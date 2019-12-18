This table allows you to know how fast JRO’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-12 $0.0605 2019-11-14 $0.0605 2019-10-11 $0.0605 2019-09-12 $0.0605 2019-08-14 $0.0625 2019-07-12 $0.0625 2019-06-13 $0.0625 2019-05-14 $0.0625 2019-04-12 $0.0625 2019-03-14 $0.0625 2019-02-14 $0.0625 2019-01-14 $0.0605 2018-12-13 $0.0605 2018-11-14 $0.0605 2018-10-12 $0.0605 2018-09-13 $0.0605 2018-08-14 $0.058 2018-07-12 $0.058 2018-06-14 $0.058 2018-05-14 $0.062 2018-04-12 $0.062 2018-03-14 $0.062 2018-02-14 $0.0705 2018-01-11 $0.0705 2017-12-14 $0.0705 2017-11-14 $0.0705 2017-10-12 $0.0705 2017-09-14 $0.0705 2017-08-11 $0.0705 2017-07-12 $0.0705 2017-06-13 $0.0705 2017-05-11 $0.0705 2017-04-11 $0.0705 2017-03-13 $0.0705 2017-02-13 $0.0705 2017-01-11 $0.0705 2016-12-13 $0.0705 2016-11-10 $0.067 2016-10-12 $0.067 2016-09-13 $0.067 2016-08-11 $0.0645 2016-07-13 $0.0645 2016-06-13 $0.0645 2016-05-11 $0.063 2016-04-13 $0.063 2016-03-11 $0.063 2016-02-10 $0.063 2016-01-13 $0.063 2015-12-23 $0.003 2015-12-11 $0.063 2015-11-10 $0.063 2015-10-13 $0.063 2015-09-11 $0.063 2015-08-12 $0.063 2015-07-13 $0.063 2015-06-11 $0.063 2015-05-13 $0.063 2015-04-13 $0.063 2015-03-11 $0.063 2015-02-11 $0.063 2015-01-13 $0.063 2014-12-11 $0.063 2014-11-12 $0.063 2014-10-10 $0.063 2014-09-11 $0.063 2014-08-13 $0.063 2014-07-11 $0.063 2014-06-11 $0.063 2014-05-13 $0.0645 2014-04-11 $0.0645 2014-03-12 $0.0645 2014-02-12 $0.0645 2014-01-13 $0.0645 2013-12-11 $0.0645 2013-11-13 $0.069 2013-10-10 $0.069 2013-09-11 $0.069 2013-08-13 $0.073 2013-07-11 $0.073 2013-06-12 $0.073 2013-05-13 $0.08 2013-04-11 $0.08 2013-03-13 $0.08 2013-02-13 $0.08 2013-01-11 $0.08 2012-12-26 $0.093 2012-12-12 $0.08 2012-11-13 $0.08 2012-10-11 $0.08 2012-09-12 $0.08 2012-08-13 $0.0775 2012-07-11 $0.0775 2012-06-13 $0.0775 2012-05-11 $0.0725 2012-04-11 $0.0725 2012-03-13 $0.0725 2012-02-13 $0.0725 2012-01-11 $0.0725 2011-12-13 $0.0725 2011-12-13 $0.1458 2011-11-10 $0.068 2011-10-12 $0.068 2011-09-13 $0.068 2011-08-11 $0.0665 2011-07-13 $0.0665 2011-06-13 $0.0665 2011-05-11 $0.0665 2011-04-13 $0.0665 2011-03-11 $0.0665 2011-02-11 $0.0665 2011-01-12 $0.0665 2010-12-13 $0.0665 2010-11-10 $0.065 2010-10-13 $0.065 2010-09-13 $0.065 2010-08-11 $0.062 2010-07-13 $0.062 2010-06-11 $0.062 2010-05-12 $0.062 2010-04-13 $0.062 2010-03-11 $0.062 2010-02-10 $0.062 2010-01-13 $0.062 2009-12-11 $0.062 2009-11-10 $0.055 2009-10-13 $0.055 2009-09-11 $0.055 2009-08-12 $0.05 2009-07-13 $0.05 2009-06-11 $0.05 2009-05-13 $0.05 2009-04-13 $0.05 2009-03-11 $0.05 2009-02-11 $0.065 2009-01-13 $0.065 2008-12-11 $0.065 2008-11-12 $0.065 2008-10-10 $0.065 2008-09-11 $0.069 2008-08-13 $0.0795 2008-07-11 $0.0795 2008-06-11 $0.0795 2008-05-13 $0.0855 2008-04-11 $0.0855 2008-03-12 $0.0855 2008-02-13 $0.102 2008-01-11 $0.102 2007-12-12 $0.102 2007-11-13 $0.1045 2007-10-11 $0.1045 2007-09-12 $0.1045 2007-08-13 $0.1045 2007-07-11 $0.1045 2007-06-13 $0.1045 2007-05-11 $0.1045 2007-04-11 $0.1045 2007-03-13 $0.1045 2007-02-13 $0.1015 2007-01-10 $0.1015 2006-12-13 $0.1015 2006-11-13 $0.0985 2006-10-11 $0.0985 2006-09-13 $0.0985 2006-08-11 $0.095 2006-07-12 $0.095 2006-06-13 $0.095 2006-05-11 $0.09 2006-04-11 $0.09 2006-03-13 $0.09 2006-02-13 $0.085 2006-01-11 $0.085 2005-12-13 $0.085 2005-11-10 $0.08 2005-10-12 $0.08 2005-09-13 $0.08 2005-08-11 $0.076 2005-07-13 $0.076 2005-06-13 $0.076 2005-05-11 $0.076 2005-04-13 $0.076 2005-03-11 $0.076 2005-02-11 $0.076 2005-01-12 $0.076 2004-12-13 $0.076 2004-11-10 $0.076 2004-10-13 $0.076 2004-09-15 $0.076