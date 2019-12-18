This table allows you to know how fast JP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2018-04-27 $0.58 2017-03-16 $0.48 2006-02-15 $0.4175 2005-11-16 $0.4175 2005-08-17 $0.4175 2005-05-18 $0.4175 2005-02-16 $0.38 2004-11-17 $0.38 2004-08-18 $0.38 2004-05-19 $0.38 2004-02-18 $0.33 2003-11-19 $0.33 2003-08-20 $0.33 2003-05-21 $0.33 2003-02-19 $0.3025 2002-11-20 $0.3025 2002-08-21 $0.3025 2002-05-22 $0.3025 2002-02-20 $0.275 2001-11-14 $0.275 2001-08-15 $0.275 2001-05-09 $0.275 2001-02-07 $0.37 2000-11-08 $0.37 2000-08-09 $0.37 2000-05-10 $0.37 2000-02-09 $0.33 1999-11-09 $0.33 1999-08-11 $0.33 1999-05-12 $0.33 1999-02-10 $0.295 1998-11-10 $0.295 1998-08-12 $0.295 1998-05-13 $0.295 1998-02-11 $0.4 1997-11-12 $0.4 1997-08-13 $0.4 1997-05-14 $0.4 1997-02-12 $0.36 1996-11-13 $0.36 1996-08-14 $0.36 1996-05-15 $0.36 1996-02-07 $0.32 1995-11-08 $0.48 1995-08-16 $0.48