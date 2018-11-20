Best Dividend Stocks
Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust

Stock

EFR

Price as of:

$13.5 +0.11 +0.82%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust (EFR)

EFR

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

7.55%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.01

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get EFR DARS™ Rating

EFR

Daily Snapshot

Price

$13.5

Quote Time

Today's Volume

244,300

Open Price

$13.4

Day's Range

$13.4 - $13.5

Previous Close

$13.39

52 week low / high

$12.01 - $13.5

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

EFR

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.0840

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 23

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.0840

2019-12-02

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-31

Regular

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

EFR

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EFR's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-23

$0.084

2019-11-21

$0.084

2019-10-23

$0.084

2019-09-20

$0.077

2019-08-22

$0.076

2019-07-23

$0.075

2019-06-20

$0.076

2019-05-23

$0.077

2019-04-22

$0.077

2019-03-20

$0.075

2019-02-20

$0.071

2018-12-27

$0.071

2018-12-21

$0.071

2018-11-21

$0.071

2018-10-23

$0.07

2018-09-20

$0.07

2018-08-23

$0.07

2018-07-23

$0.072

2018-06-21

$0.072

2018-05-23

$0.072

2018-04-20

$0.073

2018-03-21

$0.073

2018-02-20

$0.073

2017-12-27

$0.07

2017-12-21

$0.069

2017-11-21

$0.072

2017-10-23

$0.069

2017-09-21

$0.07

2017-08-22

$0.071

2017-07-20

$0.072

2017-06-21

$0.073

2017-05-22

$0.071

2017-04-19

$0.07

2017-03-22

$0.071

2017-02-16

$0.075

2016-12-27

$0.076

2016-12-21

$0.076

2016-11-21

$0.079

2016-10-20

$0.079

2016-09-21

$0.08

2016-08-22

$0.078

2016-07-20

$0.078

2016-06-21

$0.078

2016-05-20

$0.077

2016-04-20

$0.077

2016-03-22

$0.078

2016-02-18

$0.078

2015-12-29

$0.078

2015-12-21

$0.079

2015-11-19

$0.08

2015-10-21

$0.079

2015-09-21

$0.079

2015-08-20

$0.078

2015-07-22

$0.078

2015-06-19

$0.078

2015-05-20

$0.078

2015-04-21

$0.078

2015-03-20

$0.078

2015-02-18

$0.078

2014-12-26

$0.078

2014-12-22

$0.078

2014-11-19

$0.078

2014-10-22

$0.078

2014-09-19

$0.077

2014-08-20

$0.075

2014-07-22

$0.075

2014-06-19

$0.076

2014-05-21

$0.075

2014-04-21

$0.075

2014-03-20

$0.077

2014-02-19

$0.077

2013-12-27

$0.08

2013-12-20

$0.08

2013-11-20

$0.079

2013-10-22

$0.08

2013-09-19

$0.08

2013-08-21

$0.082

2013-07-22

$0.083

2013-06-19

$0.084

2013-05-22

$0.084

2013-04-19

$0.086

2013-03-19

$0.088

2013-02-19

$0.09

2012-12-27

$0.093

2012-12-20

$0.093

2012-11-20

$0.095

2012-10-22

$0.093

2012-09-19

$0.092

2012-08-22

$0.09

2012-07-20

$0.089

2012-06-20

$0.088

2012-05-22

$0.087

2012-04-19

$0.087

2012-03-21

$0.087

2012-02-17

$0.085

2011-12-28

$0.085

2011-12-21

$0.085

2011-11-21

$0.084

2011-10-20

$0.083

2011-09-21

$0.082

2011-08-22

$0.082

2011-07-20

$0.082

2011-06-21

$0.082

2011-05-20

$0.083

2011-04-19

$0.084

2011-03-22

$0.086

2011-02-16

$0.086

2010-12-29

$0.087

2010-12-21

$0.087

2010-11-19

$0.088

2010-10-20

$0.088

2010-09-21

$0.088

2010-08-20

$0.087

2010-07-21

$0.085

2010-06-21

$0.083

2010-05-19

$0.083

2010-04-21

$0.085

2010-03-22

$0.086

2010-02-17

$0.086

2009-12-29

$0.078

2009-12-22

$0.078

2009-11-19

$0.074

2009-10-21

$0.073

2009-09-21

$0.071

2009-08-20

$0.071

2009-07-22

$0.07

2009-06-19

