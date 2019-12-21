Best Dividend Stocks
Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Trust, Inc. Com.

Stock

DUC

Price as of:

$9.18 +0.05 +0.55%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Debt /

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Trust, Inc. Com. (DUC)

DUC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

4.60%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.42

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get DUC DARS™ Rating

DUC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$9.18

Quote Time

Today's Volume

39,700

Open Price

$9.16

Day's Range

$9.13 - $9.19

Previous Close

$9.13

52 week low / high

$8.08 - $9.27

Percent off 52 week high

-0.97%

DUC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DUC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade DUC's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best dividend capture stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
DUC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DUC's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.035

2019-11-14

$0.035

2019-10-11

$0.035

2019-09-13

$0.035

2019-08-14

$0.035

2019-07-12

$0.035

2019-06-14

$0.035

2019-05-14

$0.035

2019-04-12

$0.035

2019-03-14

$0.035

2019-02-14

$0.035

2019-01-14

$0.035

2018-12-14

$0.035

2018-11-14

$0.035

2018-10-12

$0.035

2018-09-14

$0.035

2018-08-14

$0.035

2018-07-13

$0.035

2018-06-14

$0.035

2018-05-14

$0.035

2018-04-13

$0.035

2018-03-14

$0.035

2018-02-14

$0.035

2018-01-12

$0.035

2017-12-14

$0.05

2017-11-14

$0.05

2017-10-13

$0.05

2017-09-14

$0.05

2017-08-11

$0.05

2017-07-13

$0.05

2017-06-13

$0.05

2017-05-11

$0.05

2017-04-12

$0.05

2017-03-13

$0.05

2017-02-13

$0.05

2017-01-12

$0.05

2016-12-13

$0.05

2016-11-10

$0.05

2016-10-13

$0.05

2016-09-13

$0.05

2016-08-11

$0.05

2016-07-13

$0.05

2016-06-13

$0.05

2016-05-12

$0.05

2016-04-13

$0.05

2016-03-11

$0.05

2016-02-11

$0.05

2016-01-13

$0.05

2015-12-11

$0.05

2015-11-12

$0.05

2015-10-13

$0.05

2015-09-11

$0.05

2015-08-13

$0.05

2015-07-13

$0.05

2015-06-11

$0.05

2015-05-13

$0.05

2015-04-13

$0.05

2015-03-12

$0.05

2015-02-12

$0.05

2015-01-13

$0.05

2014-12-11

$0.05

2014-11-13

$0.05

2014-10-10

$0.05

2014-09-11

$0.07

2014-08-13

$0.07

2014-07-11

$0.07

2014-06-12

$0.07

2014-05-13

$0.07

2014-04-11

$0.07

2014-03-13

$0.07

2014-02-13

$0.07

2014-01-13

$0.07

2013-12-12

$0.07

2013-11-13

$0.07

2013-10-10

$0.07

2013-09-12

$0.07

2013-08-13

$0.07

2013-07-11

$0.07

2013-06-13

$0.07

2013-05-13

$0.07

2013-04-11

$0.07

2013-03-13

$0.07

2013-02-13

$0.07

2013-01-11

$0.07

2012-12-12

$0.07

2012-11-13

$0.07

2012-10-11

$0.07

2012-09-12

$0.07

2012-08-13

$0.07

2012-07-12

$0.07

2012-06-13

$0.07

2012-05-11

$0.07

2012-04-12

$0.07

2012-03-13

$0.07

2012-02-13

$0.07

2012-01-12

$0.07

2011-12-13

$0.07

2011-11-10

$0.07

2011-10-12

$0.07

2011-09-13

$0.07

2011-08-11

$0.07

2011-07-13

$0.07

2011-06-13

$0.07

2011-05-12

$0.07

2011-04-13

$0.07

2011-03-11

$0.07

2011-02-11

$0.07

2011-01-12

$0.07

2010-12-13

$0.07

2010-11-10

$0.07

2010-10-13

$0.07

2010-09-13

$0.07

2010-08-12

$0.07

2010-07-13

$0.07

2010-06-11

$0.07

2010-05-12

$0.07

2010-04-13

$0.07

2010-03-11

$0.07

2010-02-11

$0.07

2010-01-13

$0.07

2009-12-11

$0.07

2009-11-12

$0.07

2009-10-13

$0.07

2009-09-11

$0.07

2009-08-12

$0.07

2009-07-13

$0.07

2009-06-11

$0.07

2009-05-13

$0.07

2009-04-13

$0.07

2009-03-12

$0.065

2009-02-11

$0.065

2009-01-13

$0.065

2008-12-11

$0.065

2008-11-12

$0.065

2008-10-10

$0.065

2008-09-11

$0.065

2008-08-13

$0.065

2008-07-11

$0.065

2008-06-12

$0.065

2008-05-13

$0.065

2008-04-11

$0.065

2008-03-12

$0.065

2008-02-13

$0.065

2008-01-14

$0.065

2007-12-13

$0.065

2007-11-13

$0.065

2007-10-11

$0.065

2007-09-13

$0.065

2007-08-13

$0.065

2007-07-12

$0.065

2007-06-13

$0.065

2007-05-11

$0.065

2007-04-12

$0.065

2007-03-13

$0.065

2007-02-13

$0.065

2007-01-12

$0.065

2006-12-13

$0.065

