HollyFrontier Corp
Compare HFC to Popular Dividend Stocks
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|4.8
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|4.8
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|4.6
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
HFC Payout Estimates
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
HFC Payout History (Paid and Declared)
HFC Dividend Growth
1 Year Annualized Growth
3 Year Annualized Growth
5 Year Annualized Growth
10 Year Annualized Growth
20 Year Annualized Growth
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
1.52%
1.52%
6.35%
346.67%
3148.48%
1
Trade HFC using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading HFC's upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading HFC's dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|locked_with_text
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_text
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_text
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_text
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_text
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_text
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.53%
|1.1
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Energy
Industry: Oil Gas Coal
Additional Links:
HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer that produces high value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and other specialty products. The company operates refineries in El Dorado, Kansas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Artesia, New Mexico; Cheyenne, Wyoming; and Woods Cross, Utah. The company was formerly known as Holly Corporation and changed its name to HollyFrontier Corporation as a result of its merger with Frontier Oil Corporation in July 2011. Holly Corporation was founded in 1947 and is based out of Dallas, Texas. HollyFrontier Corp's profits are largely affected by the price of crude oil, a volatile commodity. As well, there is a growing body of environmental regulations in the United States for petroleum refineries, which can affect HollyFrontier Corp's profits. HollyFrontier Corp has been paying dividends since its inception in 2011 and has increased them consecutively annually since then. HollyFrontier Corp pays its dividends quarterly.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$12.25
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$15.89
-$0.07
-0.441%
$4.65
-$0.05
-1.064%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$4.15
-$0.02
-0.480%
$0.65
-$0.03
-4.412%
$3.13
-$0.23
-6.845%
$4.48
-$0.11
-2.397%
$0.29
$0.00
0.000%
