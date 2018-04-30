Noble Energy
Compare NBL to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.6
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
NBL Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
NBL Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
NBL Dividend Growth
1 Year Annualized Growth
3 Year Annualized Growth
5 Year Annualized Growth
10 Year Annualized Growth
20 Year Annualized Growth
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
9.30%
17.50%
-30.88%
30.56%
1075.00%
0
Trade NBL using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading NBL’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading NBL’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.53%
|1.1
News & Research
News
News
Southern Copper Corp and Noble Energy Cut Dividend
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week with a decreased payout.
News
MetLife, Ameriprise Financial Services and Noble Energy Increase Dividend
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week with a increased payout .
News
Wells Fargo & Co Leads 85 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 85 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, April 30.
News
Metlife Increases Dividend by 5%
Anish Sharma
|
This week, Metlife increases dividend by 5%.
Research
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Energy
Industry: Oil Gas Coal
Additional Links:
Noble Energy (NBL) - This company engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. As of December 31, 2007, the company had estimated proved reserves of 3.3 Tcf of natural gas and 329 MMBbls of crude oil. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$12.25
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$15.89
-$0.07
-0.441%
$4.65
-$0.05
-1.064%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$4.15
-$0.02
-0.480%
$0.65
-$0.03
-4.412%
$3.13
-$0.23
-6.845%
$4.48
-$0.11
-2.397%
$0.29
$0.00
0.000%
