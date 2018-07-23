Best Dividend Stocks
Eaton Vance

Stock

EV

Price as of:

$47.02 -0.18 -0.38%

Industry

Asset Management

Eaton Vance (EV)

EV

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.18%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.50

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

43.48%

EPS $3.45

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

38 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


EV

Daily Snapshot

Price

$47.02

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,472,200

Open Price

$47.57

Day's Range

$46.85 - $47.57

Previous Close

$47.2

52 week low / high

$32.28 - $48.98

Percent off 52 week high

-4.00%

EV

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EV has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

EV

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EV’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-30

$0.375

2019-07-30

$0.35

2019-04-29

$0.35

2019-01-30

$0.35

2018-10-30

$0.35

2018-07-30

$0.31

2018-04-27

$0.31

2018-01-30

$0.31

2017-10-30

$0.31

2017-07-27

$0.28

2017-04-26

$0.28

2017-01-27

$0.28

2016-10-27

$0.28

2016-07-27

$0.265

2016-04-27

$0.265

2016-01-27

$0.265

2015-10-28

$0.265

2015-07-29

$0.25

2015-04-28

$0.25

2015-01-28

$0.25

2014-10-29

$0.25

2014-07-29

$0.22

2014-04-28

$0.22

2014-01-29

$0.22

2013-10-29

$0.22

2013-07-29

$0.2

2013-04-26

$0.2

2012-12-13

$0.2

2012-10-29

$0.2

2012-07-27

$0.19

2012-04-26

$0.19

2012-01-27

$0.19

2011-10-27

$0.19

2011-07-27

$0.18

2011-04-27

$0.18

2011-01-27

$0.18

2010-10-27

$0.18

2010-07-28

$0.16

2010-04-28

$0.16

2010-01-27

$0.16

2009-10-28

$0.16

2009-07-29

$0.155

2009-04-28

$0.155

2009-01-28

$0.155

2008-10-29

$0.155

2008-07-29

$0.15

2008-04-28

$0.15

2008-01-29

$0.15

2007-10-29

$0.15

2007-07-27

$0.12

2007-04-26

$0.12

2007-01-29

$0.12

2006-11-01

$0.12

2006-07-27

$0.1

2006-04-26

$0.1

2006-01-27

$0.1

2005-11-08

$0.1

2005-07-27

$0.08

2005-04-27

$0.08

2005-01-27

$0.08

2004-10-27

$0.08

2004-07-28

$0.075

2004-04-28

$0.06

2004-01-28

$0.06

2003-10-29

$0.06

2003-07-29

$0.06

2003-04-28

$0.04

2003-01-29

$0.04

2002-10-29

$0.04

2002-07-29

$0.03625

2002-04-26

$0.03625

2002-01-29

$0.03625

2001-10-29

$0.03625

2001-07-27

$0.03

2001-04-26

$0.03

2001-01-29

$0.03

2000-10-27

$0.03

2000-07-27

$0.02375

2000-04-26

$0.02375

2000-01-27

$0.02375

1999-10-27

$0.02375

1999-07-28

$0.01875

1999-04-29

$0.01875

1999-01-28

$0.01875

1998-10-28

$0.01875

1998-07-29

$0.015

1998-04-28

$0.015

1998-01-28

$0.015

1997-10-29

$0.015

1997-07-29

$0.0125

1997-04-28

$0.0125

1997-01-29

$0.0125

1996-10-29

$0.0125

1996-07-29

$0.010625

1996-04-26

$0.010625

1996-01-29

$0.010625

1995-11-13

$0.0

1995-10-27

$0.010625

1995-07-27

$0.01

1995-04-24

$0.01

EV's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
EV

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EV

Metric

EV Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

EV

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

11.74%

17.19%

38years

EV

News
EV

Research
EV

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EV

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

EV

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3750

2019-10-10

2019-10-30

2019-10-31

2019-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2019-07-10

2019-07-30

2019-07-31

2019-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2019-04-10

2019-04-29

2019-04-30

2019-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2019-01-10

2019-01-30

2019-01-31

2019-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2018-10-11

2018-10-30

2018-10-31

2018-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2018-07-10

2018-07-30

2018-07-31

2018-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2018-04-11

2018-04-27

2018-04-30

2018-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2018-01-10

2018-01-30

2018-01-31

2018-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2017-10-12

2017-10-30

2017-10-31

2017-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2017-07-12

2017-07-27

2017-07-31

2017-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2017-04-12

2017-04-26

2017-04-28

2017-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2017-01-11

2017-01-27

2017-01-31

2017-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2016-10-13

2016-10-27

2016-10-31

2016-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2016-07-13

2016-07-27

2016-07-29

2016-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2016-04-13

2016-04-27

2016-04-29

2016-05-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2016-01-13

2016-01-27

2016-01-29

2016-02-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2015-10-15

2015-10-28

2015-10-30

2015-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-07-08

2015-07-29

2015-07-31

2015-08-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-04-15

2015-04-28

2015-04-30

2015-05-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-01-14

2015-01-28

2015-01-30

2015-02-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-10-16

2014-10-29

2014-10-31

2014-11-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2014-07-09

2014-07-29

2014-07-31

2014-08-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2014-04-16

2014-04-28

2014-04-30

2014-05-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2014-01-15

2014-01-29

2014-01-31

2014-02-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2013-10-17

2013-10-29

2013-10-31

2013-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-07-15

2013-07-29

2013-07-31

2013-08-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-04-10

2013-04-26

2013-04-30

2013-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-12-04

2012-12-13

2012-12-17

2012-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-10-18

2012-10-29

2012-10-31

2012-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2012-07-10

2012-07-27

2012-07-31

2012-08-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2012-04-11

2012-04-26

2012-04-30

2012-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2012-01-11

2012-01-27

2012-01-31

2012-02-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2011-10-20

2011-10-27

2011-10-31

2011-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2011-07-13

2011-07-27

2011-07-29

2011-08-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2011-04-13

2011-04-27

2011-04-29

2011-05-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2011-01-12

2011-01-27

2011-01-31

2011-02-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2010-10-20

2010-10-27

2010-10-29

2010-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2010-07-07

2010-07-28

2010-07-30

