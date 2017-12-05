Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Sh Ben Int

Stock

CXE

Price as of:

$5.49 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Debt /

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Sh Ben Int (CXE)

CXE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.59%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.25

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CXE DARS™ Rating

CXE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$5.49

Quote Time

Today's Volume

15,598

Open Price

$5.49

Day's Range

$5.46 - $5.49

Previous Close

$5.49

52 week low / high

$4.53 - $5.81

Percent off 52 week high

-5.51%

CXE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CXE has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade CXE's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
CXE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CXE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-17

$0.021

2019-11-12

$0.0205

2019-10-15

$0.0205

2019-09-17

$0.0205

2019-08-13

$0.0205

2019-07-16

$0.0205

2019-06-18

$0.021

2019-05-14

$0.021

2019-04-16

$0.022

2019-03-12

$0.022

2019-02-12

$0.0225

2019-01-15

$0.0225

2018-12-18

$0.0225

2018-11-13

$0.023

2018-10-16

$0.023

2018-09-18

$0.024

2018-08-14

$0.024

2018-07-17

$0.024

2018-06-12

$0.024

2018-05-15

$0.024

2018-04-17

$0.024

2018-03-13

$0.024

2018-02-13

$0.024

2018-01-16

$0.025

2017-12-19

$0.025

2017-11-14

$0.0255

2017-10-17

$0.0255

2017-09-12

$0.0255

2017-08-15

$0.025

2017-07-18

$0.025

2017-06-13

$0.025

2017-05-16

$0.025

2017-04-18

$0.0247

2017-03-14

$0.025

2017-02-14

$0.024

2017-01-17

$0.024

2016-12-20

$0.024

2016-11-15

$0.024

2016-10-18

$0.0245

2016-09-20

$0.0245

2016-08-16

$0.0245

2016-07-19

$0.0245

2016-06-14

$0.0245

2016-05-17

$0.0245

2016-04-19

$0.0255

2016-03-15

$0.0255

2016-02-16

$0.025

2016-01-19

$0.025

2015-12-15

$0.025

2015-11-17

$0.0255

2015-10-13

$0.0255

2015-09-15

$0.0255

2015-08-18

$0.0255

2015-07-14

$0.0255

2015-06-16

$0.0255

2015-05-12

$0.026

2015-04-14

$0.026

2015-03-17

$0.026

2015-02-17

$0.026

2015-01-13

$0.026

2014-12-16

$0.026

2014-11-18

$0.026

2014-10-14

$0.026

2014-09-16

$0.026

2014-08-12

$0.026

2014-07-15

$0.026

2014-06-17

$0.026

2014-05-13

$0.026

2014-04-15

$0.026

2014-03-18

$0.026

2014-02-18

$0.026

2014-01-14

$0.026

2013-12-17

$0.027

2013-11-12

$0.027

2013-10-15

$0.027

2013-09-17

$0.027

2013-08-13

$0.027

2013-07-16

$0.027

2013-06-18

$0.027

2013-05-14

$0.027

2013-04-16

$0.027

2013-03-12

$0.027

2013-02-12

$0.027

2013-01-15

$0.027

2012-12-18

$0.027

2012-11-13

$0.027

2012-10-16

$0.027

2012-09-18

$0.031

2012-08-14

$0.031

2012-07-17

$0.031

2012-06-12

$0.031

2012-05-15

$0.031

2012-04-17

$0.032

2012-03-13

$0.032

2012-02-14

$0.032

2012-01-17

$0.032

2011-12-12

$0.032

2011-11-14

$0.032

2011-10-11

$0.032

2011-09-12

$0.032

