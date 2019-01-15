Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Stock

KSM

Price as of:

$11.94 -0.04 -0.33%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Debt /

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM)

KSM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.69%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.20

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get KSM DARS™ Rating

KSM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$11.94

Quote Time

Today's Volume

7,570

Open Price

$11.98

Day's Range

$11.94 - $12.03

Previous Close

$11.98

52 week low / high

$10.09 - $12.77

Percent off 52 week high

-6.50%

KSM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

KSM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade KSM's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
KSM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast KSM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.0425

2019-12-13

$0.0169

2019-11-15

$0.0425

2019-10-16

$0.0475

2019-09-18

$0.0475

2019-08-16

$0.0475

2019-07-17

$0.0475

2019-06-14

$0.0475

2019-05-17

$0.0475

2019-04-12

$0.0475

2019-03-15

$0.0475

2019-02-15

$0.0475

2019-01-17

$0.05

2018-12-14

$0.05

2018-12-14

$0.0346

2018-11-16

$0.05

2018-10-12

$0.05

2018-09-14

$0.05

2018-08-17

$0.05

2018-07-13

$0.05

2018-06-15

$0.05

2018-05-18

$0.05

2018-04-13

$0.05

2018-03-16

$0.05

2018-02-16

$0.05

2018-01-18

$0.05

2017-12-15

$0.05

2017-12-15

$0.0037

2017-11-17

$0.05

2017-10-13

$0.05

2017-09-15

$0.0525

2017-08-16

$0.0525

2017-07-13

$0.0575

2017-06-15

$0.0575

2017-05-17

$0.0575

2017-04-12

$0.0575

2017-03-16

$0.0575

2017-02-16

$0.0575

2017-01-17

$0.0575

2016-12-15

$0.0348

2016-12-15

$0.0575

2016-11-17

$0.06

2016-10-13

$0.06

2016-09-15

$0.065

2016-08-16

$0.065

2016-07-14

$0.065

2016-06-16

$0.065

2016-05-17

$0.065

2016-04-14

$0.065

2016-03-17

$0.065

2016-02-17

$0.07

2016-01-14

$0.07

2015-12-17

$0.07

2015-11-18

$0.07

2015-10-15

$0.07

2015-09-17

$0.07

2015-08-13

$0.07

2015-07-16

$0.077

2015-06-18

$0.077

2015-05-14

$0.077

2015-04-16

$0.077

2015-03-18

$0.077

2015-02-17

$0.077

2015-01-15

$0.077

2014-12-16

$0.077

2014-12-16

$0.0101

2014-11-18

$0.077

2014-10-16

$0.077

2014-09-17

$0.077

2014-08-14

$0.077

2014-07-17

$0.077

2014-06-18

