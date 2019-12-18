Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Nuveen Quality Preferred Income Fund 2

Stock

JPS

Price as of:

$10.01 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Debt /

Nuveen Quality Preferred Income Fund 2 (JPS)

JPS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

6.71%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.67

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get JPS DARS™ Rating

JPS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$10.01

Quote Time

Today's Volume

117,505

Open Price

$10.03

Day's Range

$9.99 - $10.05

Previous Close

$10.01

52 week low / high

$7.32 - $10.3

Percent off 52 week high

-2.82%

JPS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

JPS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade JPS's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
JPS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast JPS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.056

2019-11-14

$0.056

2019-10-11

$0.056

2019-09-12

$0.056

2019-08-14

$0.056

2019-07-12

$0.056

2019-06-13

$0.056

2019-05-14

$0.056

2019-04-12

$0.056

2019-03-14

$0.056

2019-02-14

$0.056

2019-01-14

$0.056

2018-12-13

$0.056

2018-11-14

$0.056

2018-10-12

$0.056

2018-09-13

$0.056

2018-08-14

$0.056

2018-07-12

$0.056

2018-06-14

$0.056

2018-05-14

$0.062

2018-04-12

$0.062

2018-03-14

$0.062

2018-02-14

$0.062

2018-01-11

$0.062

2017-12-14

$0.062

2017-11-14

$0.062

2017-10-12

$0.062

2017-09-14

$0.062

2017-08-11

$0.062

2017-07-12

$0.062

2017-06-13

$0.062

2017-05-11

$0.062

2017-04-11

$0.062

2017-03-13

$0.062

2017-02-13

$0.062

2017-01-11

$0.062

2016-12-13

$0.062

2016-11-10

$0.062

2016-10-12

$0.062

2016-09-13

$0.062

2016-08-11

$0.062

2016-07-13

$0.062

2016-06-13

$0.059

2016-04-13

$0.058

2016-03-11

$0.058

2016-02-10

$0.058

2016-01-13

$0.058

2015-12-11

$0.058

2015-11-10

$0.058

2015-10-13

$0.058

2015-09-11

$0.058

2015-08-12

$0.058

2015-07-13

$0.058

2015-06-11

$0.058

2015-05-13

$0.058

2015-04-13

$0.058

2015-03-11

$0.058

2015-02-11

$0.058

2015-01-13

$0.058

2014-12-23

$0.0488

2014-12-11

$0.056

2014-11-12

$0.055

2014-10-10

$0.055

2014-09-11

$0.055

2014-08-13

$0.055

2014-07-11

$0.055

2014-06-11

$0.055

2014-05-13

$0.055

2014-04-11

$0.055

2014-03-12

$0.055

2014-02-12

$0.055

2014-01-13

$0.055

2013-12-11

$0.055

2013-11-13

$0.055

2013-10-10

$0.055

2013-09-11

$0.055

2013-08-13

$0.055

2013-07-11

$0.055

2013-06-12

$0.055

2013-05-13

$0.055

2013-04-11

$0.055

2013-03-13

$0.055

2013-02-13

$0.055

2013-01-11

$0.055

2012-12-12

$0.055

2012-11-13

$0.055

2012-10-11

$0.055

2012-09-12

$0.055

2012-08-13

$0.055

2012-07-11

$0.055

2012-06-13

$0.055

2012-05-11

$0.055

2012-04-11

$0.055

2012-03-13

$0.055

2012-02-13

$0.055

2012-01-11

$0.055

2011-12-13

$0.055

2011-11-10

$0.055

2011-10-12

$0.055

2011-09-13

$0.055

2011-08-11

$0.055

2011-07-13

$0.055

2011-06-13

$0.055

2011-05-11

$0.055

2011-04-13

$0.055

2011-03-11

$0.055

2011-02-11

$0.055

2011-01-12

$0.055

2010-12-13

$0.055

2010-11-10

$0.055

2010-10-13

$0.055

2010-09-13

$0.055

2010-08-11

$0.054

2010-07-13

$0.054

2010-06-11

$0.054

2010-05-12

$0.054

2010-04-13

$0.054

2010-03-11

$0.054

2010-02-10

$0.054

2010-01-13

$0.054

2009-12-11

$0.054

2009-11-10

$0.054

2009-10-13

$0.054

2009-09-11

$0.054

2009-08-12

$0.062

2009-07-13

$0.062

2009-06-11

$0.062

2009-05-13

$0.062

2009-04-13

$0.062

2009-03-11

$0.064

2009-02-11

$0.071

2009-01-13

$0.071

2008-12-11

$0.071

2008-11-12

$0.078

2008-10-10

$0.078

2008-09-11

$0.082

2008-08-13

$0.082

2008-07-11

$0.082

2008-06-11

$0.082

2008-05-13

$0.082

2008-04-11

$0.082

2008-03-12

$0.082

2008-02-13

$0.086

2008-01-11

$0.086

2007-12-12

$0.086

2007-11-13

$0.086

2007-10-11

$0.086

2007-09-12

$0.086

2007-08-13

$0.091

2007-07-11

$0.091

2007-06-13

$0.091

2007-05-11

$0.091

2007-04-11

$0.091

2007-04-11

$0.0437

2007-03-13

$0.091

2007-02-13

$0.093

2007-01-10

$0.093

2006-12-13

$0.093

2006-11-13

$0.093

2006-10-11

$0.093

2006-09-13

$0.093

2006-08-11

$0.093

2006-07-12

$0.093

2006-06-13

$0.093

2006-05-11

$0.093

2006-04-11

$0.093

2006-03-13

$0.093

2006-02-13

$0.093

2006-01-11

$0.093

2005-12-22

$0.1615

2005-12-22

$0.0232

2005-12-13

$0.093

2005-11-10

$0.093

2005-10-12

$0.093

2005-09-13

$0.093

2005-08-11

$0.096

2005-07-13

$0.096

2005-06-13

$0.096

2005-05-11

$0.099

2005-04-13

$0.099

2005-03-11

$0.099

2005-02-11

$0.102

2005-01-12

$0.102

2004-12-27

$0.03

2004-12-27

$0.1587

2004-12-13

$0.102

2004-11-10

$0.105

2004-10-13

$0.105

2004-09-13

$0.105

2004-08-11

$0.105

2004-07-13

$0.105

2004-06-14

$0.105

2004-05-12

$0.105

2004-04-13

$0.105

2004-03-11

$0.105

2004-02-11

$0.105

2004-01-13

$0.105

2003-12-23

$0.0992

2003-12-11

$0.105

2003-11-12

$0.105

2003-10-10

$0.105

2003-09-11

$0.105

2003-08-13

$0.105

2003-07-11

$0.105

2003-06-11

$0.105

2003-05-13

$0.105

2003-04-11

$0.105

2003-03-12

$0.105

2003-02-12

$0.105

2003-01-13

$0.105

2002-12-11

$0.105

2002-11-13

$0.105

JPS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
JPS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for JPS

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

JPS Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

JPS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.45%

-4.27%

0years

JPS

News
JPS

Research
JPS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