2011-08-09

$0.032

2011-07-12

$0.032

2011-06-08

$0.032

2011-05-10

$0.032

2011-04-11

$0.032

2011-03-09

$0.033

2011-02-09

$0.033

2011-01-11

$0.033

2010-12-13

$0.033

2010-11-08

$0.033

2010-10-12

$0.033

2010-09-13

$0.033

2010-08-10

$0.033

2010-07-12

$0.032

2010-06-08

$0.032

2010-05-11

$0.032

2010-04-12

$0.032

2010-03-09

$0.032

2010-02-09

$0.032

2010-01-12

$0.032

2009-12-09

$0.032

2009-11-10

$0.031

2009-10-13

$0.031

2009-09-10

$0.031

2009-08-10

$0.031

2009-07-13

$0.031

2009-06-10

$0.031

2009-05-11

$0.031

2009-04-13

$0.031

2009-03-09

$0.03

2009-02-09

$0.028

2009-01-12

$0.027

2008-12-10

$0.027

2008-11-07

$0.027

2008-10-09

$0.028

2008-09-10

$0.028

2008-08-11

$0.029

2008-07-09

$0.029

2008-06-11

$0.028

2008-05-09

$0.028

2008-04-09

$0.028

2008-03-10

$0.028

2008-02-11

$0.028

2008-01-10

$0.03

2007-12-12

$0.03

2007-11-09

$0.03

2007-10-09

$0.03

2007-09-10

$0.03

2007-08-10

$0.04

2007-06-27

$0.03

2007-05-29

$0.03

2007-04-26

$0.03

2007-03-28

$0.03

2007-02-26

$0.03

2007-01-29

$0.03

2006-12-27

$0.06

2006-11-28

$0.03

2006-10-27

$0.03

2006-09-27

$0.029

2006-08-29

$0.029

2006-07-27

$0.033

2006-06-28

$0.033

2006-05-26

$0.035

2006-04-26

$0.035

2006-03-29

$0.037

2006-02-24

$0.037

2006-01-27

$0.037

2005-12-28

$0.037

2005-11-28

$0.037

2005-10-27

$0.037

2005-09-28

$0.037

2005-08-29

$0.034

2005-07-27

$0.034

2005-06-28

$0.034

2005-05-26

$0.034

2005-04-27

$0.038

2005-03-29

$0.038

2005-02-24

$0.04

2005-01-27

$0.04

2004-12-29

$0.055

2004-11-26

$0.04

2004-10-27

$0.04

2004-09-28

$0.04

2004-08-27

$0.04

2004-07-28

$0.04

2004-06-28

$0.04

2004-05-26

$0.04

2004-04-28

$0.04

2004-03-29

$0.04

2004-02-25

$0.04

2004-01-28

$0.04

2003-12-29

$0.04

2003-11-25

$0.04

2003-10-29

$0.04

2003-09-26

$0.04

2003-08-27

$0.04

2003-07-29

$0.04

2003-06-26

$0.04

2003-05-28

$0.04

2003-04-28

$0.042

2003-03-27

$0.042

2003-02-26

$0.042

2003-01-29

$0.042

2002-12-27

$0.042

2002-11-26

$0.042

2002-10-29

$0.0425

2002-09-26

$0.0425

2002-08-28

$0.0425

2002-07-29

$0.0425

2002-06-26

$0.0425

2002-05-29

$0.0425

2002-04-26

$0.0425

2002-03-26

$0.0425

2002-02-26

$0.0425

2002-01-29

$0.04

2001-12-28

$0.036

2001-11-28

$0.036

2001-10-29

$0.036

2001-09-26

$0.038

2001-08-29

$0.038

2001-07-27

$0.036

2001-06-27

$0.036

2001-05-29

$0.036

2001-04-26

$0.036

2001-03-28

$0.036

2001-02-26

$0.036

2001-01-29

$0.036

2000-12-27

$0.039

1996-11-26

$0.0486

1996-10-29

$0.0486

1996-09-26

$0.0486

1996-08-28

$0.0486

1996-07-29

$0.0486

1996-06-26

$0.0486

1996-05-29

$0.0486

1996-04-26

$0.0486

1996-03-27

$0.0486

1996-02-27

$0.0486

1996-01-29

$0.0486

1995-12-27

$0.0486

1995-11-28

$0.0486

1995-10-27

$0.0486

1995-09-27

$0.0486

1995-08-29

$0.0486

1995-07-27

$0.0486

1995-06-28

$0.0486

1995-05-24

$0.05

1995-04-24

$0.05

CXE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
CXE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CXE