2006-11-13

$0.065

2006-10-13

$0.065

2006-09-13

$0.065

2006-08-11

$0.065

2006-07-13

$0.065

2006-06-13

$0.065

2006-05-12

$0.065

2006-04-13

$0.065

2006-03-13

$0.085

2006-02-13

$0.085

2006-01-13

$0.085

2005-12-13

$0.085

2005-11-10

$0.085

2005-10-13

$0.085

2005-09-13

$0.085

2005-08-11

$0.085

2005-07-13

$0.085

2005-06-13

$0.085

2005-05-11

$0.085

2005-04-13

$0.085

2005-03-11

$0.085

2005-02-11

$0.085

2005-01-13

$0.085

2004-12-13

$0.085

2004-11-10

$0.085

2004-10-13

$0.085

2004-09-13

$0.085

2004-08-12

$0.085

2004-07-13

$0.085

2004-06-14

$0.085

2004-05-12

$0.085

2004-04-13

$0.085

2004-03-11

$0.085

2004-02-11

$0.085

2004-01-13

$0.085

2003-12-11

$0.085

2003-11-12

$0.085

2003-10-10

$0.085

2003-09-11

$0.085

2003-08-13

$0.085

2003-07-11

$0.085

2003-06-12

$0.085

2003-05-13

$0.085

2003-04-11

$0.085

2003-03-12

$0.085

2003-02-12

$0.085

2003-01-13

$0.085

2002-12-12

$0.085

2002-11-13

$0.085

2002-10-10

$0.085

2002-09-12

$0.085

2002-08-13

$0.085

2002-07-11

$0.085

2002-06-13

$0.085

2002-05-13

$0.085

2002-04-11

$0.085

2002-03-13

$0.085

2002-02-13

$0.085

2002-01-11

$0.085

2001-12-13

$0.085

2001-11-13

$0.085

2001-10-11

$0.085

2001-09-17

$0.085

2001-08-13

$0.085

2001-07-12

$0.085

2001-06-13

$0.085

2001-05-11

$0.085

2001-04-11

$0.085

2001-03-13

$0.085

2001-02-13

$0.085

2001-01-11

$0.085

2000-12-13

$0.085

2000-11-13

$0.085

2000-10-27

$0.085

2000-10-12

$0.085

2000-09-13

$0.085

2000-08-11

$0.085

2000-07-13

$0.085

2000-06-13

$0.085

2000-05-11

$0.085

2000-04-13

$0.085

2000-03-13

$0.085

2000-02-11

$0.098

2000-01-12

$0.098

1999-12-13

$0.098

1999-11-10

$0.098

1999-10-13

$0.098

1999-09-13

$0.098

1999-08-12

$0.098

1999-07-13

$0.098

1999-06-11

$0.098

1999-05-13

$0.098

1999-04-13

$0.098

1999-03-11

$0.098

1999-02-11

$0.098

1999-01-13

$0.098

1998-12-11

$0.098

1998-11-12

$0.098

1998-10-13

$0.098

1998-09-11

$0.098

1998-08-13

$0.098

1998-07-13

$0.098

1998-06-11

$0.098

1998-05-13

$0.098

1998-04-13

$0.098

1998-03-12

$0.098

1998-02-12

$0.098

1998-01-14

$0.098

1997-12-11

$0.098

1997-11-13

$0.098

1997-10-10

$0.098

1997-09-11

$0.098

1997-08-13

$0.098

1997-07-11

$0.098

1997-06-12

$0.098

1997-05-13

$0.098

1997-04-11

$0.098

1997-03-13

$0.098

1997-02-13

$0.098

1997-01-13

$0.098

1996-12-12

$0.098

1996-11-13

$0.098

1996-10-10

$0.098

1996-09-12

$0.098

1996-08-13

$0.098

1996-07-11

$0.098

1996-06-13

$0.098

1996-05-13

$0.098

1996-04-11

$0.098

1996-03-13

$0.098

1996-02-13

$0.098

1995-12-27

$0.098

1995-12-13

$0.098

1995-11-13

$0.098

1995-10-12

$0.098

1995-09-13

$0.098

1995-08-11

$0.098

1995-07-13

$0.098

1995-06-13

$0.098

1995-05-09

$0.098

1995-04-10

$0.098

1993-04-08

$0.098

DUC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

DUC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DUC

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

DUC Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

DUC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-11.21%

0.00%

0years

DUC

News
DUC

Research
DUC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DUC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1993

DUC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0350

2019-09-19

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2019-09-19

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2019-09-19

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2019-06-13

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2019-06-13

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2019-06-13

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2019-03-12

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2019-03-12

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2019-03-12

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2018-12-13

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2018-12-13

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2018-12-13

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2018-09-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2018-09-13

