BlackRock Income Trust Inc. (The) Com.

Stock

BKT

Price as of:

$6.05 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

BlackRock Income Trust Inc. (The) Com. (BKT)

BKT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

6.82%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.41

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

BKT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$6.05

Quote Time

Today's Volume

115,700

Open Price

$6.06

Day's Range

$6.03 - $6.06

Previous Close

$6.05

52 week low / high

$5.62 - $6.17

Percent off 52 week high

-1.94%

BKT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BKT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

BKT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BKT's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.0344

2019-11-14

$0.0344

2019-10-11

$0.0344

2019-09-13

$0.0344

2019-08-14

$0.0344

2019-07-12

$0.0344

2019-06-13

$0.0344

2019-05-14

$0.0344

2019-04-12

$0.0344

2019-03-14

$0.0344

2019-02-14

$0.0344

2018-12-28

$0.0344

2018-12-12

$0.0344

2018-11-14

$0.0344

2018-10-12

$0.0344

2018-09-13

$0.0344

2018-08-14

$0.0344

2018-07-13

$0.0265

2018-06-14

$0.0265

2018-05-14

$0.0265

2018-04-13

$0.0265

2018-03-14

$0.0265

2018-02-14

$0.0265

2017-12-28

$0.0265

2017-12-11

$0.0265

2017-11-14

$0.0265

2017-10-13

$0.0265

2017-09-14

$0.0265

2017-08-11

$0.0265

2017-07-12

$0.0265

2017-06-13

$0.0265

2017-05-11

$0.0265

2017-04-11

$0.0265

2017-03-13

$0.0265

2017-02-13

$0.0265

2016-12-28

$0.0265

2016-12-08

$0.0265

2016-11-10

$0.0265

2016-10-12

$0.0265

2016-09-13

$0.0265

2016-08-11

$0.0265

2016-07-13

$0.0265

2016-06-13

$0.0265

2016-05-12

$0.0265

2016-04-13

$0.0265

2016-03-11

$0.0265

2016-02-11

$0.031

2015-12-29

$0.031

2015-12-10

$0.031

2015-11-12

$0.031

2015-10-13

$0.031

2015-09-11

$0.031

2015-08-12

$0.031

2015-07-13

$0.031

2015-06-11

$0.031

2015-05-13

$0.031

2015-04-13

$0.031

2015-03-11

$0.031

2015-02-11

$0.035

2014-12-29

$0.035

2014-12-10

$0.035

2014-11-12

$0.035

2014-10-10

$0.035

2014-09-11

$0.035

2014-08-13

$0.035

2014-07-11

$0.035

2014-06-12

$0.035

2014-05-13

$0.035

2014-04-11

$0.035

2014-03-12

$0.035

2014-02-12

$0.037

2013-12-27

$0.037

2013-12-11

$0.037

2013-11-13

$0.037

2013-10-11

$0.037

2013-09-12

$0.037

2013-08-13

$0.037

2013-07-11

$0.037

2013-06-12

$0.0405

2013-05-13

$0.0405

2013-04-11

$0.0405

2013-03-13

$0.0405

2013-02-13

$0.0405

2012-12-27

$0.0405

2012-12-12

$0.0405

2012-11-13

$0.0405

2012-10-11

$0.0405

2012-09-12

$0.0405

2012-08-13

$0.0405

2012-07-12

$0.0405

2012-06-13

$0.0405

2012-05-11

$0.0405

2012-04-12

$0.0405

2012-03-13

$0.0405

2012-02-13

$0.0405

2011-12-28

$0.0405

2011-12-12

$0.0405

2011-11-10

$0.0365

2011-10-12

$0.0365

2011-09-13

$0.0365

2011-08-11

$0.0365

2011-07-13

$0.0365

2011-06-13

$0.0365

2011-05-12

$0.0265

2011-04-13

$0.0265

2011-03-11

$0.0265

2011-02-11

$0.0265

2010-12-29

$0.0265

2010-12-13

$0.0265

2010-11-10

$0.024

2010-10-13

$0.024

2010-09-13

$0.024

2010-08-12

$0.024

2010-07-13

$0.024

2010-06-11

$0.024

2010-05-12

$0.024

2010-04-13

$0.024

2010-03-11

$0.024

2010-02-10

$0.024