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

CXE Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

CXE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-5.22%

-11.73%

0years

CXE

News
CXE

Research
CXE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CXE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

CXE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0210

2019-12-02

2019-12-17

2019-12-18

2019-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0205

2019-11-01

2019-11-12

2019-11-13

2019-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0205

2019-10-01

2019-10-15

2019-10-16

2019-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0205

2019-09-03

2019-09-17

2019-09-18

2019-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0205

2019-08-01

2019-08-13

2019-08-14

2019-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0205

2019-07-01

2019-07-16

2019-07-17

2019-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2019-06-03

2019-06-18

2019-06-19

2019-06-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0220

2019-04-01

2019-04-16

2019-04-17

2019-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0220

2019-03-01

2019-03-12

2019-03-13

2019-03-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0225

2019-02-01

2019-02-12

2019-02-13

2019-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0225

2019-01-02

2019-01-15

2019-01-16

2019-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0225

2018-12-03

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0230

2018-11-01

2018-11-13

2018-11-14

2018-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0230

2018-10-01

2018-10-16

2018-10-17

2018-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2018-09-04

2018-09-18

2018-09-19

2018-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2018-07-02

2018-07-17

2018-07-18

2018-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2018-06-01

2018-06-12

2018-06-13

2018-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2018-05-01

2018-05-15

2018-05-16

2018-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2018-04-02

2018-04-17

2018-04-18

2018-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2018-03-01

2018-03-13

2018-03-14

2018-03-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2018-02-01

2018-02-13

2018-02-14

2018-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2018-01-02

2018-01-16

2018-01-17

2018-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2017-12-01

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0255

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0255

2017-10-02

2017-10-17

2017-10-18

2017-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0255

2017-09-01

2017-09-12

2017-09-13

2017-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2017-08-01

2017-08-15

2017-08-17

2017-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2017-07-03

2017-07-18

2017-07-20

2017-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2017-05-01

2017-05-16

2017-05-18

2017-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0247

2017-04-03

2017-04-18

2017-04-20

2017-04-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2017-03-01

2017-03-14

2017-03-16

2017-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2017-02-01

2017-02-14

2017-02-16

2017-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2017-01-03

2017-01-17

2017-01-19

2017-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2016-12-01

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2016-11-01

2016-11-15

2016-11-17

2016-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0245

2016-10-03

2016-10-18

2016-10-20

2016-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0245

2016-09-01

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

2016-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0245

2016-08-01

2016-08-16

2016-08-18

2016-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0245

2016-07-01

2016-07-19

2016-07-21

2016-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0245

2016-06-01

2016-06-14

2016-06-16

2016-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0245

2016-05-02

2016-05-17

2016-05-19

2016-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0255

2016-04-01

2016-04-19

2016-04-21

2016-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0255

2016-03-01

2016-03-15

2016-03-17

2016-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2016-02-01

2016-02-16

2016-02-18

2016-02-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2016-01-04

2016-01-19

2016-01-21

2016-01-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2015-12-01

2015-12-15

2015-12-17

2015-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0255

2015-11-02

2015-11-17

2015-11-19

2015-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0255

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0255

2015-09-01

2015-09-15

2015-09-17

2015-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0255

2015-08-03

2015-08-18

2015-08-20

2015-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0255

2015-07-01

2015-07-14

2015-07-16

2015-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0255

2015-06-01

2015-06-16

2015-06-18

2015-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2015-05-01

2015-05-12

2015-05-14

2015-05-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2015-04-01

2015-04-14

2015-04-16

2015-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2015-03-02

2015-03-17

2015-03-19

2015-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2015-02-02

2015-02-17

2015-02-19

2015-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2015-01-02

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2014-12-01

2014-12-16

2014-12-18

2014-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2014-11-03

2014-11-18

2014-11-20

2014-11-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2014-10-01

2014-10-14

2014-10-16

2014-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2014-09-02

2014-09-16

2014-09-18

2014-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2014-08-01

2014-08-12

2014-08-14

2014-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2014-07-01

2014-07-15

2014-07-17

2014-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2014-06-02

2014-06-17

2014-06-19

2014-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2014-04-01

2014-04-15

2014-04-17

2014-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2014-03-03

2014-03-18

2014-03-20

2014-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2014-02-03

2014-02-18

2014-02-20

2014-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2014-01-02

2014-01-14

2014-01-16

2014-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2013-12-02

2013-12-17

2013-12-19

2013-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2013-11-01

2013-11-12

2013-11-14

2013-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2013-10-01

2013-10-15

2013-10-17

2013-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2013-09-03

2013-09-17

2013-09-19

2013-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2013-08-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2013-07-01

