Advent Claymore Convertible Securities & Income Fund

Stock

AVK

Price as of:

$15.56 +0.06 +0.39%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Debt /

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities & Income Fund (AVK)

AVK

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

9.07%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.41

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get AVK DARS™ Rating

AVK

Daily Snapshot

Price

$15.56

Quote Time

Today's Volume

40,085

Open Price

$15.54

Day's Range

$15.51 - $15.6

Previous Close

$15.5

52 week low / high

$12.07 - $15.64

Percent off 52 week high

-0.51%

AVK

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

AVK has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade AVK's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
AVK

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AVK’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.1172

2019-11-14

$0.1172

2019-10-11

$0.1172

2019-09-12

$0.1172

2019-08-14

$0.1172

2019-07-12

$0.1172

2019-06-13

$0.1172

2019-05-14

$0.1172

2019-04-12

$0.1172

2019-03-14

$0.1172

2019-02-14

$0.1172

2019-01-14

$0.1172

2018-12-13

$0.1172

2018-11-14

$0.1172

2018-10-12

$0.1172

2018-09-13

$0.1172

2018-08-14

$0.1172

2018-07-12

$0.1172

2018-06-14

$0.1172

2018-05-14

$0.1172

2018-04-12

$0.1172

2018-03-14

$0.1172

2018-02-14

$0.117

2018-01-11

$0.1164

2017-12-14

$0.116

2017-11-14

$0.1154

2017-10-12

$0.1146

2017-09-14

$0.114

2017-08-11

$0.1138

2017-07-12

$0.1132

2017-06-13

$0.1124

2017-05-11

$0.1116

2017-04-11

$0.0939

2017-03-13

$0.0939

2017-02-13

$0.0939

2017-01-11

$0.0939

2016-12-13

$0.0939

2016-11-10

$0.0939

2016-10-12

$0.0939

2016-09-13

$0.0939

2016-08-11

$0.0939

2016-07-13

$0.0939

2016-06-13

$0.0939

2016-05-11

$0.0939

2016-04-13

$0.0939

2016-03-11

$0.0939

2016-02-10

$0.0939

2016-01-13

$0.0939

2015-12-11

$0.0939

2015-11-10

$0.0939

2015-10-13

$0.0939

2015-09-11

$0.0939

2015-08-12

$0.0939

2015-07-13

$0.0939

2015-06-11

$0.0939

2015-05-13

$0.0939

2015-04-13

$0.0939

2015-03-11

$0.0939

2015-02-11

$0.0939

2015-01-13

$0.0939

2014-12-11

$0.0939

2014-11-12

$0.0939

2014-10-10

$0.0939

2014-09-11

$0.0939

2014-08-13

$0.0939

2014-07-11

$0.0939

2014-06-11

$0.0939

2014-05-13

$0.0939

2014-04-11

$0.0939

2014-03-12

$0.0939

2014-02-12

$0.0939

2014-01-13

$0.0939

2013-12-11

$0.0939

2013-11-13

$0.0939

2013-10-10

$0.0939

2013-09-11

$0.0939

2013-08-13

$0.0939

2013-07-11

$0.0939

2013-06-12

$0.0939

2013-05-13

$0.0939

2013-04-11

$0.0939

2013-03-19

$0.0939

2013-02-13

$0.0939

2013-01-11

$0.0939

2012-12-12

$0.0939

2012-11-13

$0.0939

2012-10-11

$0.0939

2012-09-12

$0.0939

2012-08-13

$0.0939

2012-07-11

$0.0939

2012-06-13

$0.0939

2012-05-11

$0.0939

2012-04-11

$0.0939

2012-03-13

$0.0939

2012-02-13

$0.0939

2012-01-11

$0.0939

2011-12-13

$0.0939

2011-11-10

$0.0939

2011-10-12

$0.0939

2011-09-13

$0.0939

2011-08-11

$0.0939

2011-07-13

$0.0939

2011-06-13

$0.0939

2011-05-11

$0.0939

2011-04-13

$0.0939

2011-03-11

$0.0939

2011-02-11

$0.0939

2011-01-12

$0.0939

2010-12-13

$0.0939

2010-11-10

$0.0939

2010-10-13

$0.0939

2010-09-13

$0.0939

2010-08-11

$0.0939

2010-07-13

$0.0939

2010-06-11

$0.0939

2010-05-12

$0.0939

2010-04-13

$0.0939

2010-03-11

$0.0939

2010-02-10

$0.0939

2010-01-13

$0.0939

2009-12-11

$0.0939

2009-11-10

$0.0939

2009-10-13

$0.0939

2009-09-11

$0.0939

2009-08-12

$0.0939

2009-07-13

$0.0939

2009-06-11

$0.0939

2009-05-13

$0.0939

2009-04-13

$0.0939

2009-03-11

$0.0939

2009-02-11

$0.0939

2009-01-13

$0.0939

2008-12-11

$0.0939

2008-11-12

$0.1718

2008-10-10

$0.1718

2008-09-11

$0.1718

2008-08-13

$0.1718

2008-07-11

$0.1718

2008-06-11

$0.1718

2008-05-13

$0.1718

2008-04-11

$0.1718

2008-03-12

$0.1718

2008-02-13

$0.1718

2008-01-11

$0.1718

2007-12-21

$0.1275

2007-12-12

$0.1718

2007-11-13

$0.1718

2007-10-11

$0.1718

2007-09-12

$0.1718

2007-08-13

$0.1718

2007-07-11

$0.1718

2007-06-13

$0.1718

2007-05-11

$0.1718

2007-04-11