$0.077

2014-05-15

$0.077

2014-04-16

$0.077

2014-03-18

$0.077

2014-02-18

$0.077

2014-01-16

$0.077

2013-12-18

$0.077

2013-12-18

$0.005

2013-11-14

$0.077

2013-10-16

$0.077

2013-09-19

$0.077

2013-08-15

$0.077

2013-07-18

$0.077

2013-06-18

$0.077

2013-05-16

$0.077

2013-04-18

$0.077

2013-03-14

$0.077

2013-02-14

$0.077

2013-01-17

$0.077

2012-12-18

$0.077

2012-11-15

$0.077

2012-10-16

$0.077

2012-09-19

$0.077

2012-08-16

$0.077

2012-07-18

$0.077

2012-06-14

$0.077

2012-05-16

$0.077

2012-04-18

$0.077

2012-03-15

$0.077

2012-02-16

$0.077

2012-02-16

$0.006

2012-01-18

$0.077

2011-12-14

$0.077

2011-11-15

$0.077

2011-10-13

$0.077

2011-09-15

$0.077

2011-08-16

$0.077

2011-07-14

$0.077

2011-06-15

$0.077

2011-05-17

$0.077

2011-04-14

$0.077

2011-03-16

$0.077

2011-02-15

$0.077

2011-01-13

$0.077

2010-12-29

$0.0133

2010-12-29

$0.0454

2010-12-14

$0.077

2010-11-16

$0.077

2010-10-14

$0.077

2010-09-16

$0.077

2010-08-12

$0.077

2010-07-15

$0.077

2010-06-15

$0.077

2010-05-13

$0.077

2010-04-15

$0.077

2010-03-17

$0.077

2010-02-11

$0.077

2010-01-14

$0.077

2009-12-15

$0.077

2009-11-12

$0.077

2009-10-14

$0.077

2009-09-16

$0.077

2009-08-13

$0.07

2009-07-15

$0.07

2009-06-11

$0.07

2009-05-14

$0.07

2009-04-15

$0.067

2009-03-12

$0.067

2009-02-12

$0.067

2009-01-15

$0.061

2008-12-11

$0.061

2008-11-13

$0.055

2008-10-14

$0.055

2008-09-16

$0.055

2008-08-14

$0.055

2008-07-15

$0.055

2008-06-12

$0.055

2008-05-15

$0.055

2008-04-15

$0.055

2008-03-13

$0.055

2008-02-14

$0.055

2008-01-16

$0.055

2007-12-13

$0.055

2007-11-14

$0.055

2007-10-11

$0.055

2007-09-13

$0.055

2007-08-15

$0.055

2007-07-12

$0.055

2007-06-14

$0.055

2007-05-15

$0.055

2007-04-12

$0.055

2007-03-15

$0.055

2007-02-14

$0.055

2007-01-16

$0.055

2006-12-14

$0.055

2006-11-16

$0.055

2006-10-12

$0.055

2006-09-19

$0.055

2006-08-15

$0.055

2006-07-13

$0.055

2006-06-14

$0.0625

2006-05-16

$0.0625

2006-04-17

$0.0625

2006-03-14

$0.0625

2006-02-14

$0.075

2006-01-17

$0.075

2005-12-15

$0.075

2005-11-15

$0.075

2005-10-13

$0.075

2005-09-15

$0.075

2005-08-11

$0.075

2005-07-14

$0.075

2005-06-15

$0.075

2005-05-12

$0.075

2005-04-14

$0.075

2005-03-15

$0.075

2005-02-15

$0.075

2005-01-13

$0.075

2004-12-15

$0.075

2004-11-12

$0.075

2004-10-14

$0.075

2004-09-15

$0.075

2004-08-12

$0.075

2004-07-14

