Welcome to Dividend.com. Please help us personalize your experience.

Select the one that best describes you

Your personalized experience is almost ready.

Join other Individual Investors receiving FREE personalized market updates and research. Join other Institutional Investors receiving FREE personalized market updates and research. Join other Financial Advisors receiving FREE personalized market updates and research.

Thank you!

Check your email and confirm your subscription to complete your personalized experience.

Thank you for your submission, we hope you enjoy your experience

Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login
/ Dividend Stocks /

Financial

Financial Sector Dividend Stocks

Finance companies engage in the management and investment of money to most efficiently allocate capital. These companies have a variety of different structures, such as consumer-facing retail banks, insurance companies and closed-ended funds. The dividend yields within this sector are much higher than the wider market.

If you’re looking to invest in dividend-paying financial stocks, you may also be interested in dividend-paying financial exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds offer a diversified dividend payment based on a basket of financial stock holdings. ETFs trade on stock exchanges, similar to equities and they’re also similar to mutual funds in that they hold securities of many companies.
3 Reasons to Invest in dividend-paying Financials ETFs:

  • Instead of putting all your eggs in one basket, you get a diversified dividend payment based on a basket of financial stocks.
  • All ETFs have very low fees and can be traded just like stocks.
  • It’s easy to gain exposure to many dividend-paying financial stocks with just one vehicle (ETF)

Get Access to the complete list of Financial ETFs!

View Full List

Whereas, if you’re interested in investing in individual Financial stocks, check out the tables below.

Financial Breakdown by Industry

3.95%

Financial Sector Dividend Stocks

*Calculated as the simple average of company dividend yields in this group, excluding inactive stocks.

Industry

Company Count

Industry Dividend Yield

Accident & Health Insurance

5

3.85%

Asset Management

57

5.62%

Closed – End Fund – Debt

185

6.39%

Closed – End Fund – Equity

81

10.08%

Closed – End Fund – Foreign

23

7.35%

Credit Services

26

4.42%

Diversified Investments

41

8.72%

Foreign Money Center Banks

21

3.61%

Foreign Regional Banks

21

3.46%

Insurance Brokers

10

1.72%

Investment Brokerage – National

19

2.19%

Investment Brokerage – Regional

10

4.34%

Life Insurance

19

3.27%

Money Center Banks

23

3.96%

Mortgage Investment

14

8.96%

Property & Casualty Insurance

57

2.73%

Property Management

17

5.16%

REIT – Diversified

42

10.53%

REIT – Healthcare Facilities

18

4.86%

REIT – Hotel Motel

17

6.35%

REIT – Industrial

20

4.25%

REIT – Office

17

4.4%

REIT – Residential

29

7.64%

REIT – Retail

32

8.29%

Real Estate Development

42

6.26%

Regional – Mid – Atlantic Banks

49

3.83%

Regional – Midwest Banks

46

4.32%

Regional – Northeast Banks

74

3.72%

Regional – Pacific Banks

43

4.31%

Regional – Southeast Banks

39

3.77%

Regional – Southwest Banks

23

3.44%

Savings & Loans

58

3.63%

Surety & Title Insurance

6

4.05%

Looking for more great Real Estate ETF investment opportunities?

Subscribe to ETFdb.com's Roundup, FREE.

Top 1184 Financial Dividend Stocks

  • Overview

Upgrade and Unlock the DARS™ Rating for Every Stock

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield Current Price Annual Dividend Ex-Div Date Pay Date
CUBA Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc locked 33.68% $3.43 $1.1385 2020-03-19 2020-03-31
GECC Great Elm Capital Corp locked 33.65% $3.23 $0.9960 2020-05-28 2020-06-15
OXSQ Oxford Square Capital Corp. locked 33.64% $2.43 $0.8040 2020-06-12 2020-06-30
RWT Redwood Trust locked 32.82% $3.75 $1.2800 2020-03-13 2020-05-08
MAC Macerich Company locked 32.26% $6.32 $2.0000 2020-04-21 2020-06-03
RC Ready Capital Corporation locked 30.53% $5.13 $1.6000 2020-03-30 2020-04-30
MDRR Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. locked 29.59% $1.60 $0.5000 2020-02-10 2020-03-10
BHR Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. locked 29.22% $2.15 $0.6400 2019-12-30 2020-01-15
CLNY Colony Financial Inc. locked 28.95% $1.70 $0.4400 2020-03-30 2020-04-15
ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. locked 28.25% $7.02 $2.0400 2020-03-13 2020-03-27
TRTX TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. locked 27.97% $5.89 $1.7200 2020-06-12 2020-07-14
KYN Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Co locked 27.91% $5.09 $1.4400 2020-04-22 2020-04-30
OCCI OFS Credit Company Inc locked 27.38% $7.57 $2.0808 2020-04-22 2020-04-30
CIM Chimera Investment Corporation locked 26.63% $7.59 $2.0000 2020-03-30 2020-04-30
PNNT Pennantpark Investment Corp locked 25.53% $2.82 $0.7200 2020-03-17 2020-04-01
CPLG CorePoint Lodging, Inc. locked 25.00% $3.30 $0.8000 2020-03-30 2020-04-15
GARS Garrison Capital Inc locked 25.00% $2.28 $0.6000 2020-06-04 2020-06-26
PK Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. locked 24.59% $7.35 $1.8000 2020-03-30 2020-04-15
SKT Tanger Factory Outlet locked 24.32% $5.76 $1.4300 2020-04-29 2020-05-15
CLM Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. locked 24.06% $9.29 $2.2236 2020-06-12 2020-06-30
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account 

* Stock Price shown is previous day’s closing price.
** Recommended date/price reflects the stock’s price on the day the stock was added to the list.

Best Dividend Stocks

Don’t miss our industry-leading Best Dividend Stocks list for the “creme de la creme” of dividend stocks. We’ve developed an exclusive DARS™ dividend stock ratings system to rate and rank nearly 1,600 dividend-paying stocks. Our ratings are updated daily!

Unlock All Best Dividend Stocks with Dividend.com Premium

Upgrade to Premium

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X