2013-07-16

2013-07-18

2013-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2013-06-03

2013-06-18

2013-06-20

2013-06-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2013-05-01

2013-05-14

2013-05-16

2013-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2013-04-01

2013-04-16

2013-04-18

2013-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2013-03-01

2013-03-12

2013-03-14

2013-03-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2013-02-01

2013-02-12

2013-02-14

2013-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2013-01-02

2013-01-15

2013-01-17

2013-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2012-12-03

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2012-10-01

2012-10-16

2012-10-18

2012-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2012-09-04

2012-09-18

2012-09-20

2012-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2012-08-01

2012-08-14

2012-08-16

2012-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2012-07-02

2012-07-17

2012-07-19

2012-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2012-06-01

2012-06-12

2012-06-14

2012-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2012-05-01

2012-05-15

2012-05-17

2012-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2012-04-02

2012-04-17

2012-04-19

2012-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2012-02-01

2012-02-14

2012-02-16

2012-02-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2012-01-03

2012-01-17

2012-01-19

2012-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2011-12-01

2011-12-12

2011-12-14

2011-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2011-11-01

2011-11-14

2011-11-16

2011-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2011-10-03

2011-10-11

2011-10-13

2011-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2011-09-01

2011-09-12

2011-09-14

2011-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2011-08-01

2011-08-09

2011-08-11

2011-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2011-07-01

2011-07-12

2011-07-14

2011-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2011-06-01

2011-06-08

2011-06-10

2011-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2011-05-02

2011-05-10

2011-05-12

2011-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2011-04-01

2011-04-11

2011-04-13

2011-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2011-03-01

2011-03-09

2011-03-11

2011-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2011-02-01

2011-02-09

2011-02-11

2011-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2011-01-03

2011-01-11

2011-01-13

2011-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2010-12-01

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2010-11-01

2010-11-08

2010-11-10

2010-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2010-10-01

2010-10-12

2010-10-14

2010-10-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2010-08-02

2010-08-10

2010-08-12

2010-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2010-07-01

2010-07-12

2010-07-14

2010-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2010-06-01

2010-06-08

2010-06-10

2010-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2010-05-03

2010-05-11

2010-05-13

2010-05-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2010-04-01

2010-04-12

2010-04-14

2010-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2010-03-01

2010-03-09

2010-03-11

2010-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2010-02-01

2010-02-09

2010-02-11

2010-02-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2010-01-04

2010-01-12

2010-01-14

2010-01-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2009-12-01

2009-12-09

2009-12-11

2009-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2009-11-02

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2009-10-01

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2009-09-01

2009-09-10

2009-09-14

2009-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2009-08-03

2009-08-10

2009-08-12

2009-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2009-06-01

2009-06-10

2009-06-12

2009-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2009-05-01

2009-05-11

2009-05-13

2009-05-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2009-04-01

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2009-03-02

2009-03-09

2009-03-11

2009-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2009-02-02

2009-02-09

2009-02-11

2009-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2009-01-02

2009-01-12

2009-01-14

2009-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2008-12-01

2008-12-10

2008-12-12

2008-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2008-11-03

2008-11-07

2008-11-12

2008-11-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2008-10-01

2008-10-09

2008-10-14

2008-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2008-09-02

2008-09-10

2008-09-12

2008-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2008-08-01

2008-08-11

2008-08-13

2008-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2008-07-01

2008-07-09

2008-07-11

2008-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2008-06-02

