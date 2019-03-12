Best Dividend Stocks
Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust

Stock

BQH

Price as of:

$14.93 +0.16 +1.08%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Debt /

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (BQH)

BQH

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

3.90%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.58

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get BQH DARS™ Rating

BQH

Daily Snapshot

Price

$14.93

Quote Time

Today's Volume

6,458

Open Price

$14.85

Day's Range

$14.85 - $14.93

Previous Close

$14.77

52 week low / high

$12.49 - $15.31

Percent off 52 week high

-2.48%

BQH

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BQH has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

BQH

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BQH’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.048

2019-11-14

$0.048

2019-10-11

$0.048

2019-09-13

$0.048

2019-08-14

$0.048

2019-07-12

$0.048

2019-06-13

$0.048

2019-05-14

$0.048

2019-04-12

$0.048

2019-03-14

$0.048

2019-02-14

$0.046

2019-01-14

$0.046

2018-12-12

$0.046

2018-11-14

$0.046

2018-10-12

$0.046

2018-09-13

$0.046

2018-08-14

$0.046

2018-07-13

$0.046

2018-06-14

$0.046

2018-05-14

$0.046

2018-04-13

$0.046

2018-03-14

$0.046

2018-02-14

$0.059

2018-01-12

$0.059

2017-12-11

$0.059

2017-11-14

$0.059

2017-10-13

$0.059

2017-09-14

$0.059

2017-08-11

$0.059

2017-07-12

$0.059

2017-06-13

$0.059

2017-05-11

$0.059

2017-04-11

$0.059

2017-03-13

$0.059

2017-02-13

$0.059

2017-01-11

$0.059

2016-12-08

$0.059

2016-11-10

$0.059

2016-10-12

$0.059

2016-09-13

$0.059

2016-08-11

$0.059

2016-07-13

$0.059

2016-06-13

$0.059

2016-05-12

$0.062

2016-04-13

$0.062

2016-03-11

$0.062

2016-02-11

$0.062

2016-01-13

$0.062

2015-12-10

$0.062

2015-11-12

$0.062

2015-10-13

$0.062

2015-09-11

$0.062

2015-08-12

$0.062

2015-07-13

$0.062

2015-06-11

$0.0665

2015-05-13

$0.0665

2015-04-13

$0.0665

2015-03-11

$0.0665

2015-02-11

$0.0665

2015-01-13

$0.0665

2014-12-10

$0.0665

2014-11-12

$0.0665

2014-10-10

$0.0665

2014-09-11

$0.0665

2014-08-13

$0.0665

2014-07-11

$0.0665

2014-06-12

$0.0665

2014-05-13

$0.0665

2014-04-11

$0.0665

2014-03-12

$0.0665

2014-02-12

$0.0665

2014-01-13

$0.0665

2013-12-11

$0.0665

2013-11-13

$0.0665

2013-10-11

$0.0665

2013-09-12

$0.0665

2013-08-13

$0.0665

2013-07-11

$0.0665

2013-06-12

$0.0665

2013-05-13

$0.0665

2013-04-11

$0.0665

2013-03-13

$0.0665

2013-02-13

$0.071

2013-01-11

$0.071

2012-12-12

$0.071

2012-12-12

$0.1125

2012-12-12

$0.1122

2012-11-13

$0.071

2012-10-11

$0.071

2012-09-12

$0.074

2012-08-13

$0.074

2012-07-12

$0.074

2012-06-13

$0.074

2012-05-11

$0.082

2012-04-12

$0.082

2012-03-13

$0.082

2012-02-13

$0.082

2012-01-11

$0.082

2011-12-13

$0.082

2011-11-10

$0.082

2011-10-12

$0.082

2011-09-13

$0.082

2011-08-11

$0.082

2011-07-13

$0.082

2011-06-13

$0.082

2011-05-12

$0.082

2011-04-13

$0.082

2011-03-11

$0.082

2011-02-11

$0.082

2011-01-12

$0.082

2010-12-13

$0.082

2010-12-13

$0.00495

2010-11-10

$0.082

2010-10-13

$0.082

2010-09-13

$0.082

2010-08-12

$0.0805

2010-07-13

$0.0805

2010-06-11

$0.0805

2010-05-12

$0.0805

2010-04-13

$0.0805

2010-03-11

$0.0805

2010-02-10

$0.078

2010-01-13

$0.078

2009-12-11

$0.078

2009-12-11

$0.000689

2009-12-11

$0.080206

2009-12-11

$0.012949

2009-11-10

$0.078

2009-10-13

$0.078

2009-09-11

$0.078

2009-08-12

$0.078

2009-07-13

$0.078

2009-06-11

$0.078

2009-05-13

$0.068

2009-04-13

$0.068

2009-03-12

$0.068

2009-02-11

$0.068

2009-01-13

$0.068

2008-12-11

$0.003939

2008-12-11

$0.068

2008-11-12

$0.068

2008-10-10

$0.068

2008-09-11

$0.068

2008-08-13

$0.068

2008-07-11

$0.068

2008-06-12

$0.068

2008-05-13

$0.077099

2008-04-11

$0.077099

2008-03-12

$0.077099

2008-02-13

$0.077099

2008-01-17

$0.077099

2007-12-26

$0.029927

2007-12-12

$0.077099

2007-12-12

$0.022584

2007-11-13

$0.077099

2007-10-11

$0.077099

2007-09-12

$0.077099

2007-08-13

$0.077099

2007-07-12

$0.077099

2007-06-13

$0.077099

2007-05-11

$0.077099

2007-04-12

$0.077099

2007-03-13

$0.077099

2007-02-13

$0.077099

2007-01-11

$0.077099

2006-12-13

$0.077099

2006-11-13

$0.077099

2006-10-12

$0.077099

2006-09-13

$0.077099

2006-08-11

$0.077099

2006-07-12

$0.077099

2006-06-13

$0.077099

2006-05-11

$0.077099

2006-04-12

$0.077099

2006-03-13

$0.077099

2006-02-13

$0.077099

2006-01-12

$0.077099

2005-12-13

$0.077099

2005-11-10

$0.077099

2005-10-12

$0.077099

2005-09-13

$0.077099

2005-08-11

$0.077099

2005-07-13

$0.077099

2005-06-13

$0.077099

2005-05-12

$0.077099

2005-04-13

$0.077099

2005-03-11

$0.077099

2005-02-11

$0.077099

2005-01-12

$0.077099

2004-12-13

$0.077099

2004-11-10

$0.077099

2004-10-13

$0.077099

2004-09-13

$0.077099

2004-08-12

$0.077099

2004-07-13

$0.077099

2004-06-14

$0.077099

2004-05-12

$0.077099

