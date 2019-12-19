Best Dividend Stocks
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Stock

AWF

Price as of:

$12.12 +0.04 +0.33%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Debt /

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (AWF)

AWF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

6.51%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.79

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get AWF DARS™ Rating

AWF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$12.12

Quote Time

Today's Volume

79,893

Open Price

$12.09

Day's Range

$12.08 - $12.12

Previous Close

$12.08

52 week low / high

$10.16 - $12.15

Percent off 52 week high

-0.25%

AWF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

AWF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

AWF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AWF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-05

$0.0655

2019-11-07

$0.0655

2019-10-03

$0.0655

2019-09-05

$0.0655

2019-08-01

$0.0655

2019-07-11

$0.0655

2019-06-06

$0.0655

2019-05-02

$0.0655

2019-04-04

$0.0699

2019-03-07

$0.0699

2019-02-07

$0.0699

2019-01-03

$0.0699

2018-12-06

$0.0699

2018-11-01

$0.0699

2018-10-04

$0.0699

2018-09-06

$0.0699

2018-08-02

$0.0699

2018-07-05

$0.0699

2018-06-07

$0.0699

2018-05-03

$0.0699

2018-04-05

$0.0699

2018-03-01

$0.0699

2018-02-01

$0.0699

2018-01-04

$0.0699

2017-12-07

$0.0699

2017-11-02

$0.0699

2017-10-05

$0.0699

2017-09-07

$0.0699

2017-08-02

$0.0699

2017-07-05

$0.0699

2017-06-07

$0.0699

2017-05-03

$0.0699

2017-04-05

$0.0699

2017-03-01

$0.0699

2017-02-01

$0.0699

2016-12-23

$0.081

2016-12-07

$0.081

2016-11-02

$0.081

2016-10-05

$0.081

2016-09-07

$0.081

2016-08-03

$0.081

2016-07-06

$0.081

2016-06-01

$0.081

2016-05-04

$0.081

2016-04-06

$0.081

2016-03-02

$0.081

2016-02-03

$0.081

2015-12-23

$0.081

2015-12-02

$0.081

2015-11-04

$0.081

2015-10-07

$0.081

2015-09-02

$0.081

2015-08-05

$0.081

2015-07-08

$0.081

2015-06-03

$0.081

2015-05-06

$0.081

2015-04-08

$0.081

2015-03-04

$0.081

2015-02-04

$0.081

2014-12-24

$0.021

2014-12-24

$0.081

2014-12-24

$0.2124

2014-12-03

$0.081

2014-11-05

$0.081

2014-10-01

$0.081

2014-09-03

$0.081

2014-08-06

$0.081

2014-07-09

$0.081

2014-06-04

$0.081

2014-05-07

$0.1

2014-04-02

$0.1

2014-03-05

$0.1

2014-02-05

$0.1

2013-12-24

$0.2847

2013-12-24

$0.1

2013-12-04

$0.1

2013-11-06

$0.1

2013-10-02

$0.1

2013-09-04

$0.1

