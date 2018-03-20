Best Dividend Stocks
Franklin Templeton Limited Duration Income Trust

Stock

FTF

Price as of:

$9.64 +0.06 +0.63%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Franklin Templeton Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)

FTF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

10.56%

financial Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.01

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FTF DARS™ Rating

FTF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$9.64

Quote Time

Today's Volume

228,000

Open Price

$9.59

Day's Range

$9.58 - $9.64

Previous Close

$9.58

52 week low / high

$8.6 - $9.84

Percent off 52 week high

-2.03%

FTF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FTF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade FTF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
FTF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FTF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-27

$0.0839

2019-10-30

$0.0848

2019-09-27

$0.0852

2019-08-29

$0.0858

2019-07-30

$0.0863

2019-06-27

$0.0868

2019-05-30

$0.0873

2019-04-29

$0.087

2019-03-28

$0.0871

2019-02-27

$0.0863

2019-01-30

$0.0857

2018-12-28

$0.0875

2018-11-29

$0.091

2018-10-30

$0.0953

2018-09-27

$0.097

2018-08-30

$0.0971

2018-07-30

$0.0977

2018-06-28

$0.0982

2018-05-30

$0.0993

2018-04-27

$0.0998

2018-03-28

$0.1011

2018-02-27

$0.103

2018-01-30

$0.1034

2017-12-28

$0.1042

2017-11-29

$0.1052

2017-10-30

$0.1057

2017-09-28

$0.1062

2017-08-29

$0.1067

2017-07-27

$0.1073

2017-06-28

$0.1077

2017-05-26

$0.1079

2017-04-26

$0.1079

2017-03-29

$0.1088

2017-02-24

$0.1091

2017-01-27

$0.1086

2016-12-28

$0.1082

2016-11-28

$0.062

2016-10-27

$0.062

2016-09-28

$0.062

2016-08-29

$0.062

2016-07-27

$0.062

2016-06-28

$0.062

2016-05-26

$0.062

2016-04-27

$0.062

2016-03-29

$0.062

2016-02-25

$0.062

2016-01-27

$0.062

2015-12-29

$0.062

2015-11-25

$0.062

2015-10-28

$0.062

2015-09-28

$0.062

2015-08-27

$0.062

2015-07-29

$0.062

2015-06-26

$0.062

2015-05-27

$0.062

2015-04-28

$0.062

2015-03-27

$0.062

2015-02-25

$0.062

2015-01-28

$0.062

2014-12-29

$0.062

2014-11-25

$0.062

2014-11-06

$0.062

2014-09-26

$0.062

2014-08-27

$0.062

2014-07-29

$0.062

2014-06-26

$0.062

2014-05-28

$0.073

2014-04-28

$0.073

2014-03-27

$0.073

2014-02-26

$0.073

2014-01-29

$0.073

2013-12-27

$0.073

2013-11-26

$0.073

2013-10-29

$0.073

2013-09-26

$0.073

2013-08-28

$0.073

2013-07-29

$0.073

2013-06-26

$0.073

2013-05-29

$0.073

2013-04-26

$0.073

2013-03-26

$0.073

2013-02-26

$0.083

2013-01-29

$0.083

2012-12-27

$0.083

2012-11-28

$0.083

2012-10-29

$0.083

2012-09-26

$0.083

2012-08-29

$0.083

2012-07-27

$0.083

2012-06-27

$0.083

2012-05-29

$0.083

2012-04-26

$0.083

2012-03-28

$0.083

2012-02-27

$0.083

2012-01-27

$0.083

2011-12-28

$0.083

2011-11-28

$0.083

2011-10-27

$0.083

2011-09-28

$0.083

2011-08-29

$0.083

2011-07-27

$0.083

2011-06-28

$0.083

2011-05-26

