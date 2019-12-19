Best Dividend Stocks
Blackrock Municipal Bond Trust

Stock

BBK

Price as of:

$15.58 -0.02 -0.13%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

Blackrock Municipal Bond Trust (BBK)

Blackrock Municipal Bond Trust (BBK)

BBK

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

4.19%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.65

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get BBK DARS™ Rating

BBK

Daily Snapshot

Price

$15.58

Quote Time

Today's Volume

16,036

Open Price

$15.7

Day's Range

$15.58 - $15.75

Previous Close

$15.6

52 week low / high

$13.25 - $16.05

Percent off 52 week high

-2.93%

BBK

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BBK has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

BBK

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BBK’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.0545

2019-11-14

$0.0545

2019-10-11

$0.0545

2019-09-13

$0.0545

2019-08-14

$0.0545

2019-07-12

$0.0545

2019-06-13

$0.0545

2019-05-14

$0.0545

2019-04-12

$0.0545

2019-03-14

$0.0545

2019-02-14

$0.0635

2019-01-14

$0.0635

2018-12-12

$0.0635

2018-12-12

$0.047174

2018-11-14

$0.0635

2018-10-12

$0.0635

2018-09-13

$0.0635

2018-08-14

$0.0635

2018-07-13

$0.0635

2018-06-14

$0.0635

2018-05-14

$0.0635

2018-04-13

$0.0635

2018-03-14

$0.0635

2018-02-14

$0.0635

2018-01-12

$0.0635

2017-12-11

$0.0635

2017-11-14

$0.0635

2017-10-13

$0.0635

2017-09-14

$0.0635

2017-08-11

$0.0635

2017-07-12

$0.0635

2017-06-13

$0.0635

2017-05-11

$0.0635

2017-04-11

$0.0635

2017-03-13

$0.0635

2017-02-13

$0.075

2017-01-11

$0.075

2016-12-08

$0.075

2016-12-08

$0.277271

2016-12-08

$0.111753

2016-11-10

$0.075

2016-10-12

$0.075

2016-09-13

$0.075

2016-08-11

$0.075

2016-07-13

$0.075

2016-06-13

$0.075

2016-05-12

$0.075

2016-04-13

$0.075

2016-03-11

$0.075

2016-02-11

$0.075

2016-01-13

$0.075

2015-12-10

$0.075

2015-12-10

$0.013467

2015-11-12

$0.075

2015-10-13

$0.075

2015-09-11

$0.075

2015-08-12

$0.075

2015-07-13

$0.075

2015-06-11

$0.082

2015-05-13

$0.082

2015-04-13

$0.082

2015-03-11

$0.082

2015-02-11

$0.082

2015-01-13

$0.082

2014-12-10

$0.082

2014-11-12

$0.082

2014-10-10

$0.082

2014-09-11

$0.082

2014-08-13

$0.082

2014-07-11

$0.082

2014-06-12

$0.082

2014-05-13

$0.082

2014-04-11

$0.082

2014-03-12

$0.082

2014-02-12

$0.0785

2014-01-13

$0.0785

2013-12-11

$0.044896

2013-12-11

$0.037624

2013-12-11

$0.0785

2013-11-13

$0.0785

2013-10-11

$0.0785

2013-09-12

$0.0785

2013-08-13

$0.0785

2013-07-11

$0.0785

2013-06-12

$0.0785

2013-05-13

$0.0785

2013-04-11

$0.0785

2013-03-13

$0.0785

2013-02-13

$0.0835

2013-01-11

$0.0835

2012-12-12

$0.0723

2012-12-12

$0.0663

2012-12-12

$0.0835

2012-11-13

$0.0835

2012-10-11

$0.0835

2012-09-12

$0.0835

2012-08-13

$0.0835

2012-07-12

$0.0885

2012-06-13

$0.0885

2012-05-11

$0.0885

2012-04-12

$0.0885

2012-03-13

$0.0885

2012-02-13

$0.0885

2012-01-11

$0.0885

2011-12-13

$0.0885

2011-11-10

$0.0885

2011-10-12

$0.0885

2011-09-13

$0.0885

2011-08-11

$0.0885

2011-07-13

$0.0885

2011-06-13

$0.0885

2011-05-12

$0.0885

2011-04-13

$0.0885

2011-03-11

$0.0885

2011-02-11

$0.086

2011-01-12

$0.086

2010-12-13

$0.086

2010-11-10

$0.086

2010-10-13

$0.086

2010-09-13

$0.086

2010-08-12

$0.085

2010-07-13

$0.085

2010-06-11

$0.085

2010-05-12

$0.085

2010-04-13

$0.085

2010-03-11

$0.085

2010-02-10

$0.085

2010-01-13

$0.085

2009-12-11

$0.085

2009-11-10

$0.085

2009-10-13

$0.085

2009-09-11

$0.085

2009-08-12

$0.085

2009-07-13

$0.085

2009-06-11

$0.085

2009-05-13

$0.0725

2009-04-13

$0.0725

2009-03-12

$0.0725

2009-02-11

$0.0725

2009-01-13

$0.0725

2008-12-11

$0.0725

2008-11-12

$0.0725

2008-10-10

$0.0725

2008-09-11

$0.0725

2008-08-13

$0.0725

2008-07-11

$0.0725

2008-06-12

$0.0725

2008-05-13

$0.0765

2008-04-11

$0.0765

2008-03-12

$0.0765

2008-02-13

$0.0765

2008-01-17

$0.0765

2007-12-26

$0.034702

2007-12-12

$0.0765

2007-12-12

$0.074385

2007-12-12

$0.022094

2007-11-13

$0.0825

2007-10-11

$0.0825

2007-09-12

$0.0825

2007-08-13

$0.085

2007-07-12

$0.085

2007-06-13

$0.085

2007-05-11

$0.085

2007-04-12

$0.085

2007-03-13

$0.085

2007-02-13

$0.086375

2007-01-11

$0.086375

2006-12-13

$0.086375

2006-11-13

$0.086375

2006-10-12

$0.086375

2006-09-13

$0.086375

2006-08-11

$0.086375

2006-07-12

$0.086375

2006-07-12

$0.09087

2006-06-13

$0.086375

2006-05-11

$0.086375

2006-04-12

$0.086375

2006-03-13

$0.086375

2006-02-13

$0.086375

2006-01-12

$0.086375

2005-12-13

$0.086375

2005-11-10

$0.086375

2005-10-12

$0.086375

2005-09-13

$0.086375

2005-08-11

$0.086375

2005-07-13

$0.086375

2005-06-13

$0.086375

2005-05-12

$0.086375

2005-04-13

$0.086375

2005-03-11

$0.086375

2005-02-11

$0.086375

2005-01-12

$0.086375

2004-12-13

$0.086375

2004-11-10

$0.086375

2004-10-13

$0.086375

2004-09-13

$0.086375

2004-08-12

$0.086375

2004-07-13

$0.086375

2004-06-14

$0.086375

2004-05-12

$0.086375

2004-04-13

$0.086375

2004-03-11

$0.086375

2004-02-12

$0.086375

2004-01-13

$0.086375

2003-12-11

$0.086375

2003-11-12

$0.086375

2003-10-10

$0.086375

2003-09-11

$0.086375

2003-08-13

$0.086375

2003-07-11

$0.086375

2003-06-12

$0.084375

2003-05-13

$0.084375

2003-04-11

$0.084375