2013-08-07

$0.1

2013-07-03

$0.1

2013-06-05

$0.1

2013-05-01

$0.1

2013-04-03

$0.1

2013-03-06

$0.1

2013-02-06

$0.1

2012-12-26

$0.1715

2012-12-26

$0.1

2012-12-26

$0.0706

2012-12-05

$0.1

2012-11-07

$0.1

2012-10-03

$0.1

2012-09-05

$0.1

2012-08-01

$0.1

2012-07-03

$0.1

2012-06-06

$0.1

2012-05-02

$0.1

2012-04-04

$0.1

2012-03-07

$0.1

2012-02-01

$0.1

2011-12-22

$0.1

2011-12-07

$0.1

2011-11-02

$0.1

2011-10-05

$0.1

2011-09-07

$0.1

2011-08-03

$0.1

2011-07-06

$0.1

2011-06-01

$0.1

2011-05-04

$0.1

2011-04-06

$0.1

2011-03-02

$0.1

2011-02-02

$0.1

2011-01-12

$0.1

2010-12-01

$0.1

2010-11-03

$0.1

2010-10-06

$0.1

2010-09-01

$0.1

2010-08-04

$0.1

2010-07-07

$0.1

2010-06-02

$0.1

2010-05-05

$0.1

2010-04-07

$0.1

2010-03-03

$0.1

2010-02-03

$0.1

2010-01-12

$0.1

2009-12-02

$0.1

2009-11-04

$0.0925

2009-10-07

$0.0925

2009-09-02

$0.0925

2009-08-05

$0.0925

2009-07-08

$0.0925

2009-06-03

$0.0925

2009-05-06

$0.0925

2009-04-01

$0.0925

2009-03-04

$0.0925

2009-02-04

$0.0925

2009-01-08

$0.0925

2008-12-26

$0.428

2008-12-03

$0.0925

2008-11-05

$0.0925

2008-10-01

$0.0925

2008-09-03

$0.0925

2008-08-06

$0.0925

2008-07-01

$0.0925

2008-06-04

$0.0925

2008-05-07

$0.0925

2008-04-02

$0.085

2008-03-05

$0.085

2008-02-06

$0.085

2007-12-26

$0.085

2007-12-26

$0.03

2007-12-26

$0.218

2007-12-26

$0.065

2007-12-05

$0.085

2007-11-07

$0.085

2007-10-03

$0.085

2007-09-05

$0.085

2007-08-01

$0.085

2007-07-03

$0.085

2007-06-06

$0.085

2007-05-02

$0.079

2007-04-16

$0.211

2007-04-16

$0.058

2007-04-03

$0.079

2007-03-07

$0.079

2007-02-07

$0.079

2006-12-26

$0.079

2006-12-06

$0.079

2006-11-01

$0.079

2006-10-04

$0.079

2006-09-06

$0.079

2006-08-02

$0.079

2006-07-05

$0.079

2006-06-07

$0.0745

2006-05-03

$0.0745

2006-04-05

$0.0745

2006-03-01

$0.0745

2006-02-01

$0.0745

2005-12-27

$0.0745

2005-12-27

$0.0025

2005-12-07

$0.0745

2005-11-02

$0.0745

2005-10-05

$0.0745

2005-09-07

$0.0745

2005-08-03

$0.0745

2005-07-06

$0.0745

2005-06-01

$0.0745

2005-05-04

$0.0745

2005-04-06

$0.0745

2005-03-02

$0.0745

2005-02-02

$0.0745

2005-01-12

$0.0445

2004-12-27

$0.03

2004-12-01

$0.0745

2004-11-03

$0.0745

2004-10-06

$0.0745

2004-09-01

$0.0745

2004-08-04

$0.0775

2004-06-30

$0.0775

2004-06-02

$0.0775

2004-05-05

$0.0775

2004-03-31

$0.085

2004-03-03

$0.085

2004-02-04

$0.085

2004-01-07

$0.0375

2003-12-23

$0.055

2003-12-03

$0.0925

2003-11-05

$0.0925

2003-10-01

$0.0925

2003-09-03

$0.0925

2003-07-30

$0.0925

