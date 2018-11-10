Best Dividend Stocks
DWS Multi Market Income Trust Com Shs of Ben Int

Stock

KMM

Price as of:

$9.02 +0.01 +0.11%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

i
DWS Multi Market Income Trust Com Shs of Ben Int(KMM) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols.
DWS Multi Market Income Trust Com Shs of Ben Int (KMM)

KMM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

0.00%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

KMM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$9.02

Quote Time

Today's Volume

57,000

Open Price

$9.0

Day's Range

$8.99 - $9.02

Previous Close

$9.01

52 week low / high

$8.61 - $9.02

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

KMM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

KMM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

KMM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast KMM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

KMM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

KMM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for KMM

Metric

KMM Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

KMM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-7.92%

16.42%

0years

KMM

KMM

KMM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

KMM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1993

KMM

Dividend History

KMM

Investor Resources

KMM

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

X