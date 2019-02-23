Best Dividend Stocks
Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust Shs Ben Int

Stock

EVJ

Price as of:

$12.15 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

i
Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust Shs Ben Int(EVJ) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust Shs Ben Int by scrolling below.
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Debt /

Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust Shs Ben Int (EVJ)

EVJ

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


EVJ

Daily Snapshot

Price

$12.15

Quote Time

Today's Volume

35,400

Open Price

$12.15

Day's Range

$12.12 - $12.2

Previous Close

$12.15

52 week low / high

$10.85 - $12.2

Percent off 52 week high

-0.41%

EVJ

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EVJ has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

EVJ

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EVJ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-02-08

$0.047

2019-01-11

$0.0457

2018-12-12

$0.0457

2018-11-08

$0.0457

2018-10-10

$0.0457

2018-09-13

$0.0457

2018-08-10

$0.0457

2018-07-11

$0.0457

2018-06-08

$0.0457

2018-05-10

$0.0457

2018-04-11

$0.0457

2018-03-09

$0.0457

2018-02-09

$0.0457

2018-01-11

$0.0457

2017-12-08

$0.0457

2017-11-10

$0.0457

2017-10-11

$0.0457

2017-09-08

$0.0457

2017-08-09

$0.0457

2017-07-11

$0.0457

2017-06-08

$0.0457

2017-05-09

$0.0457

2017-04-11

$0.0457

2017-03-09

$0.0457

2017-02-09

$0.0457

2017-01-11

$0.049

2016-12-08

$0.049

2016-11-09

$0.049

2016-10-11

$0.049

2016-09-08

$0.049

2016-08-09

$0.049

2016-07-07

$0.049

2016-06-09

$0.049

2016-05-10

$0.0515

2016-04-07

$0.0515

2016-03-09

$0.060667

2016-02-09

$0.060667

2016-01-12

$0.060667

2015-12-09

$0.060667

2015-11-10

$0.060667

2015-10-08

$0.060667

2015-09-09

$0.060667

2015-08-11

$0.060667

2015-07-09

$0.060667

2015-06-09

$0.060667

2015-05-07

$0.060667

2015-04-09

$0.060667

2015-03-10

$0.060667

2015-02-10

$0.060667

2015-01-08

$0.060667

2014-12-09

$0.060667

2014-11-10

$0.060667

2014-10-08

$0.060667

2014-09-10

$0.060667

2014-08-07

$0.060667

2014-07-08

$0.060667

2014-06-06

$0.060667

2014-05-08

$0.060667

2014-04-08

$0.060667

2014-03-06

$0.060667

2014-02-06

$0.065667

2014-01-08

$0.065667

2013-12-06

$0.065667

2013-11-07

$0.065667

2013-10-08

$0.065667

2013-09-06

$0.065667

2013-08-08

$0.065667

2013-07-08

$0.065667

2013-06-06

$0.065667

2013-05-08

$0.065667

2013-04-08

$0.065667

2013-03-07

$0.065667

2013-02-07

$0.065667

2013-01-08

$0.065667

2012-12-06

$0.065667

2012-11-08

$0.065667

2012-10-09

$0.065667

2012-09-06

$0.065667

2012-08-08

$0.065667

2012-07-06

$0.065667

2012-06-07

$0.065667

2012-05-08

$0.065667

2012-04-09

$0.065667

2012-03-08

$0.065667

2012-02-08

$0.065667

2012-01-06

$0.065667

2011-12-08

$0.074834

2011-11-08

$0.074834

2011-10-06

$0.074834

2011-09-08

$0.074834

2011-08-08

$0.074834

2011-07-07

$0.074834

2011-06-08

$0.074834

2011-05-06

$0.079001

2011-04-07

$0.079001

2011-03-08

$0.079001

2011-02-08

$0.079001

2011-01-06

$0.079001

2010-12-08

$0.079001

2010-11-08

$0.079001

2010-10-06

$0.079001

2010-09-08

$0.079001

2010-08-06

$0.079001

2010-07-08

$0.079001

2010-06-08

$0.079001

2010-05-06

$0.079001

2010-04-08

$0.079001

2010-03-08

$0.079001

2010-02-08

$0.079001

2010-01-07

