Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Shs Ben Int

Stock

EVF

Price as of:

$6.29 +0.01 +0.16%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Shs Ben Int (EVF)

EVF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

7.26%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.46

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

EVF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$6.29

Quote Time

Today's Volume

174,595

Open Price

$6.29

Day's Range

$6.28 - $6.3

Previous Close

$6.28

52 week low / high

$5.67 - $6.4

Percent off 52 week high

-1.72%

EVF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EVF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade EVF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

EVF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EVF's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-11

$0.038

2019-11-08

$0.038

2019-10-10

$0.038

2019-09-12

$0.035

2019-08-09

$0.034

2019-07-10

$0.034

2019-06-12

$0.034

2019-05-10

$0.034

2019-04-10

$0.034

2019-03-08

$0.033

2019-02-08

$0.032

2018-12-27

$0.032

2018-12-12

$0.032

2018-11-08

$0.032

2018-10-10

$0.031

2018-09-13

$0.031

2018-08-10

$0.031

2018-07-11

$0.032

2018-06-08

$0.031

2018-05-10

$0.031

2018-04-11

$0.031

2018-03-09

$0.031

2018-02-09

$0.031

2017-12-27

$0.03

2017-12-08

$0.03

2017-11-10

$0.031

2017-10-11

$0.029

2017-09-08

$0.03

2017-08-09

$0.03

2017-07-11

$0.03

2017-06-08

$0.031

2017-05-09

$0.03

2017-04-11

$0.03

2017-03-09

$0.03

2017-02-09

$0.032

2016-12-27

$0.033

2016-12-08

$0.033

2016-11-09

$0.034

2016-10-11

$0.034

2016-09-08

$0.035

2016-08-09

$0.034

2016-07-07

$0.034

2016-06-09

$0.034

2016-05-10

$0.033

2016-04-07

$0.033

2016-03-09

$0.034

2016-02-09

$0.034

2015-12-29

$0.035

2015-12-09

$0.035

2015-11-10

$0.036

2015-10-08

$0.035

2015-09-09

$0.035

2015-08-11

$0.034

2015-07-09

$0.034

2015-06-09

$0.034

2015-05-07

$0.034

2015-04-09

$0.034

2015-03-10

$0.033

2015-02-10

$0.033

2015-01-08

$0.034

2014-12-09

$0.034

2014-11-10

$0.033

2014-10-08

$0.034

2014-09-10

$0.033

2014-08-07

$0.033

2014-07-09

$0.033

2014-06-10

$0.032

2014-05-08

$0.032

2014-04-09

$0.034

2014-03-11

$0.034

2014-02-11

$0.034

2013-12-27

$0.037

2013-12-10

$0.035

2013-11-07

$0.035

2013-10-09

$0.035

2013-09-11

$0.035

2013-08-08

$0.035

2013-07-09

$0.036

2013-06-11

$0.036

2013-05-09

$0.038

2013-04-09

$0.036

2013-03-07

$0.037

2013-02-07

$0.038

2012-12-27

$0.039

2012-12-11

$0.039

2012-11-08

$0.04

2012-10-09

$0.039

2012-09-12

$0.039

2012-08-09

$0.038

2012-07-10

$0.038

2012-06-07

$0.038

2012-05-09

$0.037

2012-04-10

$0.038

2012-03-08

$0.037

2012-02-09

$0.036

2011-12-28

$0.035

2011-12-08

$0.035

2011-11-08

$0.034

2011-10-11

$0.034

2011-09-08

$0.034

2011-08-09

$0.034

2011-07-07

$0.034

2011-06-08

$0.033

2011-05-09

$0.033

2011-04-07

$0.034

2011-03-08

$0.035

2011-02-08

$0.035

2010-12-29

$0.036

2010-12-08

$0.036

2010-11-08

$0.037

2010-10-06

$0.036

2010-09-08

$0.036

2010-08-09

$0.035

2010-07-08

$0.035

2010-06-08