$0.083

2011-04-27

$0.083

2011-03-29

$0.083

2011-02-24

$0.083

2011-01-27

$0.083

2010-12-29

$0.083

2010-11-26

$0.083

2010-10-27

$0.083

2010-09-28

$0.083

2010-08-27

$0.083

2010-07-28

$0.076

2010-06-28

$0.076

2010-05-26

$0.076

2010-04-28

$0.076

2010-03-29

$0.076

2010-02-24

$0.076

2010-01-27

$0.076

2009-12-29

$0.076

2009-11-25

$0.076

2009-10-28

$0.076

2009-09-28

$0.076

2009-08-27

$0.076

2009-07-29

$0.076

2009-06-26

$0.076

2009-05-27

$0.076

2009-04-28

$0.076

2009-03-27

$0.076

2009-02-25

$0.076

2009-01-28

$0.076

2008-12-29

$0.076

2008-11-25

$0.076

2008-10-29

$0.076

2008-09-26

$0.076

2008-08-27

$0.076

2008-07-29

$0.076

2008-06-26

$0.076

2008-05-28

$0.084

2008-04-28

$0.084

2008-03-27

$0.084

2008-02-27

$0.084

2008-01-29

$0.084

2007-12-27

$0.084

2007-11-28

$0.084

2007-10-29

$0.084

2007-09-26

$0.084

2007-08-29

$0.084

2007-07-27

$0.084

2007-06-27

$0.084

2007-05-29

$0.084

2007-04-26

$0.084

2007-03-28

$0.084

2007-02-26

$0.084

2007-01-29

$0.084

2006-12-27

$0.084

2006-11-28

$0.084

2006-10-27

$0.084

2006-09-27

$0.084

2006-08-29

$0.084

2006-07-27

$0.084

2006-06-28

$0.091

2006-05-26

$0.091

2006-04-26

$0.091

2006-03-29

$0.091

2006-02-24

$0.091

2006-01-27

$0.091

2005-12-28

$0.091

2005-11-28

$0.091

2005-10-27

$0.091

2005-09-28

$0.091

2005-08-29

$0.091

2005-07-27

$0.091

2005-06-28

$0.091

2005-05-26

$0.091

2005-04-27

$0.091

2005-03-29

$0.0988

2005-02-24

$0.0988

2005-01-27

$0.0988

2004-12-29

$0.0988

2004-11-26

$0.0988

2004-10-27

$0.0988

2004-09-28

$0.0988

2004-08-27

$0.0988

2004-07-28

$0.0988

2004-06-28

$0.0988

2004-05-26

$0.0988

2004-04-28

$0.0988

2004-03-29

$0.0988

2004-02-25

$0.0988

2004-01-28

$0.0988

2003-12-29

$0.0988

2003-11-25

$0.0988

2003-10-16

$0.0988

2000-09-28

$0.17

2000-07-10

$0.17

2000-04-07

$0.17

2000-01-06

$0.17

1999-10-06

$0.17

1999-07-12

$0.16

1999-04-05

$0.16

1999-01-12

$0.16

1998-10-08

$0.16

1998-07-10

$0.14

1998-04-09

$0.14

1998-01-07

$0.14

1997-10-07

$0.14

1997-07-09

$0.14

1997-04-09

$0.1125

1997-01-09

$0.1125

1996-10-08

$0.1125

1996-07-08

$0.1125

1996-04-08

$0.1125

1996-01-08

$0.1125

FTF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
FTF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FTF

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

FTF Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

FTF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

8.41%

-13.98%

0years

FTF

News
FTF

Research
FTF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FTF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

FTF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0839

2019-11-19

2019-11-27

2019-11-29

2019-12-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0848

2019-10-21

2019-10-30

2019-10-31

2019-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0852

2019-09-20

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2019-08-20

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-09-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0863