2003-07-01

$0.0925

2003-06-04

$0.0925

2003-04-30

$0.0925

2003-04-02

$0.0925

2003-03-05

$0.0825

2003-02-05

$0.0825

2002-12-23

$0.0825

2002-12-04

$0.0825

2002-10-30

$0.0825

2002-10-02

$0.0825

2002-09-04

$0.0825

2002-07-31

$0.09

2002-07-02

$0.09

2002-06-05

$0.09

2002-05-01

$0.09

2002-04-03

$0.09

2002-02-27

$0.09

2002-01-30

$0.09

2001-12-24

$0.115

2001-12-05

$0.115

2001-10-31

$0.115

2001-10-03

$0.115

2001-09-05

$0.115

2001-08-01

$0.115

2001-07-03

$0.115

2001-05-30

$0.115

2001-05-02

$0.115

2001-04-04

$0.085

2001-02-28

$0.085

2001-01-31

$0.085

2001-01-03

$0.065

2000-12-26

$0.02

2000-11-29

$0.085

2000-11-01

$0.085

2000-10-04

$0.085

2000-08-30

$0.085

2000-08-02

$0.085

2000-07-05

$0.1025

2000-05-31

$0.1025

2000-05-03

$0.1025

2000-04-05

$0.1025

2000-03-01

$0.1025

2000-02-02

$0.1025

2000-01-05

$0.1025

1999-12-01

$0.1025

1999-11-03

$0.1025

1999-09-29

$0.1025

1999-09-01

$0.1025

1999-08-04

$0.1025

1999-06-30

$0.1025

1999-06-02

$0.11

1999-05-05

$0.11

1999-03-31

$0.11

1999-03-03

$0.11

1999-02-03

$0.11

1998-12-28

$0.07

1998-12-02

$0.11

1998-11-04

$0.11

1998-09-30

$0.11

1998-09-02

$0.11

1998-08-05

$0.11

1998-07-01

$0.11

1998-06-03

$0.11

1998-05-06

$0.11

1998-04-01

$0.1186

1998-03-04

$0.1186

1998-02-04

$0.1186

1998-01-06

$0.04

1997-12-26

$0.371

1997-12-26

$0.1186

1997-12-26

$0.276

1997-12-03

$0.1186

1997-11-05

$0.1186

1997-10-01

$0.1186

1997-09-03

$0.1186

1997-08-06

$0.1186

1997-07-02

$0.1186

1997-06-04

$0.1186

1997-05-07

$0.1186

1997-04-02

$0.1186

1997-03-05

$0.1186

1997-02-05

$0.1186

1997-01-08

$0.1186

1996-12-04

$0.1186

1996-11-06

$0.1186

1996-10-02

$0.1186

1996-09-04

$0.1186

1996-08-07

$0.1186

1996-07-02

$0.1186

1996-06-05

$0.1186

1996-05-08

$0.1186

1996-04-02

$0.1186

1996-03-06

$0.1186

1996-01-31

$0.1186

1996-01-03

$0.1186

1995-12-04

$0.1186

1995-11-07

$0.1186

1995-10-02

$0.1186

1995-08-28

$0.1186

1995-07-31

$0.1186

1995-06-26

$0.1186

1995-05-30

$0.1186

1995-04-24

$0.1186

1995-01-09

$0.3171

1993-12-06

$0.3309

1993-10-04

$0.1094

AWF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

AWF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AWF

Metric

AWF Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

AWF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Consecutive Years of Increase

-6.84%

-6.29%

1years

AWF

News
AWF

Research
AWF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AWF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1993

