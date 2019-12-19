This table allows you to know how fast BBF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-13 $0.0505 2019-11-14 $0.054 2019-10-11 $0.054 2019-09-13 $0.054 2019-08-14 $0.054 2019-07-12 $0.054 2019-06-13 $0.058 2019-05-14 $0.058 2019-04-12 $0.058 2019-03-14 $0.058 2019-02-14 $0.058 2019-01-14 $0.058 2018-12-12 $0.058 2018-11-14 $0.0605 2018-10-12 $0.0605 2018-09-13 $0.0605 2018-08-14 $0.0605 2018-07-13 $0.0605 2018-06-14 $0.0665 2018-05-14 $0.0665 2018-04-13 $0.0665 2018-03-14 $0.0665 2018-02-14 $0.0665 2018-01-12 $0.0665 2017-12-11 $0.0665 2017-11-14 $0.072375 2017-10-13 $0.072375 2017-09-14 $0.072375 2017-08-11 $0.072375 2017-07-12 $0.072375 2017-06-13 $0.072375 2017-05-11 $0.072375 2017-04-11 $0.072375 2017-03-13 $0.072375 2017-02-13 $0.072375 2017-01-11 $0.072375 2016-12-08 $0.072375 2016-11-10 $0.072375 2016-10-12 $0.072375 2016-09-13 $0.072375 2016-08-11 $0.072375 2016-07-13 $0.072375 2016-06-13 $0.072375 2016-04-13 $0.072375 2016-03-11 $0.072375 2016-02-11 $0.072375 2016-01-13 $0.072375 2015-12-10 $0.072375 2015-11-12 $0.072375 2015-10-13 $0.072375 2015-09-11 $0.072375 2015-08-12 $0.072375 2015-07-13 $0.072375 2015-06-11 $0.072375 2015-05-13 $0.072375 2015-04-13 $0.072375 2015-03-11 $0.072375 2015-02-11 $0.072375 2015-01-13 $0.072375 2014-12-10 $0.072375 2014-11-12 $0.072375 2014-10-10 $0.072375 2014-09-11 $0.072375 2014-08-13 $0.072375 2014-07-11 $0.072375 2014-06-12 $0.072375 2014-05-13 $0.072375 2014-04-11 $0.072375 2014-03-12 $0.072375 2014-02-12 $0.072375 2014-01-13 $0.072375 2013-12-11 $0.072375 2013-11-13 $0.072375 2013-10-11 $0.072375 2013-09-12 $0.072375 2013-08-13 $0.072375 2013-07-11 $0.072375 2013-06-12 $0.072375 2013-05-13 $0.072375 2013-04-11 $0.072375 2013-03-13 $0.072375 2013-02-13 $0.072375 2013-01-11 $0.072375 2012-12-12 $0.072375 2012-11-13 $0.072375 2012-10-11 $0.072375 2012-09-12 $0.072375 2012-08-13 $0.072375 2012-07-12 $0.072375 2012-06-13 $0.072375 2012-05-11 $0.075375 2012-04-12 $0.075375 2012-03-13 $0.075375 2012-02-13 $0.075375 2012-01-11 $0.075375 2011-12-13 $0.075375 2011-11-10 $0.075375 2011-10-12 $0.075375 2011-09-13 $0.075375 2011-08-11 $0.075375 2011-07-13 $0.075375 2011-06-13 $0.075375 2011-05-12 $0.075375 2011-04-13 $0.075375 2011-03-11 $0.075375 2011-02-11 $0.075375 2011-01-12 $0.075375 2010-12-13 $0.075375 2010-11-10 $0.075375 2010-10-13 $0.075375 2010-09-13 $0.075375 2010-08-12 $0.075375 2010-07-13 $0.075375 2010-06-11 $0.075375 2010-05-12 $0.075375 2010-04-13 $0.075375 2010-03-11 $0.075375 2010-02-10 $0.075375 2010-01-13 $0.075375 2009-12-11 $0.075375 2009-11-10 $0.075375 2009-10-13 $0.075375 2009-09-11 $0.075375 2009-08-12 $0.075375 2009-07-13 $0.075375 2009-06-11 $0.075375 2009-05-13 $0.072875 2009-04-13 $0.072875 2009-03-12 $0.072875 2009-02-11 $0.072875 2009-01-13 $0.072875 2008-12-11 $0.072875 2008-11-12 $0.072875 2008-10-10 $0.072875 2008-09-11 $0.072875 2008-08-13 $0.072875 2008-07-11 $0.072875 2008-06-12 $0.072875 2008-05-13 $0.072875 2008-04-11 $0.072875 2008-03-12 $0.072875 2008-02-13 $0.072875 2008-01-17 $0.072875 2007-12-12 $0.072875 2007-11-13 $0.075375 2007-10-11 $0.075375 2007-09-12 $0.075375 2007-08-13 $0.075375 2007-07-12 $0.075375 2007-06-13 $0.075375 2007-05-11 $0.075375 2007-04-12 $0.075375 2007-03-13 $0.075375 2007-02-13 $0.075375 2007-01-11 $0.075375 2006-12-13 $0.075375 2006-11-13 $0.075375 2006-10-12 $0.075375 2006-09-13 $0.075375 2006-08-11 $0.075375 2006-07-12 $0.075375 2006-06-13 $0.075375 2006-05-11 $0.075375 2006-04-12 $0.075375 2006-03-13 $0.075375 2006-02-13 $0.075375 2006-01-12 $0.075375 2005-12-13 $0.075375 2005-11-10 $0.075375 2005-10-12 $0.075375 2005-09-13 $0.075375 2005-08-11 $0.075375 2005-07-13 $0.075375 2005-06-13 $0.075375 2005-05-12 $0.075375 2005-04-13 $0.075375 2005-03-11 $0.075375 2005-02-11 $0.075375 2005-01-12 $0.075375 2004-12-13 $0.075375 2004-11-10 $0.075375 2004-10-13 $0.075375 2004-09-13 $0.075375 2004-08-12 $0.075375 2004-07-13 $0.075375 2004-06-14 $0.075375 2004-05-12 $0.075375 2004-04-13 $0.075375 2004-03-11 $0.075375 2004-02-12 $0.075375 2004-01-13 $0.075375 2003-12-11 $0.075375 2003-11-12 $0.075375 2003-10-10 $0.075375 2003-09-11 $0.075375 2003-08-13 $0.075375 2003-07-11 $0.075375 2003-06-12 $0.073542 2003-05-13 $0.073542 2003-04-11 $0.073542 2003-03-12 $0.073542 2003-02-12 $0.073542 2003-01-13 $0.073542 2002-12-12 $0.073542 2002-11-13 $0.073542 2002-10-10 $0.073542 2002-09-12 $0.073542 2002-08-13 $0.073542 2002-07-11 $0.073542 2002-06-12 $0.0725 2002-05-13 $0.0725 2002-04-11 $0.0725 2002-03-13 $0.0725 2002-02-13 $0.0725 2002-01-11 $0.0725 2001-12-12 $0.0725 2001-11-13 $0.0725 2001-10-11 $0.0725 2001-09-27 $0.0725