BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. Com.

Stock

BKN

Price as of:

$15.48 +0.05 +0.32%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Debt /

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. Com. (BKN)

BKN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.43%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.68

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BKN DARS™ Rating

BKN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$15.48

Quote Time

Today's Volume

32,000

Open Price

$15.49

Day's Range

$15.36 - $15.49

Previous Close

$15.43

52 week low / high

$12.97 - $16.0

Percent off 52 week high

-3.25%

BKN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BKN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

BKN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BKN's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.057

2019-11-14

$0.057

2019-10-11

$0.057

2019-09-13

$0.057

2019-08-14

$0.057

2019-07-12

$0.057

2019-06-13

$0.057

2019-05-14

$0.057

2019-04-12

$0.057

2019-03-14

$0.057

2019-02-14

$0.057

2019-01-14

$0.057

2018-12-12

$0.057

2018-12-12

$0.00309

2018-11-14

$0.057

2018-10-12

$0.057

2018-09-13

$0.057

2018-08-14

$0.057

2018-07-13

$0.057

2018-06-14

$0.057

2018-05-14

$0.057

2018-04-13

$0.057

2018-03-14

$0.057

2018-02-14

$0.062

2018-01-12

$0.062

2017-12-11

$0.062

2017-12-11

$0.153901

2017-11-14

$0.062

2017-10-13

$0.062

2017-09-14

$0.062

2017-08-11

$0.062

2017-07-12

$0.062

2017-06-13

$0.062

2017-05-11

$0.062

2017-04-11

$0.062

2017-03-13

$0.062

2017-02-13

$0.072

2017-01-11

$0.072

2016-12-08

$0.038767

2016-12-08

$0.072

2016-12-08

$0.221251

2016-11-10

$0.072

2016-10-12

$0.072

2016-09-13

$0.072

2016-08-11

$0.072

2016-07-13

$0.072

2016-06-13

$0.072

2016-05-12

$0.074

2016-04-13

$0.074

2016-03-11

$0.074

2016-02-11

$0.074

2016-01-13

$0.074

2015-12-10

$0.074

2015-11-12

$0.077

2015-10-13

$0.077

2015-09-11

$0.077

2015-08-12

$0.077

2015-07-13

$0.077

2015-06-11

$0.077

2015-05-13

$0.077

2015-04-13

$0.077

2015-03-11

$0.077

2015-02-11

$0.077

2015-01-13

$0.077

2014-12-10

$0.08

2014-11-12

$0.08

2014-10-10

$0.08

2014-09-11

$0.08

2014-08-13

$0.08

2014-07-11

$0.08

2014-06-12

$0.08

2014-05-13

$0.08

2014-04-11

$0.08

2014-03-12

$0.08

2014-02-12

$0.08

2014-01-13

$0.08

2013-12-11

$0.08

2013-11-13

$0.08

2013-10-11

$0.08

2013-09-12

$0.08

2013-08-13

$0.08

2013-07-11

$0.08

2013-06-12

$0.08

2013-05-13

$0.08

2013-04-11

$0.08

2013-03-13

$0.08

2013-02-13

$0.08

2013-01-11

$0.08

2012-12-12

$0.08

2012-11-13

$0.08

2012-10-11

$0.08

2012-09-12

$0.084

2012-08-13

$0.084

2012-07-12

$0.084

2012-06-13

$0.084

2012-05-11

$0.084

2012-04-12

$0.084

2012-03-13

$0.084

2012-02-13

$0.084

2012-01-11

$0.084

2011-12-13

$0.084

2011-11-10

$0.084

2011-10-12

$0.084

2011-09-13

$0.084

2011-08-11

$0.084

2011-07-13

$0.084

2011-06-13

$0.084

2011-05-12

$0.084

2011-04-13

$0.084

2011-03-11

$0.084

2011-02-11

$0.084

2011-01-12

$0.084

2010-12-13

$0.084

2010-11-10

$0.084

2010-10-13

$0.084

2010-09-13

$0.084

2010-08-12

$0.084

2010-07-13

$0.084

2010-06-11

$0.084

2010-05-12

$0.084

2010-04-13

$0.084

2010-03-11

$0.084

2010-02-10

$0.0815

2010-01-13

$0.0815

2009-12-11

$0.0815

2009-11-10

$0.0815

2009-10-13

$0.0815

2009-09-11

$0.0815

2009-08-12

$0.0755

2009-07-13

$0.0755

2009-06-11

$0.0755

2009-05-13

$0.063

2009-04-13

$0.063

2009-03-12

$0.063

2009-02-11

$0.063

2009-01-13

$0.063

2008-12-11

$0.063

2008-12-11

$0.020201

2008-11-12

$0.063

2008-10-10

$0.063

2008-09-11

$0.063

2008-08-13

$0.063

