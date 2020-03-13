Financial Sector Dividend Stocks
Finance companies engage in the management and investment of money to most efficiently allocate capital. These companies have a variety of different structures, such as consumer-facing retail banks, insurance companies and closed-ended funds. The dividend yields within this sector are much higher than the wider market.
If you’re looking to invest in dividend-paying financial stocks, you may also be interested in dividend-paying financial exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds offer a diversified dividend payment based on a basket of financial stock holdings. ETFs trade on stock exchanges, similar to equities and they’re also similar to mutual funds in that they hold securities of many companies.
3 Reasons to Invest in dividend-paying Financials ETFs:
- Instead of putting all your eggs in one basket, you get a diversified dividend payment based on a basket of financial stocks.
- All ETFs have very low fees and can be traded just like stocks.
- It’s easy to gain exposure to many dividend-paying financial stocks with just one vehicle (ETF)
Whereas, if you’re interested in investing in individual Financial stocks, check out the tables below.
Financial Breakdown by Industry
3.95%
*Calculated as the simple average of company dividend yields in this group, excluding inactive stocks.
|
Industry
|
Company Count
|
Industry Dividend Yield
|
5
|
3.85%
|
57
|
5.62%
|
185
|
6.39%
|
81
|
10.08%
|
23
|
7.35%
|
26
|
4.42%
|
41
|
8.72%
|
21
|
3.61%
|
21
|
3.46%
|
10
|
1.72%
|
19
|
2.19%
|
10
|
4.34%
|
19
|
3.27%
|
23
|
3.96%
|
14
|
8.96%
|
57
|
2.73%
|
17
|
5.16%
|
42
|
10.53%
|
18
|
4.86%
|
17
|
6.35%
|
20
|
4.25%
|
17
|
4.4%
|
29
|
7.64%
|
32
|
8.29%
|
42
|
6.26%
|
49
|
3.83%
|
46
|
4.32%
|
74
|
3.72%
|
43
|
4.31%
|
39
|
3.77%
|
23
|
3.44%
|
58
|
3.63%
|
6
|
4.05%
Top 1184 Financial Dividend Stocks
|Stock Symbol
|Company Name
|DARS™ Rating
|Dividend Yield
|Current Price
|Annual Dividend
|Ex-Div Date
|Pay Date
|CUBA
|Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc
|locked
|33.68%
|$3.43
|$1.1385
|2020-03-19
|2020-03-31
|GECC
|Great Elm Capital Corp
|locked
|33.65%
|$3.23
|$0.9960
|2020-05-28
|2020-06-15
|OXSQ
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|locked
|33.64%
|$2.43
|$0.8040
|2020-06-12
|2020-06-30
|RWT
|Redwood Trust
|locked
|32.82%
|$3.75
|$1.2800
|2020-03-13
|2020-05-08
|MAC
|Macerich Company
|locked
|32.26%
|$6.32
|$2.0000
|2020-04-21
|2020-06-03
|RC
|Ready Capital Corporation
|locked
|30.53%
|$5.13
|$1.6000
|2020-03-30
|2020-04-30
|MDRR
|Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc.
|locked
|29.59%
|$1.60
|$0.5000
|2020-02-10
|2020-03-10
|BHR
|Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
|locked
|29.22%
|$2.15
|$0.6400
|2019-12-30
|2020-01-15
|CLNY
|Colony Financial Inc.
|locked
|28.95%
|$1.70
|$0.4400
|2020-03-30
|2020-04-15
|ARR
|ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.
|locked
|28.25%
|$7.02
|$2.0400
|2020-03-13
|2020-03-27
|TRTX
|TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc.
|locked
|27.97%
|$5.89
|$1.7200
|2020-06-12
|2020-07-14
|KYN
|Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Co
|locked
|27.91%
|$5.09
|$1.4400
|2020-04-22
|2020-04-30
|OCCI
|OFS Credit Company Inc
|locked
|27.38%
|$7.57
|$2.0808
|2020-04-22
|2020-04-30
|CIM
|Chimera Investment Corporation
|locked
|26.63%
|$7.59
|$2.0000
|2020-03-30
|2020-04-30
|PNNT
|Pennantpark Investment Corp
|locked
|25.53%
|$2.82
|$0.7200
|2020-03-17
|2020-04-01
|CPLG
|CorePoint Lodging, Inc.
|locked
|25.00%
|$3.30
|$0.8000
|2020-03-30
|2020-04-15
|GARS
|Garrison Capital Inc
|locked
|25.00%
|$2.28
|$0.6000
|2020-06-04
|2020-06-26
|PK
|Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.
|locked
|24.59%
|$7.35
|$1.8000
|2020-03-30
|2020-04-15
|SKT
|Tanger Factory Outlet
|locked
|24.32%
|$5.76
|$1.4300
|2020-04-29
|2020-05-15
|CLM
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc.
|locked
|24.06%
|$9.29
|$2.2236
|2020-06-12
|2020-06-30
* Stock Price shown is previous day’s closing price.
** Recommended date/price reflects the stock’s price on the day the stock was added to the list.