$0.079001

2009-12-08

$0.079001

2009-11-06

$0.079001

2009-10-07

$0.079001

2009-09-08

$0.079001

2009-08-06

$0.079001

2009-07-08

$0.070001

2009-06-08

$0.070001

2009-05-07

$0.070001

2009-04-08

$0.070001

2009-03-06

$0.068334

2009-02-06

$0.068334

2009-01-08

$0.055834

2008-12-08

$0.055834

2008-11-06

$0.055834

2008-10-08

$0.055834

2008-09-08

$0.055834

2008-08-07

$0.055834

2008-07-08

$0.050834

2008-06-06

$0.050834

2008-05-08

$0.050834

2008-04-08

$0.050834

2008-03-06

$0.050834

2008-02-07

$0.050834

2008-01-08

$0.050834

2007-12-06

$0.050834

2007-11-07

$0.050834

2007-10-05

$0.050834

2007-09-06

$0.050834

2007-08-08

$0.050834

2007-07-06

$0.050834

2007-06-07

$0.056251

2007-05-08

$0.056251

2007-04-05

$0.056251

2007-03-08

$0.056251

2007-02-08

$0.056251

2007-01-08

$0.056251

2006-12-07

$0.056251

2006-11-08

$0.056251

2006-10-05

$0.056251

2006-09-07

$0.056251

2006-08-08

$0.056251

2006-07-06

$0.056251

2006-06-08

$0.056251

2006-05-08

$0.064584

2006-04-06

$0.064584

2006-03-08

$0.064584

2006-02-08

$0.064584

2006-01-06

$0.064584

2005-12-08

$0.064584

2005-11-08

$0.064584

2005-10-06

$0.064584

2005-09-07

$0.064584

2005-08-08

$0.064584

2005-07-07

$0.064584

2005-06-07

$0.070417

2005-05-05

$0.070417

2005-04-07

$0.080167

2005-03-07

$0.080167

2005-02-07

$0.080167

2005-01-06

$0.080167

2004-12-07

$0.089

2004-11-04

$0.089

2004-10-06

$0.089

2004-09-08

$0.089

2004-08-05

$0.089

2004-07-07

$0.089

2004-06-04

$0.089

2004-05-06

$0.089

2004-04-07

$0.089

2004-03-04

$0.089

2004-02-06

$0.089

2004-01-07

$0.089

2003-12-05

$0.089

2003-11-06

$0.089

2003-10-07

$0.089

2003-09-04

$0.084

2003-08-07

$0.084

2003-07-07

$0.084

2003-06-05

$0.084

2003-05-07

$0.084

2003-04-07

$0.084

2003-03-06

$0.084

2003-02-06

$0.084

2003-01-07

$0.084

2002-12-05

$0.084

2002-11-07

$0.084

2002-10-07

$0.084

2002-09-05

$0.084

2002-08-07

$0.082

2002-07-03

$0.082

2002-06-06

$0.082

2002-05-07

$0.082

2002-04-05

$0.082

2002-03-07

$0.082

2002-02-07

$0.082

2002-01-07

$0.075

2001-12-06

$0.075

2001-11-07

$0.069

2001-10-03

$0.069

2001-09-06

$0.064

2001-08-08

$0.064

2001-07-05

$0.058

2001-06-07

$0.058

2001-05-07

$0.055

2001-04-05

$0.055

2001-03-07

$0.055

2001-02-07

$0.055

2001-01-05

$0.055

2000-12-07

$0.055

2000-11-08

$0.055

2000-10-04

$0.055

2000-09-07

$0.055

2000-08-08

$0.055

2000-07-06

$0.055

2000-06-07

$0.055

2000-05-04

$0.0625

2000-04-06

$0.0625

2000-03-08

$0.0625

2000-02-08

$0.0625

2000-01-06

$0.0625

1999-12-08

$0.0625

1999-11-05

$0.0625

1999-10-06

$0.0625

1999-09-08

$0.0625

1999-08-05

$0.0625

1999-07-02

$0.0625

1999-06-03

$0.0625

1999-05-06

$0.0625

1999-04-05

$0.0625

EVJ

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EVJ

Metric

EVJ Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

EVJ

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-3.52%

2.84%

0years

EVJ

EVJ

EVJ

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EVJ

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

EVJ

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0470

2019-02-01

2019-02-08

2019-02-11

2019-02-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0457

2019-01-02

2019-01-11

2019-01-14

2019-01-22

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0457

2018-12-03

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2018-12-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0457