2019-07-18

2019-07-30

2019-07-31

2019-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0868

2019-06-18

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0873

2019-05-17

2019-05-30

2019-05-31

2019-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0870

2019-04-17

2019-04-29

2019-04-30

2019-05-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0871

2019-03-18

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0863

2019-02-14

2019-02-27

2019-02-28

2019-03-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0857

2019-01-17

2019-01-30

2019-01-31

2019-02-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2018-12-20

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2018-11-16

2018-11-29

2018-11-30

2018-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0953

2018-10-18

2018-10-30

2018-10-31

2018-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0970

2018-09-18

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0971

2018-08-13

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-09-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0977

2018-07-19

2018-07-30

2018-07-31

2018-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0982

2018-06-15

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0993

2018-05-18

2018-05-30

2018-05-31

2018-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0998

2018-04-18

2018-04-27

2018-04-30

2018-05-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1011

2018-03-15

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-04-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1030

2018-02-15

2018-02-27

2018-02-28

2018-03-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1034

2018-01-17

2018-01-30

2018-01-31

2018-02-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1042

2017-12-15

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1052

2017-11-16

2017-11-29

2017-11-30

2017-12-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1057

2017-10-19

2017-10-30

2017-10-31

2017-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1062

2017-09-18

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1067

2017-08-15

2017-08-29

2017-08-31

2017-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1073

2017-07-17

2017-07-27

2017-07-31

2017-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1077

2017-06-15

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1079

2017-05-17

2017-05-26

2017-05-31

2017-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1079

2017-04-18

2017-04-26

2017-04-28

2017-05-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1088

2017-03-20

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1091

2017-02-16

2017-02-24

2017-02-28

2017-03-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1086

2017-01-19

2017-01-27

2017-01-31

2017-02-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1082

2016-12-20

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2016-11-17

2016-11-28

2016-11-30

2016-12-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2016-10-21

2016-10-27

2016-10-31

2016-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2016-09-19

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2016-08-19

2016-08-29

2016-08-31

2016-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2016-07-15

2016-07-27

2016-07-29

2016-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2016-06-20

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2016-05-18

2016-05-26

2016-05-31

2016-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2016-04-18

2016-04-27

2016-04-29

2016-05-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2016-03-18

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2016-02-11

2016-02-25

2016-02-29

2016-03-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2016-01-19

2016-01-27

2016-01-29

2016-02-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2015-12-18

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2015-11-19

2015-11-25

2015-11-30

2015-12-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2015-10-16

2015-10-28

2015-10-30

2015-11-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2015-09-18

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2015-08-20

2015-08-27

2015-08-31

2015-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2015-07-20

2015-07-29

2015-07-31

2015-08-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2015-06-18

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2015-05-15

2015-05-27

2015-05-29

2015-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2015-04-17

2015-04-28

2015-04-30

2015-05-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2015-03-19

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2015-02-17

2015-02-25

2015-02-27

2015-03-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2015-01-16

2015-01-28

2015-01-30

2015-02-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2014-12-19

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2014-11-17

2014-11-25

2014-11-28

2014-12-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2014-10-20

2014-11-06

2014-11-10

2014-11-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2014-09-16

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2014-08-15

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

2014-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2014-07-17

2014-07-29

2014-07-31

2014-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2014-06-19

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2014-05-16

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

2014-06-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2014-04-17

2014-04-28

2014-04-30

2014-05-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2014-03-17

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2014-02-13

2014-02-26

2014-02-28

2014-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2014-01-21

2014-01-29

2014-01-31

2014-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2013-12-20

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2013-11-19

2013-11-26

2013-11-29

2013-12-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2013-10-21

2013-10-29

2013-10-31

2013-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2013-09-20

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2013-08-19

2013-08-28

2013-08-30

2013-09-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2013-07-19

2013-07-29

2013-07-31

2013-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2013-06-14

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2013-05-21

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2013-04-18

2013-04-26

2013-04-30

2013-05-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2013-03-18

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-04-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2013-02-14