$0.035

2010-05-10

$0.034

2010-04-08

$0.032

2010-03-08

$0.032

2010-02-08

$0.033

2009-12-29

$0.031

2009-12-08

$0.029

2009-11-09

$0.028

2009-10-07

$0.026

2009-09-08

$0.026

2009-08-10

$0.024

2009-07-08

$0.027

2009-06-08

$0.028

2009-05-07

$0.029

2009-04-08

$0.029

2009-03-09

$0.029

2009-02-09

$0.031

2009-01-08

$0.043

2008-12-08

$0.043

2008-11-07

$0.043

2008-10-08

$0.043

2008-09-09

$0.043

2008-08-07

$0.043

2008-07-08

$0.043

2008-06-09

$0.043

2008-05-08

$0.043

2008-04-08

$0.051

2008-03-10

$0.051

2008-02-07

$0.052

2007-12-27

$0.052

2007-12-10

$0.053

2007-11-08

$0.053

2007-10-09

$0.052

2007-09-11

$0.052

2007-08-08

$0.052

2007-07-09

$0.051

2007-06-07

$0.051

2007-05-08

$0.051

2007-04-09

$0.054

2007-03-08

$0.055

2007-02-08

$0.056

2006-12-27

$0.056

2006-12-07

$0.056

2006-11-08

$0.055

2006-10-06

$0.054

2006-09-07

$0.053

2006-08-08

$0.053

2006-07-10

$0.053

2006-06-08

$0.052

2006-05-08

$0.052

2006-04-10

$0.051

2006-03-08

$0.049

2006-02-08

$0.05

2005-12-28

$0.046

2005-12-08

$0.046

2005-11-08

$0.046

2005-10-11

$0.045

2005-09-08

$0.045

2005-08-08

$0.044

2005-07-07

$0.043

2005-06-08

$0.041

2005-05-09

$0.039

2005-04-07

$0.039

2005-03-07

$0.038

2005-02-08

$0.042

2004-12-28

$0.04

2004-12-08

$0.037

2004-11-08

$0.036

2004-10-07

$0.036

2004-09-08

$0.037

2004-08-09

$0.036

2004-07-08

$0.035

2004-06-08

$0.035

2004-05-10

$0.036

2004-04-07

$0.035

2004-03-08

$0.034

2004-02-09

$0.035

2003-12-26

$0.037

2003-12-08

$0.036

2003-11-07

$0.038

2003-10-08

$0.038

2003-09-09

$0.038

2003-08-07

$0.041

2003-07-08

$0.043

2003-06-09

$0.044

2003-05-08

$0.044

2003-04-08

$0.042

2003-03-10

$0.04

2003-02-10

$0.04

2002-12-26

$0.043

2002-12-09

$0.043

2002-11-07

$0.045

2002-10-08

$0.045

2002-09-10

$0.046

2002-08-08

$0.045

2002-07-08

$0.046

2002-06-10

$0.045

2002-05-08

$0.046

2002-04-08

$0.047

2002-03-07

$0.048

2002-02-07

$0.049

2001-12-27

$0.05

2001-12-10

$0.052

2001-11-07

$0.056

2001-10-05

$0.053

2001-09-11

$0.061

2001-08-08

$0.063

2001-07-10

$0.061

2001-06-07

$0.065

2001-05-09

$0.069

2001-04-10

$0.072

2001-03-08

$0.067

2001-02-08

$0.073

2000-12-27

$0.078

2000-12-07

$0.075

2000-11-08

$0.076

2000-10-10

$0.076

2000-09-07

$0.077

2000-08-09

$0.077

2000-07-10

$0.077

2000-06-08

$0.077

2000-05-09

$0.077

2000-04-11

$0.075

2000-03-08

$0.073

2000-02-09

$0.075

1999-12-27

$0.074

1999-12-08

$0.073

1999-11-09

$0.071

1999-10-12

$0.07

1999-09-09

$0.071

1999-08-10

$0.071

1999-07-09

$0.07

1999-06-10

$0.072

1999-05-12

$0.069

1999-04-13

$0.067

1999-03-11

$0.063

1999-02-10

$0.068

1998-12-29

$0.068

1998-12-29

$0.058

EVF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

EVF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EVF

Metric

EVF Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

EVF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

4.03%

21.28%

1years

EVF

News
EVF

Research
EVF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EVF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