$0.075

2004-06-15

$0.075

2004-05-13

$0.075

2004-04-14

$0.075

2004-03-11

$0.075

2004-02-12

$0.075

2004-01-14

$0.075

2003-12-12

$0.075

2003-11-13

$0.075

2003-10-16

$0.075

2003-09-11

$0.075

2003-08-13

$0.075

2003-07-15

$0.0725

2003-06-12

$0.0725

2003-05-14

$0.0725

2003-04-15

$0.0725

2003-03-13

$0.07

2003-02-12

$0.07

2003-01-15

$0.07

2002-12-12

$0.07

2002-11-13

$0.07

2002-10-15

$0.0675

2002-09-12

$0.0675

2002-08-14

$0.0675

2002-07-11

$0.0675

2002-06-13

$0.0675

2002-05-14

$0.0625

2002-04-11

$0.0625

2002-03-13

$0.0625

2002-02-13

$0.0625

2002-01-15

$0.0625

2001-12-13

$0.0625

2001-11-13

$0.0625

2001-10-11

$0.0625

2001-09-17

$0.0625

2001-08-13

$0.0625

2001-07-12

$0.0625

2001-06-13

$0.0625

2001-05-11

$0.0625

2001-04-11

$0.0625

2001-03-13

$0.0625

2001-02-13

$0.0625

2001-01-11

$0.0625

2000-12-13

$0.0625

2000-11-13

$0.0625

2000-10-12

$0.0625

2000-09-13

$0.0625

2000-08-11

$0.0625

2000-07-13

$0.0625

2000-06-13

$0.0625

2000-05-11

$0.0625

2000-04-13

$0.0625

2000-03-13

$0.0625

2000-02-11

$0.0625

2000-01-13

$0.0625

1999-12-31

$0.05

1999-12-13

$0.0625

1999-11-10

$0.0625

1999-10-13

$0.0625

1999-09-13

$0.0625

1999-08-11

$0.0625

1999-07-13

$0.0625

1999-06-11

$0.0625

1999-05-12

$0.0625

1999-04-13

$0.0625

1999-03-11

$0.0625

1999-02-10

$0.0625

1999-01-07

$0.0625

1998-12-21

$0.01

1998-12-11

$0.0625

1998-11-10

$0.0625

1998-10-13

$0.0625

1998-09-11

$0.0625

1998-08-12

$0.0625

1998-07-13

$0.0625

1998-06-11

$0.0625

1998-05-13

$0.0625

1998-04-13

$0.0625

1998-03-11

$0.0625

1998-02-11

$0.068

1998-01-13

$0.068

1997-12-11

$0.068

1997-11-12

$0.068

1997-10-10

$0.068

1997-09-11

$0.068

1997-08-13

$0.068

1997-07-11

$0.068

1997-06-11

$0.068

1997-05-13

$0.068

1997-04-11

$0.068

1997-03-12

$0.068

1997-02-12

$0.068

1997-01-13

$0.068

1996-12-11

$0.068

1996-11-13

$0.068

1996-10-10

$0.068

1996-09-11

$0.068

1996-08-13

$0.068

1996-07-11

$0.068

1996-06-12

$0.068

1996-05-13

$0.068

1996-04-11

$0.068

1996-03-13

$0.068

1996-02-13

$0.068

1996-01-11

$0.068

1995-12-11

$0.068

1995-11-09

$0.068

1995-10-06

$0.068

1995-09-11

$0.068

1995-08-09

$0.068

1995-07-10

$0.068

1995-06-13

$0.068

1995-05-09

$0.068

1995-04-07

$0.068

1993-12-09

$0.025

KSM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
KSM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for KSM

