Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Stock

JRO

Price as of:

$9.75 +0.06 +0.62%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Debt /

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO)

JRO

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

7.49%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.73

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

JRO

Daily Snapshot

Price

$9.75

Quote Time

Today's Volume

180,664

Open Price

$9.69

Day's Range

$9.69 - $9.75

Previous Close

$9.69

52 week low / high

$8.69 - $10.32

Percent off 52 week high

-5.52%

JRO

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

JRO has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

JRO

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast JRO’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.0605

2019-11-14

$0.0605

2019-10-11

$0.0605

2019-09-12

$0.0605

2019-08-14

$0.0625

2019-07-12

$0.0625

2019-06-13

$0.0625

2019-05-14

$0.0625

2019-04-12

$0.0625

2019-03-14

$0.0625

2019-02-14

$0.0625

2019-01-14

$0.0605

2018-12-13

$0.0605

2018-11-14

$0.0605

2018-10-12

$0.0605

2018-09-13

$0.0605

2018-08-14

$0.058

2018-07-12

$0.058

2018-06-14

$0.058

2018-05-14

$0.062

2018-04-12

$0.062

2018-03-14

$0.062

2018-02-14

$0.0705

2018-01-11

$0.0705

2017-12-14

$0.0705

2017-11-14

$0.0705

2017-10-12

$0.0705

2017-09-14

$0.0705

2017-08-11

$0.0705

2017-07-12

$0.0705

2017-06-13

$0.0705

2017-05-11

$0.0705

2017-04-11

$0.0705

2017-03-13

$0.0705

2017-02-13

$0.0705

2017-01-11

$0.0705

2016-12-13

$0.0705

2016-11-10

$0.067

2016-10-12

$0.067

2016-09-13

$0.067

2016-08-11

$0.0645

2016-07-13

$0.0645

2016-06-13

$0.0645

2016-05-11

$0.063

2016-04-13

$0.063

2016-03-11

$0.063

2016-02-10

$0.063

2016-01-13

$0.063

2015-12-23

$0.003

2015-12-11

$0.063

2015-11-10

$0.063

2015-10-13

$0.063

2015-09-11

$0.063

2015-08-12

$0.063

2015-07-13

$0.063

2015-06-11

$0.063

2015-05-13

$0.063

2015-04-13

$0.063

2015-03-11

$0.063

2015-02-11

$0.063

2015-01-13

$0.063

2014-12-11

$0.063

2014-11-12

$0.063

2014-10-10

$0.063

2014-09-11

$0.063

2014-08-13

$0.063

2014-07-11

$0.063

2014-06-11

$0.063

2014-05-13

$0.0645

2014-04-11

$0.0645

2014-03-12

$0.0645

2014-02-12

$0.0645

2014-01-13

$0.0645

2013-12-11

$0.0645

2013-11-13

$0.069

2013-10-10

$0.069

2013-09-11

$0.069

2013-08-13

$0.073

2013-07-11

$0.073

2013-06-12

$0.073

2013-05-13

$0.08

2013-04-11

$0.08

2013-03-13

$0.08

2013-02-13

$0.08

2013-01-11

$0.08

2012-12-26

$0.093

2012-12-12

$0.08

2012-11-13

$0.08

2012-10-11

$0.08

2012-09-12

$0.08

2012-08-13

$0.0775

2012-07-11

$0.0775

2012-06-13

$0.0775

2012-05-11

$0.0725

2012-04-11

$0.0725

2012-03-13

$0.0725

2012-02-13

$0.0725

2012-01-11

$0.0725

2011-12-13

$0.0725

2011-12-13

$0.1458

2011-11-10

$0.068

2011-10-12

$0.068

2011-09-13

$0.068

2011-08-11

$0.0665

2011-07-13

$0.0665

2011-06-13

$0.0665

2011-05-11

$0.0665

2011-04-13

$0.0665

2011-03-11

$0.0665

2011-02-11

$0.0665

2011-01-12

$0.0665

2010-12-13

$0.0665

2010-11-10

$0.065

2010-10-13

$0.065

2010-09-13

$0.065

2010-08-11

$0.062

2010-07-13

$0.062

2010-06-11

$0.062

2010-05-12

$0.062

2010-04-13

$0.062

2010-03-11

$0.062

2010-02-10

$0.062

2010-01-13

$0.062

2009-12-11

$0.062

2009-11-10

$0.055

2009-10-13

$0.055

2009-09-11

$0.055

2009-08-12

$0.05

2009-07-13

$0.05

2009-06-11

$0.05

2009-05-13

$0.05

2009-04-13

$0.05

2009-03-11

$0.05

2009-02-11

$0.065

2009-01-13

$0.065

2008-12-11

$0.065

2008-11-12

$0.065

2008-10-10

$0.065

2008-09-11

$0.069

2008-08-13

$0.0795

2008-07-11

$0.0795

2008-06-11

$0.0795

2008-05-13

$0.0855

2008-04-11

$0.0855

2008-03-12

$0.0855

2008-02-13

$0.102

2008-01-11

$0.102

2007-12-12

$0.102

2007-11-13

$0.1045

2007-10-11

$0.1045

2007-09-12

$0.1045

2007-08-13

$0.1045

2007-07-11

$0.1045

2007-06-13

$0.1045

2007-05-11

$0.1045

2007-04-11

$0.1045

2007-03-13

$0.1045

2007-02-13

$0.1015

2007-01-10

$0.1015

2006-12-13

$0.1015

2006-11-13

$0.0985

2006-10-11

$0.0985

2006-09-13

$0.0985

2006-08-11

$0.095

2006-07-12

$0.095

2006-06-13

$0.095

2006-05-11

$0.09

2006-04-11

$0.09

2006-03-13

$0.09

2006-02-13

$0.085

2006-01-11

$0.085

2005-12-13

$0.085

2005-11-10

$0.08

2005-10-12

$0.08

2005-09-13

$0.08

2005-08-11

$0.076

2005-07-13

$0.076

2005-06-13

$0.076

2005-05-11

$0.076

2005-04-13

$0.076