JPS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

JPS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0560

2019-12-02

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2019-11-01

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2019-10-01

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2019-09-03

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2019-08-01

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2019-07-01

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2019-04-01

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2019-02-01

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2019-01-02

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2018-12-03

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2018-11-01

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2018-10-01

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2018-07-02

2018-07-12

2018-07-13

2018-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2018-06-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2018-04-02

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2018-01-02

2018-01-11

2018-01-12

2018-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2017-12-01

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2017-10-02

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2017-09-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2017-08-01

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2017-05-01

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2017-01-03

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2016-12-01

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2016-11-01

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2016-10-03

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2016-09-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2016-08-01

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2016-07-01

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2016-05-10

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2016-04-01

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2016-02-01

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2016-01-04

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2015-12-01

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2015-11-02

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-11-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2015-09-01

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2015-08-04

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2015-07-01

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-08-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2015-06-01

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2015-05-01

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2015-04-01

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2015-01-02

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0488

2014-12-16

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2014-12-01

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2014-11-03

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2014-10-01

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-11-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2014-08-01

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2014-07-01

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2014-06-02

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-06-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2014-04-01

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2014-02-03

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-03-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2014-01-02

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-02-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2013-11-01

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2013-10-01

2013-10-10

2013-10-15

2013-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2013-09-03

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2013-08-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2013-07-01

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2013-06-03

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2013-05-01

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2013-04-01

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2013-03-01

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2013-02-01

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2013-01-02

2013-01-11

2013-01-15

2013-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2012-12-03

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2012-10-01

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2012-07-02

2012-07-11

2012-07-13

2012-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2012-05-01

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2012-04-02

2012-04-11

2012-04-15

2012-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2012-02-01

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2012-01-03

2012-01-11

2012-01-15

2012-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2011-12-01

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2011-11-01

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2011-10-03

2011-10-12

2011-10-15

2011-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2011-08-01

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2011-07-01

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2011-05-02

2011-05-11

2011-05-15

2011-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2011-04-01

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2011-03-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2011-02-01