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

KSM Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

KSM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-36.90%

-68.04%

0years

KSM

News
KSM

Research
KSM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

KSM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1993

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

KSM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0169

2019-12-06

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2019-12-06

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2019-11-08

2019-11-15

2019-11-18

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2019-10-07

2019-10-16

2019-10-17

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2019-09-09

2019-09-18

2019-09-19

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2019-08-08

2019-08-16

2019-08-19

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2019-07-08

2019-07-17

2019-07-18

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2019-06-07

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2019-05-08

2019-05-17

2019-05-20

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2019-04-05

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2019-03-08

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2019-02-08

2019-02-15

2019-02-19

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2019-01-08

2019-01-17

2019-01-18

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0346

2018-12-07

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2018-12-07

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2018-11-09

2018-11-16

2018-11-19

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2018-10-05

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2018-09-07

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2018-08-08

2018-08-17

2018-08-20

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2018-07-06

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

2018-07-31

Initial

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2018-06-08

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2018-05-09

2018-05-18

2018-05-21

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2018-04-06

2018-04-13

2018-04-16

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2018-03-09

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2018-02-09

2018-02-16

2018-02-20

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2018-01-09

2018-01-18

2018-01-19

2018-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0037

2017-12-08

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2017-12-08

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2017-11-10

2017-11-17

2017-11-20

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2017-10-06

2017-10-13

2017-10-16

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2017-09-08

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2017-08-08

2017-08-16

2017-08-18

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2017-07-07

2017-07-13

2017-07-17

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2017-06-09

2017-06-15

2017-06-19

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2017-05-09

2017-05-17

2017-05-19

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2017-04-07

2017-04-12

2017-04-17

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2017-03-10

2017-03-16

2017-03-20

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2017-02-09

2017-02-16

2017-02-21

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2017-01-09

2017-01-17

2017-01-19

2017-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2016-12-09

2016-12-15

2016-12-19

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0348

2016-12-09

2016-12-15

2016-12-19

2016-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-11-10

2016-11-17

2016-11-21

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-10-07

2016-10-13

2016-10-17

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2016-09-09

2016-09-15

2016-09-19

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2016-08-08

2016-08-16

2016-08-18

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2016-07-08

2016-07-14

2016-07-18

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2016-06-10

2016-06-16

2016-06-20

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2016-05-09

2016-05-17

2016-05-19

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2016-04-08

2016-04-14

2016-04-18

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2016-03-10

2016-03-17

2016-03-21

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2016-02-09

2016-02-17

2016-02-19

2016-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2016-01-08

2016-01-14

2016-01-19

2016-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2015-12-10

2015-12-17

2015-12-21

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2015-11-10

2015-11-18

2015-11-20

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2015-10-09

2015-10-15

2015-10-19

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2015-09-10

2015-09-17

2015-09-21

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2015-08-07

2015-08-13

2015-08-17

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2015-07-10

2015-07-16

2015-07-20

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2015-06-10

2015-06-18

2015-06-22

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2015-05-08

2015-05-14

2015-05-18

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2015-04-10

2015-04-16

2015-04-20

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2015-03-10

2015-03-18

2015-03-20

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2015-02-09

2015-02-17

2015-02-19

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2015-01-09

2015-01-15

2015-01-20

2015-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0101

2014-12-08

2014-12-16

2014-12-18

2014-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2014-12-08

2014-12-16

2014-12-18

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2014-11-10

2014-11-18

2014-11-20

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2014-10-10

2014-10-16

2014-10-20

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2014-09-09

2014-09-17

2014-09-19

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2014-08-08

2014-08-14

2014-08-18

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2014-07-10

2014-07-17

2014-07-21

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2014-06-10

2014-06-18

2014-06-20

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2014-05-09

2014-05-15

2014-05-19

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2014-04-10

2014-04-16

2014-04-21

2014-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2014-03-10

2014-03-18

2014-03-20