2018-11-01

2018-11-08

2018-11-12

2018-11-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0457

2018-10-01

2018-10-10

2018-10-11

2018-10-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0457

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0457

2018-08-01

2018-08-10

2018-08-13

2018-08-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0457

2018-07-02

2018-07-11

2018-07-12

2018-07-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0457

2018-06-01

2018-06-08

2018-06-11

2018-06-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0457

2018-05-01

2018-05-10

2018-05-11

2018-05-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0457

2018-04-02

2018-04-11

2018-04-12

2018-04-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0457

2018-03-01

2018-03-09

2018-03-12

2018-03-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0457

2018-02-01

2018-02-09

2018-02-12

2018-02-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0457

2018-01-02

2018-01-11

2018-01-12

2018-01-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0457

2017-12-01

2017-12-08

2017-12-11

2017-12-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0457

2017-11-01

2017-11-10

2017-11-13

2017-11-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0457

2017-10-02

2017-10-11

2017-10-12

2017-10-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0457

2017-09-01

2017-09-08

2017-09-11

2017-09-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0457

2017-08-01

2017-08-09

2017-08-11

2017-08-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0457

2017-07-03

2017-07-11

2017-07-13

2017-07-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0457

2017-06-01

2017-06-08

2017-06-12

2017-06-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0457

2017-05-01

2017-05-09

2017-05-11

2017-05-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0457

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-04-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0457

2017-03-01

2017-03-09

2017-03-13

2017-03-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0457

2017-02-01

2017-02-09

2017-02-13

2017-02-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2017-01-03

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-01-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2016-12-01

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2016-12-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2016-11-01

2016-11-09

2016-11-14

2016-11-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2016-10-03

2016-10-11

2016-10-13

2016-10-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2016-09-01

2016-09-08

2016-09-12

2016-09-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2016-08-01

2016-08-09

2016-08-11

2016-08-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2016-07-01

2016-07-07

2016-07-11

2016-07-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2016-06-01

2016-06-09

2016-06-13

2016-06-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0515

2016-05-02

2016-05-10

2016-05-12

2016-05-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0515

2016-04-01

2016-04-07

2016-04-11

2016-04-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0607

2016-03-01

2016-03-09

2016-03-11

2016-03-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0607

2016-02-01

2016-02-09

2016-02-11

2016-02-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0607

2016-01-04

2016-01-12

2016-01-14

2016-01-21

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0607

2015-12-01

2015-12-09

2015-12-11

2015-12-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0607

2015-11-02

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-11-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0607