EVF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0380

2019-12-02

2019-12-11

2019-12-12

2019-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2019-11-01

2019-11-08

2019-11-12

2019-11-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2019-10-01

2019-10-10

2019-10-11

2019-10-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2019-09-03

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-09-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2019-08-01

2019-08-09

2019-08-12

2019-08-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2019-07-01

2019-07-10

2019-07-11

2019-07-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2019-06-03

2019-06-12

2019-06-13

2019-06-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2019-05-01

2019-05-10

2019-05-13

2019-05-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2019-04-01

2019-04-10

2019-04-11

2019-04-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2019-03-01

2019-03-08

2019-03-11

2019-03-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2019-02-01

2019-02-08

2019-02-11

2019-02-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2018-12-18

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2018-12-03

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2018-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2018-11-01

2018-11-08

2018-11-12

2018-11-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2018-10-01

2018-10-10

2018-10-11

2018-10-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2018-08-01

2018-08-10

2018-08-13

2018-08-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2018-07-02

2018-07-11

2018-07-12

2018-07-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2018-06-01

2018-06-08

2018-06-11

2018-06-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2018-05-01

2018-05-10

2018-05-11

2018-05-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2018-04-02

2018-04-11

2018-04-12

2018-04-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2018-03-01

2018-03-09

2018-03-12

2018-03-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2018-02-01

2018-02-09

2018-02-12

2018-02-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2017-12-18

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2018-01-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2017-12-01

2017-12-08

2017-12-11

2017-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2017-11-01

2017-11-10

2017-11-13

2017-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2017-10-02

2017-10-11

2017-10-12

2017-10-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2017-09-01

2017-09-08

2017-09-11

2017-09-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2017-08-01

2017-08-09

2017-08-11

2017-08-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2017-07-03

2017-07-11

2017-07-13

2017-07-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2017-06-01

2017-06-08

2017-06-12

2017-06-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2017-05-01

2017-05-09

2017-05-11

2017-05-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-04-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2017-03-01

2017-03-09

2017-03-13

2017-03-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2017-02-01

2017-02-09

2017-02-13

2017-02-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2016-12-19

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

2017-01-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2016-12-01

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2016-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2016-11-01

2016-11-09

2016-11-14

2016-11-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2016-10-03

2016-10-11

2016-10-13

2016-10-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2016-09-01

2016-09-08

2016-09-12

2016-09-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2016-08-01

2016-08-09

2016-08-11

2016-08-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2016-07-01

2016-07-07

2016-07-11

2016-07-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2016-06-01

2016-06-09

2016-06-13

2016-06-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2016-05-02

2016-05-10

2016-05-12

2016-05-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2016-04-01

2016-04-07

2016-04-11

2016-04-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2016-03-01

2016-03-09

2016-03-11

2016-03-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2016-02-01

2016-02-09

2016-02-11

2016-02-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2015-12-21

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2015-12-01

2015-12-09

2015-12-11

2015-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2015-11-02

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2015-10-01

2015-10-08

2015-10-13

2015-10-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2015-09-01

2015-09-09

2015-09-11

2015-09-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2015-08-03

2015-08-11

2015-08-13

2015-08-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2015-07-01

2015-07-09

2015-07-13

2015-07-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2015-06-01

2015-06-09

2015-06-11

2015-06-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2015-05-01

2015-05-07

2015-05-11

2015-05-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2015-04-01

2015-04-09

2015-04-13

2015-04-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2015-03-02

2015-03-10

2015-03-12

2015-03-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2015-02-02

2015-02-10

2015-02-12

2015-02-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2015-01-02

2015-01-08

2015-01-12

2015-01-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2014-12-01

2014-12-09

2014-12-11

2014-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2014-11-03

2014-11-10

2014-11-13

2014-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2014-10-01

2014-10-08

2014-10-13

2014-10-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2014-09-02

2014-09-10

2014-09-12

2014-09-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2014-08-01

2014-08-07

2014-08-11

2014-08-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2014-07-01

2014-07-09

2014-07-11

2014-07-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2014-06-02

2014-06-10

2014-06-12

2014-06-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2014-05-01

2014-05-08

2014-05-12

2014-05-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2014-04-01

2014-04-09

2014-04-11

2014-04-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2014-03-03

2014-03-11

2014-03-13

2014-03-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2014-02-03

2014-02-11

2014-02-13

2014-02-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2013-12-20

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2013-12-02

2013-12-10

2013-12-12

2013-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2013-11-01

2013-11-07

2013-11-12

2013-11-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2013-10-01

2013-10-09

2013-10-11

2013-10-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2013-09-03

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-09-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2013-08-01

