Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Shs Ben Int

Stock

EVN

Price as of:

$12.91 +0.07 +0.55%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Debt /

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Shs Ben Int (EVN)

EVN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.43%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.57

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get EVN DARS™ Rating

EVN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$12.91

Quote Time

Today's Volume

89,787

Open Price

$12.89

Day's Range

$12.85 - $12.92

Previous Close

$12.84

52 week low / high

$10.92 - $13.0

Percent off 52 week high

-0.69%

EVN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EVN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade EVN's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
EVN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EVN's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-11

$0.0474

2019-11-08

$0.0474

2019-10-10

$0.0474

2019-09-12

$0.0474

2019-08-09

$0.0474

2019-07-10

$0.0474

2019-06-12

$0.0474

2019-05-10

$0.0474

2019-04-10

$0.0474

2019-03-08

$0.0474

2019-02-08

$0.0474

2019-01-11

$0.0474

2018-12-12

$0.0474

2018-11-08

$0.0474

2018-10-10

$0.0474

2018-09-13

$0.0474

2018-08-10

$0.0541

2018-07-11

$0.0541

2018-06-08

$0.0541

2018-05-10

$0.0541

2018-04-11

$0.0541

2018-03-09

$0.0541

2018-02-09

$0.0541

2018-01-11

$0.0541

2017-12-08

$0.0541

2017-11-10

$0.0541

2017-10-11

$0.0541

2017-09-08

$0.0541

2017-08-09

$0.0541

2017-07-11

$0.0541

2017-06-08

$0.0541

2017-05-09

$0.0541

2017-04-11

$0.0583

2017-03-09

$0.0583

2017-02-09

$0.0583

2017-01-11

$0.0583

2016-12-08

$0.0583

2016-11-09

$0.06

2016-10-11

$0.06

2016-09-08

$0.06

2016-08-09

$0.06

2016-07-07

$0.0625

2016-06-09

$0.0625

2016-05-10

$0.0625

2016-04-07

$0.0625

2016-03-09

$0.070832

2016-02-09

$0.070832

2016-01-12

$0.070832

2015-12-09

$0.070832

2015-11-10

$0.070832

2015-10-08

$0.070832

2015-09-09

$0.074999

2015-08-11

$0.074999

2015-07-09

$0.074999

2015-06-09

$0.074999

2015-05-07

$0.074999

2015-04-09

$0.074999

2015-03-10

$0.074999

2015-02-10

$0.074999

2015-01-08

$0.074999

2014-12-09

$0.074999

2014-11-10

$0.074999

2014-10-08

$0.074999

2014-09-10

$0.074999

2014-08-07

$0.074999

2014-07-08

$0.074999

2014-06-06

$0.074999

2014-05-08

$0.074999

2014-04-08

$0.074999

2014-03-06

$0.074999

2014-02-06

$0.074999

2014-01-08

$0.074999

2013-12-06

$0.074999

2013-11-07

$0.074999

2013-10-08

$0.074999

2013-09-06

$0.074999

2013-08-08

$0.078332

2013-07-08

$0.078332

2013-06-06

$0.078332

2013-05-08

$0.078332

2013-04-08

$0.078332

2013-03-07

$0.078332

2013-02-07

$0.078332

2013-01-08

$0.078332

2012-12-06

$0.078332

2012-11-08

$0.078332

2012-10-09

$0.078332

2012-09-06

$0.078332

2012-08-08

$0.078332

2012-07-06

$0.078332

2012-06-07

$0.078332

2012-05-08

$0.078332

2012-04-09

$0.078332

2012-03-08

$0.082499

2012-02-08

$0.082499

2012-01-06

$0.082499

2011-12-08

$0.082499

2011-11-08

$0.082499

2011-10-06

$0.082499

2011-09-08

$0.082499

2011-08-08

$0.082499

2011-07-07

$0.082499

2011-06-08

$0.082499

2011-05-06

$0.082499

2011-04-07

$0.082499

2011-03-08

$0.082499

2011-02-08

$0.082499

2011-01-06

$0.082499

2010-12-08

$0.082499

2010-11-08

$0.079166

2010-10-06

$0.079166

2010-09-08

$0.079166

2010-08-06

$0.079166

2010-07-08

$0.079166

2010-06-08

$0.079166

2010-05-06

$0.079166

2010-04-08

$0.079166

2010-03-08

$0.079166

2010-02-08

$0.079166

2010-01-07

$0.075833

2009-12-08

$0.075833

2009-11-06

$0.075833

2009-10-07

$0.075833

2009-09-08

