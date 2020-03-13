Financial Sector Dividend Stocks https://www.dividend.com/dividend-stocks/financial/ Share

Finance companies engage in the management and investment of money to most efficiently allocate capital. These companies have a variety of different structures, such as consumer-facing retail banks, insurance companies and closed-ended funds. The dividend yields within this sector are much higher than the wider market.

If you’re looking to invest in dividend-paying financial stocks, you may also be interested in dividend-paying financial exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds offer a diversified dividend payment based on a basket of financial stock holdings. ETFs trade on stock exchanges, similar to equities and they’re also similar to mutual funds in that they hold securities of many companies.

3 Reasons to Invest in dividend-paying Financials ETFs:

Instead of putting all your eggs in one basket, you get a diversified dividend payment based on a basket of financial stocks.

All ETFs have very low fees and can be traded just like stocks.

It’s easy to gain exposure to many dividend-paying financial stocks with just one vehicle ( ETF )

Whereas, if you’re interested in investing in individual Financial stocks, check out the tables below.

Financial Breakdown by Industry

3.95% Financial Sector Dividend Stocks *Calculated as the simple average of company dividend yields in this group, excluding inactive stocks.

Top 1184 Financial Dividend Stocks

Upgrade and Unlock the DARS™ Rating for Every Stock Upgrade to Premium Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield Current Price Annual Dividend Ex-Div Date Pay Date CUBA Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc locked 33.68% $3.43 $1.1385 2020-03-19 2020-03-31 GECC Great Elm Capital Corp locked 33.65% $3.23 $0.9960 2020-05-28 2020-06-15 OXSQ Oxford Square Capital Corp. locked 33.64% $2.43 $0.8040 2020-06-12 2020-06-30 RWT Redwood Trust locked 32.82% $3.75 $1.2800 2020-03-13 2020-05-08 MAC Macerich Company locked 32.26% $6.32 $2.0000 2020-04-21 2020-06-03 RC Ready Capital Corporation locked 30.53% $5.13 $1.6000 2020-03-30 2020-04-30 MDRR Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. locked 29.59% $1.60 $0.5000 2020-02-10 2020-03-10 BHR Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. locked 29.22% $2.15 $0.6400 2019-12-30 2020-01-15 CLNY Colony Financial Inc. locked 28.95% $1.70 $0.4400 2020-03-30 2020-04-15 ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. locked 28.25% $7.02 $2.0400 2020-03-13 2020-03-27 TRTX TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. locked 27.97% $5.89 $1.7200 2020-06-12 2020-07-14 KYN Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Co locked 27.91% $5.09 $1.4400 2020-04-22 2020-04-30 OCCI OFS Credit Company Inc locked 27.38% $7.57 $2.0808 2020-04-22 2020-04-30 CIM Chimera Investment Corporation locked 26.63% $7.59 $2.0000 2020-03-30 2020-04-30 PNNT Pennantpark Investment Corp locked 25.53% $2.82 $0.7200 2020-03-17 2020-04-01 CPLG CorePoint Lodging, Inc. locked 25.00% $3.30 $0.8000 2020-03-30 2020-04-15 GARS Garrison Capital Inc locked 25.00% $2.28 $0.6000 2020-06-04 2020-06-26 PK Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. locked 24.59% $7.35 $1.8000 2020-03-30 2020-04-15 SKT Tanger Factory Outlet locked 24.32% $5.76 $1.4300 2020-04-29 2020-05-15 CLM Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. locked 24.06% $9.29 $2.2236 2020-06-12 2020-06-30

* Stock Price shown is previous day’s closing price.

** Recommended date/price reflects the stock’s price on the day the stock was added to the list.