2013-08-08

2013-08-12

2013-08-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2013-07-01

2013-07-09

2013-07-11

2013-07-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2013-06-03

2013-06-11

2013-06-13

2013-06-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2013-05-01

2013-05-09

2013-05-13

2013-05-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2013-04-01

2013-04-09

2013-04-11

2013-04-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2013-03-01

2013-03-07

2013-03-11

2013-03-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2013-02-01

2013-02-07

2013-02-11

2013-02-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2012-12-21

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2012-12-03

2012-12-11

2012-12-13

2012-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2012-11-01

2012-11-08

2012-11-13

2012-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2012-10-01

2012-10-09

2012-10-11

2012-10-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-09-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2012-08-01

2012-08-09

2012-08-13

2012-08-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2012-07-02

2012-07-10

2012-07-12

2012-07-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2012-06-01

2012-06-07

2012-06-11

2012-06-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2012-05-01

2012-05-09

2012-05-11

2012-05-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2012-04-02

2012-04-10

2012-04-12

2012-04-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2012-03-01

2012-03-08

2012-03-12

2012-03-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2012-02-01

2012-02-09

2012-02-13

2012-02-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2011-12-20

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2011-12-01

2011-12-08

2011-12-12

2011-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2011-11-01

2011-11-08

2011-11-11

2011-11-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2011-10-03

2011-10-11

2011-10-13

2011-10-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2011-09-01

2011-09-08

2011-09-12

2011-09-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2011-08-01

2011-08-09

2011-08-11

2011-08-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2011-07-01

2011-07-07

2011-07-11

2011-07-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2011-06-01

2011-06-08

2011-06-10

2011-06-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2011-05-02

2011-05-09

2011-05-11

2011-05-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2011-04-01

2011-04-07

2011-04-11

2011-04-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2011-03-01

2011-03-08

2011-03-10

2011-03-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2011-02-01

2011-02-08

2011-02-10

2011-02-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2010-12-22

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2010-12-01

2010-12-08

2010-12-10

2010-12-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2010-11-01

2010-11-08

2010-11-10

2010-11-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2010-10-01

2010-10-06

2010-10-11

2010-10-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2010-09-01

2010-09-08

2010-09-10

2010-09-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2010-08-02

2010-08-09

2010-08-11

2010-08-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2010-07-01

2010-07-08

2010-07-12

2010-07-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2010-06-01

2010-06-08

2010-06-10

2010-06-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2010-05-03

2010-05-10

2010-05-12

2010-05-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2010-04-01

2010-04-08

2010-04-12

2010-04-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2010-03-01

2010-03-08

2010-03-10

2010-03-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2010-02-01

2010-02-08

2010-02-10

2010-02-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2009-12-22

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2009-12-01

2009-12-08

2009-12-10

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2009-11-02

2009-11-09

2009-11-12

2009-11-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2009-10-01

2009-10-07

2009-10-12

2009-10-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2009-09-01

2009-09-08

2009-09-10

2009-09-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2009-08-03

2009-08-10

2009-08-12

2009-08-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2009-07-01

2009-07-08

2009-07-10

2009-07-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2009-06-01

2009-06-08

2009-06-10

2009-06-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2009-05-01

2009-05-07

2009-05-11

2009-05-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2009-04-01

2009-04-08

2009-04-13

2009-04-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2009-03-02

2009-03-09

2009-03-11

2009-03-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2009-02-02

2009-02-09

2009-02-11

2009-02-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2009-01-02

2009-01-08

2009-01-12

2009-01-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2008-12-01

2008-12-08

2008-12-10

2008-12-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2008-11-03

2008-11-07

2008-11-12

2008-11-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2008-10-01

2008-10-08

2008-10-10

2008-10-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2008-09-02

2008-09-09

2008-09-11

2008-09-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2008-08-01

2008-08-07

2008-08-11

2008-08-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2008-07-01

