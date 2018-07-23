Eaton Vance (EV) engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts. It markets and distributes shares of funds through a retail network of national and regional broker/dealers, banks, insurance companies, and financial planning firms. Eaton Vance was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Eaton Vance is largely affected by the health of the financial industry, and its ability to keep up with shifting trends and changing regulations is critical to its success. Eaton Vance has been increasing its dividends consecutively annually since 1981. The company is known as a dividend aristocrat because it has increased dividends consecutively annually for more than 25 years. Eaton Vance pays its dividends quarterly.