AWF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0655

2019-11-22

2019-12-05

2019-12-06

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0655

2019-10-28

2019-11-07

2019-11-08

2019-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0655

2019-09-23

2019-10-03

2019-10-04

2019-10-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0655

2019-08-23

2019-09-05

2019-09-06

2019-09-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0655

2019-07-22

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0655

2019-06-28

2019-07-11

2019-07-12

2019-07-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0655

2019-05-24

2019-06-06

2019-06-07

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0655

2019-04-22

2019-05-02

2019-05-03

2019-05-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0699

2019-03-25

2019-04-04

2019-04-05

2019-04-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0699

2019-02-25

2019-03-07

2019-03-08

2019-03-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0699

2019-01-28

2019-02-07

2019-02-08

2019-02-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0699

2018-12-21

2019-01-03

2019-01-04

2019-01-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0699

2018-11-26

2018-12-06

2018-12-07

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0699

2018-10-22

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0699

2018-09-24

2018-10-04

2018-10-05

2018-10-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0699

2018-08-24

2018-09-06

2018-09-07

2018-09-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0699

2018-07-23

2018-08-02

2018-08-03

2018-08-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0699

2018-06-22

2018-07-05

2018-07-06

2018-07-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0699

2018-05-25

2018-06-07

2018-06-08

2018-06-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0699

2018-04-23

2018-05-03

2018-05-04

2018-05-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0699

2018-03-26

2018-04-05

2018-04-06

2018-04-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0699

2018-02-16

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0699

2018-01-22

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0699

2017-12-21

2018-01-04

2018-01-05

2018-01-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0699

2017-11-27

2017-12-07

2017-12-08

2017-12-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0699

2017-10-23

2017-11-02

2017-11-03

2017-11-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0699

2017-09-25

2017-10-05

2017-10-06

2017-10-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0699

2017-08-25

2017-09-07

2017-09-08

2017-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0699

2017-07-24

2017-08-02

2017-08-04

2017-08-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0699

2017-06-23

2017-07-05

2017-07-07

2017-07-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0699

2017-05-26

2017-06-07

2017-06-09

2017-06-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0699

2017-04-24

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

2017-05-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0699

2017-03-27

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

2017-04-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0699

2017-02-17

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0699

2017-01-23

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2016-12-14

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

2017-01-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2016-11-28

2016-12-07

2016-12-09

2016-12-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2016-10-24

2016-11-02

2016-11-04

2016-11-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2016-09-26

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

2016-10-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2016-08-26

2016-09-07

2016-09-09

2016-09-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2016-07-25

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

2016-08-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2016-06-24

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

2016-07-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2016-05-20

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2016-04-25

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

2016-05-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2016-03-28

2016-04-06

2016-04-08

2016-04-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2016-02-22

2016-03-02

2016-03-04

2016-03-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2016-01-25

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

2016-02-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2015-12-14

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2016-01-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2015-11-23

2015-12-02

2015-12-04

2015-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2015-10-26

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

2015-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2015-09-28

2015-10-07

2015-10-09

2015-10-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2015-08-21

2015-09-02

2015-09-04

2015-09-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2015-07-27

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

2015-08-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2015-06-26

2015-07-08

2015-07-10

2015-07-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2015-05-22

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

2015-06-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2015-04-27

2015-05-06

2015-05-08

2015-05-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2015-03-27

2015-04-08

2015-04-10

2015-04-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2015-02-23

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

2015-03-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2015-01-26

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

2015-02-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2124

2014-12-15

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2015-01-16

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2014-12-15

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2015-01-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2014-12-15

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2015-01-16

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2014-11-24

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

2014-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2014-10-27

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

2014-11-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2014-09-19

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2014-08-22

2014-09-03

2014-09-05

2014-09-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2014-07-28

2014-08-06

2014-08-08

2014-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2014-06-27

2014-07-09

2014-07-11

2014-07-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2014-05-23

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

2014-06-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2014-04-28

2014-05-07

2014-05-09

2014-05-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2014-03-24

2014-04-02

2014-04-04

2014-04-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2014-02-24

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

2014-03-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2014-01-27

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

2014-02-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2013-12-16

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2014-01-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2847

2013-12-16

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2014-01-17

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2013-11-25

2013-12-04

2013-12-06

2013-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2013-10-29

2013-11-06

2013-11-08

2013-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2013-09-24

2013-10-02

2013-10-04

2013-10-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2013-08-27

2013-09-04

2013-09-06

2013-09-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2013-07-30

2013-08-07

2013-08-09

2013-08-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2013-06-27

2013-07-03

2013-07-08

2013-07-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2013-05-28

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

2013-06-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2013-04-23

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-05-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2013-03-25

2013-04-03

2013-04-05

2013-04-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2013-02-26

2013-03-06

2013-03-08

2013-03-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2013-01-29

2013-02-06

2013-02-08

2013-02-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0706

2012-12-17

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2013-01-18

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2012-12-17

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2013-01-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1715

2012-12-17

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2013-01-18

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.1000

2012-11-27

2012-12-05

2012-12-07

2012-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2012-10-31

2012-11-07

2012-11-09

2012-11-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2012-09-25

2012-10-03

2012-10-05

2012-10-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2012-08-28

2012-09-05

2012-09-07

2012-09-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2012-07-24

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-08-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2012-06-26

