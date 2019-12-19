This table allows you to know how fast FAX’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-30 $0.0275 2019-11-20 $0.0275 2019-10-18 $0.0275 2019-09-20 $0.0275 2019-08-16 $0.0275 2019-07-19 $0.0275 2019-06-20 $0.0275 2019-05-21 $0.0275 2019-04-18 $0.0275 2019-03-20 $0.035 2019-02-20 $0.035 2019-01-22 $0.035 2018-12-28 $0.035 2018-11-16 $0.035 2018-10-18 $0.035 2018-09-21 $0.035 2018-08-17 $0.035 2018-07-20 $0.035 2018-06-20 $0.035 2018-05-22 $0.035 2018-04-19 $0.035 2018-03-16 $0.035 2018-02-16 $0.035 2018-01-19 $0.035 2017-12-28 $0.035 2017-11-20 $0.035 2017-10-19 $0.035 2017-09-21 $0.035 2017-08-17 $0.035 2017-07-20 $0.035 2017-06-16 $0.035 2017-05-17 $0.035 2017-04-19 $0.035 2017-03-16 $0.035 2017-02-16 $0.035 2017-01-19 $0.035 2016-12-28 $0.035 2016-11-16 $0.035 2016-10-19 $0.035 2016-09-19 $0.035 2016-08-16 $0.035 2016-07-19 $0.035 2016-06-16 $0.035 2016-05-17 $0.035 2016-04-18 $0.035 2016-03-16 $0.035 2016-02-16 $0.035 2016-01-19 $0.035 2015-12-29 $0.035 2015-11-19 $0.035 2015-10-19 $0.035 2015-09-17 $0.035 2015-08-20 $0.035 2015-07-17 $0.035 2015-06-18 $0.035 2015-05-20 $0.035 2015-04-17 $0.035 2015-03-19 $0.035 2015-02-19 $0.035 2015-01-21 $0.035 2014-12-29 $0.035 2014-11-20 $0.035 2014-10-17 $0.035 2014-09-18 $0.035 2014-08-20 $0.035 2014-07-17 $0.035 2014-06-19 $0.035 2014-05-19 $0.035 2014-04-16 $0.035 2014-03-20 $0.035 2014-02-26 $0.035 2014-01-29 $0.035 2013-12-27 $0.035 2013-11-26 $0.035 2013-10-29 $0.035 2013-09-26 $0.035 2013-08-28 $0.035 2013-07-29 $0.035 2013-06-26 $0.035 2013-05-29 $0.035 2013-04-26 $0.035 2013-03-26 $0.035 2013-02-26 $0.035 2013-01-29 $0.035 2012-12-27 $0.035 2012-11-28 $0.035 2012-10-29 $0.035 2012-09-26 $0.035 2012-08-29 $0.035 2012-07-27 $0.035 2012-06-27 $0.035 2012-05-29 $0.035 2012-04-26 $0.035 2012-03-28 $0.035 2012-02-27 $0.035 2012-01-27 $0.035 2011-12-28 $0.035 2011-11-28 $0.035 2011-10-27 $0.035 2011-09-28 $0.035 2011-08-29 $0.035 2011-07-27 $0.035 2011-06-28 $0.035 2011-05-26 $0.035 2011-04-27 $0.035 2011-03-29 $0.035 2011-02-24 $0.035 2011-01-27 $0.035 2010-12-28 $0.035 2010-11-26 $0.035 2010-10-27 $0.035 2010-09-28 $0.035 2010-08-27 $0.035 2010-07-28 $0.035 2010-06-28 $0.035 2010-05-26 $0.035 2010-04-28 $0.035 2010-03-29 $0.035 2010-02-24 $0.035 2010-01-27 $0.035 2009-12-29 $0.035 2009-11-25 $0.035 2009-10-28 $0.035 2009-09-28 $0.035 2009-08-27 $0.035 2009-07-29 $0.035 2009-06-26 $0.035 2009-05-27 $0.035 2009-04-28 $0.035 2009-03-27 $0.035 2009-02-25 $0.035 2009-01-28 $0.035 2008-12-29 $0.035 2008-11-25 $0.035 2008-10-29 $0.035 2008-09-26 $0.035 2008-08-27 $0.035 2008-07-29 $0.035 2008-06-26 $0.035 2008-05-28 $0.035 2008-04-28 $0.035 2008-03-27 $0.035 2008-02-27 $0.035 2008-01-29 $0.035 2007-12-27 $0.035 2007-11-28 $0.035 2007-10-29 $0.035 2007-09-26 $0.035 2007-08-29 $0.035 2007-07-27 $0.035 2007-06-27 $0.035 2007-05-29 $0.035 2007-04-26 $0.035 2007-03-28 $0.035 2007-02-26 $0.035 2007-01-29 $0.035 2006-12-27 $0.035 2006-11-28 $0.035 2006-10-27 $0.035 2006-09-27 $0.035 2006-08-29 $0.035 2006-07-27 $0.035 2006-06-28 $0.035 2006-05-26 $0.035 2006-04-26 $0.035 2006-03-29 $0.035 2006-02-24 $0.035 2006-01-27 $0.035 2005-12-28 $0.035 2005-11-28 $0.035 2005-10-27 $0.035 2005-09-28 $0.035 2005-08-29 $0.035 2005-07-27 $0.035 2005-06-28 $0.035 2005-05-26 $0.035 2005-04-27 $0.035 2005-03-29 $0.035 2005-02-24 $0.035 2005-01-27 $0.035 2004-12-29 $0.035 2004-11-26 $0.035 2004-10-27 $0.035 2004-09-28 $0.035 2004-08-27 $0.035 2004-07-28 $0.035 2004-06-28 $0.035 2004-05-26 $0.035 2004-04-28 $0.035 2004-03-29 $0.035 2004-02-25 $0.035 2004-01-28 $0.035 2003-12-29 $0.035 2003-11-25 $0.035 2003-10-29 $0.035 2003-09-26 $0.035 2003-08-27 $0.035 2003-07-29 $0.035 2003-06-26 $0.035 2003-05-28 $0.035 2003-04-28 $0.035 2003-03-27 $0.035 2003-02-26 $0.035 2003-01-29 $0.035 2002-12-27 $0.035 2002-11-26 $0.035 2002-10-29 $0.035 2002-09-26 $0.035 2002-08-28 $0.035 2002-07-29 $0.035 2002-06-26 $0.035 2002-05-29 $0.035 2002-04-26 $0.035 2002-03-26 $0.035 2002-02-26 $0.035 2002-01-29 $0.035 2001-12-27 $0.045 2001-11-28 $0.045 2001-10-29 $0.045 2001-09-26 $0.045 2001-08-29 $0.045 2001-07-27 $0.045 2001-06-27 $0.045 2001-05-29 $0.045 2001-04-26 $0.045 2001-03-28 $0.045 2001-02-26 $0.045 2001-01-29 $0.045 2000-12-27 $0.045