2008-07-11

$0.063

2008-06-12

$0.063

2008-05-13

$0.08

2008-04-11

$0.08

2008-03-12

$0.08

2008-02-13

$0.08

2008-01-17

$0.08

2007-12-26

$0.012627

2007-12-12

$0.08

2007-11-13

$0.08525

2007-10-11

$0.0825

2007-09-12

$0.0825

2007-08-13

$0.085

2007-07-12

$0.085

2007-06-13

$0.085

2007-05-11

$0.085

2007-04-12

$0.085

2007-03-13

$0.085

2007-02-13

$0.08825

2007-01-11

$0.08825

2006-12-13

$0.08825

2006-11-13

$0.08825

2006-10-12

$0.08825

2006-09-13

$0.08825

2006-08-11

$0.08825

2006-07-12

$0.08825

2006-06-13

$0.08825

2006-05-11

$0.08825

2006-04-12

$0.08825

2006-03-13

$0.08825

2006-02-13

$0.08825

2006-01-12

$0.08825

2005-12-13

$0.08825

2005-11-10

$0.08825

2005-10-12

$0.08825

2005-09-13

$0.08825

2005-08-11

$0.08825

2005-07-13

$0.08825

2005-06-13

$0.076189

2005-05-12

$0.076189

2005-04-13

$0.076189

2005-03-11

$0.076189

2005-02-11

$0.076189

2005-01-12

$0.076189

2004-12-13

$0.076189

2004-11-10

$0.076189

2004-10-13

$0.076189

2004-09-13

$0.076189

2004-08-12

$0.076189

2004-07-13

$0.076189

2004-06-14

$0.076189

2004-05-12

$0.076189

2004-04-13

$0.076189

2004-03-11

$0.076189

2004-02-12

$0.076189

2004-01-13

$0.076189

2003-12-11

$0.076189

2003-11-12

$0.076189

2003-10-10

$0.076189

2003-09-11

$0.076189

2003-08-13

$0.076189

2003-07-11

$0.076189

2003-06-12

$0.0725

2003-05-13

$0.0725

2003-04-11

$0.0725

2003-03-12

$0.0725

2003-02-12

$0.0725

2003-01-13

$0.0725

2002-12-12

$0.0725

2002-11-13

$0.0725

2002-10-10

$0.0725

2002-09-12

$0.0725

2002-08-13

$0.0725

2002-07-11

$0.0725

2002-06-12

$0.065

2002-05-13

$0.065

2002-04-11

$0.065

2002-03-13

$0.065

2002-02-13

$0.065

2002-01-11

$0.065

2001-12-12

$0.065

2001-11-13

$0.065

2001-10-11

$0.065

2001-09-17

$0.065

2001-08-13

$0.065

2001-07-12

$0.065

2001-06-13

$0.065

2001-05-11

$0.065

2001-04-11

$0.065

2001-03-13

$0.065

2001-02-13

$0.065

2001-01-11

$0.065

2000-12-13

$0.065

1996-12-12

$0.065625

1996-11-13

$0.065625

1996-10-10

$0.065625

1996-09-12

$0.065625

1996-08-13

$0.065625

1996-07-11

$0.065625

1996-06-12

$0.065625

1996-05-13

$0.065625

1996-04-11

$0.065625

1996-03-13

$0.065625

1996-02-13

$0.065625

1996-01-11

$0.065625

1995-12-13

$0.065625

1995-11-13

$0.065625

1995-10-12

$0.065625

1995-09-13

$0.065625

1995-08-11

$0.065625

1995-07-12

$0.065625

1995-06-13

$0.065625

1995-05-09

$0.065625

1995-04-07

$0.065625

1993-05-10

$0.0748

BKN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BKN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BKN

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

BKN Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

BKN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-15.51%

-1.88%

0years

BKN

BKN

BKN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BKN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1996

1995

1993

BKN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0570

2019-12-06

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2019-11-01

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2019-10-01

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2019-09-03

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2019-08-01

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2019-07-01

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2019-04-01

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2019-02-01

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2019-01-02

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0031

2018-12-03

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2018-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2018-12-03

