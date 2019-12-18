This table allows you to know how fast HYB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2020-02-13 $0.055 2019-12-16 $0.055 2019-11-14 $0.055 2019-10-16 $0.055 2019-09-13 $0.055 2019-08-15 $0.055 2019-07-16 $0.055 2019-06-13 $0.055 2019-05-16 $0.055 2019-04-15 $0.055 2019-03-14 $0.055 2019-02-13 $0.055 2018-12-14 $0.055 2018-11-15 $0.055 2018-10-16 $0.055 2018-09-13 $0.055 2018-08-16 $0.055 2018-07-16 $0.055 2018-06-14 $0.055 2018-05-16 $0.055 2018-04-13 $0.055 2018-03-15 $0.055 2018-02-13 $0.055 2017-12-14 $0.06 2017-11-15 $0.06 2017-10-16 $0.06 2017-09-14 $0.06 2017-08-15 $0.06 2017-07-13 $0.06 2017-06-14 $0.06 2017-05-15 $0.06 2017-04-11 $0.06 2017-03-15 $0.06 2017-02-10 $0.06 2016-12-14 $0.06 2016-11-14 $0.06 2016-10-13 $0.06 2016-09-14 $0.06 2016-08-15 $0.06 2016-07-13 $0.06 2016-06-14 $0.06 2016-05-13 $0.06 2016-04-13 $0.06 2016-03-15 $0.06 2016-02-10 $0.06 2015-12-15 $0.065 2015-11-12 $0.065 2015-10-14 $0.065 2015-09-14 $0.065 2015-08-13 $0.065 2015-07-15 $0.065 2015-06-12 $0.065 2015-05-13 $0.065 2015-04-14 $0.065 2015-03-13 $0.065 2015-02-11 $0.065 2014-12-15 $0.065 2014-11-12 $0.065 2014-10-15 $0.065 2014-09-12 $0.065 2014-08-13 $0.065 2014-07-15 $0.065 2014-06-12 $0.065 2014-05-14 $0.065 2014-04-14 $0.065 2014-03-13 $0.065 2014-02-12 $0.065 2013-12-13 $0.065 2013-11-13 $0.065 2013-10-15 $0.065 2013-09-12 $0.065 2013-08-14 $0.065 2013-07-15 $0.065 2013-06-12 $0.065 2013-05-15 $0.065 2013-04-12 $0.065 2013-03-13 $0.065 2013-02-12 $0.065 2012-12-13 $0.065 2012-11-14 $0.065 2012-10-15 $0.065 2012-09-12 $0.065 2012-08-15 $0.065 2012-07-13 $0.065 2012-06-13 $0.065 2012-05-15 $0.065 2012-04-12 $0.065 2012-03-14 $0.065 2012-02-13 $0.065 2011-12-14 $0.065 2011-11-14 $0.065 2011-10-13 $0.065 2011-09-14 $0.065 2011-08-15 $0.065 2011-07-13 $0.065 2011-06-14 $0.065 2011-05-13 $0.065 2011-04-13 $0.065 2011-03-15 $0.065 2011-02-10 $0.065 2010-12-15 $0.065 2010-11-12 $0.065 2010-10-13 $0.065 2010-09-14 $0.065 2010-08-13 $0.065 2010-07-14 $0.065 2010-06-14 $0.065 2010-05-12 $0.065 2010-04-14 $0.065 2010-03-15 $0.065 2010-02-10 $0.065 2009-12-15 $0.065 2009-11-12 $0.065 2009-10-14 $0.065 2009-09-14 $0.065 2009-08-13 $0.065 2009-07-15 $0.065 2009-06-12 $0.065 2009-05-13 $0.065 2009-04-14 $0.065 2009-03-13 $0.065 2009-02-11 $0.065 2008-12-15 $0.065 2008-11-12 $0.065 2008-10-15 $0.065 2008-09-12 $0.065 2008-08-13 $0.065 2008-07-15 $0.065 2008-06-12 $0.065 2008-05-14 $0.065 2008-04-14 $0.065 2008-03-13 $0.065 2008-02-13 $0.0875 2008-01-15 $0.025 2007-12-13 $0.0875 2007-11-14 $0.0875 2007-10-15 $0.0875 2007-09-12 $0.0875 2007-08-15 $0.0875 2007-07-13 $0.0875 2007-06-13 $0.0875 2007-05-15 $0.0875 2007-04-12 $0.0875 2007-03-14 $0.0875 2007-02-12 $0.0875 2006-12-27 $0.105 2006-12-13 $0.0875 2006-11-14 $0.0875 2006-10-13 $0.0875 2006-09-13 $0.0875 2006-08-15 $0.0875 2006-07-13 $0.0875 2006-06-14 $0.0875 2006-05-15 $0.0875 2006-04-11 $0.0875 2006-03-15 $0.0875 2006-02-10 $0.0875 2005-12-28 $0.125 2005-12-14 $0.0875 2005-11-14 $0.0875 2005-10-13 $0.0875 2005-09-14 $0.0875 2005-08-15 $0.0875 2005-07-13 $0.0875 2005-06-14 $0.0875 2005-05-13 $0.0875 2005-04-13 $0.0875 2005-03-15 $0.0875 2005-02-10 $0.0875 2004-12-29 $0.195 2004-12-15 $0.0875 2004-11-12 $0.0875 2004-10-13 $0.0875 2004-09-14 $0.0875 2004-08-13 $0.0875 2004-07-14 $0.0875 2004-06-14 $0.0875 2004-05-12 $0.0875 2004-04-14 $0.0875 2004-03-15 $0.0875 2004-02-11 $0.0875 2003-12-29 $0.0875 2003-12-15 $0.0875 2003-11-12 $0.0875 2003-10-15 $0.0875 2003-09-12 $0.0875 2003-08-13 $0.0875 2003-07-15 $0.0875 2003-06-12 $0.0875 2003-05-14 $0.0875 2003-04-14 $0.0875 2003-03-13 $0.0875 2003-02-12 $0.0875 2003-01-15 $0.05 2002-12-13 $0.125 2002-11-13 $0.125 2002-10-15 $0.125 2002-09-12 $0.125 2002-08-14 $0.125 2002-07-15 $0.125 2002-06-12 $0.125 2002-05-15 $0.125 2002-04-12 $0.125 2002-03-13 $0.125 2002-02-12 $0.125 2002-01-15 $0.025 2001-12-13 $0.15 2001-11-14 $0.15 2001-10-15 $0.15 2001-09-17 $0.15 2001-08-15 $0.15 2001-07-13 $0.15 2001-06-13 $0.15 2001-05-15 $0.15 2001-04-11 $0.15 2001-03-14 $0.15 2001-02-12 $0.15 2001-01-12 $0.05 1996-12-13 $0.2 1996-11-13 $0.2 1996-10-15 $0.2 1996-09-12 $0.2 1996-08-14 $0.2 1996-07-15 $0.2 1996-06-12 $0.2 1996-05-15 $0.2 1996-04-12 $0.2 1996-03-13 $0.2 1996-02-13 $0.2 1995-12-13 $0.2 1995-11-14 $0.2 1995-10-13 $0.2 1995-09-13 $0.2 1995-08-15 $0.225 1995-07-13 $0.225 1995-06-14 $0.225 1995-05-11 $0.225 1995-04-10 $0.225