$0.067

2009-05-20

$0.067

2009-04-21

$0.064

2009-03-20

$0.062

2009-02-18

$0.063

2009-01-21

$0.071

2008-12-22

$0.09

2008-11-19

$0.094

2008-10-22

$0.098

2008-09-19

$0.096

2008-08-20

$0.096

2008-07-22

$0.096

2008-06-19

$0.095

2008-05-13

$0.094

2008-04-21

$0.094

2008-03-19

$0.112

2008-02-20

$0.117

2008-01-22

$0.119

2007-12-20

$0.122

2007-11-20

$0.122

2007-10-22

$0.122

2007-09-19

$0.122

2007-08-22

$0.13

2007-07-20

$0.13

2007-06-20

$0.13

2007-05-22

$0.13

2007-04-19

$0.13

2007-03-21

$0.134

2007-02-16

$0.136

2007-01-18

$0.136

2006-12-20

$0.136

2006-11-20

$0.136

2006-10-19

$0.135

2006-09-20

$0.135

2006-08-22

$0.135

2006-07-20

$0.134

2006-06-21

$0.131

2006-05-22

$0.129

2006-04-19

$0.127

2006-03-22

$0.122

2006-02-16

$0.119

2006-01-19

$0.119

2005-12-21

$0.117

2005-11-21

$0.116

2005-10-20

$0.115

2005-09-21

$0.112

2005-08-22

$0.109

2005-07-20

$0.106

2005-06-21

$0.104

2005-05-19

$0.098

2005-04-21

$0.096

2005-03-22

$0.101

2005-02-17

$0.094

2005-01-20

$0.096

2004-12-21

$0.105

2004-11-22

$0.094

2004-10-21

$0.093

2004-09-22

$0.093

2004-08-23

$0.092

2004-07-22

$0.092

2004-06-22

$0.09

2004-05-20

$0.09

2004-04-22

$0.0875

2004-03-22

$0.0875

2004-02-19

$0.0875

2003-12-26

$0.0875

EFR

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EFR

Metric

EFR Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

EFR

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

2.57%

17.48%

1years

EFR

News
EFR

Research
EFR

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EFR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

EFR

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0840

2019-12-02

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2019-11-01

2019-11-21

2019-11-22

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2019-10-01

2019-10-23

2019-10-24

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2019-09-03

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2019-08-01

2019-08-22

2019-08-23

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2019-07-01

2019-07-23

2019-07-24

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2019-06-03

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2019-05-01

2019-05-23

2019-05-24

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2019-04-01

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2019-03-01

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2019-02-01

2019-02-20

2019-02-21

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2018-12-18

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2018-12-03

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2018-11-01

2018-11-21

2018-11-23

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2018-10-01

2018-10-23

2018-10-24

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2018-09-04

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2018-08-01

2018-08-23

2018-08-24

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2018-07-02

2018-07-23

2018-07-24

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2018-06-01

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2018-05-01

2018-05-23

2018-05-24

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2018-04-02

2018-04-20

2018-04-23

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2018-03-01

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2018-02-01

2018-02-20

2018-02-21

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2017-12-18

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2018-01-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2017-12-01