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2014-02-10

2014-02-18

2014-02-20

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2014-01-10

2014-01-16

2014-01-21

2014-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0050

2013-12-10

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2013-12-10

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2013-11-08

2013-11-14

2013-11-18

2013-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2013-10-08

2013-10-16

2013-10-18

2013-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2013-09-11

2013-09-19

2013-09-23

2013-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2013-08-08

2013-08-15

2013-08-19

2013-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2013-07-10

2013-07-18

2013-07-22

2013-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2013-06-10

2013-06-18

2013-06-20

2013-06-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2013-05-08

2013-05-16

2013-05-20

2013-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2013-04-10

2013-04-18

2013-04-22

2013-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2013-03-08

2013-03-14

2013-03-18

2013-03-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2013-02-08

2013-02-14

2013-02-19

2013-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2013-01-10

2013-01-17

2013-01-22

2013-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2012-12-10

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2012-11-09

2012-11-15

2012-11-19

2012-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2012-10-08

2012-10-16

2012-10-18

2012-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2012-09-11

2012-09-19

2012-09-21

2012-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2012-08-08

2012-08-16

2012-08-20

2012-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2012-07-10

2012-07-18

2012-07-20

2012-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2012-06-08

2012-06-14

2012-06-18

2012-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2012-05-08

2012-05-16

2012-05-18

2012-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2012-04-10

2012-04-18

2012-04-20

2012-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2012-03-08

2012-03-15

2012-03-19

2012-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0060

2012-02-08

2012-02-16

2012-02-21

2012-02-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2012-02-08

2012-02-16

2012-02-21

2012-02-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2012-01-10

2012-01-18

2012-01-20

2012-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2011-12-06

2011-12-14

2011-12-16

2011-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2011-11-07

2011-11-15

2011-11-17

2011-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2011-10-07

2011-10-13

2011-10-17

2011-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2011-09-09

2011-09-15

2011-09-19

2011-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2011-08-08

2011-08-16

2011-08-18

2011-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2011-07-08

2011-07-14

2011-07-18

2011-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2011-06-07

2011-06-15

2011-06-17

2011-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2011-05-09

2011-05-17

2011-05-19

2011-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2011-04-08

2011-04-14

2011-04-18

2011-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2011-03-08

2011-03-16

2011-03-18

2011-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2011-02-07

2011-02-15

2011-02-17

2011-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2011-01-07

2011-01-13

2011-01-18

2011-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0454

2010-12-06

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-12

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0133

2010-12-06

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-12

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2010-12-06

2010-12-14

2010-12-16

2010-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2010-11-08

2010-11-16

2010-11-18

2010-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2010-10-08

2010-10-14

2010-10-18

2010-10-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2010-09-09

2010-09-16

2010-09-20

2010-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2010-08-06

2010-08-12

2010-08-16

2010-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2010-07-07

2010-07-15

2010-07-19

2010-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2010-06-07

2010-06-15

2010-06-17

2010-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2010-05-07

2010-05-13

2010-05-17

2010-05-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2010-04-08

2010-04-15

2010-04-19

2010-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2010-03-09

2010-03-17

2010-03-19

2010-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2010-02-05

2010-02-11

2010-02-16

2010-02-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2010-01-08

2010-01-14

2010-01-19

2010-01-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2009-12-07

2009-12-15

2009-12-17

2009-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2009-11-06

2009-11-12

2009-11-16

2009-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2009-10-06

2009-10-14

2009-10-16

2009-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2009-09-08

2009-09-16

2009-09-18

2009-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2009-08-07

2009-08-13

2009-08-17

2009-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2009-07-07

2009-07-15

2009-07-17

2009-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2009-06-05

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2009-05-07

2009-05-14

2009-05-18

2009-05-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2009-04-07

2009-04-15

2009-04-17

2009-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2009-03-06

2009-03-12

2009-03-16

2009-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2009-02-06

2009-02-12

2009-02-17

2009-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2009-01-08

2009-01-15

2009-01-20

2009-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2008-12-05

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2008-11-07

2008-11-13

2008-11-17

2008-11-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2008-10-06

2008-10-14

2008-10-16

2008-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2008-09-08

2008-09-16

2008-09-18

2008-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2008-08-05

2008-08-14

2008-08-18

2008-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2008-07-07

2008-07-15

2008-07-17

2008-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2008-06-06

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2008-05-08

2008-05-15

2008-05-19