$0.075833

2009-08-06

$0.075833

2009-07-08

$0.07

2009-05-21

$0.07

2009-05-07

$0.07

2009-04-08

$0.07

2009-03-06

$0.07

2009-02-06

$0.07

2009-01-08

$0.07

2008-12-08

$0.07

2008-11-06

$0.07

2008-10-08

$0.07

2008-09-08

$0.07

2008-08-07

$0.07

2008-07-08

$0.065833

2008-06-06

$0.065833

2008-05-08

$0.065833

2008-04-08

$0.065833

2008-03-06

$0.065833

2008-02-07

$0.065833

2008-01-08

$0.065833

2007-12-06

$0.065833

2007-11-07

$0.065833

2007-10-05

$0.065833

2007-09-06

$0.065833

2007-08-08

$0.065833

2007-07-06

$0.065833

2007-06-07

$0.065833

2007-05-08

$0.065833

2007-04-05

$0.065833

2007-03-08

$0.065833

2007-02-08

$0.065833

2007-01-08

$0.065833

2006-12-07

$0.065833

2006-11-08

$0.065833

2006-10-05

$0.065833

2006-09-07

$0.065833

2006-08-08

$0.075

2006-07-06

$0.075

2006-06-08

$0.075

2006-05-08

$0.075

2006-04-06

$0.075

2006-03-08

$0.075

2006-02-08

$0.075

2006-01-06

$0.075

2005-12-08

$0.084167

2005-11-08

$0.084167

2005-10-06

$0.084167

2005-09-07

$0.084167

2005-08-08

$0.084167

2005-07-07

$0.084167

2005-06-07

$0.094167

2005-05-05

$0.094167

2005-04-07

$0.099167

2005-03-07

$0.099167

2005-02-07

$0.099167

2005-01-06

$0.099167

2004-12-07

$0.099167

2004-11-04

$0.099167

2004-10-06

$0.099167

2004-09-08

$0.099167

2004-08-05

$0.099167

2004-07-07

$0.099167

2004-06-04

$0.099167

2004-05-06

$0.099167

2004-04-07

$0.099167

2004-03-04

$0.099167

2004-02-06

$0.099167

2004-01-07

$0.099167

2003-12-05

$0.099167

2003-11-06

$0.099167

2003-10-07

$0.099167

2003-09-04

$0.095834

2003-08-07

$0.095834

2003-07-07

$0.0925

2003-06-05

$0.0925

2003-05-07

$0.0925

2003-04-07

$0.0925

2003-03-06

$0.0925

2003-02-06

$0.0925

2003-01-07

$0.0925

2002-12-05

$0.0925

2002-11-07

$0.0925

2002-10-07

$0.0925

2002-09-05

$0.0925

2002-08-07

$0.091

2002-07-03

$0.086

2002-06-06

$0.086

2002-05-07

$0.086

2002-04-05

$0.083835

2002-03-07

$0.083835

2002-02-07

$0.083835

2002-01-07

$0.076835

2001-12-06

$0.076835

2001-11-07

$0.070835

2001-10-03

$0.070835

2001-09-06

$0.068085

2001-08-08

$0.068085

2001-07-05

$0.063085

2001-06-07

$0.063085

2001-05-07

$0.062085

2001-04-05

$0.062085

2001-03-07

$0.062085

2001-02-07

$0.062085

2001-01-05

$0.062085

2000-12-07

$0.062085

2000-11-08

$0.062085

2000-10-04

$0.062085

2000-09-07

$0.062085

2000-08-08

$0.062085

2000-07-06

$0.062085

2000-06-07

$0.062085

2000-05-04

$0.06875

2000-04-06

$0.06875

2000-03-08

$0.06875

2000-02-08

$0.06875

2000-01-06

$0.06875

1999-12-08

$0.06875

1999-11-05

$0.06875

1999-10-06

$0.06875

1999-09-08

$0.06875

1999-08-05

$0.06875

1999-07-02

$0.06875

1999-06-03

$0.06875

1999-05-06

$0.06875

1999-04-05

$0.06875

EVN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
EVN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EVN

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

EVN Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

EVN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-9.24%

-8.61%

0years

EVN

News
EVN

Research
EVN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EVN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

EVN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0474

2019-12-02

2019-12-11

2019-12-12

2019-12-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0474

2019-11-01

2019-11-08

2019-11-12

2019-11-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0474

2019-10-01

2019-10-10

2019-10-11

2019-10-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0474

2019-09-03

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-09-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0474