2003-03-12

$0.084375

2003-02-12

$0.084375

2003-01-13

$0.084375

2002-12-12

$0.084375

2002-12-12

$0.052266

2002-11-13

$0.084375

2002-10-10

$0.084375

2002-09-12

$0.084375

2002-08-13

$0.084375

2002-07-11

$0.084375

2002-06-24

$0.084375

BBK's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BBK

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BBK

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

BBK Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

BBK

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-20.24%

-19.18%

1years

BBK

BBK

BBK

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BBK

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

BBK

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0545

2019-12-06

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2019-11-01

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2019-10-01

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2019-09-03

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2019-08-01

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2019-07-01

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2019-04-01

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2019-02-01

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2019-01-02

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0472

2018-12-03

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2018-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2018-12-03

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2018-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2018-11-01

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2018-10-01

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2018-07-02

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

2018-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2018-06-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2018-04-02

2018-04-13

2018-04-16

2018-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2018-01-02

2018-01-12

2018-01-16

2018-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2017-12-01

2017-12-11

2017-12-12

2017-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2017-10-02

2017-10-13

2017-10-16

2017-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2017-09-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2017-08-01

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2017-05-01

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2017-01-03

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1118

2016-12-01

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2016-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.2773

2016-12-01

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2016-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2016-12-01

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2016-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2016-11-01

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2016-10-03

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2016-09-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2016-08-01

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2016-07-01

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2016-06-01

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2016-05-02

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2016-04-01

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2016-02-01

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2016-01-04

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0135

2015-12-01

2015-12-10

2015-12-14

2015-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2015-12-01

2015-12-10

2015-12-14

2015-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2015-11-02

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-11-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2015-09-01

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2015-08-03

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2015-07-01

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-08-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2015-06-01

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2015-05-01

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2015-04-01

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2015-01-02

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2014-12-01

2014-12-10

2014-12-12

2014-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2014-11-03

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2014-10-01

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2014-08-01

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2014-07-01

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2014-06-02

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2014-04-01

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2014-02-03

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2014-01-02

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-02-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0376

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0449

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2013-11-01

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2013-10-01

2013-10-11

2013-10-16

2013-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2013-09-03

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2013-08-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2013-07-01

