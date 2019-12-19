Best Dividend Stocks
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc.

Stock

EGF

Price as of:

$13.07 -0.05 -0.38%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Debt /

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (EGF)

EGF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

3.75%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.49

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get EGF DARS™ Rating

EGF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$13.07

Quote Time

Today's Volume

172

Open Price

$13.07

Day's Range

$13.07 - $13.07

Previous Close

$13.12

52 week low / high

$12.64 - $13.45

Percent off 52 week high

-2.83%

EGF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EGF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

EGF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EGF's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.041

2019-11-14

$0.041

2019-10-11

$0.041

2019-09-13

$0.041

2019-08-14

$0.041

2019-07-12

$0.041

2019-06-13

$0.041

2019-05-14

$0.041

2019-04-12

$0.041

2019-03-14

$0.041

2019-02-14

$0.041

2018-12-28

$0.041

2018-12-12

$0.041

2018-11-14

$0.041

2018-10-12

$0.041

2018-09-13

$0.041

2018-08-14

$0.041

2018-07-13

$0.041

2018-06-14

$0.041

2018-05-14

$0.041

2018-04-13

$0.041

2018-03-14

$0.041

2018-02-14

$0.041

2017-12-28

$0.041

2017-12-11

$0.041

2017-11-14

$0.041

2017-10-13

$0.041

2017-09-14

$0.041

2017-08-11

$0.041

2017-07-12

$0.041

2017-06-13

$0.041

2017-05-11

$0.041

2017-04-11

$0.041

2017-03-13

$0.041

2017-02-13

$0.041

2016-12-28

$0.041

2016-12-08

$0.041

2016-11-10

$0.041

2016-10-12

$0.041

2016-09-13

$0.041

2016-08-11

$0.041

2016-07-13

$0.041

2016-06-13

$0.049

2016-05-12

$0.049

2016-04-13

$0.049

2016-03-11

$0.049

2016-02-11

$0.049

2015-12-29

$0.049

2015-12-10

$0.049

2015-11-12

$0.049

2015-10-13

$0.049

2015-09-11

$0.049

2015-08-12

$0.049

2015-07-13

$0.049

2015-06-11

$0.055

2015-05-13

$0.055

2015-04-13

$0.055

2015-03-11

$0.055

2015-02-11

$0.055

2014-12-29

$0.055

2014-12-10

$0.055

2014-11-12

$0.055

2014-10-10

$0.055

2014-09-11

$0.055

2014-08-13

$0.055

2014-07-11

$0.055

2014-06-12

$0.055

2014-05-13

$0.055

2014-04-11

$0.055

2014-03-12

$0.055

2014-02-12

$0.055

2013-12-27

$0.055

2013-12-11

$0.055

2013-11-13

$0.065

2013-10-11

$0.065

2013-09-12

$0.065

2013-08-13

$0.065

2013-07-11

$0.065

2013-06-12

$0.065

2013-05-13

$0.065

2013-04-11

$0.065

2013-03-13

$0.065

2013-02-13

$0.065

2012-12-27

$0.065

2012-12-12

$0.065

2012-11-13

$0.07

2012-10-11

$0.07

2012-09-12

$0.07

2012-08-13

$0.07

2012-07-12

$0.07

2012-06-13

$0.07

2012-05-11

$0.07

2012-04-12

$0.07

2012-03-13

$0.07

2012-02-13

$0.07

2011-12-28

$0.07

2011-12-12

$0.07

2011-11-10

$0.07

2011-10-12

$0.07

2011-09-13

$0.08

2011-08-11

$0.08

2011-07-13

$0.08

2011-06-13

$0.08

2011-05-12

$0.08

2011-04-13

$0.08

2011-03-11

$0.08

2011-02-11

$0.08

2010-12-29

$0.08

2010-12-13

$0.08

2010-11-10

$0.08

2010-10-13

$0.08

2010-09-13

$0.08

2010-08-12

$0.08

2010-07-13

$0.08

2010-06-11

$0.08

2010-05-12

$0.08

2010-04-13

$0.08

2010-03-11

$0.08

2010-02-10

$0.105

2009-12-29

$0.105

2009-12-11

$0.105

2009-12-11

$0.167

2009-11-10

$0.105

2009-10-13

$0.105

2009-09-11

$0.105

2009-08-12

$0.105

2009-07-13

$0.105

2009-06-11

$0.105

2009-05-13

$0.105

2009-04-13

$0.105

2009-03-12

$0.105

2009-02-11

$0.105

2008-12-29

$0.105

2008-12-11

$0.105

2008-11-12

$0.105

2008-10-10

$0.105

2008-09-11

$0.105

2008-08-13

$0.105

2008-07-11

$0.105

2008-06-12

$0.105

2008-05-13

$0.105

2008-04-11

$0.105

2008-03-12

$0.105

2008-02-13

$0.105

2007-12-27

$0.105

2007-12-11

$0.105

2007-11-13

$0.105

2007-10-11

$0.116667

2007-09-12

$0.116667

2007-08-13

$0.116667

2007-07-12

$0.116667

2007-06-13

$0.116667

2007-05-11

$0.116667

2007-04-12

$0.116667

2007-03-13

$0.116667

2007-02-13

$0.116667

2007-01-11

$0.116667

2006-12-15

$0.116667

2006-11-16

$0.116667

2006-10-19

$0.116667

2006-09-20

$0.116667

2006-08-17

$0.116667

2006-07-19

$0.116667

2006-06-20

$0.116667

2006-05-17

$0.116667

2006-04-19

$0.116667

2006-03-21

$0.116667

2006-02-16

$0.116667

2006-01-19

$0.116667

2005-12-16

$0.116667

EGF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EGF

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

EGF Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

EGF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-2.57%

0.00%

0years

EGF

News
EGF

Research
EGF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EGF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

EGF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0410

2019-12-06

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2019-11-01

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2019-10-01

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2019-09-03

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2019-08-01

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2019-07-01

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2019-04-01

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2019-02-01

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2018-12-19

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2018-12-03

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2018-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2018-11-01

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2018-10-01

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2018-07-02

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2018-06-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2018-04-02

2018-04-13

2018-04-16

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2017-12-19

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2017-12-01

2017-12-11

2017-12-12

2017-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2017-10-02

2017-10-13

2017-10-16

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2017-09-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2017-08-01

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2017-05-01

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2016-12-19

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2016-12-01

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2016-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2016-11-01

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2016-10-03

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2016-09-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2016-08-01

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2016-07-01

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2016-06-01

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2016-05-02

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2016-04-01

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2016-02-01

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2015-12-18

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2015-12-01

2015-12-10

2015-12-14

2015-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2015-11-02

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2015-09-01

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2015-08-03

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2015-07-01

