This table allows you to know how fast BLW’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-13 $0.0981 2019-11-14 $0.0981 2019-10-11 $0.0981 2019-09-13 $0.0795 2019-08-14 $0.0795 2019-07-12 $0.0795 2019-06-13 $0.0795 2019-05-14 $0.0795 2019-04-12 $0.0795 2019-03-14 $0.0795 2019-02-14 $0.0795 2018-12-28 $0.0795 2018-12-12 $0.0795 2018-11-14 $0.0795 2018-10-12 $0.0795 2018-09-13 $0.0795 2018-08-14 $0.0795 2018-07-13 $0.0795 2018-06-14 $0.0795 2018-05-14 $0.0795 2018-04-13 $0.0795 2018-03-14 $0.0795 2018-02-14 $0.0795 2017-12-28 $0.0795 2017-12-11 $0.0795 2017-11-14 $0.0795 2017-10-13 $0.0795 2017-09-14 $0.0795 2017-08-11 $0.0795 2017-07-12 $0.0795 2017-06-13 $0.087 2017-05-11 $0.087 2017-04-11 $0.087 2017-03-13 $0.087 2017-02-13 $0.087 2016-12-28 $0.087 2016-12-08 $0.087 2016-11-10 $0.087 2016-10-12 $0.087 2016-09-13 $0.087 2016-08-11 $0.087 2016-07-13 $0.087 2016-06-13 $0.087 2016-05-12 $0.087 2016-04-13 $0.087 2016-03-11 $0.087 2016-02-11 $0.087 2015-12-29 $0.087 2015-12-10 $0.087 2015-11-12 $0.087 2015-10-13 $0.087 2015-09-11 $0.0995 2015-08-12 $0.0995 2015-07-13 $0.0995 2015-06-11 $0.0995 2015-05-13 $0.0995 2015-04-13 $0.0995 2015-03-11 $0.0995 2015-02-11 $0.0995 2014-12-29 $0.0995 2014-12-10 $0.0995 2014-11-12 $0.0995 2014-10-10 $0.0995 2014-09-11 $0.0995 2014-08-13 $0.0995 2014-07-11 $0.0995 2014-06-12 $0.0995 2014-05-13 $0.0995 2014-04-11 $0.0995 2014-03-12 $0.0995 2014-02-12 $0.1045 2013-12-27 $0.1045 2013-12-11 $0.1045 2013-11-13 $0.1045 2013-10-11 $0.1045 2013-09-12 $0.1045 2013-08-13 $0.1045 2013-07-11 $0.1045 2013-06-12 $0.1095 2013-05-13 $0.1095 2013-04-11 $0.1095 2013-03-13 $0.1095 2013-02-13 $0.1095 2012-12-27 $0.1095 2012-12-12 $0.1095 2012-11-13 $0.1075 2012-10-11 $0.1075 2012-09-12 $0.1075 2012-08-13 $0.1075 2012-07-12 $0.1075 2012-06-13 $0.1075 2012-05-11 $0.105 2012-04-12 $0.105 2012-03-13 $0.105 2012-02-13 $0.105 2011-12-28 $0.105 2011-12-12 $0.105 2011-11-10 $0.1025 2011-10-12 $0.1025 2011-09-13 $0.1025 2011-08-11 $0.1025 2011-07-13 $0.1025 2011-06-13 $0.1025 2011-05-12 $0.1 2011-04-13 $0.1 2011-03-11 $0.1 2011-02-11 $0.095 2010-12-29 $0.095 2010-12-13 $0.095 2010-11-10 $0.0875 2010-10-13 $0.0875 2010-09-13 $0.0875 2010-08-12 $0.085 2010-07-13 $0.085 2010-06-11 $0.085 2010-05-12 $0.075 2010-04-13 $0.075 2010-03-11 $0.075 2010-02-10 $0.07 2009-12-29 $0.07 2009-12-11 $0.07 2009-11-10 $0.07 2009-10-13 $0.07 2009-09-11 $0.07 2009-08-12 $0.0825 2009-07-13 $0.0825 2009-06-11 $0.0825 2009-05-13 $0.09 2009-04-13 $0.09 2009-03-12 $0.09 2009-02-11 $0.1 2008-12-29 $0.1 2008-12-11 $0.1 2008-11-12 $0.1 2008-10-10 $0.105 2008-09-11 $0.105 2008-08-13 $0.105 2008-07-11 $0.105 2008-06-12 $0.105 2008-05-13 $0.125 2008-04-11 $0.125 2008-03-12 $0.125 2008-02-13 $0.125 2007-12-27 $0.125 2007-12-11 $0.125 2007-11-13 $0.125 2007-10-11 $0.125 2007-09-12 $0.125 2007-08-13 $0.125 2007-07-12 $0.125 2007-06-13 $0.125 2007-05-11 $0.125 2007-04-12 $0.125 2007-03-13 $0.125 2007-02-13 $0.125 2006-12-22 $0.125 2006-12-13 $0.125 2006-11-13 $0.125 2006-10-12 $0.125 2006-09-13 $0.125 2006-08-11 $0.125 2006-07-12 $0.125 2006-06-13 $0.125 2006-05-11 $0.1218 2006-04-12 $0.1218 2006-03-13 $0.1218 2006-02-13 $0.1218 2005-12-23 $0.1218 2005-12-13 $0.1218 2005-11-10 $0.1218 2005-10-12 $0.1218 2005-09-13 $0.1167 2005-08-11 $0.1167 2005-07-13 $0.1167 2005-06-13 $0.1167 2005-05-12 $0.1167 2005-04-13 $0.1167 2005-03-11 $0.1167 2005-02-11 $0.125 2004-12-28 $0.125 2004-12-28 $0.0445 2004-12-13 $0.125 2004-11-10 $0.125 2004-10-13 $0.125 2004-09-13 $0.125 2004-08-12 $0.125 2004-07-13 $0.125 2004-06-14 $0.125 2004-05-12 $0.125 2004-04-13 $0.125 2004-03-11 $0.125 2004-02-12 $0.125 2003-12-26 $0.125 2003-12-11 $0.125 2003-11-12 $0.125 2003-10-10 $0.125 2003-09-24 $0.125