2008-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2008-04-07

2008-04-15

2008-04-17

2008-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2008-03-07

2008-03-13

2008-03-17

2008-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2008-02-11

2008-02-14

2008-02-19

2008-02-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2008-01-08

2008-01-16

2008-01-18

2008-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2007-12-06

2007-12-13

2007-12-17

2007-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2007-11-06

2007-11-14

2007-11-16

2007-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2007-10-05

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2007-09-07

2007-09-13

2007-09-17

2007-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2007-08-07

2007-08-15

2007-08-17

2007-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2007-07-06

2007-07-12

2007-07-16

2007-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2007-06-07

2007-06-14

2007-06-18

2007-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2007-05-07

2007-05-15

2007-05-17

2007-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2007-04-05

2007-04-12

2007-04-16

2007-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2007-03-07

2007-03-15

2007-03-19

2007-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2007-02-06

2007-02-14

2007-02-16

2007-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2007-01-08

2007-01-16

2007-01-18

2007-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2006-12-07

2006-12-14

2006-12-18

2006-12-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2006-11-09

2006-11-16

2006-11-20

2006-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2006-10-06

2006-10-12

2006-10-16

2006-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2006-09-11

2006-09-19

2006-09-21

2006-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2006-08-07

2006-08-15

2006-08-17

2006-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2006-07-07

2006-07-13

2006-07-17

2006-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2006-06-06

2006-06-14

2006-06-16

2006-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2006-05-08

2006-05-16

2006-05-18

2006-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2006-04-07

2006-04-17

2006-04-19

2006-04-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2006-03-06

2006-03-14

2006-03-16

2006-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2006-02-06

2006-02-14

2006-02-16

2006-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2006-01-06

2006-01-17

2006-01-19

2006-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2005-12-07

2005-12-15

2005-12-19

2005-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2005-11-07

2005-11-15

2005-11-17

2005-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2005-10-07

2005-10-13

2005-10-17

2005-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2005-09-08

2005-09-15

2005-09-19

2005-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2005-08-05

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2005-07-08

2005-07-14

2005-07-18

2005-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2005-06-07

2005-06-15

2005-06-17

2005-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2005-05-06

2005-05-12

2005-05-16

2005-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2005-04-07

2005-04-14

2005-04-18

2005-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2005-03-07

2005-03-15

2005-03-17

2005-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2005-02-07

2005-02-15

2005-02-17

2005-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2005-01-07

2005-01-13

2005-01-18

2005-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2004-12-07

2004-12-15

2004-12-17

2004-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2004-11-05

2004-11-12

2004-11-16

2004-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2004-10-07

2004-10-14

2004-10-18

2004-10-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2004-09-07

2004-09-15

2004-09-17

2004-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2004-08-06

2004-08-12

2004-08-16

2004-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2004-07-06

2004-07-14

2004-07-16

2004-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2004-06-07

2004-06-15

2004-06-17

2004-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2004-05-07

2004-05-13

2004-05-17

2004-05-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2004-04-06

2004-04-14

2004-04-16

2004-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2004-03-05

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2004-02-06

2004-02-12

2004-02-17

2004-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2004-01-06

2004-01-14

2004-01-16

2004-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2003-12-15

2003-12-12

2003-12-16

2003-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2003-11-07

2003-11-13

2003-11-17

2003-11-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2003-10-09

2003-10-16

2003-10-20

2003-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2003-09-05

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2003-08-05

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2003-07-07

2003-07-15

2003-07-17

2003-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2003-06-06

2003-06-12

2003-06-16

2003-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2003-05-06

2003-05-14

2003-05-16

2003-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2003-04-07

2003-04-15

2003-04-17

2003-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2003-03-07

2003-03-13

2003-03-17

2003-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2003-02-06

2003-02-12

2003-02-14

2003-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2003-01-07

2003-01-15

2003-01-17

2003-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2002-12-06

2002-12-12

2002-12-16

2002-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2002-11-05

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2002-10-07

2002-10-15

2002-10-17

2002-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2002-09-06

2002-09-12

2002-09-16

2002-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2002-08-06

2002-08-14

2002-08-16

2002-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2002-07-05

2002-07-11

2002-07-15

2002-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2002-06-07

2002-06-13

2002-06-17

2002-06-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2002-05-06

2002-05-14

2002-05-16

2002-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2002-04-05

2002-04-11

2002-04-15

2002-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2002-03-05

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-03-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2002-02-05

