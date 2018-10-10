This table allows you to know how fast CHY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-12 $0.085 2019-11-08 $0.085 2019-10-11 $0.085 2019-09-13 $0.085 2019-08-09 $0.085 2019-07-11 $0.085 2019-06-13 $0.085 2019-05-10 $0.085 2019-04-11 $0.085 2019-03-11 $0.085 2019-02-11 $0.085 2018-12-28 $0.085 2018-12-13 $0.085 2018-11-09 $0.085 2018-10-11 $0.085 2018-09-14 $0.1 2018-08-10 $0.1 2018-07-12 $0.1 2018-06-11 $0.1 2018-05-11 $0.1 2018-04-12 $0.1 2018-03-09 $0.1 2018-02-09 $0.1 2017-12-28 $0.1 2017-12-11 $0.1 2017-11-09 $0.1 2017-10-10 $0.1 2017-09-11 $0.1 2017-08-08 $0.1 2017-07-07 $0.1 2017-06-08 $0.1 2017-05-08 $0.1 2017-04-07 $0.1 2017-03-08 $0.1 2017-02-08 $0.1 2016-12-28 $0.1 2016-12-08 $0.1 2016-11-07 $0.1 2016-10-06 $0.1 2016-09-08 $0.1 2016-08-08 $0.1 2016-07-08 $0.1 2016-06-08 $0.1 2016-05-09 $0.1 2016-04-08 $0.1 2016-03-08 $0.1 2016-02-08 $0.1 2015-12-29 $0.1 2015-12-08 $0.1 2015-11-06 $0.1 2015-10-07 $0.1 2015-09-08 $0.1 2015-08-07 $0.1 2015-07-08 $0.1 2015-06-08 $0.1 2015-05-08 $0.1 2015-04-08 $0.1 2015-03-09 $0.1 2015-02-06 $0.1 2014-12-29 $0.1 2014-12-08 $0.1 2014-11-06 $0.1 2014-10-07 $0.1 2014-09-08 $0.1 2014-08-08 $0.1 2014-07-08 $0.1 2014-06-09 $0.1 2014-05-08 $0.1 2014-04-08 $0.1 2014-03-07 $0.085 2014-02-07 $0.085 2013-12-27 $0.085 2013-12-09 $0.085 2013-11-07 $0.085 2013-10-08 $0.085 2013-09-09 $0.085 2013-08-08 $0.085 2013-07-08 $0.085 2013-06-07 $0.085 2013-05-08 $0.085 2013-04-08 $0.085 2013-03-08 $0.085 2013-02-08 $0.085 2012-12-27 $0.085 2012-12-07 $0.085 2012-11-08 $0.085 2012-10-09 $0.085 2012-09-07 $0.085 2012-07-09 $0.085 2012-06-08 $0.085 2012-05-08 $0.085 2012-04-09 $0.085 2012-03-08 $0.085 2012-02-08 $0.085 2011-12-28 $0.085 2011-12-08 $0.085 2011-11-08 $0.085 2011-10-06 $0.085 2011-09-08 $0.085 2011-08-08 $0.085 2011-07-08 $0.085 2011-06-08 $0.085 2011-05-09 $0.085 2011-04-08 $0.085 2011-03-08 $0.085 2011-02-08 $0.085 2010-12-29 $0.085 2010-12-03 $0.085 2010-11-08 $0.085 2010-10-07 $0.085 2010-09-08 $0.085 2010-08-06 $0.085 2010-07-08 $0.085 2010-06-08 $0.085 2010-05-10 $0.085 2010-04-09 $0.085 2010-03-09 $0.085 2010-02-05 $0.085 2009-12-29 $0.085 2009-12-03 $0.085 2009-11-06 $0.085 2009-10-07 $0.085 2009-09-08 $0.085 2009-08-06 $0.085 2009-07-08 $0.085 2009-06-08 $0.085 2009-05-07 $0.085 2009-04-08 $0.085 2009-03-09 $0.085 2009-02-06 $0.085 2008-12-29 $0.085 2008-12-04 $0.085 2008-11-10 $0.085 2008-10-09 $0.1219 2008-09-04 $0.1219 2008-08-07 $0.1219 2008-07-09 $0.1219 2008-06-10 $0.1219 2008-05-08 $0.1219 2008-04-09 $0.1219 2008-03-11 $0.1219 2008-02-07 $0.1219 2007-12-27 $0.1219 2007-12-27 $0.1052 2007-12-04 $0.1219 2007-11-07 $0.1219 2007-10-09 $0.1219 2007-09-11 $0.1219 2007-08-09 $0.1219 2007-07-10 $0.1219 2007-06-07 $0.1219 2007-05-09 $0.1219 2007-04-10 $0.1219 2007-03-08 $0.1219 2007-02-08 $0.1219 2006-12-27 $0.1219 2006-12-04 $0.1219 2006-11-09 $0.1219 2006-10-10 $0.1219 2006-09-07 $0.1219 2006-08-09 $0.1219 2006-07-11 $0.1219 2006-06-08 $0.1219 2006-05-09 $0.1219 2006-04-11 $0.1219 2006-03-09 $0.1219 2006-02-09 $0.1219 2005-12-28 $0.056 2005-12-28 $0.1219 2005-12-13 $0.1219 2005-11-14 $0.1219 2005-10-12 $0.1219 2005-09-13 $0.1219 2005-08-11 $0.1219 2005-07-13 $0.1219 2005-06-13 $0.1219 2005-05-11 $0.1219 2005-04-13 $0.1219 2005-03-10 $0.1219 2005-02-10 $0.1219 2004-12-28 $0.1219 2004-12-09 $0.1219 2004-11-10 $0.1219 2004-10-13 $0.1219 2004-09-13 $0.1219 2004-08-12 $0.1219 2004-07-13 $0.1219 2004-06-14 $0.1219 2004-05-12 $0.1219 2004-04-13 $0.1219 2004-03-11 $0.1219 2004-02-11 $0.1219 2003-12-29 $0.1219 2003-12-10 $0.1219 2003-11-13 $0.1219 2003-10-15 $0.1219 2003-09-16 $0.1219 2003-08-14 $0.1219