Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

New America High Income Fund, Inc.

Stock

HYB

Price as of:

$9.02 +0.02 +0.22%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Debt /

New America High Income Fund, Inc. (HYB)

HYB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

7.33%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.66

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get HYB DARS™ Rating

HYB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$9.02

Quote Time

Today's Volume

31,337

Open Price

$9.02

Day's Range

$9.0 - $9.03

Previous Close

$9.0

52 week low / high

$7.19 - $9.14

Percent off 52 week high

-1.31%

HYB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.0550

Dividend Shot Clock®

FEB 13

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.0550

2019-12-16

2020-02-13

2020-02-14

2020-02-28

Regular

Trade HYB's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
HYB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HYB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-13

$0.055

2019-12-16

$0.055

2019-11-14

$0.055

2019-10-16

$0.055

2019-09-13

$0.055

2019-08-15

$0.055

2019-07-16

$0.055

2019-06-13

$0.055

2019-05-16

$0.055

2019-04-15

$0.055

2019-03-14

$0.055

2019-02-13

$0.055

2018-12-14

$0.055

2018-11-15

$0.055

2018-10-16

$0.055

2018-09-13

$0.055

2018-08-16

$0.055

2018-07-16

$0.055

2018-06-14

$0.055

2018-05-16

$0.055

2018-04-13

$0.055

2018-03-15

$0.055

2018-02-13

$0.055

2017-12-14

$0.06

2017-11-15

$0.06

2017-10-16

$0.06

2017-09-14

$0.06

2017-08-15

$0.06

2017-07-13

$0.06

2017-06-14

$0.06

2017-05-15

$0.06

2017-04-11

$0.06

2017-03-15

$0.06

2017-02-10

$0.06

2016-12-14

$0.06

2016-11-14

$0.06

2016-10-13

$0.06

2016-09-14

$0.06

2016-08-15

$0.06

2016-07-13

$0.06

2016-06-14

$0.06

2016-05-13

$0.06

2016-04-13

$0.06

2016-03-15

$0.06

2016-02-10

$0.06

2015-12-15

$0.065

2015-11-12

$0.065

2015-10-14

$0.065

2015-09-14

$0.065

2015-08-13

$0.065

2015-07-15

$0.065

2015-06-12

$0.065

2015-05-13

$0.065

2015-04-14

$0.065

2015-03-13

$0.065

2015-02-11

$0.065

2014-12-15

$0.065

2014-11-12

$0.065

2014-10-15

$0.065

2014-09-12

$0.065

2014-08-13

$0.065

2014-07-15

$0.065

2014-06-12

$0.065

2014-05-14

$0.065

2014-04-14

$0.065

2014-03-13

$0.065

2014-02-12

$0.065

2013-12-13

$0.065

2013-11-13

$0.065

2013-10-15

$0.065

2013-09-12

$0.065

2013-08-14

$0.065

2013-07-15

$0.065

2013-06-12

$0.065

2013-05-15

$0.065

2013-04-12

$0.065

2013-03-13

$0.065

2013-02-12

$0.065

2012-12-13

$0.065

2012-11-14

$0.065

2012-10-15

$0.065

2012-09-12

$0.065

2012-08-15

$0.065

2012-07-13

$0.065

2012-06-13

$0.065

2012-05-15

$0.065

2012-04-12

$0.065

2012-03-14

$0.065

2012-02-13

$0.065

2011-12-14

$0.065

2011-11-14

$0.065

2011-10-13

$0.065

2011-09-14

$0.065

2011-08-15

$0.065

2011-07-13

$0.065

2011-06-14

$0.065

2011-05-13

