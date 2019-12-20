Best Dividend Stocks
Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc

Stock

GFY

Price as of:

$16.71 +0.19 +1.15%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc (GFY)

GFY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

5.58%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.93

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get GFY DARS™ Rating

GFY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$16.71

Quote Time

Today's Volume

8,800

Open Price

$16.52

Day's Range

$16.52 - $16.71

Previous Close

$16.52

52 week low / high

$14.86 - $16.74

Percent off 52 week high

-0.18%

GFY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.0775

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 23

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.0775

2019-11-21

2020-01-23

2020-01-24

2020-02-03

Regular

$0.0775

2019-11-21

2020-02-20

2020-02-21

2020-03-02

Regular

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

GFY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GFY's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-20

$0.0775

2020-01-23

$0.0775

2019-12-19

$0.0775

2019-11-21

$0.0775

2019-10-17

$0.0775

2019-09-19

$0.0775

2019-08-22

$0.0775

2019-07-18

$0.0775

2019-06-20

$0.0775

2019-05-23

$0.0775

2019-04-17

$0.0775

2019-03-21

$0.0775

2019-02-14

$0.0775

2019-01-17

$0.0775

2018-12-20

$0.0775

2018-11-21

$0.0775

2018-10-18

$0.0775

2018-09-20

$0.0775

2018-08-23

$0.0775

2018-07-19

$0.0775

2018-06-21

$0.0775

2018-05-24

$0.0775

2018-04-19

$0.0775

2018-03-22

$0.0775

2018-02-15

$0.0775

2018-01-18

$0.0775

2017-12-21

$0.0775

2017-11-22

$0.0775

2017-10-19

$0.0775

2017-09-21

$0.0775

2017-08-23

$0.0775

2017-07-19

$0.0775

2017-06-21

$0.0775

2017-05-17

$0.0775

2017-04-19

$0.0775

2017-03-22

$0.0775

2017-02-15

$0.0775

2017-01-18

$0.0775

2016-12-21

$0.0775

2016-11-16

$0.0775

2016-10-19

$0.0775

2016-09-21

$0.0775

2016-08-17

$0.0775

2016-07-20

$0.0775

2016-06-15

$0.0775

2016-05-18

$0.0775

2016-04-20

$0.0775

2016-03-16

$0.0775

2016-02-17

$0.0775

2016-01-20

$0.0775

2015-12-16

$0.0775

2015-11-18

$0.0775

2015-10-21

$0.0775

2015-09-16

$0.0775

2015-08-19

$0.0725

2015-07-22

$0.0725

2015-06-17

$0.0725

2015-05-20

$0.0725

2015-04-15

$0.0725

2015-03-18

$0.0725

2015-02-18

$0.0725

2015-01-21

$0.0725

2014-12-17

$0.0725

2014-11-19

$0.0725

2014-10-22

$0.0725

2014-09-17

$0.0725

2014-08-20

$0.0725

2014-07-16

$0.0725

2014-06-18

$0.0725

2014-05-21

$0.0725

2014-04-15

$0.0725

2014-03-19

$0.0725

2014-02-19

$0.0725

2014-01-22

$0.0725

2013-12-18

$0.0725

2013-11-20

$0.0725

2013-10-16

$0.0725

2013-09-18

$0.0725

2013-08-21

$0.0725

2013-07-17

$0.0725

2013-06-19

$0.0725

2013-05-22

$0.0725

2013-04-17

$0.0725

2013-03-13

$0.0725

2013-02-13

$0.0725

2013-01-16

$0.0725

2012-12-12

$0.0725

2012-11-20

$0.0725

2012-10-17

$0.0725

2012-09-19

$0.0725

2012-08-22

$0.07

2012-07-18

$0.07

2012-06-20

$0.07

2012-05-16

$0.067

2012-04-18

$0.067

2012-03-21

$0.067

2012-02-15

$0.065

2012-01-18

$0.065

2011-12-14

$0.065

2011-11-16

$0.063

2011-10-19

$0.063

2011-09-21

$0.063