2005-03-11

$0.076

2005-02-11

$0.076

2005-01-12

$0.076

2004-12-13

$0.076

2004-11-10

$0.076

2004-10-13

$0.076

2004-09-15

$0.076

JRO's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

JRO

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for JRO

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

JRO Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

JRO

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-2.36%

-2.29%

0years

JRO

News
JRO

Research
JRO

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

JRO

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

JRO

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0605

2019-12-02

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0605

2019-11-01

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0605

2019-10-01

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0605

2019-09-03

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2019-08-01

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2019-07-01

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2019-04-01

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2019-02-01

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0605

2019-01-02

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0605

2018-12-03

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0605

2018-11-01

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0605

2018-10-01

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0605

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2018-07-02

2018-07-12

2018-07-13

2018-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2018-06-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2018-04-02

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2018-01-02

2018-01-11

2018-01-12

2018-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2017-12-01

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2017-10-02

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2017-09-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2017-08-01

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2017-05-01

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2017-01-03

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2016-12-01

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2016-11-01

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2016-10-03

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2016-09-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

2016-08-01

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

2016-07-01

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

2016-06-01

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2016-05-02

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2016-04-01

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2016-02-01

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2016-01-04

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0030

2015-12-15

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-31

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0630

2015-12-01

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2015-11-02

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-11-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2015-09-01

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2015-08-04

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2015-07-01

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-08-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2015-06-01

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2015-05-01

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2015-04-01

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2015-01-02

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2014-12-01

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2014-11-03

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2014-10-01

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-11-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2014-08-01

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2014-07-01

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2014-06-02

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-06-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

2014-04-01

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

2014-02-03

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-03-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

