Aon Corp

Stock

AON

Price as of:

$205.9 -1.7 -0.82%

Industry

Accident And Health Insurance

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Accident And Health Insurance /

Aon Corp (AON)

AON

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.85%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.76

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

19.30%

EPS $9.12

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

7 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get AON DARS™ Rating

AON

Daily Snapshot

Price

$205.9

Quote Time

Today's Volume

448,496

Open Price

$207.97

Day's Range

$205.61 - $208.16

Previous Close

$207.6

52 week low / high

$135.3 - $208.31

Percent off 52 week high

-1.16%

AON

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

AON has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade AON's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
AON

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AON’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-31

$0.44

2019-07-31

$0.44

2019-04-30

$0.44

2019-01-31

$0.4

2018-10-31

$0.4

2018-08-09

$0.4

2018-04-30

$0.4

2018-01-31

$0.36

2017-10-31

$0.36

2017-07-28

$0.36

2017-04-27

$0.36

2017-01-30

$0.33

2016-10-28

$0.33

2016-07-28

$0.33

2016-04-28

$0.33

2016-01-28

$0.3

2015-10-29

$0.3

2015-07-30

$0.3

2015-04-29

$0.3

2015-01-29

$0.25

2014-10-30

$0.25

2014-07-30

$0.25

2014-04-29

$0.25

2014-01-30

$0.175

2013-10-30

$0.175

2013-07-30

$0.175

2013-04-29

$0.175

2013-01-30

$0.1575

2012-10-31

$0.1575

2012-07-30

$0.1575

2012-04-27

$0.1575

2012-01-30

$0.15

2011-10-28

$0.15

2011-07-28

$0.15

2011-04-28

$0.15

2011-01-28

$0.15

2010-10-28

$0.15

2010-07-29

$0.15

2010-04-29

$0.15

2010-01-28

$0.15

2009-10-29

$0.15

2009-07-30

$0.15

2009-04-29

$0.15

2009-01-29

$0.15

2008-10-30

$0.15

2008-07-30

$0.15

2008-04-29

$0.15

2008-01-30

$0.15

2007-10-30

$0.15

2007-07-30

$0.15

2007-04-27

$0.15

2007-01-30

$0.15

2006-10-30

$0.15

2006-07-28

$0.15

2006-04-28

$0.15

2006-01-30

$0.15

2005-10-28

$0.15

2005-07-29

$0.15

2005-04-29

$0.15

2005-02-01

$0.15

2004-10-29

$0.15

2004-07-30

$0.15

2004-04-30

$0.15

2004-02-06

$0.15

2003-10-31

$0.15

2003-08-01

$0.15

2003-04-29

$0.15

2003-02-10

$0.15

2002-11-06

$0.15

2002-07-30

$0.225

2002-04-30

$0.225

2002-02-08

$0.225

2001-10-30

$0.225

2001-07-31

$0.225

2001-05-01

$0.225

2001-02-06

$0.22

2000-10-31

$0.22

2000-07-28

$0.22

2000-04-28

$0.22

2000-02-04

$0.21

1999-10-29

$0.21

1999-07-30

$0.21

1999-04-30

$0.31

1999-02-05

$0.28

1998-10-30

$0.28

1998-08-03

$0.28

1998-05-01

$0.28

1998-02-06

$0.26

1997-10-31

$0.26

1997-08-01

$0.26

1997-04-29

$0.39

1997-02-07

$0.36

1996-10-15

$0.36

1996-07-30

$0.36

1996-04-30

$0.36

1996-02-06

$0.34

1995-10-31

$0.34

1995-07-28

$0.34

AON's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
AON

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AON

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

AON Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

AON

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.91%

12.82%

7years

AON

News
AON

Research
AON

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AON

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

AON

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4400

2019-10-08

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2019-07-10

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2019-04-05

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2019-01-09

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2018-10-09

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2018-07-30

2018-08-09

2018-08-10

2018-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2018-04-13

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2018-01-15

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2017-10-12

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2017-07-14

2017-07-28

2017-08-01

2017-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2017-04-14

2017-04-27

2017-05-01

2017-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2017-01-13

2017-01-30

2017-02-01

2017-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2016-10-17

2016-10-28

2016-11-01

2016-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2016-07-15

2016-07-28

2016-08-01

2016-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2016-04-15

2016-04-28

2016-05-02

2016-05-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2016-01-19

2016-01-28

2016-02-01

2016-02-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-10-14

2015-10-29

2015-11-02

2015-11-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-07-10

2015-07-30

2015-08-03

2015-08-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-04-10

2015-04-29

2015-05-01

2015-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-01-14

2015-01-29

2015-02-02

2015-02-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-10-13

2014-10-30

2014-11-03

2014-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-07-14

2014-07-30

2014-08-01

2014-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-04-11

2014-04-29

2014-05-01

2014-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2014-01-10

2014-01-30

2014-02-03

2014-02-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2013-10-11

2013-10-30

2013-11-01

2013-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2013-07-14

2013-07-30

2013-08-01

2013-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2013-04-12

2013-04-29

2013-05-01

2013-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1575

2013-01-11

2013-01-30

2013-02-01

2013-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1575

2012-10-12

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1575

2012-07-12

2012-07-30

2012-08-01

2012-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1575

2012-04-19

2012-04-27

2012-05-01

2012-05-15

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-01-11

2012-01-30

2012-02-01

2012-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2011-10-07

2011-10-28

2011-11-01

2011-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2011-07-15

2011-07-28

2011-08-01

2011-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2011-04-13

2011-04-28

2011-05-02

2011-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2011-01-14

2011-01-28

2011-02-01

2011-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-10-07

