BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc

Stock

DSU

Price as of:

$11.03 +0.01 +0.09%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc (DSU)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc (DSU)

DSU

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

7.74%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.85

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get DSU DARS™ Rating

DSU

Daily Snapshot

Price

$11.03

Quote Time

Today's Volume

58,132

Open Price

$11.05

Day's Range

$11.02 - $11.06

Previous Close

$11.02

52 week low / high

$9.48 - $11.15

Percent off 52 week high

-1.08%

DSU

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DSU has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade DSU's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
DSU

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DSU’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.0711

2019-11-14

$0.0711

2019-10-11

$0.0711

2019-09-13

$0.0685

2019-08-14

$0.0685

2019-07-12

$0.0685

2019-06-13

$0.0685

2019-05-14

$0.0685

2019-04-12

$0.0685

2019-03-14

$0.0685

2019-02-14

$0.0685

2018-12-28

$0.0685

2018-12-12

$0.0685

2018-11-14

$0.0685

2018-10-12

$0.0685

2018-09-13

$0.0685

2018-08-14

$0.0685

2018-07-13

$0.0685

2018-06-14

$0.0685

2018-05-14

$0.0685

2018-04-13

$0.0685

2018-03-14

$0.0685

2018-02-14

$0.0685

2017-12-28

$0.0685

2017-12-11

$0.0685

2017-11-14

$0.0685

2017-10-13

$0.0685

2017-09-14

$0.0685

2017-08-11

$0.0685

2017-07-12

$0.0685

2017-06-13

$0.0685

2017-05-11

$0.0685

2017-04-11

$0.0685

2017-03-13

$0.0685

2017-02-13

$0.063

2016-12-28

$0.063

2016-12-08

$0.063

2016-11-10

$0.021

2016-10-12

$0.06006006

2016-09-13

$0.06006006

2016-08-11

$0.06006006

2016-07-13

$0.06006006

2016-06-13

$0.06006006

2016-05-12

$0.06006006

2016-04-13

$0.06006006

2016-03-11

$0.06006006

2016-02-11

$0.06006006

2015-12-29

$0.06006006

2015-12-10

$0.06006006

2015-11-12

$0.06006006

2015-10-13

$0.06006006

2015-09-11

$0.072072072

2015-08-12

$0.072072072

2015-07-13

$0.072072072

2015-06-11

$0.072072072

2015-05-13

$0.072072072

2015-04-13

$0.072072072

2015-03-11

$0.072072072

2015-02-11

$0.072072072

2014-12-29

$0.072072072

2014-12-10

$0.072072072

2014-11-12

$0.072072072

2014-10-10

$0.072072072

2014-09-11

$0.075075075

2014-08-13

$0.075075075

2014-07-11

$0.075075075

2014-06-12

$0.075075075

2014-05-13

$0.075075075

2014-04-11

$0.075075075

2014-03-12

$0.075075075

2014-02-12

$0.075075075

2013-12-27

$0.075075075

2013-12-11

$0.075075075

2013-11-13

$0.075075075

2013-10-11

$0.075075075

2013-09-12

$0.075075075

2013-08-13

$0.075075075

2013-07-11

$0.075075075

2013-06-12

$0.081081081

2013-05-13

$0.081081081

2013-04-11

$0.081081081

2013-03-13

$0.081081081

2013-02-13

$0.081081081

2012-12-27

$0.081081081

2012-12-12

$0.081081081

2012-11-13

$0.081081081

2012-10-11

$0.081081081

2012-09-12

$0.081081081

2012-08-13

$0.081081081

2012-07-12

$0.081081081

2012-06-13

$0.081081081

2012-05-11

$0.081081081

2012-04-12