2019-08-01

2019-08-09

2019-08-12

2019-08-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0474

2019-07-01

2019-07-10

2019-07-11

2019-07-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0474

2019-06-03

2019-06-12

2019-06-13

2019-06-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0474

2019-05-01

2019-05-10

2019-05-13

2019-05-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0474

2019-04-01

2019-04-10

2019-04-11

2019-04-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0474

2019-03-01

2019-03-08

2019-03-11

2019-03-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0474

2019-02-01

2019-02-08

2019-02-11

2019-02-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0474

2019-01-02

2019-01-11

2019-01-14

2019-01-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0474

2018-12-03

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2018-12-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0474

2018-11-01

2018-11-08

2018-11-12

2018-11-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0474

2018-10-01

2018-10-10

2018-10-11

2018-10-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0474

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0541

2018-08-01

2018-08-10

2018-08-13

2018-08-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0541

2018-07-02

2018-07-11

2018-07-12

2018-07-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0541

2018-06-01

2018-06-08

2018-06-11

2018-06-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0541

2018-05-01

2018-05-10

2018-05-11

2018-05-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0541

2018-04-02

2018-04-11

2018-04-12

2018-04-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0541

2018-03-01

2018-03-09

2018-03-12

2018-03-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0541

2018-02-01

2018-02-09

2018-02-12

2018-02-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0541

2018-01-02

2018-01-11

2018-01-12

2018-01-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0541

2017-12-01

2017-12-08

2017-12-11

2017-12-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0541

2017-11-01

2017-11-10

2017-11-13

2017-11-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0541

2017-10-02

2017-10-11

2017-10-12

2017-10-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0541

2017-09-01

2017-09-08

2017-09-11

2017-09-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0541

2017-08-01

2017-08-09

2017-08-11

2017-08-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0541

2017-07-03

2017-07-11

2017-07-13

2017-07-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0541

2017-06-01

2017-06-08

2017-06-12

2017-06-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0541

2017-05-01

2017-05-09

2017-05-11

2017-05-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-04-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2017-03-01

2017-03-09

2017-03-13

2017-03-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2017-02-01

2017-02-09

2017-02-13

2017-02-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2017-01-03

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-01-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2016-12-01

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2016-12-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-11-01

2016-11-09

2016-11-14

2016-11-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-10-03

2016-10-11

2016-10-13

2016-10-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-09-01

2016-09-08

2016-09-12

2016-09-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-08-01

2016-08-09

2016-08-11

2016-08-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2016-07-01

2016-07-07

2016-07-11

2016-07-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2016-06-01

2016-06-09

2016-06-13

2016-06-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2016-05-02

2016-05-10

2016-05-12

2016-05-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2016-04-01

2016-04-07

2016-04-11

2016-04-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0708

2016-03-01

2016-03-09

2016-03-11

2016-03-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0708

2016-02-01

2016-02-09

2016-02-11

2016-02-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0708

2016-01-04

2016-01-12

2016-01-14

2016-01-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0708

2015-12-01

2015-12-09

2015-12-11

2015-12-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0708

2015-11-02

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-11-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0708