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2018-09-13

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2018-06-14

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2018-06-14

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2018-06-14

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2018-03-13

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2018-03-13

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2018-03-13

2018-04-13

2018-04-16

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2017-12-14

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2017-12-14

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2017-12-14

2018-01-12

2018-01-16

2018-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2017-09-19

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2017-09-19

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2017-09-19

2017-10-13

2017-10-16

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2017-06-15

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2017-06-15

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2017-06-15

2017-07-13

2017-07-17

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2017-03-14

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2017-03-14

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2017-03-14

2017-04-12

2017-04-17

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2016-12-15

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2016-12-15

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2016-12-15

2017-01-12

2017-01-17

2017-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2016-09-15

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2016-09-15

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2016-09-15

2016-10-13

2016-10-17

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2016-06-16

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2016-06-16

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2016-06-16

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2016-03-15

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2016-03-15

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2016-03-15

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2015-12-18

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2015-12-18

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2015-12-18

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2015-09-18

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2015-09-18

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2015-09-18

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2015-06-18

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2015-06-18

2015-08-13

2015-08-17

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2015-06-18

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2015-03-19

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2015-03-19

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2015-03-19

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2014-12-19

2015-03-12

2015-03-16

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2014-12-19

2015-02-12

2015-02-17

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2014-12-19

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2014-09-19

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2014-09-19

2014-11-13

2014-11-17

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2014-09-19

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2014-06-19

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2014-06-19

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2014-06-19

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2014-02-18

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2014-02-18

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2014-02-18

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2014-02-18

2014-03-13

2014-03-17

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2013-11-07

2014-02-13

2014-02-18

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2013-11-07

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2013-11-07

2013-12-12

2013-12-16

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2013-08-08

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2013-08-08

2013-10-10

2013-10-15

2013-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2013-08-08

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2013-05-09

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2013-05-09

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2013-05-09

2013-06-13

2013-06-17

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2013-02-19

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2013-02-19

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2013-02-19

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2012-11-08

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2012-11-08

2013-01-11

2013-01-15

2013-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2012-11-08

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2012-08-09

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2012-08-09

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2012-08-09

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2012-05-10

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2012-05-10

2012-07-12

2012-07-16

2012-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2012-05-10

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2012-02-21

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2012-02-21

2012-04-12

2012-04-16

2012-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2012-02-21

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2011-11-03

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2011-11-03

2012-01-12

2012-01-17

2012-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2011-11-03

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2011-08-11

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2011-08-11

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2011-08-11

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2011-05-12

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2011-05-12

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2011-05-12

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2011-02-22

2011-05-12

2011-05-16

2011-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2011-02-22

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2011-02-22

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2010-11-04

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2010-11-04

2011-01-12

2011-01-14

2011-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2010-11-04

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2010-08-12

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2010-08-12

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2010-08-12

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2010-08-02

2010-08-12

2010-08-16

2010-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2010-07-01

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2010-06-01

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2010-05-03

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2010-04-01

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2010-03-01

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2010-02-01

2010-02-11

2010-02-16

2010-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2010-01-04

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2009-12-01

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2009-11-02

2009-11-12

2009-11-16

2009-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2009-10-01

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2009-09-01

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2009-08-03

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2009-02-17

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2009-02-17

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2009-02-17

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2009-02-17

2009-03-12

2009-03-16

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2009-02-02

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2009-01-02

2009-01-13

2009-01-15

2009-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2008-12-01

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2008-11-03

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2008-10-01

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2008-09-03

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2008-08-04

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2008-07-03

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2008-06-04

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2008-05-02

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2008-04-01

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2008-03-04

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2008-02-04

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2008-01-03

2008-01-14

2008-01-16

2008-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2007-12-04

2007-12-13

2007-12-17

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2007-11-02

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2007-10-02

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2007-09-05

2007-09-13

2007-09-17

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2007-08-02

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2007-07-05

2007-07-12

2007-07-16

2007-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2007-06-04

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2007-05-02

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2007-04-04

2007-04-12

2007-04-16

2007-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2007-03-02

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2007-02-02

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2007-01-04

2007-01-12

2007-01-17

2007-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2006-12-04

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2006-11-02

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2006-10-03

2006-10-13

2006-10-17

2006-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2006-09-01

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2006-08-01

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2006-07-03

2006-07-13

2006-07-17

2006-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2006-06-01

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2006-05-01

2006-05-12

2006-05-16

2006-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2006-04-03

2006-04-13

2006-04-18

2006-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2006-03-01

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2006-02-01

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2006-01-04

2006-01-13

2006-01-18

2006-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2005-12-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2005-11-01

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2005-10-03

2005-10-13

2005-10-17

2005-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2005-09-01

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2005-08-01

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2005-07-01

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2005-06-01

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2005-05-03

2005-05-11

2005-05-13

2005-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2005-04-01

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2005-03-01

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2005-02-01

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2005-01-03

2005-01-13

2005-01-18

2005-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2004-12-01

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2004-11-01

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2004-10-01

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2004-09-01

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2004-08-02

2004-08-12

2004-08-16

2004-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2004-07-01

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2004-06-01

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2004-05-03

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2004-04-01

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2004-03-01

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2004-02-02

2004-02-11

2004-02-13

2004-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2004-01-02

2004-01-13

2004-01-15

2004-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2003-12-02

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2003-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2003-11-03

