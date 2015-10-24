National Oilwell Varco
National Oilwell Varco
Compare NOV to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.6
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
NOV Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
NOV Payout History (Paid and Declared)
NOV Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0.00%
|
-67.21%
|
-87.80%
|
100.00%
|
0%
|
0
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.53%
|1.1
News & Research
News
News
National Oilwell Varco, Inc. Suspends Dividend Amid Weak Energy Markets
Shauvik Haldar
|
National Oilwell Varco, Inc. Suspends Dividend
News
National Oilwell Varco Cuts Dividend 89%
Bob Ciura
|
National Oilwell Varco has been forced to cut its dividend in order to...
News
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing Large Cap Dividend Stocks – October 30th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing Large Cap Dividend Stocks – October 30th...
News
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing Large Cap Dividend Stocks – October 24th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing Large Cap Dividend Stocks – October 24th...
Research
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Energy
Industry: Oil Gas Coal
Additional Links:
National Oilwell Varco (NOV) - This company designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products used in oil and gas drilling and production; provides oilfield services and supplies; and distributes products, and provides supply chain integration services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company was founded in 1862 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$12.25
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$15.89
-$0.07
-0.441%
$4.65
-$0.05
-1.064%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$4.15
-$0.02
-0.480%
$0.65
-$0.03
-4.412%
$3.13
-$0.23
-6.845%
$4.48
-$0.11
-2.397%
$0.29
$0.00
0.000%
NOV Payout History (Paid and Declared)