2010-10-28

2010-11-01

2010-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-07-19

2010-07-29

2010-08-02

2010-08-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-04-21

2010-04-29

2010-05-03

2010-05-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-01-12

2010-01-28

2010-02-01

2010-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-10-12

2009-10-29

2009-11-02

2009-11-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-07-17

2009-07-30

2009-08-03

2009-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-04-17

2009-04-29

2009-05-01

2009-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-01-13

2009-01-29

2009-02-02

2009-02-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2008-10-07

2008-10-30

2008-11-03

2008-11-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2008-07-18

2008-07-30

2008-08-01

2008-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2008-04-17

2008-04-29

2008-05-01

2008-05-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2008-01-18

2008-01-30

2008-02-01

2008-02-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-10-11

2007-10-30

2007-11-01

2007-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-07-20

2007-07-30

2007-08-01

2007-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-04-13

2007-04-27

2007-05-01

2007-05-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-01-19

2007-01-30

2007-02-01

2007-02-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2006-10-06

2006-10-30

2006-11-01

2006-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2006-07-21

2006-07-28

2006-08-01

2006-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2006-04-14

2006-04-28

2006-05-02

2006-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2006-01-20

2006-01-30

2006-02-01

2006-02-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2005-10-07

2005-10-28

2005-11-01

2005-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2005-07-15

2005-07-29

2005-08-02

2005-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2005-04-15

2005-04-29

2005-05-03

2005-05-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2005-01-21

2005-02-01

2005-02-03

2005-02-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2004-10-08

2004-10-29

2004-11-02

2004-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2004-07-16

2004-07-30

2004-08-03

2004-08-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2004-04-16

2004-04-30

2004-05-04

2004-05-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2004-01-16

2004-02-06

2004-02-10

2004-02-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2003-10-10

2003-10-31

2003-11-04

2003-11-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2003-07-18

2003-08-01

2003-08-05

2003-08-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2003-04-18

2003-04-29

2003-05-01

2003-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2003-01-17

2003-02-10

2003-02-12

2003-02-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2002-10-31

2002-11-06

2002-11-08

2002-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2002-07-19

2002-07-30

2002-08-01

2002-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2002-04-19

2002-04-30

2002-05-02

2002-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2002-01-18

2002-02-08

2002-02-12

2002-02-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2001-10-12

2001-10-30

2001-11-01

2001-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2001-07-13

2001-07-31

2001-08-02

2001-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2001-04-20

2001-05-01

2001-05-03

2001-05-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2001-01-19

2001-02-06

2001-02-08

2001-02-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2000-10-13

2000-10-31

2000-11-02

2000-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2000-07-14

2000-07-28

2000-08-01

2000-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2000-04-18

2000-04-28

2000-05-02

2000-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2000-01-21

2000-02-04

2000-02-08

2000-02-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

1999-10-15

1999-10-29

1999-11-02

1999-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

1999-07-16

1999-07-30

1999-08-03

1999-08-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1999-03-19

1999-04-30

1999-05-04

1999-05-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

1999-01-15

1999-02-05

1999-02-09

1999-02-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

1998-09-18

1998-10-30

1998-11-03

1998-11-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

1998-07-17

1998-08-03

1998-08-05

1998-08-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

1998-03-23

1998-05-01

1998-05-05

1998-05-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

1998-01-16

1998-02-06

1998-02-10

1998-02-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

1997-09-19

1997-10-31

1997-11-04

1997-11-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

1997-07-18

1997-08-01

1997-08-05

1997-08-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

1997-03-21

1997-04-29

1997-05-01

1997-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

1997-01-17

1997-02-07

1997-02-11

1997-02-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

1996-09-20

1996-10-15

1996-10-17

1996-11-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

1996-06-24

1996-07-30

1996-08-01

1996-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

1996-03-15

1996-04-30

1996-05-02

1996-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

1996-01-19

1996-02-06

1996-02-08

1996-02-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

1995-09-15

1995-10-31

1995-11-02

1995-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

1995-07-13

1995-07-28

1995-08-01

1995-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

AON

Investor Resources

Learn more about Aon Corp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page:. Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

AON

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Accident And Health Insurance

Aon Corp (AON) is a multinational corporation providing risk management services, management consulting, insurance, and reinsurance brokerage. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL. Aon is largely affected by financial and credit markets, as well as regulations on insurance. Aon has been paying dividends since 1993, and has increased them consecutively annually since 2012. Aon pays dividends quarterly.

