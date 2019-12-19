This table allows you to know how fast CIF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-17 $0.02026 2019-11-12 $0.02028 2019-10-15 $0.02038 2019-09-17 $0.02024 2019-08-13 $0.02035 2019-07-16 $0.0202 2019-06-18 $0.02012 2019-05-14 $0.02035 2019-04-16 $0.02006 2019-03-12 $0.01997 2019-02-12 $0.01948 2019-01-15 $0.01919 2018-12-18 $0.01965 2018-11-13 $0.02015 2018-10-16 $0.02056 2018-09-18 $0.02057 2018-08-14 $0.02047 2018-07-17 $0.02058 2018-06-12 $0.02068 2018-05-15 $0.02098 2018-04-17 $0.02103 2018-03-13 $0.02139 2018-02-13 $0.02198 2018-01-16 $0.02202 2017-12-19 $0.02215 2017-11-14 $0.02245 2017-10-17 $0.02241 2017-09-12 $0.0224 2017-08-15 $0.02255 2017-07-18 $0.02259 2017-06-13 $0.02264 2017-05-16 $0.02254 2017-04-18 $0.02241 2017-03-14 $0.02261 2017-02-14 $0.02248 2017-01-17 $0.02219 2016-12-20 $0.02193 2016-11-15 $0.02246 2016-10-18 $0.02232 2016-09-20 $0.02231 2016-08-16 $0.02203 2016-07-19 $0.02148 2016-06-14 $0.02137 2016-05-17 $0.02112 2016-04-19 $0.02065 2016-03-15 $0.0194 2016-02-16 $0.02002 2016-01-19 $0.02071 2015-12-15 $0.02178 2015-11-17 $0.02203 2015-10-13 $0.002233 2015-09-15 $0.02278 2015-08-18 $0.02348 2015-07-14 $0.02398 2015-06-16 $0.02435 2015-05-12 $0.02445 2015-04-14 $0.017 2015-03-17 $0.017 2015-02-17 $0.017 2015-01-13 $0.017 2014-12-16 $0.02495 2014-11-18 $0.016 2014-10-14 $0.016 2014-09-16 $0.0165 2014-08-12 $0.017 2014-07-15 $0.0175 2014-06-17 $0.0175 2014-05-13 $0.018 2014-04-15 $0.0185 2014-03-18 $0.019 2014-02-18 $0.0195 2014-01-14 $0.0195 2013-12-17 $0.031 2013-11-12 $0.017 2013-10-15 $0.017 2013-09-17 $0.0175 2013-08-13 $0.0175 2013-07-16 $0.018 2013-06-18 $0.019 2013-05-14 $0.0195 2013-04-16 $0.021 2013-03-12 $0.021 2013-02-12 $0.021 2013-01-15 $0.021 2012-12-18 $0.031 2012-11-13 $0.021 2012-10-16 $0.021 2012-09-18 $0.021 2012-08-14 $0.021 2012-07-17 $0.022 2012-06-12 $0.022 2012-05-15 $0.022 2012-04-17 $0.022 2012-03-13 $0.022 2012-02-14 $0.022 2012-01-17 $0.022 2011-12-12 $0.0491 2011-11-14 $0.022 2011-10-11 $0.021 2011-09-12 $0.021 2011-08-09 $0.021 2011-07-12 $0.021 2011-06-08 $0.021 2011-05-10 $0.022 2011-04-11 $0.022 2011-03-09 $0.022 2011-02-09 $0.022 2011-01-11 $0.023 2010-12-13 $0.068 2010-11-08 $0.023 2010-10-12 $0.023 2010-09-13 $0.022 2010-08-10 $0.022 2010-07-12 $0.022 2010-06-08 $0.021 2010-05-11 $0.021 2010-04-12 $0.021 2010-03-09 $0.021 2010-02-09 $0.021 2010-01-12 $0.021 2009-12-09 $0.029 2009-11-10 $0.019 2009-10-13 $0.019 2009-09-10 $0.019 2009-08-10 $0.02 2009-07-13 $0.02 2009-06-10 $0.02 2009-05-11 $0.021 2009-04-13 $0.022 2009-03-09 $0.022 2009-02-09 $0.022 2009-01-12 $0.025 2008-12-10 $0.063 2008-11-07 $0.026 2008-10-09 $0.025 2008-09-10 $0.024 2008-08-11 $0.024 2008-07-09 $0.024 2008-06-11 $0.024 2008-05-09 $0.024 2008-04-09 $0.024 2008-03-10 $0.024 2008-02-11 $0.024 2008-01-10 $0.024 2007-12-12 $0.054 2007-11-09 $0.025 2007-10-09 $0.025 2007-09-10 $0.024 2007-08-10 $0.034 2007-06-27 $0.024 2007-05-29 $0.024 2007-04-26 $0.024 2007-03-28 $0.024 2007-02-26 $0.024 2007-01-29 $0.024 2006-12-27 $0.024 2006-11-28 $0.024 2006-10-27 $0.024 2006-09-27 $0.024 2006-08-29 $0.026 2006-07-27 $0.026 2006-06-28 $0.026 2006-05-26 $0.026 2006-04-26 $0.026 2006-03-29 $0.026 2006-02-24 $0.026 2006-01-27 $0.026 2005-12-28 $0.06 2005-11-28 $0.026 2005-10-27 $0.026 2005-09-28 $0.026 2005-08-29 $0.026 2005-07-27 $0.026 2005-06-28 $0.026 2005-05-26 $0.026 2005-04-27 $0.026 2005-03-29 $0.026 2005-02-24 $0.026 2005-01-27 $0.026 2004-12-29 $0.036 2004-11-26 $0.024 2004-10-27 $0.024 2004-09-28 $0.024 2004-08-27 $0.024 2004-07-28 $0.024 2004-06-28 $0.024 2004-05-26 $0.024 2004-04-28 $0.027 2004-03-29 $0.027 2004-02-25 $0.027 2004-01-28 $0.027 2003-12-29 $0.027 2003-11-25 $0.027 2003-10-29 $0.027 2003-09-26 $0.027 2003-08-27 $0.027 2003-07-29 $0.027 2003-06-26 $0.027 2003-05-28 $0.027 2003-04-28 $0.027 2003-03-27 $0.027 2003-02-26 $0.027 2003-01-29 $0.027 2002-12-27 $0.027 2002-11-26 $0.027 2002-10-29 $0.027 2002-09-26 $0.027 2002-08-28 $0.027 2002-07-29 $0.027 2002-06-26 $0.03 2002-05-29 $0.03 2002-04-26 $0.03 2002-03-26 $0.034 2002-02-26 $0.034 2002-01-29 $0.036 2001-12-28 $0.036 2001-11-28 $0.036 2001-10-29 $0.036 2001-09-26 $0.04 2001-08-29 $0.04 2001-07-27 $0.047 2001-06-27 $0.047 2001-05-29 $0.047 2001-04-26 $0.051 2001-03-28 $0.051 2001-02-26 $0.051 2001-01-29 $0.051 2000-12-27 $0.055 1996-11-26 $0.057 1996-10-29 $0.057 1996-09-26 $0.057 1996-08-28 $0.057 1996-07-29 $0.057 1996-06-26 $0.057 1996-05-29 $0.057 1996-04-26 $0.057 1996-03-27 $0.057 1996-02-27 $0.057 1996-01-29 $0.058 1995-12-27 $0.058 1995-11-28 $0.058 1995-10-27 $0.058 1995-09-27 $0.058 1995-08-29 $0.058 1995-07-27 $0.058 1995-06-28 $0.058 1995-05-24 $0.058 1995-04-24 $0.058 1993-12-27 $0.05 ()