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2015-06-01

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2015-05-01

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2015-04-01

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2014-12-19

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2014-12-01

2014-12-10

2014-12-12

2014-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2014-11-03

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2014-10-01

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2014-08-01

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2014-07-01

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2014-06-02

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2014-04-01

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2014-02-03

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2013-12-19

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2013-11-01

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2013-10-01

2013-10-11

2013-10-16

2013-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2013-09-03

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2013-08-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2013-07-01

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2013-06-03

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2013-05-01

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2013-04-01

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2013-03-01

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2013-02-01

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2012-12-20

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2012-12-04

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2012-10-01

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2012-07-02

2012-07-12

2012-07-16

2012-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2012-05-01

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2012-04-02

2012-04-12

2012-04-16

2012-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2012-02-01

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2011-12-20

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2011-12-05

2011-12-12

2011-12-14

2011-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2011-11-01

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2011-10-03

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2011-08-01

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2011-07-01

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2011-05-02

2011-05-12

2011-05-16

2011-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2011-04-01

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2011-03-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2011-02-01

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2010-12-21

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2010-12-06

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2010-11-01

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2010-10-01

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2010-08-02

2010-08-12

2010-08-16

2010-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2010-07-01

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2010-06-01

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2010-05-03

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2010-04-01

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2010-03-01

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2010-02-01

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2009-12-21

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2009-09-02

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-18

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2009-09-02

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2009-09-02

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2009-09-02

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2009-09-01

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2009-08-03

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2009-06-01

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2009-05-01

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2009-04-01

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2009-03-02

2009-03-12

2009-03-16

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2009-02-02

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2008-12-22

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2008-12-05

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2008-11-03

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2008-10-01

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2008-09-02

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2008-08-01

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2008-07-01

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2008-06-02

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2008-05-01

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2008-04-01

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2008-03-03

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2008-02-01

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2007-12-21

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2007-12-05

2007-12-11

2007-12-13

2007-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2007-11-01

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2007-10-01

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2007-08-01

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2007-07-02

2007-07-12

2007-07-16

2007-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2007-06-01

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2007-05-01

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2007-04-02

2007-04-12

2007-04-16

2007-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2007-03-01

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2007-02-01

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2007-01-02

2007-01-11

2007-01-16

2007-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2006-12-08

2006-12-15

2006-12-19

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2006-11-09

2006-11-16

2006-11-20

2006-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2006-10-11

2006-10-19

2006-10-23

2006-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2006-09-12

2006-09-20

2006-09-22

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2006-08-11

2006-08-17

2006-08-21

2006-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2006-07-11

2006-07-19

2006-07-21

2006-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2006-06-12

2006-06-20

2006-06-22

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2006-05-09

2006-05-17

2006-05-19

2006-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2006-04-11

2006-04-19

2006-04-21

2006-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2006-03-13

2006-03-21

2006-03-23

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2006-02-09

2006-02-16

2006-02-21

2006-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1167

2006-01-13

2006-01-19

2006-01-23

2006-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1167

2005-12-09

2005-12-16

2005-12-20

2005-12-28

Initial

Regular

Quarter

EGF

Investor Resources

Learn more about BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

EGF

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