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2011-01-03

2011-01-12

2011-01-15

2011-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2010-12-01

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2010-11-01

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2010-10-01

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2010-08-02

2010-08-11

2010-08-15

2010-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2010-07-01

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-08-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2010-06-01

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2010-05-03

2010-05-12

2010-05-15

2010-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2010-04-01

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-05-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2010-03-02

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2010-02-01

2010-02-10

2010-02-15

2010-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2010-01-04

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2009-12-01

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2009-11-02

2009-11-10

2009-11-15

2009-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2009-10-01

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-11-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2009-09-01

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2009-08-02

2009-08-12

2009-08-15

2009-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-08-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2009-06-01

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2009-05-01

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2009-04-01

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2009-03-03

2009-03-11

2009-03-15

2009-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2009-02-03

2009-02-11

2009-02-15

2009-03-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2009-01-02

2009-01-13

2009-01-15

2009-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2008-12-01

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2008-11-03

2008-11-12

2008-11-15

2008-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2008-10-01

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-11-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2008-09-02

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2008-08-01

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2008-07-01

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2008-06-02

2008-06-11

2008-06-15

2008-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2008-05-01

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-06-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2008-04-01

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2008-03-03

2008-03-12

2008-03-15

2008-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2008-02-01

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-03-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2008-01-02

2008-01-11

2008-01-15

2008-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2007-12-03

2007-12-12

2007-12-15

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2007-11-01

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2007-10-01

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-15

2007-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2007-08-01

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2007-07-02

2007-07-11

2007-07-15

2007-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2007-06-01

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2007-05-01

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0437

2007-04-02

2007-04-11

2007-04-15

2007-05-01

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2007-04-02

2007-04-11

2007-04-15

2007-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2007-03-01

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2007-02-01

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2007-01-03

2007-01-10

2007-01-15

2007-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2006-12-01

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2006-11-01

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2006-10-02

2006-10-11

2006-10-15

2006-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2006-09-01

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2006-09-01

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2006-07-03

2006-07-12

2006-07-15

2006-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2006-06-01

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2006-05-01

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2006-04-03

2006-04-11

2006-04-15

2006-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2006-03-01

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2006-02-01

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2006-01-03

2006-01-11

2006-01-15

2006-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0232

2005-12-19

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2005-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1615

2005-12-19

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2005-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2005-12-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2005-11-01

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2005-10-03

2005-10-12

2005-10-15

2005-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2005-09-01

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0960

2005-08-01

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0960

2005-07-01

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0960

2005-06-01

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0990

2005-05-02

2005-05-11

2005-05-15

2005-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0990

2005-04-01

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0990

2005-03-01

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1020

2005-02-01

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1020

2005-01-03

2005-01-12

2005-01-15

2005-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1587

2004-12-17

2004-12-27

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2004-12-17

2004-12-27

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1020

2004-12-01

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2004-11-01

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2004-10-01

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2004-09-01

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2004-08-02

2004-08-11

2004-08-15

2004-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2004-07-01

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-08-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2004-06-01

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2004-05-03

2004-05-12

2004-05-15

2004-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2004-04-01

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-05-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2004-03-01

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2004-02-02

2004-02-11

2004-02-15

2004-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2004-01-02

2004-01-13

2004-01-15

2004-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0992

2003-12-18

2003-12-23

2003-12-28

2003-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2003-12-01

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2003-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2003-11-03

2003-11-12

2003-11-15

2003-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2003-10-01

2003-10-10

2003-10-15

2003-11-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2003-09-02

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2003-08-01

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-09-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2003-07-01

2003-07-11

2003-07-15

2003-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2003-06-02

2003-06-11

2003-06-15

2003-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2003-05-02

2003-05-13

2003-05-15

2003-06-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2003-04-01

2003-04-11

2003-04-15

2003-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2003-03-03

2003-03-12

2003-03-15

2003-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2003-02-03

2003-02-12

2003-02-15

2003-03-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2003-01-03

2003-01-13

2003-01-15

2003-02-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2002-12-02

2002-12-11

2002-12-15

2002-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2002-11-04

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-12-02

Initial

Regular

Monthly

JPS

Investor Resources

Learn more about Nuveen Quality Preferred Income Fund 2 on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

JPS

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X