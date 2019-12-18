This table allows you to know how fast AVK’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-12 $0.1172 2019-11-14 $0.1172 2019-10-11 $0.1172 2019-09-12 $0.1172 2019-08-14 $0.1172 2019-07-12 $0.1172 2019-06-13 $0.1172 2019-05-14 $0.1172 2019-04-12 $0.1172 2019-03-14 $0.1172 2019-02-14 $0.1172 2019-01-14 $0.1172 2018-12-13 $0.1172 2018-11-14 $0.1172 2018-10-12 $0.1172 2018-09-13 $0.1172 2018-08-14 $0.1172 2018-07-12 $0.1172 2018-06-14 $0.1172 2018-05-14 $0.1172 2018-04-12 $0.1172 2018-03-14 $0.1172 2018-02-14 $0.117 2018-01-11 $0.1164 2017-12-14 $0.116 2017-11-14 $0.1154 2017-10-12 $0.1146 2017-09-14 $0.114 2017-08-11 $0.1138 2017-07-12 $0.1132 2017-06-13 $0.1124 2017-05-11 $0.1116 2017-04-11 $0.0939 2017-03-13 $0.0939 2017-02-13 $0.0939 2017-01-11 $0.0939 2016-12-13 $0.0939 2016-11-10 $0.0939 2016-10-12 $0.0939 2016-09-13 $0.0939 2016-08-11 $0.0939 2016-07-13 $0.0939 2016-06-13 $0.0939 2016-05-11 $0.0939 2016-04-13 $0.0939 2016-03-11 $0.0939 2016-02-10 $0.0939 2016-01-13 $0.0939 2015-12-11 $0.0939 2015-11-10 $0.0939 2015-10-13 $0.0939 2015-09-11 $0.0939 2015-08-12 $0.0939 2015-07-13 $0.0939 2015-06-11 $0.0939 2015-05-13 $0.0939 2015-04-13 $0.0939 2015-03-11 $0.0939 2015-02-11 $0.0939 2015-01-13 $0.0939 2014-12-11 $0.0939 2014-11-12 $0.0939 2014-10-10 $0.0939 2014-09-11 $0.0939 2014-08-13 $0.0939 2014-07-11 $0.0939 2014-06-11 $0.0939 2014-05-13 $0.0939 2014-04-11 $0.0939 2014-03-12 $0.0939 2014-02-12 $0.0939 2014-01-13 $0.0939 2013-12-11 $0.0939 2013-11-13 $0.0939 2013-10-10 $0.0939 2013-09-11 $0.0939 2013-08-13 $0.0939 2013-07-11 $0.0939 2013-06-12 $0.0939 2013-05-13 $0.0939 2013-04-11 $0.0939 2013-03-19 $0.0939 2013-02-13 $0.0939 2013-01-11 $0.0939 2012-12-12 $0.0939 2012-11-13 $0.0939 2012-10-11 $0.0939 2012-09-12 $0.0939 2012-08-13 $0.0939 2012-07-11 $0.0939 2012-06-13 $0.0939 2012-05-11 $0.0939 2012-04-11 $0.0939 2012-03-13 $0.0939 2012-02-13 $0.0939 2012-01-11 $0.0939 2011-12-13 $0.0939 2011-11-10 $0.0939 2011-10-12 $0.0939 2011-09-13 $0.0939 2011-08-11 $0.0939 2011-07-13 $0.0939 2011-06-13 $0.0939 2011-05-11 $0.0939 2011-04-13 $0.0939 2011-03-11 $0.0939 2011-02-11 $0.0939 2011-01-12 $0.0939 2010-12-13 $0.0939 2010-11-10 $0.0939 2010-10-13 $0.0939 2010-09-13 $0.0939 2010-08-11 $0.0939 2010-07-13 $0.0939 2010-06-11 $0.0939 2010-05-12 $0.0939 2010-04-13 $0.0939 2010-03-11 $0.0939 2010-02-10 $0.0939 2010-01-13 $0.0939 2009-12-11 $0.0939 2009-11-10 $0.0939 2009-10-13 $0.0939 2009-09-11 $0.0939 2009-08-12 $0.0939 2009-07-13 $0.0939 2009-06-11 $0.0939 2009-05-13 $0.0939 2009-04-13 $0.0939 2009-03-11 $0.0939 2009-02-11 $0.0939 2009-01-13 $0.0939 2008-12-11 $0.0939 2008-11-12 $0.1718 2008-10-10 $0.1718 2008-09-11 $0.1718 2008-08-13 $0.1718 2008-07-11 $0.1718 2008-06-11 $0.1718 2008-05-13 $0.1718 2008-04-11 $0.1718 2008-03-12 $0.1718 2008-02-13 $0.1718 2008-01-11 $0.1718 2007-12-21 $0.1275 2007-12-12 $0.1718 2007-11-13 $0.1718 2007-10-11 $0.1718 2007-09-12 $0.1718 2007-08-13 $0.1718 2007-07-11 $0.1718 2007-06-13 $0.1718 2007-05-11 $0.1718 2007-04-11 $0.1718 2007-03-13 $0.1718 2007-02-13 $0.1718 2007-01-10 $0.1718 2006-12-22 $0.52 2006-12-13 $0.1718 2006-11-13 $0.1718 2006-10-11 $0.1718 2006-09-13 $0.1718 2006-08-11 $0.1718 2006-07-12 $0.1718 2006-06-13 $0.1718 2006-05-11 $0.1718 2006-04-11 $0.1718 2006-03-13 $0.1718 2006-02-13 $0.1718 2006-01-11 $0.1718 2005-12-22 $0.51371 2005-12-13 $0.1718 2005-11-10 $0.1718 2005-10-12 $0.1718 2005-09-13 $0.1718 2005-08-11 $0.1718 2005-07-13 $0.1718 2005-06-13 $0.1718 2005-05-11 $0.1718 2005-04-13 $0.1718 2005-03-11 $0.1718 2005-02-11 $0.1718 2005-01-12 $0.1718 2004-12-22 $0.43 2004-12-13 $0.1718 2004-11-10 $0.1718 2004-10-13 $0.1718 2004-09-13 $0.1718 2004-08-11 $0.1718 2004-07-13 $0.1718 2004-06-14 $0.1718 2004-05-12 $0.1718 2004-04-13 $0.1718 2004-03-11 $0.1718 2004-02-11 $0.1718 2004-01-13 $0.1718 2003-12-29 $0.0902 2003-12-29 $0.1822 2003-12-11 $0.1718 2003-11-12 $0.1718 2003-10-10 $0.1718 2003-09-11 $0.1718 2003-08-13 $0.1718 2003-07-11 $0.1718 2003-06-23 $0.1718