$0.081081081

2012-03-13

$0.081081081

2012-02-13

$0.081081081

2011-12-28

$0.081081081

2011-12-12

$0.081081081

2011-11-10

$0.081081081

2011-10-12

$0.081081081

2011-09-13

$0.081081081

2011-08-11

$0.081081081

2011-07-13

$0.081081081

2011-06-13

$0.081081081

2011-05-12

$0.081081081

2011-04-13

$0.081081081

2011-03-11

$0.081081081

2011-02-11

$0.081081081

2010-12-29

$0.081081081

2010-12-13

$0.081081081

2010-11-10

$0.081081081

2010-10-13

$0.081081081

2010-09-13

$0.081081081

2010-08-12

$0.087087087

2010-07-13

$0.087087087

2010-06-11

$0.087087087

2010-05-12

$0.093093093

2010-04-13

$0.093093093

2010-03-11

$0.093093093

2010-02-10

$0.093093093

2009-12-29

$0.093093093

2009-12-11

$0.093093093

2009-11-10

$0.093093093

2009-10-13

$0.093093093

2009-09-11

$0.093093093

2009-08-12

$0.106606607

2009-07-13

$0.106606607

2009-06-11

$0.106606607

2009-05-13

$0.106606607

2009-04-13

$0.106606607

2009-03-12

$0.106606607

2009-02-11

$0.144144144

2008-12-29

$0.144144144

2008-12-11

$0.144144144

2008-11-12

$0.144144144

2008-10-10

$0.159159159

2008-09-11

$0.159159159

2008-08-13

$0.159159159

2008-07-11

$0.159159159

2008-06-12

$0.159159159

2008-05-13

$0.159159159

2008-04-11

$0.159159159

2008-03-12

$0.159159159

2008-02-13

$0.159159159

2007-12-27

$0.159159159

2007-12-11

$0.159159159

2007-11-13

$0.159159159

2007-10-11

$0.159159159

2007-09-12

$0.159159159

2007-08-13

$0.159159159

2007-07-12

$0.159159159

2007-06-13

$0.159159159

2007-05-11

$0.159159159

2007-04-12

$0.159159159

2007-03-13

$0.159159159

2007-02-13

$0.159159159

2006-12-27

$0.224159159

2006-12-08

$0.159159159

2006-11-10

$0.159159159

2006-10-12

$0.159159159

2006-09-13

$0.159159159

2006-08-10

$0.159159159

2006-07-13

$0.159159159

2006-06-09

$0.159159159

2006-05-11

$0.159159159

2006-04-12

$0.159159159

2006-03-10

$0.159159159

2006-02-10

$0.159159159

2005-12-28

$0.187570571

2005-12-08

$0.159159159

2005-11-10

$0.159159159

2005-10-13

$0.159159159

2005-09-12

$0.159159159

2005-08-11

$0.159159159

2005-07-12

$0.159159159

2005-06-10

$0.159159159

2005-05-11

$0.159159159

2005-04-13

$0.159159159

2005-03-11

$0.159159159

2005-02-11

$0.159159159

2004-12-28

$0.159159159

2004-12-08

$0.159159159

2004-11-09

$0.165165165

2004-10-13

$0.165165165

2004-09-10

$0.165165165

2004-08-12

$0.165165165

2004-07-13

$0.165165165

2004-06-10

$0.165165165

2004-05-12

$0.165165165

2004-04-14

$0.171171171

2004-03-11

$0.171171171

2004-02-11

$0.171171171

2003-12-29

$0.186186186

2003-12-05

$0.171171171

2003-11-12

$0.189189189

2003-10-15

$0.189189189

2003-09-12

$0.205462462

2003-08-13

$0.215987988

2003-07-15

$0.217399399

2003-06-12

$0.224984985

2003-05-14

$0.224984985

2003-04-14

$0.194786787

2003-03-13

$0.184576577

2003-02-12

$0.159453453

2002-12-27

$0.274552553

2002-12-06

$0.182957958

2002-11-12

$0.177321321

2002-10-16

$0.190903904

2002-09-13

$0.193876877

2002-08-15

$0.188957958

2002-07-16

$0.188177177

2002-06-13

$0.186087087

2002-05-16

$0.212369369

2002-04-15