2015-10-01

2015-10-08

2015-10-13

2015-10-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2015-09-01

2015-09-09

2015-09-11

2015-09-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2015-08-03

2015-08-11

2015-08-13

2015-08-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2015-07-01

2015-07-09

2015-07-13

2015-07-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2015-06-01

2015-06-09

2015-06-11

2015-06-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2015-05-01

2015-05-07

2015-05-11

2015-05-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2015-04-01

2015-04-09

2015-04-13

2015-04-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2015-03-02

2015-03-10

2015-03-12

2015-03-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2015-02-02

2015-02-10

2015-02-12

2015-02-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2015-01-02

2015-01-08

2015-01-12

2015-01-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2014-12-01

2014-12-09

2014-12-11

2014-12-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2014-11-03

2014-11-10

2014-11-13

2014-11-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2014-10-01

2014-10-08

2014-10-13

2014-10-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2014-09-02

2014-09-10

2014-09-12

2014-09-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2014-08-01

2014-08-07

2014-08-11

2014-08-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2014-06-30

2014-07-08

2014-07-10

2014-07-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2014-05-30

2014-06-06

2014-06-10

2014-06-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2014-04-30

2014-05-08

2014-05-12

2014-05-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2014-03-31

2014-04-08

2014-04-10

2014-04-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2014-02-28

2014-03-06

2014-03-10

2014-03-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2014-01-31

2014-02-06

2014-02-10

2014-02-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2013-12-31

2014-01-08

2014-01-10

2014-01-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2013-11-29

2013-12-06

2013-12-10

2013-12-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2013-10-31

2013-11-07

2013-11-12

2013-11-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2013-09-30

2013-10-08

2013-10-10

2013-10-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2013-08-30

2013-09-06

2013-09-10

2013-09-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0783

2013-07-31

2013-08-08

2013-08-12

2013-08-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0783

2013-06-28

2013-07-08

2013-07-10

2013-07-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0783

2013-05-31

2013-06-06

2013-06-10

2013-06-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0783

2013-04-30

2013-05-08

2013-05-10

2013-05-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0783

2013-03-28

2013-04-08

2013-04-10

2013-04-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0783

2013-02-28

2013-03-07

2013-03-11

2013-03-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0783

2013-01-31

2013-02-07

2013-02-11

2013-02-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0783

2012-12-31

2013-01-08

2013-01-10

2013-01-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0783

2012-11-30

2012-12-06

2012-12-10

2012-12-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0783

2012-10-31

2012-11-08

2012-11-13

2012-11-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0783

2012-09-28

2012-10-09

2012-10-11

2012-10-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0783

2012-08-31

2012-09-06

2012-09-10

2012-09-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0783

2012-07-31

2012-08-08

2012-08-10

2012-08-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0783

2012-06-29

2012-07-06

2012-07-10

2012-07-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0783

2012-05-31

2012-06-07

2012-06-11

2012-06-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0783

2012-04-30

2012-05-08

2012-05-10

2012-05-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0783

2012-03-30

2012-04-09

2012-04-11

2012-04-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2012-02-29

2012-03-08

2012-03-12

2012-03-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2012-01-31

2012-02-08

2012-02-10

2012-02-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2011-12-30

2012-01-06

2012-01-10

2012-01-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2011-11-30

2011-12-08

2011-12-12

2011-12-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2011-10-31

2011-11-08

2011-11-10

2011-11-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2011-09-30

2011-10-06

2011-10-11

2011-10-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2011-08-31

2011-09-08

2011-09-12

2011-09-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2011-07-29

2011-08-08

2011-08-10

2011-08-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2011-06-30

2011-07-07

2011-07-11

2011-07-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2011-05-31

2011-06-08

2011-06-10

2011-06-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2011-04-29

2011-05-06

2011-05-10

2011-05-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2011-03-31

2011-04-07

2011-04-11

2011-04-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2011-02-28

2011-03-08

2011-03-10

2011-03-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2011-01-31

2011-02-08

2011-02-10

2011-02-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2010-12-31

2011-01-06

2011-01-10

2011-01-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2010-11-30

2010-12-08

2010-12-10

2010-12-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0792

2010-10-29

2010-11-08

2010-11-10

2010-11-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0792

2010-09-30

2010-10-06

2010-10-11

2010-10-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0792

2010-08-31

2010-09-08

2010-09-10

2010-09-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0792

2010-07-30

2010-08-06

2010-08-10

2010-08-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0792

2010-06-30

2010-07-08

2010-07-12

2010-07-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0792

2010-05-28

2010-06-08

2010-06-10

2010-06-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0792

2010-04-30

2010-05-06

2010-05-10

2010-05-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0792

2010-03-31

2010-04-08

2010-04-12

2010-04-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0792

2010-02-26

2010-03-08

2010-03-10

2010-03-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0792