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2013-06-03

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2013-05-01

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2013-04-01

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2013-03-01

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2013-02-01

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2013-01-02

2013-01-11

2013-01-15

2013-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2012-12-04

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2012-12-04

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0723

2012-12-04

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2012-10-01

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2012-07-02

2012-07-12

2012-07-16

2012-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2012-05-01

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2012-04-02

2012-04-12

2012-04-16

2012-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2012-02-01

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2012-01-03

2012-01-11

2012-01-13

2012-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2011-12-05

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2011-11-01

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2011-10-03

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2011-08-01

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2011-07-01

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2011-05-02

2011-05-12

2011-05-16

2011-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2011-04-01

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2011-03-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2011-02-01

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2011-01-03

2011-01-12

2011-01-14

2011-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2010-12-06

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2010-11-01

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2010-10-01

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2010-08-02

2010-08-12

2010-08-16

2010-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2010-07-01

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-08-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2010-06-01

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2010-05-03

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2010-04-01

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-05-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2010-03-01

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2010-02-01

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2010-01-04

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2009-12-07

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2009-11-02

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2009-10-01

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-11-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2009-09-01

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2009-08-03

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-08-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2009-06-01

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2009-05-01

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2009-04-01

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2009-03-02

2009-03-12

2009-03-16

2009-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2009-02-02

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-03-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2009-01-02

2009-01-13

2009-01-15

2009-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2008-12-05

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2008-11-03

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2008-10-01

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2008-09-02

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2008-08-01

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2008-07-01

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2008-06-02

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2008-05-01

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2008-04-01

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2008-03-03

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2008-02-01

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2008-01-02

2008-01-17

2008-01-22

2008-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0347

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-28

2008-01-14

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0221

2007-12-05

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0744

2007-12-05

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2007-12-05

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2007-11-01

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2007-10-01

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2007-08-01

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2007-07-02

2007-07-12

2007-07-16

2007-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2007-06-01

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2007-05-01

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2007-04-02

2007-04-12

2007-04-16

2007-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2007-03-01

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2007-02-01

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2007-01-02

2007-01-11

2007-01-16

2007-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2006-12-01

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2007-01-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2006-11-01

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2006-10-02

2006-10-12

2006-10-16

2006-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2006-09-01

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-10-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2006-08-01

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0909

2006-07-03

2006-07-12

2006-07-14

2006-08-01

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2006-07-03

2006-07-12

2006-07-14

2006-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2006-06-01

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-07-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2006-05-01

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2006-04-03

2006-04-12

2006-04-17

2006-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2006-03-01

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-04-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2006-02-01

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2006-01-03

2006-01-12

2006-01-17

2006-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2005-12-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2006-01-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2005-11-01

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2005-10-03

2005-10-12

2005-10-14

2005-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2005-09-01

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2005-08-01

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2005-06-01

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2005-06-01

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2005-05-02

2005-05-12

2005-05-16

2005-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2005-04-01

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2005-03-01

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2005-02-01

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2005-01-03

2005-01-12

2005-01-14

2005-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2004-12-01

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2005-01-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2004-11-01

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2004-10-01

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2004-09-01

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2004-08-02

2004-08-12

2004-08-16

2004-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2004-07-01

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-08-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2004-06-01

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2004-05-03

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2004-04-01

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-05-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2004-03-01

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2004-02-02

2004-02-12

2004-02-17

2004-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2004-01-02

2004-01-13

2004-01-15

2004-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2003-12-01

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2004-01-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2003-11-03

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2003-10-01

2003-10-10

2003-10-15

2003-11-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2003-09-02

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2003-08-01

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-09-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2003-07-01

2003-07-11

2003-07-15

2003-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0844

2003-06-02

2003-06-12

2003-06-16

2003-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0844

2003-05-01

2003-05-13

2003-05-15

2003-06-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0844

2003-04-01

2003-04-11

2003-04-15

2003-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0844

2003-03-03

2003-03-12

2003-03-14

2003-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0844

2003-02-03

2003-02-12

2003-02-14

2003-03-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0844

2003-01-02

2003-01-13

2003-01-15

2003-02-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0523

2002-12-02

2002-12-12

2002-12-16

2003-01-02

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0844

2002-12-02

2002-12-12

2002-12-16

2003-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0844

2002-11-01

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0844

2002-10-01

2002-10-10

2002-10-15

2002-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0844

2002-09-03

2002-09-12

2002-09-16

2002-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0844

2002-08-01

2002-08-13

2002-08-15

2002-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0844

2002-07-01

2002-07-11

2002-07-15

2002-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0844

2002-06-17

2002-06-24

2002-06-26

2002-07-01

Initial

Regular

Monthly

BBK

Investor Resources

Learn more about Blackrock Municipal Bond Trust on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

BBK

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