2008-07-08

2008-07-10

2008-07-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2008-06-02

2008-06-09

2008-06-11

2008-06-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2008-05-01

2008-05-08

2008-05-12

2008-05-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2008-04-01

2008-04-08

2008-04-10

2008-04-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2008-03-03

2008-03-10

2008-03-12

2008-03-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2008-02-01

2008-02-07

2008-02-11

2008-02-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2007-12-21

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2007-12-03

2007-12-10

2007-12-12

2007-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2007-11-01

2007-11-08

2007-11-13

2007-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2007-10-01

2007-10-09

2007-10-11

2007-10-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2007-09-04

2007-09-11

2007-09-13

2007-09-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2007-08-01

2007-08-08

2007-08-10

2007-08-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2007-07-02

2007-07-09

2007-07-11

2007-07-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2007-06-01

2007-06-07

2007-06-11

2007-06-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2007-05-01

2007-05-08

2007-05-10

2007-05-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2007-04-02

2007-04-09

2007-04-11

2007-04-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2007-03-01

2007-03-08

2007-03-12

2007-03-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2007-02-01

2007-02-08

2007-02-12

2007-02-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2006-12-20

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2006-12-01

2006-12-07

2006-12-11

2006-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2006-11-01

2006-11-08

2006-11-10

2006-11-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2006-10-02

2006-10-06

2006-10-11

2006-10-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2006-09-01

2006-09-07

2006-09-11

2006-09-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2006-08-01

2006-08-08

2006-08-10

2006-08-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2006-07-03

2006-07-10

2006-07-12

2006-07-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2006-06-01

2006-06-08

2006-06-12

2006-06-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2006-05-01

2006-05-08

2006-05-10

2006-05-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2006-04-03

2006-04-10

2006-04-12

2006-04-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2006-03-01

2006-03-08

2006-03-10

2006-03-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2006-02-01

2006-02-08

2006-02-10

2006-02-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2005-12-21

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2005-12-01

2005-12-08

2005-12-12

2005-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2005-11-01

2005-11-08

2005-11-10

2005-11-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2005-10-03

2005-10-11

2005-10-13

2005-10-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2005-09-01

2005-09-08

2005-09-12

2005-09-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2005-08-01

2005-08-08

2005-08-10

2005-08-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2005-07-01

2005-07-07

2005-07-11

2005-07-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2005-06-01

2005-06-08

2005-06-10

2005-06-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2005-05-02

2005-05-09

2005-05-11

2005-05-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2005-04-01

2005-04-07

2005-04-11

2005-04-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2005-03-01

2005-03-07

2005-03-09

2005-03-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2005-02-01

2005-02-08

2005-02-10

2005-02-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2004-12-20

2004-12-28

2004-12-30

2005-01-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2004-12-01

2004-12-08

2004-12-10

2004-12-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2004-11-01

2004-11-08

2004-11-10

2004-11-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2004-10-01

2004-10-07

2004-10-12

2004-10-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2004-09-01

2004-09-08

2004-09-10

2004-09-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2004-08-02

2004-08-09

2004-08-11

2004-08-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2004-07-01

2004-07-08

2004-07-12

2004-07-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2004-06-01

2004-06-08

2004-06-10

2004-06-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2004-05-03

2004-05-10

2004-05-12

2004-05-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2004-04-01

2004-04-07

2004-04-12

2004-04-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2004-03-01

2004-03-08

2004-03-10

2004-03-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2004-02-02

2004-02-09

2004-02-11

2004-02-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2003-12-19

2003-12-26

2003-12-30

2004-01-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2003-12-01

2003-12-08

2003-12-10

2003-12-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2003-11-03

2003-11-07

2003-11-12

2003-11-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2003-10-01

2003-10-08

2003-10-10

2003-10-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2003-09-02

2003-09-09

2003-09-11

2003-09-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2003-08-01

2003-08-07

2003-08-11