2009-12-29

$0.024

2009-12-11

$0.024

2009-11-10

$0.024

2009-10-13

$0.024

2009-09-11

$0.024

2009-08-12

$0.024

2009-07-13

$0.024

2009-06-11

$0.024

2009-05-13

$0.024

2009-04-13

$0.024

2009-03-12

$0.024

2009-02-11

$0.024

2008-12-29

$0.024

2008-12-11

$0.024

2008-11-12

$0.024

2008-10-10

$0.024

2008-09-11

$0.024

2008-08-13

$0.024

2008-07-11

$0.024

2008-06-12

$0.024

2008-05-13

$0.024

2008-04-11

$0.024

2008-03-12

$0.024

2008-02-13

$0.024

2007-12-27

$0.024

2007-12-11

$0.024

2007-11-13

$0.031

2007-10-11

$0.031

2007-09-12

$0.031

2007-08-13

$0.031

2007-07-12

$0.031

2007-06-13

$0.031

2007-05-11

$0.031

2007-04-12

$0.031

2007-03-13

$0.031

2007-02-13

$0.031

2006-12-22

$0.031

2006-12-13

$0.031

2006-11-13

$0.031

2006-10-12

$0.031

2006-09-13

$0.031

2006-08-11

$0.036787

2006-07-12

$0.036787

2006-06-13

$0.036787

2006-05-11

$0.036787

2006-04-12

$0.036787

2006-03-13

$0.036787

2006-02-13

$0.036787

2005-12-23

$0.036787

2005-12-13

$0.036787

2005-11-10

$0.036787

2005-10-12

$0.036787

2005-09-13

$0.036787

2005-08-11

$0.036787

2005-07-13

$0.036787

2005-06-13

$0.051042

2005-05-12

$0.051042

2005-04-13

$0.051042

2005-03-11

$0.051042

2005-02-11

$0.051042

2004-12-28

$0.051042

2004-12-13

$0.051042

2004-11-10

$0.051042

2004-10-13

$0.051042

2004-09-13

$0.051042

2004-08-12

$0.051042

2004-07-13

$0.051042

2004-06-14

$0.051042

2004-05-12

$0.051042

2004-04-13

$0.051042

2004-03-11

$0.051042

2004-02-12

$0.051042

2003-12-26

$0.051042

2003-12-11

$0.051042

2003-11-12

$0.051042

2003-10-10

$0.051042

2003-09-11

$0.051042

2003-08-13

$0.051042

2003-07-11

$0.051042

2003-06-12

$0.051042

2003-05-13

$0.051042

2003-04-11

$0.051042

2003-03-12

$0.051042

2003-02-12

$0.051042

2002-12-26

$0.051042

2002-12-26

$0.4

2002-12-12

$0.051042

2002-11-13

$0.051042

2002-10-10

$0.051042

2002-09-12

$0.051042

2002-08-13

$0.046875

2002-07-11

$0.046875

2002-06-12

$0.046875

2002-05-13

$0.046875

2002-04-11

$0.046875

2002-03-13

$0.046875

2002-02-13

$0.046875

2001-12-26

$0.046875

2001-12-13

$0.046875

2001-11-13

$0.046875

2001-10-11

$0.046875

2001-09-17

$0.046875

2001-08-13

$0.046875

2001-07-12

$0.046875

2001-06-13

$0.046875

2001-05-11

$0.046875

2001-04-11

$0.046875

2001-03-13

$0.046875

2001-02-13

$0.046875

2000-12-27

$0.046875

1996-12-12

$0.046875

1996-11-13

$0.046875

1996-10-10

$0.046875

1996-09-12

$0.046875

1996-08-13

$0.046875

1996-07-11

$0.046875

1996-06-12

$0.046875

1996-05-13

$0.046875

1996-04-11

$0.046875

1996-03-13

$0.046875

1996-02-13

$0.046875

1996-01-11

$0.0625

1995-12-13

$0.0625

1995-11-13

$0.0625

1995-10-12

$0.0625

1995-09-13

$0.0625

1995-08-11

$0.0625

1995-07-12

$0.0625

1995-06-13

$0.0625

1995-05-09

$0.0625

1995-04-07

$0.0625

BKT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BKT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BKT

Metric

BKT Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

BKT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

8.58%

12.97%

1years

BKT

BKT

BKT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BKT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1996