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2018-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2018-11-01

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2018-10-01

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2018-07-02

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

2018-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2018-06-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2018-04-02

2018-04-13

2018-04-16

2018-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2018-01-02

2018-01-12

2018-01-16

2018-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1539

2017-12-01

2017-12-11

2017-12-12

2017-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2017-12-01

2017-12-11

2017-12-12

2017-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2017-10-02

2017-10-13

2017-10-16

2017-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2017-09-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2017-08-01

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2017-05-01

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2017-01-03

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.2213

2016-12-01

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2016-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2016-12-01

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2016-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0388

2016-12-01

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2016-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2016-11-01

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2016-10-03

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2016-09-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2016-08-01

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2016-07-01

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2016-06-01

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2016-05-02

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2016-04-01

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2016-02-01

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2016-01-04

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2015-12-01

2015-12-10

2015-12-14

2015-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2015-11-02

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-11-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2015-09-01

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2015-08-03

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2015-07-01

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-08-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2015-06-01

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2015-05-01

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2015-04-01

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2015-01-02

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2014-12-01

2014-12-10

2014-12-12

2014-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2014-11-03

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2014-10-01

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2014-08-01

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2014-07-01

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2014-06-02

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2014-04-01

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2014-02-03

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2014-01-02

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-02-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2013-11-01

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2013-10-01

2013-10-11

2013-10-16

2013-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2013-09-03

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2013-08-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2013-07-01

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2013-06-03

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2013-05-01

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2013-04-01

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2013-03-01

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2013-02-01

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2013-01-02

2013-01-11

2013-01-15

2013-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2012-12-04

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2012-10-01

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2012-07-02

2012-07-12

2012-07-16

2012-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2012-05-01

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2012-04-02

2012-04-12

2012-04-16

2012-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2012-02-01

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2012-01-03

2012-01-11

2012-01-13

2012-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2011-12-05

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2011-11-01

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2011-10-03

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2011-08-01

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2011-07-01

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2011-05-02

2011-05-12

2011-05-16

2011-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2011-04-01

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2011-03-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2011-02-01

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2011-01-03

2011-01-12

2011-01-14

2011-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2010-12-06

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2010-11-01

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2010-10-01

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2010-08-02

2010-08-12

2010-08-16

2010-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2010-07-01

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-08-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2010-06-01

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2010-05-03

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2010-04-01

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-05-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2010-03-01

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0815

2010-02-01

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0815

2010-01-04

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0815

2009-12-07

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0815

2009-11-02

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0815

2009-10-01

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-11-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0815

2009-09-01

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2009-08-03

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-08-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2009-06-01

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2009-05-01

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2009-04-01

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2009-03-02

2009-03-12

2009-03-16

2009-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2009-02-02

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-03-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2009-01-02

2009-01-13

2009-01-15

2009-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0202

2008-12-05

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2008-12-05

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2008-11-03

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2008-10-01

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2008-09-02

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2008-08-01

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2008-07-01

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2008-06-02

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2008-05-01

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2008-04-01

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2008-03-03

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2008-02-01

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2008-01-02

2008-01-17

2008-01-22

2008-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0126

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-28

2008-01-14

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2007-12-05

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0853

2007-11-01

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2007-10-01

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2007-08-01

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2007-07-02

2007-07-12

2007-07-16

2007-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2007-06-01

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2007-05-01

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2007-04-02

2007-04-12

2007-04-16

2007-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2007-03-01

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0883

2007-02-01

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0883

2007-01-02

2007-01-11

2007-01-16

2007-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0883

2006-12-01

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2007-01-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0883

2006-11-01

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0883

2006-10-02

2006-10-12

2006-10-16

2006-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0883

2006-09-01

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-10-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0883

2006-08-01

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0883

2006-07-03

2006-07-12

2006-07-14

2006-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0883

2006-06-01

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-07-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0883

2006-05-01

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0883

2006-04-03

2006-04-12

2006-04-17

2006-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0883

2006-03-01

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-04-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0883

2006-02-01

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0883

2006-01-03

2006-01-12

2006-01-17

2006-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0883

2005-12-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2006-01-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0883

2005-11-02

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0883

2005-10-03

2005-10-12

2005-10-14

2005-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0883

2005-09-01

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0883

2005-08-01

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0883

2005-06-01

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0762

2005-06-01

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0762

2005-05-02

2005-05-12

2005-05-16

2005-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0762

2005-04-01

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0762

2005-03-01

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0762

2005-02-01

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0762

2005-01-03

2005-01-12

2005-01-14

2005-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0762

2004-12-01

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2005-01-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0762