2013-02-26

2013-02-28

2013-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2013-01-17

2013-01-29

2013-01-31

2013-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2012-12-20

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2012-11-20

2012-11-28

2012-11-30

2012-12-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2012-10-18

2012-10-29

2012-10-31

2012-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2012-09-17

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2012-08-17

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-09-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2012-07-19

2012-07-27

2012-07-31

2012-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2012-06-15

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2012-05-17

2012-05-29

2012-05-31

2012-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2012-04-19

2012-04-26

2012-04-30

2012-05-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2012-03-20

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2012-02-16

2012-02-27

2012-02-29

2012-03-15

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2012-01-19

2012-01-27

2012-01-31

2012-02-15

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2011-12-20

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2011-11-18

2011-11-28

2011-11-30

2011-12-15

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2011-10-19

2011-10-27

2011-10-31

2011-11-15

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2011-09-19

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-14

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2011-08-17

2011-08-29

2011-08-31

2011-09-15

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2011-07-19

2011-07-27

2011-07-29

2011-08-15

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2011-06-20

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-15

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2011-05-19

2011-05-26

2011-05-31

2011-06-15

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2011-04-18

2011-04-27

2011-04-29

2011-05-13

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2011-03-18

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2011-02-18

2011-02-24

2011-02-28

2011-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2011-01-20

2011-01-27

2011-01-31

2011-02-15

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2010-12-21

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2010-11-18

2010-11-26

2010-11-30

2010-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2010-10-19

2010-10-27

2010-10-29

2010-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2010-09-17

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2010-08-20

2010-08-27

2010-08-31

2010-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2010-07-19

2010-07-28

2010-07-30

2010-08-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2010-06-17

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2010-05-17

2010-05-26

2010-05-28

2010-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2010-04-19

2010-04-28

2010-04-30

2010-05-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2010-03-18

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2010-02-16

2010-02-24

2010-02-26

2010-03-15

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2010-01-19

2010-01-27

2010-01-29

2010-02-12

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2009-12-21

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2009-11-20

2009-11-25

2009-11-30

2009-12-15

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2009-10-20

2009-10-28

2009-10-30

2009-11-13

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2009-09-17

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

2009-10-15

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2009-08-20

2009-08-27

2009-08-31

2009-09-15

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2009-07-20

2009-07-29

2009-07-31

2009-08-14

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2009-06-19

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

2009-07-15

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2009-05-19

2009-05-27

2009-05-29

2009-06-15

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2009-04-20

2009-04-28

2009-04-30

2009-05-15

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2009-03-19

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

2009-04-15

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2009-02-17

2009-02-25

2009-02-27

2009-03-13

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2009-01-15

2009-01-28

2009-01-30

2009-02-13

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2008-12-02

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2008-11-18

2008-11-25

2008-11-28

2008-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2008-10-21

2008-10-29

2008-10-31

2008-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2008-09-19

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

2008-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2008-08-15

2008-08-27

2008-08-29

2008-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2008-07-11

2008-07-29

2008-07-31

2008-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2008-06-20

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2008-05-20

2008-05-28

2008-05-30

2008-06-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2008-04-16

2008-04-28

2008-04-30

2008-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2008-03-19

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

2008-04-15

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2008-02-15

2008-02-27

2008-02-29

2008-03-14

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2008-01-17

2008-01-29

2008-01-31

2008-02-15

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2007-12-04

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-15

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2007-11-20

2007-11-28

2007-11-30

2007-12-14

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2007-10-17

2007-10-29

2007-10-31

2007-11-15

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2007-09-18

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-15

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2007-08-17

2007-08-29

2007-08-31

2007-09-14

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2007-07-13

2007-07-27

2007-07-31

2007-08-15

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2007-06-18

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-13

