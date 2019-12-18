Best Dividend Stocks
Blackrock Limited Duration Income Trust

Stock

BLW

Price as of:

$16.02 -0.02 -0.12%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

Blackrock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW)

BLW

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

7.34%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.18

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get BLW DARS™ Rating

BLW

Daily Snapshot

Price

$16.02

Quote Time

Today's Volume

46,811

Open Price

$16.07

Day's Range

$16.0 - $16.07

Previous Close

$16.04

52 week low / high

$13.0 - $16.19

Percent off 52 week high

-1.05%

BLW

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BLW has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade BLW's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

BLW

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BLW's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.0981

2019-11-14

$0.0981

2019-10-11

$0.0981

2019-09-13

$0.0795

2019-08-14

$0.0795

2019-07-12

$0.0795

2019-06-13

$0.0795

2019-05-14

$0.0795

2019-04-12

$0.0795

2019-03-14

$0.0795

2019-02-14

$0.0795

2018-12-28

$0.0795

2018-12-12

$0.0795

2018-11-14

$0.0795

2018-10-12

$0.0795

2018-09-13

$0.0795

2018-08-14

$0.0795

2018-07-13

$0.0795

2018-06-14

$0.0795

2018-05-14

$0.0795

2018-04-13

$0.0795

2018-03-14

$0.0795

2018-02-14

$0.0795

2017-12-28

$0.0795

2017-12-11

$0.0795

2017-11-14

$0.0795

2017-10-13

$0.0795

2017-09-14

$0.0795

2017-08-11

$0.0795

2017-07-12

$0.0795

2017-06-13

$0.087

2017-05-11

$0.087

2017-04-11

$0.087

2017-03-13

$0.087

2017-02-13

$0.087

2016-12-28

$0.087

2016-12-08

$0.087

2016-11-10

$0.087

2016-10-12

$0.087

2016-09-13

$0.087

2016-08-11

$0.087

2016-07-13

$0.087

2016-06-13

$0.087

2016-05-12

$0.087

2016-04-13

$0.087

2016-03-11

$0.087

2016-02-11

$0.087

2015-12-29

$0.087

2015-12-10

$0.087

2015-11-12

$0.087

2015-10-13

$0.087

2015-09-11

$0.0995

2015-08-12

$0.0995

2015-07-13

$0.0995

2015-06-11

$0.0995

2015-05-13

$0.0995

2015-04-13

$0.0995

2015-03-11

$0.0995

2015-02-11

$0.0995

2014-12-29

$0.0995

2014-12-10

$0.0995

2014-11-12

$0.0995

2014-10-10

$0.0995

2014-09-11

$0.0995

2014-08-13

$0.0995

2014-07-11

$0.0995

2014-06-12

$0.0995

2014-05-13

$0.0995

2014-04-11

$0.0995

2014-03-12

$0.0995

2014-02-12

$0.1045

2013-12-27

$0.1045

2013-12-11

$0.1045

2013-11-13

$0.1045

2013-10-11

$0.1045

2013-09-12

$0.1045

2013-08-13

$0.1045

2013-07-11

$0.1045

2013-06-12

$0.1095

2013-05-13

$0.1095

2013-04-11

$0.1095

2013-03-13

$0.1095

2013-02-13

$0.1095

2012-12-27

$0.1095

2012-12-12

$0.1095

2012-11-13

$0.1075

2012-10-11

$0.1075

2012-09-12

$0.1075

2012-08-13

$0.1075

2012-07-12

$0.1075

2012-06-13

$0.1075

2012-05-11

$0.105

2012-04-12

$0.105

2012-03-13

$0.105

2012-02-13

$0.105

2011-12-28

$0.105

2011-12-12

$0.105

2011-11-10

$0.1025

2011-10-12

$0.1025

2011-09-13

$0.1025

2011-08-11

$0.1025

2011-07-13

$0.1025

2011-06-13

$0.1025

2011-05-12

$0.1

2011-04-13

$0.1

2011-03-11

$0.1

2011-02-11

$0.095

2010-12-29

$0.095

2010-12-13

$0.095

2010-11-10

$0.0875

2010-10-13

$0.0875

2010-09-13

$0.0875

2010-08-12

$0.085

2010-07-13

$0.085

2010-06-11

$0.085

2010-05-12

$0.075

2010-04-13

$0.075

2010-03-11

$0.075

2010-02-10

$0.07

2009-12-29

$0.07

2009-12-11

$0.07

2009-11-10

$0.07

2009-10-13

$0.07

2009-09-11

$0.07

2009-08-12

$0.0825

2009-07-13

$0.0825

2009-06-11

$0.0825

2009-05-13

$0.09

2009-04-13

$0.09

2009-03-12

$0.09

2009-02-11

$0.1

2008-12-29

$0.1

2008-12-11

$0.1

2008-11-12

$0.1

2008-10-10

$0.105

2008-09-11

$0.105

2008-08-13

$0.105

2008-07-11

$0.105

2008-06-12

$0.105

2008-05-13

$0.125

2008-04-11

$0.125

2008-03-12

$0.125

2008-02-13

$0.125

2007-12-27

$0.125

2007-12-11

$0.125

2007-11-13

$0.125

2007-10-11

$0.125

2007-09-12

$0.125

2007-08-13

$0.125

2007-07-12

$0.125

2007-06-13

$0.125

2007-05-11

$0.125

2007-04-12

$0.125

2007-03-13

$0.125

2007-02-13

$0.125

2006-12-22

$0.125

2006-12-13

$0.125

2006-11-13

$0.125

2006-10-12

$0.125

2006-09-13

$0.125

2006-08-11

$0.125

2006-07-12

$0.125

2006-06-13

$0.125

2006-05-11

$0.1218

2006-04-12

$0.1218

2006-03-13

$0.1218

2006-02-13

$0.1218

2005-12-23

$0.1218

2005-12-13

$0.1218

2005-11-10

$0.1218

2005-10-12

$0.1218

2005-09-13

$0.1167

2005-08-11

$0.1167

2005-07-13

$0.1167

2005-06-13

$0.1167

2005-05-12

$0.1167

2005-04-13

$0.1167

2005-03-11

$0.1167

2005-02-11

$0.125

2004-12-28

$0.125

2004-12-28

$0.0445

2004-12-13

$0.125

2004-11-10

$0.125

2004-10-13

$0.125

2004-09-13

$0.125

2004-08-12

$0.125

2004-07-13

$0.125

2004-06-14

$0.125

2004-05-12

$0.125

2004-04-13

$0.125

2004-03-11

$0.125

2004-02-12

$0.125

2003-12-26

$0.125

2003-12-11

$0.125

2003-11-12

$0.125

2003-10-10

$0.125

2003-09-24

$0.125

BLW's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BLW

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BLW

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

BLW Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

BLW

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

4.08%

23.40%

0years

BLW

News
BLW

Research
BLW

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BLW

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

BLW

Dividend History

BLW

Investor Resources

Learn more about Blackrock Limited Duration Income Trust on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

BLW

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

Market data

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