$0.207867868

2002-03-14

$0.205414414

2002-02-13

$0.20378979

2001-12-27

$0.239282282

2001-12-10

$0.241840841

2001-11-16

$0.236264264

2001-10-12

$0.231744745

2001-09-17

$0.238186186

2001-08-16

$0.235495495

2001-07-13

$0.22439039

2001-06-15

$0.237768769

2001-05-14

$0.234516517

2001-04-11

$0.216840841

2001-03-15

$0.25781982

2001-02-14

$0.218786787

2000-12-27

$0.265168168

2000-12-05

$0.187894895

2000-11-01

$0.292774775

2000-10-13

$0.236996997

2000-09-14

$0.239309309

2000-08-16

$0.236576577

2000-07-13

$0.227618619

2000-06-15

$0.240621622

2000-05-12

$0.24851952

2000-04-13

$0.250675676

2000-03-15

$0.241357357

2000-02-15

$0.265222222

1999-12-29

$0.253672673

1999-12-08

$0.240162162

1999-11-18

$0.253381381

1999-10-20

$0.24072973

1999-09-20

$0.241897898

1999-08-19

$0.243627628

1999-07-21

$0.240285285

1999-06-21

$0.238966967

1999-05-19

$0.224954955

1999-04-20

$0.243882883

1999-03-22

$0.206864865

1999-02-17

$0.214258258

1998-12-29

$0.200852853

1998-12-09

$0.205654655

1998-11-18

$0.214324324

1998-10-20

$0.21148048

1998-09-18

$0.21693994

1998-08-19

$0.212675676

1998-07-21

$0.210984985

1998-06-18

$0.392003003

DSU's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
DSU

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DSU

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

DSU Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

DSU

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

7.46%

3.80%

2years

DSU

News
DSU

Research
DSU

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DSU

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

DSU

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0711

2019-12-06

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0711

2019-11-01

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0711

2019-10-01

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2019-09-03

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2019-08-01

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2019-07-01

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2019-04-01

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2019-02-01

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2018-12-19

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2018-12-03

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2018-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2018-11-01

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2018-10-01

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2018-07-02

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2018-06-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2018-04-02

2018-04-13

2018-04-16

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2017-12-19

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2017-12-01

2017-12-11

2017-12-12

2017-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2017-10-02

2017-10-13

2017-10-16

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2017-09-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2017-08-01

