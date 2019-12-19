Best Dividend Stocks
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Sh Ben Int

Stock

CXH

Price as of:

$9.83 -0.01 -0.1%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Debt /

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Sh Ben Int (CXH)

CXH

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.72%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.27

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get CXH DARS™ Rating

CXH

Daily Snapshot

Price

$9.83

Quote Time

Today's Volume

7,165

Open Price

$9.79

Day's Range

$9.79 - $9.83

Previous Close

$9.84

52 week low / high

$8.62 - $10.28

Percent off 52 week high

-4.38%

CXH

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CXH has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade CXH's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best dividend capture stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

CXH

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CXH’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-17

$0.036

2019-12-17

$0.02227

2019-11-12

$0.0355

2019-10-15

$0.0345

2019-09-17

$0.0345

2019-08-13

$0.0345

2019-07-16

$0.0345

2019-06-18

$0.0355

2019-05-14

$0.0355

2019-04-16

$0.037

2019-03-12

$0.037

2019-02-12

$0.0375

2019-01-15

$0.038

2018-12-18

$0.0385

2018-11-13

$0.039

2018-10-16

$0.039

2018-09-18

$0.039

2018-08-14

$0.04

2018-07-17

$0.039

2018-06-12

$0.039

2018-05-15

$0.038

2018-04-17

$0.038

2018-03-13

$0.038

2018-02-13

$0.038

2018-01-16

$0.038

2017-12-19

$0.038

2017-11-14

$0.038

2017-10-17

$0.039

2017-09-12

$0.039

2017-08-15

$0.0395

2017-07-18

$0.041

2017-06-13

$0.041

2017-05-16

$0.041

2017-04-18

$0.04

2017-03-14

$0.0405

2017-02-14

$0.0395

2017-01-17

$0.0395

2016-12-20

$0.0395

2016-11-15

$0.0385

2016-10-18

$0.0395

2016-09-20

$0.0395

2016-08-16

$0.0395

2016-07-19

$0.0395

2016-06-14

$0.0405

2016-05-17

$0.0415

2016-04-19

$0.042

2016-03-15

$0.0425

2016-02-16

$0.042

2016-01-19

$0.042

2015-12-15

$0.0425

2015-11-17

$0.0425

2015-10-13

$0.0425

2015-09-15

$0.043

2015-08-18

$0.043

2015-07-14

$0.043

2015-06-16

$0.043

2015-05-12

$0.043

2015-04-14

$0.042

2015-03-17

$0.042

2015-02-17

$0.042

2015-01-13

$0.042

2014-12-16

$0.043

2014-11-18

$0.043

2014-10-14

$0.043

2014-09-16

$0.043

2014-08-12

$0.044

2014-07-15

$0.044

2014-06-17

$0.044

2014-05-13

$0.045

2014-04-15

$0.045

2014-03-18

$0.045

2014-02-18

$0.044

2014-01-14

$0.044

2013-12-17

$0.045

2013-11-12

$0.046

2013-10-15

$0.046

2013-09-17

$0.046

2013-08-13

$0.046

2013-07-16

$0.046

2013-06-18

$0.046

2013-05-14

$0.046

2013-04-16

$0.046

2013-03-12

$0.046

2013-02-12

$0.046

2013-01-15

$0.046

2012-12-18

$0.046

2012-11-13

$0.046

2012-10-16

$0.048

2012-09-18

$0.0525

2012-08-14

$0.0525

2012-07-17

$0.0525

2012-06-12

$0.0525

2012-05-15

$0.0525

2012-04-17

$0.0545

2012-03-13

$0.0545

2012-02-14

$0.0545

2012-01-17

$0.0545

2011-12-12

$0.0545

2011-11-14

$0.0545

2011-10-11

$0.0545

2011-09-12

$0.0545

2011-08-09

$0.0545

2011-07-12

$0.0545

2011-06-08

$0.0545

2011-05-10

$0.0545

2011-04-11

$0.0545

2011-03-09

$0.0545

2011-02-09

$0.0545

2011-01-11

$0.0545

2010-12-13

$0.0545

2010-11-08

$0.0545

2010-10-12

$0.0545

2010-09-13

$0.0545

2010-08-10

$0.0545

2010-07-12

$0.054

2010-06-08

$0.054

2010-05-11

$0.054

2010-04-12

$0.054

2010-03-09

$0.054

2010-02-09

$0.054

2010-01-12

$0.054

2009-12-09

$0.054

2009-11-10

$0.054

2009-10-13

$0.054

2009-09-10

$0.053

2009-08-10

$0.053

2009-07-13

$0.053

2009-06-10

$0.052

2009-05-11

$0.052

2009-04-13

$0.051

2009-03-09

$0.049

2009-02-09

$0.045

2009-01-12

$0.043

2008-12-10

$0.043

2008-11-07

$0.043

2008-10-09

$0.045

2008-09-10

$0.045

2008-08-11

$0.047

2008-07-09

$0.047

2008-06-11

$0.046

2008-05-09

$0.046

2008-04-09

$0.046

2008-03-10

$0.046

2008-02-11

$0.046

2008-01-10

$0.046

2007-12-12

$0.046

2007-11-09

$0.046

2007-10-09

$0.045

2007-09-10

$0.045

2007-08-10

$0.045

2007-07-10

$0.045

2007-06-13

$0.045

2007-05-11

$0.047

2007-04-12

$0.047

2007-03-13

$0.047

2007-02-13

$0.047

2007-01-11

$0.047

2006-12-13

$0.047

2006-11-13

$0.047

2006-10-12

$0.047

2006-09-13

$0.045

2006-08-11

$0.045

2006-07-13

$0.047

2006-06-13

$0.047

2006-05-11

$0.049

2006-04-12

$0.05

2006-03-13