1995

BKT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0344

2019-12-06

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0344

2019-11-01

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0344

2019-10-01

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0344

2019-09-03

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0344

2019-08-01

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0344

2019-07-01

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0344

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0344

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0344

2019-04-01

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0344

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0344

2019-02-01

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0344

2018-12-19

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0344

2018-12-03

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2018-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0344

2018-11-01

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0344

2018-10-01

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0344

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0344

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2018-07-02

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2018-06-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2018-04-02

2018-04-13

2018-04-16

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2017-12-19

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2017-12-01

2017-12-11

2017-12-12

2017-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2017-10-02

2017-10-13

2017-10-16

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2017-09-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2017-08-01

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2017-05-01

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2016-12-19

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2016-12-01

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2016-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2016-11-01

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2016-10-03

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2016-09-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2016-08-01

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2016-07-01

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2016-06-01

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2016-05-02

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2016-04-01

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2016-02-01

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2015-12-18

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2015-12-01

2015-12-10

2015-12-14

2015-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2015-11-02

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2015-09-01

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2015-08-03

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2015-07-01

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2015-06-01

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2015-05-01

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2015-04-01

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2014-12-19

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2014-12-01

2014-12-10

2014-12-12

2014-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2014-11-03

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2014-10-01

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2014-08-01

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2014-07-01

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2014-06-02

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2014-04-01

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2014-02-03

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2013-12-19

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2013-11-01

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2013-10-01

2013-10-11

2013-10-16

2013-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2013-09-03

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2013-08-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2013-07-01

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0405

2013-06-03

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0405

2013-05-01

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0405

2013-04-01

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0405

2013-03-01

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0405

2013-02-01

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0405

2012-12-20

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0405

2012-12-04

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0405

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0405

2012-10-01

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0405

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0405

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0405

2012-07-02

2012-07-12

2012-07-16

2012-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0405

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0405

2012-05-01

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0405

2012-04-02

2012-04-12

2012-04-16

2012-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0405

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0405

2012-02-01

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0405

2011-12-20

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0405

2011-12-05

2011-12-12

2011-12-14

2011-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0365

2011-11-01

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0365

2011-10-03

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0365

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0365

2011-08-01

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0365

2011-07-01

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0365

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2011-05-02

2011-05-12

2011-05-16

2011-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2011-04-01

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2011-03-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2011-02-01

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2010-12-21

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2010-12-06

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2010-11-01

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2010-10-01

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2010-08-02

2010-08-12

2010-08-16

2010-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2010-07-01

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2010-06-01

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2010-05-03

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2010-04-01

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2010-03-01

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2010-02-01

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2009-12-21

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2009-12-07

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2009-11-02

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2009-10-01

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2009-09-01

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2009-08-03

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2009-06-01

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2009-05-01

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2009-04-01

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2009-03-02

2009-03-12

2009-03-16

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2009-02-02

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2008-12-22

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2008-12-05

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2008-11-03

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2008-10-01

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2008-09-02

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2008-08-01

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2008-07-01

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2008-06-02

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2008-05-01

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2008-04-01

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2008-03-03

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2008-02-01

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2007-12-21

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2007-12-05

2007-12-11

2007-12-13

2007-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2007-11-01

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2007-10-01

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2007-08-01

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2007-07-02

2007-07-12

2007-07-16

2007-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2007-06-01

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2007-05-01

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2007-04-02

2007-04-12

2007-04-16

2007-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2007-03-01

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2007-02-01

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2006-12-15

2006-12-22

2006-12-27

2007-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2006-12-01

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2006-11-01

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2006-10-02

2006-10-12

2006-10-16

2006-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2006-09-01

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0368

2006-08-01

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0368

2006-07-03

2006-07-12

2006-07-14

2006-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0368

2006-06-01

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0368

2006-05-01

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0368

2006-04-03

2006-04-12

2006-04-17

2006-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0368

2006-03-01

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0368

2006-02-01

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0368

2005-12-15

2005-12-23

2005-12-28

2006-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0368

2005-12-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0368

2005-11-01

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0368

2005-10-03

2005-10-12

2005-10-14

2005-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0368

2005-09-01

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0368

2005-08-01

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0368

2005-06-01

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2005-06-01

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2005-05-02

2005-05-12

2005-05-16

2005-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2005-04-01

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2005-03-01

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2005-02-01

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2004-12-15

2004-12-28

2004-12-30

2005-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2004-12-01

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2004-11-01

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2004-10-01

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2004-09-01

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2004-08-02

2004-08-12

2004-08-16

2004-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2004-07-01

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2004-06-01

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2004-05-03

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2004-04-01

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2004-03-01

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2004-02-02

2004-02-12

2004-02-17

2004-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2003-12-16

2003-12-26

2003-12-30

2004-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2003-12-01

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2003-12-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2003-11-03