2014-01-02

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-02-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2013-11-01

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2013-10-01

2013-10-10

2013-10-15

2013-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2013-09-03

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2013-08-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2013-07-01

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2013-06-03

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2013-05-01

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2013-04-01

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2013-03-01

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2013-02-01

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2013-01-02

2013-01-11

2013-01-15

2013-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2012-12-17

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2012-12-31

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0800

2012-12-03

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2012-10-01

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2012-07-02

2012-07-11

2012-07-13

2012-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2012-05-01

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2012-04-02

2012-04-11

2012-04-15

2012-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2012-02-01

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2012-01-03

2012-01-11

2012-01-15

2012-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1458

2011-12-01

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0725

2011-12-01

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2011-11-01

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2011-10-03

2011-10-12

2011-10-15

2011-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2011-08-01

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2011-07-01

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2011-05-02

2011-05-11

2011-05-15

2011-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2011-04-01

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2011-03-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2011-02-01

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2011-01-03

2011-01-12

2011-01-15

2011-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2010-12-01

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2010-11-01

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2010-10-01

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2010-08-02

2010-08-11

2010-08-15

2010-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2010-07-01

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-08-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2010-06-01

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2010-05-03

2010-05-12

2010-05-15

2010-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2010-04-01

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-05-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2010-03-02

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2010-02-01

2010-02-10

2010-02-15

2010-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2010-01-04

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2009-12-01

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2009-11-02

2009-11-10

2009-11-15

2009-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2009-10-01

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-11-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2009-09-01

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2009-08-02

2009-08-12

2009-08-15

2009-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-08-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2009-06-01

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2009-05-01

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2009-04-01

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2009-03-03

2009-03-11

2009-03-15

2009-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2009-02-03

2009-02-11

2009-02-15

2009-03-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2009-01-02

2009-01-13

2009-01-15

2009-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2008-12-01

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2008-11-03

2008-11-12

2008-11-15

2008-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2008-10-01

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-11-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2008-09-02

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0795

2008-08-01

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0795

2008-07-01

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0795

2008-06-02

2008-06-11

2008-06-15

2008-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0855

2008-05-01

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-06-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0855

2008-04-01

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0855

2008-03-03

2008-03-12

2008-03-15

2008-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1020

2008-02-01

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-03-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1020

2008-01-02

2008-01-11

2008-01-15

2008-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1020

2007-12-03

2007-12-12

2007-12-15

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1045

2007-11-01

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1045

2007-10-01

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1045

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-15

2007-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1045

2007-08-01

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1045

2007-07-02

2007-07-11

2007-07-15

2007-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1045

2007-06-01

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1045

2007-05-01

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1045

2007-04-02

2007-04-11

2007-04-15

2007-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1045

2007-03-01

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1015

2007-02-01

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1015

2007-01-03

2007-01-10

2007-01-15

2007-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1015

2006-12-01

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0985

2006-11-01

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0985

2006-10-02

2006-10-11

2006-10-15

2006-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0985

2006-09-01

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2006-08-01

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2006-07-03

2006-07-12

2006-07-15

2006-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2006-06-01

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2006-05-01

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2006-04-03

2006-04-11

2006-04-15

2006-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2006-03-01

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2006-02-01

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2006-01-03

2006-01-11

2006-01-15

2006-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2005-12-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2005-11-01

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2005-10-03

2005-10-12

2005-10-15

2005-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2005-09-01

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2005-08-01

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2005-07-01

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2005-06-01

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2005-05-02

2005-05-11

2005-05-15

2005-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2005-04-01

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2005-03-01

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2005-02-01

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2005-01-03

2005-01-12

2005-01-15

2005-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2004-12-01

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2004-11-01

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2004-10-01

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2004-09-09

2004-09-15

2004-09-17

2004-10-01

Initial

Regular

Monthly

JRO

Investor Resources

Learn more about Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

JRO

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