$0.05

2006-02-13

$0.05

2006-01-12

$0.0515

2005-12-13

$0.0515

2005-11-10

$0.0515

2005-10-13

$0.0515

2005-09-13

$0.05

2005-08-11

$0.05

2005-07-13

$0.05

2005-06-13

$0.05

2005-05-12

$0.052

2005-04-13

$0.052

2005-03-11

$0.054

2005-02-11

$0.054

2005-01-13

$0.057

2004-12-13

$0.085

2004-11-10

$0.057

2004-10-13

$0.057

2004-09-13

$0.057

2004-08-12

$0.057

2004-07-13

$0.057

2004-06-14

$0.057

2004-05-13

$0.057

2004-04-13

$0.057

2004-03-11

$0.056

2004-02-12

$0.056

2004-01-13

$0.056

2003-12-11

$0.056

2003-11-13

$0.0575

2003-10-10

$0.0575

2003-09-11

$0.0575

2003-08-13

$0.0575

2003-07-11

$0.0575

2003-06-12

$0.0575

2003-05-13

$0.0575

2003-04-11

$0.0575

2003-03-13

$0.0575

2003-02-13

$0.055

2003-01-13

$0.055

2002-12-12

$0.055

2002-11-13

$0.055

2002-10-10

$0.056

2002-09-12

$0.056

2002-08-13

$0.056

2002-07-11

$0.056

2002-06-13

$0.056

2002-05-13

$0.056

2002-04-11

$0.056

2002-03-13

$0.056

2002-02-13

$0.056

2002-01-11

$0.056

2001-12-13

$0.056

2001-11-13

$0.056

2001-10-11

$0.054

2001-09-17

$0.053

2001-08-13

$0.051

2001-07-12

$0.049

2001-06-13

$0.049

2001-05-11

$0.049

2001-04-11

$0.049

2001-03-13

$0.047

2001-02-13

$0.047

2001-01-11

$0.047

2000-12-13

$0.047

1996-11-13

$0.0535

1996-10-10

$0.0535

1996-09-12

$0.0535

1996-08-13

$0.05

1996-07-11

$0.05

1996-06-13

$0.05

1996-05-13

$0.05

1996-04-11

$0.05

1996-03-13

$0.05

1996-02-13

$0.05

1996-01-10

$0.0525

1995-12-13

$0.0525

1995-11-13

$0.0525

1995-10-12

$0.0525

1995-09-13

$0.0525

1995-08-11

$0.0525

1995-07-13

$0.0525

1995-06-13

$0.0525

1995-05-09

$0.0525

1995-04-07

$0.0525

CXH's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

CXH

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CXH

Metric

CXH Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

CXH

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-18.10%

-42.34%

0years

CXH

News
CXH

Research
CXH

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CXH

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1996

1995

CXH

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0223

2019-12-04

2019-12-17

2019-12-18

2019-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2019-12-02

2019-12-17

2019-12-18

2019-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

2019-11-01

2019-11-12

2019-11-13

2019-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0345

2019-10-01

2019-10-15

2019-10-16

2019-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0345

2019-09-03

2019-09-17

2019-09-18

2019-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0345

2019-08-01

2019-08-13

2019-08-14

2019-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0345

2019-07-01

2019-07-16

2019-07-17

2019-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

2019-06-03

2019-06-18

2019-06-19

2019-06-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0355

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2019-04-01

2019-04-16

2019-04-17

2019-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2019-03-01

2019-03-12

2019-03-13

2019-03-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0375

2019-02-01

2019-02-12

2019-02-13

2019-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2019-01-02

2019-01-15

2019-01-16

2019-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0385

2018-12-03

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2018-11-01

2018-11-13

2018-11-14

2018-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2018-10-01

2018-10-16

2018-10-17

2018-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2018-09-04

2018-09-18

2018-09-19

2018-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2018-07-02

2018-07-17

2018-07-18

2018-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2018-06-01

2018-06-12

2018-06-13

2018-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2018-05-01

2018-05-15

2018-05-16

2018-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2018-04-02

2018-04-17

2018-04-18

2018-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2018-03-01

2018-03-13

2018-03-14

2018-03-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2018-02-01

2018-02-13

2018-02-14

2018-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2018-01-02

2018-01-16

2018-01-17

2018-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2017-12-01

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2017-10-02

2017-10-17

2017-10-18