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2017-11-01

2017-11-21

2017-11-22

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2017-10-02

2017-10-23

2017-10-24

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2017-09-01

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2017-08-01

2017-08-22

2017-08-24

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2017-07-03

2017-07-20

2017-07-24

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2017-06-01

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2017-05-01

2017-05-22

2017-05-24

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2017-04-03

2017-04-19

2017-04-21

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2017-03-01

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2017-02-01

2017-02-16

2017-02-21

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2016-12-19

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

2017-01-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2016-12-01

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2016-11-01

2016-11-21

2016-11-23

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2016-10-03

2016-10-20

2016-10-24

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2016-09-01

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2016-08-01

2016-08-22

2016-08-24

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2016-07-01

2016-07-20

2016-07-22

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2016-06-01

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2016-05-02

2016-05-20

2016-05-24

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2016-04-01

2016-04-20

2016-04-22

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2016-03-01

2016-03-22

2016-03-24

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2016-02-01

2016-02-18

2016-02-22

2016-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2015-12-21

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2015-12-01

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2015-11-02

2015-11-19

2015-11-23

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2015-10-01

2015-10-21

2015-10-23

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2015-09-01

2015-09-21

2015-09-23

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2015-08-03

2015-08-20

2015-08-24

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2015-07-01

2015-07-22

2015-07-24

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2015-06-01

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2015-05-01

2015-05-20

2015-05-22

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2015-04-01

2015-04-21

2015-04-23

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2015-03-13

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2015-02-10

2015-02-18

2015-02-20

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2014-12-19

2014-12-26

2014-12-30

2015-01-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2014-12-12

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2014-11-11

2014-11-19

2014-11-21

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2014-10-14

2014-10-22

2014-10-24

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2014-09-12

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2014-08-12

2014-08-20

2014-08-22

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2014-07-14

2014-07-22

2014-07-24

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2014-06-13

2014-06-19

2014-06-23

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2014-05-13

2014-05-21

2014-05-23

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2014-04-11

2014-04-21

2014-04-23

2014-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2014-03-14

2014-03-20

2014-03-24

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2014-02-11

2014-02-19

2014-02-21

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2013-12-20

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2013-12-13

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2013-11-12

2013-11-20

2013-11-22

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2013-10-14

2013-10-22

2013-10-24

2013-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2013-09-13

2013-09-19

2013-09-23

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2013-08-13

2013-08-21

2013-08-23

2013-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2013-07-12

2013-07-22

2013-07-24

2013-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2013-06-11

2013-06-19

2013-06-21

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2013-05-14

2013-05-22

2013-05-24

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2013-04-12

2013-04-19

2013-04-23

2013-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0880

2013-03-11

2013-03-19

2013-03-21

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2013-02-11

2013-02-19

2013-02-21

2013-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2012-12-21

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2012-12-14

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2012-11-13

2012-11-20

2012-11-23

2012-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2012-10-12

2012-10-22

2012-10-24

2012-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0920

2012-09-11

2012-09-19

2012-09-21

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2012-08-14

2012-08-22

2012-08-24

2012-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0890

2012-07-13

2012-07-20

2012-07-24

2012-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0880

2012-06-12

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0870

2012-05-14

2012-05-22

2012-05-24

2012-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0870

2012-04-13

2012-04-19

2012-04-23

2012-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0870

2012-03-13

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2012-02-10

2012-02-17

2012-02-22

2012-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2011-12-20

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2011-12-13

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2011-11-11

2011-11-21

2011-11-23

2011-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2011-10-14

2011-10-20

2011-10-24

2011-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2011-09-13

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2011-08-12

2011-08-22

2011-08-24

2011-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2011-07-12

2011-07-20

2011-07-22

2011-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2011-06-14

2011-06-21

2011-06-23

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2011-05-13

2011-05-20

2011-05-24

2011-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2011-04-12

2011-04-19

2011-04-21

2011-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2011-03-15

2011-03-22

2011-03-24

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2011-02-09

2011-02-16

2011-02-18

2011-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0870

2010-12-22

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0870

2010-12-14

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0880

2010-11-12

2010-11-19

2010-11-23

2010-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0880

2010-10-13

2010-10-20

2010-10-22

2010-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0880

2010-09-14

2010-09-21

2010-09-23

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0870

2010-08-13

2010-08-20

2010-08-24

