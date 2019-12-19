Best Dividend Stocks
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Sh Ben Int

Stock

CIF

Price as of:

$2.79 +0.01 +0.36%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Debt /

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Sh Ben Int (CIF)

CIF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

8.75%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.24

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CIF DARS™ Rating

CIF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$2.79

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,202

Open Price

$2.8

Day's Range

$2.79 - $2.81

Previous Close

$2.78

52 week low / high

$1.91 - $3.09

Percent off 52 week high

-9.71%

CIF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CIF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade CIF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
CIF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CIF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-17

$0.02026

2019-11-12

$0.02028

2019-10-15

$0.02038

2019-09-17

$0.02024

2019-08-13

$0.02035

2019-07-16

$0.0202

2019-06-18

$0.02012

2019-05-14

$0.02035

2019-04-16

$0.02006

2019-03-12

$0.01997

2019-02-12

$0.01948

2019-01-15

$0.01919

2018-12-18

$0.01965

2018-11-13

$0.02015

2018-10-16

$0.02056

2018-09-18

$0.02057

2018-08-14

$0.02047

2018-07-17

$0.02058

2018-06-12

$0.02068

2018-05-15

$0.02098

2018-04-17

$0.02103

2018-03-13

$0.02139

2018-02-13

$0.02198

2018-01-16

$0.02202

2017-12-19

$0.02215

2017-11-14

$0.02245

2017-10-17

$0.02241

2017-09-12

$0.0224

2017-08-15

$0.02255

2017-07-18

$0.02259

2017-06-13

$0.02264

2017-05-16

$0.02254

2017-04-18

$0.02241

2017-03-14

$0.02261

2017-02-14

$0.02248

2017-01-17

$0.02219

2016-12-20

$0.02193

2016-11-15

$0.02246

2016-10-18

$0.02232

2016-09-20

$0.02231

2016-08-16

$0.02203

2016-07-19

$0.02148

2016-06-14

$0.02137

2016-05-17

$0.02112

2016-04-19

$0.02065

2016-03-15

$0.0194

2016-02-16

$0.02002

2016-01-19

$0.02071

2015-12-15

$0.02178

2015-11-17

$0.02203

2015-10-13

$0.002233

2015-09-15

$0.02278

2015-08-18

$0.02348

2015-07-14

$0.02398

2015-06-16

$0.02435

2015-05-12

$0.02445

2015-04-14

$0.017

2015-03-17

$0.017

2015-02-17

$0.017

2015-01-13

$0.017

2014-12-16

$0.02495

2014-11-18

$0.016

2014-10-14

$0.016

2014-09-16

$0.0165

2014-08-12

$0.017

2014-07-15

$0.0175

2014-06-17

$0.0175

2014-05-13

$0.018

2014-04-15

$0.0185

2014-03-18

$0.019

2014-02-18

$0.0195

2014-01-14

$0.0195

2013-12-17

$0.031

2013-11-12

$0.017

2013-10-15

$0.017

2013-09-17

$0.0175

2013-08-13

$0.0175

2013-07-16

$0.018

2013-06-18

$0.019

2013-05-14

$0.0195

2013-04-16

$0.021

2013-03-12

$0.021

2013-02-12

$0.021

2013-01-15

$0.021

2012-12-18

$0.031

2012-11-13

$0.021

2012-10-16

$0.021

2012-09-18

$0.021

2012-08-14

$0.021

2012-07-17

$0.022

2012-06-12

$0.022

2012-05-15

$0.022

2012-04-17

$0.022

2012-03-13

$0.022

2012-02-14

$0.022

2012-01-17

$0.022

2011-12-12

$0.0491

2011-11-14

$0.022

2011-10-11

$0.021

2011-09-12

$0.021

2011-08-09

$0.021

2011-07-12

$0.021

2011-06-08

$0.021

2011-05-10

$0.022

2011-04-11

$0.022