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2017-05-01

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2016-12-19

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2016-12-01

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2016-12-19

Initial

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2016-11-01

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0601

2016-10-03

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0601

2016-09-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0601

2016-08-01

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0601

2016-07-01

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0601

2016-06-01

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0601

2016-05-02

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0601

2016-04-01

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0601

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0601

2016-02-01

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0601

2015-12-18

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0601

2015-12-01

2015-12-10

2015-12-14

2015-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0601

2015-11-02

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0601

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0721

2015-09-01

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0721

2015-08-03

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0721

2015-07-01

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0721

2015-06-01

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0721

2015-05-01

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0721

2015-04-01

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0721

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0721

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0721

2014-12-19

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0721

2014-12-01

2014-12-10

2014-12-12

2014-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0721

2014-11-03

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0721

2014-10-01

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0751

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0751

2014-08-01

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0751

2014-07-01

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0751

2014-06-02

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0751

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0751

2014-04-01

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0751

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0751

2014-02-03

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0751

2013-12-19

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0751

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0751

2013-11-01

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0751

2013-10-01

2013-10-11

2013-10-16

2013-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0751

2013-09-03

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0751

2013-08-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0751

2013-07-01

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0811

2013-06-03

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0811

2013-05-01

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0811

2013-04-01

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0811

2013-03-01

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0811

2013-02-01

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0811

2012-12-20

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0811

2012-12-04

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0811

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0811

2012-10-01

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0811

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0811

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0811

2012-07-02

2012-07-12

2012-07-16

2012-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0811

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0811

2012-05-01

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0811

2012-04-02

2012-04-12

2012-04-16

2012-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0811

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0811

2012-02-01

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0811

2011-12-20

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0811

2011-12-05

2011-12-12

2011-12-14

2011-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0811

2011-11-01

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0811

2011-10-03

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0811

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0811

2011-08-01

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0811

2011-07-01

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0811

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0811

2011-05-02

2011-05-12

2011-05-16

2011-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0811

2011-04-01

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0811

2011-03-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0811

2011-02-01

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0811

2010-12-21

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0811

2010-12-06

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0811

2010-11-01

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0811

2010-10-01

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0811

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0871

2010-08-02

2010-08-12

2010-08-16

2010-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0871

2010-07-01

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0871

2010-06-01

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0931

2010-05-03

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0931

2010-04-01

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0931

2010-03-01

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0931

2010-02-01

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0931

2009-12-21

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0931

2009-12-07

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0931

2009-11-02

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0931

2009-10-01

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0931

2009-09-01

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1066

2009-08-03

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1066

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1066

2009-06-01

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1066

2009-05-01

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1066

2009-04-01

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1066

2009-03-02

2009-03-12

2009-03-16

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1441

2009-02-02

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1441

2008-12-22

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1441

2008-12-05

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1441

2008-11-03

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2008-10-01

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2008-09-02

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2008-08-01

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2008-07-01

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2008-06-02

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2008-05-01

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2008-04-01

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2008-03-03

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2008-02-01

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2007-12-21

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2007-12-05

2007-12-11

2007-12-13

2007-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2007-11-01

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2007-10-01

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2007-08-01

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2007-07-02

2007-07-12

2007-07-16

2007-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2007-06-01

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2007-05-01

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2007-04-02

2007-04-12

2007-04-16

2007-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2007-03-01

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2007-02-01

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2242

2006-12-20

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2006-12-04

2006-12-08

2006-12-12

2006-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2006-11-02

2006-11-10

2006-11-14

2006-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2006-10-03

2006-10-12

2006-10-16

2006-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2006-09-05

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2006-08-03

2006-08-10

2006-08-14

2006-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2006-07-05

2006-07-13

2006-07-17

2006-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2006-06-02

2006-06-09

2006-06-13