2008-06-11

2008-06-13

2008-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2008-05-01

2008-05-09

2008-05-13

2008-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2008-04-01

2008-04-09

2008-04-11

2008-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2008-03-03

2008-03-10

2008-03-12

2008-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2008-02-01

2008-02-11

2008-02-13

2008-02-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2008-01-03

2008-01-10

2008-01-14

2008-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2007-12-03

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2007-11-01

2007-11-09

2007-11-14

2007-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2007-10-01

2007-10-09

2007-10-11

2007-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2007-09-04

2007-09-10

2007-09-12

2007-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2007-08-01

2007-08-10

2007-08-14

2007-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2007-06-19

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-13

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2007-05-21

2007-05-29

2007-05-31

2007-06-15

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2007-04-23

2007-04-26

2007-04-30

2007-05-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2007-03-20

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-13

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2007-02-16

2007-02-26

2007-02-28

2007-03-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2007-01-19

2007-01-29

2007-01-31

2007-02-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2006-12-19

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-05

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2006-11-20

2006-11-28

2006-11-30

2006-12-15

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2006-10-20

2006-10-27

2006-10-31

2006-11-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2006-09-19

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-13

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2006-08-21

2006-08-29

2006-08-31

2006-09-15

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2006-07-21

2006-07-27

2006-07-31

2006-08-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2006-06-20

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-14

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2006-05-19

2006-05-26

2006-05-31

2006-06-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2006-04-18

2006-04-26

2006-04-28

2006-05-12

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2006-03-21

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2006-02-17

2006-02-24

2006-02-28

2006-03-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2006-01-20

2006-01-27

2006-01-31

2006-02-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2005-12-20

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-06

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2005-11-18

2005-11-28

2005-11-30

2005-12-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2005-10-21

2005-10-27

2005-10-31

2005-11-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2005-09-20

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-10-14

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2005-08-19

2005-08-29

2005-08-31

2005-09-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2005-07-19

2005-07-27

2005-07-29

2005-08-12

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2005-06-20

2005-06-28

2005-06-30

2005-07-15

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2005-05-20

2005-05-26

2005-05-31

2005-06-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2005-04-19

2005-04-27

2005-04-29

2005-05-13

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2005-03-21

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

2005-04-15

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2005-02-18

2005-02-24

2005-02-28

2005-03-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2005-01-21

2005-01-27

2005-01-31

2005-02-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2004-12-21

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-07

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2004-11-19

2004-11-26

2004-11-30

2004-12-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2004-10-19

2004-10-27

2004-10-29

2004-11-12

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2004-09-20

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

2004-10-15

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2004-08-20

2004-08-27

2004-08-31

2004-09-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2004-07-20

2004-07-28

2004-07-30

2004-08-13

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2004-06-18

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-07-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2004-05-18

2004-05-26

2004-05-28

2004-06-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2004-04-20

2004-04-28

2004-04-30

2004-05-14

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2004-03-19

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-04-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2004-02-17