2011-03-09

$0.022

2011-02-09

$0.022

2011-01-11

$0.023

2010-12-13

$0.068

2010-11-08

$0.023

2010-10-12

$0.023

2010-09-13

$0.022

2010-08-10

$0.022

2010-07-12

$0.022

2010-06-08

$0.021

2010-05-11

$0.021

2010-04-12

$0.021

2010-03-09

$0.021

2010-02-09

$0.021

2010-01-12

$0.021

2009-12-09

$0.029

2009-11-10

$0.019

2009-10-13

$0.019

2009-09-10

$0.019

2009-08-10

$0.02

2009-07-13

$0.02

2009-06-10

$0.02

2009-05-11

$0.021

2009-04-13

$0.022

2009-03-09

$0.022

2009-02-09

$0.022

2009-01-12

$0.025

2008-12-10

$0.063

2008-11-07

$0.026

2008-10-09

$0.025

2008-09-10

$0.024

2008-08-11

$0.024

2008-07-09

$0.024

2008-06-11

$0.024

2008-05-09

$0.024

2008-04-09

$0.024

2008-03-10

$0.024

2008-02-11

$0.024

2008-01-10

$0.024

2007-12-12

$0.054

2007-11-09

$0.025

2007-10-09

$0.025

2007-09-10

$0.024

2007-08-10

$0.034

2007-06-27

$0.024

2007-05-29

$0.024

2007-04-26

$0.024

2007-03-28

$0.024

2007-02-26

$0.024

2007-01-29

$0.024

2006-12-27

$0.024

2006-11-28

$0.024

2006-10-27

$0.024

2006-09-27

$0.024

2006-08-29

$0.026

2006-07-27

$0.026

2006-06-28

$0.026

2006-05-26

$0.026

2006-04-26

$0.026

2006-03-29

$0.026

2006-02-24

$0.026

2006-01-27

$0.026

2005-12-28

$0.06

2005-11-28

$0.026

2005-10-27

$0.026

2005-09-28

$0.026

2005-08-29

$0.026

2005-07-27

$0.026

2005-06-28

$0.026

2005-05-26

$0.026

2005-04-27

$0.026

2005-03-29

$0.026

2005-02-24

$0.026

2005-01-27

$0.026

2004-12-29

$0.036

2004-11-26

$0.024

2004-10-27

$0.024

2004-09-28

$0.024

2004-08-27

$0.024

2004-07-28

$0.024

2004-06-28

$0.024

2004-05-26

$0.024

2004-04-28

$0.027

2004-03-29

$0.027

2004-02-25

$0.027

2004-01-28

$0.027

2003-12-29

$0.027

2003-11-25

$0.027

2003-10-29

$0.027

2003-09-26

$0.027

2003-08-27

$0.027

2003-07-29

$0.027

2003-06-26

$0.027

2003-05-28

$0.027

2003-04-28

$0.027

2003-03-27

$0.027

2003-02-26

$0.027

2003-01-29

$0.027

2002-12-27

$0.027

2002-11-26

$0.027

2002-10-29

$0.027

2002-09-26

$0.027

2002-08-28

$0.027

2002-07-29

$0.027

2002-06-26

$0.03

2002-05-29

$0.03

2002-04-26

$0.03

2002-03-26

$0.034

2002-02-26

$0.034

2002-01-29

$0.036

2001-12-28

$0.036

2001-11-28

$0.036

2001-10-29

$0.036

2001-09-26

$0.04

2001-08-29

$0.04

2001-07-27

$0.047

2001-06-27

$0.047

2001-05-29

$0.047

2001-04-26

$0.051

2001-03-28

$0.051

2001-02-26

$0.051

2001-01-29

$0.051

2000-12-27

$0.055

1996-11-26

$0.057

1996-10-29

$0.057

1996-09-26

$0.057

1996-08-28

$0.057

1996-07-29

$0.057

1996-06-26

$0.057

1996-05-29

$0.057

1996-04-26

$0.057

1996-03-27

$0.057

1996-02-27

$0.057

1996-01-29

$0.058

1995-12-27

$0.058

1995-11-28

$0.058

1995-10-27

$0.058

1995-09-27

$0.058

1995-08-29

$0.058

1995-07-27

$0.058

1995-06-28

$0.058

1995-05-24

$0.058

1995-04-24

$0.058

1993-12-27

$0.05 ()

CIF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
CIF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CIF

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

CIF Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

CIF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-1.68%

-2.78%

0years

CIF

News
CIF

Research
CIF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CIF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1996