2012-07-03

2012-07-06

2012-07-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2012-05-29

2012-06-06

2012-06-08

2012-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2012-04-24

2012-05-02

2012-05-04

2012-05-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2012-03-27

2012-04-04

2012-04-09

2012-04-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2012-02-28

2012-03-07

2012-03-09

2012-03-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2012-01-24

2012-02-01

2012-02-03

2012-02-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2011-12-15

2011-12-22

2011-12-27

2012-01-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2011-11-29

2011-12-07

2011-12-09

2011-12-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2011-10-25

2011-11-02

2011-11-04

2011-11-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2011-09-27

2011-10-05

2011-10-07

2011-10-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2011-08-30

2011-09-07

2011-09-09

2011-09-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2011-07-26

2011-08-03

2011-08-05

2011-08-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2011-06-28

2011-07-06

2011-07-08

2011-07-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2011-05-24

2011-06-01

2011-06-03

2011-06-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2011-04-26

2011-05-04

2011-05-06

2011-05-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2011-03-29

2011-04-06

2011-04-08

2011-04-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2011-02-22

2011-03-02

2011-03-04

2011-03-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2011-01-25

2011-02-02

2011-02-04

2011-02-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2011-01-04

2011-01-12

2011-01-14

2011-01-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2010-11-23

2010-12-01

2010-12-03

2010-12-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2010-10-26

2010-11-03

2010-11-05

2010-11-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2010-09-28

2010-10-06

2010-10-08

2010-10-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2010-08-24

2010-09-01

2010-09-03

2010-09-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2010-07-27

2010-08-04

2010-08-06

2010-08-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2010-06-29

2010-07-07

2010-07-09

2010-07-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2010-05-25

2010-06-02

2010-06-04

2010-06-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2010-04-27

2010-05-05

2010-05-07

2010-05-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2010-03-30

2010-04-07

2010-04-09

2010-04-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2010-02-23

2010-03-03

2010-03-05

2010-03-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2010-01-26

2010-02-03

2010-02-05

2010-02-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2010-01-04

2010-01-12

2010-01-14

2010-01-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2009-11-24

2009-12-02

2009-12-04

2009-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2009-10-27

2009-11-04

2009-11-06

2009-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2009-09-29

2009-10-07

2009-10-09

2009-10-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2009-08-25

2009-09-02

2009-09-04

2009-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2009-07-28

2009-08-05

2009-08-07

2009-08-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2009-06-22

2009-07-08

2009-07-10

2009-07-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2009-05-26

2009-06-03

2009-06-05

2009-06-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2009-04-28

2009-05-06

2009-05-08

2009-05-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2009-03-24

2009-04-01

2009-04-03

2009-04-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2009-02-24

2009-03-04

2009-03-06

2009-03-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2009-01-27

2009-02-04

2009-02-06

2009-02-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2009-01-02

2009-01-08

2009-01-12

2009-01-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4280

2008-12-19

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

2009-01-23

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2008-11-25

2008-12-03

2008-12-05

2008-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2008-10-28

2008-11-05

2008-11-07

2008-11-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2008-09-23

2008-10-01

2008-10-03

2008-10-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2008-08-26

2008-09-03

2008-09-05

2008-09-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2008-07-29

2008-08-06

2008-08-08

2008-08-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2008-06-23

2008-07-01

2008-07-03

2008-07-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2008-05-28

2008-06-04

2008-06-06

2008-06-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2008-04-29

2008-05-07

2008-05-09

2008-05-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2008-03-25

2008-04-02

2008-04-04

2008-04-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2008-02-26

2008-03-05

2008-03-07

2008-03-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2008-01-29

2008-02-06

2008-02-08

2008-02-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2007-12-14

2007-12-26

2007-12-28

2008-01-18

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.2180

2007-12-14

2007-12-26

2007-12-28

2008-01-18

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2007-12-14