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2007-05-18

2007-05-29

2007-05-31

2007-06-15

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2007-04-19

2007-04-26

2007-04-30

2007-05-15

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2007-03-16

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-13

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2007-02-15

2007-02-26

2007-02-28

2007-03-15

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2007-01-17

2007-01-29

2007-01-31

2007-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2006-12-06

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-12

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2006-11-20

2006-11-28

2006-11-30

2006-12-15

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2006-10-18

2006-10-27

2006-10-31

2006-11-15

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2006-09-13

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-13

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2006-08-15

2006-08-29

2006-08-31

2006-09-15

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2006-07-14

2006-07-27

2006-07-31

2006-08-15

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2006-06-20

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-14

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2006-05-11

2006-05-26

2006-05-31

2006-06-15

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2006-04-18

2006-04-26

2006-04-28

2006-05-15

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2006-03-17

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2006-02-17

2006-02-24

2006-02-28

2006-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2006-01-18

2006-01-27

2006-01-31

2006-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2005-12-06

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2005-11-18

2005-11-28

2005-11-30

2005-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2005-10-19

2005-10-27

2005-10-31

2005-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2005-09-13

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-10-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2005-08-12

2005-08-29

2005-08-31

2005-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2005-07-14

2005-07-27

2005-07-29

2005-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2005-06-20

2005-06-28

2005-06-30

2005-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2005-05-12

2005-05-26

2005-05-31

2005-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2005-04-19

2005-04-27

2005-04-29

2005-05-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0988

2005-03-21

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

2005-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0988

2005-02-16

2005-02-24

2005-02-28

2005-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0988

2005-01-20

2005-01-27

2005-01-31

2005-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0988

2004-12-07

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0988

2004-11-16

2004-11-26

2004-11-30

2004-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0988

2004-10-19

2004-10-27

2004-10-29

2004-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0988

2004-09-10

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

2004-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0988

2004-08-09

2004-08-27

2004-08-31

2004-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0988

2004-07-16

2004-07-28

2004-07-30

2004-08-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0988

2004-06-18

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0988

2004-05-13

2004-05-26

2004-05-28

2004-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0988

2004-04-20

2004-04-28

2004-04-30

2004-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0988

2004-03-16

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-04-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0988

2004-02-13

2004-02-25

2004-02-27

2004-03-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0988

2004-01-13

2004-01-28

2004-01-30

2004-02-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0988

2003-12-16

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0988

2003-11-18

2003-11-25

2003-11-28

2003-12-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0988

2003-10-09

2003-10-16

2003-10-20

2003-11-03

Initial

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

2000-09-14

2000-09-28

2000-10-02

2000-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2000-06-26

2000-07-10

2000-07-12

2000-07-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2000-03-28

2000-04-07

2000-04-11

2000-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

1999-12-28

2000-01-06

2000-01-10

2000-01-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

1999-09-24

1999-10-06

1999-10-08

1999-10-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

1999-06-29

1999-07-12

1999-07-14

1999-07-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

1999-04-01

1999-04-05

1999-04-07

1999-04-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

1998-12-29

1999-01-12

1999-01-14

1999-01-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

1998-09-29

1998-10-08

1998-10-13

1998-10-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1998-07-06

1998-07-10

1998-07-14

1998-07-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1998-03-31

1998-04-09

1998-04-14

1998-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1997-12-26

1998-01-07

1998-01-09

1998-01-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1997-09-24

1997-10-07

1997-10-09

1997-10-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1997-06-25

1997-07-09

1997-07-11

1997-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

1997-03-27

1997-04-09

1997-04-11

1997-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

1996-12-31

1997-01-09

1997-01-13

1997-01-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

1996-10-04

1996-10-08

1996-10-10

1996-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

1996-06-27

1996-07-08

1996-07-10

1996-07-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

1996-04-03

1996-04-08

1996-04-10

1996-04-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

1995-12-28

1996-01-08

1996-01-10

1996-01-15

Initial

Regular

Quarter

FTF

Investor Resources

Learn more about Franklin Templeton Limited Duration Income Trust on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

FTF

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

disclaimer.