$0.065

2011-04-13

$0.065

2011-03-15

$0.065

2011-02-10

$0.065

2010-12-15

$0.065

2010-11-12

$0.065

2010-10-13

$0.065

2010-09-14

$0.065

2010-08-13

$0.065

2010-07-14

$0.065

2010-06-14

$0.065

2010-05-12

$0.065

2010-04-14

$0.065

2010-03-15

$0.065

2010-02-10

$0.065

2009-12-15

$0.065

2009-11-12

$0.065

2009-10-14

$0.065

2009-09-14

$0.065

2009-08-13

$0.065

2009-07-15

$0.065

2009-06-12

$0.065

2009-05-13

$0.065

2009-04-14

$0.065

2009-03-13

$0.065

2009-02-11

$0.065

2008-12-15

$0.065

2008-11-12

$0.065

2008-10-15

$0.065

2008-09-12

$0.065

2008-08-13

$0.065

2008-07-15

$0.065

2008-06-12

$0.065

2008-05-14

$0.065

2008-04-14

$0.065

2008-03-13

$0.065

2008-02-13

$0.0875

2008-01-15

$0.025

2007-12-13

$0.0875

2007-11-14

$0.0875

2007-10-15

$0.0875

2007-09-12

$0.0875

2007-08-15

$0.0875

2007-07-13

$0.0875

2007-06-13

$0.0875

2007-05-15

$0.0875

2007-04-12

$0.0875

2007-03-14

$0.0875

2007-02-12

$0.0875

2006-12-27

$0.105

2006-12-13

$0.0875

2006-11-14

$0.0875

2006-10-13

$0.0875

2006-09-13

$0.0875

2006-08-15

$0.0875

2006-07-13

$0.0875

2006-06-14

$0.0875

2006-05-15

$0.0875

2006-04-11

$0.0875

2006-03-15

$0.0875

2006-02-10

$0.0875

2005-12-28

$0.125

2005-12-14

$0.0875

2005-11-14

$0.0875

2005-10-13

$0.0875

2005-09-14

$0.0875

2005-08-15

$0.0875

2005-07-13

$0.0875

2005-06-14

$0.0875

2005-05-13

$0.0875

2005-04-13

$0.0875

2005-03-15

$0.0875

2005-02-10

$0.0875

2004-12-29

$0.195

2004-12-15

$0.0875

2004-11-12

$0.0875

2004-10-13

$0.0875

2004-09-14

$0.0875

2004-08-13

$0.0875

2004-07-14

$0.0875

2004-06-14

$0.0875

2004-05-12

$0.0875

2004-04-14

$0.0875

2004-03-15

$0.0875

2004-02-11

$0.0875

2003-12-29

$0.0875

2003-12-15

$0.0875

2003-11-12

$0.0875

2003-10-15

$0.0875

2003-09-12

$0.0875

2003-08-13

$0.0875

2003-07-15

$0.0875

2003-06-12

$0.0875

2003-05-14

$0.0875

2003-04-14

$0.0875

2003-03-13

$0.0875

2003-02-12

$0.0875

2003-01-15

$0.05

2002-12-13

$0.125

2002-11-13

$0.125

2002-10-15

$0.125

2002-09-12

$0.125

2002-08-14

$0.125

2002-07-15

$0.125

2002-06-12

$0.125

2002-05-15

$0.125

2002-04-12

$0.125

2002-03-13

$0.125

2002-02-12

$0.125

2002-01-15

$0.025

2001-12-13

$0.15

2001-11-14

$0.15

2001-10-15

$0.15

2001-09-17

$0.15

2001-08-15

$0.15

2001-07-13

$0.15

2001-06-13

$0.15

2001-05-15

$0.15

2001-04-11

$0.15

2001-03-14

$0.15

2001-02-12

$0.15

2001-01-12

$0.05

1996-12-13

$0.2

1996-11-13

$0.2

1996-10-15

$0.2

1996-09-12

$0.2

1996-08-14

$0.2

1996-07-15

$0.2

1996-06-12

$0.2

1996-05-15

$0.2

1996-04-12

$0.2

1996-03-13

$0.2

1996-02-13

$0.2

1995-12-13

$0.2

1995-11-14

$0.2

1995-10-13

$0.2

1995-09-13

$0.2

1995-08-15

$0.225

1995-07-13

$0.225

1995-06-14

$0.225

1995-05-11

$0.225

1995-04-10

$0.225

HYB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
HYB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HYB