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2002-01-07

2002-01-15

2002-01-17

2002-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2001-12-07

2001-12-13

2001-12-17

2001-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2001-11-05

2001-11-13

2001-11-15

2001-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2001-10-05

2001-10-11

2001-10-15

2001-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2001-09-07

2001-09-17

2001-09-17

2001-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2001-08-03

2001-08-13

2001-08-15

2001-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2001-07-09

2001-07-12

2001-07-16

2001-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2001-06-05

2001-06-13

2001-06-15

2001-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2001-05-04

2001-05-11

2001-05-15

2001-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2001-04-06

2001-04-11

2001-04-16

2001-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2001-03-06

2001-03-13

2001-03-15

2001-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2001-02-05

2001-02-13

2001-02-15

2001-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2001-01-05

2001-01-11

2001-01-16

2001-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2000-12-05

2000-12-13

2000-12-15

2000-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2000-11-03

2000-11-13

2000-11-15

2000-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2000-10-06

2000-10-12

2000-10-16

2000-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2000-09-05

2000-09-13

2000-09-15

2000-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2000-08-04

2000-08-11

2000-08-15

2000-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2000-07-10

2000-07-13

2000-07-17

2000-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2000-06-06

2000-06-13

2000-06-15

2000-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2000-05-05

2000-05-11

2000-05-15

2000-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2000-04-10

2000-04-13

2000-04-17

2000-04-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2000-03-03

2000-03-13

2000-03-15

2000-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2000-02-04

2000-02-11

2000-02-15

2000-02-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2000-01-07

2000-01-13

2000-01-18

2000-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

1999-12-20

1999-12-31

1999-12-30

2000-01-13

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1999-11-30

1999-12-13

1999-12-15

1999-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1999-11-01

1999-11-10

1999-11-15

1999-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1999-10-01

1999-10-13

1999-10-15

1999-10-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1999-08-31

1999-09-13

1999-09-15

1999-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1999-07-30

1999-08-11

1999-08-13

1999-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1999-07-01

1999-07-13

1999-07-15

1999-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1999-06-01

1999-06-11

1999-06-15

1999-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1999-04-30

1999-05-12

1999-05-14

1999-05-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1999-04-01

1999-04-13

1999-04-15

1999-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1999-03-01

1999-03-11

1999-03-15

1999-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1999-01-29

1999-02-10

1999-02-12

1999-02-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1998-12-31

1999-01-07

1999-01-15

1999-01-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0100

1998-12-14

1998-12-21

1998-12-23

1999-01-08

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1998-12-01

1998-12-11

1998-12-15

1998-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1998-10-30

1998-11-10

1998-11-13

1998-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1998-09-30

1998-10-13

1998-10-15

1998-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1998-08-31

1998-09-11

1998-09-15

1998-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1998-07-31

1998-08-12

1998-08-14

1998-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1998-06-30

1998-07-13

1998-07-15

1998-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1998-05-29

1998-06-11

1998-06-15

1998-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1998-04-30

1998-05-13

1998-05-15

1998-05-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1998-03-31

1998-04-13

1998-04-15

1998-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1998-02-27

1998-03-11

1998-03-13

1998-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

1998-01-30

1998-02-11

1998-02-13

1998-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

1997-12-31

1998-01-13

1998-01-15

1998-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

1997-11-28

1997-12-11

1997-12-15

1997-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

1997-11-03

1997-11-12

1997-11-14

1997-11-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

1997-09-30

1997-10-10

1997-10-15

1997-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

1997-08-29

1997-09-11

1997-09-15

1997-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

1997-07-31

1997-08-13

1997-08-15

1997-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

1997-06-30

1997-07-11

1997-07-15

1997-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

1997-05-30

1997-06-11

1997-06-13

1997-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

1997-04-30

1997-05-13

1997-05-15

1997-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

1997-03-31

1997-04-11

1997-04-15

1997-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

1997-03-03

1997-03-12

1997-03-14

1997-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

1997-02-03

1997-02-12

1997-02-14

1997-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

1996-12-31

1997-01-13

1997-01-15

1997-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

1996-11-29

1996-12-11

1996-12-13

1996-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

1996-10-31

1996-11-13

1996-11-15

1996-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

1996-09-30

1996-10-10

1996-10-15

1996-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

1996-09-04

1996-09-11

1996-09-13

1996-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

1996-07-31

1996-08-13

1996-08-15

1996-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

1996-06-28

1996-07-11

1996-07-15

1996-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

1996-05-31

1996-06-12

1996-06-14

1996-06-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

1996-04-30

1996-05-13

1996-05-15

1996-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

1996-04-01

1996-04-11

1996-04-15

1996-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

1996-02-29

1996-03-13

1996-03-15

1996-03-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

1996-01-31

1996-02-13

1996-02-15

1996-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

1996-01-02

1996-01-11

1996-01-16

1996-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

1995-11-30

1995-12-11

1995-12-13

1995-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

1995-10-31

1995-11-09

1995-11-13

1995-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

1995-09-29

1995-10-06

1995-10-11

1995-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

1995-09-01

1995-09-11

1995-09-13

1995-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

1995-07-31

1995-08-09

1995-08-11

1995-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

1995-06-30

1995-07-10

1995-07-12

1995-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

1995-06-01

1995-06-13

1995-06-15

1995-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

1995-04-28

1995-05-09

1995-05-15

1995-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

1995-03-31

1995-04-07

1995-04-13

1995-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

1993-11-30

1993-12-09

1993-12-15

1993-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

KSM

Investor Resources

Learn more about DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

KSM

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X