2007-12-26

2007-12-28

2008-01-18

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0850

2007-12-14

2007-12-26

2007-12-28

2008-01-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2007-11-27

2007-12-05

2007-12-07

2007-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2007-10-30

2007-11-07

2007-11-09

2007-11-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2007-09-25

2007-10-03

2007-10-05

2007-10-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2007-08-28

2007-09-05

2007-09-07

2007-09-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2007-07-24

2007-08-01

2007-08-03

2007-08-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2007-06-26

2007-07-03

2007-07-06

2007-07-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2007-05-29

2007-06-06

2007-06-08

2007-06-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2007-04-24

2007-05-02

2007-05-04

2007-05-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2007-04-12

2007-04-16

2007-04-12

2007-04-20

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.2110

2007-04-12

2007-04-16

2007-04-12

2007-04-20

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2007-03-27

2007-04-03

2007-04-06

2007-04-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2007-02-27

2007-03-07

2007-03-09

2007-03-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2007-01-30

2007-02-07

2007-02-09

2007-02-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2006-12-18

2006-12-26

2006-12-28

2007-01-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2006-11-28

2006-12-06

2006-12-08

2006-12-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2006-10-24

2006-11-01

2006-11-03

2006-11-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2006-09-26

2006-10-04

2006-10-06

2006-10-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2006-08-29

2006-09-06

2006-09-08

2006-09-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2006-07-25

2006-08-02

2006-08-04

2006-08-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2006-06-27

2006-07-05

2006-07-07

2006-07-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2006-05-30

2006-06-07

2006-06-09

2006-06-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2006-04-25

2006-05-03

2006-05-05

2006-05-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2006-03-28

2006-04-05

2006-04-07

2006-04-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2006-02-21

2006-03-01

2006-03-03

2006-03-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2006-01-24

2006-02-01

2006-02-03

2006-02-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0025

2005-12-19

2005-12-27

2005-12-29

2006-01-20

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0745

2005-12-19

2005-12-27

2005-12-29

2006-01-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2005-11-29

2005-12-07

2005-12-09

2005-12-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2005-10-25

2005-11-02

2005-11-04

2005-11-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2005-09-27

2005-10-05

2005-10-07

2005-10-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2005-08-30

2005-09-07

2005-09-09

2005-09-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2005-07-26

2005-08-03

2005-08-05

2005-08-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2005-06-28

2005-07-06

2005-07-08

2005-07-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2005-05-24

2005-06-01

2005-06-03

2005-06-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2005-04-26

2005-05-04

2005-05-06

2005-05-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2005-03-29

2005-04-06

2005-04-08

2005-04-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2005-02-22

2005-03-02

2005-03-04

2005-03-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2005-01-25

2005-02-02

2005-02-04

2005-02-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0445

2004-12-17

2005-01-12

2005-01-14

2005-01-21

Income, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2004-12-17

2004-12-27

2004-12-29

2005-01-21

Income, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2004-11-23

2004-12-01

2004-12-03

2004-12-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2004-10-26

2004-11-03

2004-11-05

2004-11-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2004-09-28

2004-10-06

2004-10-08

2004-10-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2004-08-24

2004-09-01

2004-09-03

2004-09-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2004-07-27

2004-08-04

2004-08-06

2004-08-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2004-06-22

2004-06-30

2004-07-02

2004-07-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2004-05-25

2004-06-02

2004-06-04

2004-06-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2004-04-27

2004-05-05

2004-05-07

2004-05-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2004-03-23

2004-03-31

2004-04-02

2004-04-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2004-02-24

2004-03-03

2004-03-05

2004-03-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2004-01-27

2004-02-04

2004-02-06

2004-02-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2003-12-15

2003-12-23

2003-12-26

2004-01-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0375

2003-12-15

2004-01-07

2004-01-09

2004-01-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2003-11-25

2003-12-03

2003-12-05

2003-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2003-10-28

2003-11-05

2003-11-07