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

HYB Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

HYB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

9.09%

0years

HYB

News
HYB

Research
HYB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HYB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

HYB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0550

2019-12-16

2020-02-13

2020-02-14

2020-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2019-12-02

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2019-11-01

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2019-10-01

2019-10-16

2019-10-17

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2019-09-03

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2019-08-01

2019-08-15

2019-08-16

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2019-07-01

2019-07-16

2019-07-17

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2019-04-29

2019-05-16

2019-05-17

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2019-03-27

2019-04-15

2019-04-16

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2018-12-17

2019-02-13

2019-02-14

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2018-12-03

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2018-11-01

2018-11-15

2018-11-16

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2018-10-01

2018-10-16

2018-10-17

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2018-08-01

2018-08-16

2018-08-17

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2018-07-02

2018-07-16

2018-07-17

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2018-06-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2018-05-01

2018-05-16

2018-05-17

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2018-04-02

2018-04-13

2018-04-16

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2018-03-01

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2017-12-18

2018-02-13

2018-02-14

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2017-12-01

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2017-11-01

2017-11-15

2017-11-16

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2017-10-02

2017-10-16

2017-10-17

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2017-09-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2017-08-01

2017-08-15

2017-08-17

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2017-07-03

2017-07-13

2017-07-17

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2017-06-01

2017-06-14

2017-06-16

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2017-05-01

2017-05-15

2017-05-17

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2017-03-01

2017-03-15

2017-03-17

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-12-19

2017-02-10

2017-02-14

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-12-01

2016-12-14

2016-12-16

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-11-01

2016-11-14

2016-11-16

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-10-03

2016-10-13

2016-10-17

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-09-01

2016-09-14

2016-09-16

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-08-01

2016-08-15

2016-08-17

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-07-01

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-06-03

2016-06-14

2016-06-16

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-05-02

2016-05-13

2016-05-17

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-04-01

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-03-01

2016-03-15

2016-03-17

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2015-12-18

2016-02-10

2016-02-15

2016-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2015-12-01

2015-12-15

2015-12-17

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2015-11-02

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2015-10-01

2015-10-14

2015-10-16

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2015-09-01

2015-09-14

2015-09-16

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2015-08-03

2015-08-13

2015-08-17

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2015-07-01

2015-07-15

2015-07-17

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2015-06-01

2015-06-12

2015-06-16

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2015-05-01

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2015-04-01

2015-04-14

2015-04-16

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2015-03-02

2015-03-13

2015-03-17

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-12-18

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-12-01

2014-12-15

2014-12-17

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-11-03

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-10-01

2014-10-15

2014-10-17

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-09-02

2014-09-12

2014-09-16

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-08-01

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-07-01

2014-07-15

2014-07-17

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-06-02

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-05-01

2014-05-14

2014-05-16

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-04-01

2014-04-14

2014-04-16

2014-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-03-03

2014-03-13

2014-03-17

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2013-12-19

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2013-12-02

2013-12-13

2013-12-17

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2013-11-01

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2013-10-01

2013-10-15

2013-10-17

2013-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2013-09-03

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2013-08-01

2013-08-14

2013-08-16

2013-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2013-07-01

2013-07-15

2013-07-17

2013-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2013-06-03

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2013-05-01

2013-05-15

2013-05-17

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2013-04-01

2013-04-12

2013-04-16

2013-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2013-03-01

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2012-12-18

2013-02-12

2013-02-14

2013-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2012-12-03

2012-12-13

2012-12-17

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2012-11-01

2012-11-14

2012-11-16

2012-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2012-10-01

2012-10-15

2012-10-17

2012-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2012-08-01

2012-08-15

2012-08-17

2012-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2012-07-02

2012-07-13

2012-07-17

2012-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2012-05-01