$0.1718

2007-03-13

$0.1718

2007-02-13

$0.1718

2007-01-10

$0.1718

2006-12-22

$0.52

2006-12-13

$0.1718

2006-11-13

$0.1718

2006-10-11

$0.1718

2006-09-13

$0.1718

2006-08-11

$0.1718

2006-07-12

$0.1718

2006-06-13

$0.1718

2006-05-11

$0.1718

2006-04-11

$0.1718

2006-03-13

$0.1718

2006-02-13

$0.1718

2006-01-11

$0.1718

2005-12-22

$0.51371

2005-12-13

$0.1718

2005-11-10

$0.1718

2005-10-12

$0.1718

2005-09-13

$0.1718

2005-08-11

$0.1718

2005-07-13

$0.1718

2005-06-13

$0.1718

2005-05-11

$0.1718

2005-04-13

$0.1718

2005-03-11

$0.1718

2005-02-11

$0.1718

2005-01-12

$0.1718

2004-12-22

$0.43

2004-12-13

$0.1718

2004-11-10

$0.1718

2004-10-13

$0.1718

2004-09-13

$0.1718

2004-08-11

$0.1718

2004-07-13

$0.1718

2004-06-14

$0.1718

2004-05-12

$0.1718

2004-04-13

$0.1718

2004-03-11

$0.1718

2004-02-11

$0.1718

2004-01-13

$0.1718

2003-12-29

$0.0902

2003-12-29

$0.1822

2003-12-11

$0.1718

2003-11-12

$0.1718

2003-10-10

$0.1718

2003-09-11

$0.1718

2003-08-13

$0.1718

2003-07-11

$0.1718

2003-06-23

$0.1718

AVK's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

AVK

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AVK

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

AVK Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

AVK

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

7.67%

0.07%

2years

AVK

News
AVK

Research
AVK

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AVK

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

AVK

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1172

2019-12-02

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1172

2019-11-01

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1172

2019-10-01

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1172

2019-09-03

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1172

2019-08-01

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1172

2019-07-01

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1172

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1172

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1172

2019-04-01

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1172

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1172

2019-02-01

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1172

2019-01-02

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1172

2018-12-03

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1172

2018-11-01

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1172

2018-10-01

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1172

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1172

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-08-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1172

2018-07-02

2018-07-12

2018-07-13

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1172

2018-06-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1172

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1172

2018-04-02

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1172

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1170

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1164

2018-01-02

2018-01-11

2018-01-12

2018-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2017-12-01

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1154

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1146

2017-10-02

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1140

2017-09-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1138

2017-08-01

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1132

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1124

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1116

2017-05-01

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2017-01-03

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2016-12-01

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2016-11-01

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2016-10-03

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2016-09-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2016-08-01