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2003-10-01

2003-10-10

2003-10-15

2003-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2003-09-02

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2003-08-01

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2003-07-01

2003-07-11

2003-07-15

2003-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2003-06-02

2003-06-12

2003-06-16

2003-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2003-05-01

2003-05-13

2003-05-15

2003-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2003-04-01

2003-04-11

2003-04-15

2003-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2003-03-03

2003-03-12

2003-03-14

2003-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2003-02-03

2003-02-12

2003-02-14

2003-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2003-01-02

2003-01-13

2003-01-15

2003-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2002-12-02

2002-12-12

2002-12-16

2002-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2002-11-01

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2002-10-01

2002-10-10

2002-10-15

2002-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2002-09-03

2002-09-12

2002-09-16

2002-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2002-08-01

2002-08-13

2002-08-15

2002-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2002-07-01

2002-07-11

2002-07-15

2002-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2002-06-03

2002-06-13

2002-06-17

2002-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2002-05-01

2002-05-13

2002-05-15

2002-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2002-04-01

2002-04-11

2002-04-15

2002-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2002-03-01

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2002-02-01

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2002-01-02

2002-01-11

2002-01-15

2002-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2001-12-03

2001-12-13

2001-12-17

2001-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2001-11-01

2001-11-13

2001-11-15

2001-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2001-10-01

2001-10-11

2001-10-15

2001-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2001-09-04

2001-09-17

2001-09-17

2001-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2001-08-01

2001-08-13

2001-08-15

2001-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2001-07-02

2001-07-12

2001-07-16

2001-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2001-06-01

2001-06-13

2001-06-15

2001-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2001-05-01

2001-05-11

2001-05-15

2001-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2001-04-02

2001-04-11

2001-04-16

2001-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2001-03-01

2001-03-13

2001-03-15

2001-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2001-02-01

2001-02-13

2001-02-15

2001-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2001-01-02

2001-01-11

2001-01-16

2001-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

Unknown

2000-12-13

2000-12-15

2000-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

Unknown

2000-11-13

2000-11-15

2000-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

Unknown

2000-10-12

2000-10-16

2000-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2000-07-24

2000-10-27

2000-10-31

2000-11-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2000-07-24

2000-09-13

2000-09-15

2000-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2000-07-24

2000-08-11

2000-08-15

2000-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2000-07-03

2000-07-13

2000-07-17

2000-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2000-06-01

2000-06-13

2000-06-15

2000-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2000-05-01

2000-05-11

2000-05-15

2000-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

Unknown

2000-04-13

2000-04-17

2000-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2000-02-24

2000-03-13

2000-03-15

2000-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

2000-02-01

2000-02-11

2000-02-15

2000-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

2000-01-03

2000-01-12

2000-01-17

2000-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1999-12-01

1999-12-13

1999-12-15

1999-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

Unknown

1999-11-10

1999-11-15

1999-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1999-10-01

1999-10-13

1999-10-15

1999-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1999-09-01

1999-09-13

1999-09-15

1999-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

Unknown

1999-08-12

1999-08-16

1999-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1999-07-01

1999-07-13

1999-07-15

1999-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1999-06-01

1999-06-11

1999-06-15

1999-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1999-05-03

1999-05-13