2012-05-15

2012-05-17

2012-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2012-04-03

2012-04-12

2012-04-16

2012-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2012-03-01

2012-03-14

2012-03-16

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2011-12-19

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2011-12-01

2011-12-14

2011-12-16

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2011-11-01

2011-11-14

2011-11-16

2011-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2011-10-03

2011-10-13

2011-10-17

2011-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2011-09-01

2011-09-14

2011-09-16

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2011-08-01

2011-08-15

2011-08-17

2011-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2011-07-01

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2011-06-01

2011-06-14

2011-06-16

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2011-05-02

2011-05-13

2011-05-17

2011-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2011-04-01

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2011-03-01

2011-03-15

2011-03-17

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2010-12-17

2011-02-10

2011-02-14

2011-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2010-12-01

2010-12-15

2010-12-17

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2010-11-02

2010-11-12

2010-11-16

2010-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2010-10-04

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2010-09-02

2010-09-14

2010-09-16

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2010-08-04

2010-08-13

2010-08-17

2010-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2010-07-02

2010-07-14

2010-07-16

2010-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2010-06-02

2010-06-14

2010-06-16

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2010-05-05

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2010-04-02

2010-04-14

2010-04-16

2010-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2010-03-02

2010-03-15

2010-03-17

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2009-12-21

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2009-12-02

2009-12-15

2009-12-17

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2009-11-02

2009-11-12

2009-11-16

2009-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2009-10-01

2009-10-14

2009-10-16

2009-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2009-09-01

2009-09-14

2009-09-16

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2009-08-03

2009-08-13

2009-08-17

2009-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2009-07-01

2009-07-15

2009-07-17

2009-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2009-06-01

2009-06-12

2009-06-16

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2009-05-01

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2009-04-01

2009-04-14

2009-04-16

2009-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2009-03-02

2009-03-13

2009-03-17

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2009-01-29

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-02-27

Initial

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2008-12-01

2008-12-15

2008-12-17

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2008-10-31

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2008-10-01

2008-10-15

2008-10-17

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2008-09-02

2008-09-12

2008-09-16

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2008-08-01

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2008-07-01

2008-07-15

2008-07-17

2008-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2008-06-02

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2008-05-01

2008-05-14

2008-05-16

2008-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2008-04-01

2008-04-14

2008-04-16

2008-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2008-02-29

2008-03-13

2008-03-17

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2007-12-18

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2007-12-18

2008-01-15

2008-01-17

2008-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2007-12-04

2007-12-13

2007-12-17

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2007-11-01

2007-11-14

2007-11-16

2007-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2007-10-01

2007-10-15

2007-10-17

2007-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2007-08-01

2007-08-15

2007-08-17

2007-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2007-07-02

2007-07-13

2007-07-17

2007-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2007-06-01

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2007-05-01

2007-05-15

2007-05-17

2007-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2007-04-02

2007-04-12

2007-04-16

2007-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2007-03-01

2007-03-14

2007-03-16

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2006-12-18

2007-02-12

2007-02-14

2007-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2006-12-18

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2006-12-01

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2006-11-01

2006-11-14

2006-11-16

2006-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2006-10-02

2006-10-13

2006-10-17

2006-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2006-09-06

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2006-08-01

2006-08-15

2006-08-17

2006-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2006-07-05

2006-07-13

2006-07-17

2006-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2006-06-01

2006-06-14

2006-06-16

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2006-05-01

2006-05-15

2006-05-17

2006-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2006-04-03

2006-04-11

2006-04-14

2006-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2006-03-01

2006-03-15

2006-03-17

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2005-12-20

2006-02-10

2006-02-14

2006-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2005-12-20

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2005-12-01

2005-12-14

2005-12-16

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2005-11-02

2005-11-14

2005-11-16

2005-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2005-10-05

2005-10-13

2005-10-17

2005-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2005-09-01

2005-09-14

2005-09-16

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2005-08-01

2005-08-15

2005-08-17

2005-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2005-07-05

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2005-06-02

2005-06-14

2005-06-16

2005-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2005-05-04