2004-02-25

2004-02-27

2004-03-12

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2004-01-20

2004-01-28

2004-01-30

2004-02-13

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2003-12-19

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-09

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2003-11-18

2003-11-25

2003-11-28

2003-12-12

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2003-10-21

2003-10-29

2003-10-31

2003-11-14

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2003-09-19

2003-09-26

2003-09-30

2003-10-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2003-08-19

2003-08-27

2003-08-29

2003-09-12

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2003-07-21

2003-07-29

2003-07-31

2003-08-15

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2003-06-20

2003-06-26

2003-06-30

2003-07-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2003-05-20

2003-05-28

2003-05-30

2003-06-13

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2003-04-17

2003-04-28

2003-04-30

2003-05-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2003-03-21

2003-03-27

2003-03-31

2003-04-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2003-02-18

2003-02-26

2003-02-28

2003-03-14

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2003-01-21

2003-01-29

2003-01-31

2003-02-14

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2002-12-20

2002-12-27

2002-12-31

2003-01-08

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2002-11-19

2002-11-26

2002-11-29

2002-12-13

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2002-10-21

2002-10-29

2002-10-31

2002-11-15

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2002-09-20

2002-09-26

2002-09-30

2002-10-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2002-08-20

2002-08-28

2002-08-30

2002-09-13

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2002-07-19

2002-07-29

2002-07-31

2002-08-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2002-06-18

2002-06-26

2002-06-28

2002-07-12

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2002-05-21

2002-05-29

2002-05-31

2002-06-14

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2002-04-19

2002-04-26

2002-04-30

2002-05-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2002-03-18

2002-03-26

2002-03-28

2002-04-12

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2002-02-15

2002-02-26

2002-02-28

2002-03-15

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2002-01-18

2002-01-29

2002-01-31

2002-02-15

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2001-12-21

2001-12-28

2001-12-31

2002-01-07

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2001-11-20

2001-11-28

2001-11-30

2001-12-14

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2001-10-19

2001-10-29

2001-10-31

2001-11-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2001-09-18

2001-09-26

2001-09-28

2001-10-12

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2001-08-21

2001-08-29

2001-08-31

2001-09-14

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2001-07-20

2001-07-27

2001-07-31

2001-08-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2001-06-19

2001-06-27

2001-06-29

2001-07-13

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2001-05-21

2001-05-29

2001-05-31

2001-06-15

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2001-04-20

2001-04-26

2001-04-30

2001-05-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2001-03-20

2001-03-28

2001-03-30

2001-04-12

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2001-02-16

2001-02-26

2001-02-28

2001-03-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2001-01-19

2001-01-29

2001-01-31

2001-02-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2000-12-18

2000-12-27

2000-12-29

2001-01-05

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0486

1996-11-18

1996-11-26

1996-11-29

1996-12-13

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0486

1996-10-21

1996-10-29

1996-10-31

1996-11-15

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0486

1996-09-12

1996-09-26

1996-09-30

1996-10-18

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0486

1996-08-19

1996-08-28

1996-08-30

1996-09-13

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0486

1996-07-19

1996-07-29

1996-07-31

1996-08-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0486

1996-06-17

1996-06-26

1996-06-28

1996-07-12

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0486

1996-05-17

1996-05-29

1996-05-31

1996-06-14

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0486

1996-04-19

1996-04-26

1996-04-30

1996-05-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0486

1996-03-19

1996-03-27

1996-03-29

1996-04-12

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0486

1996-02-16

1996-02-27

1996-02-29

1996-03-15

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0486

1996-01-22

1996-01-29

1996-01-31

1996-02-16

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0486

1995-12-19

1995-12-27

1995-12-29

1996-01-05

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0486

1995-11-17

1995-11-28

1995-11-30

1995-12-15

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0486

1995-10-20

1995-10-27

1995-10-31

1995-11-17

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0486

1995-09-15

1995-09-27

1995-09-29

1995-10-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0486

1995-08-21

1995-08-29

1995-08-31

1995-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0486

1995-07-20

1995-07-27

1995-07-31

1995-08-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0486

1995-06-19

1995-06-28

1995-06-30

1995-07-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

1995-05-19

1995-05-24

1995-05-31

1995-06-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

1995-04-17

1995-04-24

1995-04-28

1995-05-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

CXE

Investor Resources

Learn more about MFS High Income Municipal Trust Sh Ben Int on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

CXE

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X