2003-11-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2003-09-23

2003-10-01

2003-10-03

2003-10-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2003-08-26

2003-09-03

2003-09-05

2003-09-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2003-07-22

2003-07-30

2003-08-01

2003-08-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2003-06-23

2003-07-01

2003-07-03

2003-07-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2003-05-27

2003-06-04

2003-06-06

2003-06-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2003-04-22

2003-04-30

2003-05-02

2003-05-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0925

2003-03-25

2003-04-02

2003-04-04

2003-04-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2003-02-25

2003-03-05

2003-03-07

2003-03-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2003-01-28

2003-02-05

2003-02-07

2003-02-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2002-12-16

2002-12-23

2002-12-26

2003-01-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2002-11-26

2002-12-04

2002-12-06

2002-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2002-10-22

2002-10-30

2002-11-01

2002-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2002-09-24

2002-10-02

2002-10-04

2002-10-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2002-08-27

2002-09-04

2002-09-06

2002-09-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2002-07-23

2002-07-31

2002-08-02

2002-08-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2002-06-25

2002-07-02

2002-07-05

2002-07-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2002-05-28

2002-06-05

2002-06-07

2002-06-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2002-04-23

2002-05-01

2002-05-03

2002-05-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2002-03-26

2002-04-03

2002-04-05

2002-04-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2002-02-19

2002-02-27

2002-03-01

2002-03-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2002-01-22

2002-01-30

2002-02-01

2002-02-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2001-12-17

2001-12-24

2001-12-27

2002-01-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2001-11-27

2001-12-05

2001-12-07

2001-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2001-10-23

2001-10-31

2001-11-02

2001-11-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2001-09-25

2001-10-03

2001-10-05

2001-10-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2001-08-28

2001-09-05

2001-09-07

2001-09-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2001-07-24

2001-08-01

2001-08-03

2001-08-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2001-06-26

2001-07-03

2001-07-06

2001-07-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2001-05-22

2001-05-30

2001-06-01

2001-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2001-04-24

2001-05-02

2001-05-04

2001-05-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2001-03-27

2001-04-04

2001-04-06

2001-04-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2001-02-20

2001-02-28

2001-03-02

2001-03-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2001-01-23

2001-01-31

2001-02-02

2001-02-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2000-12-15

2001-01-03

2001-01-05

2001-01-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2000-12-15

2000-12-26

2000-12-28

2001-01-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2000-11-21

2000-11-29

2000-12-01

2000-12-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2000-10-24

2000-11-01

2000-11-03

2000-11-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2000-09-26

2000-10-04

2000-10-06

2000-10-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2000-08-22

2000-08-30

2000-09-01

2000-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2000-07-25

2000-08-02

2000-08-04

2000-08-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2000-06-27

2000-07-05

2000-07-07

2000-07-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2000-05-23

2000-05-31

2000-06-02

2000-06-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2000-04-25

2000-05-03

2000-05-05

2000-05-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2000-03-28

2000-04-05

2000-04-07

2000-04-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2000-02-22

2000-03-01

2000-03-03

2000-03-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2000-01-25

2000-02-02

2000-02-04

2000-02-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

1999-12-28

2000-01-05

2000-01-07

2000-01-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

1999-11-23

1999-12-01

1999-12-03

1999-12-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

1999-10-26

1999-11-03

1999-11-05

1999-11-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

1999-09-21

1999-09-29

1999-10-01

1999-10-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

1999-08-24

1999-09-01

1999-09-03

1999-09-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

1999-07-27

1999-08-04

1999-08-06

1999-08-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

1999-06-22

1999-06-30

1999-07-02

1999-07-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

1999-05-25

1999-06-02

1999-06-04

1999-06-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

1999-04-27

1999-05-05

1999-05-07

1999-05-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

1999-03-23

1999-03-31

1999-04-05

1999-04-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

1999-02-23

1999-03-03

1999-03-05

1999-03-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