1995

1993

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

CIF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0203

2019-12-02

2019-12-17

2019-12-18

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0203

2019-11-01

2019-11-12

2019-11-13

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0204

2019-10-01

2019-10-15

2019-10-16

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0202

2019-09-03

2019-09-17

2019-09-18

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0204

2019-08-01

2019-08-13

2019-08-14

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0202

2019-07-01

2019-07-16

2019-07-17

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0201

2019-06-03

2019-06-18

2019-06-19

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0204

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0201

2019-04-01

2019-04-16

2019-04-17

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2019-03-01

2019-03-12

2019-03-13

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0195

2019-02-01

2019-02-12

2019-02-13

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0192

2019-01-02

2019-01-15

2019-01-16

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0197

2018-12-03

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0202

2018-11-01

2018-11-13

2018-11-14

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0206

2018-10-01

2018-10-16

2018-10-17

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0206

2018-09-04

2018-09-18

2018-09-19

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0205

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0206

2018-07-02

2018-07-17

2018-07-18

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0207

2018-06-01

2018-06-12

2018-06-13

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2018-05-01

2018-05-15

2018-05-16

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2018-04-02

2018-04-17

2018-04-18

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0214

2018-03-01

2018-03-13

2018-03-14

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0220

2018-02-01

2018-02-13

2018-02-14

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0220

2018-01-02

2018-01-16

2018-01-17

2018-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0222

2017-12-01

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0225

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0224

2017-10-02

2017-10-17

2017-10-18

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0224

2017-09-01

2017-09-12

2017-09-13

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0226

2017-08-01

2017-08-15

2017-08-17

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0226

2017-07-03

2017-07-18

2017-07-20

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0226

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0225

2017-05-01

2017-05-16

2017-05-18

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0224

2017-04-03

2017-04-18

2017-04-20

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0226

2017-03-01

2017-03-14

2017-03-16

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0225

2017-02-01

2017-02-14

2017-02-16

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0222

2017-01-03

2017-01-17

2017-01-19

2017-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0219

2016-12-01

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0225

2016-11-01

2016-11-15

2016-11-17

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0223

2016-10-03

2016-10-18

2016-10-20

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0223

2016-09-01

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0220

2016-08-01

2016-08-16

2016-08-18

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0215

2016-07-01

2016-07-19

2016-07-21

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0214

2016-06-01

2016-06-14

2016-06-16

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0211

2016-05-02

2016-05-17

2016-05-19

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0207

2016-04-01

2016-04-19

2016-04-21

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0194

2016-03-01

2016-03-15

2016-03-17

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2016-02-01

2016-02-16

2016-02-18

2016-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0207

2016-01-04

2016-01-19

2016-01-21

2016-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0218

2015-12-01

2015-12-15

2015-12-17

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0220

2015-11-02

2015-11-17

2015-11-19

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0022

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0228

2015-09-01

2015-09-15

2015-09-17

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0235

2015-08-03

2015-08-18

2015-08-20

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2015-07-01

2015-07-14

2015-07-16

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0244

2015-06-01

2015-06-16

2015-06-18

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0245

2015-05-01

2015-05-12

2015-05-14

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0170

2015-04-01

2015-04-14

2015-04-16

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0170

2015-03-02

2015-03-17

2015-03-19

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0170

2015-02-02

2015-02-17

2015-02-19

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0170

2015-01-02

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2014-12-01

2014-12-16

2014-12-18

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0160

2014-11-03

2014-11-18

2014-11-20

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0160

2014-10-01

2014-10-14

2014-10-16

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0165

2014-09-02

2014-09-16

2014-09-18

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0170

2014-08-01

2014-08-12

2014-08-14

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0175

2014-07-01

2014-07-15

2014-07-17

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0175

2014-06-02

2014-06-17

2014-06-19

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0180

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0185

2014-04-01

2014-04-15

2014-04-17

2014-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0190

2014-03-03

2014-03-18

2014-03-20

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0195

2014-02-03

2014-02-18

2014-02-20

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0195

2014-01-02

2014-01-14

2014-01-16

2014-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2013-12-02

2013-12-17

2013-12-19

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0170

2013-11-01

2013-11-12

2013-11-14

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0170

2013-10-01

2013-10-15

2013-10-17

2013-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0175

2013-09-03

2013-09-17

2013-09-19

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0175

2013-08-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0180

2013-07-01

2013-07-16

2013-07-18

2013-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0190

2013-06-03

2013-06-18

2013-06-20

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0195

2013-05-01

2013-05-14

2013-05-16

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2013-04-01

2013-04-16

2013-04-18

2013-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2013-03-01

2013-03-12

2013-03-14

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2013-02-01

2013-02-12

2013-02-14

2013-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2013-01-02

2013-01-15

2013-01-17