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2006-05-05

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2006-04-05

2006-04-12

2006-04-17

2006-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2006-03-03

2006-03-10

2006-03-14

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2006-02-03

2006-02-10

2006-02-14

2006-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1876

2005-12-22

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2005-12-02

2005-12-08

2005-12-12

2005-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2005-11-03

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2005-10-04

2005-10-13

2005-10-17

2005-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2005-09-02

2005-09-12

2005-09-14

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2005-08-04

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2005-07-05

2005-07-12

2005-07-14

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2005-06-03

2005-06-10

2005-06-14

2005-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2005-05-04

2005-05-11

2005-05-13

2005-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2005-04-06

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2005-03-04

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2005-02-04

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2004-12-22

2004-12-28

2004-12-30

2005-01-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1592

2004-12-02

2004-12-08

2004-12-10

2004-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1652

2004-11-03

2004-11-09

2004-11-12

2004-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1652

2004-10-05

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1652

2004-09-03

2004-09-10

2004-09-14

2004-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1652

2004-08-04

2004-08-12

2004-08-16

2004-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1652

2004-07-06

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1652

2004-06-03

2004-06-10

2004-06-14

2004-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1652

2004-05-04

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1712

2004-04-06

2004-04-14

2004-04-16

2004-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1712

2004-03-04

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1712

2004-02-03

2004-02-11

2004-02-13

2004-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1862

Unknown

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1712

2003-12-02

2003-12-05

2003-12-09

2003-12-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1892

2003-11-06

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1892

2003-10-07

2003-10-15

2003-10-17

2003-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2055

2003-09-04

2003-09-12

2003-09-16

2003-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2160

2003-08-06

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2174

2003-07-08

2003-07-15

2003-07-17

2003-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2250

2003-06-05

2003-06-12

2003-06-16

2003-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2250

2003-05-06

2003-05-14

2003-05-16

2003-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1948

2003-04-08

2003-04-14

2003-04-16

2003-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1846

2003-03-06

2003-03-13

2003-03-17

2003-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1595

2003-02-06

2003-02-12

2003-02-14

2003-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2746

2002-12-23

2002-12-27

2002-12-31

2003-01-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1830

2002-12-03

2002-12-06

2002-12-10

2002-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1773

2002-11-07

2002-11-12

2002-11-14

2002-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1909

2002-10-08

2002-10-16

2002-10-18

2002-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1939

2002-09-05

2002-09-13

2002-09-17

2002-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1890

2002-08-08

2002-08-15

2002-08-19

2002-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1882

2002-07-09

2002-07-16

2002-07-18

2002-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1861

2002-06-06

2002-06-13

2002-06-17

2002-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2124

2002-05-08

2002-05-16

2002-05-20

2002-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2079

2002-04-04

2002-04-15

2002-04-17

2002-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2054

2002-03-07

2002-03-14

2002-03-18

2002-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2038

2002-02-07

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2393

2001-12-20

2001-12-27

2001-12-31

2002-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2418

2001-12-03

2001-12-10

2001-12-12

2001-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2363

2001-11-08

2001-11-16

2001-11-20

2001-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2317

2001-10-04

2001-10-12

2001-10-16

2001-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2382

2001-09-06

2001-09-17

2001-09-18

2001-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2355

2001-08-08

2001-08-16

2001-08-20

2001-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2244

2001-07-05

2001-07-13

2001-07-17

2001-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2378

2001-06-07

2001-06-15

2001-06-19

2001-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2345

2001-05-08

2001-05-14

2001-05-16

2001-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2168

2001-04-05

2001-04-11

2001-04-16

2001-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2578

2001-03-07

2001-03-15

2001-03-19

2001-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2188

2001-02-07

2001-02-14

2001-02-16

2001-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2652

2000-12-18

2000-12-27

2000-12-29

2001-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1879

2000-12-01

2000-12-05

2000-12-07

2000-12-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2928

2000-10-24

2000-11-01

2000-11-03

2000-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2370

2000-10-06

2000-10-13

2000-10-17

2000-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2393

2000-09-07

2000-09-14

2000-09-18

2000-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2366

2000-08-08

2000-08-16

2000-08-18

2000-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2276

2000-07-06

2000-07-13

2000-07-17

2000-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2406

2000-06-07

2000-06-15

2000-06-19

2000-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2485

2000-05-05

2000-05-12

2000-05-16

2000-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2507

2000-04-07

2000-04-13

2000-04-17

2000-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2414

2000-03-07

2000-03-15

2000-03-17

2000-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2652

2000-02-07

2000-02-15

2000-02-17

2000-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2537

1999-12-21

1999-12-29

1999-12-31

2000-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2402

1999-12-01

1999-12-08

1999-12-10

1999-12-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2534

1999-11-08

1999-11-18

1999-11-22

1999-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2407

1999-10-07

1999-10-20

1999-10-22

1999-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2419

1999-09-08

1999-09-20

1999-09-22

1999-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2436

1999-08-09

1999-08-19

1999-08-23

1999-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2403

1999-07-08

1999-07-21

1999-07-23

1999-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2390

1999-06-09

1999-06-21

1999-06-23

1999-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2250

1999-05-06

1999-05-19

1999-05-21

1999-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2439

1999-04-08

1999-04-20

1999-04-22

1999-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2069

1999-03-08

1999-03-22

1999-03-24

1999-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2143

1999-02-04

1999-02-17

1999-02-19

1999-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2009

1998-12-22

1998-12-29

1998-12-31

1999-01-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2057

1998-12-01

1998-12-09

1998-12-11

1998-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2143

1998-11-05

1998-11-18

1998-11-20

1998-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2115

1998-10-08

1998-10-20

1998-10-22

1998-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2169

1998-09-09

1998-09-18

1998-09-22

1998-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2127

1998-08-06

1998-08-19

1998-08-21

1998-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2110

1998-07-09

1998-07-21

1998-07-23

1998-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3920

1998-06-08

1998-06-18

1998-06-22

1998-06-30

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Monthly

DSU

Investor Resources

Learn more about BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

DSU

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