2017-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2017-09-01

2017-09-12

2017-09-13

2017-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0395

2017-08-01

2017-08-15

2017-08-17

2017-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2017-07-03

2017-07-18

2017-07-20

2017-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2017-05-01

2017-05-16

2017-05-18

2017-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2017-04-03

2017-04-18

2017-04-20

2017-04-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0405

2017-03-01

2017-03-14

2017-03-16

2017-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0395

2017-02-01

2017-02-14

2017-02-16

2017-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0395

2017-01-03

2017-01-17

2017-01-19

2017-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0395

2016-12-01

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0385

2016-11-01

2016-11-15

2016-11-17

2016-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0395

2016-10-03

2016-10-18

2016-10-20

2016-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0395

2016-09-01

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

2016-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0395

2016-08-01

2016-08-16

2016-08-18

2016-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0395

2016-07-01

2016-07-19

2016-07-21

2016-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0405

2016-06-01

2016-06-14

2016-06-16

2016-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0415

2016-05-02

2016-05-17

2016-05-19

2016-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2016-04-01

2016-04-19

2016-04-21

2016-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2016-03-01

2016-03-15

2016-03-17

2016-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2016-02-01

2016-02-16

2016-02-18

2016-02-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2016-01-04

2016-01-19

2016-01-21

2016-01-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2015-12-01

2015-12-15

2015-12-17

2015-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2015-11-02

2015-11-17

2015-11-19

2015-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2015-09-01

2015-09-15

2015-09-17

2015-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2015-08-03

2015-08-18

2015-08-20

2015-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2015-07-01

2015-07-14

2015-07-16

2015-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2015-06-01

2015-06-16

2015-06-18

2015-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2015-05-01

2015-05-12

2015-05-14

2015-05-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2015-04-01

2015-04-14

2015-04-16

2015-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2015-03-02

2015-03-17

2015-03-19

2015-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2015-02-02

2015-02-17

2015-02-19

2015-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2015-01-02

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2014-12-01

2014-12-16

2014-12-18

2014-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2014-11-03

2014-11-18

2014-11-20

2014-11-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2014-10-01

2014-10-14

2014-10-16

2014-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2014-09-02

2014-09-16

2014-09-18

2014-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2014-08-01

2014-08-12

2014-08-14

2014-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2014-07-01

2014-07-15

2014-07-17

2014-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2014-06-02

2014-06-17

2014-06-19

2014-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2014-04-01

2014-04-15

2014-04-17

2014-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2014-03-03

2014-03-18

2014-03-20

2014-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2014-02-03

2014-02-18

2014-02-20

2014-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2014-01-02

2014-01-14

2014-01-16

2014-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2013-12-02

2013-12-17

2013-12-19

2013-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2013-11-01

2013-11-12

2013-11-14

2013-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2013-10-01

2013-10-15

2013-10-17

2013-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2013-09-03

2013-09-17

2013-09-19

2013-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2013-08-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2013-07-01