2004-04-13

$0.077099

2004-03-11

$0.077099

2004-02-12

$0.077099

2004-01-13

$0.077099

2003-12-11

$0.077099

2003-11-12

$0.077099

2003-10-10

$0.077099

2003-09-11

$0.077099

2003-08-13

$0.077099

2003-07-11

$0.077099

2003-06-12

$0.07625

2003-05-13

$0.07625

2003-04-11

$0.07625

2003-03-12

$0.07625

2003-02-12

$0.07625

2003-01-13

$0.07625

2002-12-12

$0.07625

2002-12-12

$0.057479

2002-11-13

$0.07625

2002-10-10

$0.07625

2002-09-12

$0.07625

2002-08-13

$0.07625

2002-07-11

$0.07625

2002-06-24

$0.07625

BQH's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BQH

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BQH

Metric

BQH Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

BQH

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-7.30%

-0.35%

0years

BQH

News
BQH

Research
BQH

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BQH

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

BQH

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0480

2019-12-06

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2019-11-01

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2019-10-01

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2019-09-03

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2019-08-01

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2019-07-01

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2019-04-01

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2019-02-01

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2019-01-02

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2018-12-03

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2018-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2018-11-01

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2018-10-01

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2018-07-02

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

2018-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2018-06-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2018-04-02

2018-04-13

2018-04-16

2018-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2018-01-02

2018-01-12

2018-01-16

2018-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2017-12-01

2017-12-11

2017-12-12

2017-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2017-10-02

2017-10-13

2017-10-16

2017-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2017-09-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2017-08-01

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2017-05-01

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2017-01-03

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2016-12-01

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2016-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2016-11-01

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2016-10-03

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2016-09-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2016-08-01

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2016-07-01

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2016-06-01

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2016-05-02

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2016-04-01

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2016-02-01

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2016-01-04

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2015-12-01

2015-12-10

2015-12-14

2015-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2015-11-02

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-11-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2015-09-01

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2015-08-03

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2015-07-01

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-08-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2015-06-01

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2015-05-01

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2015-04-01

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2015-01-02

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2014-12-01

2014-12-10

2014-12-12

2014-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2014-11-03

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2014-10-01

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2014-08-01

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2014-07-01

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2014-06-02

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2014-04-01

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2014-02-03

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2014-01-02

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-02-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2013-11-01

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2013-10-01

2013-10-11

2013-10-16

2013-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2013-09-03

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2013-08-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2013-07-01