2010-01-29

2010-02-08

2010-02-10

2010-02-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0758

2009-12-31

2010-01-07

2010-01-11

2010-01-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0758

2009-11-30

2009-12-08

2009-12-10

2009-12-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0758

2009-10-30

2009-11-06

2009-11-10

2009-11-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0758

2009-09-30

2009-10-07

2009-10-12

2009-10-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0758

2009-08-31

2009-09-08

2009-09-10

2009-09-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0758

2009-07-31

2009-08-06

2009-08-10

2009-08-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2009-06-30

2009-07-08

2009-07-10

2009-07-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2009-05-15

2009-05-21

2009-05-26

2009-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2009-04-30

2009-05-07

2009-05-11

2009-05-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2009-03-31

2009-04-08

2009-04-13

2009-04-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2009-02-27

2009-03-06

2009-03-10

2009-03-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2009-01-30

2009-02-06

2009-02-10

2009-02-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2008-12-31

2009-01-08

2009-01-12

2009-01-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2008-11-28

2008-12-08

2008-12-10

2008-12-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2008-10-31

2008-11-06

2008-11-10

2008-11-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2008-09-30

2008-10-08

2008-10-10

2008-10-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2008-08-29

2008-09-08

2008-09-10

2008-09-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2008-07-30

2008-08-07

2008-08-11

2008-08-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0658

2008-06-30

2008-07-08

2008-07-10

2008-07-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0658

2008-05-30

2008-06-06

2008-06-10

2008-06-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0658

2008-04-30

2008-05-08

2008-05-12

2008-05-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0658

2008-03-31

2008-04-08

2008-04-10

2008-04-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0658

2008-02-29

2008-03-06

2008-03-10

2008-03-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0658

2008-01-31

2008-02-07

2008-02-11

2008-02-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0658

2007-12-31

2008-01-08

2008-01-10

2008-01-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0658

2007-11-30

2007-12-06

2007-12-10

2007-12-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0658

2007-10-31

2007-11-07

2007-11-09

2007-11-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0658

2007-09-28

2007-10-05

2007-10-10

2007-10-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0658

2007-08-31

2007-09-06

2007-09-10

2007-09-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0658

2007-07-31

2007-08-08

2007-08-10

2007-08-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0658

2007-06-29

2007-07-06

2007-07-10

2007-07-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0658

2007-05-31

2007-06-07

2007-06-11

2007-06-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0658

2007-04-30

2007-05-08

2007-05-10

2007-05-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0658

2007-03-30

2007-04-05

2007-04-10

2007-04-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0658

2007-03-01

2007-03-08

2007-03-12

2007-03-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0658

2007-02-01

2007-02-08

2007-02-12

2007-02-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0658

2006-12-29

2007-01-08

2007-01-10

2007-01-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0658

2006-11-30

2006-12-07

2006-12-11

2006-12-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0658

2006-10-31

2006-11-08

2006-11-10

2006-11-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0658

2006-09-29

2006-10-05

2006-10-10

2006-10-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0658

2006-08-31

2006-09-07

2006-09-11

2006-09-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2006-07-31

2006-08-08

2006-08-10

2006-08-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2006-06-30

2006-07-06

2006-07-10

2006-07-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2006-05-31

2006-06-08

2006-06-12

2006-06-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2006-04-28

2006-05-08

2006-05-10

2006-05-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2006-03-31

2006-04-06

2006-04-10

2006-04-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2006-02-28

2006-03-08

2006-03-10

2006-03-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2006-01-31

2006-02-08

2006-02-10

2006-02-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2005-12-30

2006-01-06

2006-01-10

2006-01-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0842

2005-11-30

2005-12-08

2005-12-12

2005-12-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0842

2005-10-31

2005-11-08

2005-11-10

2005-11-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0842

2005-09-30

2005-10-06

2005-10-11

2005-10-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0842

2005-08-31

2005-09-07

2005-09-09

2005-09-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0842

2005-07-29

2005-08-08

2005-08-10

2005-08-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0842

2005-06-30

2005-07-07

2005-07-11

2005-07-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0942

2005-05-31

2005-06-07

2005-06-09

2005-06-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0942

2005-04-29

2005-05-05

2005-05-09

2005-05-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0992

2005-03-31

2005-04-07

2005-04-11

2005-04-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0992

2005-02-28

2005-03-07

2005-03-09

2005-03-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0992

2005-01-31

2005-02-07

2005-02-09

2005-02-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0992

2004-12-31

2005-01-06

2005-01-10

2005-01-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0992

2004-11-30

2004-12-07

2004-12-09

2004-12-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0992

2004-10-29

2004-11-04

2004-11-08

2004-11-15

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0992

2004-09-30

2004-10-06

2004-10-08

2004-10-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0992

2004-08-31

2004-09-08

2004-09-10

2004-09-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0992

2004-07-30

2004-08-05

2004-08-09

2004-08-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0992