2015-10-01

2015-10-08

2015-10-13

2015-10-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0607

2015-09-01

2015-09-09

2015-09-11

2015-09-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0607

2015-08-03

2015-08-11

2015-08-13

2015-08-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0607

2015-07-01

2015-07-09

2015-07-13

2015-07-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0607

2015-06-01

2015-06-09

2015-06-11

2015-06-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0607

2015-05-01

2015-05-07

2015-05-11

2015-05-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0607

2015-04-01

2015-04-09

2015-04-13

2015-04-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0607

2015-03-02

2015-03-10

2015-03-12

2015-03-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0607

2015-02-02

2015-02-10

2015-02-12

2015-02-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0607

2015-01-02

2015-01-08

2015-01-12

2015-01-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0607

2014-12-01

2014-12-09

2014-12-11

2014-12-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0607

2014-11-03

2014-11-10

2014-11-13

2014-11-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0607

2014-10-01

2014-10-08

2014-10-13

2014-10-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0607

2014-09-02

2014-09-10

2014-09-12

2014-09-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0607

2014-08-01

2014-08-07

2014-08-11

2014-08-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0607

2014-06-30

2014-07-08

2014-07-10

2014-07-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0607

2014-05-30

2014-06-06

2014-06-10

2014-06-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0607

2014-04-30

2014-05-08

2014-05-12

2014-05-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0607

2014-03-31

2014-04-08

2014-04-10

2014-04-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0607

2014-02-28

2014-03-06

2014-03-10

2014-03-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0657

2014-01-31

2014-02-06

2014-02-10

2014-02-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0657

2013-12-31

2014-01-08

2014-01-10

2014-01-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0657

2013-11-29

2013-12-06

2013-12-10

2013-12-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0657

2013-10-31

2013-11-07

2013-11-12

2013-11-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0657

2013-09-30

2013-10-08

2013-10-10

2013-10-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0657

2013-08-30

2013-09-06

2013-09-10

2013-09-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0657

2013-07-31

2013-08-08

2013-08-12

2013-08-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0657

2013-06-28

2013-07-08

2013-07-10

2013-07-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0657

2013-05-31

2013-06-06

2013-06-10

2013-06-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0657

2013-04-30

2013-05-08

2013-05-10

2013-05-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0657

2013-03-28

2013-04-08

2013-04-10

2013-04-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0657

2013-02-28

2013-03-07

2013-03-11

2013-03-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0657

2013-01-31

2013-02-07

2013-02-11

2013-02-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0657

2012-12-31

2013-01-08

2013-01-10

2013-01-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0657

2012-11-30

2012-12-06

2012-12-10

2012-12-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0657

2012-10-31

2012-11-08

2012-11-13

2012-11-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0657

2012-09-28

2012-10-09

2012-10-11

2012-10-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0657

2012-08-31

2012-09-06

2012-09-10

2012-09-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0657

2012-07-31

2012-08-08

2012-08-10

2012-08-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0657

2012-06-29

2012-07-06

2012-07-10

2012-07-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0657

2012-05-31

2012-06-07

2012-06-11

2012-06-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0657

2012-04-30

2012-05-08

2012-05-10

2012-05-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0657

2012-03-30

2012-04-09

2012-04-11

2012-04-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0657

2012-02-29

2012-03-08

2012-03-12

2012-03-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0657

2012-01-31

2012-02-08

2012-02-10

2012-02-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0657

2011-12-30

2012-01-06

2012-01-10

2012-01-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0748

2011-11-30

2011-12-08

2011-12-12

2011-12-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0748

2011-10-31

2011-11-08

2011-11-10

2011-11-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0748

2011-09-30

2011-10-06

2011-10-11

2011-10-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0748

2011-08-31

2011-09-08

2011-09-12

2011-09-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0748

2011-07-29

2011-08-08

2011-08-10

2011-08-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0748

2011-06-30

2011-07-07

2011-07-11

2011-07-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0748

2011-05-31

2011-06-08

2011-06-10

2011-06-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2011-04-29

2011-05-06

2011-05-10

2011-05-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2011-03-31

2011-04-07

2011-04-11

2011-04-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2011-02-28

2011-03-08

2011-03-10

2011-03-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2011-01-31

2011-02-08

2011-02-10

2011-02-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2010-12-31

2011-01-06

2011-01-10

2011-01-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2010-11-30

2010-12-08

2010-12-10

2010-12-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2010-10-29

2010-11-08

2010-11-10

2010-11-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2010-09-30

2010-10-06

2010-10-11

2010-10-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2010-08-31

2010-09-08

2010-09-10

2010-09-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2010-07-30

2010-08-06

2010-08-10

2010-08-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2010-06-30

2010-07-08

2010-07-12

2010-07-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2010-05-28

2010-06-08

2010-06-10

2010-06-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2010-04-30

2010-05-06

2010-05-10

2010-05-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2010-03-31

2010-04-08

2010-04-12