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2016-07-01

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2016-06-01

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2016-05-02

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2016-04-01

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2016-02-01

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2016-01-04

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2015-12-01

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2015-11-02

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2015-09-01

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2015-08-03

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2015-07-01

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2015-06-01

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2015-05-01

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2015-04-01

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2015-01-02

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2014-12-01

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2014-11-04

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2014-10-01

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2014-08-01

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2014-07-01

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2014-06-02

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2014-04-01

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2014-02-04

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2014-01-02

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2013-11-01

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2013-10-01

2013-10-10

2013-10-15

2013-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2013-09-03

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2013-08-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2013-07-01

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2013-06-03

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2013-05-01

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2013-04-01

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2013-03-01

2013-03-19

2013-03-21

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2013-02-01

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2013-01-02

2013-01-11

2013-01-15

2013-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2012-12-03

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2012-10-01

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2012-07-02

2012-07-11

2012-07-13

2012-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2012-05-01

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2012-04-02

2012-04-11

2012-04-13

2012-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2012-02-01

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2012-01-03

2012-01-11

2012-01-13

2012-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2011-12-01

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2011-11-01

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2011-10-03

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2011-08-01

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2011-07-01

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2011-05-02

2011-05-11

2011-05-13

2011-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2011-04-01

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2011-03-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2011-02-01

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2011-01-03

2011-01-12

2011-01-14

2011-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2010-12-01

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2010-11-01

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2010-10-01

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2010-08-02

2010-08-11

2010-08-13

2010-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2010-07-01

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2010-06-01

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2010-05-03

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2010-04-01

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2010-03-01

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2010-02-01

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2010-01-04

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2009-12-01

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2009-11-02

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2009-10-01

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2009-09-01

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2009-08-03

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2009-06-01

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2009-05-01

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2009-04-01

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2009-03-02

2009-03-11

2009-03-13

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2009-02-02

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2009-01-02

2009-01-13

2009-01-15

2009-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2008-12-01

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2008-10-31

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2008-10-01

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2008-09-02

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2008-08-01

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2008-07-01

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2008-06-02

2008-06-11

2008-06-13

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2008-05-01

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2008-04-01

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2008-03-03

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2008-02-01

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2008-01-02

2008-01-11

2008-01-15

2008-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1275

2007-12-18

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2007-12-03

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2007-11-01

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2007-10-01

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2007-08-01

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2007-07-02

2007-07-11

2007-07-13

2007-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2007-06-01

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2007-05-01

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2007-04-02

2007-04-11

2007-04-13

2007-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2007-03-01

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2007-02-01

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2007-01-04

2007-01-10

2007-01-12

2007-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5200

2006-12-15

2006-12-22

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.1718

2006-12-04

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2006-11-01

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2006-10-04

2006-10-11

2006-10-13

2006-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2006-09-01

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2006-08-01

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2006-07-05

2006-07-12

2006-07-14

2006-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2006-06-01

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2006-05-01

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2006-04-03

2006-04-11

2006-04-13

2006-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2006-03-01

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2006-02-01

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2006-01-03

2006-01-11

2006-01-13

2006-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5137

2005-12-16

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2005-12-30

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.1718

2005-12-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2005-11-01

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2005-10-03

2005-10-12

2005-10-14

2005-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2005-09-01

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2005-08-01

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2005-07-01

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2005-06-01

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2005-05-02

2005-05-11

2005-05-13

2005-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2005-04-01

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2005-03-01

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2005-02-01

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2005-01-03

2005-01-12

2005-01-14

2005-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4300

2004-12-14

2004-12-22

2004-12-27

2004-12-31

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.1718

2004-12-01

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2004-11-01

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2004-10-01

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2004-09-01

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2004-08-02

2004-08-11

2004-08-13

2004-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2004-07-01

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2004-06-01

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2004-05-03

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2004-04-01

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2004-03-01

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2004-02-02

2004-02-11

2004-02-13

2004-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2004-01-02

2004-01-13

2004-01-15

2004-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1822

2003-12-24

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-09

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0902

2003-12-24

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.1718

2003-12-01

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2003-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2003-11-03

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2003-10-01

2003-10-10

2003-10-15

2003-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2003-09-02

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2003-08-01

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2003-07-01

2003-07-11

2003-07-15

2003-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1718

2003-06-19

2003-06-23

2003-06-25

2003-06-30

Initial

Regular

Monthly

AVK

Investor Resources

Learn more about Advent Claymore Convertible Securities & Income Fund on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

AVK

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