2013-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2012-12-03

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2012-10-01

2012-10-16

2012-10-18

2012-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2012-09-04

2012-09-18

2012-09-20

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2012-08-01

2012-08-14

2012-08-16

2012-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0220

2012-07-02

2012-07-17

2012-07-19

2012-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0220

2012-06-01

2012-06-12

2012-06-14

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0220

2012-05-01

2012-05-15

2012-05-17

2012-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0220

2012-04-02

2012-04-17

2012-04-19

2012-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0220

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0220

2012-02-01

2012-02-14

2012-02-16

2012-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0220

2012-01-03

2012-01-17

2012-01-19

2012-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0491

2011-12-01

2011-12-12

2011-12-14

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0220

2011-11-01

2011-11-14

2011-11-16

2011-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2011-10-03

2011-10-11

2011-10-13

2011-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2011-09-01

2011-09-12

2011-09-14

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2011-08-01

2011-08-09

2011-08-11

2011-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2011-07-01

2011-07-12

2011-07-14

2011-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2011-06-01

2011-06-08

2011-06-10

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0220

2011-05-02

2011-05-10

2011-05-12

2011-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0220

2011-04-01

2011-04-11

2011-04-13

2011-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0220

2011-03-01

2011-03-09

2011-03-11

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0220

2011-02-01

2011-02-09

2011-02-11

2011-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0230

2011-01-03

2011-01-11

2011-01-13

2011-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2010-12-01

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0230

2010-11-01

2010-11-08

2010-11-10

2010-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0230

2010-10-01

2010-10-12

2010-10-14

2010-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0220

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0220

2010-08-02

2010-08-10

2010-08-12

2010-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0220

2010-07-01

2010-07-12

2010-07-14

2010-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2010-06-01

2010-06-08

2010-06-10

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2010-05-03

2010-05-11

2010-05-13

2010-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2010-04-01

2010-04-12

2010-04-14

2010-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2010-03-01

2010-03-09

2010-03-11

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2010-02-01

2010-02-09

2010-02-11

2010-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2010-01-04

2010-01-12

2010-01-14

2010-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2009-12-01

2009-12-09

2009-12-11

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0190

2009-11-02

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0190

2009-10-01

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0190

2009-09-01

2009-09-10

2009-09-14

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2009-08-03

2009-08-10

2009-08-12

2009-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2009-06-01

2009-06-10

2009-06-12

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2009-05-01

2009-05-11

2009-05-13

2009-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0220

2009-04-01

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0220

2009-03-02

2009-03-09

2009-03-11

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0220

2009-02-02

2009-02-09

2009-02-11

2009-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2009-01-02

2009-01-12

2009-01-14

2009-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2008-12-01

2008-12-10

2008-12-12

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2008-11-03

2008-11-07

2008-11-12

2008-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2008-10-01

2008-10-09

2008-10-14

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2008-09-02

2008-09-10

2008-09-12

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2008-08-01

2008-08-11

2008-08-13

2008-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2008-07-01

2008-07-09

2008-07-11

2008-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2008-06-02

2008-06-11

2008-06-13

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2008-05-01

2008-05-09

2008-05-13

2008-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2008-04-01

2008-04-09

2008-04-11

2008-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2008-03-03

2008-03-10

2008-03-12

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2008-02-01

2008-02-11

2008-02-13

2008-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2008-01-03

2008-01-10

2008-01-14

2008-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2007-12-03

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2007-11-01

2007-11-09

2007-11-14

2007-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2007-10-01

2007-10-09

2007-10-11

2007-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2007-09-04

2007-09-10

2007-09-12

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2007-08-01

2007-08-10

2007-08-14

2007-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2007-06-19

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2007-05-21

2007-05-29

2007-05-31

2007-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2007-04-23

2007-04-26

2007-04-30

2007-05-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2007-03-20

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2007-02-16

2007-02-26

2007-02-28

2007-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2007-01-19

2007-01-29

2007-01-31

2007-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2006-12-19

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2006-11-20

2006-11-28

2006-11-30

2006-12-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2006-10-20

2006-10-27

2006-10-31

2006-11-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2006-09-19

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2006-08-21

2006-08-29

2006-08-31

2006-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2006-07-21

2006-07-27

2006-07-31

2006-08-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2006-06-20

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2006-05-19

2006-05-26

2006-05-31

2006-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2006-04-18

2006-04-26

2006-04-28

2006-05-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2006-03-21

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2006-02-17

2006-02-24

2006-02-28

2006-03-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2006-01-20

2006-01-27

2006-01-31

2006-02-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2005-12-20

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2005-11-18

2005-11-28

2005-11-30

2005-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2005-10-21

2005-10-27

2005-10-31

2005-11-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2005-09-20

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-10-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2005-08-19