1999-01-26

1999-02-03

1999-02-05

1999-02-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

1998-12-29

1998-01-06

1999-01-08

1999-01-15

Income, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1998-12-18

1998-12-28

1998-12-30

1999-01-15

Income, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

1998-11-24

1998-12-02

1998-12-04

1998-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

1998-10-27

1998-11-04

1998-11-06

1998-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

1998-09-22

1998-09-30

1998-10-02

1998-10-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

1998-08-25

1998-09-02

1998-09-04

1998-09-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

1998-07-28

1998-08-05

1998-08-07

1998-08-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

1998-06-24

1998-07-01

1998-07-06

1998-07-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

1998-05-26

1998-06-03

1998-06-06

1998-06-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

1998-04-28

1998-05-06

1998-05-08

1998-05-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1186

1998-03-24

1998-04-01

1998-04-03

1998-04-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1186

1998-02-24

1998-03-04

1998-03-06

1998-03-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1186

1998-01-27

1998-02-04

1998-02-06

1998-02-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2760

1997-12-19

1997-12-26

1997-12-30

1998-01-16

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1186

1997-12-19

1997-12-26

1997-12-30

1998-01-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3710

1997-12-19

1997-12-26

1997-12-30

1998-01-16

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1186

1997-11-25

1997-12-03

1997-12-05

1997-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1186

1997-10-28

1997-11-05

1997-11-07

1997-11-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1186

1997-09-23

1997-10-01

1997-10-03

1997-10-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1186

1997-08-26

1997-09-03

1997-09-05

1997-09-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1186

1997-07-29

1997-08-06

1997-08-08

1997-08-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1186

1997-06-24

1997-07-02

1997-07-07

1997-07-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1186

1997-05-27

1997-06-04

1997-06-06

1997-06-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1186

1997-04-29

1997-05-07

1997-05-09

1997-05-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1186

1997-03-25

1997-04-02

1997-04-04

1997-04-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1186

1997-02-25

1997-03-05

1997-03-07

1997-03-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1186

1997-01-28

1997-02-05

1997-02-07

1997-02-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1186

1996-12-31

1997-01-08

1997-01-10

1997-01-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1186

1996-11-26

1996-12-04

1996-12-06

1996-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1186

1996-10-29

1996-11-06

1996-11-08

1996-11-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1186

1996-09-24

1996-10-02

1996-10-04

1996-10-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1186

1996-08-27

1996-09-04

1996-09-06

1996-09-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1186

1996-07-30

1996-08-07

1996-08-09

1996-08-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1186

1996-06-25

1996-07-02

1996-07-05

1996-07-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1186

1996-05-28

1996-06-05

1996-06-07

1996-06-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1186

1996-04-30

1996-05-08

1996-05-10

1996-05-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1186

1996-03-25

1996-04-02

1996-04-04

1996-04-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1186

1996-02-27

1996-03-06

1996-03-08

1996-03-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1186

1996-01-23

1996-01-31

1996-02-02

1996-02-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1186

1995-12-26

1996-01-03

1996-01-05

1996-01-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1186

1995-11-28

1995-12-04

1995-12-06

1995-12-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1186

1995-10-31

1995-11-07

1995-11-09

1995-11-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1186

1995-09-26

1995-10-02

1995-10-04

1995-10-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1186

1995-08-22

1995-08-28

1995-08-30

1995-09-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1186

1995-07-25

1995-07-31

1995-08-02

1995-08-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1186

1995-06-20

1995-06-26

1995-06-28

1995-07-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1186

1995-05-23

1995-05-30

1995-06-05

1995-06-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1186

1995-04-18

1995-04-24

1995-04-28

1995-05-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3171

1994-12-13

1995-01-09

1995-01-13

1995-01-20

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.3309

1993-11-30

1993-12-06

1993-12-10

1993-12-23

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1094

1993-09-21

1993-10-04

1993-10-08

1993-10-15

Initial

Regular

Monthly

AWF

Investor Resources

Learn more about AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page:. Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

AWF

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