2010-04-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2010-02-26

2010-03-08

2010-03-10

2010-03-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2010-01-29

2010-02-08

2010-02-10

2010-02-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2009-12-31

2010-01-07

2010-01-11

2010-01-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2009-11-30

2009-12-08

2009-12-10

2009-12-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2009-10-30

2009-11-06

2009-11-10

2009-11-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2009-09-30

2009-10-07

2009-10-12

2009-10-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2009-08-31

2009-09-08

2009-09-10

2009-09-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2009-07-31

2009-08-06

2009-08-10

2009-08-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2009-06-30

2009-07-08

2009-07-10

2009-07-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2009-05-29

2009-06-08

2009-06-10

2009-06-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2009-04-30

2009-05-07

2009-05-11

2009-05-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2009-03-31

2009-04-08

2009-04-13

2009-04-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0683

2009-02-27

2009-03-06

2009-03-10

2009-03-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0683

2009-01-30

2009-02-06

2009-02-10

2009-02-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0558

2008-12-31

2009-01-08

2009-01-12

2009-01-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0558

2008-11-28

2008-12-08

2008-12-10

2008-12-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0558

2008-10-31

2008-11-06

2008-11-10

2008-11-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0558

2008-09-30

2008-10-08

2008-10-10

2008-10-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0558

2008-08-29

2008-09-08

2008-09-10

2008-09-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0558

2008-07-30

2008-08-07

2008-08-11

2008-08-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0508

2008-06-30

2008-07-08

2008-07-10

2008-07-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0508

2008-05-30

2008-06-06

2008-06-10

2008-06-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0508

2008-04-30

2008-05-08

2008-05-12

2008-05-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0508

2008-03-31

2008-04-08

2008-04-10

2008-04-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0508

2008-02-29

2008-03-06

2008-03-10

2008-03-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0508

2008-01-31

2008-02-07

2008-02-11

2008-02-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0508

2007-12-31

2008-01-08

2008-01-10

2008-01-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0508

2007-11-30

2007-12-06

2007-12-10

2007-12-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0508

2007-10-31

2007-11-07

2007-11-09

2007-11-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0508

2007-09-28

2007-10-05

2007-10-10

2007-10-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0508

2007-08-31

2007-09-06

2007-09-10

2007-09-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0508

2007-07-31

2007-08-08

2007-08-10

2007-08-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0508

2007-06-29

2007-07-06

2007-07-10

2007-07-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0563

2007-05-31

2007-06-07

2007-06-11

2007-06-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0563

2007-04-30

2007-05-08

2007-05-10

2007-05-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0563

2007-03-30

2007-04-05

2007-04-10

2007-04-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0563

2007-03-01

2007-03-08

2007-03-12

2007-03-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0563

2007-02-02

2007-02-08

2007-02-12

2007-02-20

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0563

2006-12-29

2007-01-08

2007-01-10

2007-01-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0563

2006-11-30

2006-12-07

2006-12-11

2006-12-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0563

2006-10-31

2006-11-08

2006-11-10

2006-11-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0563

2006-09-29

2006-10-05

2006-10-10

2006-10-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0563

2006-08-31

2006-09-07

2006-09-11

2006-09-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0563

2006-07-31

2006-08-08

2006-08-10

2006-08-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0563

2006-06-30

2006-07-06

2006-07-10

2006-07-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0563

2006-05-31

2006-06-08

2006-06-12

2006-06-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0646

2006-04-28

2006-05-08

2006-05-10

2006-05-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0646

2006-03-31

2006-04-06

2006-04-10

2006-04-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0646

2006-02-28

2006-03-08

2006-03-10

2006-03-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0646

2006-01-31

2006-02-08

2006-02-10

2006-02-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0646

2005-12-30

2006-01-06

2006-01-10

2006-01-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0646

2005-11-30

2005-12-08

2005-12-12

2005-12-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0646

2005-10-31

2005-11-08

2005-11-10

2005-11-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0646

2005-09-30

2005-10-06

2005-10-11

2005-10-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0646

2005-08-31

2005-09-07

2005-09-09

2005-09-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0646

2005-07-29

2005-08-08

2005-08-10

2005-08-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0646

2005-06-30

2005-07-07

2005-07-11

2005-07-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0704

2005-05-31

2005-06-07

2005-06-09

2005-06-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0704

2005-04-29

2005-05-05

2005-05-09

2005-05-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0802

2005-03-31

2005-04-07

2005-04-11

2005-04-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0802

2005-02-28

2005-03-07

2005-03-09

2005-03-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0802

2005-01-31

2005-02-07

2005-02-09

2005-02-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0802

2004-12-31

2005-01-06

2005-01-10

2005-01-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0890

2004-11-30

2004-12-07

2004-12-09

2004-12-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0890

2004-10-29

2004-11-04

2004-11-08

2004-11-15

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0890

2004-09-30

2004-10-06

2004-10-08

2004-10-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0890