2011-08-17

$0.058

2011-07-20

$0.058

2011-06-15

$0.058

2011-05-18

$0.056

2011-04-19

$0.056

2011-03-16

$0.056

2011-02-16

$0.056

2011-01-19

$0.056

2010-12-21

$0.0158

2010-12-21

$0.0402

2010-11-17

$0.056

2010-10-20

$0.056

2010-09-15

$0.056

2010-08-18

$0.056

2010-07-21

$0.056

2010-06-16

$0.056

2010-05-19

$0.056

2010-04-21

$0.056

2010-03-17

$0.056

2010-02-17

$0.056

2010-01-20

$0.056

2009-12-16

$0.056

2009-11-18

$0.056

2009-10-21

$0.056

2009-09-16

$0.0291

2009-09-16

$0.0053

2009-09-16

$0.0216

2009-08-19

$0.056

2009-07-22

$0.056

2009-06-17

$0.056

2009-05-20

$0.056

2009-04-15

$0.056

2009-03-18

$0.066

2009-02-18

$0.066

2009-01-21

$0.066

2008-12-17

$0.066

2008-11-19

$0.066

2008-10-22

$0.066

2008-09-17

$0.071

2008-08-20

$0.095

2008-07-16

$0.095

2008-06-18

$0.095

2008-05-21

$0.095

2008-04-16

$0.095

2008-03-18

$0.095

2008-02-20

$0.095

2008-01-16

$0.095

2007-12-19

$0.095

2007-11-20

$0.095

2007-10-17

$0.095

2007-09-19

$0.095

2007-08-22

$0.0975

2007-07-18

$0.0975

2007-06-20

$0.0975

2007-05-16

$0.1

2007-04-18

$0.1

2007-03-21

$0.1

2007-02-14

$0.1025

2007-01-17

$0.1025

2006-12-20

$0.0465

2006-12-20

$0.2175

2006-12-20

$0.0983

2006-11-15

$0.0975

2006-10-18

$0.0975

2006-09-20

$0.0975

2006-08-18

$0.0925

2006-07-21

$0.0925

2006-06-23

$0.0925

2006-05-19

$0.0875

2006-04-21

$0.0875

2006-03-24

$0.0875

2006-02-16

$0.0875

2006-01-20

$0.0875

2005-12-22

$0.0875

2005-12-22

$0.0089

2005-12-22

$0.108

2005-11-10

$0.0875

2005-10-14

$0.0875

2005-09-09

$0.0875

2005-08-12

$0.0875

2005-07-08

$0.0875

2005-06-10

$0.0875

2005-05-13

$0.0875

2005-04-08

$0.0875

2005-03-04

$0.0875

2005-02-11

$0.0875

2005-01-14

$0.0875

2004-12-21

$0.0875

2004-12-21

$0.0225

GFY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

GFY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GFY

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

GFY Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

GFY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

GFY

News
GFY

Research
GFY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GFY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

GFY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0775

2019-11-21

2020-02-20

2020-02-21

2020-03-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2019-11-21

2020-01-23

2020-01-24

2020-02-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2019-11-21

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2019-08-20

2019-11-21

2019-11-22

2019-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2019-08-20

2019-10-17

2019-10-18

2019-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2019-08-20

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2019-05-21

2019-08-22

2019-08-23

2019-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2019-05-21

2019-07-18

2019-07-19

2019-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2019-05-21

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2019-02-20

2019-05-23

2019-05-24

2019-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2019-02-20

2019-04-17

2019-04-18

2019-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2019-02-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2018-11-12

