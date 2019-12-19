This table allows you to know how fast DSU’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-13 $0.0711 2019-11-14 $0.0711 2019-10-11 $0.0711 2019-09-13 $0.0685 2019-08-14 $0.0685 2019-07-12 $0.0685 2019-06-13 $0.0685 2019-05-14 $0.0685 2019-04-12 $0.0685 2019-03-14 $0.0685 2019-02-14 $0.0685 2018-12-28 $0.0685 2018-12-12 $0.0685 2018-11-14 $0.0685 2018-10-12 $0.0685 2018-09-13 $0.0685 2018-08-14 $0.0685 2018-07-13 $0.0685 2018-06-14 $0.0685 2018-05-14 $0.0685 2018-04-13 $0.0685 2018-03-14 $0.0685 2018-02-14 $0.0685 2017-12-28 $0.0685 2017-12-11 $0.0685 2017-11-14 $0.0685 2017-10-13 $0.0685 2017-09-14 $0.0685 2017-08-11 $0.0685 2017-07-12 $0.0685 2017-06-13 $0.0685 2017-05-11 $0.0685 2017-04-11 $0.0685 2017-03-13 $0.0685 2017-02-13 $0.063 2016-12-28 $0.063 2016-12-08 $0.063 2016-11-10 $0.021 2016-10-12 $0.06006006 2016-09-13 $0.06006006 2016-08-11 $0.06006006 2016-07-13 $0.06006006 2016-06-13 $0.06006006 2016-05-12 $0.06006006 2016-04-13 $0.06006006 2016-03-11 $0.06006006 2016-02-11 $0.06006006 2015-12-29 $0.06006006 2015-12-10 $0.06006006 2015-11-12 $0.06006006 2015-10-13 $0.06006006 2015-09-11 $0.072072072 2015-08-12 $0.072072072 2015-07-13 $0.072072072 2015-06-11 $0.072072072 2015-05-13 $0.072072072 2015-04-13 $0.072072072 2015-03-11 $0.072072072 2015-02-11 $0.072072072 2014-12-29 $0.072072072 2014-12-10 $0.072072072 2014-11-12 $0.072072072 2014-10-10 $0.072072072 2014-09-11 $0.075075075 2014-08-13 $0.075075075 2014-07-11 $0.075075075 2014-06-12 $0.075075075 2014-05-13 $0.075075075 2014-04-11 $0.075075075 2014-03-12 $0.075075075 2014-02-12 $0.075075075 2013-12-27 $0.075075075 2013-12-11 $0.075075075 2013-11-13 $0.075075075 2013-10-11 $0.075075075 2013-09-12 $0.075075075 2013-08-13 $0.075075075 2013-07-11 $0.075075075 2013-06-12 $0.081081081 2013-05-13 $0.081081081 2013-04-11 $0.081081081 2013-03-13 $0.081081081 2013-02-13 $0.081081081 2012-12-27 $0.081081081 2012-12-12 $0.081081081 2012-11-13 $0.081081081 2012-10-11 $0.081081081 2012-09-12 $0.081081081 2012-08-13 $0.081081081 2012-07-12 $0.081081081 2012-06-13 $0.081081081 2012-05-11 $0.081081081 2012-04-12 $0.081081081 2012-03-13 $0.081081081 2012-02-13 $0.081081081 2011-12-28 $0.081081081 2011-12-12 $0.081081081 2011-11-10 $0.081081081 2011-10-12 $0.081081081 2011-09-13 $0.081081081 2011-08-11 $0.081081081 2011-07-13 $0.081081081 2011-06-13 $0.081081081 2011-05-12 $0.081081081 2011-04-13 $0.081081081 2011-03-11 $0.081081081 2011-02-11 $0.081081081 2010-12-29 $0.081081081 2010-12-13 $0.081081081 2010-11-10 $0.081081081 2010-10-13 $0.081081081 2010-09-13 $0.081081081 2010-08-12 $0.087087087 2010-07-13 $0.087087087 2010-06-11 $0.087087087 2010-05-12 $0.093093093 2010-04-13 $0.093093093 2010-03-11 $0.093093093 2010-02-10 $0.093093093 2009-12-29 $0.093093093 2009-12-11 $0.093093093 2009-11-10 $0.093093093 2009-10-13 $0.093093093 2009-09-11 $0.093093093 2009-08-12 $0.106606607 2009-07-13 $0.106606607 2009-06-11 $0.106606607 2009-05-13 $0.106606607 2009-04-13 $0.106606607 2009-03-12 $0.106606607 2009-02-11 $0.144144144 2008-12-29 $0.144144144 2008-12-11 $0.144144144 2008-11-12 $0.144144144 2008-10-10 $0.159159159 2008-09-11 $0.159159159 2008-08-13 $0.159159159 2008-07-11 $0.159159159 2008-06-12 $0.159159159 2008-05-13 $0.159159159 2008-04-11 $0.159159159 2008-03-12 $0.159159159 2008-02-13 $0.159159159 2007-12-27 $0.159159159 2007-12-11 $0.159159159 2007-11-13 $0.159159159 2007-10-11 $0.159159159 2007-09-12 $0.159159159 2007-08-13 $0.159159159 2007-07-12 $0.159159159 2007-06-13 $0.159159159 2007-05-11 $0.159159159 2007-04-12 $0.159159159 2007-03-13 $0.159159159 2007-02-13 $0.159159159 2006-12-27 $0.224159159 2006-12-08 $0.159159159 2006-11-10 $0.159159159 2006-10-12 $0.159159159 2006-09-13 $0.159159159 2006-08-10 $0.159159159 2006-07-13 $0.159159159 2006-06-09 $0.159159159 2006-05-11 $0.159159159 2006-04-12 $0.159159159 2006-03-10 $0.159159159 2006-02-10 $0.159159159 2005-12-28 $0.187570571 2005-12-08 $0.159159159 2005-11-10 $0.159159159 2005-10-13 $0.159159159 2005-09-12 $0.159159159 2005-08-11 $0.159159159 2005-07-12 $0.159159159 2005-06-10 $0.159159159 2005-05-11 $0.159159159 2005-04-13 $0.159159159 2005-03-11 $0.159159159 2005-02-11 $0.159159159 2004-12-28 $0.159159159 2004-12-08 $0.159159159 2004-11-09 $0.165165165 2004-10-13 $0.165165165 2004-09-10 $0.165165165 2004-08-12 $0.165165165 2004-07-13 $0.165165165 2004-06-10 $0.165165165 2004-05-12 $0.165165165 2004-04-14 $0.171171171 2004-03-11 $0.171171171 2004-02-11 $0.171171171 2003-12-29 $0.186186186 2003-12-05 $0.171171171 2003-11-12 $0.189189189 2003-10-15 $0.189189189 2003-09-12 $0.205462462 2003-08-13 $0.215987988 2003-07-15 $0.217399399 2003-06-12 $0.224984985 2003-05-14 $0.224984985 2003-04-14 $0.194786787 2003-03-13 $0.184576577 2003-02-12 $0.159453453 2002-12-27 $0.274552553 2002-12-06 $0.182957958 2002-11-12 $0.177321321 2002-10-16 $0.190903904 2002-09-13 $0.193876877 2002-08-15 $0.188957958 2002-07-16 $0.188177177 2002-06-13 $0.186087087 2002-05-16 $0.212369369 2002-04-15 $0.207867868 2002-03-14 $0.205414414 2002-02-13 $0.20378979 2001-12-27 $0.239282282 2001-12-10 $0.241840841 2001-11-16 $0.236264264 2001-10-12 $0.231744745 2001-09-17 $0.238186186 2001-08-16 $0.235495495 2001-07-13 $0.22439039 2001-06-15 $0.237768769 2001-05-14 $0.234516517 2001-04-11 $0.216840841 2001-03-15 $0.25781982 2001-02-14 $0.218786787 2000-12-27 $0.265168168 2000-12-05 $0.187894895 2000-11-01 $0.292774775 2000-10-13 $0.236996997 2000-09-14 $0.239309309 2000-08-16 $0.236576577 2000-07-13 $0.227618619 2000-06-15 $0.240621622 2000-05-12 $0.24851952 2000-04-13 $0.250675676 2000-03-15 $0.241357357 2000-02-15 $0.265222222 1999-12-29 $0.253672673 1999-12-08 $0.240162162 1999-11-18 $0.253381381 1999-10-20 $0.24072973 1999-09-20 $0.241897898 1999-08-19 $0.243627628 1999-07-21 $0.240285285 1999-06-21 $0.238966967 1999-05-19 $0.224954955 1999-04-20 $0.243882883 1999-03-22 $0.206864865 1999-02-17 $0.214258258 1998-12-29 $0.200852853 1998-12-09 $0.205654655 1998-11-18 $0.214324324 1998-10-20 $0.21148048 1998-09-18 $0.21693994 1998-08-19 $0.212675676 1998-07-21 $0.210984985 1998-06-18 $0.392003003