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2003-10-01

2003-10-10

2003-10-15

2003-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2003-09-02

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2003-08-01

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2003-07-01

2003-07-11

2003-07-15

2003-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2003-06-02

2003-06-12

2003-06-16

2003-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2003-05-01

2003-05-13

2003-05-15

2003-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2003-04-01

2003-04-11

2003-04-15

2003-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2003-03-03

2003-03-12

2003-03-14

2003-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2003-02-03

2003-02-12

2003-02-14

2003-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4000

2002-12-20

2002-12-26

2002-12-30

2003-01-31

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0510

2002-12-16

2002-12-26

2002-12-30

2003-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2002-12-02

2002-12-12

2002-12-16

2002-12-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2002-11-01

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2002-10-01

2002-10-10

2002-10-15

2002-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2002-09-03

2002-09-12

2002-09-16

2002-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0469

2002-08-01

2002-08-13

2002-08-15

2002-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0469

2002-07-01

2002-07-11

2002-07-15

2002-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0469

2002-06-03

2002-06-12

2002-06-14

2002-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0469

2002-05-01

2002-05-13

2002-05-15

2002-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0469

2002-04-01

2002-04-11

2002-04-15

2002-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0469

2002-03-01

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0469

2002-02-01

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0469

2001-12-14

2001-12-26

2001-12-28

2002-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0469

2001-12-03

2001-12-13

2001-12-17

2001-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0469

2001-11-01

2001-11-13

2001-11-15

2001-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0469

2001-10-01

2001-10-11

2001-10-15

2001-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0469

2001-09-04

2001-09-17

2001-09-14

2001-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0469

2001-08-01

2001-08-13

2001-08-15

2001-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0469

2001-07-02

2001-07-12

2001-07-16

2001-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0469

2001-06-01

2001-06-13

2001-06-15

2001-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0469

2001-05-01

2001-05-11

2001-05-15

2001-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0469

2001-04-02

2001-04-11

2001-04-16

2001-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0469

2001-03-01

2001-03-13

2001-03-15

2001-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0469

2001-02-01

2001-02-13

2001-02-15

2001-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0469

2000-12-18

2000-12-27

2000-12-29

2001-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0469

1996-12-02

1996-12-12

1996-12-16

1996-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0469

1996-11-01

1996-11-13

1996-11-15

1996-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0469

1996-10-01

1996-10-10

1996-10-15

1996-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0469

1996-09-03

1996-09-12

1996-09-16

1996-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0469

1996-08-01

1996-08-13

1996-08-15

1996-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0469

1996-07-01

1996-07-11

1996-07-15

1996-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0469

1996-06-03

1996-06-12

1996-06-14

1996-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0469

1996-05-01

1996-05-13

1996-05-15

1996-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0469

1996-04-01

1996-04-11

1996-04-15

1996-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0469

1996-03-01

1996-03-13

1996-03-15

1996-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0469

1996-02-02

1996-02-13

1996-02-15

1996-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1996-01-03

1996-01-11

1996-01-16

1996-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1995-12-01

1995-12-13

1995-12-15

1995-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1995-11-02

1995-11-13

1995-11-15

1995-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1995-10-01

1995-10-12

1995-10-16

1995-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1995-09-01

1995-09-13

1995-09-15

1995-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1995-08-01

1995-08-11

1995-08-15

1995-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1995-07-03

1995-07-12

1995-07-14

1995-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1995-06-01

1995-06-13

1995-06-15

1995-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1995-05-01

1995-05-09

1995-05-15

1995-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

1995-04-04

1995-04-07

1995-04-13

1995-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

BKT

Investor Resources

Learn more about BlackRock Income Trust Inc. (The) Com. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

BKT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

X