12-10

$0.046

1999-11-09

$0.046

1999-10-12

$0.046

1999-09-13

$0.046

1999-08-11

$0.046

1999-07-13

$0.046

1999-06-10

$0.046

1999-05-04

$0.046

1999-04-13

$0.046

1999-03-10

$0.046

1999-01-28

$0.046

1999-01-12

$0.051

1998-12-08

$0.051

1998-11-10

$0.051

1998-10-09

$0.051

1998-09-11

$0.051

1998-08-12

$0.051

1998-07-13

$0.051

1998-06-10

$0.051

1998-05-11

$0.051

1998-04-13

$0.051

1998-03-11

$0.051

1998-02-11

$0.051

1998-01-09

$0.057

1997-12-09

$0.057

1997-11-07

$0.057

1997-10-08

$0.057

1997-09-10

$0.057

1997-08-11

$0.057

1997-07-11

$0.057

1997-06-11

$0.057

1997-05-12

$0.057

1997-04-10

$0.057

1997-03-11

$0.057

1997-02-10

$0.057

1997-01-10

$0.057

1996-12-10

$0.056

1996-11-08

$0.056

1996-10-09

$0.056

1996-09-11

$0.056

1996-08-12

$0.056

1996-07-11

$0.056

1996-06-12

$0.056

1996-05-10

$0.056

1996-04-09

$0.056

1996-03-11

$0.056

1996-02-12

$0.056

1996-01-10

$0.056

1995-12-11

$0.056

1995-11-10

$0.056

1995-10-10

$0.056

1995-09-12

$0.056

1995-08-10

$0.056

1995-07-12

$0.056

1995-06-09

$0.056

1995-05-08

$0.061

1995-04-07

$0.061

1995-03-08

$0.061

1995-02-07

$0.061

1995-01-09

$0.061

1994-12-07

$0.061

1994-11-04

$0.061

1994-10-06

$0.061

1994-09-08

$0.061

1994-08-05

$0.061

1994-07-08

$0.061

1994-06-08

$0.061

1994-05-09

$0.061

1994-04-07

$0.061

1994-03-08

$0.061

1994-02-07

$0.061

1994-01-06

$0.061

1993-12-09

$0.045324

1993-12-09

$0.015676 ()

1993-11-05

$0.061

1993-10-06

$0.061

1993-09-07

$0.061

1993-08-06

$0.061

1993-07-08

$0.061

1993-06-07

$0.061

1993-05-10

$0.061

1993-04-08

$0.061

1993-03-08

$0.061

1993-02-05

$0.061

1993-01-11

$0.061

LEO's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
LEO

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for LEO

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

LEO Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

LEO

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-6.63%

-1.87%

0years

LEO

News
LEO

Research
LEO

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

LEO

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

1993

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

LEO

Investor Resources

Learn more about Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. Com. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

LEO

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