2005-08-29

2005-08-31

2005-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2005-07-19

2005-07-27

2005-07-29

2005-08-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2005-06-20

2005-06-28

2005-06-30

2005-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2005-05-20

2005-05-26

2005-05-31

2005-06-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2005-04-19

2005-04-27

2005-04-29

2005-05-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2005-03-21

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

2005-04-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2005-02-18

2005-02-24

2005-02-28

2005-03-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2005-01-21

2005-01-27

2005-01-31

2005-02-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2004-12-21

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2004-11-19

2004-11-26

2004-11-30

2004-12-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2004-10-19

2004-10-27

2004-10-29

2004-11-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2004-09-20

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

2004-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2004-08-20

2004-08-27

2004-08-31

2004-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2004-07-20

2004-07-28

2004-07-30

2004-08-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2004-06-18

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2004-05-18

2004-05-26

2004-05-28

2004-06-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2004-04-20

2004-04-28

2004-04-30

2004-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2004-03-19

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2004-02-17

2004-02-25

2004-02-27

2004-03-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2004-01-20

2004-01-28

2004-01-30

2004-02-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2003-12-19

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2003-11-18

2003-11-25

2003-11-28

2003-12-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2003-10-21

2003-10-29

2003-10-31

2003-11-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2003-09-19

2003-09-26

2003-09-30

2003-10-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2003-08-19

2003-08-27

2003-08-29

2003-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2003-07-21

2003-07-29

2003-07-31

2003-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2003-06-20

2003-06-26

2003-06-30

2003-07-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2003-05-20

2003-05-28

2003-05-30

2003-06-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2003-04-17

2003-04-28

2003-04-30

2003-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2003-03-21

2003-03-27

2003-03-31

2003-04-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2003-02-18

2003-02-26

2003-02-28

2003-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2003-01-21

2003-01-29

2003-01-31

2003-02-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2002-12-20

2002-12-27

2002-12-31

2003-01-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2002-11-19

2002-11-26

2002-11-29

2002-12-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2002-10-21

2002-10-29

2002-10-31

2002-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2002-09-20

2002-09-26

2002-09-30

2002-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2002-08-20

2002-08-28

2002-08-30

2002-09-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2002-07-19

2002-07-29

2002-07-31

2002-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2002-06-18

2002-06-26

2002-06-28

2002-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2002-05-21

2002-05-29

2002-05-31

2002-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2002-04-19

2002-04-26

2002-04-30

2002-05-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2002-03-18

2002-03-26

2002-03-28

2002-04-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2002-02-15

2002-02-26

2002-02-28

2002-03-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2002-01-18

2002-01-29

2002-01-31

2002-02-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2001-12-21

2001-12-28

2001-12-31

2002-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2001-11-20

2001-11-28

2001-11-30

2001-12-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2001-10-19

2001-10-29

2001-10-31

2001-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2001-09-18

2001-09-26

2001-09-28

2001-10-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2001-08-21

2001-08-29

2001-08-31

2001-09-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2001-07-20

2001-07-27

2001-07-31

2001-08-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2001-06-19

2001-06-27

2001-06-29

2001-07-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2001-05-21

2001-05-29

2001-05-31

2001-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2001-04-20

2001-04-26

2001-04-30

2001-05-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2001-03-20

2001-03-28

2001-03-30

2001-04-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2001-02-16

2001-02-26

2001-02-28

2001-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2001-01-19

2001-01-29

2001-01-31

2001-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2000-12-18

2000-12-27

2000-12-29

2001-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

1996-11-18

1996-11-26

1996-11-29

1996-12-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

1996-10-21

1996-10-29

1996-10-31

1996-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

1996-09-12

1996-09-26

1996-09-30

1996-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

1996-08-19

1996-08-28

1996-08-30

1996-09-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

1996-07-19

1996-07-29

1996-07-31

1996-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

1996-06-17

1996-06-26

1996-06-28

1996-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

1996-05-17

1996-05-29

1996-05-31

1996-06-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

1996-04-19

1996-04-26

1996-04-30

1996-05-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

1996-03-19

1996-03-27

1996-03-29

1996-04-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

1996-02-16

1996-02-27

1996-02-29

1996-03-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1996-01-22

1996-01-29

1996-01-31

1996-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1995-12-19

1995-12-27

1995-12-29

1996-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1995-11-17

1995-11-28

1995-11-30

1995-12-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1995-10-20

1995-10-27

1995-10-31

1995-11-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1995-09-15

1995-09-27

1995-09-29

1995-10-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1995-08-21

1995-08-29

1995-08-31

1995-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1995-07-20

1995-07-27

1995-07-31

1995-08-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1995-06-19

1995-06-28

1995-06-30

1995-07-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1995-05-19

1995-05-24

1995-05-31

1995-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

1995-04-17

1995-04-24

1995-04-28

1995-05-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500 ()

1993-12-21

1993-12-27

1993-12-31

1994-01-07

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

CIF

Investor Resources

Learn more about MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Sh Ben Int on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

CIF

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