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2013-06-03

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2013-05-01

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2013-04-01

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0665

2013-03-01

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2013-02-01

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2013-01-02

2013-01-11

2013-01-15

2013-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2012-12-04

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1125

2012-12-04

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2012-12-04

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2012-10-01

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2012-07-02

2012-07-12

2012-07-16

2012-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2012-05-01

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2012-04-02

2012-04-12

2012-04-16

2012-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2011-12-05

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2011-11-01

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2011-10-03

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2011-08-01

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2011-07-01

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2011-05-02

2011-05-12

2011-05-16

2011-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2011-04-01

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2011-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2011-03-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2011-02-01

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2011-02-01

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2011-01-03

2012-01-11

2012-01-13

2012-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2011-01-03

2011-01-12

2011-01-14

2011-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0050

2010-12-06

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2010-12-06

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2010-11-01

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2010-10-01

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2010-08-02

2010-08-12

2010-08-16

2010-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2010-07-01

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-08-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2010-06-01

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2010-05-03

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2010-04-01

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-05-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2010-03-01

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2010-02-01

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2010-01-04

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0129

2009-12-07

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0802

2009-12-07

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0007

2009-12-07

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0780

2009-12-07

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2009-11-02

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2009-10-01

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-11-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2009-09-01

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2009-08-03

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-08-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2009-06-01

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2009-05-01

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2009-04-01

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2009-03-02

2009-03-12

2009-03-16

2009-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2009-02-02

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-03-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2009-01-02

2009-01-13

2009-01-15

2009-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2008-12-05

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0039

2008-12-05

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2008-11-03

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2008-10-01

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2008-09-02

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2008-08-01

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2008-07-01

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2008-06-02

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2008-05-01

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2008-04-01

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2008-03-03

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2008-02-01

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2008-01-02

2008-01-17

2008-01-22

2008-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0299

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-28

2008-01-14

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0226

2007-12-05

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2007-12-05

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2007-11-01

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2007-10-01

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2007-08-01

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2007-07-02

2007-07-12

2007-07-16

2007-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2007-06-01

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2007-05-01

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2007-04-02

2007-04-12

2007-04-16

2007-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2007-03-01

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2007-02-01

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2007-01-02

2007-01-11

2007-01-16

2007-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2006-12-01

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2007-01-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2006-11-01

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2006-10-02

2006-10-12

2006-10-16

2006-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2006-09-01

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-10-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2006-08-01

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2006-07-03

2006-07-12

2006-07-14

2006-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2006-06-01

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-07-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2006-05-01

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2006-04-03

2006-04-12

2006-04-17

2006-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2006-03-01

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-04-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2006-02-01

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2006-01-03

2006-01-12

2006-01-17

2006-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2005-12-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2006-01-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2005-11-01

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2005-10-03

2005-10-12

2005-10-14

2005-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2005-09-01

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2005-08-01

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2005-06-01

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2005-06-01

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2005-05-02

2005-05-12

2005-05-16

2005-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2005-04-01

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2005-03-01

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2005-02-01

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2005-01-03

2005-01-12

2005-01-14

2005-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2004-12-01

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2005-01-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2004-11-01

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2004-10-01

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2004-09-01

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2004-08-02

2004-08-12

2004-08-16

2004-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2004-07-01

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-08-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2004-06-01

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2004-05-03

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2004-04-01

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-05-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2004-03-01

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2004-02-02

2004-02-12

2004-02-17

2004-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2004-01-02

2004-01-13

2004-01-15

2004-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2003-12-01

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2004-01-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2003-11-03

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2003-10-01

2003-10-10

2003-10-15

2003-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2003-09-02

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2003-08-01

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2003-07-01

2003-07-11

2003-07-15

2003-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0763

2003-06-02

2003-06-12

2003-06-16

2003-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0763

2003-05-01

2003-05-13

2003-05-15

2003-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0763

2003-04-01

2003-04-11

2003-04-15

2003-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0763

2003-03-03

2003-03-12

2003-03-14

2003-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0763

2003-02-03

2003-02-12

2003-02-14

2003-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0763

2003-01-02

2003-01-13

2003-01-15

2003-02-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2002-12-02

2002-12-12

2002-12-16

2003-01-02

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0763

2002-12-02

2002-12-12

2002-12-16

2003-01-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0763

2002-11-01

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0763

2002-10-01

2002-10-10

2002-10-15

2002-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0763

2002-09-03

2002-09-12

2002-09-16

2002-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0763

2002-08-01

2002-08-13

2002-08-15

2002-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0763

2002-07-01

2002-07-11

2002-07-15

2002-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0763

2002-06-17

2002-06-24

2002-06-26

2002-07-01

Initial, Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

BQH

Investor Resources

Learn more about Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

BQH

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