2005-05-13

2005-05-17

2005-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2005-04-04

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2005-03-02

2005-03-15

2005-03-17

2005-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2004-12-21

2005-02-10

2005-02-14

2005-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1950

2004-12-21

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2004-12-03

2004-12-15

2004-12-17

2004-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2004-11-05

2004-11-12

2004-11-16

2004-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2004-10-05

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2004-09-03

2004-09-14

2004-09-16

2004-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2004-08-03

2004-08-13

2004-08-17

2004-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2004-07-01

2004-07-14

2004-07-16

2004-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2004-06-03

2004-06-14

2004-06-16

2004-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2004-05-03

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2004-04-02

2004-04-14

2004-04-16

2004-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2004-03-03

2004-03-15

2004-03-17

2004-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2003-12-22

2004-02-11

2004-02-13

2004-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2003-12-22

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2003-12-01

2003-12-15

2003-12-17

2003-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2003-11-04

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2003-10-02

2003-10-15

2003-10-17

2003-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2003-09-03

2003-09-12

2003-09-16

2003-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2003-08-04

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2003-07-03

2003-07-15

2003-07-17

2003-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2003-06-03

2003-06-12

2003-06-16

2003-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2003-05-05

2003-05-14

2003-05-16

2003-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2003-04-03

2003-04-14

2003-04-16

2003-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2003-03-04

2003-03-13

2003-03-17

2003-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2002-12-20

2003-02-12

2003-02-14

2003-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2002-12-20

2003-01-15

2003-01-17

2003-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2002-12-03

2002-12-13

2002-12-17

2002-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2002-11-04

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2002-10-02

2002-10-15

2002-10-17

2002-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2002-09-04

2002-09-12

2002-09-16

2002-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2002-08-01

2002-08-14

2002-08-16

2002-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2002-07-01

2002-07-15

2002-07-17

2002-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2002-06-05

2002-06-12

2002-06-14

2002-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2002-05-06

2002-05-15

2002-05-17

2002-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2002-04-04

2002-04-12

2002-04-16

2002-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2002-03-06

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2001-12-19

2002-02-12

2002-02-14

2002-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2001-12-19

2002-01-15

2002-01-17

2002-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2001-12-04

2001-12-13

2001-12-17

2001-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2001-11-06

2001-11-14

2001-11-16

2001-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2001-10-03

2001-10-15

2001-10-17

2001-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2001-09-07

2001-09-17

2001-09-14

2001-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2001-08-07

2001-08-15

2001-08-17

2001-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2001-07-05

2001-07-13

2001-07-17

2001-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2001-06-04

2001-06-13

2001-06-15

2001-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2001-05-03

2001-05-15

2001-05-17

2001-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2001-04-04

2001-04-11

2001-04-16

2001-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2001-03-05

2001-03-14

2001-03-16

2001-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2000-12-15

2001-02-12

2001-02-14

2001-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2000-12-15

2001-01-12

2001-01-17

2001-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

1996-12-06

1996-12-13

1996-12-17

1996-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

1996-11-05

1996-11-13

1996-11-15

1996-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

1996-10-08

1996-10-15

1996-10-17

1996-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

1996-09-05

1996-09-12

1996-09-16

1996-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

1996-08-06

1996-08-14

1996-08-16

1996-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

1996-07-08

1996-07-15

1996-07-17

1996-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

1996-06-05

1996-06-12

1996-06-14

1996-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

1996-05-07

1996-05-15

1996-05-17

1996-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

1996-04-08

1996-04-12

1996-04-16

1996-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

1996-03-06

1996-03-13

1996-03-15

1996-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

1996-02-06

1996-02-13

1996-02-15

1996-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

1995-12-06

1995-12-13

1995-12-15

1995-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

1995-11-02

1995-11-14

1995-11-16

1995-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

1995-10-05

1995-10-13

1995-10-17

1995-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

1995-09-07

1995-09-13

1995-09-15

1995-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2250

1995-08-03

1995-08-15

1995-08-17

1995-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2250

1995-07-05

1995-07-13

1995-07-17

1995-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2250

1995-06-05

1995-06-14

1995-06-16

1995-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2250

1995-05-05

1995-05-11

1995-05-17

1995-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2250

1995-04-06

1995-04-10

1995-04-17

1995-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

HYB

Investor Resources

Learn more about New America High Income Fund, Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

HYB

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X