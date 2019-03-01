Best Dividend Stocks
Investment Technology Group, Inc.

Stock

ITG

Price as of:

$30.23 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Asset Management

i
Investment Technology Group, Inc.(ITG) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Investment Technology Group, Inc. by scrolling below.
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Asset Management /

Investment Technology Group, Inc. (ITG)

ITG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $1.63

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get ITG DARS™ Rating

ITG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$30.23

Quote Time

Today's Volume

320,500

Open Price

$30.23

Day's Range

$30.2 - $30.27

Previous Close

$30.23

52 week low / high

$19.1 - $30.34

Percent off 52 week high

-0.36%

ITG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ITG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

ITG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ITG's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-02-26

$0.07

2018-11-26

$0.07

2018-08-20

$0.07

2018-05-29

$0.07

2018-02-26

$0.07

2017-11-27

$0.07

2017-08-18

$0.07

2017-05-25

$0.07

2017-02-23

$0.07

2016-11-25

$0.07

2016-08-18

$0.07

2016-05-26

$0.07

2016-03-02

$0.07

2015-11-18

$0.07

2015-08-19

$0.07

2015-05-13

$0.07

1999-02-10

$0.03333333333333333

1998-11-18

$0.03333333333333333

1998-08-13

$0.03333333333333333

1998-05-20

$0.03333333333333333

1998-02-11

$0.03333333333333333

1997-11-25

$0.06666666666666667

1997-08-13

$0.03333333333333333

1997-05-14

$0.03333333333333333

1997-02-12

$0.03333333333333333

1996-11-13

$0.03333333333333333

1996-08-13

$0.03333333333333333

1996-05-13

$0.03333333333333333

1996-04-11

$0.36

1996-02-13

$0.03333333333333333

1996-02-13

$0.36

1995-11-13

$0.3333333333333333

1995-11-13

$0.03333333333333333

1995-08-15

$0.03333333333333333

1995-08-11

$0.3333333333333333

1995-05-09

$0.3333333333333333

1995-05-09

$0.03333333333333333

ITG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

ITG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ITG

Metric

ITG Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is very high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

ITG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

ITG

ITG

ITG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ITG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

ITG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0700

2019-02-15

2019-02-26

2019-02-27

2019-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2018-11-15

2018-11-26

2018-11-27

2018-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2018-08-03

2018-08-20

2018-08-21

2018-09-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2018-05-17

2018-05-29

2018-05-30

2018-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2018-02-15

2018-02-26

2018-02-27

2018-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2017-11-16

2017-11-27

2017-11-28

2017-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2017-08-10

2017-08-18

2017-08-22

2017-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2017-05-18

2017-05-25

2017-05-30

2017-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2017-02-16

2017-02-23

2017-02-27

2017-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2016-11-17

2016-11-25

2016-11-29

2016-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2016-08-10

2016-08-18

2016-08-22

2016-09-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2016-05-17

2016-05-26

2016-05-31

2016-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2016-02-25

2016-03-02

2016-03-04

2016-03-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2015-11-05

2015-11-18

2015-11-20

2015-12-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2015-08-03

2015-08-19

2015-08-21

2015-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2015-04-30

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

1999-02-01

1999-02-10

1999-02-15

1999-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

1998-11-10

1998-11-18

1998-11-20

1998-12-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

1998-08-07

1998-08-13

1998-08-17

1998-09-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

1998-05-12

1998-05-20

1998-05-22

1998-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

1998-01-29

1998-02-11

1998-02-13

1998-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

1997-11-19

1997-11-25

1997-11-28

1997-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

1997-07-25

1997-08-13

1997-08-15

1997-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

1997-05-06

1997-05-14

1997-05-16

1997-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

1997-02-03

1997-02-12

1997-02-17

1997-03-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

1996-11-01

1996-11-13

1996-11-15

1996-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

1996-07-22

1996-08-13

1996-08-15

1996-09-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

1996-05-03

1996-05-13

1996-05-15

1996-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

1996-01-24

1996-04-11

1996-04-15

1996-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

1996-01-24

1996-02-13

1996-02-15

1996-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

1996-01-03

1996-02-13

1996-02-15

1996-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

1995-11-03

1995-11-13

1995-11-15

1995-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3333

1995-10-25

1995-11-13

1995-11-15

1995-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

1995-08-07

1995-08-15

1995-08-17

1995-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3333

1995-07-26

1995-08-11

1995-08-15

1995-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

1995-05-05

1995-05-09

1995-05-15

1995-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3333

1995-04-26

1995-05-09

1995-05-15

1995-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

ITG

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Asset Management

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer. 

disclaimer.