2010-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2010-07-14

2010-07-21

2010-07-23

2010-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2010-06-14

2010-06-21

2010-06-23

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2010-05-12

2010-05-19

2010-05-21

2010-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2010-04-14

2010-04-21

2010-04-23

2010-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2010-03-15

2010-03-22

2010-03-24

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2010-02-10

2010-02-17

2010-02-19

2010-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2009-12-22

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2009-12-15

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2009-11-13

2009-11-19

2009-11-23

2009-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2009-10-14

2009-10-21

2009-10-23

2009-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2009-09-14

2009-09-21

2009-09-23

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2009-08-14

2009-08-20

2009-08-24

2009-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2009-07-15

2009-07-22

2009-07-24

2009-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2009-06-12

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2009-05-13

2009-05-20

2009-05-22

2009-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2009-04-14

2009-04-21

2009-04-23

2009-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2009-03-13

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2009-02-11

2009-02-18

2009-02-20

2009-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2009-01-14

2009-01-21

2009-01-23

2009-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2008-12-15

2008-12-22

2008-12-24

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0940

2008-11-12

2008-11-19

2008-11-21

2008-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

2008-10-14

2008-10-22

2008-10-24

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0960

2008-09-12

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0960

2008-08-13

2008-08-20

2008-08-22

2008-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0960

2008-07-15

2008-07-22

2008-07-24

2008-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2008-06-13

2008-06-19

2008-06-23

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0940

2008-05-06

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-05-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0940

2008-04-14

2008-04-21

2008-04-23

2008-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1120

2008-03-14

2008-03-19

2008-03-24

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1170

2008-02-13

2008-02-20

2008-02-22

2008-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1190

2008-01-15

2008-01-22

2008-01-24

2008-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1220

2007-12-14

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1220

2007-11-14

2007-11-20

2007-11-23

2007-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1220

2007-10-15

2007-10-22

2007-10-24

2007-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1220

2007-09-12

2007-09-19

2007-09-21

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2007-08-15

2007-08-22

2007-08-24

2007-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2007-07-13

2007-07-20

2007-07-24

2007-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2007-06-13

2007-06-20

2007-06-22

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2007-05-15

2007-05-22

2007-05-24

2007-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2007-04-13

2007-04-19

2007-04-23

2007-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1340

2007-03-14

2007-03-21

2007-03-23

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1360

2007-02-12

2007-02-16

2007-02-21

2007-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1360

2007-01-12

2007-01-18

2007-01-22

2007-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1360

2006-12-13

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1360

2006-11-13

2006-11-20

2006-11-22

2006-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2006-10-13

2006-10-19

2006-10-23

2006-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2006-09-13

2006-09-20

2006-09-22

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2006-08-15

2006-08-22

2006-08-24

2006-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1340

2006-07-14

2006-07-20

2006-07-24

2006-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1310

2006-06-14

2006-06-21

2006-06-23

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1290

2006-05-15

2006-05-22

2006-05-24

2006-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1270

2006-04-12

2006-04-19

2006-04-21

2006-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1220

2006-03-15

2006-03-22

2006-03-24

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1190

2006-02-10

2006-02-16

2006-02-21

2006-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1190

2006-01-13

2006-01-19

2006-01-23

2006-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1170

2005-12-14

2005-12-21

2005-12-23

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2005-11-14

2005-11-21

2005-11-23

2005-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2005-10-14

2005-10-20

2005-10-24

2005-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1120

2005-09-14

2005-09-21

2005-09-23

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1090

2005-08-15

2005-08-22

2005-08-24

2005-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1060

2005-07-13

2005-07-20

2005-07-22

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1040

2005-06-14

2005-06-21

2005-06-23

2005-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

2005-05-13

2005-05-19

2005-05-23

2005-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0960

2005-04-14

2005-04-21

2005-04-25

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1010

2005-03-15

2005-03-22

2005-03-24

2005-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0940

2005-02-11

2005-02-17

2005-02-22

2005-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0960

2005-01-14

2005-01-20

2005-01-24

2005-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2004-12-13

2004-12-21

2004-12-23

2004-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0940

2004-11-15

2004-11-22

2004-11-24

2004-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2004-10-15

2004-10-21

2004-10-25

2004-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2004-09-15

2004-09-22

2004-09-24

2004-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0920

2004-08-16

2004-08-23

2004-08-25

2004-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0920

2004-07-15

2004-07-22

2004-07-26

2004-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2004-06-15

2004-06-22

2004-06-24

2004-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2004-05-14

2004-05-20

2004-05-24

2004-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2004-04-15

2004-04-22

2004-04-26

2004-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2004-03-15

2004-03-22

2004-03-24

2004-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2004-02-13

2004-02-19

2004-02-23

2004-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2003-12-19

2003-12-26

2003-12-30

2004-01-26

Initial

Regular

Monthly

EFR

Investor Resources

Learn more about Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

EFR

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