2003-08-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2003-07-01

2003-07-08

2003-07-10

2003-07-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2003-06-02

2003-06-09

2003-06-11

2003-06-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2003-05-01

2003-05-08

2003-05-12

2003-05-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2003-04-01

2003-04-08

2003-04-10

2003-04-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2003-03-03

2003-03-10

2003-03-12

2003-03-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2003-02-03

2003-02-10

2003-02-12

2003-02-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2002-12-20

2002-12-26

2002-12-30

2003-01-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2002-12-02

2002-12-09

2002-12-11

2002-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2002-11-01

2002-11-07

2002-11-12

2002-11-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2002-10-01

2002-10-08

2002-10-10

2002-10-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2002-09-03

2002-09-10

2002-09-12

2002-09-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2002-08-01

2002-08-08

2002-08-12

2002-08-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2002-07-01

2002-07-08

2002-07-10

2002-07-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2002-06-03

2002-06-10

2002-06-12

2002-06-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2002-05-01

2002-05-08

2002-05-10

2002-05-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2002-04-01

2002-04-08

2002-04-10

2002-04-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2002-03-01

2002-03-07

2002-03-11

2002-03-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2002-02-01

2002-02-07

2002-02-11

2002-02-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2001-12-20

2001-12-27

2001-12-31

2002-01-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2001-12-03

2001-12-10

2001-12-12

2001-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2001-11-01

2001-11-07

2001-11-12

2001-11-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2001-10-01

2001-10-05

2001-10-10

2001-10-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2001-09-04

2001-09-11

2001-09-13

2001-09-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2001-08-01

2001-08-08

2001-08-10

2001-08-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2001-07-02

2001-07-10

2001-07-12

2001-07-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2001-06-01

2001-06-07

2001-06-11

2001-06-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2001-05-01

2001-05-09

2001-05-11

2001-05-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2001-04-02

2001-04-10

2001-04-12

2001-04-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2001-03-01

2001-03-08

2001-03-12

2001-03-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2001-02-01

2001-02-08

2001-02-12

2001-02-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2000-12-20

2000-12-27

2000-12-29

2001-01-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2000-12-01

2000-12-07

2000-12-11

2000-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2000-11-01

2000-11-08

2000-11-10

2000-11-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2000-10-02

2000-10-10

2000-10-12

2000-10-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2000-09-01

2000-09-07

2000-09-11

2000-09-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2000-08-01

2000-08-09

2000-08-11

2000-08-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2000-07-03

2000-07-10

2000-07-12

2000-07-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2000-06-01

2000-06-08

2000-06-12

2000-06-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2000-05-01

2000-05-09

2000-05-11

2000-05-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2000-04-03

2000-04-11

2000-04-13

2000-04-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2000-03-02

2000-03-08

2000-03-10

2000-03-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2000-02-02

2000-02-09

2000-02-11

2000-02-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

1999-12-20

1999-12-27

1999-12-29

2000-01-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

1999-12-01

1999-12-08

1999-12-10

1999-12-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1999-11-02

1999-11-09

1999-11-12

1999-11-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1999-10-04

1999-10-12

1999-10-14

1999-10-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1999-09-02

1999-09-09

1999-09-13

1999-09-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

1999-08-02

1999-08-10

1999-08-12

1999-08-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1999-07-02

1999-07-09

1999-07-13

1999-07-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

1999-06-02

1999-06-10

1999-06-14

1999-06-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

1999-05-04

1999-05-12

1999-05-14

1999-05-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

1999-04-07

1999-04-13

1999-04-16

1999-04-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

1999-03-04

1999-03-11

1999-03-15

1999-03-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

1999-02-03

1999-02-10

1999-02-12

1999-02-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

Unknown

1998-12-29

1998-12-31

1999-01-08

Initial, Special

Special

Monthly

$0.0680

Unknown

1998-12-29

1998-12-31

1998-01-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

EVF

Investor Resources

Learn more about Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Shs Ben Int on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

EVF

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

disclaimer.