2004-08-31

2004-09-08

2004-09-10

2004-09-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0890

2004-07-30

2004-08-05

2004-08-09

2004-08-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0890

2004-06-30

2004-07-07

2004-07-09

2004-07-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0890

2004-05-28

2004-06-04

2004-06-08

2004-06-15

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0890

2004-04-30

2004-05-06

2004-05-10

2004-05-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0890

2004-03-31

2004-04-07

2004-04-12

2004-04-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0890

2004-02-27

2004-03-04

2004-03-08

2004-03-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0890

2004-01-30

2004-02-06

2004-02-10

2004-02-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0890

2003-12-31

2004-01-07

2004-01-09

2004-01-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0890

2003-11-28

2003-12-05

2003-12-09

2003-12-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0890

2003-10-31

2003-11-06

2003-11-10

2003-11-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0890

2003-09-30

2003-10-07

2003-10-09

2003-10-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2003-08-29

2003-09-04

2003-09-08

2003-09-15

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2003-07-31

2003-08-07

2003-08-11

2003-08-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2003-06-30

2003-07-07

2003-07-09

2003-07-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2003-05-30

2003-06-05

2003-06-09

2003-06-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2003-04-30

2003-05-07

2003-05-09

2003-05-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2003-03-31

2003-04-07

2003-04-09

2003-04-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2003-02-28

2003-03-06

2003-03-10

2003-03-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2003-01-31

2003-02-06

2003-02-10

2003-02-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2002-12-31

2003-01-07

2003-01-09

2003-01-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2002-11-29

2002-12-05

2002-12-09

2002-12-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2002-10-31

2002-11-07

2002-11-12

2002-11-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2002-09-30

2002-10-07

2002-10-09

2002-10-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2002-08-30

2002-09-05

2002-09-09

2002-09-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2002-07-31

2002-08-07

2002-08-09

2002-08-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2002-06-28

2002-07-03

2002-07-08

2002-07-15

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2002-05-31

2002-06-06

2002-06-10

2002-06-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2002-04-30

2002-05-07

2002-05-09

2002-05-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2002-03-28

2002-04-05

2002-04-09

2002-04-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2002-02-28

2002-03-07

2002-03-11

2002-03-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2002-01-31

2002-02-07

2002-02-11

2002-02-19

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2001-12-31

2002-01-07

2002-01-09

2002-01-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2001-11-30

2001-12-06

2001-12-10

2001-12-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2001-10-31

2001-11-07

2001-11-09

2001-11-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2001-09-28

2001-10-03

2001-10-08

2001-10-15

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2001-08-31

2001-09-06

2001-09-10

2001-09-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2001-07-31

2001-08-08

2001-08-10

2001-08-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2001-06-29

2001-07-05

2001-07-09

2001-07-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2001-05-31

2001-06-07

2001-06-11

2001-06-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2001-04-30

2001-05-07

2001-05-09

2001-05-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2001-03-30

2001-04-05

2001-04-09

2001-04-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2001-02-28

2001-03-07

2001-03-09

2001-03-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2001-01-31

2001-02-07

2001-02-09

2001-02-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2000-12-29

2001-01-05

2001-01-09

2001-01-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2000-11-30

2000-12-07

2000-12-11

2000-12-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2000-10-30

2000-11-08

2000-11-10

2000-11-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2000-09-29

2000-10-04

2000-10-09

2000-10-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2000-08-31

2000-09-07

2000-09-11

2000-09-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2000-08-01

2000-08-08

2000-08-10

2000-08-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2000-06-30

2000-07-06

2000-07-10

2000-07-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2000-05-31

2000-06-07

2000-06-09

2000-06-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2000-04-28

2000-05-04

2000-05-08

2000-05-15

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2000-03-31

2000-04-06

2000-04-10

2000-04-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2000-02-29

2000-03-08

2000-03-10

2000-03-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2000-01-31

2000-02-08

2000-02-10

2000-02-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1999-12-31

2000-01-06

2000-01-10

2000-01-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1999-11-30

1999-12-08

1999-12-10

1999-12-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1999-10-29

1999-11-05

1999-11-09

1999-11-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1999-09-30

1999-10-06

1999-10-11

1999-10-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1999-08-31

1999-09-08

1999-09-10

1999-09-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1999-07-30

1999-08-05

1999-08-09

1999-08-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1999-06-21

1999-07-02

1999-07-07

1999-07-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1999-05-28

1999-06-03

1999-06-07

1999-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1999-04-30

1999-05-06

1999-05-10

1999-05-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1999-03-29

1999-04-05

1999-04-07

1999-04-13

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Monthly

EVJ

Investor Resources

Learn more about Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust Shs Ben Int on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

EVJ

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

