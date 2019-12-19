This table allows you to know how fast AWF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-05 $0.0655 2019-11-07 $0.0655 2019-10-03 $0.0655 2019-09-05 $0.0655 2019-08-01 $0.0655 2019-07-11 $0.0655 2019-06-06 $0.0655 2019-05-02 $0.0655 2019-04-04 $0.0699 2019-03-07 $0.0699 2019-02-07 $0.0699 2019-01-03 $0.0699 2018-12-06 $0.0699 2018-11-01 $0.0699 2018-10-04 $0.0699 2018-09-06 $0.0699 2018-08-02 $0.0699 2018-07-05 $0.0699 2018-06-07 $0.0699 2018-05-03 $0.0699 2018-04-05 $0.0699 2018-03-01 $0.0699 2018-02-01 $0.0699 2018-01-04 $0.0699 2017-12-07 $0.0699 2017-11-02 $0.0699 2017-10-05 $0.0699 2017-09-07 $0.0699 2017-08-02 $0.0699 2017-07-05 $0.0699 2017-06-07 $0.0699 2017-05-03 $0.0699 2017-04-05 $0.0699 2017-03-01 $0.0699 2017-02-01 $0.0699 2016-12-23 $0.081 2016-12-07 $0.081 2016-11-02 $0.081 2016-10-05 $0.081 2016-09-07 $0.081 2016-08-03 $0.081 2016-07-06 $0.081 2016-06-01 $0.081 2016-05-04 $0.081 2016-04-06 $0.081 2016-03-02 $0.081 2016-02-03 $0.081 2015-12-23 $0.081 2015-12-02 $0.081 2015-11-04 $0.081 2015-10-07 $0.081 2015-09-02 $0.081 2015-08-05 $0.081 2015-07-08 $0.081 2015-06-03 $0.081 2015-05-06 $0.081 2015-04-08 $0.081 2015-03-04 $0.081 2015-02-04 $0.081 2014-12-24 $0.021 2014-12-24 $0.081 2014-12-24 $0.2124 2014-12-03 $0.081 2014-11-05 $0.081 2014-10-01 $0.081 2014-09-03 $0.081 2014-08-06 $0.081 2014-07-09 $0.081 2014-06-04 $0.081 2014-05-07 $0.1 2014-04-02 $0.1 2014-03-05 $0.1 2014-02-05 $0.1 2013-12-24 $0.2847 2013-12-24 $0.1 2013-12-04 $0.1 2013-11-06 $0.1 2013-10-02 $0.1 2013-09-04 $0.1 2013-08-07 $0.1 2013-07-03 $0.1 2013-06-05 $0.1 2013-05-01 $0.1 2013-04-03 $0.1 2013-03-06 $0.1 2013-02-06 $0.1 2012-12-26 $0.1715 2012-12-26 $0.1 2012-12-26 $0.0706 2012-12-05 $0.1 2012-11-07 $0.1 2012-10-03 $0.1 2012-09-05 $0.1 2012-08-01 $0.1 2012-07-03 $0.1 2012-06-06 $0.1 2012-05-02 $0.1 2012-04-04 $0.1 2012-03-07 $0.1 2012-02-01 $0.1 2011-12-22 $0.1 2011-12-07 $0.1 2011-11-02 $0.1 2011-10-05 $0.1 2011-09-07 $0.1 2011-08-03 $0.1 2011-07-06 $0.1 2011-06-01 $0.1 2011-05-04 $0.1 2011-04-06 $0.1 2011-03-02 $0.1 2011-02-02 $0.1 2011-01-12 $0.1 2010-12-01 $0.1 2010-11-03 $0.1 2010-10-06 $0.1 2010-09-01 $0.1 2010-08-04 $0.1 2010-07-07 $0.1 2010-06-02 $0.1 2010-05-05 $0.1 2010-04-07 $0.1 2010-03-03 $0.1 2010-02-03 $0.1 2010-01-12 $0.1 2009-12-02 $0.1 2009-11-04 $0.0925 2009-10-07 $0.0925 2009-09-02 $0.0925 2009-08-05 $0.0925 2009-07-08 $0.0925 2009-06-03 $0.0925 2009-05-06 $0.0925 2009-04-01 $0.0925 2009-03-04 $0.0925 2009-02-04 $0.0925 2009-01-08 $0.0925 2008-12-26 $0.428 2008-12-03 $0.0925 2008-11-05 $0.0925 2008-10-01 $0.0925 2008-09-03 $0.0925 2008-08-06 $0.0925 2008-07-01 $0.0925 2008-06-04 $0.0925 2008-05-07 $0.0925 2008-04-02 $0.085 2008-03-05 $0.085 2008-02-06 $0.085 2007-12-26 $0.085 2007-12-26 $0.03 2007-12-26 $0.218 2007-12-26 $0.065 2007-12-05 $0.085 2007-11-07 $0.085 2007-10-03 $0.085 2007-09-05 $0.085 2007-08-01 $0.085 2007-07-03 $0.085 2007-06-06 $0.085 2007-05-02 $0.079 2007-04-16 $0.211 2007-04-16 $0.058 2007-04-03 $0.079 2007-03-07 $0.079 2007-02-07 $0.079 2006-12-26 $0.079 2006-12-06 $0.079 2006-11-01 $0.079 2006-10-04 $0.079 2006-09-06 $0.079 2006-08-02 $0.079 2006-07-05 $0.079 2006-06-07 $0.0745 2006-05-03 $0.0745 2006-04-05 $0.0745 2006-03-01 $0.0745 2006-02-01 $0.0745 2005-12-27 $0.0745 2005-12-27 $0.0025 2005-12-07 $0.0745 2005-11-02 $0.0745 2005-10-05 $0.0745 2005-09-07 $0.0745 2005-08-03 $0.0745 2005-07-06 $0.0745 2005-06-01 $0.0745 2005-05-04 $0.0745 2005-04-06 $0.0745 2005-03-02 $0.0745 2005-02-02 $0.0745 2005-01-12 $0.0445 2004-12-27 $0.03 2004-12-01 $0.0745 2004-11-03 $0.0745 2004-10-06 $0.0745 2004-09-01 $0.0745 2004-08-04 $0.0775 2004-06-30 $0.0775 2004-06-02 $0.0775 2004-05-05 $0.0775 2004-03-31 $0.085 2004-03-03 $0.085 2004-02-04 $0.085 2004-01-07 $0.0375 2003-12-23 $0.055 2003-12-03 $0.0925 2003-11-05 $0.0925 2003-10-01 $0.0925 2003-09-03 $0.0925 2003-07-30 $0.0925 2003-07-01 $0.0925 2003-06-04 $0.0925 2003-04-30 $0.0925 2003-04-02 $0.0925 2003-03-05 $0.0825 2003-02-05 $0.0825 2002-12-23 $0.0825 2002-12-04 $0.0825 2002-10-30 $0.0825 2002-10-02 $0.0825 2002-09-04 $0.0825 2002-07-31 $0.09 2002-07-02 $0.09 2002-06-05 $0.09 2002-05-01 $0.09 2002-04-03 $0.09 2002-02-27 $0.09 2002-01-30 $0.09 2001-12-24 $0.115 2001-12-05 $0.115 2001-10-31 $0.115 2001-10-03 $0.115 2001-09-05 $0.115 2001-08-01 $0.115 2001-07-03 $0.115 2001-05-30 $0.115 2001-05-02 $0.115 2001-04-04 $0.085 2001-02-28 $0.085 2001-01-31 $0.085 2001-01-03 $0.065 2000-12-26 $0.02 2000-11-29 $0.085 2000-11-01 $0.085 2000-10-04 $0.085 2000-08-30 $0.085 2000-08-02 $0.085 2000-07-05 $0.1025 2000-05-31 $0.1025 2000-05-03 $0.1025 2000-04-05 $0.1025 2000-03-01 $0.1025 2000-02-02 $0.1025 2000-01-05 $0.1025 1999-12-01 $0.1025 1999-11-03 $0.1025 1999-09-29 $0.1025 1999-09-01 $0.1025 1999-08-04 $0.1025 1999-06-30 $0.1025 1999-06-02 $0.11 1999-05-05 $0.11 1999-03-31 $0.11 1999-03-03 $0.11 1999-02-03 $0.11 1998-12-28 $0.07 1998-12-02 $0.11 1998-11-04 $0.11 1998-09-30 $0.11 1998-09-02 $0.11 1998-08-05 $0.11 1998-07-01 $0.11 1998-06-03 $0.11 1998-05-06 $0.11 1998-04-01 $0.1186 1998-03-04 $0.1186 1998-02-04 $0.1186 1998-01-06 $0.04 1997-12-26 $0.371 1997-12-26 $0.1186 1997-12-26 $0.276 1997-12-03 $0.1186 1997-11-05 $0.1186 1997-10-01 $0.1186 1997-09-03 $0.1186 1997-08-06 $0.1186 1997-07-02 $0.1186 1997-06-04 $0.1186 1997-05-07 $0.1186 1997-04-02 $0.1186 1997-03-05 $0.1186 1997-02-05 $0.1186 1997-01-08 $0.1186 1996-12-04 $0.1186 1996-11-06 $0.1186 1996-10-02 $0.1186 1996-09-04 $0.1186 1996-08-07 $0.1186 1996-07-02 $0.1186 1996-06-05 $0.1186 1996-05-08 $0.1186 1996-04-02 $0.1186 1996-03-06 $0.1186 1996-01-31 $0.1186 1996-01-03 $0.1186 1995-12-04 $0.1186 1995-11-07 $0.1186 1995-10-02 $0.1186 1995-08-28 $0.1186 1995-07-31 $0.1186 1995-06-26 $0.1186 1995-05-30 $0.1186 1995-04-24 $0.1186 1995-01-09 $0.3171 1993-12-06 $0.3309 1993-10-04 $0.1094