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2018-11-12

2019-01-17

2019-01-18

2019-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2018-11-12

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2018-08-20

2018-11-21

2018-11-23

2018-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2018-08-20

2018-10-18

2018-10-19

2018-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2018-08-20

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2018-05-14

2018-08-23

2018-08-24

2018-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2018-05-14

2018-07-19

2018-07-20

2018-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2018-05-14

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2018-02-15

2018-05-24

2018-05-25

2018-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2018-02-15

2018-04-19

2018-04-20

2018-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2018-02-15

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2017-11-13

2018-02-15

2018-02-16

2018-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2017-11-13

2018-01-18

2018-01-19

2018-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2017-11-13

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2017-08-14

2017-11-22

2017-11-24

2017-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2017-08-14

2017-10-19

2017-10-20

2017-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2017-08-14

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2017-05-17

2017-08-23

2017-08-25

2017-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2017-05-17

2017-07-19

2017-07-21

2017-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2017-05-17

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2017-02-14

2017-05-17

2017-05-19

2017-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2017-02-14

2017-04-19

2017-04-21

2017-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2017-02-14

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2016-11-15

2017-02-15

2017-02-17

2017-02-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2016-11-15

2017-01-18

2017-01-20

2017-01-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2016-11-15

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2016-08-15

2016-11-16

2016-11-18

2016-11-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2016-08-15

2016-10-19

2016-10-21

2016-10-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2016-08-15

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2016-05-17

2016-08-17

2016-08-19

2016-08-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2016-05-17

2016-07-20

2016-07-22

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2016-05-17

2016-06-15

2016-06-17

2016-06-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2016-02-18

2016-05-18

2016-05-20

2016-05-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2016-02-18

2016-04-20

2016-04-22

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2016-02-18

2016-03-16

2016-03-18

2016-03-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2015-11-16

2016-02-17

2016-02-19

2016-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2015-11-16

2016-01-20

2016-01-22

2016-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2015-11-16

2015-12-16

2015-12-18

2015-12-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2015-08-17

2015-11-18

2015-11-20

2015-11-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2015-08-17

2015-10-21

2015-10-23

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2015-08-17

2015-09-16

2015-09-18

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2015-05-20

2015-08-19

2015-08-21

2015-08-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2015-05-20

2015-07-22

2015-07-24

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2015-05-20

2015-06-17

2015-06-19

2015-06-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2015-02-18

2015-05-20

2015-05-22

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2015-02-18

2015-04-15

2015-04-17

2015-04-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2015-02-18

2015-03-18

2015-03-20

2015-03-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2014-11-18

2015-02-18

2015-02-20

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2014-11-18

2015-01-21

2015-01-23

2015-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2014-11-18

2014-12-17

2014-12-19

2014-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2014-08-18

2014-11-19

2014-11-21

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2014-08-18

2014-10-22

2014-10-24

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2014-08-18

2014-09-17

2014-09-19

2014-09-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2014-05-20

2014-08-20

2014-08-22

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2014-05-20

2014-07-16

2014-07-18

2014-07-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2014-05-20

2014-06-18

2014-06-20

2014-06-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2014-02-13

2014-05-21

2014-05-23

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2014-02-13

2014-04-15

2014-04-17

2014-04-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2014-02-13

2014-03-19

2014-03-21

2014-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2013-11-18

2014-02-19

2014-02-21

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2013-11-18

2014-01-22

2014-01-24

2014-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2013-11-18

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2013-08-19

2013-11-20

2013-11-22

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2013-08-19

2013-10-16

2013-10-18

2013-10-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2013-08-19

2013-09-18

2013-09-20

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2013-05-21

2013-08-21

2013-08-23

2013-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2013-05-21

2013-07-17

2013-07-19

2013-07-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2013-05-21

2013-06-19

2013-06-21

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2013-02-19

2013-05-22

2013-05-24

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2013-02-19

2013-04-17

2013-04-19

2013-04-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2013-02-19

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-03-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2012-11-13

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-02-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2012-11-13