2010-08-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2010-04-14

2010-04-28

2010-04-30

2010-05-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2010-01-15

2010-01-27

2010-01-29

2010-02-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2009-10-21

2009-10-28

2009-10-30

2009-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2009-07-08

2009-07-29

2009-07-31

2009-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2009-04-15

2009-04-28

2009-04-30

2009-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2009-01-07

2009-01-28

2009-01-30

2009-02-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2008-10-22

2008-10-29

2008-10-31

2008-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2008-07-09

2008-07-29

2008-07-31

2008-08-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2008-04-16

2008-04-28

2008-04-30

2008-05-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2008-01-09

2008-01-29

2008-01-31

2008-02-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-10-24

2007-10-29

2007-10-31

2007-11-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2007-07-11

2007-07-27

2007-07-31

2007-08-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2007-04-18

2007-04-26

2007-04-30

2007-05-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2007-01-10

2007-01-29

2007-01-31

2007-02-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2006-10-25

2006-11-01

2006-11-03

2006-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-07-12

2006-07-27

2006-07-31

2006-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-04-12

2006-04-26

2006-04-28

2006-05-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-01-11

2006-01-27

2006-01-31

2006-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-10-31

2005-11-08

2005-11-11

2005-11-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2005-07-13

2005-07-27

2005-07-29

2005-08-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2005-04-14

2005-04-27

2005-04-29

2005-05-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2005-01-12

2005-01-27

2005-01-31

2005-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2004-10-20

2004-10-27

2004-10-29

2004-11-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2004-07-07

2004-07-28

2004-07-30

2004-08-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2004-04-14

2004-04-28

2004-04-30

2004-05-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2004-01-14

2004-01-28

2004-01-30

2004-02-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2003-10-22

2003-10-29

2003-10-31

2003-11-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2003-07-09

2003-07-29

2003-07-31

2003-08-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2003-04-16

2003-04-28

2003-04-30

2003-05-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2003-01-15

2003-01-29

2003-01-31

2003-02-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2002-10-16

2002-10-29

2002-10-31

2002-11-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0363

2002-07-10

2002-07-29

2002-07-31

2002-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0363

2002-04-17

2002-04-26

2002-04-30

2002-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0363

2002-01-16

2002-01-29

2002-01-31

2002-02-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0363

2001-10-17

2001-10-29

2001-10-31

2001-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2001-07-11

2001-07-27

2001-07-31

2001-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2001-04-18

2001-04-26

2001-04-30

2001-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2001-01-17

2001-01-29

2001-01-31

2001-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2000-10-11

2000-10-27

2000-10-31

2000-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0238

2000-07-12

2000-07-27

2000-07-31

2000-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0238

2000-04-12

2000-04-26

2000-04-28

2000-05-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0238

2000-01-12

2000-01-27

2000-01-31

2000-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0238

1999-10-13

1999-10-27

1999-10-29

1999-11-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

1999-07-14

1999-07-28

1999-07-30

1999-08-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

1999-04-21

1999-04-29

1999-05-03

1999-05-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

1999-01-21

1999-01-28

1999-02-01

1999-02-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

1998-10-15

1998-10-28

1998-10-30

1998-11-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

1998-07-07

1998-07-29

1998-07-31

1998-08-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

1998-04-09

1998-04-28

1998-04-30

1998-05-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

1998-01-14

1998-01-28

1998-01-30

1998-02-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

1997-10-08

1997-10-29

1997-10-31

1997-11-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1997-07-09

1997-07-29

1997-07-31

1997-08-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1997-04-09

1997-04-28

1997-04-30

1997-05-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1997-01-08

1997-01-29

1997-01-31

1997-02-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1996-10-09

1996-10-29

1996-10-31

1996-11-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0106

1996-07-17

1996-07-29

1996-07-31

1996-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0106

1996-04-10

1996-04-26

1996-04-30

1996-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0106

1996-01-05

1996-01-29

1996-01-31

1996-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0106

1995-10-12

1995-10-27

1995-10-31

1995-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

1995-10-12

1995-11-13

1995-10-30

1995-11-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1995-07-12

1995-07-27

1995-07-31

1995-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1995-04-07

1995-04-24

1995-04-28

1995-05-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

EV

Investor Resources

Learn more about Eaton Vance on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

EV

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Asset Management

Eaton Vance (EV) engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts. It markets and distributes shares of funds through a retail network of national and regional broker/dealers, banks, insurance companies, and financial planning firms. Eaton Vance was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Eaton Vance is largely affected by the health of the financial industry, and its ability to keep up with shifting trends and changing regulations is critical to its success. Eaton Vance has been increasing its dividends consecutively annually since 1981. The company is known as a dividend aristocrat because it has increased dividends consecutively annually for more than 25 years. Eaton Vance pays its dividends quarterly.

