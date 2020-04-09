Best Dividend Stocks
ProShares UltraShort S&P 500

Stock

SDS

Price as of:

$25.34 -0.83 -3.17%

Industry

Asset Management

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
ProShares UltraShort S&P 500 (SDS)

ProShares UltraShort S&P 500 (SDS)

SDS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.87%

financial Average 0.06%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.23

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SDS DARS™ Rating

SDS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$25.34

Quote Time

Today's Volume

38,526,898

Open Price

$25.53

Day's Range

$24.8 - $25.89

Previous Close

$26.17

52 week low / high

$22.4 - $44.4

Percent off 52 week high

-42.93%

SDS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SDS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SDS

Compare SDS to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Financial Sector
  • My Watchlist

SDS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SDS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-25

$0.056881

2019-12-24

$0.094279

2019-09-25

$0.128529

2019-06-25

$0.143583

2019-03-20

$0.090155

2018-12-26

$0.176386

2018-09-26

$0.171718

2018-06-20

$0.122553

2018-03-21

$0.078348

2017-12-26

$0.036466

2008-12-23

$2934.24128

2008-12-23

$7.309568

2008-09-24

$54.91456

2008-09-24

$979.5456

2008-06-24

$37.20448

2008-03-25

$61.04832

2007-12-20

$146.12224

2007-09-25

$111.40608

2007-06-26

$110.78912

2007-03-27

$88.75264

2006-12-20

$183.93856

SDS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SDS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SDS

SDS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

84.10%

-50.16%

0years

SDS

News
SDS

Research
SDS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SDS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2009

2008

2007

2006

SDS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0569

2020-03-24

2020-03-25

2020-03-26

2020-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0943

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-26

2020-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1285

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1436

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0902

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1764

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1717

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1226

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0783

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0365

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2018-01-04

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$7.3096

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2,934.2413

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$979.5456

2008-09-23

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$54.9146

2008-09-23

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$37.2045

2008-06-23

2008-06-24

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$61.0483

2008-03-24

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$146.1222

2007-12-19

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2007-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$111.4061

2007-09-24

2007-09-25

2007-09-27

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$110.7891

2007-06-25

2007-06-26

2007-06-28

2007-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$88.7526

2007-03-26

2007-03-27

2007-03-29

2007-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$183.9386

2006-12-19

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-27

Initial

Regular

Annual

SDS

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Financial

Industry: Asset Management

No company description available.