2013-01-16

2013-01-18

2013-01-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2012-11-13

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2012-08-13

2012-11-20

2012-11-23

2012-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2012-08-13

2012-10-17

2012-10-19

2012-10-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2012-08-13

2012-09-19

2012-09-21

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2012-05-14

2012-08-22

2012-08-24

2012-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2012-05-14

2012-07-18

2012-07-20

2012-07-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2012-05-14

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2012-02-13

2012-05-16

2012-05-18

2012-05-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2012-02-13

2012-04-18

2012-04-20

2012-04-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2012-02-13

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2011-11-14

2012-02-15

2012-02-17

2012-02-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2011-11-14

2012-01-18

2012-01-20

2012-01-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2011-11-14

2011-12-14

2011-12-16

2011-12-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2011-08-12

2011-11-16

2011-11-18

2011-11-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2011-08-12

2011-10-19

2011-10-21

2011-10-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2011-08-12

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2011-05-16

2011-08-17

2011-08-19

2011-08-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2011-05-16

2011-07-20

2011-07-22

2011-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2011-05-16

2011-06-15

2011-06-17

2011-06-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2011-02-14

2011-05-18

2011-05-20

2011-05-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2011-02-14

2011-04-19

2011-04-21

2011-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2011-02-14

2011-03-16

2011-03-18

2011-03-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2010-11-15

2011-02-16

2011-02-18

2011-02-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2010-11-15

2011-01-19

2011-01-21

2011-01-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0402

2010-11-15

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0158

2010-11-15

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2010-11-10

2010-11-17

2010-11-19

2010-11-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2010-10-12

2010-10-20

2010-10-22

2010-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-09-17

2010-09-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2010-08-12

2010-08-18

2010-08-20

2010-08-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2010-07-08

2010-07-21

2010-07-23

2010-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2010-06-08

2010-06-16

2010-06-18

2010-06-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2010-05-17

2010-05-19

2010-05-21

2010-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2010-04-15

2010-04-21

2010-04-23

2010-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2010-03-11

2010-03-17

2010-03-19

2010-03-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2010-02-10

2010-02-17

2010-02-19

2010-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2010-01-12

2010-01-20

2010-01-22

2010-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2009-12-08

2009-12-16

2009-12-18

2009-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2009-11-09

2009-11-18

2009-11-20

2009-11-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2009-10-13

2009-10-21

2009-10-23

2009-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0216

2009-09-10

2009-09-16

2009-09-18

2009-09-25

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0053

2009-09-10

2009-09-16

2009-09-18

2009-09-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0291

2009-09-10

2009-09-16

2009-09-18

2009-09-25

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2009-08-10

2009-08-19

2009-08-21

2009-08-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2009-07-14

2009-07-22

2009-07-24

2009-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2009-06-08

2009-06-17

2009-06-19

2009-06-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2009-05-12

2009-05-20

2009-05-22

2009-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-04-17

2009-04-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2009-03-10

2009-03-18

2009-03-20

2009-03-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2009-02-10

2009-02-18

2009-02-20

2009-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2009-01-12

2009-01-21

2009-01-23

2009-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2008-12-09

2008-12-17

2008-12-19

2008-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2008-11-12

2008-11-19

2008-11-21

2008-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2008-10-15

2008-10-22

2008-10-24

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2008-09-02

2008-09-17

2008-09-19

2008-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2008-05-27

2008-08-20

2008-08-22

2008-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2008-05-27

2008-07-16

2008-07-18

2008-07-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2008-05-27

2008-06-18

2008-06-20

2008-06-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2008-02-15

2008-05-21

2008-05-23

2008-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2008-02-15

2008-04-16

2008-04-18

2008-04-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2008-02-15

2008-03-18

2008-03-20

2008-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2007-11-19

2008-02-20

2008-02-22

2008-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2007-11-19

2008-01-16

2008-01-18

2008-01-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2007-11-19

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

2007-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2007-08-16

2007-11-20

2007-11-23

2007-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2007-08-16

2007-10-17

2007-10-19

2007-10-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2007-08-16

2007-09-19

2007-09-21

2007-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

2007-05-18

2007-08-22

2007-08-24

2007-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

2007-05-18

2007-07-18

2007-07-20

2007-07-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

2007-05-18

2007-06-20

2007-06-22

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2007-03-07

2007-05-16

2007-05-18

2007-05-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2007-03-07

2007-04-18

2007-04-20

2007-04-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2007-03-07

2007-03-21

2007-03-23

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2006-11-30

2007-02-14

2007-02-16

2007-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2006-11-30

2007-01-17

2007-01-19

2007-01-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0983

2006-11-30

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.2175

2006-11-30

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2006-11-30

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

2006-07-25

2006-11-15

2006-11-17

2006-11-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

2006-07-25

2006-10-18

2006-10-20

2006-10-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

2006-07-25

2006-09-20

2006-09-22

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2006-05-08

2006-08-18

2006-08-22

2006-08-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2006-05-08

2006-07-21

2006-07-25

2006-07-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2006-05-08

2006-06-23

2006-06-27

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2006-02-23

2006-05-19

2006-05-23

2006-05-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2006-02-23

2006-04-21

2006-04-25

2006-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2006-02-23

2006-03-24

2006-03-28

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2005-11-23

2006-02-16

2006-02-21

2006-02-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2005-11-23

2006-01-20

2006-01-24

2006-01-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1080

2005-11-23

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2005-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0089

2005-11-23

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2005-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2005-11-23

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2005-07-25

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-11-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2005-07-25

2005-10-14

2005-10-18

2005-10-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2005-07-25

2005-09-09

2005-09-13

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2005-05-04

2005-08-12

2005-08-16

2005-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2005-05-04

2005-07-08

2005-07-12

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2005-05-04

2005-06-10

2005-06-14

2005-06-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2005-02-08

2005-05-13

2005-05-17

2005-05-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2005-02-08

2005-04-08

2005-04-12

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2005-02-08

2005-03-04

2005-03-08

2005-03-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2004-12-21

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-02-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2004-12-21

2005-01-14

2005-01-19

2005-01-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0225

2004-12-14

2004-12-21

2004-12-23

2004-12-30

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0875

2004-12-14

2004-12-21

2004-12-23

2004-12-30

Initial

Regular

Monthly

GFY

Investor Resources

Learn more about Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

GFY

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