2004-11-01

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0762

2004-10-01

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0762

2004-09-01

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0762

2004-08-02

2004-08-12

2004-08-16

2004-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0762

2004-07-01

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-08-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0762

2004-06-01

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0762

2004-05-03

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0762

2004-04-01

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-05-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0762

2004-03-01

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0762

2004-02-02

2004-02-12

2004-02-17

2004-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0762

2004-01-02

2004-01-13

2004-01-15

2004-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0762

2003-12-01

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2004-01-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0762

2003-11-03

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0762

2003-10-01

2003-10-10

2003-10-15

2003-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0762

2003-09-02

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0762

2003-08-01

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0762

2003-07-01

2003-07-11

2003-07-15

2003-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2003-06-02

2003-06-12

2003-06-16

2003-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2003-05-01

2003-05-13

2003-05-15

2003-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2003-04-01

2003-04-11

2003-04-15

2003-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2003-03-03

2003-03-12

2003-03-14

2003-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2003-02-03

2003-02-12

2003-02-14

2003-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2003-01-02

2003-01-13

2003-01-15

2003-02-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2002-12-02

2002-12-12

2002-12-16

2003-01-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2002-11-01

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2002-10-01

2002-10-10

2002-10-15

2002-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2002-09-03

2002-09-12

2002-09-16

2002-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2002-08-01

2002-08-13

2002-08-15

2002-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2002-07-01

2002-07-11

2002-07-15

2002-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2002-06-03

2002-06-12

2002-06-14

2002-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2002-05-01

2002-05-13

2002-05-15

2002-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2002-04-01

2002-04-11

2002-04-15

2002-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2002-03-01

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2002-02-01

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2002-01-02

2002-01-11

2002-01-15

2002-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2001-12-03

2001-12-12

2001-12-14

2002-01-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2001-11-01

2001-11-13

2001-11-15

2001-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2001-10-01

2001-10-11

2001-10-15

2001-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2001-09-04

2001-09-17

2001-09-14

2001-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2001-08-01

2001-08-13

2001-08-15

2001-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2001-07-02

2001-07-12

2001-07-16

2001-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2001-06-01

2001-06-13

2001-06-15

2001-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2001-05-01

2001-05-11

2001-05-15

2001-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2001-04-02

2001-04-11

2001-04-16

2001-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2001-03-01

2001-03-13

2001-03-15

2001-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2001-02-01

2001-02-13

2001-02-15

2001-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2001-01-02

2001-01-11

2001-01-16

2001-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2000-12-01

2000-12-13

2000-12-15

2001-01-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0656

1996-12-02

1996-12-12

1996-12-16

1996-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0656

1996-11-01

1996-11-13

1996-11-15

1996-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0656

1996-10-01

1996-10-10

1996-10-15

1996-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0656

1996-09-03

1996-09-12

1996-09-16

1996-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0656

1996-08-01

1996-08-13

1996-08-15

1996-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0656

1996-07-01

1996-07-11

1996-07-15

1996-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0656

1996-06-03

1996-06-12

1996-06-14

1996-06-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0656

1996-05-01

1996-05-13

1996-05-15

1996-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0656

1996-04-01

1996-04-11

1996-04-15

1996-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0656

1996-03-01

1996-03-13

1996-03-15

1996-03-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0656

1996-02-01

1996-02-13

1996-02-15

1996-02-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0656

1996-01-02

1996-01-11

1996-01-16

1996-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0656

1995-12-01

1995-12-13

1995-12-15

1995-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0656

1995-11-01

1995-11-13

1995-11-15

1995-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0656

1995-10-02

1995-10-12

1995-10-16

1995-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0656

1995-09-01

1995-09-13

1995-09-15

1995-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0656

1995-08-01

1995-08-11

1995-08-15

1995-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0656

1995-07-03

1995-07-12

1995-07-14

1995-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0656

1995-06-01

1995-06-13

1995-06-15

1995-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0656

1995-05-01

1995-05-09

1995-05-15

1995-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0656

1995-04-03

1995-04-07

1995-04-13

1995-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0748

1993-04-08

1993-05-10

1993-05-14

1993-05-28

Initial

Regular

Monthly

BKN

Investor Resources

Learn more about BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. Com. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

BKN

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