2004-06-30

2004-07-07

2004-07-09

2004-07-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0992

2004-05-28

2004-06-04

2004-06-08

2004-06-15

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0992

2004-04-30

2004-05-06

2004-05-10

2004-05-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0992

2004-03-31

2004-04-07

2004-04-12

2004-04-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0992

2004-02-27

2004-03-04

2004-03-08

2004-03-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0992

2004-01-30

2004-02-06

2004-02-10

2004-02-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0992

2003-12-31

2004-01-07

2004-01-09

2004-01-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0992

2003-11-28

2003-12-05

2003-12-09

2003-12-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0992

2003-10-31

2003-11-06

2003-11-10

2003-11-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0992

2003-09-30

2003-10-07

2003-10-09

2003-10-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0958

2003-08-29

2003-09-04

2003-09-08

2003-09-15

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0958

2003-07-31

2003-08-07

2003-08-11

2003-08-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2003-06-30

2003-07-07

2003-07-09

2003-07-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2003-05-30

2003-06-05

2003-06-09

2003-06-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2003-04-30

2003-05-07

2003-05-09

2003-05-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2003-03-31

2003-04-07

2003-04-09

2003-04-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2003-02-28

2003-03-06

2003-03-10

2003-03-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2003-01-31

2003-02-06

2003-02-10

2003-02-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2002-12-31

2003-01-07

2003-01-09

2003-01-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2002-11-29

2002-12-05

2002-12-09

2002-12-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2002-10-31

2002-11-07

2002-11-12

2002-11-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2002-09-30

2002-10-07

2002-10-09

2002-10-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2002-08-30

2002-09-05

2002-09-09

2002-09-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2002-07-31

2002-08-07

2002-08-09

2002-08-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2002-06-28

2002-07-03

2002-07-08

2002-07-15

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2002-05-31

2002-06-06

2002-06-10

2002-06-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2002-04-30

2002-05-07

2002-05-09

2002-05-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0838

2002-03-28

2002-04-05

2002-04-09

2002-04-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0838

2002-02-28

2002-03-07

2002-03-11

2002-03-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0838

2002-01-31

2002-02-07

2002-02-11

2002-02-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0768

2001-12-31

2002-01-07

2002-01-09

2002-01-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0768

2001-11-30

2001-12-06

2001-12-10

2001-12-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0708

2001-10-31

2001-11-07

2001-11-09

2001-11-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0708

2001-09-28

2001-10-03

2001-10-08

2001-10-15

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0681

2001-08-31

2001-09-06

2001-09-10

2001-09-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0681

2001-07-31

2001-08-08

2001-08-10

2001-08-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0631

2001-06-29

2001-07-05

2001-07-09

2001-07-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0631

2001-05-31

2001-06-07

2001-06-11

2001-06-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0621

2001-04-30

2001-05-07

2001-05-09

2001-05-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0621

2001-03-30

2001-04-05

2001-04-09

2001-04-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0621

2001-02-28

2001-03-07

2001-03-09

2001-03-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0621

2001-01-31

2001-02-07

2001-02-09

2001-02-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0621

2000-12-29

2001-01-05

2001-01-09

2001-01-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0621

2000-11-30

2000-12-07

2000-12-11

2000-12-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0621

2000-10-31

2000-11-08

2000-11-10

2000-11-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0621

2000-09-29

2000-10-04

2000-10-09

2000-10-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0621

2000-08-31

2000-09-07

2000-09-11

2000-09-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0621

2000-08-01

2000-08-08

2000-08-10

2000-08-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0621

2000-06-30

2000-07-06

2000-07-10

2000-07-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0621

2000-05-31

2000-06-07

2000-06-09

2000-06-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0688

2000-04-28

2000-05-04

2000-05-08

2000-05-15

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0688

2000-03-31

2000-04-06

2000-04-10

2000-04-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0688

2000-02-29

2000-03-08

2000-03-10

2000-03-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0688

2000-01-31

2000-02-08

2000-02-10

2000-02-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0688

1999-12-31

2000-01-06

2000-01-10

2000-01-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0688

1999-11-30

1999-12-08

1999-12-10

1999-12-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0688

1999-10-29

1999-11-05

1999-11-09

1999-11-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0688

1999-09-30

1999-10-06

1999-10-11

1999-10-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0688

1999-08-31

1999-09-08

1999-09-10

1999-09-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0688

1999-07-30

1999-08-05

1999-08-09

1999-08-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0688

1999-06-21

1999-07-02

1999-07-07

1999-07-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0688

1999-05-28

1999-06-03

1999-06-07

1999-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0688

1999-04-30

1999-05-06

1999-05-10

1999-05-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0688

1999-03-29

1999-04-05

1999-04-07

1999-04-13

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Monthly

EVN

Investor Resources

Learn more about Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Shs Ben Int on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

EVN

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