1999-05-17

1999-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1999-04-01

1999-04-13

1999-04-15

1999-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1999-03-01

1999-03-11

1999-03-15

1999-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1999-02-01

1999-02-11

1999-02-16

1999-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1999-01-04

1999-01-13

1999-01-15

1999-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1998-12-01

1998-12-11

1998-12-15

1998-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1998-11-02

1998-11-12

1998-11-16

1998-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1998-10-01

1998-10-13

1998-10-15

1998-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1998-09-01

1998-09-11

1998-09-15

1998-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1998-08-03

1998-08-13

1998-08-17

1998-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1998-07-01

1998-07-13

1998-07-15

1998-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1998-06-01

1998-06-11

1998-06-15

1998-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1998-05-01

1998-05-13

1998-05-15

1998-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1998-04-01

1998-04-13

1998-04-15

1998-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1998-03-02

1998-03-12

1998-03-16

1998-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1998-02-02

1998-02-12

1998-02-17

1998-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1998-01-02

1998-01-14

1998-01-16

1998-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1997-12-01

1997-12-11

1997-12-15

1997-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1997-11-03

1997-11-13

1997-11-17

1997-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1997-10-01

1997-10-10

1997-10-15

1997-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1997-09-02

1997-09-11

1997-09-15

1997-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1997-08-01

1997-08-13

1997-08-15

1997-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1997-07-01

1997-07-11

1997-07-15

1997-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1997-06-02

1997-06-12

1997-06-16

1997-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1997-05-01

1997-05-13

1997-05-15

1997-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1997-04-01

1997-04-11

1997-04-15

1997-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1997-03-03

1997-03-13

1997-03-17

1997-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1997-02-03

1997-02-13

1997-02-18

1997-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1997-01-02

1997-01-13

1997-01-15

1997-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1996-12-02

1996-12-12

1996-12-16

1996-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1996-11-01

1996-11-13

1996-11-15

1996-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1996-10-01

1996-10-10

1996-10-15

1996-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1996-09-03

1996-09-12

1996-09-16

1996-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1996-08-01

1996-08-13

1996-08-15

1996-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1996-07-01

1996-07-11

1996-07-15

1996-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1996-06-03

1996-06-13

1996-06-17

1996-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1996-05-01

1996-05-13

1996-05-15

1996-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1996-04-01

1996-04-11

1996-04-15

1996-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1996-02-16

1996-03-13

1996-03-15

1996-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1996-02-01

1996-02-13

1996-02-15

1996-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1995-12-20

1995-12-27

1995-12-29

1996-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1995-12-01

1995-12-13

1995-12-15

1995-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1995-11-01

1995-11-13

1995-11-15

1995-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1995-09-22

1995-10-12

1995-10-16

1995-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1995-09-01

1995-09-13

1995-09-15

1995-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1995-08-01

1995-08-11

1995-08-15

1995-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1995-06-15

1995-07-13

1995-07-17

1995-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1995-06-02

1995-06-13

1995-06-15

1995-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1995-04-21

1995-05-09

1995-05-15

1995-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1995-04-03

1995-04-10

1995-04-17

1995-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

1993-03-19

1993-04-08

1993-04-15

1993-04-28

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Monthly

DUC

Investor Resources

Learn more about Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Trust, Inc. Com. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

DUC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

X