2013-07-16

2013-07-18

2013-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2013-06-03

2013-06-18

2013-06-20

2013-06-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2013-05-01

2013-05-14

2013-05-16

2013-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2013-04-01

2013-04-16

2013-04-18

2013-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2013-03-01

2013-03-12

2013-03-14

2013-03-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2013-02-01

2013-02-12

2013-02-14

2013-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2013-01-02

2013-01-15

2013-01-17

2013-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2012-12-03

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2012-10-01

2012-10-16

2012-10-18

2012-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2012-09-04

2012-09-18

2012-09-20

2012-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2012-08-01

2012-08-14

2012-08-16

2012-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2012-07-02

2012-07-17

2012-07-19

2012-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2012-06-01

2012-06-12

2012-06-14

2012-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2012-05-01

2012-05-15

2012-05-17

2012-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2012-04-02

2012-04-17

2012-04-19

2012-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2012-02-01

2012-02-14

2012-02-16

2012-02-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2012-01-03

2012-01-17

2012-01-19

2012-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2011-12-01

2011-12-12

2011-12-14

2011-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2011-11-01

2011-11-14

2011-11-16

2011-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2011-10-03

2011-10-11

2011-10-13

2011-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2011-09-01

2011-09-12

2011-09-14

2011-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2011-08-01

2011-08-09

2011-08-11

2011-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2011-07-01

2011-07-12

2011-07-14

2011-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2011-06-01

2011-06-08

2011-06-10

2011-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2011-05-02

2011-05-10

2011-05-12

2011-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2011-04-01

2011-04-11

2011-04-13

2011-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2011-03-01

2011-03-09

2011-03-11

2011-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2011-02-01

2011-02-09

2011-02-11

2011-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2011-01-03

2011-01-11

2011-01-13

2011-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2010-12-01

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2010-11-01

2010-11-08

2010-11-10

2010-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2010-10-01

2010-10-12

2010-10-14

2010-10-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2010-08-02

2010-08-10

2010-08-12

2010-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2010-07-01

2010-07-12

2010-07-14

2010-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2010-06-01

2010-06-08

2010-06-10

2010-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2010-05-03

2010-05-11

2010-05-13

2010-05-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2010-04-01

2010-04-12

2010-04-14

2010-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2010-03-01

2010-03-09

2010-03-11

2010-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2010-02-01

2010-02-09

2010-02-11

2010-02-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2010-01-04

2010-01-12

2010-01-14

2010-01-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2009-12-01

2009-12-09

2009-12-11

2009-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2009-11-02

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2009-10-01

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2009-09-01

2009-09-10

2009-09-14

2009-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2009-08-03

2009-08-10

2009-08-12

2009-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2009-06-01

2009-06-10

2009-06-12

2009-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2009-05-01

2009-05-11

2009-05-13

2009-05-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2009-04-01

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2009-03-02

2009-03-09

2009-03-11

2009-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2009-02-02

2009-02-09

2009-02-11

2009-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2009-01-02

2009-01-12

2009-01-14

2009-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2008-12-01

2008-12-10

2008-12-12

2008-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2008-11-03

2008-11-07

2008-11-12

2008-11-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2008-10-01

2008-10-09

2008-10-14

2008-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2008-09-02

2008-09-10

2008-09-12

2008-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2008-08-01

2008-08-11

2008-08-13

2008-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2008-07-01

2008-07-09

2008-07-11

2008-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2008-06-02

2008-06-11

2008-06-13

2008-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2008-05-01

2008-05-09

2008-05-13

2008-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2008-04-01

2008-04-09

2008-04-11

2008-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2008-03-03

2008-03-10

2008-03-12

2008-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2008-02-01

2008-02-11

2008-02-13

2008-02-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2008-01-03

2008-01-10

2008-01-14

2008-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2007-12-03

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2007-11-01

2007-11-09

2007-11-14

2007-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2007-10-01

2007-10-09

2007-10-11

2007-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2007-09-04

2007-09-10

2007-09-12

2007-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2007-08-01

2007-08-10

2007-08-14

2007-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2007-07-02

2007-07-10

2007-07-12

2007-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2007-06-05

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2007-05-04

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2007-04-05

2007-04-12

2007-04-16

2007-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2007-03-05

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2007-02-05

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2007-01-05

2007-01-11

2007-01-16

2007-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2006-12-05

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2007-01-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2006-11-03

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2006-10-06

2006-10-12

2006-10-16

2006-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2006-09-05

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-10-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2006-08-04

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2006-07-07

2006-07-13

2006-07-17

2006-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2006-06-05

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-07-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2006-05-05

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2006-04-07

2006-04-12

2006-04-17

2006-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2006-03-03

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-04-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2006-02-03

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0515

2006-01-06

2006-01-12

2006-01-17

2006-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0515

2005-12-05

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2006-01-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0515

2005-11-04

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0515

2005-10-07

2005-10-13

2005-10-17

2005-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2005-09-02

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2005-08-05

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2005-07-05

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2005-06-03

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2005-05-06

2005-05-12

2005-05-16

2005-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2005-04-05

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2005-03-04

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2005-02-04

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2005-01-07

2005-01-13

2005-01-18

2005-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2004-12-03

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2005-01-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2004-11-05

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2004-10-05

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2004-09-03

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2004-08-06

2004-08-12

2004-08-16

2004-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2004-07-02

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-08-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2004-06-04

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2004-05-07

2004-05-13

2004-05-17

2004-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2004-04-02

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-05-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2004-03-05

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2004-02-06

2004-02-12

2004-02-17

2004-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2004-01-05

2004-01-13

2004-01-15

2004-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2003-12-05

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2004-01-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2003-11-07

2003-11-13

2003-11-17

2003-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2003-09-05

2003-10-10

2003-10-15

2003-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2003-09-05

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2003-08-05

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2003-07-03

2003-07-11

2003-07-15

2003-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2003-06-06

2003-06-12

2003-06-16

2003-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2003-05-05

2003-05-13

2003-05-15

2003-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2003-04-04

2003-04-11

2003-04-15

2003-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2003-03-07

2003-03-13

2003-03-17

2003-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2003-02-07

2003-02-13

2003-02-18

2003-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2003-01-03

2003-01-13

2003-01-15

2003-02-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2002-12-06

2002-12-12

2002-12-16

2003-01-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2002-11-05

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2002-10-04

2002-10-10

2002-10-15

2002-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2002-09-06

2002-09-12

2002-09-16

2002-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2002-08-05

2002-08-13

2002-08-15

2002-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2002-07-05

2002-07-11

2002-07-15

2002-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2002-06-07

2002-06-13

2002-06-17

2002-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2002-05-03

2002-05-13

2002-05-15

2002-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2002-04-05

2002-04-11

2002-04-15

2002-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2002-03-05

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2002-02-05

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2002-01-04

2002-01-11

2002-01-15

2002-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2001-12-07

2001-12-13

2001-12-17

2002-01-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2001-11-05

2001-11-13

2001-11-15

2001-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2001-10-05

2001-10-11

2001-10-15

2001-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2001-09-07

2001-09-17

2001-09-17

2001-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2001-08-03

2001-08-13

2001-08-15

2001-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2001-07-06

2001-07-12

2001-07-16

2001-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2001-06-05

2001-06-13

2001-06-15

2001-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2001-05-04

2001-05-11

2001-05-15

2001-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2001-04-06

2001-04-11

2001-04-16

2001-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2001-03-05

2001-03-13

2001-03-15

2001-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2001-02-05

2001-02-13

2001-02-15

2001-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2001-01-04

2001-01-11

2001-01-16

2001-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2000-12-05

2000-12-13

2000-12-15

2001-01-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

1996-11-04

1996-11-13

1996-11-15

1996-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

1996-10-02

1996-10-10

1996-10-15

1996-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

1996-09-05

1996-09-12

1996-09-16

1996-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

1996-08-05

1996-08-13

1996-08-15

1996-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

1996-07-03

1996-07-11

1996-07-15

1996-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

1996-06-06

1996-06-13

1996-06-17

1996-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

1996-05-06

1996-05-13

1996-05-15

1996-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

1996-04-03

1996-04-11

1996-04-15

1996-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

1996-03-04

1996-03-13

1996-03-15

1996-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

1996-02-05

1996-02-13

1996-02-15

1996-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

1996-01-04

1996-01-10

1996-01-15

1996-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

1995-12-05

1995-12-13

1995-12-15

1996-01-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

1995-11-02

1995-11-13

1995-11-15

1995-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

1995-10-05

1995-10-12

1995-10-16

1995-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

1995-09-05

1995-09-13

1995-09-15

1995-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

1995-08-04

1995-08-11

1995-08-15

1995-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

1995-07-06

1995-07-13

1995-07-17

1995-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

1995-06-02

1995-06-13

1995-06-15

1995-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

1995-05-04

1995-05-09

1995-05-15

1995-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

1995-04-05

1995-04-07

1995-04-15

1995-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

CXH

Investor Resources

Learn more about MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Sh Ben Int on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

CXH

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer. 

disclaimer.

X